Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nov. 02, 2020TSE Removal of Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: SEKIDO CO.,LTD.

11/02/2020 | 01:40am EST
Market News
Nov. 02, 2020 TSERemoval of Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: SEKIDO CO.,LTD.
The grace period pertaining to delisting (market capitalization) has been removed for the following issue.

１．Issue Name SEKIDO CO.,LTD. stock
(Code: 9878, Market: 2nd Section)
２．Reason Due to the market capitalization in Oct. 2020 reaching at least the required amount (JPY 1 billion) prescribed in the delisting criteria.
(Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item 4, Sub-item a, Main Clause)
(note)
  • ･The stock of the company has been entered into a separate grace period pertaining to delisting (market capitalization of tradable shares).

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Administration, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 06:39:02 UTC

Financials
Sales 2021 127 B 1 214 M 1 214 M
Net income 2021 46 670 M 446 M 446 M
Net cash 2021 126 B 1 199 M 1 199 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,2x
Yield 2021 2,08%
Capitalization 1 361 B 13 014 M 12 997 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,72x
EV / Sales 2022 9,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 273,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 542,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 2,26%
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.31.74%13 014
CME GROUP INC.-24.91%54 052
ASX LIMITED1.56%10 849
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.17.61%10 251
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS24.36%3 809
PLUS500 LTD.66.54%1 998
