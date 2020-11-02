Nov. 02, 2020TSE Removal of Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: SEKIDO CO.,LTD.

Due to the market capitalization in Oct. 2020 reaching at least the required amount (JPY 1 billion) prescribed in the delisting criteria.
(Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item 4, Sub-item a, Main Clause)
(note)
･The stock of the company has been entered into a separate grace period pertaining to delisting (market capitalization of tradable shares).
DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.
Enquiry
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Listing Department, Administration, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 06:39:02 UTC