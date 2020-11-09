Nov. 09, 2020TSE Base price and daily price limits for newly listing ETF : iFreeETF-Nikkei225(Quarterly Dividend Type) and 1 other

Log in
Nov. 09, 2020 TSEBase price and daily price limits for newly listing ETF : iFreeETF-Nikkei225(Quarterly Dividend Type) and 1 other
The base price, etc. of 2 ETFs, including iFreeETF-Nikkei225(Quarterly Dividend Type) (Code: 2624), which are scheduled for initial listing on November 10, are as below.

Code Issue Name Trading
Unit 		Base
Price 		Upper
Price
Limit 		Lower
Price
Limit
2624 iFreeETF-Nikkei225(Quarterly Dividend Type) 1 unit JPY 2,484 JPY 2,984 JPY 1,984
2625 iFreeETF-TOPIX(Quarterly Dividend Type) 1 unit JPY 1,682 JPY 2,082 JPY 1,282

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 07:07:01 UTC
