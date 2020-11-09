Nov. 09, 2020TSE Base price and daily price limits for newly listing ETF : iFreeETF-Nikkei225(Quarterly Dividend Type) and 1 other

Market News
Nov. 09, 2020 TSEBase price and daily price limits for newly listing ETF : iFreeETF-Nikkei225(Quarterly Dividend Type) and 1 other
The base price, etc. of 2 ETFs, including iFreeETF-Nikkei225(Quarterly Dividend Type) (Code: 2624), which are scheduled for initial listing on November 10, are as below.
|
Code
|
Issue Name
|
Trading
Unit
|
Base
Price
|
Upper
Price
Limit
|
Lower
Price
Limit
|
2624
|
iFreeETF-Nikkei225(Quarterly Dividend Type)
|
1 unit
|
JPY 2,484
|
JPY 2,984
|
JPY 1,984
|
2625
|
iFreeETF-TOPIX(Quarterly Dividend Type)
|
1 unit
|
JPY 1,682
|
JPY 2,082
|
JPY 1,282
Enquiry
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 07:07:01 UTC