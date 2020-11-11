Nov. 11, 2020OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: November 2020): Nikkei 225 VI

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 127 B 1 207 M 1 207 M Net income 2021 46 443 M 442 M 442 M Net cash 2021 126 B 1 196 M 1 196 M P/E ratio 2021 28,7x Yield 2021 2,12% Capitalization 1 333 B 12 662 M 12 679 M EV / Sales 2021 9,51x EV / Sales 2022 9,04x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 173,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 490,50 JPY Spread / Highest target -7,65% Spread / Average Target -12,7% Spread / Lowest Target -18,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 29.04% 12 662 CME GROUP INC. -19.09% 58 304 ASX LIMITED 3.52% 11 689 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 26.39% 11 022 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 27.50% 4 146 PLUS500 LTD. 54.91% 1 881