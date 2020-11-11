Nov. 11, 2020TSE Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): Honshu Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.

３．Reason

Today, Honshu Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd. (hereinafter 'the Company') indicated approval of a takeover bid to be made by Mitsui Chemicals,Inc.(Code: 4183, Market Division: 1st Section) and MITSUI & CO.,LTD. (Code: 8031, Market Division: 1st Section) (collectively, hereinafter 'the bidder') for shares of the Company, which is premised on a subsequent delisting of the shares.

The Company has made an announcement that the bidder will demand that the Company put forth, at a general shareholders meeting after the completion of the takeover bid, an agenda item regarding a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of shares held by shareholders of the Company other than the bidder will be less than one share.

If the agenda item is approved in a resolution at the general shareholders meeting of the Company, the stock of the Company will be delisted. As such, based on this announcement, TSE deems that the stock of the Company is likely to be delisted and designates such stock as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation).