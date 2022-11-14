Advanced search
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-14 am EST
2005.50 JPY   -0.79%
02:12aNov. 14, 2022tse Tick Size Table For Newly Listing Etf : iFreeETF NASDAQ100 Leveraged(2x) (Code: 2869) and 1 other
PU
01:42aNov. 14, 2022tse Approval Of Initial Listing (growth Market) : toridori Inc.
PU
11/11Nov. 11, 2022tse Approval Of Initial Listing (tokyo Pro Market) : techno-creative CO.,LTD.
PU
Nov. 14, 2022TSE Tick Size Table for newly listing ETF : iFreeETF NASDAQ100 Leveraged(2x) (Code: 2869) and 1 other

11/14/2022 | 02:12am EST
Nov. 14, 2022 TSETick Size Table for newly listing ETF : iFreeETF NASDAQ100 Leveraged(2x) (Code: 2869) and 1 other
The tick size table of Handling of Trading on the Initial Listing Date of 2 ETFs, including iFreeETF NASDAQ100 Leveraged(2x) (Code: 2869) and 1 other, which are scheduled for initial listing on November 16, is as below.
"TOPIX 100 tick size table" refers to tick sizes applied to TOPIX 100 constituents, and "non-TOPIX 100 tick size table" refers to tick sizes applied to other than TOPIX 100 constituents.

Code Issue Name Tick Size Table
2869 iFreeETF NASDAQ100 Leveraged(2x) TOPIX 100 tick size table
2870 iFreeETF NASDAQ100 Double Inverse(-2x) TOPIX 100 tick size table

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 07:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
