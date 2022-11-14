Nov. 14, 2022TSE Tick Size Table for newly listing ETF : iFreeETF NASDAQ100 Leveraged(2x) (Code: 2869) and 1 other

Market News

Nov. 14, 2022 TSE Tick Size Table for newly listing ETF : iFreeETF NASDAQ100 Leveraged(2x) (Code: 2869) and 1 other

The tick size table of Handling of Trading on the Initial Listing Date of 2 ETFs, including iFreeETF NASDAQ100 Leveraged(2x) (Code: 2869) and 1 other, which are scheduled for initial listing on November 16, is as below.

"TOPIX 100 tick size table" refers to tick sizes applied to TOPIX 100 constituents, and "non-TOPIX 100 tick size table" refers to tick sizes applied to other than TOPIX 100 constituents.