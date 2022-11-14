Nov. 14, 2022TSE Tick Size Table for newly listing ETF : iFreeETF NASDAQ100 Leveraged(2x) (Code: 2869) and 1 other

The tick size table of Handling of Trading on the Initial Listing Date of 2 ETFs, including iFreeETF NASDAQ100 Leveraged(2x) (Code: 2869) and 1 other, which are scheduled for initial listing on November 16, is as below.
"TOPIX 100 tick size table" refers to tick sizes applied to TOPIX 100 constituents, and "non-TOPIX 100 tick size table" refers to tick sizes applied to other than TOPIX 100 constituents.
Code
Issue Name
Tick Size Table
2869
iFreeETF NASDAQ100 Leveraged(2x)
TOPIX 100 tick size table
2870
iFreeETF NASDAQ100 Double Inverse(-2x)
TOPIX 100 tick size table
Enquiry
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 07:11:05 UTC.