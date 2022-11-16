Nov. 16, 2022TOCOM Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: December 2022): LNG (Platts JKM)
11/16/2022 | 01:29am EST
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
November 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225
28,225.86 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
27,263.48 yen
TOPIX
1,978.52 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
17,853.38 points
Nikkei 225 VI
20.00 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
November 2022 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum
226.43 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
December 2022 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM)
4,027.1yen
October 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
84,360yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
25.85yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
19.92yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
28.59yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
20.67yen
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures)
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 06:28:06 UTC.