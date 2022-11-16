Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-16 am EST
1975.00 JPY   -0.78%
01:29aNov. 16, 2022tocom Final Settlement Prices Updated (contract Month : December 2022): LNG (Platts JKM)
PU
11/15Nov. 15, 2022tse Base Price And Daily Price Limits For Newly Listing Etf : iFreeETF NASDAQ100 Leveraged(2x) (Code: 2869) and 1 other
PU
11/15Nov. 15, 2022tse Designation Of Securities Under Supervision (confirmation) : Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nov. 16, 2022TOCOM Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: December 2022): LNG (Platts JKM)

11/16/2022 | 01:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
November 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 28,225.86 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 27,263.48 yen
TOPIX 1,978.52 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 17,853.38 points
Nikkei 225 VI 20.00 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
November 2022 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum 226.43 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
December 2022 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM) 4,027.1yen
October 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 84,360yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 25.85yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 19.92yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 28.59yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 20.67yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 06:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
01:29aNov. 16, 2022tocom Final Settlement : December 2022): LNG (Platts JKM)
PU
11/15Nov. 15, 2022tse Base Price And Dail : iFreeETF NASDAQ100 Leveraged(2x) (Code: 2869) and 1..
PU
11/15Nov. 15, 2022tse Designation Of Secu : Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
PU
11/15Nov. 15, 2022tse Approval Of Initial : monoAI technology Co.,Ltd.
PU
11/14Japan Exchange : Nov. 15, 2022TSE Alert regarding Submission of Quarterly Report by CAPITA..
PU
11/14Japan Exchange : Nov. 14, 2022TSE Alert regarding Submission of Quarterly Report by CAPITA..
PU
11/14Nov. 14, 2022tse Designation Of Secu : Chuo kagaku co.,ltd.
PU
11/14Nov. 14, 2022tse Tick Size Table For : iFreeETF NASDAQ100 Leveraged(2x) (Code: 2869) and 1..
PU
11/14Nov. 14, 2022tse Approval Of Initial : toridori Inc.
PU
11/11Nov. 11, 2022tse Approval Of Initial : techno-creative CO.,LTD.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 135 B 969 M 969 M
Net income 2023 50 046 M 359 M 359 M
Net cash 2023 149 B 1 069 M 1 069 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,0x
Yield 2023 2,83%
Capitalization 1 050 B 7 540 M 7 540 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,68x
EV / Sales 2024 6,40x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 990,50 JPY
Average target price 2 135,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-20.35%7 540
CME GROUP INC.-23.88%62 557
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-41.58%12 104
ASX LIMITED-24.07%9 156
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY43.24%5 658
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-42.25%3 613