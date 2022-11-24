Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-24 am EST
2018.50 JPY   +2.38%
Nov. 24, 2022TSE Decision on Delisting:UPCON CORPORATION

11/24/2022 | 01:54am EST
Market News
Nov. 24, 2022 TSEDecision on Delisting:UPCON CORPORATION
Tweet

TSE has decided on delisting

１．Delisting
（１）Issue Name UPCON CORPORATION stock
(Code: 5075, Market Division: TOKYO PRO Market)
（２）Delisting Date Dec. 25, 2022 (Sun.)
(Note) In cases where circumstances in which the stock of the company should be promptly delisted occur, TSE may change the delisting date.
（３）Provision and Reason Special Regulations of Securities Listing Regulations Concerning
Specified Listed Securities Rule 143
（Due to submission of delisting application by UPCON CORPORATION (hereinafter "the Company") today and determination of delisting by TSE.)
2. Treatment as Securities in Lieu of Money

The stock of the Company will not be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items, because the stock is scheduled to be listed on Nagoya Stock Exchange on Dec. 26, 2022 (Mon.).
- Customer margin for margin trading and when-issued transactions
- Trading margin for when-issued transactions
- Trading participant security money
- Participant bond

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Listed Company Administration, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 06:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
