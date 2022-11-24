Nov. 24, 2022TSE Decision on Delisting:UPCON CORPORATION

Market News

Nov. 24, 2022 TSE Decision on Delisting:UPCON CORPORATION

１．Delisting

2. Treatment as Securities in Lieu of Money

The stock of the Company will not be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items, because the stock is scheduled to be listed on Nagoya Stock Exchange on Dec. 26, 2022 (Mon.). - Customer margin for margin trading and when-issued transactions - Trading margin for when-issued transactions - Trading participant security money - Participant bond

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.