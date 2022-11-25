Advanced search
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-25 am EST
2007.50 JPY   -0.54%
Nov. 25, 2022OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 4th week November 2022): Nikkei 225

11/25/2022 | 01:44am EST
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
November 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 28,225.86 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 27,263.48 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 28,031.83 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week 28,410.87 yen
TOPIX 1,978.52 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 17,853.38 points
Nikkei 225 VI 20.00 points
TAIEX 14,499 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
November 2022 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum 226.43 points
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
December 2022 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM) 4,027.1yen
October 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 84,360yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 25.85yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 19.92yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 28.59yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 20.67yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
