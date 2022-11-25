Nov. 25, 2022TSE Application for Listing on TOKYO PRO Market: Frontier House Co.,Ltd.
Listed Companies
Listing Date
Issue Name
Issue Code
Receipt Date of Application
Specified Securities Information
(Issuer Filing Information)
Outline of Company
Corporate Governance Report
J-Advisers
Date of Listing Approval
Written Oath
Articles of Incorporation
Dec. 28, 2022
Frontier House Co.,Ltd.
5528
Nov. 25, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
[Link]
[Link]
Dec. 21, 2022
Nihon Office Automation Research Co.,Ltd.
5241
Nov. 16, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
J Trust Global Securities Co., Ltd.
[Link]
[Link]
Dec. 06, 2022
MANABE INTERIOR HEARTS Co.,Ltd.
7113
Nov. 01, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Nov. 16, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
Nov. 18, 2022
techno-creative CO.,LTD.
9335
Oct. 27, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Nov. 11, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
Nov. 04, 2022
AIR-U LTD.
5135
Oct. 13, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Oct. 27, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
Oct. 04, 2022
LUMBER ONE INC.
5526
Aug. 31, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Sep. 14, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
Sep. 28, 2022
HiroHoldings Co.,ltd.
5130
Sep. 05, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Sep. 20, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
Sep. 14, 2022
Frontier Holdings Co.,Ltd.
5525
Aug. 24, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Sep. 07, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
Sep. 12, 2022
Pear Capital,inc.
9559
Aug. 10, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
J Trust Global Securities Co., Ltd.
Aug. 25, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
Aug. 26, 2022
Fitworks Co.,Ltd.
5037
Aug. 04, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Aug. 19, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
Jun. 22, 2022
IGER Inc.
9226
May 19, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Jun. 02, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
May 30, 2022
KANKYOU NO MIKATA Inc.
9224
Apr. 25, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
May 13, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
May 30, 2022
Bridge Consulting Group Inc.
9225
Apr. 25, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
May 13, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
Apr. 21, 2022
manaby Co.,Ltd.
9222
Mar. 18, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Apr. 04, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
Apr. 19, 2022
TOKYO KOATSU Co.,Ltd.
7139
Mar. 16, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
J Trust Global Securities Co., Ltd.
Mar. 31, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
Feb. 25, 2022
Grantomato Co.,Ltd.
7137
Jan. 20, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Feb. 03, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
Feb. 17, 2022
Hands Co.,Ltd.
5077
Jan. 14, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Jan. 28, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
Feb. 17, 2022
Wellbin Group Co.,Ltd.
7136
Jan. 14, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Jan. 28, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
Jan. 31, 2022
ASMARQ Co.,Ltd.
4197
Dec. 24, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Jan. 12, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
Jan. 26, 2022
J-REX Corporation
2995
Dec. 23, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Jan. 11, 2022
[Link]
[Link]
Jan. 20, 2022
Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd
2994
Dec. 09, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
G-FAS Corporation
Dec. 23, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
Dec. 22, 2021
Evixar Inc.
4257
Nov. 17, 2021
[Link] [Link] [Link] [Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
IR Japan, Inc.
Dec. 02, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
Dec. 16, 2021
FLOBAL CORPORATION
7132
Nov. 12, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Nov. 29, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
Oct. 14, 2021
Sato Sangyo Co.,Ltd,
3450
Sep. 10, 2021
[Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Sep. 28, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
Oct. 08, 2021
GOKENDO CO.,Ltd
9146
Sep. 02, 2021
[Link] [Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Sep. 16, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
Oct. 01, 2021
FT Holdings Co.,Inc.*
9243
Aug. 16, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Aug. 30, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
Jul. 28, 2021
URBAN LiKE INC.
2992
Jun. 25, 2021
[Link] [Link] [Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Jul. 09, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
Jul. 28, 2021
IVRESSE CO.,LTD.
7125
Jun. 25, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Jul. 09, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
Jul. 21, 2021
UPCON CORPORATION
5075
Jun. 18, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
J Trust Global Securities Co., Ltd.
Jul. 02, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
Jun. 30, 2021
Ogic Group Corp.
6168
May 27, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Jun. 10, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
Jun. 28, 2021
Aida Sekkei Co.,Ltd.
2990
May 21, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Jun. 04, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
Mar. 30, 2021
RYUKYU ASTEEDA Sports Club Co.,Ltd.
7364
Feb. 26, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Mar. 12, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
Mar. 29, 2021
J.E.T.Co.,LTD.
6228
Feb. 24, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Mar. 10, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
Feb. 16, 2021
C's Create Co.,Ltd
8921
Jan. 13, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Jan. 29, 2021
[Link]
[Link]
Nov. 16, 2020
Hokkaido Shika Sangyo Co.,Ltd.
7693
Oct. 09, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Oct. 23, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
Oct. 28, 2020
Issunbou Co.,Ltd.
7355
Sep. 25, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Oct. 09, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
Oct. 21, 2020
ART FORCE JAPAN Co.,Ltd.
5072
Sep. 18, 2020
[Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Oct. 06, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
Oct. 02, 2020
BARCOS Co.,Ltd.
7790
Aug. 28, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Sep. 11, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
May 27, 2020
First Stage Corporation
2985
Apr. 24, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
May 14, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
May 25, 2020
C Channel Corporation
7691
Apr. 20, 2020
[Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
May 08, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
May 20, 2020
CURRENT MOTOR Corporation
7690
Apr. 17, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
May 07, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
Apr. 28, 2020
Agent Inc.
7098
Mar. 25, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Apr. 08, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
Feb. 27, 2020
YOKOHAMA WRIGHT Industries Co.,LTD
1452
Jan. 24, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Feb. 07, 2020
[Link]
[Link]
Nov. 25, 2019
QLS Holdings Co.,Ltd
7075
Oct. 17, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Nov. 01, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
Sep. 26, 2019
SUGA STEEL Co.,LTD.
3448
Aug. 23, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Sep. 06, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
Sep. 26, 2019
KEIJIDOUSHAKAN.Co.,Ltd.
7680
Aug. 23, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Sep. 06, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
Sep. 20, 2019
Kips Co.,Ltd.
9465
Aug. 16, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Aug. 30, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
Jul. 31, 2019
Liv-up Co.,Ltd.
2977
Jun. 27, 2019
[Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Jul. 11, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
Jun. 26, 2019
STG CO.,LTD.
5858
May 20, 2019
[Link] [Link] [Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Jun. 03, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
Mar. 05, 2019
Maruc Co.,Ltd.
7056
Feb. 01, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Feb. 18, 2019
[Link]
[Link]
Dec. 19, 2018
Passlogy Co.,Ltd.
4426
Nov. 16, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Dec. 03, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
Nov. 28, 2018
TSUKUBASEIKO Co.,Ltd.
6596
Oct. 23, 2018
[Link] [Link] [Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
IR Japan, Inc.
Nov. 06, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
May 16, 2018
Hikari Holdings Co.,Ltd.
1445
Apr. 13, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Apr. 27, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
Apr. 24, 2018
Youkosha Co.,Ltd.
6576
Mar. 22, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Apr. 05, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
Feb. 26, 2018
Nissou Co.,Ltd.
1444
Jan. 18, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Feb. 05, 2018
[Link]
[Link]
Oct. 30, 2017
PAPANETS CO.,Ltd.
9388
Sep. 25, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Oct. 10, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
Oct. 24, 2017
SHOEI CO.,LTD.
3483
Sep. 20, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Oct. 04, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
Jun. 30, 2017
Tripleone Co.,ltd.
6695
May 26, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Jun. 09, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
Mar. 03, 2017
YAMAZEN HOMES CO.,LTD.
1440
Jan. 27, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Feb. 10, 2017
[Link]
[Link]
Jun. 23, 2016
Computer Mind Co.,Ltd.
2452
May 20, 2016
[Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Jun. 03, 2016
[Link]
[Link]
Sep. 11, 2015
DENTAS CO.,LTD.
6174
Aug. 07, 2015
[Link] [Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Aug. 21, 2015
[Link]
[Link]
Aug. 18, 2015
DORYOKU Co.,Ltd.
1432
Jul. 16, 2015
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Jul. 31, 2015
[Link]
[Link]
Mar. 23, 2015
TSON CO.,LTD.
3456
Feb. 20, 2015
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd.
Mar. 06, 2015
[Link]
[Link]
Jan. 27, 2015
Simplex Financial Holdings Co.,Ltd.
7176
Dec. 24, 2014
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc.
Jan. 13, 2015
[Link]
[Link]
Jul. 14, 2014
CHUOU INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO.,LTD.
7170
Jun. 10, 2014
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
Jun. 24, 2014
[Link]
[Link]
Jun. 04, 2013
HEKI Co.,Ltd
3039
Apr. 30, 2013
[Link]
[Link]
[Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD.
May 16, 2013
[Link]
[Link]
(note)
･Regarding the Initial Listing Company, these documents in the table have been provided in order that Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) may introduce the Initial Listing Company's details, so TSE has not provided this information for investment solicitation.
･"*" denotes a technical listing.
･In the following table, the documents which are required at Initial Listing Application have been provided. If you see the further information after the company listed, please check "Quick search for a listed company". (Search condition input→Search results→Basic information→Disclosure & Filing Information→Filing Information available for public review)
･The companies which have the mark ** in "Issue name" have filed securities reports (semi-annual) in place of Issuer Filing Information. Securities reports and other disclosure documents can be viewed on the Financial Services Agency's EDINET (Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network).
Disclaimer Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:43:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.