  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-25 am EST
2007.50 JPY   -0.54%
01:44aNov. 25, 2022tse Application For Listing On Tokyo Pro Market : Frontier House Co.,Ltd.
PU
01:44aNov. 25, 2022tse Approval Of Initial Listing (growth Market) : Sumasapo Inc.
PU
11/24Japan Exchange : Nov. 24, 2022OSE Handling of Calculation of Final Settlement Price for Nikkei 225 VI Futures
PU
Nov. 25, 2022TSE Application for Listing on TOKYO PRO Market: Frontier House Co.,Ltd.

11/25/2022 | 01:44am EST
Listed Companies
Listing Date Issue Name Issue Code Receipt Date of Application Specified Securities Information
(Issuer Filing Information) 		Outline of Company Corporate Governance Report
J-Advisers Date of Listing Approval Written Oath Articles of Incorporation
Dec. 28, 2022 Frontier House Co.,Ltd. 5528 Nov. 25, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. [Link] [Link]
Dec. 21, 2022 Nihon Office Automation Research Co.,Ltd. 5241 Nov. 16, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
J Trust Global Securities Co., Ltd. [Link] [Link]
Dec. 06, 2022 MANABE INTERIOR HEARTS Co.,Ltd. 7113 Nov. 01, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Nov. 16, 2022 [Link] [Link]
Nov. 18, 2022 techno-creative CO.,LTD. 9335 Oct. 27, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Nov. 11, 2022 [Link] [Link]
Nov. 04, 2022 AIR-U LTD. 5135 Oct. 13, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Oct. 27, 2022 [Link] [Link]
Oct. 04, 2022 LUMBER ONE INC. 5526 Aug. 31, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Sep. 14, 2022 [Link] [Link]
Sep. 28, 2022 HiroHoldings Co.,ltd. 5130 Sep. 05, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Sep. 20, 2022 [Link] [Link]
Sep. 14, 2022 Frontier Holdings Co.,Ltd. 5525 Aug. 24, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Sep. 07, 2022 [Link] [Link]
Sep. 12, 2022 Pear Capital,inc. 9559 Aug. 10, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
J Trust Global Securities Co., Ltd. Aug. 25, 2022 [Link] [Link]
Aug. 26, 2022 Fitworks Co.,Ltd. 5037 Aug. 04, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Aug. 19, 2022 [Link] [Link]
Jun. 22, 2022 IGER Inc. 9226 May 19, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Jun. 02, 2022 [Link] [Link]
May 30, 2022 KANKYOU NO MIKATA Inc. 9224 Apr. 25, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. May 13, 2022 [Link] [Link]
May 30, 2022 Bridge Consulting Group Inc. 9225 Apr. 25, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. May 13, 2022 [Link] [Link]
Apr. 21, 2022 manaby Co.,Ltd. 9222 Mar. 18, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Apr. 04, 2022 [Link] [Link]
Apr. 19, 2022 TOKYO KOATSU Co.,Ltd. 7139 Mar. 16, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
J Trust Global Securities Co., Ltd. Mar. 31, 2022 [Link] [Link]
Feb. 25, 2022 Grantomato Co.,Ltd. 7137 Jan. 20, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Feb. 03, 2022 [Link] [Link]
Feb. 17, 2022 Hands Co.,Ltd. 5077 Jan. 14, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Jan. 28, 2022 [Link] [Link]
Feb. 17, 2022 Wellbin Group Co.,Ltd. 7136 Jan. 14, 2022 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Jan. 28, 2022 [Link] [Link]
Jan. 31, 2022 ASMARQ Co.,Ltd. 4197 Dec. 24, 2021 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Jan. 12, 2022 [Link] [Link]
Jan. 26, 2022 J-REX Corporation 2995 Dec. 23, 2021 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Jan. 11, 2022 [Link] [Link]
Jan. 20, 2022 Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd 2994 Dec. 09, 2021 [Link] [Link] [Link]
G-FAS Corporation Dec. 23, 2021 [Link] [Link]
Dec. 22, 2021 Evixar Inc. 4257 Nov. 17, 2021 [Link][Link][Link][Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
IR Japan, Inc. Dec. 02, 2021 [Link] [Link]
Dec. 16, 2021 FLOBAL CORPORATION 7132 Nov. 12, 2021 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Nov. 29, 2021 [Link] [Link]
Oct. 14, 2021 Sato Sangyo Co.,Ltd, 3450 Sep. 10, 2021 [Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Sep. 28, 2021 [Link] [Link]
Oct. 08, 2021 GOKENDO CO.,Ltd 9146 Sep. 02, 2021 [Link][Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Sep. 16, 2021 [Link] [Link]
Oct. 01, 2021 FT Holdings Co.,Inc.* 9243 Aug. 16, 2021 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Aug. 30, 2021 [Link] [Link]
Jul. 28, 2021 URBAN LiKE INC. 2992 Jun. 25, 2021 [Link][Link][Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Jul. 09, 2021 [Link] [Link]
Jul. 28, 2021 IVRESSE CO.,LTD. 7125 Jun. 25, 2021 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Jul. 09, 2021 [Link] [Link]
Jul. 21, 2021 UPCON CORPORATION 5075 Jun. 18, 2021 [Link] [Link] [Link]
J Trust Global Securities Co., Ltd. Jul. 02, 2021 [Link] [Link]
Jun. 30, 2021 Ogic Group Corp. 6168 May 27, 2021 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Jun. 10, 2021 [Link] [Link]
Jun. 28, 2021 Aida Sekkei Co.,Ltd. 2990 May 21, 2021 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Jun. 04, 2021 [Link] [Link]
Mar. 30, 2021 RYUKYU ASTEEDA Sports Club Co.,Ltd. 7364 Feb. 26, 2021 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Mar. 12, 2021 [Link] [Link]
Mar. 29, 2021 J.E.T.Co.,LTD. 6228 Feb. 24, 2021 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Mar. 10, 2021 [Link] [Link]
Feb. 16, 2021 C's Create Co.,Ltd 8921 Jan. 13, 2021 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Jan. 29, 2021 [Link] [Link]
Nov. 16, 2020 Hokkaido Shika Sangyo Co.,Ltd. 7693 Oct. 09, 2020 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Oct. 23, 2020 [Link] [Link]
Oct. 28, 2020 Issunbou Co.,Ltd. 7355 Sep. 25, 2020 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Oct. 09, 2020 [Link] [Link]
Oct. 21, 2020 ART FORCE JAPAN Co.,Ltd. 5072 Sep. 18, 2020 [Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Oct. 06, 2020 [Link] [Link]
Oct. 02, 2020 BARCOS Co.,Ltd. 7790 Aug. 28, 2020 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Sep. 11, 2020 [Link] [Link]
May 27, 2020 First Stage Corporation 2985 Apr. 24, 2020 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. May 14, 2020 [Link] [Link]
May 25, 2020 C Channel Corporation 7691 Apr. 20, 2020 [Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. May 08, 2020 [Link] [Link]
May 20, 2020 CURRENT MOTOR Corporation 7690 Apr. 17, 2020 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. May 07, 2020 [Link] [Link]
Apr. 28, 2020 Agent Inc. 7098 Mar. 25, 2020 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Apr. 08, 2020 [Link] [Link]
Feb. 27, 2020 YOKOHAMA WRIGHT Industries Co.,LTD 1452 Jan. 24, 2020 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Feb. 07, 2020 [Link] [Link]
Nov. 25, 2019 QLS Holdings Co.,Ltd 7075 Oct. 17, 2019 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Nov. 01, 2019 [Link] [Link]
Sep. 26, 2019 SUGA STEEL Co.,LTD. 3448 Aug. 23, 2019 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Sep. 06, 2019 [Link] [Link]
Sep. 26, 2019 KEIJIDOUSHAKAN.Co.,Ltd. 7680 Aug. 23, 2019 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Sep. 06, 2019 [Link] [Link]
Sep. 20, 2019 Kips Co.,Ltd. 9465 Aug. 16, 2019 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Aug. 30, 2019 [Link] [Link]
Jul. 31, 2019 Liv-up Co.,Ltd. 2977 Jun. 27, 2019 [Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Jul. 11, 2019 [Link] [Link]
Jun. 26, 2019 STG CO.,LTD. 5858 May 20, 2019 [Link][Link][Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Jun. 03, 2019 [Link] [Link]
Mar. 05, 2019 Maruc Co.,Ltd. 7056 Feb. 01, 2019 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Feb. 18, 2019 [Link] [Link]
Dec. 19, 2018 Passlogy Co.,Ltd. 4426 Nov. 16, 2018 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Dec. 03, 2018 [Link] [Link]
Nov. 28, 2018 TSUKUBASEIKO Co.,Ltd. 6596 Oct. 23, 2018 [Link][Link][Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
IR Japan, Inc. Nov. 06, 2018 [Link] [Link]
May 16, 2018 Hikari Holdings Co.,Ltd. 1445 Apr. 13, 2018 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Apr. 27, 2018 [Link] [Link]
Apr. 24, 2018 Youkosha Co.,Ltd. 6576 Mar. 22, 2018 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Apr. 05, 2018 [Link] [Link]
Feb. 26, 2018 Nissou Co.,Ltd. 1444 Jan. 18, 2018 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Feb. 05, 2018 [Link] [Link]
Oct. 30, 2017 PAPANETS CO.,Ltd. 9388 Sep. 25, 2017 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Oct. 10, 2017 [Link] [Link]
Oct. 24, 2017 SHOEI CO.,LTD. 3483 Sep. 20, 2017 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Oct. 04, 2017 [Link] [Link]
Jun. 30, 2017 Tripleone Co.,ltd. 6695 May 26, 2017 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Jun. 09, 2017 [Link] [Link]
Mar. 03, 2017 YAMAZEN HOMES CO.,LTD. 1440 Jan. 27, 2017 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Feb. 10, 2017 [Link] [Link]
Jun. 23, 2016 Computer Mind Co.,Ltd. 2452 May 20, 2016 [Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Jun. 03, 2016 [Link] [Link]
Sep. 11, 2015 DENTAS CO.,LTD. 6174 Aug. 07, 2015 [Link][Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Aug. 21, 2015 [Link] [Link]
Aug. 18, 2015 DORYOKU Co.,Ltd. 1432 Jul. 16, 2015 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Jul. 31, 2015 [Link] [Link]
Mar. 23, 2015 TSON CO.,LTD. 3456 Feb. 20, 2015 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Phillip Securities Japan, Ltd. Mar. 06, 2015 [Link] [Link]
Jan. 27, 2015 Simplex Financial Holdings Co.,Ltd. 7176 Dec. 24, 2014 [Link] [Link] [Link]
Nihon M&A Center Inc. Jan. 13, 2015 [Link] [Link]
Jul. 14, 2014 CHUOU INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO.,LTD. 7170 Jun. 10, 2014 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. Jun. 24, 2014 [Link] [Link]
Jun. 04, 2013 HEKI Co.,Ltd 3039 Apr. 30, 2013 [Link] [Link] [Link]
TAKARA PRINTING CO.,LTD. May 16, 2013 [Link] [Link]
(note)
  • ･Regarding the Initial Listing Company, these documents in the table have been provided in order that Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) may introduce the Initial Listing Company's details, so TSE has not provided this information for investment solicitation.
  • ･"*" denotes a technical listing.
  • ･In the following table, the documents which are required at Initial Listing Application have been provided. If you see the further information after the company listed, please check "Quick search for a listed company". (Search condition input→Search results→Basic information→Disclosure & Filing Information→Filing Information available for public review)
  • ･The companies which have the mark ** in "Issue name" have filed securities reports (semi-annual) in place of Issuer Filing Information. Securities reports and other disclosure documents can be viewed on the Financial Services Agency's EDINET (Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
