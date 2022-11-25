Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-25 am EST
2007.50 JPY   -0.54%
01:44aNov. 25, 2022tse Application For Listing On Tokyo Pro Market : Frontier House Co.,Ltd.
PU
01:44aNov. 25, 2022tse Approval Of Initial Listing (growth Market) : Sumasapo Inc.
PU
11/24Japan Exchange : Nov. 24, 2022OSE Handling of Calculation of Final Settlement Price for Nikkei 225 VI Futures
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nov. 25, 2022TSE Approval of Initial Listing (Growth Market): Sumasapo Inc.

11/25/2022 | 01:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
New Listings

Archives:

20222021202020192018
Date of Listing Date of Listing Approval Issue Name*2 Code Market Segment Outline of Listing Issue*3
Dec. 29, 2022 Nov. 25, 2022 Sumasapo Inc. 9342 Growth [Link]
Dec. 27, 2022 Nov. 22, 2022 ELEMENTS,Inc. 5246 Growth [Link]
Dec. 27, 2022 Nov. 25, 2022 BTM,Inc. 5247 Growth [Link]
Dec. 26, 2022 Nov. 21, 2022 Alpha Purchase Co.,Ltd. 7115 Standard [Link]
Dec. 26, 2022 Nov. 21, 2022 DAIWA TSUSHIN Co.,Ltd 7116 Standard [Link]
Dec. 23, 2022 Nov. 18, 2022 ASO INTERNATIONAL,INC. 9340 Standard [Link]
Dec. 23, 2022 Nov. 18, 2022 GENOVA,Inc. 9341 Growth [Link]
Dec. 22, 2022 Nov. 17, 2022 jig.jp co.,ltd. 5244 Growth [Link]
Dec. 22, 2022 Nov. 17, 2022 COACH A Co.,Ltd. 9339 Standard [Link]
Dec. 21, 2022 Nov. 17, 2022 St.Cousair CO.,LTD. 2937 Growth [Link]
Dec. 21, 2022 Nov. 17, 2022 EYEZ,INC. 5242 Growth [Link]
Dec. 21, 2022 Nov. 17, 2022 note inc. 5243 Growth [Link]
Dec. 20, 2022 Nov. 15, 2022 monoAI technology Co.,Ltd. 5240 Growth [Link]
Dec. 20, 2022 Nov. 16, 2022 INFORICH INC. 9338 Growth [Link]
Dec. 19, 2022 Nov. 14, 2022 toridori Inc. 9337 Growth [Link]
Dec. 16, 2022 Nov. 11, 2022 Rebase,Inc. 5138 Growth [Link]
Dec. 16, 2022 Nov. 14, 2022 OpenWork Inc. 5139 Growth [Link]
Dec. 16, 2022 Nov. 11, 2022 Foodison,Inc. 7114 Growth [Link]
Dec. 15, 2022 Nov. 15, 2022 AnyMind Group Inc. 5027 Growth [Link]
Dec. 15, 2022 Nov. 10, 2022 SmartDrive inc. 5137 Growth [Link]
Dec. 14, 2022 Nov. 10, 2022 Skymark Airlines Inc. 9204 Growth [Link]
Dec. 14, 2022 Nov. 09, 2022 Daiei Kankyo Co.,Ltd. 9336 Prime [Link]
Dec. 13, 2022 Nov. 08, 2022 property technologies Inc. 5527 Growth [Link]
Dec. 01, 2022 Oct. 27, 2022 Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. 4892 Growth [Link]
Nov. 30, 2022 Oct. 25, 2022 Wellplayed Rizest Inc. 9565 Growth [Link]
Nov. 25, 2022 Oct. 20, 2022 tripla Co.,Ltd. 5136 Growth [Link]
Nov. 22, 2022 Oct. 18, 2022 TMS Co.,Ltd. 4891 Growth [Link]
Nov. 21, 2022 Nov. 14, 2022 CANOX CORPORATION 8076 Standard [Link]
Nov. 15, 2022 Oct. 12, 2022 BASE FOOD,Inc. 2936 Growth [Link]
Nov. 15, 2022 Oct. 11, 2022 POPER Co.,Ltd. 5134 Growth [Link]
Nov. 01, 2022 Oct. 03, 2022 Terilogy Holdings Corporation ** 5133 Standard [Link]
Oct. 28, 2022 Sep. 22, 2022 pluszero,Inc. 5132 Growth [Link]
Oct. 27, 2022 Sep. 21, 2022 FCE Holdings Inc. 9564 Standard [Link]
Oct. 26, 2022 Sep. 22, 2022 Linkers Corporation 5131 Growth [Link]
Oct. 26, 2022 Sep. 21, 2022 Atlas Technologies Corporation 9563 Growth [Link]
Oct. 20, 2022 Sep. 14, 2022 Business Coach Inc. 9562 Growth [Link]
Oct. 19, 2022 Sep. 13, 2022 SBI Leasing Services Co.,Ltd. 5834 Growth [Link]
Oct. 12, 2022 Sep. 06, 2022 Socionext Inc. 6526 Prime [Link]
Oct. 07, 2022 Sep. 05, 2022 CUBE CO.,LTD. 7112 Growth [Link]
Oct. 06, 2022 Sep. 20, 2022 PBsystems,Inc. 4447 Growth [Link]
Oct. 06, 2022 Sep. 01, 2022 FIXER Inc. 5129 Growth [Link]
Oct. 03, 2022 Sep. 01, 2022 WOW WORLD GROUP Inc. ** 5128 Prime [Link]
Oct. 03, 2022 Sep. 01, 2022 Iyogin Holdings,Inc. ** 5830 Prime [Link]
Oct. 03, 2022 Sep. 01, 2022 Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. ** 5831 Prime [Link]
Oct. 03, 2022 Sep. 01, 2022 Chugin Financial Group,Inc. ** 5832 Prime [Link]
Oct. 03, 2022 Sep. 01, 2022 INEST,Inc. ** 7111 Standard [Link]
Oct. 03, 2022 Sep. 01, 2022 Aichi Financial Group,Inc. ** 7389 Prime [Link]
Oct. 01, 2022 Sep. 01, 2022 KYORITSU CO.,LTD. ** 7795 Standard [Link]
Sep. 30, 2022 Aug. 26, 2022 GUPPY's Inc. 5127 Growth [Link]
Sep. 29, 2022 Aug. 24, 2022 PORTERS CORPORATION 5126 Growth [Link]
Sep. 29, 2022 Aug. 24, 2022 PROGRIT Inc. 9560 Growth [Link]
Sep. 28, 2022 Sep. 21, 2022 Gifu landscape architect Co.,Ltd. 1438 Standard [Link]
Sep. 28, 2022 Aug. 24, 2022 Fines inc. 5125 Growth [Link]
Sep. 28, 2022 Aug. 25, 2022 GLAD CUBE Inc. 9561 Growth [Link]
Sep. 22, 2022 Aug. 18, 2022 FP Partner Inc. 7388 Growth [Link]
Sep. 16, 2022 Aug. 12, 2022 eWeLL Co.,Ltd. 5038 Growth [Link]
Sep. 13, 2022 Aug. 09, 2022 Japaniace Co.,Ltd. 9558 Growth [Link]
Sep. 01, 2022 Aug. 01, 2022 PICKLES HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. ** 2935 Prime [Link]
Aug. 05, 2022 Jul. 01, 2022 Kurashicom Inc. 7110 Growth [Link]
Aug. 02, 2022 Jun. 28, 2022 Japan Business Systems,Inc. 5036 Standard [Link]
Jul. 29, 2022 Jun. 24, 2022 airCloset,Inc. 9557 Growth [Link]
Jul. 28, 2022 Jun. 24, 2022 unerry,Inc. 5034 Growth [Link]
Jul. 28, 2022 Jun. 24, 2022 HOUSEI Inc. 5035 Growth [Link]
Jul. 25, 2022 Jul. 01, 2022 Nissou Co.,Ltd. 1444 Growth [Link]
Jul. 08, 2022 Jun. 06, 2022 INTLOOP Inc. 9556 Growth [Link]
Jun. 30, 2022 May 27, 2022 AViC Co.,Ltd. 9554 Growth [Link]
Jun. 29, 2022 May 26, 2022 MicroAd,Inc. 9553 Growth [Link]
Jun. 28, 2022 May 24, 2022 Nulab Inc. 5033 Growth [Link]
Jun. 28, 2022 May 24, 2022 M&A Research Institute Inc. 9552 Growth [Link]
Jun. 27, 2022 May 20, 2022 EDP Corporation 7794 Growth [Link]
Jun. 27, 2022 May 23, 2022 SUNWELS Co.,Ltd. 9229 Growth [Link]
Jun. 24, 2022 May 19, 2022 Microwave Chemical Co.,Ltd. 9227 Growth [Link]
Jun. 23, 2022 May 20, 2022 Home Position Co.,Ltd. 2999 Standard [Link]
Jun. 23, 2022 May 20, 2022 Tsubota Laboratory Incorporated 4890 Growth [Link]
Jun. 23, 2022 May 20, 2022 Japan Warranty Support Co.,Ltd. 7386 Growth [Link]
Jun. 20, 2022 May 16, 2022 Yamaichi Uniheim Real Estate Co.,Ltd 2984 Standard [Link]
Jun. 08, 2022 Apr. 28, 2022 ANYCOLOR Inc. 5032 Growth [Link]
May 31, 2022 Apr. 22, 2022 TRIPLEIZE CO.,LTD. 5026 Growth [Link]
Apr. 28, 2022 Mar. 25, 2022 CREAL Inc. 2998 Growth [Link]
Apr. 28, 2022 Mar. 25, 2022 Petgo Corporation 7140 Growth [Link]
Apr. 27, 2022 Mar. 24, 2022 STORAGE-OH Co.,Ltd. 2997 Growth [Link]
Apr. 27, 2022 Mar. 24, 2022 moi Corporation 5031 Growth [Link]
Apr. 21, 2022 Mar. 18, 2022 FULUHASHI EPO CORPORATION 9221 Standard [Link]
Apr. 12, 2022 Mar. 08, 2022 circlace Inc 5029 Growth [Link]
Apr. 07, 2022 Mar. 04, 2022 FB CARE SERVICE CO.,LTD. 9220 Standard [Link]
Apr. 04, 2022 Feb. 28, 2022 SecondXight Analytica,Inc. 5028 Growth [Link]
Apr. 01, 2022 Mar. 01, 2022 Procrea Holdings,Inc. ** 7384 1st Section [Link]
Mar. 31, 2022 Feb. 25, 2022 NOVAC CO.,LTD. 5079 2nd Section [Link]
Mar. 30, 2022 Feb. 22, 2022 GiXo Ltd. 9219 Mothers [Link]
Mar. 28, 2022 Feb. 18, 2022 Mental Health Technologies Co.,Ltd. 9218 Mothers [Link]
Mar. 23, 2022 Feb. 16, 2022 TORICO Co.,Ltd. 7138 Mothers [Link]
Mar. 17, 2022 Feb. 14, 2022 Moriya Transportation Engineering and Manufacturing Co.,Ltd. 6226 2nd Section [Link]
Mar. 11, 2022 Feb. 04, 2022 CEL Corporation 5078 2nd Section [Link]
Mar. 10, 2022 Feb. 17, 2022 POVAL KOGYO CO.,LTD. 4247 2nd Section [Link]
Mar. 03, 2022 Jan. 25, 2022 IMAGE MAGIC Inc. 7793 Mothers [Link]
Mar. 02, 2022 Jan. 21, 2022 Bewith,Inc. 9216 1st Section [Link]
Feb. 25, 2022 Feb. 18, 2022 OHISHI SANGYO CO.,LTD. 3943 2nd Section [Link]
Feb. 25, 2022 Jan. 20, 2022 MERCURY REALTECH INNOVATOR Inc. 5025 Mothers [Link]
Feb. 24, 2022 Jan. 20, 2022 BeeX Inc. 4270 Mothers [Link]
Feb. 22, 2022 Jan. 19, 2022 CaSy Co.,Ltd. 9215 Mothers [Link]
Feb. 17, 2022 Jan. 14, 2022 EDGE Technology Inc. 4268 Mothers [Link]
Feb. 09, 2022 Jan. 05, 2022 LIGHTWORKS Corporation 4267 Mothers [Link]
Feb. 04, 2022 Dec. 24, 2021 SEYFERT LTD. 9213 JASDAQ Standard [Link]
Feb. 03, 2022 Dec. 28, 2021 Recovery International Co.,Ltd. 9214 Mothers [Link]
Jan. 04, 2022 Dec. 01, 2021 FUJIKYU HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. ** 7135 1st Section [Link]
Jan. 04, 2022 Dec. 01, 2021 NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC. ** 9147 1st Section [Link]
  • This table is prepared for the sole purpose of providing reference information on new listings. It is not intended for soliciting investments on such companies.
  • "**" denotes a technical listing.
  • The "Outline of Listing Issue" will be posted with information that was available as of the day of listing approval.

For the latest IPO figures, please refer to "Overview of IPO".


For the listing criteria, please refer to below page.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
01:44aNov. 25, 2022tse Application For Lis : Frontier House Co.,Ltd.
PU
01:44aNov. 25, 2022tse Approval Of Initial : Sumasapo Inc.
PU
11/24Japan Exchange : Nov. 24, 2022OSE Handling of Calculation of Final Settlement Price for Ni..
PU
11/24Nov. 24, 2022tse Decision On Delisti : Upcon corporation
PU
11/23Nov. 24, 2022tse Decision On Delisti : Toa oil company,limited
PU
11/22Nov. 22, 2022tse Approval Of Initial : ELEMENTS,Inc.
PU
11/22Japan Exchange : Nov. 22, 2022OSE Price Limits for Options Trading (from December 1, 2022)
PU
11/22Nov. 22, 2022tse Decision On Delisti : ALBERT Inc.
PU
11/21Nov. 21, 2022tse Approval Of Initial : Alpha Purchase Co.,Ltd.
PU
11/18Nov. 18, 2022tse Approval Of Initial : Aso international,inc.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 135 B 974 M 974 M
Net income 2023 50 046 M 361 M 361 M
Net cash 2023 149 B 1 075 M 1 075 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 2,79%
Capitalization 1 065 B 7 690 M 7 690 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,79x
EV / Sales 2024 6,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 018,50 JPY
Average target price 2 135,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-21.70%7 690
CME GROUP INC.-22.96%63 312
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-42.05%12 071
ASX LIMITED-22.96%9 308
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY29.57%5 415
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-45.42%3 439