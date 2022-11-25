Nov. 25, 2022TSE Approval of Initial Listing (Growth Market): Sumasapo Inc.
Date of Listing
Date of Listing Approval
Issue Name
*2
Code
Market Segment
Outline of Listing Issue
*3
Dec. 29, 2022
Nov. 25, 2022
Sumasapo Inc.
9342
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 27, 2022
Nov. 22, 2022
ELEMENTS,Inc.
5246
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 27, 2022
Nov. 25, 2022
BTM,Inc.
5247
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 26, 2022
Nov. 21, 2022
Alpha Purchase Co.,Ltd.
7115
Standard
[Link]
Dec. 26, 2022
Nov. 21, 2022
DAIWA TSUSHIN Co.,Ltd
7116
Standard
[Link]
Dec. 23, 2022
Nov. 18, 2022
ASO INTERNATIONAL,INC.
9340
Standard
[Link]
Dec. 23, 2022
Nov. 18, 2022
GENOVA,Inc.
9341
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 22, 2022
Nov. 17, 2022
jig.jp co.,ltd.
5244
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 22, 2022
Nov. 17, 2022
COACH A Co.,Ltd.
9339
Standard
[Link]
Dec. 21, 2022
Nov. 17, 2022
St.Cousair CO.,LTD.
2937
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 21, 2022
Nov. 17, 2022
EYEZ,INC.
5242
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 21, 2022
Nov. 17, 2022
note inc.
5243
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 20, 2022
Nov. 15, 2022
monoAI technology Co.,Ltd.
5240
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 20, 2022
Nov. 16, 2022
INFORICH INC.
9338
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 19, 2022
Nov. 14, 2022
toridori Inc.
9337
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 16, 2022
Nov. 11, 2022
Rebase,Inc.
5138
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 16, 2022
Nov. 14, 2022
OpenWork Inc.
5139
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 16, 2022
Nov. 11, 2022
Foodison,Inc.
7114
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 15, 2022
Nov. 15, 2022
AnyMind Group Inc.
5027
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 15, 2022
Nov. 10, 2022
SmartDrive inc.
5137
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 14, 2022
Nov. 10, 2022
Skymark Airlines Inc.
9204
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 14, 2022
Nov. 09, 2022
Daiei Kankyo Co.,Ltd.
9336
Prime
[Link]
Dec. 13, 2022
Nov. 08, 2022
property technologies Inc.
5527
Growth
[Link]
Dec. 01, 2022
Oct. 27, 2022
Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.
4892
Growth
[Link]
Nov. 30, 2022
Oct. 25, 2022
Wellplayed Rizest Inc.
9565
Growth
[Link]
Nov. 25, 2022
Oct. 20, 2022
tripla Co.,Ltd.
5136
Growth
[Link]
Nov. 22, 2022
Oct. 18, 2022
TMS Co.,Ltd.
4891
Growth
[Link]
Nov. 21, 2022
Nov. 14, 2022
CANOX CORPORATION
8076
Standard
[Link]
Nov. 15, 2022
Oct. 12, 2022
BASE FOOD,Inc.
2936
Growth
[Link]
Nov. 15, 2022
Oct. 11, 2022
POPER Co.,Ltd.
5134
Growth
[Link]
Nov. 01, 2022
Oct. 03, 2022
Terilogy Holdings Corporation **
5133
Standard
[Link]
Oct. 28, 2022
Sep. 22, 2022
pluszero,Inc.
5132
Growth
[Link]
Oct. 27, 2022
Sep. 21, 2022
FCE Holdings Inc.
9564
Standard
[Link]
Oct. 26, 2022
Sep. 22, 2022
Linkers Corporation
5131
Growth
[Link]
Oct. 26, 2022
Sep. 21, 2022
Atlas Technologies Corporation
9563
Growth
[Link]
Oct. 20, 2022
Sep. 14, 2022
Business Coach Inc.
9562
Growth
[Link]
Oct. 19, 2022
Sep. 13, 2022
SBI Leasing Services Co.,Ltd.
5834
Growth
[Link]
Oct. 12, 2022
Sep. 06, 2022
Socionext Inc.
6526
Prime
[Link]
Oct. 07, 2022
Sep. 05, 2022
CUBE CO.,LTD.
7112
Growth
[Link]
Oct. 06, 2022
Sep. 20, 2022
PBsystems,Inc.
4447
Growth
[Link]
Oct. 06, 2022
Sep. 01, 2022
FIXER Inc.
5129
Growth
[Link]
Oct. 03, 2022
Sep. 01, 2022
WOW WORLD GROUP Inc. **
5128
Prime
[Link]
Oct. 03, 2022
Sep. 01, 2022
Iyogin Holdings,Inc. **
5830
Prime
[Link]
Oct. 03, 2022
Sep. 01, 2022
Shizuoka Financial Group,Inc. **
5831
Prime
[Link]
Oct. 03, 2022
Sep. 01, 2022
Chugin Financial Group,Inc. **
5832
Prime
[Link]
Oct. 03, 2022
Sep. 01, 2022
INEST,Inc. **
7111
Standard
[Link]
Oct. 03, 2022
Sep. 01, 2022
Aichi Financial Group,Inc. **
7389
Prime
[Link]
Oct. 01, 2022
Sep. 01, 2022
KYORITSU CO.,LTD. **
7795
Standard
[Link]
Sep. 30, 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
GUPPY's Inc.
5127
Growth
[Link]
Sep. 29, 2022
Aug. 24, 2022
PORTERS CORPORATION
5126
Growth
[Link]
Sep. 29, 2022
Aug. 24, 2022
PROGRIT Inc.
9560
Growth
[Link]
Sep. 28, 2022
Sep. 21, 2022
Gifu landscape architect Co.,Ltd.
1438
Standard
[Link]
Sep. 28, 2022
Aug. 24, 2022
Fines inc.
5125
Growth
[Link]
Sep. 28, 2022
Aug. 25, 2022
GLAD CUBE Inc.
9561
Growth
[Link]
Sep. 22, 2022
Aug. 18, 2022
FP Partner Inc.
7388
Growth
[Link]
Sep. 16, 2022
Aug. 12, 2022
eWeLL Co.,Ltd.
5038
Growth
[Link]
Sep. 13, 2022
Aug. 09, 2022
Japaniace Co.,Ltd.
9558
Growth
[Link]
Sep. 01, 2022
Aug. 01, 2022
PICKLES HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. **
2935
Prime
[Link]
Aug. 05, 2022
Jul. 01, 2022
Kurashicom Inc.
7110
Growth
[Link]
Aug. 02, 2022
Jun. 28, 2022
Japan Business Systems,Inc.
5036
Standard
[Link]
Jul. 29, 2022
Jun. 24, 2022
airCloset,Inc.
9557
Growth
[Link]
Jul. 28, 2022
Jun. 24, 2022
unerry,Inc.
5034
Growth
[Link]
Jul. 28, 2022
Jun. 24, 2022
HOUSEI Inc.
5035
Growth
[Link]
Jul. 25, 2022
Jul. 01, 2022
Nissou Co.,Ltd.
1444
Growth
[Link]
Jul. 08, 2022
Jun. 06, 2022
INTLOOP Inc.
9556
Growth
[Link]
Jun. 30, 2022
May 27, 2022
AViC Co.,Ltd.
9554
Growth
[Link]
Jun. 29, 2022
May 26, 2022
MicroAd,Inc.
9553
Growth
[Link]
Jun. 28, 2022
May 24, 2022
Nulab Inc.
5033
Growth
[Link]
Jun. 28, 2022
May 24, 2022
M&A Research Institute Inc.
9552
Growth
[Link]
Jun. 27, 2022
May 20, 2022
EDP Corporation
7794
Growth
[Link]
Jun. 27, 2022
May 23, 2022
SUNWELS Co.,Ltd.
9229
Growth
[Link]
Jun. 24, 2022
May 19, 2022
Microwave Chemical Co.,Ltd.
9227
Growth
[Link]
Jun. 23, 2022
May 20, 2022
Home Position Co.,Ltd.
2999
Standard
[Link]
Jun. 23, 2022
May 20, 2022
Tsubota Laboratory Incorporated
4890
Growth
[Link]
Jun. 23, 2022
May 20, 2022
Japan Warranty Support Co.,Ltd.
7386
Growth
[Link]
Jun. 20, 2022
May 16, 2022
Yamaichi Uniheim Real Estate Co.,Ltd
2984
Standard
[Link]
Jun. 08, 2022
Apr. 28, 2022
ANYCOLOR Inc.
5032
Growth
[Link]
May 31, 2022
Apr. 22, 2022
TRIPLEIZE CO.,LTD.
5026
Growth
[Link]
Apr. 28, 2022
Mar. 25, 2022
CREAL Inc.
2998
Growth
[Link]
Apr. 28, 2022
Mar. 25, 2022
Petgo Corporation
7140
Growth
[Link]
Apr. 27, 2022
Mar. 24, 2022
STORAGE-OH Co.,Ltd.
2997
Growth
[Link]
Apr. 27, 2022
Mar. 24, 2022
moi Corporation
5031
Growth
[Link]
Apr. 21, 2022
Mar. 18, 2022
FULUHASHI EPO CORPORATION
9221
Standard
[Link]
Apr. 12, 2022
Mar. 08, 2022
circlace Inc
5029
Growth
[Link]
Apr. 07, 2022
Mar. 04, 2022
FB CARE SERVICE CO.,LTD.
9220
Standard
[Link]
Apr. 04, 2022
Feb. 28, 2022
SecondXight Analytica,Inc.
5028
Growth
[Link]
Apr. 01, 2022
Mar. 01, 2022
Procrea Holdings,Inc. **
7384
1st Section
[Link]
Mar. 31, 2022
Feb. 25, 2022
NOVAC CO.,LTD.
5079
2nd Section
[Link]
Mar. 30, 2022
Feb. 22, 2022
GiXo Ltd.
9219
Mothers
[Link]
Mar. 28, 2022
Feb. 18, 2022
Mental Health Technologies Co.,Ltd.
9218
Mothers
[Link]
Mar. 23, 2022
Feb. 16, 2022
TORICO Co.,Ltd.
7138
Mothers
[Link]
Mar. 17, 2022
Feb. 14, 2022
Moriya Transportation Engineering and Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.
6226
2nd Section
[Link]
Mar. 11, 2022
Feb. 04, 2022
CEL Corporation
5078
2nd Section
[Link]
Mar. 10, 2022
Feb. 17, 2022
POVAL KOGYO CO.,LTD.
4247
2nd Section
[Link]
Mar. 03, 2022
Jan. 25, 2022
IMAGE MAGIC Inc.
7793
Mothers
[Link]
Mar. 02, 2022
Jan. 21, 2022
Bewith,Inc.
9216
1st Section
[Link]
Feb. 25, 2022
Feb. 18, 2022
OHISHI SANGYO CO.,LTD.
3943
2nd Section
[Link]
Feb. 25, 2022
Jan. 20, 2022
MERCURY REALTECH INNOVATOR Inc.
5025
Mothers
[Link]
Feb. 24, 2022
Jan. 20, 2022
BeeX Inc.
4270
Mothers
[Link]
Feb. 22, 2022
Jan. 19, 2022
CaSy Co.,Ltd.
9215
Mothers
[Link]
Feb. 17, 2022
Jan. 14, 2022
EDGE Technology Inc.
4268
Mothers
[Link]
Feb. 09, 2022
Jan. 05, 2022
LIGHTWORKS Corporation
4267
Mothers
[Link]
Feb. 04, 2022
Dec. 24, 2021
SEYFERT LTD.
9213
JASDAQ Standard
[Link]
Feb. 03, 2022
Dec. 28, 2021
Recovery International Co.,Ltd.
9214
Mothers
[Link]
Jan. 04, 2022
Dec. 01, 2021
FUJIKYU HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. **
7135
1st Section
[Link]
Jan. 04, 2022
Dec. 01, 2021
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC. **
9147
1st Section
[Link]
This table is prepared for the sole purpose of providing reference information on new listings. It is not intended for soliciting investments on such companies.
"**" denotes a technical listing.
The "Outline of Listing Issue" will be posted with information that was available as of the day of listing approval.
For the latest IPO figures, please refer to "Overview of IPO".
For the listing criteria, please refer to below page.
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 25 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2022 06:43:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2023
135 B
974 M
974 M
Net income 2023
50 046 M
361 M
361 M
Net cash 2023
149 B
1 075 M
1 075 M
P/E ratio 2023
21,3x
Yield 2023
2,79%
Capitalization
1 065 B
7 690 M
7 690 M
EV / Sales 2023
6,79x
EV / Sales 2024
6,51x
Nbr of Employees
1 193
Free-Float
98,1%
