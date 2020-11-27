Nov. 27, 2020OSE Handling of Securities Options based upon Issues to be Delisted :NTT DOCOMO,INC.

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 127 B 1 220 M 1 220 M Net income 2021 46 443 M 447 M 447 M Net cash 2021 126 B 1 209 M 1 209 M P/E ratio 2021 29,6x Yield 2021 2,05% Capitalization 1 375 B 13 188 M 13 221 M EV / Sales 2021 9,84x EV / Sales 2022 9,36x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 173,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 569,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -10,5% Spread / Average Target -15,4% Spread / Lowest Target -21,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 33.11% 13 188 CME GROUP INC. -12.92% 62 748 ASX LIMITED -1.21% 11 037 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 25.42% 10 938 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 36.89% 4 396 PLUS500 LTD. 75.85% 2 159