Japan Exchange Group, Inc.

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Nov. 27, 2020OSE Handling of Securities Options based upon Issues to be Delisted :NTT DOCOMO,INC.

11/27/2020 | 02:07am EST
Nov. 27, 2020 OSEHandling of Securities Options based upon Issues to be Delisted :NTT DOCOMO,INC.
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. announced on delisting shares of NTT DOCOMO,INC. (code: 9437) ,which will affect the handling of securities options based upon the above securities as in the table below. Please have all concerned personnel notified about these matters.

Date Details
From Mon., November 30 2020 Additional strike prices shall not be set.
Fri., December 11, 2020 Will not set strike prices for February 2021 contracts.
Wed., December 23, 2020 The last trading day and exercise day for January 2021, March 2021, and June 2021 contracts.
Fri., December 25, 2020 Delisting (underlying stock is also delisted)

Osaka Exchange　
TEL:+81-6-4706-0800


Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 07:06:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
