Oct. 03, 2023OSE Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: October 2023): CME Group Petroleum
October 03, 2023 at 02:25 am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Futures/Interest Rate Futures)
September 2023 Contracts
Nikkei 225
32,921.39 yen
Nikkei 225 Mini Options 1st week
32,533.25 yen
Nikkei 225 Mini Options 3rd week
33,499.31 yen
Nikkei 225 Mini Options 4th week
32,200.86 yen
Nikkei 225 Mini Options 5th week
32,034.04 yen
TOPIX
2,370.93 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
21,413.29 points
TSE Mothers
747.99 points
TOPIX Core30
1,177.17 points
Nikkei 225 VI
16.22 points
DJIA
34,914.63 points
TAIEX
16,537 points
FTSE China 50
11,677.37 points
TOPIX Banks
252.18 points
TSE REIT
1,905.80 points
RN Prime
1,804.77 points
mini-10year JGB (Cash-Settled)
146.36 yen
S&P/JPX ESG
2,692.73 points
FTSE JPX Net Zero
1,649.31 points
Nikkei Climate
32,577.64 yen
June 2023 Contracts
3-Month TONA
100.0572 points
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index
600.04 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
October 2023 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum
219.95 points
August 2023 Contracts
Gold
9,035 yen
Platinum
4,496 yen
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
October 2023 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM)
1952.3
September 2023 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
86,700 yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
14.68 yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
12.86 yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
17.61 yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
16.38 yen
"Nikkei225" includes Special Quotations figures for the 2nd week contract of each month for Nikkei 225 mini options.
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index, S&P/JPX 500 ESG Score Tiled Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX, FTSE JPX Net Zero Japan 500 Index)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
The official long name of "S&P/JPX ESG" is "S&P/JPX 500 ESG Score Tilted Index (0.5)".
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options, JGB Futures, and Interest Rate Futures)(*)
