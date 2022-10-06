Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-06 am EDT
2029.00 JPY   +0.62%
04:22aOct. 06, 2022tse Decision On Delisting, Etc. : PiPEDO HD,Inc.
PU
10/05Japan Exchange : Oct. 05, 2022OSE Revision of Handling of Trading Volume by Trading Participant Information for Futures and Options
PU
10/04Oct. 04, 2022ose Final Settlement Prices Updated (contract Month : October 2022): CME Group Petroleum
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oct. 06, 2022TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: PiPEDO HD,Inc.

10/06/2022 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Market News
Oct. 06, 2022 TSEDecision on Delisting, etc.: PiPEDO HD,Inc.
Tweet

TSE has decided on delisting and designation as Securities to Be Delisted as follows.

１．Delisting and Designation as Securities to Be Delisted
（１）Issue Name PiPEDO HD,Inc. stock
(Code: 3919, Market Segment: Standard Market)
（２）Period of Designation as Securities to Be Delisted From Oct. 6, 2022(Thu.) to Oct. 30, 2022(Sun.)
（３）Delisting Date Oct. 31, 2022(Mon.)
(Note) In cases where circumstances in which the company should be promptly delisted occur, TSE may change the period of designation as Securities to Be Delisted and the delisting date.
（４）Provision Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item (18)
(due to falling under a case where the company implements a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of all the shares owned by shareholders other than a specified party will be less than one share)
（５）Reason At the general shareholders meeting of PiPEDO HD,Inc. (hereinafter "the Company") held today, the agenda item regarding a reverse stock split (effective date: Nov. 2, 2022) with a split ratio at which the number of shares held by shareholders of the Company other than Mirai Saiteki Group Co., Ltd. (unlisted) and two other shareholders will be less than one share was approved.
２．Exclusion from Securities in Lieu of Money

The stock of the Company will be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items from Oct. 7, 2022(Fri.) inclusive.
- Customer margin for margin transactions and when-issued transactions
- Trading margin for when-issued transactions
- Trading participant security money
- Participant bonds

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 08:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
04:22aOct. 06, 2022tse Decision On Delisti : PiPEDO HD,Inc.
PU
10/05Japan Exchange : Oct. 05, 2022OSE Revision of Handling of Trading Volume by Trading Partic..
PU
10/04Oct. 04, 2022ose Final Settlement Pr : October 2022): CME Group Petroleum
PU
10/03Japan Exchange : Oct. 03, 2022JPXTSEOSETOCOMBusiness Trading Overview in September 2022 & ..
PU
10/03Oct. 03, 2022tse Change In Tick Size : 2031))
PU
10/03Oct. 03, 2022tocom Final Settlement : September 2022): Crude Oil, Electricity Futures
PU
09/30Sep. 30, 2022ose Special Quotations : 5th week September 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
09/30Sep. 30, 2022tse Designation Of Secu : Toa oil company,limited
PU
09/30Japan Exchange : Sep. 30, 2022TSE Consultation Paper Concerning the "Follow-up of Market R..
PU
09/29Sep. 29, 2022tse Base Prices And Dai : WOW WORLD GROUP Inc. and 6 others
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 137 B 947 M 947 M
Net income 2023 49 212 M 340 M 340 M
Net cash 2023 130 B 898 M 898 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,6x
Yield 2023 2,92%
Capitalization 1 062 B 7 334 M 7 334 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,80x
EV / Sales 2024 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 016,50 JPY
Average target price 2 377,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.92%7 334
CME GROUP INC.-20.83%65 011
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-42.18%11 836
ASX LIMITED-22.84%9 089
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY68.84%6 777
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-49.65%3 113