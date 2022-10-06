Oct. 06, 2022TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: PiPEDO HD,Inc.

Market News

Oct. 06, 2022 TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: PiPEDO HD,Inc.

１．Delisting and Designation as Securities to Be Delisted

２．Exclusion from Securities in Lieu of Money

The stock of the Company will be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items from Oct. 7, 2022(Fri.) inclusive. - Customer margin for margin transactions and when-issued transactions - Trading margin for when-issued transactions - Trading participant security money - Participant bonds

