Oct. 15, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 3rd week October 2021): Nikkei 225
10/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
October 2021 Contracts
Nikkei 225
28,098.14 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
29,241.56 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week
28,811.42 yen
TOPIX
1,967.56 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
17,747.66 points
Nikkei 225 VI
22.98 points
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index
415.03 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/Petroleum)
October 2021 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum
186.34 points
August 2021 Contracts
Gold
6,321 yen（per gram）
Platinum
3,548 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
September 2021 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
50,310 yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
7.86 yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
8.41 yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
8.87 yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
10.01 yen
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures)
