    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
News 
Summary

Oct. 15, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 3rd week October 2021): Nikkei 225

10/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
October 2021 Contracts
Nikkei 225 28,098.14 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 29,241.56 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 28,811.42 yen
TOPIX 1,967.56 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 17,747.66 points
Nikkei 225 VI 22.98 points
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index 415.03 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/Petroleum)
October 2021 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum 186.34 points
August 2021 Contracts
Gold 6,321 yen（per gram）
Platinum 3,548 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
September 2021 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 50,310 yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 7.86 yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 8.41 yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 8.87 yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 10.01 yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 06:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 135 B 1 181 M 1 181 M
Net income 2022 49 972 M 439 M 439 M
Net cash 2022 76 132 M 668 M 668 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 2,16%
Capitalization 1 461 B 12 853 M 12 819 M
EV / Sales 2022 10,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 197
Free-Float 97,5%
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.6.14%12 853
CME GROUP INC.12.20%73 358
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.33.26%16 831
ASX LIMITED9.86%11 236
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED248.20%3 146
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C6.67%2 199