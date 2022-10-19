Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:58 2022-10-19 am EDT
1983.00 JPY   +0.10%
12:13aOct. 19, 2022tse Matching Mechanism For The First Day Of Listing : Business Coach Inc.
PU
10/18Japan Exchange : Oct. 18, 2022JPXTSE "ICGN Japan Governance Priorities" Record Is Available
PU
10/17Oct. 17, 2022tocom Final Settlement Prices Updated (contract Month : November 2022): LNG (Platts JKM)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oct. 19, 2022TSE Matching Mechanism for the First Day of Listing: Business Coach Inc.

10/19/2022 | 12:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Market News
Oct. 19, 2022 TSEMatching Mechanism for the First Day of Listing: Business Coach Inc.
Tweet

Business Coach Inc. (code: 9562) will be listed on Oct.20.
The matching mechanism to be applied to Business Coach Inc. until the initial price is determined is shown below.
This special matching mechanism is applied to a directly-listed stock until its initial price is determined.

1. Order book center price
JPY 2,070 (public offering or secondary distribution price)

2. Quote renewal
(1) Initial special quote
An initial special (bid or ask) quote will be indicated at the order book center price.
*) If there is a matching quote within the special quote renewal price interval from the order book center price at the beginning of trading session, matching will occur instantly.

(2) Upper limit
Upper limit price: JPY 4,765 (230% of the order book center price)
Quote renewal: JPY 104 (5% of the order book center price) in 10-minute intervals
A special bid quote will be raised by JPY 104 at intervals of 10 minutes up to JPY 4,765 or until an initial price is determined.
*1) Trading may be executed if a matching quote is within the range of the special quote renewal price interval.
*2) If the calculated price of the next special bid quote to be shown is less than the next tick, a special bid quote may be rounded up to the price of the next tick.
*3) If the regular special quote renewal price interval is larger than the above renewal price interval, such quote will be renewed at the normal price and time intervals.
*4) The cap for the initial price is the above upper limit price plus the regular renewal price interval.

(3) Lower limit
Lower limit price: JPY 1,553 (75% of the order book center price)
Quote renewal: Regular renewal price and time intervals
A special ask quote is renewed in the same way as other issues, that is, based on the same price and time intervals.
*) The floor for the initial price is the above lower limit price less the regular renewal price interval.

3. Daily price limits
The daily price limits will not apply until the initial price is determined.
Once the initial price is determined, the daily price limits will apply with the initial price set as the base price.

4. Acceptable order price range
Between JPY 518 (25% of the order book center price) and JPY 8,280 (400% of the order book center price)
Once the initial price is determined, the daily price limits will apply with the initial price set as the base price.

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used only for reference purposes. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc., Japan Exchange Group, Inc., and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, or misunderstanding with regard to this translation.

Contact

Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc.　Equities Department (Trade Supervision Group)
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 19 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2022 04:12:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
12:13aOct. 19, 2022tse Matching Mechanism : Business Coach Inc.
PU
10/18Japan Exchange : Oct. 18, 2022JPXTSE "ICGN Japan Governance Priorities" Record Is Availabl..
PU
10/17Oct. 17, 2022tocom Final Settlement : November 2022): LNG (Platts JKM)
PU
10/14Oct. 14, 2022ose Adjustment And Chan : Kenedix Office Investment Corporation
PU
10/14Oct. 14, 2022ose Special Quotations : October 2022): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.
PU
10/13Oct. 13, 2022tse Application For Lis : Air-u ltd.
PU
10/13Oct. 13, 2022tse Decision On Delisti : ChinaAMC CSI 300 Index ETF-JDR
PU
10/12Oct. 12, 2022ose Special Quotations : October 2022): Nikkei 225 VI
PU
10/12Oct. 12, 2022tse Decision On Delisti : Nissui Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.
PU
10/11Japan Exchange : Oct. 11, 2022TSE TSE Imposes Regulatory Action against SMBC Nikko Securit..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 137 B 919 M 919 M
Net income 2023 49 212 M 330 M 330 M
Net cash 2023 130 B 872 M 872 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,3x
Yield 2023 2,97%
Capitalization 1 043 B 6 992 M 6 992 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,66x
EV / Sales 2024 6,43x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 981,00 JPY
Average target price 2 377,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-21.92%6 992
CME GROUP INC.-23.72%62 596
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-45.38%11 227
ASX LIMITED-27.74%8 172
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY69.32%6 576
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-49.30%3 135