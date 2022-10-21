Oct. 21, 2022OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 3rd week October 2022): Nikkei 225
10/21/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
October 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225
26,666.31 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
26,972.31 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week
26,864.89 yen
TOPIX
1,885.58 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
16,911.16 points
Nikkei 225 VI
12.40 points
TAIEX
12,999 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
October 2022 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum
214.11 points
August 2022 Contracts
Gold
7,691 yen
Platinum
3,893 yen
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
November 2022 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM)
5,036.3yen
September 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
81,810yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
28.94yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
23.60yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
38.47yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
28.60yen
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures)
