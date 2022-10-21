Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-21 am EDT
1953.00 JPY   -0.46%
02:30aOct. 21, 2022ose Special Quotations Updated (contract Month : 3rd week October 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
10/19Oct. 19, 2022ose Special Quotations Updated (contract Month : October 2022): TAIEX
PU
10/19Oct. 19, 2022tse Decision On Delisting, Etc. : SI Holdings plc
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oct. 21, 2022OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 3rd week October 2022): Nikkei 225

10/21/2022 | 02:30am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
October 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 26,666.31 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 26,972.31 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 26,864.89 yen
TOPIX 1,885.58 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 16,911.16 points
Nikkei 225 VI 12.40 points
TAIEX 12,999 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
October 2022 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum 214.11 points
August 2022 Contracts
Gold 7,691 yen
Platinum 3,893 yen
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
November 2022 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM) 5,036.3yen
September 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 81,810yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 28.94yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 23.60yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 38.47yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 28.60yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 21 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2022 06:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
