Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oct. 22, 2020TSE Decision on Delisting, etc.: FamilyMart Co.,Ltd.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 12:17am EDT
Market News
Oct. 22, 2020 TSEDecision on Delisting, etc.: FamilyMart Co.,Ltd.
Tweet

TSE has decided on delisting and designation as Securities to Be Delisted as follows.

１．Delisting and Designation as Securities to Be Delisted
（１）Issue Name FamilyMart Co.,Ltd. stock
(Code: 8028, Market Division: 1st Section)
（２）Period of Designation as Securities to Be Delisted From Oct. 22, 2020 (Thu.) to Nov. 11, 2020 (Wed.)
（３）Delisting Date Nov. 12, 2020 (Thu.)
(Note) In cases where circumstances in which the company should be promptly delisted occur, TSE may change the period of designation as Securities to Be Delisted and the delisting date.
（４）Provision Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item (18)-3
(due to falling under a case where the company implements a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of all the shares owned by shareholders other than a specified party will be less than one share)
（５）Reason At the general shareholders meeting of FamilyMart Co.,Ltd. (hereinafter 'the Company') held today, the agenda item regarding a reverse stock split (effective date: Nov. 16, 2020) with a split ratio at which the number of shares held by shareholders of the Company other than Retail Investment Company, LLC (unlisted) and another shareholder will be less than one share was approved.
２．Exclusion from Securities in Lieu of Money

The stock of the Company will be excluded from securities in lieu of money for the following items from Oct. 23, 2020 (Fri.) inclusive.
- Customer margin for margin transactions and when-issued transactions
- Trading margin for when-issued transactions
- Trading participant security money
- Participant bonds

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 04:14:00 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
12:17aOCT. 22, 2020TSE DECISION ON DELISTI : FamilyMart Co.,Ltd.
PU
10/21OCT. 21, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : October 2020): TAIEX
PU
10/20JAPAN EXCHANGE : Oct. 20, 2020TSE Interim Report of Review of Minority Sharehold..
PU
10/19JAPAN EXCHANGE : regulators plan on-site probe of Tokyo exchange, media say
RE
10/19JAPAN EXCHANGE : regulators plan on-site probe of Tokyo exchange, media say
RE
10/19Japanese shares slide on caution about U.S. stimulus package
RE
10/19Tokyo Stock Exchange plans new protocols after trading halt
RE
10/19Tokyo Stock Exchange to draw up new rules to deal with trading halts
RE
10/16OCT. 16, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 3rd week October 2020): Nikkei 225
PU
10/16OCT. 16, 2020TSE DECISION ON DELISTI : Nichiigakkan co.,ltd.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 127 B 1 212 M 1 212 M
Net income 2021 46 799 M 447 M 447 M
Net cash 2021 122 B 1 160 M 1 160 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 2,00%
Capitalization 1 421 B 13 585 M 13 569 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 273,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 655,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -2,07%
Spread / Average Target -14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.37.56%13 533
CME GROUP INC.-18.00%58 499
ASX LIMITED4.57%11 297
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.28.59%11 119
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS36.21%4 239
PLUS500 LTD.74.66%2 100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group