Oct. 23, 2020OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 4th week October 2020): Nikkei 225

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 127 B 1 211 M 1 211 M Net income 2021 46 799 M 447 M 447 M Net cash 2021 122 B 1 160 M 1 160 M P/E ratio 2021 30,0x Yield 2021 2,03% Capitalization 1 405 B 13 402 M 13 413 M EV / Sales 2021 10,1x EV / Sales 2022 9,68x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,2% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 273,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 625,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -0,95% Spread / Average Target -13,4% Spread / Lowest Target -23,0% EPS Revisions Managers Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 36.01% 13 402 CME GROUP INC. -18.55% 59 026 ASX LIMITED 4.72% 11 297 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 31.18% 11 187 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 34.76% 4 308 PLUS500 LTD. 81.72% 2 153