Oct. 26, 2020TSE Cancellation of Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): HyAS&Co.Inc.

２．Date of Cancellation of Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation)
Oct. 27, 2020(Tue.)
Provision
Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item (10)
(due to the submission of the quarterly report)
３．Reason
TSE designated the stock of HyAS&Co.Inc. (hereinafter 'the Company') as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation), because the Company had disclosed on HyAS&Co.Inc. that the quarterly report would not be submitted by the statutory submission deadline (Oct. 14, 2020), for which extension had been approved.
Today, TSE confirmed the submission of the quarterly report by the Company. As such, the designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) will be cancelled for the Company's stock as of Oct. 27, 2020.
(Note) The stock of the Company has also been designated an issue as Securities Under Supervision (Examination) since Sep. 30, 2020.
DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.
