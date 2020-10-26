Oct. 26, 2020TSE Cancellation of Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): HyAS&Co.Inc.

Log in
10/26/2020 | 03:55am EDT
Oct. 26, 2020 TSECancellation of Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): HyAS&Co.Inc.
The designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) will be cancelled for the stock of HyAS&Co.Inc. as follows.

１．Issue Name HyAS&Co.Inc. stock
(Code: 6192, Market Division: 1st Section)
２．Date of Cancellation of Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) Oct. 27, 2020(Tue.)
Provision Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item (10)
(due to the submission of the quarterly report)
３．Reason TSE designated the stock of HyAS&Co.Inc. (hereinafter 'the Company') as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation), because the Company had disclosed on HyAS&Co.Inc. that the quarterly report would not be submitted by the statutory submission deadline (Oct. 14, 2020), for which extension had been approved.
Today, TSE confirmed the submission of the quarterly report by the Company. As such, the designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) will be cancelled for the Company's stock as of Oct. 27, 2020.

(Note) The stock of the Company has also been designated an issue as Securities Under Supervision (Examination) since Sep. 30, 2020.

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 07:54:01 UTC

