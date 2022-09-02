Log in
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-02 am EDT
2062.50 JPY   +0.17%
01:52aSEP. 02, 2022TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL LISTING (TOKYO PRO-BOND MARKET) : EUR-Denominated Foreign Bond with Value of EUR 1.25 billion (Japan Finance Organization for Municipalities)
PU
12:35aSEP. 02, 2022TSE DESIGNATION OF SECURITIES UNDER SUPERVISION (CONFIRMATION) : Daiohs corporation
PU
09/01SEP. 01, 2022TOCOM FINAL SETTLEMENT PRICES UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : August 2022): Crude Oil, Electricity Futures
PU
Sep. 02, 2022OSE Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: September 2022): CME Group Petroleum

09/02/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
September 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 27,729.36 yen
August 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 28,525.62 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 29,099.40 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week 28,657.60 yen
TOPIX 1,963.05 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 17,676.47 points
Nikkei 225 VI 19.59 points
TAIEX 15,452 points
FTSE China 50 13,605.51 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
September 2022 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum 220.43 points
August 2022 Contracts
Gold 7,691 yen
Platinum 3,893 yen
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
September 2022 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM) 6,144.8yen
August 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 82,170yen
East Area Baseload Electricity 31.35yen
West Area Baseload Electricity 24.45yen
East Area Peakload Electricity 47.13yen
West Area Peakload Electricity 31.71yen
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 02 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 06:33:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 137 B 980 M 980 M
Net income 2023 48 077 M 344 M 344 M
Net cash 2023 131 B 937 M 937 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,6x
Yield 2023 2,86%
Capitalization 1 084 B 7 749 M 7 749 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,95x
EV / Sales 2024 6,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 059,00 JPY
Average target price 2 380,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-18.23%7 749
CME GROUP INC.-14.38%71 679
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-31.40%14 044
ASX LIMITED-15.55%10 270
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-38.73%3 787
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-36.67%1 800