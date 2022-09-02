Sep. 02, 2022OSE Final Settlement Prices Updated (Contract month: September 2022): CME Group Petroleum
09/02/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
September 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week
27,729.36 yen
August 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225
28,525.62 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week
29,099.40 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week
28,657.60 yen
TOPIX
1,963.05 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
17,676.47 points
Nikkei 225 VI
19.59 points
TAIEX
15,452 points
FTSE China 50
13,605.51 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
September 2022 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum
220.43 points
August 2022 Contracts
Gold
7,691 yen
Platinum
3,893 yen
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
September 2022 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM)
6,144.8yen
August 2022 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
82,170yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
31.35yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
24.45yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
47.13yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
31.71yen
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures)
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 02 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 06:33:35 UTC.