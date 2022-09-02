Log in
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:43 2022-09-02 am EDT
2064.00 JPY   +0.24%
SEP. 02, 2022TSE DESIGNATION OF SECURITIES UNDER SUPERVISION (CONFIRMATION) : Daiohs corporation
PU
09/01SEP. 01, 2022TOCOM FINAL SETTLEMENT PRICES UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : August 2022): Crude Oil, Electricity Futures
PU
08/31Sumitomo Pharma Selected for Inclusion as a Constituent of Five GPIF-Adopted ESG Indexes that Cover Japanese Stocks
AQ
Sep. 02, 2022TSE Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): DAIOHS CORPORATION

09/02/2022 | 12:35am EDT
Sep. 02, 2022 TSEDesignation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): DAIOHS CORPORATION
Tweet

TSE has designated an issue as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) as follows.

１．Issue Name DAIOHS CORPORATION stock
(Code:4653, Market Segment: Prime Market)
２．Period of Designation as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation) From Sep. 2, 2022 (Fri.) to the day when TSE determines whether the company has fallen under the delisting criteria
Provision Enforcement Rules for Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 604, Paragraph 1, Item (24)
(due to falling under a case where the board of directors has made a resolution on a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of all the shares owned by shareholders other than a specified party will be less than one share)
３．Reason Yesterday, DAIOHS CORPORATION (hereinafter "the Company") indicated approval of a takeover bid to be made by Voyager Co.,Ltd. (unlisted) (hereinafter "the bidder") for shares of the Company, which is premised on a subsequent delisting of the shares.
The Company has announced that the bidder plans to demand that the Company put forth, at a general shareholders meeting after the completion of the takeover bid, an agenda item regarding a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of shares held by shareholders of the Company other than the bidder and two other shareholders will be less than one share.
If the agenda item is approved in a resolution at the general shareholders meeting of the Company, the stock of the Company will be delisted. As such, based on this announcement, TSE deems that the stock of the Company is likely to be delisted and designates such stock as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation).

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Corporate Disclosure Office, Planning & Coordination, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 02 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2022 04:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
