Sep. 02, 2022TSE Designation of Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation): DAIOHS CORPORATION

３．Reason

Yesterday, DAIOHS CORPORATION (hereinafter "the Company") indicated approval of a takeover bid to be made by Voyager Co.,Ltd. (unlisted) (hereinafter "the bidder") for shares of the Company, which is premised on a subsequent delisting of the shares.

The Company has announced that the bidder plans to demand that the Company put forth, at a general shareholders meeting after the completion of the takeover bid, an agenda item regarding a reverse stock split with a split ratio at which the number of shares held by shareholders of the Company other than the bidder and two other shareholders will be less than one share.

If the agenda item is approved in a resolution at the general shareholders meeting of the Company, the stock of the Company will be delisted. As such, based on this announcement, TSE deems that the stock of the Company is likely to be delisted and designates such stock as Securities Under Supervision (Confirmation).