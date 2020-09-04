Sep. 04, 2020OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 1st week September 2020): Nikkei 225

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 127 B 1 195 M 1 195 M Net income 2021 46 797 M 441 M 441 M Net cash 2021 123 B 1 159 M 1 159 M P/E ratio 2021 32,3x Yield 2021 1,88% Capitalization 1 513 B 14 254 M 14 247 M EV / Sales 2021 11,0x EV / Sales 2022 10,5x Nbr of Employees 1 208 Free-Float 98,1% Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 2 273,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 826,00 JPY Spread / Highest target -8,00% Spread / Average Target -19,6% Spread / Lowest Target -28,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Hiroki Tsuda Chairman Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 46.42% 14 254 CME GROUP INC. -14.36% 61 938 ASX LIMITED 15.43% 12 692 TRADEWEB MARKETS INC. 16.61% 10 759 MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS 26.76% 4 111 PLUS500 LTD. 64.62% 2 086