JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Sep. 04, 2020OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 1st week September 2020): Nikkei 225

09/04/2020 | 02:30am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
September 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 23,085.82 yen
August 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 23,350.79 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 22,441.56 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 23,011.02 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 4th week 23,230.45 yen
TOPIX 1,626.38 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 14,660.47 points
Nikkei 225 VI 21.31points
TAIEX 12,807points
FTSE China 50 19,706.26 points
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal)
August 2020 Contracts
Gold 6,574 yen（per gram）
Platinum 3,166 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
August 2020 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 29,340 yen/kl
East Area Baseload Electricity 7.53 yen/kWh
West Area Baseload Electricity 7.23 yen/kWh
East Area Peakload Electricity 12.55 yen/kWh
West Area Peakload Electricity 12.61 yen/kWh
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
    *Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Energy: TOCOM market.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 06:29:03 UTC
