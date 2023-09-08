Sep. 08, 2023OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: September 2023): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.
Today at 02:30 am
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Futures/Interest Rate Futures)
September 2023 Contracts
Nikkei 225
32,921.39 yen
Nikkei 225 Mini Options 1st week
32,533.25 yen
TOPIX
2,370.93 points
JPX-Nikkei 400
21,413.29 points
TSE Mothers
747.99 points
TOPIX Core30
1,177.17 points
TOPIX Banks
252.18 points
TSE REIT
1,905.80 points
S&P/JPX ESG
2,692.73 points
Nikkei Climate
32,577.64 yen
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2022 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index
600.04 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal/CME Group Petroleum)
September 2023 Contracts
CME Group Petroleum
214.68 points
August 2023 Contracts
Gold
9,035 yen
Platinum
4,496 yen
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
September 2023 Contracts
LNG (Platts JKM)
1,590.0 yen
August 2023 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil
78,760 yen
East Area Baseload Electricity
12.95 yen
West Area Baseload Electricity
10.94 yen
East Area Peakload Electricity
14.75 yen
West Area Peakload Electricity
14.09 yen
"Nikkei225" includes Special Quotations figures for the 2nd week contract of each month for Nikkei 225 mini options.
The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
Please refer to this page.
In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index, S&P/JPX 500 ESG Score Tiled Index)
Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX, FTSE JPX Net Zero Japan 500 Index)
In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
The official long name of "S&P/JPX ESG" is "S&P/JPX 500 ESG Score Tilted Index (0.5)".
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options, JGB Futures, and Interest Rate Futures)(*)
