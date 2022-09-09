Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-09 am EDT
2096.00 JPY   +0.19%
02:30aSEP. 09, 2022TSE DAILY PRICE LIMITS TO BE BROADENED : 2 issues
PU
02:30aSEP. 09, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : Sep 2022): Nikkei 225, TOPIX etc.
PU
09/07SEP. 07, 2022TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL LISTING (TOKYO PRO MARKET) : Frontier Holdings Co.,Ltd.
PU
Sep. 09, 2022TSE Tick Size Table for newly listing ETF : NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund (Code: 2863)

09/09/2022 | 03:10am EDT
Sep. 09, 2022 TSETick Size Table for newly listing ETF : NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund (Code: 2863)
Tweet

The tick size table of NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund (Code: 2863), which is scheduled for initial listing on September 16, is as below.
"TOPIX 100 tick size table" refers to tick sizes applied to TOPIX 100 constituents, and "non-TOPIX 100 tick size table" refers to tick sizes applied to other than TOPIX 100 constituents.

Code Issue Name Tick Size Table
2863 NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund TOPIX 100 tick size table

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 137 B 953 M 953 M
Net income 2023 49 225 M 342 M 342 M
Net cash 2023 131 B 911 M 911 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,4x
Yield 2023 2,82%
Capitalization 1 102 B 7 655 M 7 655 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,08x
EV / Sales 2024 6,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 193
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 092,00 JPY
Average target price 2 380,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Ryusuke Yokoyama Chief Information Officer & Head-IT Planning
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-16.92%7 655
CME GROUP INC.-11.59%72 599
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-33.47%13 618
ASX LIMITED-18.69%9 789
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-41.55%3 613
INDIAN ENERGY EXCHANGE LIMITED-36.71%1 798