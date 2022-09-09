Sep. 09, 2022TSE Tick Size Table for newly listing ETF : NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund (Code: 2863)

The tick size table of NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund (Code: 2863), which is scheduled for initial listing on September 16, is as below.
"TOPIX 100 tick size table" refers to tick sizes applied to TOPIX 100 constituents, and "non-TOPIX 100 tick size table" refers to tick sizes applied to other than TOPIX 100 constituents.
Code
Issue Name
Tick Size Table
2863
NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund
TOPIX 100 tick size table
Enquiry
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:09:04 UTC.