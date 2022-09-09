Sep. 09, 2022TSE Tick Size Table for newly listing ETF : NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund (Code: 2863)

Market News

Sep. 09, 2022 TSE Tick Size Table for newly listing ETF : NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund (Code: 2863)

The tick size table of NEXT FUNDS S&P US Equity and Bond Balance Conservative Index (Yen-Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund (Code: 2863), which is scheduled for initial listing on September 16, is as below.

"TOPIX 100 tick size table" refers to tick sizes applied to TOPIX 100 constituents, and "non-TOPIX 100 tick size table" refers to tick sizes applied to other than TOPIX 100 constituents.