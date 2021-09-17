Log in
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Sep. 17, 2021OSE Special Quotations Updated (Contract month: 3rd week September 2021): Nikkei 225

09/17/2021 | 02:22am EDT
Final Settlement Prices
Special Quotations, etc. (Index Futures/Index Options/JGB Future)
September 2021 Contracts
Nikkei 225 30,085.93 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 1st week 28,612.60 yen
Nikkei 225 Weekly Options 3rd week 30,415.59 yen
TOPIX 2,065.84 points
JPX-Nikkei 400 18,672.37 points
TSE Mothers 1,165.56 points
TOPIX Core30 983.53 points
Nikkei 225 VI 21.30 points
TAIEX 17,382 points
TOPIX Banks 146.81 points
TSE REIT 2,150.17 points
RN Prime 1,577.89 points
10-year JGB(mini) 151.81 yen
Special Quotations (Dividend Index Futures)
December 2020 Contracts
Nikkei 225 Dividend Index 415.03 yen
Final Settlement Prices, etc. (Precious Metal)
August 2021 Contracts
Gold 6,321 yen（per gram）
Platinum 3,548 yen（per gram）
Final Settlement Prices (Energy: TOCOM Market)
August 2021 Contracts
Platts Dubai Crude Oil 48,010 yen/kl
East Area Baseload Electricity 9.06 yen/kWh
West Area Baseload Electricity 8.49 yen/kWh
East Area Peakload Electricity 11.71 yen/kWh
West Area Peakload Electricity 10.32 yen/kWh
  • The Final Settlement Price/SQ on each product is updated the day following the last trading day (LTD) which differs depending on each product.
    Please refer to this page.
    *Please refer to this page for the last trading day of Energy: TOCOM market.
  • In principle, the SQ for each product is updated after 15:15 on the day following the last trading day (LTD) with exceptions for products listed below.
    Updated after 15:25 (TOPIX, JPX-Nikkei 400, TSE Mothers Index, TOPIX Core30, TOPIX Banks Index, TSE REIT Index)
    Updated after 15:50 (RN Prime Index, TAIEX)
    In addition, the update time for March, June, September, and December expiry months of Index Futures, Index Options and Dividend Index Futures may be later than other expiry months.
Historical Data
Special Quotations, etc.(Index Futures, Index Options and JGB Futures) [Link]
Option Settlement Prices(Weekly Option) [Link]
Final Settlement Prices, etc.(Commodity Futures and Options) [Link]

Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 06:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
