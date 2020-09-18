Log in
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Sep. 18, 2020TSE Alteration of Listing Market (from Mothers to 1st Section): JTEC CORPORATION

09/18/2020
Section Transfers

20202019201820172016
Date Issue Name Code Market Division Underwriter*
Sep. 28, 2020 JTEC CORPORATION 3446 1st Section SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Sep. 18, 2020 GIFT INC. 9279 1st Section Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
Sep. 15, 2020 MedPeer,Inc. 6095 1st Section SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Sep. 11, 2020 COPRO-HOLDINGS.Co.,Ltd. 7059 1st Section Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Sep. 07, 2020 Frontier Management Inc. 7038 1st Section Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Jul. 31, 2020 WITZ Corporation 4440 1st Section Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
Jul. 30, 2020 PIALA INC. 7044 1st Section SBI SECURITIES Co.,Ltd.
Jul. 29, 2020 Link-U Inc. 4446 1st Section SBI SECURITIES Co.,Ltd.
Jul. 21, 2020 HyAS&Co.Inc. 6192 1st Section SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Jul. 08, 2020 LTS,Inc. 6560 1st Section Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Jul. 03, 2020 TOUMEI CO.,LTD. 4439 1st Section Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
Jun. 23, 2020 mixi,Inc. 2121 1st Section Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Apr. 28, 2020 Prored Partners CO.,LTD. 7034 1st Section Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Apr. 27, 2020 Tobila Systems Inc. 4441 1st Section Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Apr. 09, 2020 Oisix ra daichi Inc. 3182 1st Section SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Apr. 03, 2020 geechs inc. 7060 1st Section SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Mar. 18, 2020 Temairazu,Inc. 2477 1st Section SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Mar. 11, 2020 Ikka Dining Project.,Ltd. 9266 1st Section SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Feb. 28, 2020 ACCESS CO.,LTD. 4813 1st Section Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
Feb. 14, 2020 and factory,inc 7035 1st Section Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Jan. 27, 2020 SILVER LIFE CO.,LTD. 9262 1st Section Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
  • Underwriter that have submitted the 'Written Recommendation' as stipulated in the 'Enforcement Rules for Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 313, Paragraph 2, Item 1, Sub-item b'.

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 18 September 2020
