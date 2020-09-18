Sep. 18, 2020TSE Alteration of Listing Market (from Mothers to 1st Section): JTEC CORPORATION
09/18/2020 | 02:35am EDT
Section Transfers
Date
Issue Name
Code
Market Division
Underwriter
*
Sep. 28, 2020
JTEC CORPORATION
3446
1st Section
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Sep. 18, 2020
GIFT INC.
9279
1st Section
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
Sep. 15, 2020
MedPeer,Inc.
6095
1st Section
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Sep. 11, 2020
COPRO-HOLDINGS.Co.,Ltd.
7059
1st Section
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Sep. 07, 2020
Frontier Management Inc.
7038
1st Section
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Jul. 31, 2020
WITZ Corporation
4440
1st Section
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
Jul. 30, 2020
PIALA INC.
7044
1st Section
SBI SECURITIES Co.,Ltd.
Jul. 29, 2020
Link-U Inc.
4446
1st Section
SBI SECURITIES Co.,Ltd.
Jul. 21, 2020
HyAS&Co.Inc.
6192
1st Section
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Jul. 08, 2020
LTS,Inc.
6560
1st Section
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Jul. 03, 2020
TOUMEI CO.,LTD.
4439
1st Section
Tokai Tokyo Securities Co., Ltd.
Jun. 23, 2020
mixi,Inc.
2121
1st Section
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Apr. 28, 2020
Prored Partners CO.,LTD.
7034
1st Section
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Apr. 27, 2020
Tobila Systems Inc.
4441
1st Section
Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd.
Apr. 09, 2020
Oisix ra daichi Inc.
3182
1st Section
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Apr. 03, 2020
geechs inc.
7060
1st Section
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Mar. 18, 2020
Temairazu,Inc.
2477
1st Section
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Mar. 11, 2020
Ikka Dining Project.,Ltd.
9266
1st Section
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Feb. 28, 2020
ACCESS CO.,LTD.
4813
1st Section
Nomura Securities Co.,Ltd.
Feb. 14, 2020
and factory,inc
7035
1st Section
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Jan. 27, 2020
SILVER LIFE CO.,LTD.
9262
1st Section
Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
Underwriter that have submitted the 'Written Recommendation' as stipulated in the 'Enforcement Rules for Securities Listing Regulations, Rule 313, Paragraph 2, Item 1, Sub-item b'.
Disclaimer
Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 06:34:03 UTC
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
02:35a SEP. 18, 2020TSE APPLICATION FOR LIS : ART FORCE JAPAN Co.,Ltd.
PU
02:35a SEP. 18, 2020TSE ALTERATION OF LISTI : Jtec corporation
PU
02:30a SEP. 18, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 3rd week September 2020): Nikkei 225
PU
09/17 SEP. 17, 2020TSE DECISION ON DELISTI : Nuts Inc.
PU
09/16 SEP. 17, 2020TSE DECISION ON DELISTI : Lixil viva corporation
PU
09/16 SEP. 16, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : September 2020): TAIEX
PU
09/15 JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sep. 16, 2020JPXTSEInformation TSE to launch TSE Timely Disclos..
PU
09/14 SEP. 14, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : September 2020): 10-year JGB (mini)
PU
09/11 SEP. 11, 2020TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : BARCOS Co.,Ltd.
PU
09/11 SEP. 11, 2020TSE ALTERATION OF LISTI : Gift inc.
PU
Sales 2021
127 B
1 211 M
1 211 M
Net income 2021
46 797 M
447 M
447 M
Net cash 2021
123 B
1 174 M
1 174 M
P/E ratio 2021
33,2x
Yield 2021
1,83%
Capitalization
1 555 B
14 840 M
14 838 M
EV / Sales 2021
11,3x
EV / Sales 2022
10,8x
Nbr of Employees
1 208
Free-Float
98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
2 273,33 JPY
Last Close Price
2 905,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target
-10,5%
Spread / Average Target
-21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target
-30,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.