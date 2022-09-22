Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Exchange Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
2022-09-22
2027.00 JPY   +0.60%
SEP. 22, 2022TSE CHANGE IN TRADING UNIT AND TICK SIZES FOR DOMESTIC ETFS : 2 issues including iShares Core 7-10 Year US Treasury Bond ETF (code: 1656)
PU
02:40aSEP. 22, 2022TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL LISTING (GROWTH MARKET) : pluszero,Inc.
PU
02:30aSEP. 22, 2022OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS UPDATED (CONTRACT MONTH : 4th week September 2022): Nikkei 225
PU
Sep. 22, 2022TSE Change in Trading Unit and Tick Sizes for Domestic ETFs: 2 issues including iShares Core 7-10 Year US Treasury Bond ETF (code: 1656)

09/22/2022 | 03:10am EDT
Sep. 22, 2022 TSEChange in Trading Unit and Tick Sizes for Domestic ETFs: 2 issues including iShares Core 7-10 Year US Treasury Bond ETF (code: 1656)
Tweet

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) has announced that we will change the trading unit for 2 ETFs and will start trading in the new trading unit from October 7 (Friday) as follows. In addition, in line with the change in the trading unit, the tick size will be changed from the same day.

The table below shows the trading unit and tick size that will be applied from October 7 (Friday).

Code Issue Name Trading Unit after the change
(Ref. before the change) 		Tick Size after the change (*)
(Ref. before the change)
1656 iShares Core 7-10 Year US Treasury Bond ETF 10 units
（Before: 1 unit） 		TOPIX 100
（Before: Non-TOPIX 100）
2620 iShares 1-3 Year US Treasury Bond ETF 10 units
（Before: 1 unit） 		TOPIX 100
（Before: Non-TOPIX 100）

  • The tick size applied to TOPIX 100 constituents is called the "TOPIX 100", and the tick size applied to non-TOPIX 100 constituent stocks is called the "Non-TOPIX 100".

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 22 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 07:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
