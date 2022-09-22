Sep. 22, 2022TSE Change in Trading Unit and Tick Sizes for Domestic ETFs: 2 issues including iShares Core 7-10 Year US Treasury Bond ETF (code: 1656)

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) has announced that we will change the trading unit for 2 ETFs and will start trading in the new trading unit from October 7 (Friday) as follows. In addition, in line with the change in the trading unit, the tick size will be changed from the same day.
The table below shows the trading unit and tick size that will be applied from October 7 (Friday).
Code
Issue Name
Trading Unit after the change
(Ref. before the change)
Tick Size after the change (*)
(Ref. before the change)
1656
iShares Core 7-10 Year US Treasury Bond ETF
10 units
（Before: 1 unit）
TOPIX 100
（Before: Non-TOPIX 100）
2620
iShares 1-3 Year US Treasury Bond ETF
10 units
（Before: 1 unit）
TOPIX 100
（Before: Non-TOPIX 100）
The tick size applied to TOPIX 100 constituents is called the "TOPIX 100", and the tick size applied to non-TOPIX 100 constituent stocks is called the "Non-TOPIX 100".
