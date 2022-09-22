Sep. 22, 2022TSE Change in Trading Unit and Tick Sizes for Domestic ETFs: 2 issues including iShares Core 7-10 Year US Treasury Bond ETF (code: 1656)

Market News

Sep. 22, 2022 TSE Change in Trading Unit and Tick Sizes for Domestic ETFs: 2 issues including iShares Core 7-10 Year US Treasury Bond ETF (code: 1656)

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) has announced that we will change the trading unit for 2 ETFs and will start trading in the new trading unit from October 7 (Friday) as follows. In addition, in line with the change in the trading unit, the tick size will be changed from the same day.



The table below shows the trading unit and tick size that will be applied from October 7 (Friday).