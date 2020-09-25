Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Exchange Group, Inc.    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sep. 25, 2020TSE Entry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: ONKYO CORPORATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 03:10am EDT
Market News
Sep. 25, 2020 TSEEntry into Grace Period pertaining to Delisting: ONKYO CORPORATION
Tweet

The following issue has entered into a grace period pertaining to delisting.

１．Issue Name ONKYO CORPORATION stock
(Code: 6628, Market: JASDAQ Standard)
２．Grace Period (Note) From Apr. 01, 2020 (Wed.) to Mar. 31, 2021 (Wed.)
３．Reason Due to confirmation of liabilities in excess of assets as of the end of the business year (Mar. 31, 2020) on the consolidated balance sheet in the Securities Report submitted today.
(Securities Listing Regulations Rule 604-2, Paragraph 1, Item 3(relevant to Rule 601, Paragraph 1, Item 5, Main Clause of the same regulations))

(Note) Considering the impact from the COVID-19 outbreak, Rule 727 of the Securities Listing Regulations (relevant to Rule 725 of the same regulations) was implemented on Apr. 21, 2020 to extend the grace period pertaining to delisting from one year to two years. If the Company announces improvement plans for eliminating liabilities in excess of assets, the grace period for the Company may be extended pursuant to these provisions.

DISCLAIMER: This translation may be used for reference purposes only. This English version is not an official translation of the original Japanese document. In cases where any differences occur between the English version and the original Japanese version, the Japanese version shall prevail. This translation is subject to change without notice. Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and/or Japan Exchange Regulation shall individually or jointly accept no responsibility or liability for damage or loss caused by any error, inaccuracy, misunderstanding, or changes with regard to this translation.

Enquiry

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Listing Department, Administration, Listed Company Services
TEL:+81-3-3666-0141(Switchboard)


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 07:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
03:10aSEP. 25, 2020TSE ENTRY INTO GRACE PE : Onkyo corporation
PU
02:45aSEP. 25, 2020TSE APPLICATION FOR LIS : Issunbou Co.,Ltd.
PU
02:45aSEP. 25, 2020TSE APPROVAL OF INITIAL : iShares 1-3 Year US Treasury Bond ETF and..
PU
02:25aSEP. 25, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : 4th week September 2020): Nikkei 225
PU
09/23JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sep. 23, 2020OSE Deletion of Component Issues for the TSE Mothe..
PU
09/23SEP. 23, 2020TSE EXAMINATIONS REGARD : SAMURAI&J PARTNERS Co.,Ltd.
PU
09/23SEP. 23, 2020OSE SPECIAL QUOTATIONS : September 2020): DJIA
PU
09/23JAPAN EXCHANGE : Sep. 23, 2020OSE Arrival of Last Trading Day for Options contra..
PU
09/18SEP. 18, 2020TSE APPLICATION FOR LIS : ART FORCE JAPAN Co.,Ltd.
PU
09/18SEP. 18, 2020TSE ALTERATION OF LISTI : Jtec corporation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 127 B 1 205 M 1 205 M
Net income 2021 46 797 M 444 M 444 M
Net cash 2021 123 B 1 168 M 1 168 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 1,80%
Capitalization 1 580 B 14 979 M 15 002 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 1 208
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Japan Exchange Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2 273,33 JPY
Last Close Price 2 952,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -11,9%
Spread / Average Target -23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kiyota Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Hiroki Tsuda Chairman
Koichiro Miyahara Group Co-COO & Director
Hiromi Yamaji Group Co-COO & Director
Atsushi Tabata Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.52.95%14 979
CME GROUP INC.-18.36%58 223
ASX LIMITED7.37%11 597
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.15.86%10 004
MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX-RTS34.33%4 234
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET (DFM) P.J.S.C-13.30%1 861
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group