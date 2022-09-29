Sep. 29, 2022TSE Base prices and daily price limits for newly listing stocks: WOW WORLD GROUP Inc. and 6 others

Market News

Sep. 29, 2022 TSE Base prices and daily price limits for newly listing stocks: WOW WORLD GROUP Inc. and 6 others

The initial listing of 6 stocks is scheduled for October 3, 2022 (1 stock is scheduled for October 1) In addition to the base price being set for the issue as below, daily price limits will be applied as they are to regular issues from the initial listing date.