Sep. 29, 2022TSE Base prices and daily price limits for newly listing stocks: WOW WORLD GROUP Inc. and 6 others

The initial listing of 6 stocks is scheduled for October 3, 2022 (1 stock is scheduled for October 1) In addition to the base price being set for the issue as below, daily price limits will be applied as they are to regular issues from the initial listing date.
WOW WORLD GROUP Inc. stocks (Code: 5128)
Base Price
JPY 880
Daily Price Limit
JPY 150
Iyogin Holdings, Inc. stocks (Code: 5830)
Base Price
JPY 699
Daily Price Limit
JPY 100
Shizuoka Financial Group, Inc. stocks (Code: 5831)
Base Price
JPY 876
Daily Price Limit
JPY 150
Chugin Financial Group, Inc. stocks (Code: 5832)
Base Price
JPY 899
Daily Price Limit
JPY 150
INEST, Inc. stocks (Code: 7111)
Base Price
JPY 60
Daily Price Limit
JPY 30
Aichi Financial Group, Inc. stocks (Code: 7389)
Base Price
JPY 1,667
Daily Price Limit
JPY 400
KYORITSU CO., LTD. stocks (Code: 7795)
Base Price
JPY 128
Daily Price Limit
JPY 50
