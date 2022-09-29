Sep. 29, 2022TSE Base prices and daily price limits for newly listing stocks: WOW WORLD GROUP Inc. and 6 others

Advanced search
    8697   JP3183200009

JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.

(8697)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-29 am EDT
1952.00 JPY   +2.01%
03:04aSep. 29, 2022tse Base Prices And Daily Price Limits For Newly Listing Stocks : WOW WORLD GROUP Inc. and 6 others
09/28Sep. 28, 2022tse Designation Of Securities Under Supervision (confirmation) : Takara Leben Infrastructure Fund,Inc.
09/28Japan Exchange : Sep. 28, 2022OSETOCOM OSE and TOCOM Imposes Disciplinary Action against Okayasu Shoji Co.,Ltd.
Sep. 29, 2022 TSE Base prices and daily price limits for newly listing stocks: WOW WORLD GROUP Inc. and 6 others

09/29/2022 | 03:04am EDT
Sep. 29, 2022 TSEBase prices and daily price limits for newly listing stocks: WOW WORLD GROUP Inc. and 6 others
The initial listing of 6 stocks is scheduled for October 3, 2022 (1 stock is scheduled for October 1) In addition to the base price being set for the issue as below, daily price limits will be applied as they are to regular issues from the initial listing date.

WOW WORLD GROUP Inc. stocks (Code: 5128)
Base Price JPY 880
Daily Price Limit JPY 150
Iyogin Holdings, Inc. stocks (Code: 5830)
Base Price JPY 699
Daily Price Limit JPY 100
Shizuoka Financial Group, Inc. stocks (Code: 5831)
Base Price JPY 876
Daily Price Limit JPY 150
Chugin Financial Group, Inc. stocks (Code: 5832)
Base Price JPY 899
Daily Price Limit JPY 150
INEST, Inc. stocks (Code: 7111)
Base Price JPY 60
Daily Price Limit JPY 30
Aichi Financial Group, Inc. stocks (Code: 7389)
Base Price JPY 1,667
Daily Price Limit JPY 400
KYORITSU CO., LTD. stocks (Code: 7795)
Base Price JPY 128
Daily Price Limit JPY 50

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.　Equities Department
TEL:Tel: +81-3-3666-0141


Disclaimer

Japan Exchange Group Inc. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 07:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
