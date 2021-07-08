Log in
    5OI   SG1X84942272

JAPAN FOODS HOLDING LTD.

(5OI)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 07/08
CHANGE - CHANGE OF CATALIST SPONSOR : :change of continuing sponsor
07/05CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
07/05ANNUAL REPORTS AND RELATED DOCUMENTS : :
Change - Change of Catalist Sponsor::CHANGE OF CONTINUING SPONSOR

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
JAPAN FOODS HOLDING LTD.

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 3 December 2007) (Company Registration No. 200722314M)

CHANGE OF CONTINUING SPONSOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Japan Foods Holding Ltd (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company has appointed UOB Kay Hian Private Limited ("UOB Kay Hian") as its new continuing sponsor with effect from 1 August 2021, in place of its current continuing sponsor, CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch ("CIMB"). The change of continuing sponsorship is due to CIMB's intention to cease its Catalist sponsorship business.

Pursuant to Rule 228(5) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist (the "Catalist Rules"), CIMB, as the current continuing sponsor of the Company, has confirmed that as at the date of this announcement, based on the information made available to CIMB, it is not aware of any non-compliance with the Catalist Rules by the Company that has not been brought to the attention of UOB Kay Hian. CIMB has also made itself available for discussion with UOB Kay Hian as required under Rule 228(3) of the Catalist Rules.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to record its thanks to CIMB for its past guidance and sponsorship.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

TAKAHASHI KENICHI

Executive Chairman and CEO

8 July 2021

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch ("Sponsor") in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement. The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Tan Cher Ting, Director, Investment Banking, CIMB Bank Berhad, Singapore Branch, at 50 Raffles Place, #09-01 Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623, Telephone: +65 6337 5115.

Disclaimer

Japan Foods Holding Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
