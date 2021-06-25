Japan Gold Announces $15,000,000 Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV:JG) (OTCQB:JGLDF) (the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 42,857,143 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.35 per Share for gross proceeds of C$15,000,000.

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for drill programs, drill targeting and advanced exploration at the Company's Ikutahara and Ohra-Takamine wholly-owned projects and for general working capital purposes. The Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee in cash equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds from the sale of Shares to third parties sourced by the finders as well as warrants to purchase that number of common shares equal to 6.0% of the number of Shares sold to third parties sourced by the finder. Each finder's warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.35 per share for a period of 12 months from the date of closing.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent United States registration or an applicable exemption from United States registration requirements.

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

"John Proust"

Chairman & CEO

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a countrywide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership represents decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has a team which includes geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at info@japangold.com

For further information please contact:

John Proust

Chairman & CEO

Phone: 778-725-1491

Email: info@japangold.com

