Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Japan Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JG   CA4710821071

JAPAN GOLD CORP.

(JG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 09/07 03:57:20 pm
0.36 CAD   -8.86%
08/27Japan Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/27JAPAN GOLD : Financial Statements - June 30, 2021
PU
08/27JAPAN GOLD : MD&A - June 30, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Gold : Appoints Dr Tim Sharp as Chief Geologist

09/08/2021 | 08:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG)(OTCQB: JGLDF) ('Japan Gold' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Tim Sharp to the position of Chief Geologist.

Dr Tim Sharp is a geologist with over 28 years of experience in Australasia and Africa and has a track record of discovery and development of significant gold deposits. Tim has held technical and management roles with Inco, Vale, Acacia Mining and Barrick Gold, and holds a BSc (Hons), MSc (Geology) and PhD (Geology) from the University of Technology Sydney, Australia.

Prior to joining Japan Gold, Tim held the position of Principal Exploration Geologist within Barrick Gold's Africa Middle East Group, leading both greenfield and brownfield exploration projects throughout East and West Africa. Before this he worked for over 9 years with African Barrick Gold and Acacia Mining in Tanzania, Kenya, Mali and Burkina Faso, and was involved in discovery and definition of the Liranda gold deposit in Kenya (1.3Moz @ 12 g/t Au), and the definition of the Nyanzaga gold deposit in Tanzania (4.6 Moz Au).

John Proust, Chairman and CEO of Japan Gold Commented, 'We are delighted to welcome Tim to the position of Chief Geologist and believe his impressive exploration skill set and discovery record will strengthen the Japan Gold team.'

On behalf of the Board of Japan Gold Corp.

'John Proust'
Chairman & CEO

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has recruited geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

For further information please contact:

John Proust
Chairman & CEO
Phone: 778-725-1491
Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Website: www.japangold.com

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results related to future partnerships and the Company's 2021 gold exploration program. These statements are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that include, but are not limited to, general economic, market and business conditions; competition for qualified staff; the regulatory process and actions; technical issues; new legislation; potential delays or changes in plans; working in a new political jurisdiction; results of exploration; the timing and granting of prospecting rights; the Company's ability to execute and implement future plans, arrange or conclude a joint-venture or partnership; and the occurrence of unexpected events. Actual results achieved may differ from the information provided herein and, consequently, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this News Release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward‐looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/95838

Disclaimer

Japan Gold Corp. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 12:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN GOLD CORP.
08/27Japan Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 3..
CI
08/27JAPAN GOLD : Financial Statements - June 30, 2021
PU
08/27JAPAN GOLD : MD&A - June 30, 2021
PU
08/04JAPAN GOLD : Obtains Approval to expand Togi Project
MT
08/04Japan Gold Expands the Togi Project Following High-Grade Results from the Bar..
CI
08/04JAPAN GOLD : Expands the Togi Project Following High-Grade Results from the Barr..
PU
07/12JAPAN GOLD : Closes C$17 Million Over-Subscribed Private Placement
AQ
07/09JAPAN GOLD : Completes Over-Subscribed Private Placement; Drops 13.7% in Early F..
MT
07/09JAPAN GOLD : Closes C$17 Million Over-Subscribed Private Placement
PU
07/09Japan Gold Corp. announced that it has received CAD 17 million in funding fro..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 13,5 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 81,0 M 64,1 M 63,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart JAPAN GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Japan Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,36 CAD
Average target price 1,02 CAD
Spread / Average Target 183%
Managers and Directors
John Graham Proust Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Boon Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Kotaro Ohga Chief Engineer
Michael J. Andrews Director
Mitsuhiko Yamada Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN GOLD CORP.9.09%64
FRANCO-NEVADA CORPORATION14.93%27 746
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED-5.85%8 016
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC2.63%6 001
EVOLUTION MINING LIMITED-19.84%5 414
PT ANEKA TAMBANG TBK21.45%3 960