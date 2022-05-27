Japan Gold : Statement of Executive Compensation

Suite 650 - 669 Howe Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 0B4 Canada

www.japangold.com

Form 51-102F6V

STATEMENT OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Except where otherwise indicated, the information contained herein is stated as of December 31, 2021.

For the purposes set out below a "Named Executive Officer" or "NEO" means:

the Company's chief executive officer (" CEO "); the Company's chief financial officer (" CFO "); in respect of the Company and its subsidiaries, the most highly compensated executive officer other than the CEO and the CFO, at the end of the most recently completed financial year whose total compensation was more than $150,000 for that financial year; and each individual who would be a named executive officer under subsection (c) above but for the fact that the individual was not an executive officer of the Company, and was not acting in a similar capacity, at the end of that financial year.

As at December 31, 2021, the end of the most recently completed financial year of the Company, the Company had four NEOs, whose names and positions held within the Company are set out in the summary compensation table below.

An NEO or director of the Company is not permitted to purchase financial instruments, including, for greater certainty, prepaid variable forward contracts, equity swaps, collars, or units of exchange funds, that are designed to hedge or offset a decrease in market value of equity securities granted as compensation or held, directly by the NEO or director.

DIRECTOR AND NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER COMPENSATION

Director and Named Executive Officer Compensation, excluding Compensation Securities

The following table is a summary of compensation (excluding compensation securities) paid, payable, awarded, granted, given, or otherwise provided, directly or indirectly, by the Company, or a subsidiary of the Company to each NEO and director for each of the Company's two most recently completed financial years.

Table of compensation excluding compensation securities