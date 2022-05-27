Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Bourse de Toronto
  Japan Gold Corp.
  News
  Summary
    JG   CA4710821071

JAPAN GOLD CORP.

(JG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/24 02:31:16 pm EDT
0.2700 CAD    0.00%
01:58pJAPAN GOLD : Statement of Executive Compensation
PU
05/06Japan Gold Corp. - Ryuo Prospect Drilling Underway
AQ
05/05Japan Gold Starts Drilling at Ryuo Prospect at Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan; Down 3.6%
MT
Summary 
Summary

Japan Gold : Statement of Executive Compensation

05/27/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
Suite 650 - 669 Howe Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 0B4 Canada

www.japangold.com

Form 51-102F6V

STATEMENT OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

Except where otherwise indicated, the information contained herein is stated as of December 31, 2021.

For the purposes set out below a "Named Executive Officer" or "NEO" means:

  1. the Company's chief executive officer ("CEO");
  2. the Company's chief financial officer ("CFO");
  3. in respect of the Company and its subsidiaries, the most highly compensated executive officer other than the CEO and the CFO, at the end of the most recently completed financial year whose total compensation was more than $150,000 for that financial year; and
  4. each individual who would be a named executive officer under subsection (c) above but for the fact that the individual was not an executive officer of the Company, and was not acting in a similar capacity, at the end of that financial year.

As at December 31, 2021, the end of the most recently completed financial year of the Company, the Company had four NEOs, whose names and positions held within the Company are set out in the summary compensation table below.

An NEO or director of the Company is not permitted to purchase financial instruments, including, for greater certainty, prepaid variable forward contracts, equity swaps, collars, or units of exchange funds, that are designed to hedge or offset a decrease in market value of equity securities granted as compensation or held, directly by the NEO or director.

DIRECTOR AND NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER COMPENSATION

Director and Named Executive Officer Compensation, excluding Compensation Securities

The following table is a summary of compensation (excluding compensation securities) paid, payable, awarded, granted, given, or otherwise provided, directly or indirectly, by the Company, or a subsidiary of the Company to each NEO and director for each of the Company's two most recently completed financial years.

Table of compensation excluding compensation securities

Name

Year

Salary,

Bonus

Committee

Value of

Value of all

Total

and

Ended

consulting

($)

or meeting

perquisites

other

compensation

position

fee,

fees

($)

compensation

($)

retainer or

($)

($)

commission

($)

John Proust(1)

2021

288,000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

288,000

CEO, Chairman and

2020

288,000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

288,000

Director

Table of compensation excluding compensation securities

Name

Year

Salary,

Bonus

Committee

Value of

Value of all

Total

and

Ended

consulting

($)

or meeting

perquisites

other

compensation

position

fee,

fees

($)

compensation

($)

retainer or

($)

($)

commission

($)

Vincent Boon(2)

2021

96,000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

96,000

CFO

2020

60,000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

60,000

Andrew Rowe

2021

187,129

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

187,129

Vice President,

2020

231,843

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

231,843

Exploration

Takashi Kuriyama

2021

164,488

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

164,488

General Manager

2020

177,840

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

177,840

Exploration

Mitsuhiko

2021

168,000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

168,000

Yamada(3)

2020

168,000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

168,000

Director

Murray Flanigan

2021

30,000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

30,000

Director

2020

30,000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

30,000

Paul Harbidge(4)

2021

30,000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

30,000

Director

2020

7,500

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

7,500

Tanneke Heersche(5)

2021

7,500

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

7,500

Director

2020

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Michael Carrick(6)

2021

7,500

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

7,500

Director

2020

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Ian Burney(7)

2021

7,500

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

7,500

Director

2020

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

John Carlile(8)

2021

22,500

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

22,500

Former Director

2020

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Robert Gallagher(9)

2021

22,500

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

22,500

Former Director

2020

30,000

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

30,000

Michael Andrews(10)

2021

22,500

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

22,500

Former Director

2020

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Sally Eyre(11)

2021

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

Former Director

2020

26,250

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

26,250

Notes:

  1. John Proust received compensation in the total amount of $288,000 for the year ended 2021 in his position as CEO and received compensation in the total amount of $Nil for the year ended 2021 in his position as a director of the Company.
  2. Eileen Au was appointed as Corporate Secretary in place of Vincent Boon on October 21, 2021.
  3. Mitsuhiko Yamada is also the representing director of Japan Gold KK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
  4. Paul Harbidge was appointed as a director on November 17, 2020.
  5. Tanneke Heersche was elected as a director of the Company at the 2021 AGM on October 21, 2021.
  6. Michael Carrick was elected as a director of the Company at the 2021 AGM on October 21, 2021.
  7. Ian Burney was elected as a director of the Company at the 2021 AGM on October 21, 2021.
  8. John Carlile resigned as the Executive Vice President on March 25, 2020 and did not stand for re-election at the Company's annual general meeting held on October 21, 2021.
  9. Robert Gallagher did not stand for re-election at the Company's annual general meeting held on October 21, 2021.

2

  1. Michael Andrews resigned as the President and Chief Operating Officer on March 25, 2020 and did not stand for re-election at the Company's annual general meeting held on October 21, 2021.
  2. Sally Eyre resigned as a director on November 17, 2020.

External management companies

John Proust, CEO and Vincent Boon, CFO are not employees of the Company. On September 16, 2016, the Company entered into a consulting services agreement (the "JPA Consulting Agreement") with J. Proust & Associates Inc. ("JPA") pursuant to which the Company agreed to retain the services of JPA as an independent contractor and JPA agreed to provide finance, accounting and administrative services including the provision of a Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary, controller and accountant. JPA is a private British Columbia company beneficially owned by John Proust. In consideration for JPA providing the services to the Company, the Company agreed to pay JPA, commencing February 15, 2018, $50,000 plus GST monthly, which may be revised from time to time upon mutual agreement of the parties. During the financial year ended December 31, 2021, Mr. Proust received compensation in the amount of $288,000 for services performed as Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Boon received compensation in the amount of $96,000 for services performed as Chief Financial Officer and former Corporate Secretary.

Stock Options and Other Compensation Securities

The following table contains information on compensation securities that were granted or issued to the directors and NEOs of the Company by the Company in the most recently completed financial year for services provided or to be provided, directly or indirectly, to the Company.

Compensation Securities

Name

Type of

Number of

Date

Issue,

Closing

Closing

Expiry

and

compensation

compensation

of

conversion

price of

price of

date

position

security

securities,

issue

or exercise

security or

security or

number of

or

price

underlying

underlying

underlying

grant

($)

security on

security at

securities, and

date of

year end

percentage of

grant

($)

class

($)

John Proust(1)

Options

1,500,000

December 23,

$0.35

$0.27

$0.285

December 23,

CEO, Chairman

Options(11)

2021

2026

and Director

1,500,000

underlying

Shares

6.89%(12)

Vincent Boon

Options

150,000

December 23,

$0.35

$0.27

$0.285

December 23,

CFO(2)

Options(11)

2021

2026

150,000

underlying

Shares

0.69%(12)

Andrew Rowe(3)

Options

700,000

December 23,

$0.35

$0.27

$0.285

December 23,

Vice President,

Options(11)

2021

2026

Exploration

700,000

underlying

Shares

3.21%(12)

3

Compensation Securities

Name

Type of

Number of

Date

Issue,

Closing

Closing

Expiry

and

compensation

compensation

of

conversion

price of

price of

date

position

security

securities,

issue

or exercise

security or

security or

number of

or

price

underlying

underlying

underlying

grant

($)

security on

security at

securities, and

date of

year end

percentage of

grant

($)

class

($)

Takashi

Options

300,000

December 23,

$0.35

$0.27

$0.285

December 23,

Kuriyama(4)

Options(11)

2021

2026

General

Manager

300,000

Exploration

underlying

Shares

1.38%(12)

Mitsuhiko

Options

250,000

December 23,

$0.35

$0.27

$0.285

December 23,

Yamada(5)

Options(11)

2021

2026

Director

250,000

underlying

Shares

1.15%(12)

Murray

Options

250,000

December 23,

$0.35

$0.27

$0.285

December 23,

Flanigan(6)

Options(11)

2021

2026

Director

250,000

underlying

Shares

1.15%(12)

Paul

Options

250,000

December 23,

$0.35

$0.27

$0.285

December 23,

Harbidge(7)

Options(11)

2021

2026

Director

250,000

underlying

Shares

1.15%(12)

Tanneke

Options

200,000

December 23,

$0.35

$0.27

$0.285

December 23,

Heersche(8)

Options(11)

2021

2026

Director

200,000

underlying

Shares

0.92%(12)

Michael

Options

200,000

December 23,

$0.35

$0.27

$0.285

December 23,

Carrick(9)

Options(11)

2021

2026

Director

200,000

underlying

Shares

0.92%(12)

4

Compensation Securities

Name

Type of

Number of

Date

Issue,

Closing

Closing

Expiry

and

compensation

compensation

of

conversion

price of

price of

date

position

security

securities,

issue

or exercise

security or

security or

number of

or

price

underlying

underlying

underlying

grant

($)

security on

security at

securities, and

date of

year end

percentage of

grant

($)

class

($)

Ian Burney(10)

Options

200,000

December 23,

$0.35

$0.27

$0.285

December 23,

Director

Options(11)

2021

2026

200,000

underlying

Shares

0.92%(12)

Notes:

  1. As at December 31, 2021, John Proust owned an aggregate of 6,000,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
  2. As at December 31, 2021, Vincent Boon owned an aggregate of 700,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
  3. As at December 31, 2021, Andrew Rowe owned an aggregate of 1,900,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
  4. As at December 31, 2021, Takashi Kuriyama owned an aggregate of 700,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
  5. As at December 31, 2021, Mitsuhiko Yamada owned an aggregate of 850,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
  6. As at December 31, 2021, Murray Flanigan owned an aggregate of 600,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
  7. As at December 31, 2021, Paul Harbidge owned an aggregate of 750,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
  8. As at December 31, 2021, Tanneke Heersche owned an aggregate of 200,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
  9. As at December 31, 2021, Michael Carrick owned an aggregate of 200,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
  10. As at December 31, 2021, Ian Burney owned an aggregate of 200,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
  11. 1/3 of the options will vest immediately on the date of grant, with 1/3 of the options vesting every 6 months thereafter.
  12. Based on the Company's outstanding options in the amount of 21,780,000 as at December 31, 2021.

No compensation securities were exercised by a director or NEO during the Company's most recently completed financial year.

Stock option plans and other incentive plans

The Company's stock option plan (the "Plan") was previously approved by shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the annual general meeting of the Shareholders held on October 21, 2021, and is required to be approved at the next annual general meeting of the Shareholders. The purpose of the Plan is to provide an incentive to directors, employees and consultants to acquire a proprietary interest in the Company, to continue their participation in the affairs of the Company and to increase their efforts on behalf of the Company.

The following summary of the Plan does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Plan. Shareholders may also obtain copies of the Plan from the Company on written request.

Eligible Participants. Options may be granted under the Plan to directors and senior officers of the Company or its subsidiaries, management company employees (collectively, the "Directors"), employees of the Company or its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Employees") or consultants of the Company or its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Consultants"). The board of directors (the "Board"), in its discretion, determines which of the Directors, Employees or Consultants will be awarded options under the Plan.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Gold Corp. published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 17:57:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
