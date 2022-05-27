Japan Gold : Statement of Executive Compensation

Except where otherwise indicated, the information contained herein is stated as of December 31, 2021.
For the purposes set out below a "Named Executive Officer" or "NEO" means:
the Company's chief executive officer ("CEO");
the Company's chief financial officer ("CFO");
in respect of the Company and its subsidiaries, the most highly compensated executive officer other than the CEO and the CFO, at the end of the most recently completed financial year whose total compensation was more than $150,000 for that financial year; and
each individual who would be a named executive officer under subsection (c) above but for the fact that the individual was not an executive officer of the Company, and was not acting in a similar capacity, at the end of that financial year.
As at December 31, 2021, the end of the most recently completed financial year of the Company, the Company had four NEOs, whose names and positions held within the Company are set out in the summary compensation table below.
An NEO or director of the Company is not permitted to purchase financial instruments, including, for greater certainty, prepaid variable forward contracts, equity swaps, collars, or units of exchange funds, that are designed to hedge or offset a decrease in market value of equity securities granted as compensation or held, directly by the NEO or director.
DIRECTOR AND NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICER COMPENSATION
Director and Named Executive Officer Compensation, excluding Compensation Securities
The following table is a summary of compensation (excluding compensation securities) paid, payable, awarded, granted, given, or otherwise provided, directly or indirectly, by the Company, or a subsidiary of the Company to each NEO and director for each of the Company's two most recently completed financial years.
Table of compensation excluding compensation securities
Name
Year
Salary,
Bonus
Committee
Value of
Value of all
Total
and
Ended
consulting
($)
or meeting
perquisites
other
compensation
position
fee,
fees
($)
compensation
($)
retainer or
($)
($)
commission
($)
John Proust(1)
2021
288,000
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
288,000
CEO, Chairman and
2020
288,000
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
288,000
Director
Table of compensation excluding compensation securities
Name
Year
Salary,
Bonus
Committee
Value of
Value of all
Total
and
Ended
consulting
($)
or meeting
perquisites
other
compensation
position
fee,
fees
($)
compensation
($)
retainer or
($)
($)
commission
($)
Vincent Boon(2)
2021
96,000
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
96,000
CFO
2020
60,000
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
60,000
Andrew Rowe
2021
187,129
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
187,129
Vice President,
2020
231,843
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
231,843
Exploration
Takashi Kuriyama
2021
164,488
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
164,488
General Manager
2020
177,840
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
177,840
Exploration
Mitsuhiko
2021
168,000
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
168,000
Yamada(3)
2020
168,000
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
168,000
Director
Murray Flanigan
2021
30,000
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
30,000
Director
2020
30,000
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
30,000
Paul Harbidge(4)
2021
30,000
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
30,000
Director
2020
7,500
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
7,500
Tanneke Heersche(5)
2021
7,500
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
7,500
Director
2020
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Michael Carrick(6)
2021
7,500
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
7,500
Director
2020
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Ian Burney(7)
2021
7,500
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
7,500
Director
2020
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
John Carlile(8)
2021
22,500
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
22,500
Former Director
2020
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Robert Gallagher(9)
2021
22,500
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
22,500
Former Director
2020
30,000
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
30,000
Michael Andrews(10)
2021
22,500
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
22,500
Former Director
2020
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Sally Eyre(11)
2021
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
Former Director
2020
26,250
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
26,250
Notes:
John Proust received compensation in the total amount of $288,000 for the year ended 2021 in his position as CEO and received compensation in the total amount of $Nil for the year ended 2021 in his position as a director of the Company.
Eileen Au was appointed as Corporate Secretary in place of Vincent Boon on October 21, 2021.
Mitsuhiko Yamada is also the representing director of Japan Gold KK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
Paul Harbidge was appointed as a director on November 17, 2020.
Tanneke Heersche was elected as a director of the Company at the 2021 AGM on October 21, 2021.
Michael Carrick was elected as a director of the Company at the 2021 AGM on October 21, 2021.
Ian Burney was elected as a director of the Company at the 2021 AGM on October 21, 2021.
John Carlile resigned as the Executive Vice President on March 25, 2020 and did not stand for re-election at the Company's annual general meeting held on October 21, 2021.
Robert Gallagher did not stand for re-election at the Company's annual general meeting held on October 21, 2021.
2
Michael Andrews resigned as the President and Chief Operating Officer on March 25, 2020 and did not stand for re-election at the Company's annual general meeting held on October 21, 2021.
Sally Eyre resigned as a director on November 17, 2020.
External management companies
John Proust, CEO and Vincent Boon, CFO are not employees of the Company. On September 16, 2016, the Company entered into a consulting services agreement (the "JPA Consulting Agreement") with J. Proust & Associates Inc. ("JPA") pursuant to which the Company agreed to retain the services of JPA as an independent contractor and JPA agreed to provide finance, accounting and administrative services including the provision of a Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary, controller and accountant. JPA is a private British Columbia company beneficially owned by John Proust. In consideration for JPA providing the services to the Company, the Company agreed to pay JPA, commencing February 15, 2018, $50,000 plus GST monthly, which may be revised from time to time upon mutual agreement of the parties. During the financial year ended December 31, 2021, Mr. Proust received compensation in the amount of $288,000 for services performed as Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Boon received compensation in the amount of $96,000 for services performed as Chief Financial Officer and former Corporate Secretary.
Stock Options and Other Compensation Securities
The following table contains information on compensation securities that were granted or issued to the directors and NEOs of the Company by the Company in the most recently completed financial year for services provided or to be provided, directly or indirectly, to the Company.
Compensation Securities
Name
Type of
Number of
Date
Issue,
Closing
Closing
Expiry
and
compensation
compensation
of
conversion
price of
price of
date
position
security
securities,
issue
or exercise
security or
security or
number of
or
price
underlying
underlying
underlying
grant
($)
security on
security at
securities, and
date of
year end
percentage of
grant
($)
class
($)
John Proust(1)
Options
1,500,000
December 23,
$0.35
$0.27
$0.285
December 23,
CEO, Chairman
Options(11)
2021
2026
and Director
1,500,000
underlying
Shares
6.89%(12)
Vincent Boon
Options
150,000
December 23,
$0.35
$0.27
$0.285
December 23,
CFO(2)
Options(11)
2021
2026
150,000
underlying
Shares
0.69%(12)
Andrew Rowe(3)
Options
700,000
December 23,
$0.35
$0.27
$0.285
December 23,
Vice President,
Options(11)
2021
2026
Exploration
700,000
underlying
Shares
3.21%(12)
3
Compensation Securities
Name
Type of
Number of
Date
Issue,
Closing
Closing
Expiry
and
compensation
compensation
of
conversion
price of
price of
date
position
security
securities,
issue
or exercise
security or
security or
number of
or
price
underlying
underlying
underlying
grant
($)
security on
security at
securities, and
date of
year end
percentage of
grant
($)
class
($)
Takashi
Options
300,000
December 23,
$0.35
$0.27
$0.285
December 23,
Kuriyama(4)
Options(11)
2021
2026
General
Manager
300,000
Exploration
underlying
Shares
1.38%(12)
Mitsuhiko
Options
250,000
December 23,
$0.35
$0.27
$0.285
December 23,
Yamada(5)
Options(11)
2021
2026
Director
250,000
underlying
Shares
1.15%(12)
Murray
Options
250,000
December 23,
$0.35
$0.27
$0.285
December 23,
Flanigan(6)
Options(11)
2021
2026
Director
250,000
underlying
Shares
1.15%(12)
Paul
Options
250,000
December 23,
$0.35
$0.27
$0.285
December 23,
Harbidge(7)
Options(11)
2021
2026
Director
250,000
underlying
Shares
1.15%(12)
Tanneke
Options
200,000
December 23,
$0.35
$0.27
$0.285
December 23,
Heersche(8)
Options(11)
2021
2026
Director
200,000
underlying
Shares
0.92%(12)
Michael
Options
200,000
December 23,
$0.35
$0.27
$0.285
December 23,
Carrick(9)
Options(11)
2021
2026
Director
200,000
underlying
Shares
0.92%(12)
4
Compensation Securities
Name
Type of
Number of
Date
Issue,
Closing
Closing
Expiry
and
compensation
compensation
of
conversion
price of
price of
date
position
security
securities,
issue
or exercise
security or
security or
number of
or
price
underlying
underlying
underlying
grant
($)
security on
security at
securities, and
date of
year end
percentage of
grant
($)
class
($)
Ian Burney(10)
Options
200,000
December 23,
$0.35
$0.27
$0.285
December 23,
Director
Options(11)
2021
2026
200,000
underlying
Shares
0.92%(12)
Notes:
As at December 31, 2021, John Proust owned an aggregate of 6,000,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
As at December 31, 2021, Vincent Boon owned an aggregate of 700,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
As at December 31, 2021, Andrew Rowe owned an aggregate of 1,900,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
As at December 31, 2021, Takashi Kuriyama owned an aggregate of 700,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
As at December 31, 2021, Mitsuhiko Yamada owned an aggregate of 850,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
As at December 31, 2021, Murray Flanigan owned an aggregate of 600,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
As at December 31, 2021, Paul Harbidge owned an aggregate of 750,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
As at December 31, 2021, Tanneke Heersche owned an aggregate of 200,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
As at December 31, 2021, Michael Carrick owned an aggregate of 200,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
As at December 31, 2021, Ian Burney owned an aggregate of 200,000 compensation securities, comprised solely of stock options, each of which is exercisable into one Common Share.
1/3 of the options will vest immediately on the date of grant, with 1/3 of the options vesting every 6 months thereafter.
Based on the Company's outstanding options in the amount of 21,780,000 as at December 31, 2021.
No compensation securities were exercised by a director or NEO during the Company's most recently completed financial year.
Stock option plans and other incentive plans
The Company's stock option plan (the "Plan") was previously approved by shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the annual general meeting of the Shareholders held on October 21, 2021, and is required to be approved at the next annual general meeting of the Shareholders. The purpose of the Plan is to provide an incentive to directors, employees and consultants to acquire a proprietary interest in the Company, to continue their participation in the affairs of the Company and to increase their efforts on behalf of the Company.
The following summary of the Plan does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Plan. Shareholders may also obtain copies of the Plan from the Company on written request.
Eligible Participants. Options may be granted under the Plan to directors and senior officers of the Company or its subsidiaries, management company employees (collectively, the "Directors"), employees of the Company or its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Employees") or consultants of the Company or its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Consultants"). The board of directors (the "Board"), in its discretion, determines which of the Directors, Employees or Consultants will be awarded options under the Plan.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.