Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for January 2021

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

February 25, 2021

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985) Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company: Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO Contact:

Makoto Hanamura Executive Director,

Head of Planning Group, Operations Division TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for January 2021

With respect to the business performance of the hotels owned by Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") for January 2021, JHR informs you of the monthly sales, occupancy rates, ADR, and RevPAR of rooms department of the 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.(Note 1) as below. For each hotel's track record of hotel operations, please check JHR's website (Note 2).

JHR continues to announce monthly disclosure of hotels from which JHR receives variable rent or income from management contracts and whose lessees, etc. have agreed with the monthly disclosure.

Hotel / Indicators January Fluctuation compared with the same month last year (Note 9) Change in fluctuation compared with the same month last year Cumulative total (Note 10) Fluctuation of the cumulative total compared with last year (Note 11) Change in fluctuation of the cumulative total compared with last year Occupancy rate 26.1% (53.7)% (67.3)% 26.1% (53.7)% (67.3)% Total of the 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. ADR (JPY) 10,658 (3,446) (24.4)% 10,658 (3,446) (24.4)% RevPAR (JPY) 2,779 (8,467) (75.3)% 2,779 (8,467) (75.3)% Sales (JPY 1M) 1,116 (3,025) (73.1)% 1,116 (3,025) (73.1)% Occupancy rate 23.4% (56.7)% (70.8)% 23.4% (56.7)% (70.8)% The 14 HMJ Hotels ADR (JPY) 13,021 (2,909) (18.3)% 13,021 (2,909) (18.3)% RevPAR (JPY) 3,049 (9,718) (76.1)% 3,049 (9,718) (76.1)% Sales (JPY 1M) 950 (2,585) (73.1)% 950 (2,585) (73.1)%

Change in fluctuation compared with the same month two years ago (Note 12) Change in fluctuation of the cumulative total compared with two years ago (Note 12) (66.9)% (66.9)% (24.2)% (24.2)% (74.9)% (74.9)% (73.4)% (73.4)% (69.5)% (69.5)% (18.7)% (18.7)% (75.2)% (75.2)% (73.3)% (73.3)%

*As the impact of COVID-19 has been significant since February 2020, the change in fluctuation compared with two years ago (2019) are also stated.

<Special Items>

With regard to the hotels owned by JHR, RevPAR of the total of the 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. for January 2021 declined by 75.3% from the same month last year, and decreased by 74.9% from the same month two years ago (2019).

RevPAR of the total of the 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. for February 2021 has been significantly affected by continuation of the declaration of state of emergency for eleven prefectures which was declared in January 2021. As of today, we expect RevPAR will decline by around 73% compared to the same month last year, and by around 80% from the same month two years ago. However, we expect a gradual recovery from March onwards, when the declaration of state of emergency is expected to be lifted.

Under such circumstances, each hotel continues to strive to give consideration to health of guests and employees and working to manage hygiene environment and conducting operations while thoroughly implementing cost management. Each hotel is working to secure sales by implementing sales measures that respond to new demand, such as staycation or "workation," etc. in addition to attractive value-added products and price-conscious products.

*As of today, the following hotels of the 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. are temporarily closed.

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi Holiday Inn Osaka Namba ibis Styles Kyoto Station ibis Styles Sapporo Mercure Sapporo

: April 20, 2020 till for the time being

: December 6, 2020 till for the time being

: January 20, 2021 to March 5, 2021 (plan)

: January 18,2021 to February 28, 2021 (plan)

: January 18, 2021 to February 28, 2021 (plan)

* the b ikebukuro has been accepting COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms since July 14, 2020.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Note 1)The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. refers to 24 hotels, which are The 14 HMJ Hotels plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata and the b suidobashi. The 14 HMJ Hotels refers to 14 hotels, which are Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba.

(Note 2)

Please check JHR's website below for each hotel's track record of hotel operations. https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/portfolio/review.html

(Note 3)

The numbers and comments above have been prepared based on information the asset management company had obtained from the lessees, etc. and are only provided as a reference of general trends.

(Note 4)

Numbers for each month and numbers and information shown in the comments have not been audited nor been the subject of the independent verification of the asset management company. Therefore, no guarantee is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the numbers and information. Also, the sales for each month and sum total of each month may be different from total sales for the six-month or full year stated in the annual securities report, etc. to be submitted later.

(Note 5)

Occupancy rate: The number of rooms sold during the period is divided by the number of rooms available during the same period.

(Note 6)

ADR (Average Daily Rate): Total rooms revenue for a certain period (excluding service charges) is divided by the total number of rooms sold during the period.

(Note 7)

RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room): Total rooms revenue for a certain period (excluding service charges) is divided by the total number of available rooms during the period.

(Note 8)

Occupancy rate is rounded off to the first decimal place. ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest whole number. Sales are rounded off to the nearest million yen.

(Note 9)

Fluctuation compared with the same month last year means the fluctuation between the concerned month (January) and the same month last year.

(Note 10)

Cumulative total is the cumulative total from the beginning of the period (January) to the concerned month (January).

(Note 11)

Fluctuation of cumulative total compared with last year means the fluctuation between the cumulative total from the beginning of the period (January) to the concerned month (January) and the cumulative total from the beginning of the period last year (January) to the same concerned month (January) last year.

(Note 12)

The change in fluctuation compared with two years ago means the fluctuation between the concerned month (January) and the same month two years ago (2019. The same shall apply hereinafter.). The change in fluctuation of the cumulative total compared with two years ago means the fluctuation between the cumulative total from the beginning of the period (January) to the concerned month (January) this year and the same period two years ago.

(Note 13)

Sales are only from hotels and exclude rent from non-hotel tenants.

* Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/