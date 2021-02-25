Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation    8985   JP3046400002

JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8985)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020)

02/25/2021 | 01:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

February 25, 2021

Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020

(January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

8985

URL:

http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO

Contact:

Noboru Itabashi

Managing Director, Director of the Board, Head of Operations Division

Phone: +81-3-6422-0530

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

March 25, 2021

Scheduled date to start dividend payment:

March 22, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on financial report: Schedule for presentation of financial results:

Yes

Yes (Analysts and institutional investors only)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Status summary of operation and assets for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

(January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)

(1) Operating results

(Percentages show changes from the previous year)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

JPY1M 13,838 28,278

% (51.1)

0.1

JPY1M 3,176 17,148

% (81.5) (4.7)

JPY1M 1,398 15,291

% (90.9) (5.7)

JPY1M 1,527 15,290

% (90.0) (5.7)

Net income per unit

Return on equity (ROE)

Ordinary income to total assets

Ordinary income to operating revenue

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

JPY 342 3,447

% 0.7 7.0

% 0.3 4.0

% 10.1 54.1

(Note)

Net income per unit is calculated based on the period-average number of investment units issued.

(2) Cash distributions

Dividend per unit (Excess of earnings exclusive)

Total dividends (Excess of earnings exclusive)

Dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings

Total dividends from excess of earnings

Payout ratio

Dividend to net assets

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

JPY 410 3,690

JPY1M 1,829 16,466

JPY - -

JPY1M - -

% 119.8 107.7

% 0.8 7.1

(Note 1) The source of dividends for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, is calculated by adding appropriation for dividends (¥305 million) to unappropriated retained earnings. For details of the appropriation for dividends, please refer to " Dividend per unit and appropriation for

dividends" on page 18.

(Note 2) The source of dividends for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, is calculated by adding appropriation for dividends (¥1,176 million) to

unappropriated retained earnings. For details of the appropriation for dividends, please refer to " Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends" on page 18.

(Note 3) Payout ratio is calculated using the following formula, rounded off to one decimal place.

Total dividends (total dividends from excess of earnings exclusive) ÷ Net income × 100

(3) Financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per unit

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

JPY1M 400,296 415,722

JPY1M 221,201 236,522

% 55.3 56.9

JPY 49,570 53,004

(Note)

Net assets per unit are calculated based on the total number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal year.

(4) Cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

Fiscal year ended

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019

JPY1M 13,747 20,000

JPY1M (3,077) (72,464)

JPY1M (16,461) 49,623

JPY1M 28,553 34,343

2. Operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021

(January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)

(Percentages show changes from the previous year)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Dividend per unit (Excess of earnings exclusive)

Dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings

Midterm Full year

JPY1M 4,556 13,920

% (17.7)

0.6

JPY1M

(750) 2,715

% - (14.5)

JPY1M (1,636)

879

% - (37.1)

JPY1M (1,637)

877

% - (42.5)

JPY - 270

JPY - -

(Reference) Estimated net income per unit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (full year) ¥196

(Calculated based on the estimate of period-average number of investment units of 4,462,347.)

(Note) JHR plans to use reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment in the amount of ¥330 million for dividend payment.

* Other

(1)Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of financial statements for prior period after error corrections

  • (a) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No change

  • (b) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons than above (a): No change

  • (c) Changes in accounting estimates: No change

  • (d) Restatement of financial statements for prior period after error corrections: No change

(2) Total number of investment units issued and outstanding

(a) Total number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal year

(including investment units owned by Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation)

As of December 31, 2020

4,462,347 units

As of December 31, 2019

4,462,347 units

(b) Number of JHR's own investment units held at the end of the fiscal year

As of December 31, 2020

0 units

As of December 31, 2019

0 units

(Note) For the number of investment units serving as the basis of computation of net income per unit, please refer to "Notes on per unit information" on page 40.

* Financial reports are exempt from the audit by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm.

* Special items

Forward-looking statements presented in this financial report including operating forecasts are based on information currently available to us and on certain assumptions we deem to be reasonable. As such, actual operating and other results may differ materially from these forecasts due to a number of factors. Furthermore, we do not intend to guarantee any dividend amount by this forecast. For the assumptions of the operating forecast and notes for the use of operating forecast, please refer to "1. Operating results; (1) Operating results; (B) Outlook for the next fiscal period" on page 6 and "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period) and full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period)" on page 11.

  • Table of Contents

    1. Operating results .............................................................................................................................................................................. 4

    (1) Operating results ............................................................................................................................................................................ 4

    (2) Material events related to going concern assumption .................................................................................................................. 19

    2. Financial statements ....................................................................................................................................................................... 20

    (1) Balance sheets ............................................................................................................................................................................. 20

    • (2) Statements of income .................................................................................................................................................................. 22

    • (3) Statements of changes in net assets ............................................................................................................................................. 23

    • (4) Statements of cash dividends ...................................................................................................................................................... 25

    • (5) Statements of cash flows ............................................................................................................................................................. 26

    • (6) Notes on going concern assumption ............................................................................................................................................ 27

    • (7) Notes on matters concerning significant accounting policies ...................................................................................................... 27

    • (8) Notes to financial statements ...................................................................................................................................................... 29

    • (9) Changes in total number of investment units issued and outstanding ......................................................................................... 41

    3. Reference information .................................................................................................................................................................... 42

    (1) Information on values of assets under management, etc .............................................................................................................. 42

    (2) Status of capital expenditures ...................................................................................................................................................... 54

1. Operating results

(1) Operating results

(A) Overview of the fiscal year under review

  • (a) Brief history and principal activities

    Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "JHR") was established under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended; hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Trusts Act") on November 10, 2005, and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8985) on June 14, 2006.

    JHR entrusts the asset management to Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"). Focusing on the importance of hotels as social infrastructure and their profitability as investment real estate properties, JHR has primarily invested in real estate related assets which are in themselves wholly or partially used as hotels or real estate equivalents of such real estate or which are backed by such real estate or real estate equivalents (hereinafter referred to as the "Real Estate for Hotels, etc.").

    JHR, the former Nippon Hotel Fund Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "former NHF"), merged with the former Japan Hotel and Resort, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "former JHR") with an effective date of April 1, 2012 (hereinafter referred to as the "Merger"), and changed its name to Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation. Since the Merger to the end of the fiscal year under review, JHR has carried out nine public offerings for capital increase and continuously acquired "highly-competitive hotels" in mainly "strategic investment target areas" where domestic and inbound leisure demand can be expected over the medium to long term.

    By implementing the aforementioned growth strategy, JHR has expanded its asset size while improving the quality of its portfolio through new property acquisitions of 26 properties amounting to ¥275,160 million (acquisition price basis) in total in a little less than nine years since the Merger to the end of the fiscal year under review (December 31, 2020). As a result, JHR had a portfolio of 42 properties with a combined acquisition price of ¥370,031 million, and the total number of investment units issued and outstanding stood at 4,462,347 units at the end of the fiscal year under review.

  • (b) Investment performance for the fiscal year under review

    The Japanese economy in the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) remained in a difficult situation since February 2020, as economic activities were significantly restrained both in and outside Japan due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The domestic accommodation and tourism market was heavily impacted by a significant decrease in the number of foreign visitors to Japan (hereinafter referred to as "inbound visitors"), which was estimated to be 4.11 million in 2020 (-87.1% year on year), due to travel restrictions to Japan from abroad, etc., as well as by the nationwide self-restraint pertaining to events and suspension of operations at large theme parks in accordance with the government's declaration of a state of emergency, resulting in a sharp drop in domestic demand. Accordingly, the cumulative number of overnight guests at domestic accommodation facilities in 2020 fell by 48.6% year on year to 306 million guest nights (preliminary release). Domestic demand for accommodation showed a sign of recovery in the latter half of the year thanks to the "Go To Travel" campaign, a government measure to stimulate domestic tourism demand that started in late July 2020, but the earnings environment surrounding hotels remained uncertain as temporary suspension of the campaign was decided in December due to the re-spread of COVID-19 from November.

    As to the performance of hotels owned by JHR under these circumstances, RevPAR (Note 1) and GOP (gross operating profit) of all hotels including The 24 hotels with Variable Rent, etc. (Note 2) for the fiscal year fell significantly below the figures of the previous year due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19.

    To cope with the hardship, JHR maintained close communication with the lessees and operators of its respective hotels and worked to secure hotel earnings through reduction of operating costs, etc. In particular, after discussions and investigations with JHR, Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "HMJ"), a hotel lessee and a group company of the Asset Management Company and a hotel lessee, and its subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively called the "HMJ Group"), implemented large-scale restructuring of labor costs, outsourcing costs and other costs. Having achieved larger cost reductions in the fiscal year under review compared with fiscal 2019, the HMJ Group is expected to reduce costs consistently in the following fiscal year and thereafter. Based on this, JHR concluded fixed-term building lease contract with the HMJ Group as of August 25, 2020, agreeing to exempting fixed rent of each hotel operated by the HMJ Group from February 2020 through the end of 2021 (fixed rent and variable rent will be employed as before for 2022 and thereafter).

As for The Ishin Group Hotels (Note 3), its performance worsened due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19, making it difficult for JHR to collect fixed rent as designated in the lease contract. Accordingly, JHR decided to change the rent structure in the lease contract with respective lessees of The Ishin Group Hotels for April 2020 and thereafter, in consideration of its impact on rent not only for the fiscal year under review but also for the future.

Moreover, JHR decided that it is appropriate to partly realize unrealized gain of owned assets to record it as gain on sale of real estate properties and enhance the liquidity on hand. Accordingly, JHR sold Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi as of July 1, 2020, recording ¥3,158 million as gain on sale of real estate properties. JHR also exchanged the real estate beneficial interest in trust of land that is part of the site of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA with the real estate beneficial interest in trust of the land that is part of an adjacent building (hereinafter referred to as the "Exchange

Transaction") as of October 29, 2020. As a result of the Exchange Transaction, the mutual leasehold ownership was terminated and JHR acquired full ownership of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA. This led to higher asset value, and JHR recorded ¥184 million as gain on exchange of real estate properties.

Furthermore, JHR made a drastic review of its capital expenditures, including large-scale renovation work planned for the fiscal year under review, and worked to reduce such cost items as real estate operating costs and general and administrative expenses.

For further details of management indicators for The 24 hotels with Variable Rent, etc., please refer to " Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP" on page 17.

(Note 1)RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 2)

The hotel group combining the hotels which JHR leases to HMJ (Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba

Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, (hereinafter referred to as "The Five HMJ hotels")), with the hotels which JHR leases to HMJ subsidiaries (Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE-

INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, totaled 14 hotels, are referred to as the "HMJ Group Hotels." The 24 hotels with variable rent, etc. refers to the HMJ Group Hotels plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 3)

The Ishin Group Hotels refers to the four hotels comprising the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(c) Funding conditions

In the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020), JHR took out loans of ¥4,700 million in total to refinance existing borrowings that were due for repayment in January 2020. Moreover, also for the purpose of refinancing existing borrowings that were due for repayment, JHR took out loans of ¥1,092 million in total in June, ¥11,847 million in total in September, and ¥935 million in December 2020, respectively.

Consequently, as of the end of the fiscal year under review, balance of interest-bearing debt totaled ¥168,754 million, including short-term loans payable of ¥12,782 million, current portion of long-term loans payable of ¥10,800 million, long-term loans payable of ¥103,572 million, current portion of investment corporation bonds of ¥1,500 million and investment corporation bonds of ¥40,100 million, and the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at end of year (Note) stood at 42.2%.

The ratio of fixed interest rate debt to the total interest-bearing debt at the end of the fiscal year under review was at 91.0%.

(Note)Ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at end of year = Balance of interest-bearing debt at end of year ÷ Total assets at end of year × 100

As of December 31, 2020, JHR's issuer ratings were as follows.

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) changed the outlook of long-term issuer rating for JHR from "A+ (Stable)" to "A+ (Negative)" on December 25, 2020. Rating and Investment Information, Inc. changed the outlook of issuer rating for JHR from "A (Stable)" to "A (Negative)" on January 5, 2021.

Rating agency

Rating

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.

A+

(Negative)

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

A

(Negative)

(d) Financial results

As a result of the abovementioned asset management, operating revenue, operating income and ordinary income were ¥13,838 million, ¥3,176 million and ¥1,398 million, respectively, for the fiscal year under review (12-month period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020). Net income was ¥1,527 million. With regard to dividends, it was decided that ¥1,829 million will be distributed, which was calculated by adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (appropriation for dividends) of ¥305 million to unappropriated retained earnings of ¥1,527 million. Consequently, the dividend per unit came to ¥410. For details of the appropriation for dividends for the fiscal year under review, please refer to " Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends" on page 18.

(B) Outlook for the next fiscal period

(a) Investment policies and issues to be addressed

It is forecasted that the Japanese economy will remain in a difficult situation for some time under the impact of COVID-19, as the government again declared a state of emergency in January 2021. The domestic accommodation and tourism market is also forecast to remain in a harsh environment due to a continuing significant decrease in the number of inbound visitors as well as a decrease in domestic tourists. Under such circumstances, JHR will discuss, investigate and implement with lessees and operators a variety of measures, such as reducing operating costs through review of operations at each hotel, maintaining necessary employment, handling cash management, and implementing sales measures in response to new demand including "staycation" and "workation." Especially for the hotels with variable rent, etc. centering on the HMJ Group

Hotels, JHR will endeavor to maximize GOP of each hotel and thus maximize the rent JHR can receive as a result.

In addition, it is assumed that JHR will receive requests for rent reduction, etc. from the lessees that have been impacted by the spread of infection of COVID-19, etc.. To cope with such requests, JHR will examine what has been requested from respective lessees, details of the existing lease contracts with them, rent levels compared with the market rent, the possibility to collect the reduced rent portion in the future, and their financial conditions. By doing so, JHR will respond to the requests individually after discussing with each lessee and operator, while carefully considering the possibility of replacing operators.

On the other hand, JHR believes that domestic tourism demand will gradually recover going forward thanks to the development and distribution of vaccinations against COVID-19 and resumption of "Go To Travel" campaign by the government, among other factors. Moreover, given the large potential demand for overseas tourism globally and in particular, improvement in income levels especially in Asian countries as well as the popularity of Japan as travel destination, accommodation demand from inbound visitors to Japan is expected to recover over a medium to long term. As such, there is no change in the view of JHR that the accommodation and tourism market will expand over the medium to long term. On the belief that the location and competitiveness of individual hotels as well as the capabilities of the operators (the ability to differentiate from other hotels, improve profitability including cost management and capture recovering demand, etc.) will lead to differentiation of performance among hotels, JHR will continue to implement strategies to differentiate its hotels as it has done to date.

In the meanwhile, as a result from the spread of COVID-19, the spread of contactless new behavior pattern such as web conferencing, etc. may cause structural changes in hotel industry, for instance, a reduction in banquet demand etc. JHR will work more closely than ever with hotel lessees and operators to respond to environmental changes. Under the recognition of such circumstances, JHR intends to work with the Asset Management Company to implement strategies to differentiate hotels owned by JHR in the market by utilizing the experience it has cultivated as a J-REIT specializing in hotel investment, and manage assets based on the approach described below.

Internal growth

JHR will work to secure "stability" mainly with fixed rent contracts, while at the same time aim for "upside potential" through implementation of active asset management strategy, which proactively pursues greater profitability and asset value of its properties by way of a variety of measures such as expanding international brands and coordinating with HMJ.

For properties with fixed rent contracts, JHR will continue to focus on setting and maintaining appropriate rents based on the rent levels in the market where respective hotels are located or each tenant's creditworthiness and ability to bear the rent costs, and aims at raising rents (including introduction of revenue sharing structure) in accordance with the conditions of the accommodation market. For the moment, with possible requests for reduction of fixed rent, etc. from the lessees that were heavily impacted by the spread of infection of COVID-19, JHR intends to appropriately cope with the situation through discussions with respective lessees and operators.

For hotels under variable rent contracts and under a management contract structure, JHR is working to increase variable rent and reduce management fees by implementing the active asset management strategy.

In January 2021, for Chisun Hotel Kamata (former Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo), JHR conducted rebranding of the property upon the termination of the lease contract. Moreover, for Hotel Keihan Universal City and HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA, JHR plans to conduct their rebranding in accordance with the termination and cancellation of the lease contracts. As to rebranding of Hotel Keihan Universal City and HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA, inviting the HMJ Group as new lessee, JHR will work to operate them efficiently through such measures as coordination with existing HMJ Group hotels, sharing of management resources with neighboring hotels and utilization of the hotel operation know-how accumulated in the past. By doing so, JHR aims to maximize earnings from them.

i) Properties under variable rent contracts

JHR works to enhance the profitability of its properties under variable rent contracts through its active asset management strategy. JHR has adopted world-leading international brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Sheraton, Mercure and Holiday Inn or leading brands in Japan including Oriental Hotel and Hotel Nikko that are operated in various areas throughout the country and, together with excellent operators, aims to increase variable rent through improved performance of these hotels. JHR coordinates with the operators in an effort to enhance the hotel performances by requesting them to implement marketing initiatives to attract a wider range of demand with considerations given to the recovery of leisure demand from domestic and inbound visitors, measures to maintain and increase room rates, and realization of the synergy effects like cost reductions from owning multiple properties, among other issues.

On the other hand, under the impact of the spread of infection of COVID-19, recovery in hotel performance is expected to take time. To cope with such a situation, JHR will closely cooperate with the lessees and operators of respective hotels to promote drastic reform of the hotel earnings structure through cost-cutting measures centered on thoroughly enhancing efficiency of the operating system, while continuing efforts on health consideration for the guests and employees of respective hotels and environmental sanitation management. JHR will also promote various measures to restore hotel earnings, such as the creation of appropriate products in response to major changes in the market environment and the preparation of hotel facility environments.

Moreover, in an attempt to recover and enhance hotel earnings, JHR will accurately grasp the situation of the accommodation and tourism market and changing customer needs and conduct strategic capital expenditures (CAPEX) in an appropriate manner as needed.

ii) Properties under fixed rent contracts

JHR will pursue efforts to appropriately monitor operating conditions of these hotels and set and maintain reasonable rent levels by paying careful attention to each tenant's ability to bear the rent costs. At the same time, JHR will appropriately respond to requests to reduce fixed rent from the lessees that were greatly affected by the spread of infection of COVID-19. In addition, JHR will carry out investments for the purpose of continuous facility maintenance and improvement to ensure each hotel becomes prominent in the market and to maintain and increase the value of its assets.

External growth

In terms of external growth strategy, JHR believes that domestic and inbound leisure demand will recover over the medium to long term and will continue targeting acquisition of highly competitive Real Estate for Hotels, Etc. (Hotel Assets) in areas which can expect "domestic and inbound leisure demand" over the medium to long term as it has done to date. In addition, JHR will build a portfolio which can secure stable revenues and with future growth potential in mind in order to achieve upside.

Upon acquiring properties, JHR will focus on the infrastructure aspects of the relevant Hotel Assets such as buildings and facilities, the services aspects such as the credibility of the hotel lessee and operator (including the ability of the hotel lessee to bear rent costs) as well as operation and management capabilities, and the properties' location superiority that serves as the base for demand stability and growth potential.

Specifically, JHR will target to invest in "full-service hotels" and "resort hotels" that pose barriers to new opening due to such factors as operation and management know-how required for operating the hotels and limitations in terms of invested capital and location. As for "limited-service hotels," JHR emphasizes the credibility and operation capabilities of the hotel lessee and operator as well as the building age, location, guestroom composition and profitability of the properties. Moreover, JHR will take a particularly selective approach to hotels specialized for accommodation, which are categorized as a budget type (low price zone) that mainly offers single rooms and where the source of competitiveness relies only on prices.

In the hotel investment market, the environment continues to be difficult for the hotel operation under the impact of COVID-19, and hotel transactions remain on a stagnant trend due to a sense of uncertainty over the domestic accommodation and tourism market. Under such circumstances, JHR believes that it must be prudent in investigating property acquisitions. Moreover, JHR plans to investigate property dispositions as needed, from the viewpoint of securing its earnings and financial soundness. On the other hand, there is a possibility of an increase in special investment opportunities unlike before, such as sales of assets due to rapid deterioration in the financial position of operators, sales of hotels as non-core assets due to deterioration in main business performance, sales of hotels completed or scheduled to be completed without operators, etc., and JHR will flexibly deal with such investment opportunities by utilizing the efficient hotel operation platform of HMJ. Moreover, over the medium to long term, JHR believes that, along with the spread of COVID-19 coming to an end and accompanying recovery of domestic accommodation demand including that from inbound visitors, many investors who have been on the sideline may resume investment in hotels, and competition over acquisition may become active again. Going forward, while closely monitoring market trends from many angles and responding to changes in hotel earnings structures and the investment environment according to circumstances, JHR will work to acquire highly competitive properties by leveraging its strengths and advantages, as well as utilizing the HMJ platform for certain properties in pursuit of expansion of asset size that accompanies improvement of the portfolio quality.

Finance strategy

Under the basic policy of carrying out conservative financial strategy which places importance on securement of financial stability and soundness, JHR intends to communicate more closely than before with existing financial institutions with which it does business in order to maintain and enhance the relationships of trust, while endeavoring to diversify the means of financing. It aims to conduct financial operations by keeping the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at no larger than 50% as in the past. In addition, when seeking new borrowing for property acquisitions or refinancing existing debt, JHR will work to disperse maturity dates of its debt as well as further reinforce and expand its base of lenders and further diversify funding methods, such as issuance of investment corporation bonds (including green bonds), while considering the balance with the funding costs.

Moreover, while JHR believes that no abrupt change is likely to occur to the interest rate level in the current situation, it aims to maintain and enhance financial stability and soundness in preparation for future change in the financial market environment,by taking into account the dispersion of maturity dates while working to optimize financing costs and, when necessary, conducting interest rate risk management including interest rate fixation. While being impacted by COVID-19, JHR will work to securely achieve refinancing of existing borrowings by paying attention to financing costs while maintaining good relationships with respective lenders. In addition, JHR will conduct appropriate control of capital expenditures and secure liquidity on hand in an effort to strengthen its financial foundation.

Policy on handling of negative goodwill

From the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (18th period), JHR started appropriation for dividends through reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment in connection with partial amendments to the "Ordinance on Accounting of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 47 of 2006, as amended; hereinafter referred to as the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations") and the "Regulation for Real Estate Investment Trusts and Real Estate Investment Corporations" of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan. JHR stipulated a policy to reverse ¥262 million (hereinafter called the "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill"), which is an amount equivalent to 2% (1/50) of the balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, to pay out as dividends every year, with the balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment remaining at the time of reversal set as the maximum reversal amount (Note 1).

Furthermore, in cases of incurrence of losses caused by property dispositions, impairment loss of assets, dilution of dividend per unit due to the issuance of new investment units through public offerings, etc., loss on retirement of noncurrent assets, and suspension of sales and such due to large-scale renovations with significant impact on revenues, JHR stipulated a policy to reverse additional portion of the negative goodwill on top of the 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (¥262 million) (Note 1). As for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period), JHR expects ¥330 million, which is the total of the 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (¥262 million), loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (¥11 million) and amortization of the trademark rights for the Oriental Hotel brand, etc. (Note 2) (¥56 million), as additional amounts to dividends by reversing negative goodwill.

(Note 1)The policy may change due to a resolution of the board of directors, and it does not guarantee the method of reversing the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, and amounts to be reversed, etc., in the future.

(Note 2)

JHR acquired the trademark rights on May 15, 2020 as announced in "Notice Concerning Acquisition of New Assets (Trademark Rights of "Oriental Hotel" brand, etc.)" on May 15, 2020. The trademark rights are amortized over 10 years using the straight-line method.

Initiatives for Sustainability

In recent years, there has been growing importance of the risks and opportunities of ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) issues in the investment management industry from the standpoint of long-term sustainability. JHR recognizes that conducting real estate investment management based on consideration for ESG is important to enhance unitholder value and to further raise the attractiveness of JHR. In addition, JHR believes that it is indispensable to establish favorable relationships with its stakeholders including unitholders, hotel users (guests), lessees, operators, business partners including property managers, etc., local communities, officers and employees of the Asset Management Company and others and to fulfill our social responsibilities expected from each of them.

In order to put such ideas into practice, JHR, along with the Asset Management Company, has established a "Sustainability Policy" as guidance to ESG initiatives. We have promoted efforts to reduce environmental impact at properties in our portfolio based on this policy, and received the Building-Housing Energy-efficiency Labeling System (BELS) evaluation for the two properties of Hotel Nikko Alivila and Mercure Okinawa Naha in February 2018 as first such cases for J-REIT's hotel properties (Note 1). In September 2018, JHR became the first J-REIT specializing in hotels to be recognized by GRESB (Note 2) for its environmental awareness and sustainability initiatives, acquiring "Green Star" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment for the three consecutive years. Moreover, in April 2020, Hilton Tokyo Odaiba acquired CASBEE Certification for Buildings, the first such recognition for an existing hotel property. JHR was also selected for Sector Leader of Asian Hotel Sector in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment conducted in 2020. Going forward, JHR will continue to actively promote enhancement of its initiatives on a variety of sustainability issues.

Furthermore, JHR issued green bonds in July 2019 to allocate funds mainly to refinance loans procured for funding capital expenditures and constructions cost, etc. which contribute to environment, including reduction of CO2 and water consumption in the renovation work at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station. It was the first case of a J-REIT specializing in hotels issuing green bonds.

In addition, as an effort under the expanding spread of COVID-19, JHR worked together with the lessees to provide two hotels which it owns in Tokyo as facilities to accept patients with mild or no symptoms who do not require hospital treatment among the patients infected with COVID-19.

Recognizing its social responsibility towards local communities as a J-REIT specializing in hotels, JHR will proactively carry out social contribution activities capitalizing on the characteristics of the hotel sector and each hotel.

(Note 1)Investigated by the Asset Management Company based on disclosed information.

(Note 2)

GRESB which stands for Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark is an annual benchmarking assessment to measure ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) integration of real estate companies and funds. It evaluates initiatives for sustainability of real estate companies, REITs and real estate funds, not of individual properties. The GRESB Rating makes relative assessment based on total scores, with 5 Stars being the highest ranking.

  • (b) Significant subsequent events Not applicable

  • (c) Operating forecast

    The following is JHR's operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period) and the full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period). For the assumptions of the operating forecast, please refer to "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period) and the full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period)" on page 11.

    Midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period)

Operating revenue

¥4,556 million

Operating income

(¥750 million)

Ordinary income

(¥1,636 million)

Midterm net income

(¥1,637 million)

Full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period)

Operating revenue

¥13,920 million

Operating income

¥2,715 million

Ordinary income

¥879 million

Net income

¥877 million

Dividend per unit

¥270

Dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings

¥-

(Note) The forecast figures above are the current forecasts calculated based on certain assumptions. As such, actual operating revenue,

operating income, ordinary income, net income (midterm / full year), dividend per unit and dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings may vary due to changes in the circumstances. Furthermore, the forecasts are not intended to guarantee any dividend amount.

Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period) and the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)

Item

Assumptions

Calculation

Period

  • Midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period): January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021 (181 days)

  • Full fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period): January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 (365 days)

Assets under Management

  • The 42 properties owned by JHR as of today are assumed.

  • It is assumed that there will be no change (acquisition of new property or disposition of property, etc.) in assets under management through the end of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period). However, the actual results may fluctuate depending on the changes in assets under management that may take place.

Operating Revenue

Operating revenue is calculated based on the conditions of the lease and other effective contracts, taking into consideration the competitiveness of hotels, market environment, and other factors. If there are lease contracts with facilities other than hotels, such as commercial facilities and offices, operating revenue calculated based on the said lease contracts is included. It may fluctuate significantly due to the impact of COVID-19.

Rents, etc. of the main hotels are calculated based on the following assumptions.

(1) The HMJ Group Hotels

JHR concluded a memorandum of understanding for the fixed-term building lease contract with the HMJ Group Hotels on August 25, 2020. From January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, the rent is only variable rent and is calculated by multiplying the hotel AGOP (*1) by the variable rent ratio for each hotel. However, if AGOP is less than 0 (zero), the variable rent will be 0 (zero).

(Unit: millions of yen)

Hotel AGOP

Variable rentKobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel

Midterm

(0)

86.0%Oriental Hotel tokyo bayNamba Oriental Hotel

Hotel Nikko Alivila

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (*2)

Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm

482

(54)

414

626

166

642

161

1,382

(41)

116

(132)

402

117

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station

Full year Midterm

396 75

79.0% 91.0% 74.0% 89.0% 89.0% 93.0%

495

151

584

119

1,022 103 358 108

368 73

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba (*3)

Full year Midterm

402 (17)

97.0%

389

Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport

International Garden Hotel Narita

Full year Midterm Full year Midterm

(33) (62) 348 (3)

98.0%

95.0% 95.0%

－ － 330

Hotel Nikko NaraHotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi (*3)

Full year Midterm Full year Midterm

189 (60) 124 (19)

95.0% 87.0%

179 117

Full year

(41)

Item

Assumptions

Operating Revenue

Hotel AOPVariable rent ratioVariable rentHilton Tokyo OdaibaTotalMidterm Full year Midterm Full year

(105) 1,034 22 6,073

97.0%

1,003 453 5,370

  • (*1) AGOP (adjusted GOP) is the amount calculated by subtracting certain fees and other items from GOP. GOP (gross operating profit) and GOL (gross operating loss) are the remainder after expenses incurred in hotel operation, such as personnel costs and general and administrative expenses, etc., are deducted from total sales. The same shall apply hereinafter

  • (*2) Stating the rent for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the major facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA. Fixed rent and variable rent for office and commercial tenants of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA are as follows.

    (Unit: millions of yen)Variable rentFixed rent

    Total rentMidterm Full year

    3 7

    240 476

    244 483

  • (*3) It is assumed that Holiday Inn Osaka Namba and Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi are closed throughout the year.

  • (2) Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Univesal City

Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Univesal City are planned to be rebranded with HMJ subsidiaries as the lessees on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively. The assumptions for fixed and variable rent stipulated in the fixed-term building contract after rebranding concluded on February 12, 2021 are as follows. The starting date of the variable rent is January 1, 2022, and the variable rent is not expected in the fiscal year ending December 2021.

Lease term: June 18, 2021 to December 31, 2031

Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent

Fixed rent = ¥150 million (annual)

Fixed rent is waived from June 18, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The fixed rent to be recognized for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is expected to be ¥72 million, which is 6.4 months' worth of the average fixed rent of ¥11 million per month, divided proportionally by the total fixed rent of the whole lease period of ¥1,425 million.

Variable rent = [Hotel AGOP - AGOP base amount of ¥165 million] × Variable rent ratio (97.0%)

Lease term: July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2031

Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent

Fixed rent = ¥350 million (annual)

Fixed rent is waived from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The fixed rent to be recognized for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is expected to be ¥158 million, which is 6 months' worth of the average fixed rent of ¥26 million per month, divided proportionally by the total fixed rent of the whole lease period of ¥3,325 million.

Variable rent = [Hotel AGOP - AGOP base amount of ¥370 million] × Variable rent ratio (95.0%)

(*4)For Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Universal City, the variable rents from the current lessees before rebranding are not expected.

Item

Assumptions

Operating Revenue

(3) Income from management contracts (*5) and variable rent from other hotels with variable rent, etc.

(Unit: millions of yen)Midterm

Full yearibis Tokyo Shinjuku (*5)

2

90

ibis Styles Kyoto Station (*5) ibis Styles Sapporo (*5) Mercure Sapporo (*5) Mercure Okinawa Naha (*5) Mercure Yokosuka the b suidobashi (*6) the b ikebukuro (*6) the b hachioji (*6) the b hakata (*6)

(1)

52

33

(6)

228

224

44

99

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Chisun Hotel Kamata (*7)

75 43 － － － －

101 59 － － － －

13

38

Chisun Inn Kamata Hilton Tokyo Bay Hilton Nagoya Total

7

Undisclosed (*8)

19

Undisclosed (*8)

Undisclosed (*8)

Undisclosed (*8)

365

1,265

  • (*5) For income from management contracts, it is assumed that each hotel's GOP amount is recognized as income from management contracts, and the management contract fees to be paid by JHR are recognized as an operating expense. If the performance for the midterm period is expected to be GOL, it is recognized as minus in the income from management contracts.

  • (*6) The variable rent for the Ishin Group Hotels is the sum of fixed and variable rent from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 due to the fixed-term building lease contract concluded on October 30, 2020, and the variable rent is recognized when GOP reaches the certain levels.

  • (*7) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo was rebranded to Chisun Hotel Kamata with Solare Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. as the lessee on January 1, 2021.

  • (*8) Undisclosed since tenants that concluded lease contracts did not agree to disclose rent revenue, etc.

The following is the breakdown of variable rent and income from management contracts

(Unit: millions of yen)Midterm

Full yearThe HMJ Group Hotels

Office and commercial tenants (*9)

Other hotels with variable rent, etc. (16 hotels) Total (30 hotels)

453 3 365 821

5,370 7 1,265 6,642

  • (*9) Variable rent for office and commercial tenants of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA is shown.

  • (*10) For details of variable rent, please refer to page 51, "3. Reference Information; (1) Information on values of assets under management, etc. (ii) Assets under management; (C) Other major assets under management; C. Overview of the hotel business; a. Rent structures of hotels with variable rent, management contract or revenue sharing" below.

Item

Assumptions

Operating Expenses

  • ¥250 million is assumed as the risk of rent reduction, considering the possibility of the impact on operating revenue by rent reductions due to the impact of COVID-19.

  • With respect to real estate leasing expenses, which constitute a major part of the operating expenses, expenses other than depreciation are calculated based on historical data, and variable factors are reflected in the calculation.

  • It is assumed that ¥1,994 million will be recognized as expenses for fixed asset taxes, city planning taxes, etc.

  • In general, fixed asset tax and city planning tax and other taxes and public dues on acquired assets are settled with the previous owners at the time of acquisition, calculated on a pro rata basis of the holding period. For JHR, such settlement amount is included in the acquisition price, and it will not be recognized as expenses for the calculation period.

  • Capital expenditure is assumed to be ¥3,522 million (¥2,259 million for capital expenditure I, ¥1,263 million for capital expenditure II). Capital expenditure III is not planned for the fiscal year ending December 2021.

    (*) JHR classifies capital expenditures into the following three categories. (I) Capital investment related to renewal of equipment and facilities of buildings which is required to maintain proper values of properties, (II) capital investment for fixtures, furniture and equipment that are not directly related to building structure or facilities but necessary for operating hotels, and (III) strategic capital investment such as renovating guest rooms, etc. for improving the competitiveness of the hotels.

  • Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method including the planned capital expenditures above, and is assumed to be ¥4,813 million.

  • Repair expenses for buildings are recognized as expenses in the assumed amount necessary for each operating period. Please note that the repair expenses of each operating period may differ materially from the forecast amount for various reasons, such as; (1) Emergency repair expenses may be necessary due to damage to buildings from unexpected causes; (2) The amount of repair expenses generally tends to increase in difference over time; and (3) Repair expenses are not required on a regular basis.

Non-operating

Expenses

  • ¥1,836 million is expected for borrowing-related costs, including interest expense, amortization for financing fee and arrangement fee, and other non-operating expenses.

  • Expenses for issuance of new investment units and secondary offering are amortized over a period of three years by the straight-line method.

Interest-bearing Debt

  • The balance of interest-bearing debt (sum of loans and investment corporation bonds) as of the end of December 2020 was ¥168,754 million and is assumed to be ¥168,754 million as of the end of December 2021.

  • There are ¥23,582 million of loans due during the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period), however, it is assumed that the entire amount will be refinanced.

  • There are ¥1,500 million of investment corporation bonds that mature during the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period), however, it is assumed that the same amount of investment corporation bonds will be issued.

Dividend per

Unit

Dividend per unit for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) is calculated based on the following assumptions.

Net income

¥877 million

Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill)

50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (*1) Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (*2) Amortization of trademark rights (*3)

¥262 million

¥11 million

¥56 million

Distributable amount

¥1,208 million

Total number of investment units issued Dividend per unit

4,462,347 units

¥270

  • (*1) ¥262 million (hereinafter called "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill") is scheduled to be paid out as dividends, with the remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment set as the maximum amount, for every fiscal year.

  • (*2) The amount recognized as a loss on retirement of noncurrent assets will be appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) and is expected to have no impact on dividend per unit.

  • (*3) The trademark rights are amortized over 10 years using the straight-line method. Amortization is expected to be recognized during the current fiscal year will be appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) and is expected to have no impact on dividend per unit.

Item

Assumptions

  • Dividend per unit may fluctuate due to various causes, such as fluctuation of rent revenue resulting from transfer of assets under management, change of tenants, etc. at hotels, change in the business environment of hotel business for hotel tenants, etc., unexpected repairs, and actual number of new investment units issued, etc.

  • The remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) after the appropriation of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) for dividends for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) is expected to be ¥9,981 million.

Dividend per

Unit Resulting from Excess of Earnings

It is assumed that the excess of earnings (dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings) will not be distributed.

Others

  • It is assumed that revision in law, tax system, accounting standard, regulations of the listing, and regulations of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan that may impact the forecast above will not be made.

  • It is assumed that unexpected major incident will not occur in the general economy, real estate market and hotel business environment, etc.

  • The numerical values are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen in the assumptions above.

Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend

The following is the comparison and the major factors causing the variance between the operating results and dividend for the full fiscal year ended December 2020 (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020) and the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the full fiscal year ending December 2021.

(Unit: millions of yen)

Comparison with Previous

Sale of

Existing

Period

(B)-(A)

%

Property

(*2)

Property

Major Factors Causing the Variance

No. of Properties

42

42

42

Acquisition Price

343,038

343,038

343,038

Properties

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating Revenue

Reasl Estate Operating Revenue

13,838

10,243

13,920

10,495

10,243

13,920

Fixed Rent

Composition

7,640

72.8%

7,491

73.1%

6,345

45.6%

Other Rent

Composition

892

8.5%

854

8.3%

932

6.7%

Variable Rent

Composition

1,963

18.7%

1,896

18.5%

6,642

47.7%

Gain on Sale of Properties, etc.

3,343

-

-

NOI (*6)

NOI Yield

6,547 6.4%

6,267 1.7%

9,455 2.6%

NOI after Depreciation

(*6)

NOI Yield after Depreciation

1,778

5.1%

1,496

0.4%

4,628

1.3%

Operating Income

3,176

(428)

2,715

Ordinary Income

1,398

(2,205)

879

Net Income

1,527

(2,207)

877

Profit and Loss Statement

82

0.6%

(3,390)

3,472

3,425

32.6%

(232)

3,657

(1,294) (16.9%)

(149)

(1,145)

  • 1) Decrease in fixed rent of the HMJ Group Hotels by JPY794 MM

  • 2) Decrease in fixed rent of the Ishin Group Hotels by JPY7 MM

  • 3) Decrease in fixed rent of Chisun Hotel Kamata by 93 MM (*3)

  • 4) Decrease in fixed rent due to the change in lease scheme accompanying by rebranding by JPY172 MM (*4)

5) Decrease in fixed rent in tenants other than hotels by JPY78 MM

40

4.6%

(16)

57

4,679 238.3%

(66)

4,745

1) Increase in variable rent of the HMJ Group Hotels by JPY4,319 MM

2) Increase in variable rent, etc. of the Accor Group Hotels (*5) by JPY659 MM

  • 3) Decrease in variable rent of the Ishin Group Hotels by JPY181MM

  • 4) Increase in variable rent of Chisun hotel Kamata by JPY38 MM

(*3)

5) Decrease in variable rent of other hotels by JPY89MM

(3,343)

-

(3,158)

(184)

2,907 0.8%

44.4%

(200)

3,107

2,849 160.3%

0.8%

(187)

3,037

(460) (14.5%)

(519) (37.1%)

(649) (42.5%)

Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment

(Negative Goodwill)

305

324

330

Total Dividends

1,829

-

1,204

Number of Units Issued (Unit)

4,462,347

4,462,347

4,462,347

Dividend per Unit (JPY)

410

-

270

Dividend

24

8.1%

(624)

(34.1%)

-

-

(140)

(34.1%)

Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment (*7) 2020: 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262 MM, Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY5 MM, Amortization of trademark rights: JPY37 MM 2021: 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262 MM, Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY11 MM, Amortization of trademark rights: JPY56 MM

  • (*1) The assumptions of the annualized effect for the result are as follows.

    • 1) It is assumed that Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi sold on July 1, 2020, will not be held throughout the year and that there will be no gain on sale of real estate properties.

    • 2) The full-year effect of the exchange of a part of the site of Hotel Ascent Fukuoka is assumed. A gain of exchange of real estate, etc. and extraordinary income by the acknowledgement of a claim for refund of the security deposit, which had not been recorded as security deposit are not assumed.

    • 3) Fixed asset tax, city planning tax, etc. for Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba acquired in the fiscal year ended December 2019 (20th period) are assumed to be ¥337 million (for 12 months).

    • 4) The trademark rights are assumed to be held throughout the year and will be amortized over 10 years using the straight-line method. Annualized amortization is assumed to be ¥56 million and is appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill).

  • (*2) Stating the amount of impact of sale of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi, which was sold on July 1, 2020.

  • (*3) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo was rebranded to Chisun Hotel Kamata with Solare Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. as the lessee on January 1, 2021. No fixed rent is posted due to a new fixed-term building lease contract, which resulted in a rent structure with only variable rent effective January 1, 2021.

  • (*4) Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Universal City are planned to be rebranded with HMJ subsidiaries as the lessees on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively. For the rent for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period) after rebranding, please refer to "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) and the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" above.

  • (*5) Accor Group Hotels refers to 6 hotels: ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka. The same shall apply hereinafter.

  • (*6) Each is calculated using the following formula. The same shall apply hereinafter.

    NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses

NOI yield = NOI ÷ acquisition price

NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ acquisition price

(*7)

For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to ""Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) and the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" above.

Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP

The numeral figures are based on figures obtained from hotel lessees, etc. Please note that these figures have not been audited or gone through other procedures. No guarantee is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the figures and information.

ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest yen. Sales and GOP are rounded off to the nearest millions of yen.

Occupancy rate and comparison with the previous period are rounded off to one decimal place.

<1> The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

Fiscal year ended December 2020

Fiscal year ending December 2021

ResultsComparison with previous periodForecast this timeComparison with previous period

First half of the year

34.0%

(51.1pt)

39.4%

5.4pt

Occupancy

Second half of the year

Rate

Full year

ADR (*2)

First half of the year

40.8% 37.4% 13,362

(46.1pt) (48.6pt) (14.8%)

68.8% 54.2% 12,368

28.1pt 16.8pt (7.4%)

Second half of the year

Full year

(*3)

First half of the year

13,354 13,357 4,536

(22.6%) (19.0%) (66.0%)

16,398 14,947 4,868

22.8% 11.9% 7.3%

RevPAR

Second half of the year

Full year

Sales (JPY1M)

First half of the year

5,445 4,993 10,718

(63.7%) (64.8%) (62.1%)

Second half of the year

Full year

13,378 24,096

(57.5%) (59.6%)

23,455 34,466

11,289 8,105 11,010

107.3% 62.3% 3.2%

First half of the year

(213)

(102.4%)

277

91.4% 50.3% %

GOP (JPY1M)

Second half of the year

7,046 7,323

277.4% 342.9%

  • (*1) ADR: Represents average daily rate, which is calculated by dividing revenue of the rooms department for a given period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms sold during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter.

  • (*2) RevPAR represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing total room revenue for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter.

<2>The HMJ Group Hotels

Fiscal year ended December 2020

Fiscal year ending December 2021

Results

Comparison with previous period

Forecast this timeComparison with previous period

First half of the year

33.1%

(52.2pt)

36.4%

3.3pt

Occupancy

Second half of the year

38.4%

(49.5pt)

68.3%

29.9pt

Rate

Full year

35.8%

(50.8pt)

52.5%

16.7pt

  • First half of the year

    15,222

    14,906

    (2.1%)

    ADR

  • Second half of the year Full year

16,814

(14.4%)

19,590

16.5%

16,081

(13.7%)

17,979

11.8%

  • First half of the year

    5,045

    RevPAR

  • Second half of the year Full year

6,460

5,757

First half of the year

9,167

(66.4%) (62.6%) (64.3%) (61.9%)

5,428 13,379 9,436 9,443

7.6% 107.1% 63.9% 3.5%

Sales (JPY1M)

Second half of the year

11,978

Full year

First half of the year

21,146 (370)

(55.9%) (58.7%)

20,624

81.6%

30,067

113

47.7% %

GOP (JPY1M)

Second half of the year

1,696 1,326

(82.8%)

6,280

270.3%

(92.3%)

6,393

382.2%

Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends

Dividend per unit for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 are calculated based on the following assumptions.

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019

(JPY1M)

Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020

(JPY1M)

Unappropriated retained earnings

15,290

1,527

Total of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) used 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

Correspondence to large-scale renovation works (*1)

Adjustment for dilution (*2)

1,176

305

262

262

246

5

357

310

Amortization of trademark rights

37

Total dividends

16,466

1,829

Total number of investment units issued

4,462,347 units

4,462,347 units

Dividend per unit

¥3,690

¥410

  • (*1) Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station implemented large-scale renovation works accompanied by suspension of hotel operation from October 1, 2018 to April 8, 2019. Taking into consideration the impact on dividend by the suspension of hotel operation due to the renovation, reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) is appropriated.

  • (*2) Adjustment for dilution of dividend per unit due to issuance of new investment units.

(2) Material events related to going concern assumption

In the fiscal year under review, the hotel market conditions deteriorated sharply due to the impact by the spread of the infection of

COVID-19. JHR recorded a significant year-on-year decrease in revenues and profits since JHR granted exemption of fixed rent or changed the variable rent structure for certain tenants including HMJ Group and other factors. As the result, debt-service coverage ratio, which designated in the loan-related contracts with the financial institutions which JHR conducts business with, fell below the predetermined reference value. Since such financial situation caused temporary breach of financial covenants, there is condition that may cause substantial doubts on going concern. However, JHR has been agreed with the financial institutions that such financial situation is not considered as a breach of the financial covenants. In case in which the debt-service coverage ratio is lower than the predetermined reference value in the midterm period of the coming fiscal year and thereafter, JHR may breach the financial covenants.

Still, JHR believes that there is no material uncertainty regarding the going concern assumption due to consideration of good relationships between JHR and financial institutions which JHR conducts business with, continuing support from sponsor related entities, the sufficient amount of cash it has on hand and conservative debt ratio, etc.

2. Financial statements

(1) Balance sheets

(thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2020

Assets

(thousands of yen)

Accumulated depreciation

(21,656,979

)

(25,172,139

)

Accumulated depreciation

(154,739

)

(183,954

)

Construction in progress in trust

18,384

83,507

Current assets

Cash and deposits

22,449,911

Cash and deposits in trust

11,894,019

Operating accounts receivable

2,779,730

Prepaid expenses

550,281

Income taxes receivable

54

Derivative assets

573

Other current assets

88,045

Total current assets

37,762,616

Noncurrent assets

Property and equipment, at cost

Machinery and equipment

579,731

Accumulated depreciation

(195,551)

Machinery and equipment, net

384,180

Tools, furniture and fixtures

4,211,971

Accumulated depreciation

(2,102,782)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

2,109,188

Construction in progress

Buildings in trust

136,930,501

137,193,115

Buildings in trust, net

115,273,521

112,020,975

Structures in trust

2,721,962

2,772,035

Accumulated depreciation

(438,160)

(511,004)

Structures in trust, net

2,283,802

2,261,030

Machinery and equipment in trust

675,362

683,995

Machinery and equipment in trust, net

520,622

500,040

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust

136,526

133,628

Accumulated depreciation

(104,535)

(112,061)

Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, net

31,990

21,566

Land in trust

219,901,119

216,410,533

Net property and equipment

340,522,811

333,303,679

Intangible assets

Software

227,600

162,441

Trademark right

523,498

Leasehold rights in trust

28,532,362

28,532,362

Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust

5,036,941

4,765,994

Other intangible assets

7,756

7,076

Total intangible assets

33,804,661

33,991,374

Investments and other assets

Security deposits

12,520

12,520

Leasehold and security deposits in trust

150,223

150,223

Long-term prepaid expenses

2,766,474

2,449,539

Derivative assets

43,870

Reserve for repairs and maintenance

307,513

314,067

Total investments and other assets

3,280,602

2,926,350

Total noncurrent assets

377,608,075

370,221,403

Deferred assets

Investment unit issuance costs

140,631

56,111

Investment corporation bond issuance costs

211,194

177,418

Total deferred assets

351,826

233,529

Total assets

415,722,517

400,296,404

*1

19,382,019

9,171,145

672,415

533,150

42 82,69829,841,471

622,365

(252,877)

4,373,456

(2,739,679)

1,633,776

2,761

*1

(thousands of yen)

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

(thousands of yen)

Operating accounts payable

1,485,3752,654,679

Short-term loans payable 12,782,000

Current portion of investment corporation bonds 1,500,000

Current portion of long-term loans payable Accrued expenses

Income taxes payable Consumption taxes payable Advances received Dividends payable Deposits received Derivative liabilities Other current liabilities

12,782,000 10,800,000

651,435527,572

1,210 1,210

661,048143,389

909,293 423,355

15,85217,381

8,696 9,111

17,22921,398

95,331 42,763

Total current liabilities

16,627,473

28,922,861

Long-term liabilities

Investment corporation bonds Long-term loans payable

Tenant leasehold and security deposits Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust Derivative liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

41,600,00040,100,000

114,372,000 103,572,000

1,040,5201,040,520

4,681,825 4,356,804

416,60013,981

767,749

Asset retirement obligations

447,677

335,161

Total long-term liabilities

162,572,605 150,172,234

Total liabilities

179,200,079

179,095,095

Net assets

Unitholders' equity

Unitholders' capital Surplus

Capital surplus Voluntary reserve

Reserve for temporary difference adjustment Reserve for tax purpose reduction entry

Reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry

186,894,169 186,894,169

21,746,398 21,746,398

*2 11,794,071

*2 10,617,580 1,174,860

1,174,860

Total voluntary reserve

12,968,932

11,792,441

Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss)

Total surplus

50,005,645

35,066,630

1,527,790 221,960,800

15,290,314

Total unitholders' equity

236,899,815

Valuation and translation adjustments

Deferred gains (losses) on hedges

(377,376)

(759,492)

Total valuation and translation adjustments

(377,376

)

(759,492

)

*3 221,201,308 400,296,404

Total net assets

Total liabilities and net assets

*3 236,522,438 415,722,517

(2) Statements of income

(thousands of yen)For the year ended December 31, 2019

For the year ended December 31, 2020

Operating revenue

*1 9,603,724 *1 892,001

Real estate operating revenue Other real estate operating revenue Gain on sales of real estate properties

*1 27,107,988 *1 1,170,561

*2

3,158,381

Gain on exchange of real estate properties

*3 184,725

Total operating revenue

28,278,550

13,838,832

Operating expenses

*1 8,997,408 1,781,691

Real estate operating costs Asset management fee

Asset custody and Administrative service fee Directors' compensation

Other operating expenses

*1 8,717,332 1,479,381

119,138 125,986

14,40017,400

217,357 322,710

Total operating expenses

11,129,995

10,662,810

Operating income

17,148,555

3,176,022

Non-operating income

Interest income

Gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends Gain on insurance claims

Refunded fixed asset tax Interest on tax refunds

357 278

4,3613,535

28,063 34,217

1,239549

95

Gain on derivative instruments

12,382

1,138

Total non-operating income

46,953

39,266

Non-operating expenses

Interest expense

Interest expense on investment corporation bonds Borrowing costs

Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs Amortization of investment unit issuance costs

Loss on derivative instruments

940,789 963,502

284,524316,795

483,761 399,645

30,29833,776

151,922 84,520

3784,802

Other

12,309 13,989

Total non-operating expenses

1,903,983

1,817,032

Ordinary income

15,291,524

1,398,255

Extraordinary income

Gain from collection of security deposits

130,000

Total extraordinary income

130,000

Income before income taxes

15,291,524

1,528,255

Income taxes - current

1,210

1,210

Total income taxes

1,210

1,210

Net income

15,290,314

1,527,045

Retained earnings brought forward Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss)

15,290,314

744 1,527,790

(3) Statements of changes in net assets

For the year ended December 31, 2019

(thousands of yen)

Unitholders' equity

Unitholders'

capital

Surplus

Total unitholders ' equity

Capital surplus

Voluntary reserve

Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss)

Total surplus

Reserve for temporary difference adjustment

Reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry

Total voluntary reserve

Balance, January 1, 2019

153,516,129

21,746,398

12,357,644

-

12,357,644

16,213,482

50,317,525

203,833,655

Changes of items during the year:

Issuance of new investment units

33,378,040

33,378,040

Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment

(563,572)

(563,572)

563,572

Provision of reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry

1,174,860

1,174,860

(1,174,860)

Dividends paid

(15,602,194)

(15,602,194)

(15,602,194)

Net income

15,290,314

15,290,314

15,290,314

Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity

Total changes of items during the year

33,378,040

(563,572)

1,174,860

611,287

(923,168)

(311,880)

33,066,160

Balance, December 31, 2019

*1 186,894,169

21,746,398

11,794,071

1,174,860

12,968,932

15,290,314

50,005,645

236,899,815

(thousands of yen)

Valuation and translation adjustments

Total net assets

Deferred gains (losses)

on hedges

Total valuation and translation adjustments

Balance, January 1, 2019

(461,435)

(461,435)

203,372,219

Changes of items during the year:

Issuance of new investment units

33,378,040

Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment

Provision of reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry

Dividends paid

(15,602,194)

Net income

15,290,314

Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity

84,059

84,059

84,059

Total changes of items during the year

84,059

84,059

33,150,219

Balance, December 31, 2019

(377,376)

(377,376)

236,522,438

For the year ended December 31, 2020

(thousands of yen)

Unitholders' equity

Unitholders'

capital

Surplus

Capital surplus

Voluntary reserve

Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss)

Total surplus

Reserve for temporary difference adjustment

Reserve for tax purpose reduction entry

Reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry

Total voluntary reserve

Balance, January 1, 2020

186,894,169

21,746,398

11,794,071

1,174,860

12,968,932

15,290,314

50,005,645

Changes of items during the year:

Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment

(1,176,490)

(1,176,490)

1,176,490

Provision of reserve for tax purpose reduction entry

1,174,860

1,174,860

(1,174,860)

Reversal of reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry

(1,174,860)

(1,174,860)

1,174,860

Dividends paid

(16,466,060)

(16,466,060)

Net income

1,527,045

1,527,045

Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity

Total changes of items during the year

(1,176,490)

1,174,860

(1,174,860)

(1,176,490)

(13,762,523)

(14,939,014)

Balance, December 31, 2020

*1 186,894,169

21,746,398

10,617,580

1,174,860

11,792,441

1,527,790

35,066,630

(thousands of yen)

Unitholders' equity

Valuation and translation adjustments

Total net assets

Total unitholders'

equity

Deferred gains (losses)

on hedges

Total valuation and translation adjustments

Balance, January 1, 2020

236,899,815

(377,376)

(377,376)

236,522,438

Changes of items during the year:

Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment

Provision of reserve for tax purpose reduction entry

Reversal of reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry

Dividends paid

(16,466,060)

(16,466,060)

Net income

1,527,045

1,527,045

Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity

(382,115)

(382,115)

(382,115)

Total changes of items during the year

(14,939,014)

(382,115)

(382,115)

(15,321,130)

Balance, December 31, 2020

221,960,800

(759,492)

(759,492)

221,201,308

(4) Statements of cash dividends

Classification

For the year ended December 31, 2019

For the year ended December 31, 2020

  • I. Unappropriated retained earnings

  • II. Reversal of voluntary reserve

    Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment Reversal of reserve for special advanced depreciation

  • III. Dividends

    [Dividend per unit]

  • IV. Voluntary reserve

    Provision of reserve for advanced depreciation

  • V. Retained earnings carried forward

¥15,290,314,375

*1 ¥1,176,490,844

¥1,174,860,958 ¥16,466,060,430

[¥3,690]

¥1,174,860,958

¥744,789

¥1,527,790,689

*1 ¥305,694,382

¥1,829,562,270

[¥410]

¥3,922,801

Method of calculating the amount of dividends

In accordance with the monetary distribution policy stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 of JHR's Articles of Incorporation, amount of dividend must exceed 90% of JHR's distributable profit that is defined by Article 67-15 of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation. It was decided that ¥16,466,060,430, which excludes fractions of less than one yen of dividend per unit from ¥16,466,805,219, an amount calculated by adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment of ¥1,176,490,844 to unappropriated retained earnings of ¥15,290,314,375, would all be distributed. The monetary distribution in excess of earnings stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 (4) of JHR's Articles of Incorporation will not be made.

In accordance with the monetary distribution policy stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 of JHR's Articles of Incorporation, amount of dividend must exceed 90% of JHR's distributable profit that is defined by Article 67-15 of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation. It was decided that ¥1,829,562,270, which excludes fractions of less than one yen of dividend per unit from ¥1,833,485,071, an amount calculated by adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment of ¥305,694,382 to unappropriated retained earnings of ¥1,527,790,689, would all be distributed. The monetary distribution in excess of earnings stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 (4) of JHR's Articles of Incorporation will not be made.

(5) Statements of cash flows

(thousands of yen)

For the year ended December 31, 2019

For the year ended December 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Other - net

69,494

(153,173

)

Interest received

482

312

Net cash provided by operating activities

20,000,722

13,747,378

Net cash used in investing activities

(72,464,854

)

(3,077,137

)

Dividends paid

(15,600,256

)

(16,461,008

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,840,785

)

(5,790,766

)

(thousands of yen)

Income before income taxes

15,291,524

1,528,255

Depreciation and amortization

4,557,414

4,761,907

Gain on exchange of real estate properties

(184,725)

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

246,890

5,701

Loss (Profit) on derivative instruments

(12,004)

3,663

Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs

30,298

33,776

Amortization of investment unit issuance costs

151,922

84,520

Decrease in property and equipment due to sale

1,010

Decrease in property and equipment in trust due to sale

4,789,585

Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits

(130,000)

Interest income

(357)

(278)

Interest expense

1,225,314

1,280,297

Interest on tax refunds

(549)

(95)

(Increase) decrease in operating accounts receivable

(305,608)

2,107,315

(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses

(22,789)

17,130

(Increase) decrease in long-term prepaid expenses

(78,478)

316,935

Increase (decrease) in operating accounts payable

(240,644)

1,693,683

Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses

116,600

(124,063)

Increase (decrease) in consumption taxes payable

164,127

(517,659)

Increase (decrease) in advances received

27,240

(485,938)

Increase (decrease) in deposits received

1,380

414

Subtotal

21,221,777

15,028,266

Interest paid

(1,220,857)

(1,280,097)

Interest received on tax refunds

549

95

Income taxes - refunded (paid)

(1,230)

(1,197)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,332,712)

(476,704)

Purchase of property and equipment in trust

(71,102,935)

(1,858,016)

Purchase of intangible assets

(89,263)

(604,760)

Payments of reserve for repairs and maintenance

(40,453)

(36,549)

Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits

130,000

Reimbursements of tenant leasehold and security deposits

(496)

Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

329,120

64,941

Reimbursements of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

(228,114)

(296,047)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from short-term loans payable

8,000,000

18,574,000

Repayments of short-term loans payable

(8,000,000)

(5,792,000)

Proceeds from long-term loans payable

37,000,000

Repayments of long-term loans payable

(12,917,000)

(12,782,000)

Proceeds from investment corporation bonds

10,000,000

Redemption of investment corporation bonds

(2,000,000)

Payments for investment corporation bond issuance costs

(69,102)

Proceeds from issuance of investment units

33,209,706

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

49,623,347

(16,461,008)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

37,184,716

34,343,930

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

*1 34,343,930

*1 28,553,164

  • (6) Notes on going concern assumption

    Not applicable.

  • (7) Notes on matters concerning significant accounting policies

1.

Method of depreciation and amortization of noncurrent assets

  • (1) Property and equipment (including trust accounts)

    Depreciation of property and equipment is calculated using the straight-line method. The useful lives of major property and equipment components are as follows:

    Machinery and equipment Tools, furniture and fixtures Buildings in trust Structures in trust

    2 to 17 years

    2 to 20 years

    2 to 64 years

    2 to 64 years

    Machinery and equipment in trust Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust

    3 to 32 years

    2 to 27 years

  • (2) Intangible assetsIntangible assets are amortized using the straight-line method. The amortization period of major intangible assets is as follows.

    Software (for internal use) Trademark right

    5 years as internally usable years 10 years

    Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust are amortized using the straight-line method based on remaining period (41 years and 49 years) of the contract.

  • (3) Long-term prepaid expenses

    Long-term prepaid expenses are amortized using the straight-line method.

2.

Accounting for deferred assets

(1) Investment unit issuance costs

Investment unit issuance costs are amortized using the straight-line method over three years.

(2)Investment corporation bond issuance costs

Investment corporation bond issuance costs are amortized using the interest method over the respective term of the bond.

3.

Standards for recognition of revenues and expenses

Treatment of property taxes and other taxes

For taxes imposed on properties under management such as property taxes, city planning taxes, and depreciable asset taxes, the imposed amounts are allocated to the respective period and expensed as "Real estate operating costs."

Cash paid for property taxes and city planning taxes to the transferor of real properties at acquisition is not recorded as "Real estate operating costs" but capitalized as part of the acquisition cost of the relevant property.

The amount of such taxes capitalized in the acquisition cost of real properties was ¥249,415 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019, and none for the year ended December 31, 2020.

4.

Method of hedge accounting

(1)Method of hedge accounting Deferred hedge accounting is applied

  • (2) Hedging instruments and hedged items Hedging instruments

    Interest rate swaps Hedged items

    Interest rates on loans payable

  • (3) Hedging policy

    JHR enters into certain derivative transactions in accordance with its financial policy in order to manage risks, which is provided in the Articles of Incorporation.

  • (4) Method for assessing hedge effectiveness

    JHR evaluates hedge effectiveness by comparing the cumulative changes in cash flow of hedging instruments and the hedged items and assessing the ratio between the changes.

5.

Scope of funds (cash and cash equivalents) in the statements of cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents in the statements of cash flows consist of cash on hand, cash in trust accounts, bank deposit and trust deposit, which can be withdrawn at any time, and short-term investments with a maturity of three months or less when purchased, which can easily be converted to cash and subject to minimal risk of change in value.

6.

Other significant matters serving as the basis for preparing financial statements

(1) Accounting treatment of beneficial interests in trust with real estate, etc. as their assets

For trust beneficial interests in real estate, etc., all assets and liabilities held in trust accounts as well as all income generated and expenses incurred from assets in trust are presented in the accompanying balance sheet and income statement accounts accordingly.

The following material items of the trust accounts recorded in the relevant accounts are presented separately on the balance sheets.

  • (a) Cash and deposits in trust

  • (b) Buildings in trust; Structures in trust; Machinery and equipment in trust; Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust; Land in trust; Construction in progress in trust

  • (c) Leasehold rights in trust; Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust; Leasehold and security deposits in trust

  • (d) Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

(2)Accounting treatment of consumption taxes

Consumption taxes are excluded from the transaction amounts.

(8) Notes to financial statements

Disclosure of notes on "securities," "share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using equity method," "related-party transactions" and "retirement benefits" is omitted because the significance of disclosure in the financial report is minimal.

[Notes to balance sheets]

*1. Accumulated advanced depreciation of property and equipment deducted from acquisition costs due to government subsidies received, etc.

(thousands of yen)As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2020

Buildings in trust

¥24,921

¥24,921

*2. Matters concerning provision and reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment

As of December 31, 2019

(thousands of yen)

Amount of initial accrual

Balance at beginning of period

Amount of provision during period

Amount of reversal during period

Balance at end of period

Grounds for provision and reversal

Dividend reserve (Note)

13,127,153

12,357,644

563,572

11,794,071

Allocation for dividend

(Note) Dividend reserve indicates the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill which was

recorded as a dividend reserve before the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and is scheduled for reversal every fiscal year, starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, in an amount that shall be no less than that in equal amounts every fiscal year over a period of no more than 50 years.

As of December 31, 2020

(thousands of yen)

Amount of initial accrual

Balance at beginning of period

Amount of provision during period

Amount of reversal during period

Balance at end of period

Grounds for provision and reversal

Dividend reserve (Note)

13,127,153

11,794,071

1,176,490

10,617,580

Allocation for dividend

(Note) Dividend reserve indicates the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill which was recorded as a dividend reserve before the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and is scheduled for reversal every fiscal year, starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, in an amount that shall be no less than that in equal amounts every fiscal year over a period of no more than 50 years.

*3. Minimum net assets as required by Article 67, paragraph 4 of the Investment Trusts Act

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2020

¥50,000 thousand

¥50,000 thousand

[Notes to statements of income]

*1. Components of real estate operating revenue and real estate operating costs

(thousands of yen)

A.

Total

Total real estate operating revenue

B.

Real estate operating costs

Real estate operating costs

Land lease and other rent expenses

Property taxes

Outsourcing expenses (Note)

Nonlife insurance

Depreciation and amortization

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

Repairs

Utilities

Trust fees

Other

Total real estate operating costs

C.

Net real estate operating income (A − B)

Real estate operating revenue Real estate operating revenue

Fixed rent

15,931,097

7,640,060

Variable rent

8,675,885

1,902,240

Income from management contracts

2,501,004

61,423

Total

27,107,988

9,603,724

Other real estate operating revenue

Parking lots

161,660

116,458

Other incidental revenue

63,016

83,051

Utilities

803,012

546,450

Other

1,170,561

892,001

28,278,550

10,495,725

898,207

890,001

1,658,930

1,915,565

653,041

423,852

51,030

67,271

4,557,414

4,761,907

246,890

5,701

41,410

29,261

818,290

559,044

44,679

42,480

27,511

22,245

8,997,408

8,717,332

19,281,141

1,778,393

142,873

146,041

(Note) Outsourcing expenses include management fees of ¥296,029 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019, and ¥70,119 thousand for the year ended

December 31, 2020.

*2Breakdown of gain on sales of real estate properties

For the year ended December 31, 2019

Not applicable.

For the year ended December 31, 2020

(thousands of yen)

Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi

Proceeds from sale of real estate

8,000,000

Cost of sale of real estate

4,790,596

Other related sales expenses

51,021

Gain on sales of real estate properties

3,158,381

*3Breakdown of gain on exchange of real estate properties

For the year ended December 31, 2019

Not applicable.

For the year ended December 31, 2020

(thousands of yen)

HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (part of site)

Proceeds from transfer of real estate 523,000

Cost of transfer of real estate 333,359

Other related transfer expenses 4,915

Gain on exchange of real estate properties 184,725

[Notes to statements of changes in net assets]

*1 Total number of investment units authorized, and issued and outstanding Total number of investment units authorized

For the year ended December 31, 2019

For the year ended December 31, 2020

Total number of investment units issued and outstanding

20,000,000 units 4,462,347 units

20,000,000 units 4,462,347 units

[Notes to statements of cash dividends]

*1. Reserve for temporary difference adjustment For the year ended December 31, 2019

By application of the transitional measures of Paragraph 3 of the Supplementary Provisions of the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 27 of 2015), ¥13,127,153,216 in dividend reserve that is the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill recorded in prior fiscal years is set aside as reserve for temporary difference adjustment on the statements of cash dividends for the year ended December 31, 2016. Starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, reversal of the concerned reserve amount in an amount that shall be no less than the 50-year even amortization amount (¥262,543,065) of the remaining balance of the amount when the reserve was made, is required. In this fiscal year under review, reversal of ¥1,176,490,844 has been decided, which is the amount calculated by adding ¥246,890,844 equivalent to loss on retirement of fixed assets, ¥357,000,000 for the large-scale renovation at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (former name: Hotel Centraza Hakata) and ¥310,000,000 for adjustment to dilution of dividend per unit due to capital increase through public offering to ¥262,600,000 of the reversal.

For the year ended December 31, 2020

By application of the transitional measures of Paragraph 3 of the Supplementary Provisions of the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 27 of 2015), ¥13,127,153,216 in dividend reserve that is the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill recorded in prior fiscal years is set aside as reserve for temporary difference adjustment on the statements of cash dividends for the year ended December 31, 2016. Starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, reversal of the concerned reserve amount in an amount that shall be no less than the 50-year even amortization amount (¥262,543,065) of the remaining balance of the amount when the reserve was made, is required. In this fiscal year under review, reversal of ¥305,694,382 has been decided, which is the amount calculated by adding ¥5,701,616 equivalent to loss on retirement of fixed assets and ¥37,392,766 equivalent to amortization of trademark right to ¥262,600,000 of the reversal.

[Notes to statements of cash flows]

*1. Relation of balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of year and the amount in balance sheet accounts

(thousands of yen)Cash and deposits

Cash and deposits in trust Cash and cash equivalents

¥22,449,911 ¥11,894,019 ¥34,343,930

¥19,382,019 ¥9,171,145 ¥28,553,164

[Notes on lease transactions]

Operating leases (as lessor)

Minimum rental revenue under non-cancellable operating leases

(thousands of yen)As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2019

Due within one year Due after one year

Total

¥1,459,034 ¥2,106,234 ¥3,565,268

¥990,152 ¥1,213,075 ¥2,203,227

[Notes on financial instruments]

1. Matters concerning status of financial instruments

  • (1) Policy for financial instruments

    JHR is an investment corporation set forth in Article 2, paragraph 12 of the Investment Trusts Act, managing investments mainly in specified assets as prescribed in the Investment Trusts Act. As a policy, JHR procures funds through issuance of investment units, etc. and loans from financial institutions in order to make investments in specified assets. JHR does not utilize surplus funds to invest in financial instruments except for short-term deposits and other equivalent short-term financial instruments. JHR may enter into derivative transactions in order to hedge against interest rate risk, but not for speculative trading purposes.

  • (2) Details of financial instruments, their risks, and risk management system

    Operating accounts receivable is operating receivables and is exposed to credit risks of clients. As for the risks, JHR is managing payment dates and balances by each client with an aim to grasp concerns in collecting due to deterioration in their financial status and other factors in early stage and reduce the risks.

    The floating rate loans payable are exposed to risks of interest rate fluctuations. In order to mitigate interest rate risk, JHR may enter into derivative transactions, if necessary, to fix the interest expense.

    Derivative transactions are conducted principally in accordance with rules prescribed by JHR and risk management rules applied by the Asset Management Company. Derivative transactions are arranged by the section in charge of finance at the Asset Management Company by using financial institutions with high credit ratings through approval and resolution by authorized personnel and a meeting committee structure set forth in its decision-making standards and resolution of JHR's board of directors.

    Loans payable are exposed to liquidity risks. The section in charge of finance at the Asset Management Company prepares and updates projections and actual cash flows on a monthly basis to manage liquidity risks and monitor compliance with restrictive covenants set forth in the loan agreements. JHR manages liquidity risks by managing the ratio of short-term and long-term loans payable considering the current financial environment through approval and resolution by authorized personnel and meeting committee structure in the Asset Management Company and resolution of JHR's board of directors.

  • (3) Supplementary explanation on matters concerning fair value, etc. of financial instruments

    Regarding the contract amount, etc. of derivative transactions in "2. Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments," the amount itself does not indicate certain scale of market risk exposure related to derivative transactions.

2. Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments

Carrying amounts of financial instruments on the balance sheets, their fair values, and the differences as of December 31, 2019, were as follows. Financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure are not included in the table. See Note 2 below.

Carrying amount

(JPY 1,000)

Fair value (JPY 1,000)

Difference (JPY 1,000)

  • (1) Cash and deposits

  • (2) Cash and deposits in trust

  • (3) Operating accounts receivable

22,449,911

22,449,911

11,894,019

11,894,019

2,779,730

2,779,730

Total assets

37,123,661

37,123,661

  • (4) Short-term loans payable

  • (5) Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable

  • (6) Current portion of long-term loans payable

  • (7) Investment corporation bonds

  • (8) Long-term loans payable

12,782,000

12,782,000

41,600,000

41,480,400

(119,600)

114,372,000

114,372,000

Total liabilities

168,754,000

168,634,400

(119,600)

(9) Derivative transactions (*)

(389,386)

(389,386)

(*) Receivables and payables arising from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis and amounts in parenthesis denote net payables.

Carrying amounts of financial instruments on the balance sheets, their fair values, and the differences as of December 31, 2020, were as follows. Financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure are not included in the table. See Note 2 below.

Carrying amount

(JPY 1,000)

Fair value (JPY 1,000)

Difference (JPY 1,000)

  • (1) Cash and deposits

  • (2) Cash and deposits in trust

  • (3) Operating accounts receivable

19,382,019

19,382,019

9,171,145

9,171,145

672,415

672,415

Total assets

29,225,579

29,225,579

  • (4) Short-term loans payable

  • (5) Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable

  • (6) Current portion of long-term loans payable

  • (7) Investment corporation bonds

  • (8) Long-term loans payable

12,782,000

12,782,000

1,500,000

1,468,350

(31,650)

10,800,000

10,800,000

40,100,000

34,415,280

(5,684,720)

103,572,000

103,572,000

Total liabilities

168,754,000

163,037,630

(5,716,370)

(9) Derivative transactions (*)

(789,147)

(789,147)

(*) Receivables and payables arising from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis and amounts in parenthesis denote net payables.

(Note 1) Methods to measure fair value of financial instruments, and derivative transactions

(1) Cash and deposits; (2) Cash and deposits in trust; (3) Operating accounts receivable; (4) Short-term loans payable

The carrying value is deemed to approximate the fair value since the instruments are scheduled to be settled in a short period of time. Therefore, carrying value is stated.

  • (5) Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable; (7) Investment corporation bonds The fair value of these instruments is measured based on the market price.

  • (6) Current portion of long-term loans payable; (8) Long-term loans payable

    The carrying value is deemed to approximate the fair value since the interest rate on long-term loans payable are floating interest rates which are revised periodically to reflect market interest rates.

(9) Derivative transactions

The information on the fair value of derivative transactions is presented in "Notes on derivative transactions" below.

(Note 2) Carrying amount of financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure

(thousands of yen)

Classification

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2020

Tenant leasehold and security deposits

1,040,520

1,040,520

Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

4,681,825

4,356,804

Total

5,722,345

5,397,324

Tenant leasehold and security deposits / Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust

Tenant leasehold and security deposits (in trust) for rental properties are not subject to fair value disclosure because they have no market price and their actual deposit periods from a tenant's move-in to move-out are not estimable, thus making a reasonable estimate of future cash flows is difficult.

3. Redemption schedule for monetary claims subsequent to the account closing date

As of December 31, 2019

Due within one year (JPY 1,000)

Due after one to two years (JPY 1,000)

Due after two to three years (JPY 1,000)

Due after three to four years (JPY 1,000)

Due after four to five years (JPY 1,000)

Due after five years (JPY 1,000)

Cash and deposits

Cash and deposits in trust Operating accounts receivable

22,449,911 11,894,019 2,779,730

― ― ―

― ― ―

― ― ―

― ― ―

― ― ―

Total

37,123,661

As of December 31, 2020

Due within one year (JPY 1,000)

Due after one to two years (JPY 1,000)

Due after two to three years (JPY 1,000)

Due after three to four years (JPY 1,000)

Due after four to five years (JPY 1,000)

Due after five years (JPY 1,000)

Cash and deposits

Cash and deposits in trust Operating accounts receivable

19,382,019 9,171,145 672,415

― ― ―

― ― ―

― ― ―

― ― ―

― ― ―

Total

29,225,579

4. Schedule for repayment of loans payable and redemption of investment corporation bonds subsequent to the account closing date

As of December 31, 2019

Due within one year (JPY 1,000)

Due after one to two years (JPY 1,000)

Due after two to three years (JPY 1,000)

Due after three to four years (JPY 1,000)

Due after four to five years (JPY 1,000)

Due after five years (JPY 1,000)

Short-term loans payable Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable Current portion of long-term loans payable Investment corporation bonds

Long-term loans payable

― ―

12,782,000

― ―

― ―

1,500,000 10,800,000

― ―

6,000,000 10,900,000

― ―

― ―

15,772,000

― ―

3,000,000 18,650,000

― ―

31,100,000 58,250,000

Total

12,782,000

12,300,000

16,900,000

15,772,000

21,650,000

89,350,000

As of December 31, 2020

Due within one year (JPY 1,000)

Due after one to two years (JPY 1,000)

Due after two to three years (JPY 1,000)

Due after three to four years (JPY 1,000)

Due after four to five years (JPY 1,000)

Due after five years (JPY 1,000)

Short-term loans payable Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable Current portion of long-term loans payable Investment corporation bonds Long-term loans payable

12,782,000 1,500,000

10,800,000

― ―

― ―

6,000,000 10,900,000

― ―

― ― 15,772,000

― ―

3,000,000 18,650,000

― ―

― ― 19,000,000

― ―

31,100,000 39,250,000

Total

25,082,000

16,900,000

15,772,000

21,650,000

19,000,000

70,350,000

[Notes on derivative transactions]

1. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is not applied

As of December 31, 2019

For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is not applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date was as follows:

(thousands of yen)Contract amount, etc.

ClassificationType, etc. of derivative transactionFair valueMethod to measure the fair valueOf which, due after one yearTransactions other than market transactions

Interest rate swaps (fixed rate payment, floating rate receipt)

3,494,000

3,494,000

The fair value is measured at the (25,992) quoted price, etc. obtained from the counterparty financial institutions.

As of December 31, 2020

For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is not applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date was as follows:

(thousands of yen)Contract amount, etc.

ClassificationType, etc. of derivative transactionFair valueMethod to measure the fair valueOf which, due after one yearTransactions other than market transactions

Interest rate swaps (fixed rate payment, floating rate receipt)

3,494,000

3,494,000

The fair value is measured at the (29,655) quoted price, etc. obtained from the counterparty financial institutions.

2. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is applied

As of December 31, 2019

For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date for each method of hedge accounting was as follows:

(thousands of yen)

Method of hedge accounting

Contract amount, etc.

Type, etc. of derivative transactionMain hedged itemOf which, due after one year

Method to measure the fair value

Deferral methodInterest rate swaps (fixed rate payment, floating rate receipt)The fair value is measured at the quotedLong-term loans payable

112,654,000

101,072,000

(363,394) price, etc. obtained from the counterparty financial institutions.

As of December 31, 2020

For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date for each method of hedge accounting was as follows:

(thousands of yen)Method of hedge accounting

Contract amount, etc.

Type, etc. of derivative transactionMain hedged itemFair valueOf which, due after one year

Method to measure the fair value

Deferral methodInterest rate swaps (fixed rate payment, floating rate receipt)The fair value is measured at the quotedLong-term loans payable

101,072,000

90,272,000

(759,492) price, etc. obtained from the counterparty financial institutions.

[Notes on tax-effect accounting]

  • 1. Significant components of deferred tax assets and liabilities by cause

    (thousands of yen)As of December 31, 2019

    As of December 31, 2020

    Deferred tax assets:

    Valuation difference on assets accepted through merger

    1,712,010

    1,696,476

    Amortization of fixed-term leasehold of land

    162,810

    206,151

    Asset retirement obligations

    14,951

    15,530

    Amortization of trademark right

    11,763

    Deferred gains (losses) on hedges

    128,306

    238,937

    Total gross deferred tax assets

    2,018,079

    2,168,860

    Valuation allowance

    (2,018,079)

    (2,168,860)

    Total deferred tax assets

    Deferred tax liabilities:

    Deferred gains (losses) on hedges

    13,981

    Total gross deferred tax liabilities

    13,981

  • 2. Details of major causes of material differences between the statutory tax rate and the tax rate under effective tax accountingAs of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2020

Statutory tax rate

31.51%

31.46%

[Adjustments]

Deduction for dividends paid

(31.72%)

(34.09%)

Change in valuation allowance

0.20%

2.63%

Other - net

0.03%

0.08%

Actual effective tax rate

0.01%

0.08%

[Notes on asset retirement obligations]

Asset retirement obligations recognized on the balance sheet

1. Outline of the subject asset retirement obligations

JHR recognizes asset retirement obligations as it is obliged to restore the land of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station

(former name: Hotel Centraza Hakata), acquired on April 1, 2016, and HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA, acquired on August 19, 2016, to the original state in accordance with the fixed-term leasehold agreement. For the asset retirement obligations of

HOTEL ASCENT Fukuoka, the obligations have been expired with the termination of the fixed-term leasehold agreement on its land due to the exchange of part of the site as of October 29, 2020.

2. Calculation method of the subject asset retirement obligations

Calculated the amount of asset retirement obligations estimating that the expected useful life is 34 years and 48 years, respectively, due to their remaining use period and using the discount rate of 0.484% and 0.394%, respectively.

3. Increase and decrease of the subject asset retirement obligations

(thousands of yen)

For the year ended December 31, 2019

For the year ended December 31, 2020

Balance at beginning of period

445,622

447,677

Increase due to acquisition of property and equipment Adjustment due to passage of time

Decrease due to expiration of asset retirement obligations

2,054

1,989

(114,505)

Balance at end of period

447,677

335,161

[Notes on segment and related information]

  • 1. Segment information

    The segment information has been omitted because JHR has only one segment, which is the investment and management of hotel real estate.

  • 2. Related information

    For the year ended December 31, 2019

    • (1) Information about products and services

      Information about products and services has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in a single product / service category accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.

    • (2) Information about geographical areas

      • (i) Operating revenue

        Information about geographical areas has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in Japan accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.

      • (ii) Property and equipment

        Information about property and equipment has been omitted because the amount of property and equipment located in Japan accounted for more than 90% of net property and equipment on the balance sheets.

    • (3) Information about major customers

(thousands of yen)

Name of customer

Operating revenue

Name of related segment

Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.

(Note)

15,221,983

Investment and management of hotel real estate

AAPC Japan K.K.

2,996,251

Investment and management of hotel real estate

(Note) Operating revenue includes the operating revenue of customers belonging to the same company group as said customers.

For the year ended December 31, 2020

  • (1) Information about products and services

    Information about products and services has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in a single product / service category accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.

  • (2) Information about geographical areas

    • (i) Operating revenue

      Information about geographical areas has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in Japan accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.

    • (ii) Property and equipment

      Information about property and equipment has been omitted because the amount of property and equipment located in

Japan accounted for more than 90% of net property and equipment on the balance sheets.

(3) Information about major customers

(thousands of yen)

Name of customer

Operating revenue

Name of related segment

Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.

(Note 1)

1,990,793

Investment and management of hotel real estate

THE DAI-ICHI BUILDING CO., LTD.

Undisclosed (Note 2)

Investment and management of hotel real estate

(Note 1) Operating revenue includes the operating revenue of customers belonging to the same company group as said customers. (Note 2) Undisclosed as the consent on disclosure has not been obtained from the lessee.

[Notes on rental properties, etc.]

JHR owns rental properties for hotels. The carrying amounts, changes in such balances, and fair values of such properties were as follows:

(thousands of yen)

Use

For the year ended December 31, 2019

For the year ended December 31, 2020

Hotel

Carrying amount

Balance at beginning of period

Net increase (decrease) during period

Balance at end of period

306,789,379

374,314,498

67,525,119

(7,030,802)

374,314,498

367,283,696

Fair value at end of period

525,910,000

493,330,000

(Note 1)

Increase during the year ended December 31, 2019, principally represents the acquisition of Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi for ¥2,841 million and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba for ¥63,468 million. Decrease during the year ended December 31, 2020, principally represents the sale of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi for ¥4,790 million and recording of depreciation.

(Note 2)

Fair value at end of period is the appraisal value determined by external licensed real estate appraisers.

Real estate operating revenue and costs related to the rental properties were as follows:

(thousands of yen)

Use

For the year ended December 31, 2019

For the year ended December 31, 2020

Hotel

Amount on the statements of income

Real estate operating revenue

Real estate operating costs

Net real estate operating income

28,278,550

10,495,725

8,997,408

8,717,332

19,281,141

1,778,393

(Note)

"Real estate operating revenue" and "Real estate operating costs" are income from real estate operation (including other income from real estate operation) and corresponding expenses (such as depreciation, property tax, etc., trust fees, repair expenses and others), and are included in "Real Estate operating revenue" and "Real estate operating costs," respectively.

[Notes on per unit information]

For the year ended December 31, 2019

For the year ended December 31, 2020

Net assets per unit

¥53,004

¥49,570

Net income per unit

¥3,447

¥342

(Note 1)

Net income per unit is computed by dividing net income by the average number of investment units during the period.

(Note 2)

Net income per unit after the adjustment of potentially dilutive units is not presented since there are no potentially dilutive units. The basis of computation of net income per unit is as follows:

For the year ended December 31, 2019

For the year ended December 31, 2020

Net income (JPY 1,000)

15,290,314

1,527,045

Amount not attributable to common unitholders (JPY 1,000)

Net income attributable to common investment units (JPY 1,000)

15,290,314

1,527,045

Average number of investment units during period (units)

4,434,849

4,462,347

[Notes on significant subsequent events]

Not applicable.

[Additional information]

Impact of COVID-19

With the number of infections starting to increase again since November 2020, and despite growing expectations for containment of infections as vaccination started in Europe and the U.S., the worldwide spread of the infection by COVID-19 and the deterioration in social and economic conditions have not yet settled, and recovery in hotel performance is expected to take more time.

Under such circumstances, some of the lessees whose business performance has worsened have requested reduction or postponement of fixed rent, leading to the risk of JHR's operating revenue possibly decreasing.

Although it is uncertain and difficult to foresee when COVID-19 will be contained, JHR made accounting estimates by applying impairment accounting for property and equipment based on information available as of the date of preparation of this Financial Report and assuming that the impact by COVID-19 will continue through the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, followed by recovery in performance after a certain period of time.

However, as it is difficult to accurately predict when COVID-19 will be contained and how large its impact will be, JHR may see its asset status, income and cash flows affected in case the recovery is delayed.

(9) Changes in total number of investment units issued and outstanding

The following is the status of increase (decrease) in the total number of investment units issued and outstanding and unitholders' capital for past five years through to the end of the fiscal year under review.

Total number of investment units issued and outstandingUnitholders' capital

(JPY1M)Date

Capital transaction

(Units)

Increase (Decrease)BalanceIncrease (Decrease)BalanceJanuary 20, 2016

Capital increase through public offering of investment units

170,000

February 17, 2016

Capital increase through third-party allotment of investment units

7,680

August 23, 2016

Capital increase through public offering of investment units

428,260

Capital increase through third-party allotment of investment units

11,740

July 5, 2017

Capital increase through public offering of investment units

236,000

January 23, 2019

Capital increase through third-party allotment of investment units

12,940

Capital increase through public offering of investment units

447,800

February 20, 2019

Capital increase through third-party allotment of investment units

3,700

3,314,227 3,321,907 3,750,167 3,761,907 3,997,907 4,010,847 4,458,647 4,462,347

13,986

99,456

(Note 1)

631

33,813

926

17,715

971

33,104

273

100,088 133,902 134,829 152,544 153,516 186,620 186,894

(Note 2)

(Note 4)

(Note 5)

(Note 7)

(Note 8)

(Note 1)

New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥85,020 (issue value of ¥82,273) in order to procure funds for

the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.

(Note 2)

New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥82,273 in order to procure funds for allocation to

acquisition of new properties, etc.

(Note 3)

New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥81,536 (issue value of ¥78,956) in order to procure funds for

the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.

(Note 4)

New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥78,956 in order to procure funds for allocation to part

of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or repair expenses and capital expenditures to maintain or improve

competitiveness of existing properties.

(Note 5)

New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥77,518 (issue value of ¥75,065) in order to procure funds for

the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.

(Note 6)

New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥75,065 in order to procure funds for allocation to part

of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or repair expenses and capital expenditures to maintain or improve

competitiveness of existing properties.

(Note 7)

New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥76,342 (issue value of ¥73,927) in order to procure funds for

the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.

(Note 8)

New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥73,927 in order to procure funds for allocation to part

of acquisitions of new properties, etc.

3. Reference information

For detailed information of each property and the operating results of hotels, please see the reference information below as well as Financial Results Briefing dated today and the website of JHR (https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/ir/library.html).

(1) Information on values of assets under management, etc.

(i) Investment status

The following outlines the investment status of JHR as of the end of the fiscal year under review.

As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2020

Asset category

Hotel type (Note 1)Prefectural location

Name

Total amount held (JPY1M) (Note 2)

Ratio to total assets

(%) (Note 3)Total amount held (JPY1M) (Note 2)

Ratio to total assets

(%) (Note 3)

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

26,985

6.5

6.7

OsakaNamba Oriental Hotel

14,539

3.5

14,437

3.6

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

2,817

0.7

2,805

0.7

7,908

1.9

2.0

CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN the b ikebukuro

6,644

1.6

6,606

1.7

6,584

1.6

6,578

1.6

Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi (Note 4)

4,801

1.2

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi the b hachioji

3,527

0.8

2,680

0.6

3,491 2,664

0.9 0.7

TokyoSmile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji

Chisun Hotel Kamata

Limited-service hotel

(former Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo) (Note 5)

2,022 1,822 1,452

0.5 0.4

0.3

2,042 1,806 1,447

0.5 0.5

0.4

Hokkaido

the b suidobashi dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa Chisun Inn Kamata ibis Styles Sapporo Mercure Sapporo

1,194

0.3

1,173

0.3

941

0.2

0.2

769

0.2

768

0.2

6,561

1.6

1.6

5,792

1.4

5,735

1.4

HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA the b hakata

5,161

1.2

1.4

2,340

0.6

2,329

0.6

Fukuoka

Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae

2,022

0.5

1,419

0.3

1,401

0.5

0.4

Real estate in trust

Kyotoibis Styles Kyoto Station

6,650

1.6

1.7

Okinawa KumamotoMercure Okinawa Naha Dormy Inn Kumamoto

Nara

Nara Washington Hotel Plaza Subtotal

2,833 2,139 1,798 121,410

0.7 0.5 0.4 29.2

2,801 2,170 1,764 116,265

0.7 0.5 0.4 29.0

Tokyo

ChibaHilton Tokyo Odaiba Oriental Hotel tokyo bay Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport International Garden Hotel Narita Hotel Francs

63,429

15.3

63,376

15.8

17,486

4.2

4.3

13,205

3.2

3.3

9,162

2.2

2.3

3,178

0.8

3,145

0.8

Full-service hotelHiroshima

ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel) (Note 6) Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

17,327

4.2

17,215

4.3

4,099

1.0

Aichi Nara Hyogo Fukuoka Kanagawa

Hilton Nagoya Hotel Nikko Nara

15,650

3.8

15,695

1.0

3.9

10,355

2.5

2.6

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station Mercure Yokosuka

9,678

2.3

9,482

2.4

9,560

2.3

9,251

2.3

1,621

0.4

1,606

0.4

Subtotal

174,756

42.0

173,483

43.3

Hotel Nikko Alivila

17,904

4.3

OkinawaResort hotel

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa The Beach Tower Okinawa

14,924 6,581

3.6 1.6

14,745 6,490

4.4

3.7 1.6

ChibaHilton Tokyo Bay

Osaka Kanagawa

Hotel Keihan Universal City Hakone Setsugetsuka Subtotal

26,408 5,905 3,689 75,413

6.4 1.4 0.9 18.1

Real estate in trust - Total

Deposits and other assets (Note 7)

Total assets

371,580 44,142 415,722

89.4

26,289 5,830 3,616 74,763

6.6 1.5 0.9 18.7

10.6

100.0

364,512 35,783 400,296

91.1

8.9

100.0

Amount (JPY1M)Ratio to total assetsAmount (JPY1M)Ratio to total assets

(%)

(%)Total liabilities Total net assets

179,200 236,522

43.1 56.9

179,095 221,201

44.7 55.3

(Note 1)

Hotels are categorized as limited-service hotels, full-service hotels or resort hotels according to the manner of operation.

(Note 2)

For real estate in trust, "Total amount held" shows the amount calculated by deducting accumulated depreciation from acquisition price (including

expenses incidental to acquisition).

(Note 3)

"Ratio to total assets" shows the ratio of total amount of each asset to total assets, rounded off to one decimal place.

(Note 4)

Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi was sold on July 1, 2020.

(Note 5)

Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo changed its name to Chisun Hotel Kamata on January 1, 2021 due to rebranding following cancellation of lease contract. In

this report, the same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 6)

ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA is classified in accordance with the business category of Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, its main facility.

(Note 7)

Includes machinery and equipment, tools, furniture and fixtures, construction in progress, construction in progress in trust, and intangible assets

(excluding leasehold rights in trust and fixed-term leasehold of land in trust).

(ii)

Assets under management

  • (A) Major issues of investment securities

    Not applicable

  • (B) Real estate properties under management

    Not applicable

  • (C) Other major assets under management

A. Summary of real estate properties (in trust) under management

The following summarizes the real estate properties (in trust) under management by JHR as of the end of the fiscal year under review.

a. Details of assets under management (acquisition price, etc.)

Property

No.

Name

Grade (Note 1)

Acquisition price (JPY1M) (Note 2)

Carrying amount at end of period (JPY1M) (Note 3)

Appraisal value at end of period (JPY1M) (Note 4)

Appraisal agency (Note 5)

Investment ratio (Acquisition price)

(%) (Note 6)

Collateral (Note 7)

1

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel

Upper-middle

10,900

9,654

13,900

N

2.9

Unsecured

2

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

Mid-price

19,900

17,367

32,100

N

5.4

Unsecured

3

Namba Oriental Hotel

Mid-price

15,000

14,513

31,400

N

4.1

Unsecured

4

Hotel Nikko Alivila

Luxury

18,900

18,019

28,800

N

5.1

Unsecured

5

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

Upper-middle

4,100

4,112

4,130

N

1.1

Unsecured

6

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

Mid-price

7,243

7,903

9,900

N

2.0

Unsecured

8

The Beach Tower Okinawa

Mid-price

7,610

6,495

10,000

N

2.1

Unsecured

9

Hakone Setsugetsuka

Mid-price

4,070

3,622

5,300

N

1.1

Unsecured

10

Dormy Inn Kumamoto

Mid-price

2,334

2,170

3,030

N

0.6

Unsecured

12

the b suidobashi

Mid-price

1,120

1,186

2,280

N

0.3

Unsecured

13

Dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa

Economy

999

934

1,280

J

0.3

Unsecured

14

Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza

Mid-price

2,130

2,038

4,510

N

0.6

Unsecured

15

Nara Washington Hotel Plaza

Mid-price

2,050

1,765

2,430

N

0.6

Unsecured

16

R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji

Economy

1,720

1,806

1,910

J

0.5

Unsecured

18

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi

Economy

3,746

3,491

5,390

J

1.0

Unsecured

22

Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae

Economy

2,108

2,042

2,930

J

0.6

Unsecured

24

Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae

Economy

1,652

1,401

2,750

T

0.4

Unsecured

25

Chisun Hotel Kamata

(former Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo)

Economy

1,512

1,458

2,010

T

0.4

Unsecured

26

Chisun Inn Kamata

Economy

823

771

1,370

T

0.2

Unsecured

29

Hotel Keihan Universal City

Mid-price

6,000

5,833

15,400

R

1.6

Unsecured

31

Hilton Tokyo Bay

Luxury

26,050

26,301

39,900

D

7.0

Unsecured

32

ibis Styles Kyoto Station

Mid-price

6,600

6,641

10,200

D

1.8

Unsecured

33

ibis Styles Sapporo

Mid-price

6,797

6,522

11,100

N

1.8

Unsecured

34

Mercure Sapporo

Mid-price

6,000

5,789

10,500

N

1.6

Unsecured

35

Mercure Okinawa Naha

Mid-price

3,000

2,841

6,940

N

0.8

Unsecured

37

the b ikebukuro

Mid-price

6,520

6,593

6,980

N

1.8

Unsecured

39

the b hachioji

Mid-price

2,610

2,681

2,560

N

0.7

Unsecured

Property

No.

Name

Grade (Note 1)

Acquisition price (JPY1M) (Note 2)

Carrying amount at end of period (JPY1M) (Note 3)

Appraisal value at end of period (JPY1M) (Note 4)

Appraisal agency (Note 5)

Investment ratio (Acquisition price)

(%) (Note 6)

Collateral (Note 7)

40

the b hakata

Mid-price

2,300

2,347

4,330

N

0.6

Unsecured

41

Hotel Francs

Mid-price

3,105

3,145

4,080

D

0.8

Unsecured

42

Mercure Yokosuka

Mid-price

1,650

1,634

3,310

D

0.4

Unsecured

43

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

Upper-middle

14,950

14,878

17,200

N

4.0

Unsecured

44

ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel)

Luxury

17,320

17,294

21,000

D

4.7

Unsecured

45

CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN

Mid-price

6,705

6,613

7,430

D

1.8

Unsecured

46

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station

Upper-middle

7,197

9,473

15,200

D

1.9

Unsecured

47

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

Mid-price

27,000

26,941

26,500

N

7.3

Unsecured

48

HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Note 8)

Economy

5,248

5,451

6,650

D

1.4

Unsecured

49

Hilton Nagoya

Luxury

15,250

15,696

15,000

D

4.1

Unsecured

50

Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport

Upper-middle

13,175

13,343

13,400

N

3.6

Unsecured

51

International Garden Hotel Narita

Mid-price

9,125

9,196

9,500

N

2.5

Unsecured

52

Hotel Nikko Nara

Upper-middle

10,373

10,357

9,790

D

2.8

Unsecured

53

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

Mid-price

2,738

2,816

2,840

D

0.7

Unsecured

54

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Upper-middle

62,400

63,607

68,100

N

16.9

Unsecured

Total

370,031

366,760

493,330

100.0

(Note 1)

JHR categorizes hotels into the four grade classes "Luxury," "Upper-middle," "Mid-price" and "Economy" mainly from the perspective of average

daily rate, etc.

(Note 2)

"Acquisition price" is the acquisition price stated on the purchase and sale agreement for beneficial interest in trust, etc. (consumption tax, local

consumption tax and the acquisition expense such as broker's fee are not included). The acceptance prices are indicated for the properties that have

been accepted through the merger with the former JHR.

(Note 3)

"Carrying amount at end of period" is the book value at the end of the fiscal year under review, and includes not only the amounts for real estate in

trust, but also machinery and equipment, tools, furniture and fixtures, construction in progress, construction in progress in trust, and intangible assets.

(Note 4)

"Appraisal value at end of period" is the appraisal value at the end of the fiscal year under review as the date of appraisal, in accordance with the asset

valuation methods and standards provided in JHR's Articles of Incorporation and the regulations set forth by The Investment Trusts Association, Japan.

(Note 5)

Under "Appraisal agency," the letters indicate the appraisers for the properties as follows:

(Note 6)

(Note 7)

(Note 8)

(Note 9)

  • N: Nihon Fudosan Kenkyusho (Japan Real Estate Institute)

  • J: JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

  • T: The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd.

  • R: Rich Appraisal Institute Co., Ltd.

  • D: DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO., LTD.

"Investment ratio" is the ratio of acquisition price of the respective asset held at the end of the fiscal year under review to the total amount of acquisition price of all assets held at the end of the fiscal year under review, rounded off to one decimal place.

"Collateral" is whether or not a pledge has been established for the beneficial interest in trust.

The acquisition price for HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA was changed due to the exchange of part of the site conducted as of October 29, 2020. The omitted property numbers are the property numbers of assets that have been transferred.

b. Details of assets under management (change of tenants in portfolio)

The following is the changes in total number of tenants, total leasable area, total leased area, and occupancy rate of real estate properties (in trust) under management for the past five years.

(Note 1)

End of 17th period December 2016

End of 18th period December 2017

End of 19th period December 2018

End of 20th period December 2019

End of 21st period December 2020

Total number of tenants

(Note 1)

128

131

126

125

121

Total leasable area

(Note 2)

587,481.02 m2

687,124.54 m2

678,714.48 m2

746,329.68 m2

741,083.02 m2

Total leased area

(Note 3)

587,050.94 m2

686,694.46 m2

677,863.00 m2

745,227.67 m2

740,146.96 m2

Occupancy rate

(Note 4)

99.9%

99.9%

99.9%

99.9%

99.9%

Total number of tenants indicates the total number of tenants based on the lease contracts for respective real estate in trust (excluding tenants of parking lots, etc.) as of the end of each fiscal period. However, for properties for which master lease contracts under the pass-through scheme are concluded in which trustee receives the same amount of rents, etc. from end tenants as is in principle, the total number of end tenants (excluding tenants of parking lots, etc.) is indicated.

(Note 2)

(Note 3)In principle, total leasable area represents leasable area of the building, which does not include leasable area of land (including parking lots on ground), based on a lease contract or plan for each real estate in trust. For properties in which the leased area is not described in the lease contract, leasable area represents the area described in the registration of the building. Furthermore, when the leasable area in the lease contract is indicated in tsubo units, the figure in the table has been converted to the area in metric units (3.30578 square meters per one tsubo). In this report, the same shall apply hereinafter. In principle, leased area represents the leased area described in the lease contract of the building. For properties in which the leased area is not described in the lease contract, leased area shows the area described in the registration of the building. Furthermore, when the leased area in the lease contract is indicated in tsubo units, the figure in the table has been converted to the area in metric units (3.30578 square meters per one tsubo). However, for properties for which master lease contracts under the pass-through scheme are concluded in which trustee receives the same amount of rents, etc. from end tenants as is in principle, the total area for which lease contracts have been concluded with end tenants and which are actually leased is indicated. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 4)

Occupancy rate indicates the percentage of leased area to leasable area of respective real estate properties in trust as of the end of each fiscal period. The same shall apply hereinafter.

c. Details of assets under management (information on major real estate)

Major real estate of which total annual rent accounts for 10% or more of the total annual rent (Note 1) of the entire portfolio is as follows.

Property name

Total number of tenants

Total annual rent

Total leased area

Total leasable area

Change in occupancy rate for the past five years

Hilton Tokyo Bay

1

(Note 2)

64,928.83 m2

(Note 3)

64,928.83 m2

(Note 3)

December 2016

100.0%

December 2017

100.0%

December 2018

100.0%

December 2019

100.0%

December 2020

100.0%

(Note 1)

"Total annual rent" is the amount of (i) the amount arrived at when monthly fixed rent (rent of the building itself only, excluding common area maintenance charges and signage and parking usage fees; not factoring in any change in rent during the fiscal year) in lease contracts at the end of the fiscal year under review is multiplied by 12, plus (ii) assumed amounts of revenue sharing, variable rent or income from management contracts for full year.

The total annual rent for the HMJ Group Hotels indicates the sum of the fixed rent stated in the memorandum of understanding concerning the fixed-term lease contract concluded on August 25, 2020, and the assumed amount of variable rent.

(Note 2) (Note 3)

Total annual rent for Hilton Tokyo Bay is not indicates as consent for disclosure has not been obtained from the tenant.

The building of Hilton Tokyo Bay is co-owned with other right holders, and JHR owns co-ownership interest for 64,928.83 square meters (JHR owns 9/10 of co-ownership interest).

d. Details of assets under management (NOI, etc.)

Property

No.

Name

Rent type (Note 1)

Real estate operating revenue

(JPY 1,000)

NOI

(Note 2) (JPY 1,000)

NOI after depreciation

(Note 3)

(JPY 1,000)

1

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel

Variable/Fixed

176,149

(75,480)

(372,925)

2

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay (Note 4)

Variable/Fixed

(134,058)

(253,226)

(621,781)

3

Namba Oriental Hotel (Note 4)

Variable/Fixed

415,818

310,818

147,170

4

Hotel Nikko Alivila (Note 4)

Variable/Fixed

263,662

114,808

(182,738)

5

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima (Note 4)

Variable/Fixed

(96,585)

(141,251)

(230,949)

6

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

Management contract

141,133

11,211

(102,802)

8

The Beach Tower Okinawa

Fixed

511,008

467,758

333,365

9

Hakone Setsugetsuka

Fixed

294,940

270,927

176,232

10

Dormy Inn Kumamoto

Fixed

194,460

171,991

126,234

12

the b suidobashi

Variable/Fixed

21,249

10,443

(17,711)

13

Dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa (Note 4)

Fixed

63,995

55,087

41,283

14

Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza (Note 4) (Note 5)

Fixed

240,000

224,000

199,000

15

Nara Washington Hotel Plaza (Note 5)

Fixed

150,000

134,000

98,000

16

R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji (Note 4)

Fixed

97,300

82,881

66,292

18

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi

Variable/Fixed

(Note 7)

272,674

242,314

205,537

22

Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae

Variable/Fixed

(Note 7)

147,047

130,833

109,802

24

Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae

Fixed

141,039

126,347

108,128

25

Chisun Hotel Kamata

(former Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo) (Note 4)

Variable/Fixed (Note 7) (Note 8)

97,501

82,544

56,407

26

Chisun Inn Kamata

Variable

22,167

15,131

5,399

Property

No.

Name

Rent type (Note 1)

Real estate operating revenue

(JPY 1,000)

NOI

(Note 2) (JPY 1,000)

NOI after depreciation

(Note 3)

(JPY 1,000)

29

Hotel Keihan Universal City (Note 4)

Variable/Fixed

(Note 7)

558,039

481,584

392,871

30

Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi (Note 6)

Variable/Fixed

(Note 7)

232,363

200,048

187,174

31

Hilton Tokyo Bay (Note 4)

Variable/Fixed

(Note 7)

1,978,209

1,694,658

1,509,889

32

ibis Styles Kyoto Station (Note 4)

Management contract

45,934

(1,980)

(40,372)

33

ibis Styles Sapporo (Note 4)

Management contract

92,940

14,694

(68,172)

34

Mercure Sapporo (Note 4)

Management contract

154,080

14,691

(80,122)

35

Mercure Okinawa Naha (Note 4)

Management contract

(47,747)

(113,015)

37

the b ikebukuro (Note 4)

Variable/Fixed

187,555

159,712

127,477

39

the b hachioji

Variable/Fixed

204,505

175,614

142,101

40

the b hakata

Variable/Fixed

33,079

19,660

(2,580)

41

Hotel Francs

Fixed

300,000

237,804

192,619

42

Mercure Yokosuka

Variable

112,624

10,456

(24,779)

43

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa (Note 4)

Variable/Fixed

45,833

(38,612)

(329,030)

44

ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel) (Note 4)

Variable/Fixed

895,756

511,061

290,487

45

CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN (Note 4)

Fixed

349,971

323,336

283,025

46

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (Note 4)

Variable/Fixed

373,331

124,751

(284,573)

47

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba (Note 4)

Variable/Fixed

48,000

(1,019)

(192,538)

48

HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Note 4)

Fixed

468,119

351,497

315,876

49

Hilton Nagoya

Variable

816,688

201,653

33,609

50

Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport

Variable/Fixed

123,748

35,932

(185,608)

51

International Garden Hotel Narita (Note 4)

Variable/Fixed

136,052

91,442

(56,863)

52

Hotel Nikko Nara (Note 4)

Variable/Fixed

35,000

(13,029)

(159,944)

53

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi (Note 4)

Variable/Fixed

9,200

(2,050)

(14,942)

54

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Note 4)

Variable/Fixed

258,300

6,320

(267,118)

Total

10,480,185

6,532,452

1,800,246

(Note 1)

Under "Rent type," "Fixed" is a property under a fixed rent structure, "Variable" is a property under a variable rent structure, "Management contract"

is a property under a management contract structure, and "Variable/Fixed" is a property under a combination of fixed and variable rent structures.

(Note 2)

NOI = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement

obligations expenses

(Note 3)

NOI after depreciation (net operating income) = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs

(Note 4)

Temporarily closed for a certain period of time during the fiscal year under review due to the impact of COVID-19.

(Note 5)

For Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza and Nara Washington Hotel Plaza, consent on disclosure of rent in units of thousand yen has not been

obtained from the lessees and is thus rounded down to the nearest million yen.

(Note 6)

Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi was sold on July 1, 2020.

(Note 7)

For Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi, Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae, Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo, Hotel Keihan Universal City,

Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi and Hilton Tokyo Bay, the rent structure is one that has set not only fixed rent, but also partly has rent

based on a revenue sharing structure.

(Note 8)

The rent type for Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo through December 31, 2020 is indicated. Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo changed its name to Chisun Hotel

Kamata on January 1, 2021 due to rebranding following cancellation of lease contract. On January 1, 2021, and thereafter, the rent type for Chisun

Hotel Kamata is "Variable."

(Note 9)

The property numbers of assets that were sold before the end of the previous fiscal year are intentionally omitted.

B. Income statements for individual real estate properties (in trust) under management

The following are the individual income statements for real estate properties (in trust) under management for the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020). Figures are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen in principle, but are otherwise noted if circumstances do not allow for the figures to be stated in units of thousand yen.

Property No.

-

1

2

3

4

5

Property name

Portfolio total

(Note 1)

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay (Note 2)

Namba Oriental Hotel

(Note 2)

Hotel Nikko

Alivila (Note 2)

Oriental Hotel

Hiroshima (Note 2)

Number of operating days

-

366

366

366

366

366

(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal

10,480,185

176,149

(134,058)

415,818

263,662

(96,585)

Fixed rent

7,640,060

49,991

63,216

70,325

67,008

17,875

Variable rent

1,963,664

125,187

(197,275)

345,493

196,654

(114,460)

Other revenue

876,461

969

-

-

-

-

(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal

8,679,939

549,074

487,723

268,648

446,401

134,363

Land lease and other rent expenses

890,001

192,714

-

-

84,149

-

Property taxes

1,915,565

52,362

112,958

100,507

57,526

41,164

Outsourcing expenses

423,852

960

960

960

1,920

960

Nonlife insurance

67,271

4,271

4,240

1,747

3,234

1,381

Depreciation and amortization

4,724,515

296,932

368,554

160,357

297,271

89,697

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

5,701

511

-

3,290

275

-

Other costs

653,032

1,321

1,009

1,784

2,023

1,160

(C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B)

1,800,246

(372,925)

(621,781)

147,170

(182,738)

(230,949)

(Reference) Occupancy rate

99.9%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

(Reference) Number of tenants

121

1

1

1

1

1

Property No.

6

8

9

Property name

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

The Beach Tower

OkinawaHakone Setsugetsuka

Dormy Inn Kumamoto

12

13

the b suidobashi

Dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa

(Note 1)

(Note 2)Number of operating days

366

366

366

366

366

366

(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal

141,133

511,008

294,940

194,460

21,249

63,995

Fixed rent

103,778

511,008

294,340

194,460

21,249

63,395

Variable rent

-

Other revenue

37,354

- -

-

600

- -

- -

-

600

(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal

243,935

177,642

118,707

68,225

38,961

22,711

Land lease and other rent expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

Property taxes

35,492

39,662

21,635

19,107

8,168

6,095

Outsourcing expenses

53,788

-

-

-

1,200

1,200

Nonlife insurance

759

1,454

847

561

252

147

Depreciation and amortization

114,014

134,393

94,694

45,757

28,154

13,804

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

-

-

-

-

-

Other costs

39,880

2,132

1,530

2,799

1,185

1,465

(C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B)

(102,802)

333,365

176,232

126,234

(17,711)

41,283

(Reference) Occupancy rate

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

(Reference) Number of tenants

4

1

1

1

1

Property No.

14

15

16

18

22

24

Property name

Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel

Plaza (Note 2) (Note 3)

Nara Washington Hotel

Plaza

R&B Hotel

Ueno Hirokoji (Note 2)

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi

Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae

Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi

Ekimae

(Note 3)

Number of operating days

366

366

366

366

366

366

(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal

240,000

150,000

97,300

272,674

147,047

141,039

Fixed rent

240,000

146,000

96,504

260,271

134,400

141,039

Variable rent

-

-

-

1,197

12,647

-

Other revenue

0

3,000

795

11,205

-

-

(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal

41,000

52,000

31,008

67,137

37,244

32,910

Land lease and other rent expenses

-

-

-

-

-

-

Property taxes

12,000

11,000

12,227

26,772

13,074

11,067

Outsourcing expenses

1,000

3,000

840

1,614

1,200

1,080

Nonlife insurance

0

0

219

545

246

311

Depreciation and amortization

24,000

36,000

16,589

36,776

21,031

18,219

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other costs

1,000

0

1,132

1,427

1,692

2,231

(C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B)

199,000

98,000

66,292

205,537

109,802

108,128

(Reference) Occupancy rate

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

(Reference) Number of tenants

1

2

1

2

1

1

Property No.

Property nameNumber of operating days

(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotalFixed rentVariable rentOther revenue

(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal

Land lease and other rent expenses

Property taxes

Outsourcing expenses

Nonlife insurance

Depreciation and amortization

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

Other costs

(C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B)

(Reference) Occupancy rate

(Reference) Number of tenants

25

26

Chisun Hotel

Kamata (former Hotel Vista Kamata

Tokyo) (Note 2)Chisun Inn

Kamata

366 97,501

366 22,167

93,534

--

22,167

3,967

-41,094

16,768

-

-

11,818

4,796

1,200

1,080

296

126

26,137

9,732

-

-

1,641

1,033

56,407

5,399

100.0%

100.0%

1

29

Hotel Keihan Universal City

(Note 2)

366

558,039

30

Sotetsu Fresa Inn

Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi

(Note 5)

182 232,363

Undisclosed

(Note 4) Undisclosed

(Note 4) Undisclosed

(Note 4)

165,167

21,110

45,197

4,751

2,025

87,088

1,624

3,370

392,871

100.0%

1

149,002

66,668

16,692

45,188

-

12,965

2,406

183

12,874

-

187,174

16,759

1,509,889

Hilton Tokyo Bay (Note 2)

366

1,978,209

Undisclosed

(Note 4) Undisclosed

(Note 4) Undisclosed

(Note 4)

468,320

123,720

141,696

12,427

4,255

184,769

-

1

- -100.0%

1

32

ibis Styles

Kyoto Station (Note 1) (Note 2)

366 45,934

42,334

-3,600

86,307

-

20,843

25,370

498

38,392

-

1,201

(40,372)

100.0%

2

Property No.

33

34

35

37

39

40

Property name

ibis Styles Sapporo

Mercure

Sapporo (Note 1) (Note 2)

Mercure Okinawa Naha (Note 1) (Note 2)

the b ikebukuro (Note 2)

the b hachioji

the b hakata

(Note 1) (Note 2)

Number of operating days

366

366

366

366

366

366

(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal

92,940

154,080

-

187,555

204,505

33,079

Fixed rent

21,196

56,142

-

100,967

38,245

28,022

Variable rent

39,939

21,484

-

84,575

152,238

5,057

Other revenue

31,804

76,453

-

2,012

14,021

-

(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal

161,112

234,203

113,015

60,077

62,404

35,660

Land lease and other rent expenses

-

45

321

-

-

-

Property taxes

37,112

49,704

23,359

22,291

21,363

10,030

Outsourcing expenses

8,028

23,102

20,506

1,200

1,200

1,200

Nonlife insurance

1,182

1,399

976

515

568

321

Depreciation and amortization

82,867

94,814

65,268

32,235

33,513

22,241

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other costs

31,922

65,137

2,582

3,835

5,758

1,866

(C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B)

(68,172)

(80,122)

(113,015)

127,477

142,101

(2,580)

(Reference) Occupancy rate

98.3%

95.9%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

(Reference) Number of tenants

4

11

1

4

10

2

Property No.

Property nameNumber of operating days

(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotalFixed rentVariable rentOther revenue

(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal

Land lease and other rent expenses

Property taxes

Outsourcing expenses

Nonlife insurance

Depreciation and amortization

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

Other costs

(C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B)

(Reference) Occupancy rate

(Reference) Number of tenants

41

42

Hotel FrancsMercure Yokosuka

366 300,000

366 112,624

300,000

--

77,111

-

35,513

107,380

137,404

-

-

58,570

35,171

1,800

19,366

1,325

1,984

45,185

35,235

-

-

498

45,646

192,619

(24,779)

100.0%

100.0%

1

43

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

(Note 2)

366 45,833

44

ACTIVE-INTER

CITY HIROSHIMA

(Note 2)

366 895,756

45,833

--374,863

-

78,184

2,400

509,729 170,719

215,307

605,268

-

120,419

3,023

290,417

-

838

(329,030)

100.0%

1

4,189

220,573

-

163,720

290,487

99.8%

1

45

CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN

(Note 2)

366

349,971

Undisclosed

(Note 4)

-

Undisclosed

(Note 4)

66,945

-

22,939

1,200

46

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata

Station (Note 2)

366 373,331

35,416

337,915

-657,905

222,206

20,911

3,000

608

40,310

-

1,886

283,025

100.0%

40

1,617

407,711

-

2,458

(284,573)

100.0%

1

1

Property No.

47

48

49

50

51

52

Property name

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

(Note 2)

HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

(Note 2)

Hilton Nagoya

Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport

International Garden Hotel

Narita (Note 2)

Hotel Nikko Nara

(Note 2)

Number of operating days

366

366

366

366

366

366

(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal

48,000

468,119

816,688

123,748

136,052

35,000

Fixed rent

48,000

372,640

Undisclosed

37,000

28,000

35,000

(Note 4)

Variable rent

-

-

Undisclosed

86,748

108,052

-

(Note 4)

Other revenue

-

95,478

Undisclosed

-

-

-

(Note 4)

(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal

240,538

152,242

783,078

309,357

192,916

194,944

Land lease and other rent expenses

-

23,331

222,401

-

-

-

Property taxes

45,222

31,625

105,069

80,058

39,400

40,774

Outsourcing expenses

1,560

14,892

99,455

2,520

2,280

2,610

Nonlife insurance

1,400

615

4,206

4,188

1,888

3,144

Depreciation and amortization

191,519

35,246

168,043

221,541

148,306

146,914

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

Other costs

836

46,530

183,901

1,048

1,040

1,500

(C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B)

(192,538)

315,876

33,609

(185,608)

(56,863)

(159,944)

(Reference) Occupancy rate

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

100.0%

(Reference) Number of tenants

1

6

4

1

1

1

Property No.

53

54

Property name

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

Hilton Tokyo

Odaiba

(Note 2)

(Note 2)

Number of operating days

366

366

(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal

9,200

258,300

Fixed rent

9,200

258,300

Variable rent

Other revenue

- -

- -

(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal

24,142

525,418

Land lease and other rent expenses

-

-

Property taxes

8,385

245,585

Outsourcing expenses

2,160

120

Nonlife insurance

210

5,439

Depreciation and amortization

12,892

273,439

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

-

-

Other costs

494

834

(C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B)

(14,942)

(267,118)

(Reference) Occupancy rate

100.0%

100.0%

(Reference) Number of tenants

1

1

(Note 1)

Variable rent includes income from management contracts. For details of the management contract, please refer to "C. Overview of the hotel business;

a. Rent structures of hotels with variable rent, management contract or revenue sharing" on page 51.

(Note 2)

Temporarily closed for a certain period of time during the fiscal year under review due to the impact of COVID-19.

(Note 3)

Consent on disclosure of rent in units of thousand yen has not been obtained from the lessee and is thus rounded down to the nearest million yen.

(Note 4)

Rent income, etc. is not disclosed as consent on disclosure has not been obtained from the tenant with whom a lease contract has been concluded..

(Note 5)

Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi was sold on July 1, 2020.

(Note 6)

The property numbers of assets that were sold before the end of the previous fiscal year are intentionally omitted.

C. Overview of the hotel business a. Rent structures of hotels with variable rent, management contract or revenue sharing

Property

No.

Name

Rent type

Method of calculating variable rent and income from management contracts

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022 and after

The HMJ Group Hotels (Note 1

1

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel

Variable/Fixed

Total GOP of The Five HMJ Hotels x 89.78% − fixed rent for January

AGOP (Note 3) x 86.0%

(Total AGOP of The Five HMJ Hotels - base amount (¥4,120 million/year (Note 4))) x 85.0%

2

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

AGOP x 79.0%

3

Namba Oriental Hotel

AGOP x 91.0%

4

Hotel Nikko Alivila

AGOP x 74.0%

5

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

AGOP x 89.0%

43

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

Variable/Fixed

GOP x 82.92% − fixed rent for January

AGOP x 89.0%

(AGOP - base amount (¥655 million/year)) x 95.0%

44

Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA)

Variable/Fixed

(Note 2)

GOP x 79.03% − fixed rent for January

AGOP x 93.0%

(AGOP - base amount (¥360 million/year)) x 90.0%

46

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station

Variable/Fixed

GOP x 96.98% −fixed rent for January

AGOP x 97.0%

(AGOP - base amount (¥442 million/year)) x 98.0%

47

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

Variable/Fixed

GOP x 90.15% − fixed rent for January

AGOP x 98.0%

(AGOP - base amount (¥580 million/year)) x 97.0%

50

Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport

Variable/Fixed

GOP x 83.59% − fixed rent for January

AGOP x 95.0%

(AGOP - base amount (¥450 million/year)) x 93.0%

51

International Garden Hotel Narita

Variable/Fixed

GOP x 95.35% − fixed rent for January

AGOP x 95.0%

(AGOP - base amount (¥360 million/year)) x 98.0%

52

Hotel Nikko Nara

Variable/Fixed

GOP x 90.05% − fixed rent for January

AGOP x 95.0%

(AGOP - base amount (¥440 million/year)) x 95.0%

53

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

Variable/Fixed

GOP x 87.11% − fixed rent for January

AGOP x 87.0%

(AGOP - base amount (¥128 million/year)) x 91.0%

54

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Variable/Fixed

GOP x 92.10% − fixed rent for January

AGOP x 97.0%

(AGOP - base amount (¥1,660 million/year)) x 98.0%

The Accor Group Hotels

6

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

Management contract (Note 5)

Amount equivalent to GOP

32

ibis Styles Kyoto Station

Amount equivalent to GOP

33

ibis Styles Sapporo

Amount equivalent to GOP

34

Mercure Sapporo

Amount equivalent to GOP

35

Mercure Okinawa Naha

Amount equivalent to GOP

42

Mercure Yokosuka

Variable

Amount linked to GOP (Note 6)

The Ishin Group Hotels

12

the b suidobashi

Variable/Fixed

Amount linked to GOP (Note 6)

37

the b ikebukuro

39

the b hachioji

40

the b hakata

Other hotels with variabl rent or revenu sharing

18

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi

Fixed + Revenue sharing

Amount that is a certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold (Note 6)

22

Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae

Fixed + Revenue sharing

Amount that is a certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold (Note 6)

25

Chisun Hotel Kamata

(former Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo) (Note 7)

Fixed + Revenue sharing

When hotel total sales from January 1 to December 31 of every year exceeds ¥270 million, the amount arrived at when the amount exceeding ¥270 million is multiplied by 32.5%

26

Chisun Inn Kamata

Variable

Amount that is the monthly GOP multiplied by 86.0% (¥0 if the amount is below ¥0).

29

Hotel Keihan Universal City

Fixed + Revenue sharing

Amount that is a certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold (Note 6)

30

Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi

Fixed + Revenue sharing

Amount that is a certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold (Note 6)

31

Hilton Tokyo Bay

Fixed + Revenue sharing

Amount that is a certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold (Note 6)

49

Hilton Nagoya

Variable

Variable rents linked to hotel sales, etc. (Note 6)

(Note 1)Variable rents for the HMJ Group Hotels are those stated in the memorandum of understanding concerning the fixed-term lease contracts and the revised fixed-term lease contracts concluded on August 25, 2020.

(Note 2)

The indicated structures are for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA.

(Note 3) (Note 4)

AGOP (adjusted GOP) is the amount calculated by subtracting certain fees and other items from GOP. The same shall apply hereinafter.

For the purpose of payments of variable rent from each hotel, etc. JHR has set an individual AGOP base amount for each hotel. The breakdown of the AGOP base amount of The Five HMJ Hotels (¥4,120 million/year) is as follows.

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel: ¥690,000 thousand, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay: ¥1,060,000 thousand, Namba Oriental Hotel: ¥890,000 thousand, Hotel Nikko Alivila: ¥1,250,000 thousand, and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima: ¥230,000 thousand

(Note 5)

The management contract structure is a structure for hotel real estate owned by JHR in which JHR entrusts an operator to operate the hotel and takes in the outcome of that business as real estate operating revenue. Specifically, JHR, the owner of the hotel real estate, concludes a management contract with an operator and entrusts the operator with the tasks necessary to run the hotel business. JHR receives the hotel revenue achieved from the hotel business (operation) by the operator and, at the same time, pays a management fee to the operator. This hotel revenue achieved is recognized as "real estate operating revenue through management contract" and is equivalent to the rent that is the real estate operating revenue under the leasing structure.

(Note 6) (Note 7)

The detailed content of the contract is not disclosed as consent on disclosure has not been obtained from the lessee, etc.

The rent structure for Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo through December 31, 2020 is indicated. Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo changed its name to Chisun Hotel Kamata on January 1, 2021 due to rebranding following cancellation of lease contract. After the property name is changed to Chisun Hotel Kamata, the rent structure will be the same as that of Chisun Inn Kamata.

b.

Major indicators of the hotel business

The following tables indicate the figures related to the hotel business of the HMJ Group Hotels for the operating period from

January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020, based on the data provided by the hotel lessees, etc. While these indicators of the hotels are among the indicators that show the operating status of the rooms departments, please note that they do not necessarily represent the operating revenue and the ability to bear rent, etc. of the respective hotels, as the room rates and profit margins, etc. of the respective rooms available for sale are not uniform, among other reasons. As such, the indicators are no more than the reference figures.

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel

Ratio to total sales

(%)

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay (Note 4)

Ratio to total sales

(%)

Namba Oriental Hotel

(Note 4)

Ratio to total sales

(%)

Hotel Nikko Alivila

(Note 4)

Ratio to total sales

(%)

Oriental Hotel

Hiroshima (Note 4)

Ratio to total sales

(%)

The Five HMJ

Hotels

Total/Average

Ratio to total sales

(%)

Occupancy rate

48.8%

-

40.3%

-

17.1%

-

40.7%

-

51.5%

-

40.0%

-

ADR (Note 1)

18,914

-

15,293

-

13,663

-

24,169

-

8,166

-

16,895

-

RevPAR (Note 2)

9,225

-

6,167

-

2,330

-

9,837

-

4,208

-

6,756

-

Total sales

Rooms department Food & beverage department Tenant department Other departments (Note 3)

2,853

100.0

2,291

100.0

918

100.0

2,636

100.0

826

100.0

9,525

100.0

1,091

38.2

1,153

50.3

220

24.0

1,429

54.2

350

42.3

4,243

44.5

1,385

48.5

740

32.3

16

1.7

837

31.8

405

49.0

3,382

35.5

77

2.7

144

6.3

622

67.8

2

0.1

22

2.6

868

9.1

300

10.5

255

11.1

60

6.6

367

13.9

50

6.1

1,033

10.8

GOP

195

6.8

(149)

(6.5)

463

50.4

294

11.1

(108)

(13.0)

695

7.3

Okinawa Marriott

Resort & Spa

(Note 4)Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (Note 4) (Note 5)Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata

Holiday Inn OsakaHilton Tokyo NaritaInternational Garden Hotel

Station (Note 4)

Namba (Note 4)

Airport

Narita (Note 4)

Ratio to total sales

Ratio to total sales

Ratio to total sales

Ratio to total salesRatio to total salesRatio to total sales

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)Occupancy rate ADR

31.7%

38.9%

44.5%

16.5%

43.3%

36.0%

19,171

22,663

13,058

11,792

12,281

7,989

(Note 1) RevPAR (Note 2) Total sales

6,083

8,818

5,814

1,951

5,320

2,875

Rooms department Food & beverage department Tenant department Other departments (Note 3)

1,403 804

100.0 57.3

1,670 768

100.0 46.0

1,145 470

100.0 41.1

272 224

100.0 82.3

1,653 1,067

100.0 64.6

712 487

100.0 68.5

338

24.1

797

47.7

346

30.2

404

24.4

143

20.1

32

2.3

257

22.4

34

12.5

38

2.3

4

0.6

229

16.3

104

6.3

72

6.3

14

5.2

144

8.7

77

10.8

GOP

(70)

(5.0)

243

14.5

385

33.6

27

148

9.0

143

20.1

Hotel Nikko Nara

(Note 4)

Ratio to

total sales

(%)

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

(Note 4)

Ratio to total sales

(%)

Hilton Tokyo

Odaiba (Note 4)

Ratio to total sales

(%)

The HMJ Group

Hotels

Total/Average

(Note 6)

Ratio to total sales

(%)

Occupancy rate

29.7%

10.8%

32.6%

35.8%

ADR (Note 1)

12,818

7,736

27,458

16,081

RevPAR (Note 2)

3,812

833

8,951

5,757

Total sales

Rooms department Food & beverage department Tenant department Other departments (Note 3)

1,071

100.0

49

100.0

3,646

100.0

21,146

100.0

460

43.0

38

76.5

1,484

40.7

10,046

47.5

539

50.3

2

4.0

1,584

43.4

7,535

35.6

11

1.1

131

3.6

1,375

6.5

61

5.7

10

19.5

447

12.3

2,190

10.4

GOP

(102)

(9.5)

(35)

(69.9)

(109)

(3.0)

1,326

6.3

(Note 1)ADR: Represents average daily rate, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms sold during the period.

Service charges are 10% for Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel), International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara and Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station; 12% for Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport; and 13% for Hilton Tokyo Odaiba. Holiday Inn Osaka Namba and Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi do not request service charges. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 2)

RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing total rooms revenue for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter

(Note 3) (Note 4)

Figures for the other departments include sales of the department for sale of goods.

The properties were temporarily closed for a certain period of time during the fiscal year under review due to the impact of COVID-19, but the occupancy rate has been calculated by including the closed period.

(Note 5)

The indicated figures are for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA.

(Note 6)

For Total/Average of the HMJ Group Hotels, figures are calculated by JHR as reference since no figures have been provided by the hotel lessees, etc.

(Note 7)

The occupancy rate is rounded off to one decimal place, while ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest whole number. Sales and GOP are rounded off to the nearest million yen. For the ratio to total sales, the ratio of sales in each department to total sales is rounded off to one decimal place.

(2) Status of capital expenditures a. Planned capital expenditures (Note)

The following table shows major estimated capital expenditures items for renovation work planned as of the end of the fiscal year under review. Expenditures are expected to total ¥3,534 million, which consists of capital expenditures of ¥3,522 million (Note) and repair expenses of ¥12 million, for the next fiscal year.

Estimated construction costs

Name of property, etc.

(JPY1M)Purpose

Scheduled period

(Location)

Total amount

Total amount

paidKobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel (Kobe-shi, Hyogo)

Dormy Inn Kumamoto (Kumamoto-shi, Kumamoto) Hotel Keihan Universal City (Osaka-shi, Osaka)Renovation of prefabricated bathrooms in guest rooms Renewal of air conditioning equipment

From April 2021 to July 2021

55

From March 2021

80

to July 2021

From April 2021

Renovation of guest rooms

160

to July 2021

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa (Nago-shi, Okinawa)

From March 2021

Painting of exterior walls

60

to April 2021

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa (Nago-shi, Okinawa)

From October 2021

Renovation of guest rooms, etc.

500

to December 2021

HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka) HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka) HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka) International Garden Hotel Narita (Narita-shi, Chiba)

From April 2021

Renovation of guest rooms, etc.

265

To June 2021

From April 2021

Renewal of furniture in guest rooms

55

to June 2021

Renewal of heat-source equipment for air conditioning facilities

From April 2021 to May 2021

73

Renewal of air conditioning units

From October 2021 to November 2021

55

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Renewal of central monitoring device

From March 2021 to June 2021

63

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Renovation of information and telecommunication equipment

From April 2021 to June 2021

100

Total

1,467

(Note)New construction and renewal work includes that for buildings, attached facilities, etc. as well as items classified as furniture and fixtures. The scheduled period of the above planned renovation work and whether or not the renovation work will be performed may change.

b. Capital expenditures during the year (Note)

Major construction work conducted by JHR during the fiscal year under review that represents capital expenditures is as below. Capital expenditures for the fiscal year under review totaled ¥1,665 million, and repair expenses that were accounted for as expense in the fiscal year under review totaled ¥29 million. In aggregate, ¥1,694 million of construction work was carried out.

Name of property, etc.

(Location)

Purpose

Period

Construction costs

(JPY1M)

Hotel Nikko Alivila (Nakagamigun, Okinawa)

Additional installation of sewage tank

From March 2020 to June 2020

72

Dormy Inn Kumamoto (Kumamoto-shi, Kumamoto)

Renewal of air conditioning equipment

From May 2020 to June 2020

67

Hilton Tokyo Bay (Urayasu-shi, Chiba)

Renewal of air conditioning equipment

From May 2020 to July 2020

52

HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka)

Renewal of air conditioning equipment

From March 2020 to March 2020

90

Hilton Nagoya (Nagoya-shi, Aichi)

Work on plumbing equipment

From March 2020 to May 2020

57

Hilton Nagoya (Nagoya-shi, Aichi)

Renewal of elevators

From June 2020 to December 2020

51

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Renovation of banquet rooms

From December 2019 to March 2020

92

Total

483

(Note) New construction and renewal work include those for buildings, attached facilities, etc. as well as items classified as furniture and fixtures.

Disclaimer

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 06:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
01:34aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Difference Between Operating For..
PU
01:34aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Results Briefing for FY12/2020 (21st Per..
PU
01:34aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended Decembe..
PU
01:32aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for January 202..
PU
01/08JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast a..
PU
01/05JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : R&I Downgrades Credit Rating Outlook for Japan Hot..
MT
01/05JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rati..
PU
2020JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rati..
PU
2020JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Takes on New Loans to Refinance Existing One
MT
2020JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning New Loans (Refinancing)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 742 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2020 1 444 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net Debt 2020 148 B 1 401 M 1 401 M
P/E ratio 2020 202x
Yield 2020 0,60%
Capitalization 293 B 2 763 M 2 764 M
EV / Sales 2020 32,1x
EV / Sales 2021 21,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 65 600,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tetsuya Mishiku Supervisory Officer
Kaname Masuda Executive Officer
Hiroto Kashii Supervisory Officer
Mayumi Umezawa Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION23.77%2 763
VICI PROPERTIES INC.10.98%15 188
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC14.08%11 703
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.1.86%10 186
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.27.00%5 132
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC6.13%4 367
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ