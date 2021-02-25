Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020)

Managing Director, Director of the Board, Head of Operations Division
Phone: +81-3-6422-0530
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
March 25, 2021
Scheduled date to start dividend payment:
March 22, 2021
Preparation of supplementary material on financial report: Schedule for presentation of financial results:
Yes
Yes (Analysts and institutional investors only)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Status summary of operation and assets for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
(January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)
(1) Operating results
(Percentages show changes from the previous year)
Operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
JPY1M 13,838 28,278
% (51.1)
0.1
JPY1M 3,176 17,148
% (81.5) (4.7)
JPY1M 1,398 15,291
% (90.9) (5.7)
JPY1M 1,527 15,290
% (90.0) (5.7)
Net income per unit
Return on equity (ROE)
Ordinary income to total assets
Ordinary income to operating revenue
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
JPY 342 3,447
% 0.7 7.0
% 0.3 4.0
% 10.1 54.1
(Note)
Net income per unit is calculated based on the period-average number of investment units issued.
(2) Cash distributions
Dividend per unit (Excess of earnings exclusive)
Total dividends (Excess of earnings exclusive)
Dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings
Total dividends from excess of earnings
Payout ratio
Dividend to net assets
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
JPY410 3,690
JPY1M1,829 16,466
JPY - -
JPY1M - -
%119.8 107.7
%0.8 7.1
(Note 1) The source of dividends for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, is calculated by adding appropriation for dividends (¥305 million) to unappropriated retained earnings. For details of the appropriation for dividends, please refer to " Dividend per unit and appropriation for
dividends" on page 18.
(Note 2) The source of dividends for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, is calculated by adding appropriation for dividends (¥1,176 million) to
unappropriated retained earnings. For details of the appropriation for dividends, please refer to " Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends" on page 18.
(Note 3) Payout ratio is calculated using the following formula, rounded off to one decimal place.
Total dividends (total dividends from excess of earnings exclusive) ÷ Net income × 100
(3) Financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per unit
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
JPY1M 400,296 415,722
JPY1M 221,201 236,522
% 55.3 56.9
JPY 49,570 53,004
(Note)
Net assets per unit are calculated based on the total number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal year.
(4) Cash flows
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
Fiscal year ended
December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019
JPY1M 13,747 20,000
JPY1M (3,077) (72,464)
JPY1M (16,461) 49,623
JPY1M 28,553 34,343
2. Operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021
(January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)
(Percentages show changes from the previous year)
Operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Dividend per unit (Excess of earnings exclusive)
Dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings
Midterm Full year
JPY1M4,556 13,920
% (17.7)
0.6
JPY1M
(750) 2,715
% - (14.5)
JPY1M(1,636)
879
% - (37.1)
JPY1M(1,637)
877
% - (42.5)
JPY - 270
JPY - -
(Reference) Estimated net income per unit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (full year) ¥196
(Calculated based on the estimate of period-average number of investment units of 4,462,347.)
(Note) JHR plans to use reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment in the amount of ¥330 million for dividend payment.
* Other
(1)Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of financial statements for prior period after error corrections
(a) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No change
(b) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons than above (a): No change
(c) Changes in accounting estimates: No change
(d) Restatement of financial statements for prior period after error corrections: No change
(2) Total number of investment units issued and outstanding
(a) Total number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal year
(including investment units owned by Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation)
As of December 31, 2020
4,462,347 units
As of December 31, 2019
4,462,347 units
(b) Number of JHR's own investment units held at the end of the fiscal year
As of December 31, 2020
0 units
As of December 31, 2019
0 units
(Note) For the number of investment units serving as the basis of computation of net income per unit, please refer to "Notes on per unit information" on page 40.
* Financial reports are exempt from the audit by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm.
* Special items
Forward-looking statements presented in this financial report including operating forecasts are based on information currently available to us and on certain assumptions we deem to be reasonable. As such, actual operating and other results may differ materially from these forecasts due to a number of factors. Furthermore, we do not intend to guarantee any dividend amount by this forecast. For the assumptions of the operating forecast and notes for the use of operating forecast, please refer to "1. Operating results; (1) Operating results; (B) Outlook for the next fiscal period" on page 6 and "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period) and full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period)" on page 11.
(2) Statements of income .................................................................................................................................................................. 22
(3) Statements of changes in net assets ............................................................................................................................................. 23
(4) Statements of cash dividends ...................................................................................................................................................... 25
(5) Statements of cash flows ............................................................................................................................................................. 26
(6) Notes on going concern assumption ............................................................................................................................................ 27
(7) Notes on matters concerning significant accounting policies ...................................................................................................... 27
(8) Notes to financial statements ...................................................................................................................................................... 29
(9) Changes in total number of investment units issued and outstanding ......................................................................................... 41
3. Reference information .................................................................................................................................................................... 42
(1) Information on values of assets under management, etc .............................................................................................................. 42
(2) Status of capital expenditures ...................................................................................................................................................... 54
1. Operating results
(1) Operating results
(A) Overview of the fiscal year under review
(a) Brief history and principal activities
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "JHR") was established under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended; hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Trusts Act") on November 10, 2005, and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8985) on June 14, 2006.
JHR entrusts the asset management to Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"). Focusing on the importance of hotels as social infrastructure and their profitability as investment real estate properties, JHR has primarily invested in real estate related assets which are in themselves wholly or partially used as hotels or real estate equivalents of such real estate or which are backed by such real estate or real estate equivalents (hereinafter referred to as the "Real Estate for Hotels, etc.").
JHR, the former Nippon Hotel Fund Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "former NHF"), merged with the former Japan Hotel and Resort, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "former JHR") with an effective date of April 1, 2012 (hereinafter referred to as the "Merger"), and changed its name to Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation. Since the Merger to the end of the fiscal year under review, JHR has carried out nine public offerings for capital increase and continuously acquired "highly-competitive hotels" in mainly "strategic investment target areas" where domestic and inbound leisure demand can be expected over the medium to long term.
By implementing the aforementioned growth strategy, JHR has expanded its asset size while improving the quality of its portfolio through new property acquisitions of 26 properties amounting to ¥275,160 million (acquisition price basis) in total in a little less than nine years since the Merger to the end of the fiscal year under review (December 31, 2020). As a result, JHR had a portfolio of 42 properties with a combined acquisition price of ¥370,031 million, and the total number of investment units issued and outstanding stood at 4,462,347 units at the end of the fiscal year under review.
(b) Investment performance for the fiscal year under review
The Japanese economy in the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) remained in a difficult situation since February 2020, as economic activities were significantly restrained both in and outside Japan due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The domestic accommodation and tourism market was heavily impacted by a significant decrease in the number of foreign visitors to Japan (hereinafter referred to as "inbound visitors"), which was estimated to be 4.11 million in 2020 (-87.1% year on year), due to travel restrictions to Japan from abroad, etc., as well as by the nationwide self-restraint pertaining to events and suspension of operations at large theme parks in accordance with the government's declaration of a state of emergency, resulting in a sharp drop in domestic demand. Accordingly, the cumulative number of overnight guests at domestic accommodation facilities in 2020 fell by 48.6% year on year to 306 million guest nights (preliminary release). Domestic demand for accommodation showed a sign of recovery in the latter half of the year thanks to the "Go To Travel" campaign, a government measure to stimulate domestic tourism demand that started in late July 2020, but the earnings environment surrounding hotels remained uncertain as temporary suspension of the campaign was decided in December due to the re-spread of COVID-19 from November.
As to the performance of hotels owned by JHR under these circumstances, RevPAR (Note 1) and GOP (gross operating profit) of all hotels including The 24 hotels with Variable Rent, etc. (Note 2) for the fiscal year fell significantly below the figures of the previous year due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19.
To cope with the hardship, JHR maintained close communication with the lessees and operators of its respective hotels and worked to secure hotel earnings through reduction of operating costs, etc. In particular, after discussions and investigations with JHR, Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "HMJ"), a hotel lessee and a group company of the Asset Management Company and a hotel lessee, and its subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively called the "HMJ Group"), implemented large-scale restructuring of labor costs, outsourcing costs and other costs. Having achieved larger cost reductions in the fiscal year under review compared with fiscal 2019, the HMJ Group is expected to reduce costs consistently in the following fiscal year and thereafter. Based on this, JHR concluded fixed-term building lease contract with the HMJ Group as of August 25, 2020, agreeing to exempting fixed rent of each hotel operated by the HMJ Group from February 2020 through the end of 2021 (fixed rent and variable rent will be employed as before for 2022 and thereafter).
As for The Ishin Group Hotels (Note 3), its performance worsened due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19, making it difficult for JHR to collect fixed rent as designated in the lease contract. Accordingly, JHR decided to change the rent structure in the lease contract with respective lessees of The Ishin Group Hotels for April 2020 and thereafter, in consideration of its impact on rent not only for the fiscal year under review but also for the future.
Moreover, JHR decided that it is appropriate to partly realize unrealized gain of owned assets to record it as gain on sale of real estate properties and enhance the liquidity on hand. Accordingly, JHR sold Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi as of July 1, 2020, recording ¥3,158 million as gain on sale of real estate properties. JHR also exchanged the real estate beneficial interest in trust of land that is part of the site of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA with the real estate beneficial interest in trust of the land that is part of an adjacent building (hereinafter referred to as the "Exchange
Transaction") as of October 29, 2020. As a result of the Exchange Transaction, the mutual leasehold ownership was terminated and JHR acquired full ownership of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA. This led to higher asset value, and JHR recorded ¥184 million as gain on exchange of real estate properties.
Furthermore, JHR made a drastic review of its capital expenditures, including large-scale renovation work planned for the fiscal year under review, and worked to reduce such cost items as real estate operating costs and general and administrative expenses.
For further details of management indicators for The 24 hotels with Variable Rent, etc., please refer to " Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP" on page 17.
(Note 1)RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note 2)
The hotel group combining the hotels which JHR leases to HMJ (Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba
Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, (hereinafter referred to as "The Five HMJ hotels")), with the hotels which JHR leases to HMJ subsidiaries (Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE-
INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, totaled 14 hotels, are referred to as the "HMJ Group Hotels." The 24 hotels with variable rent, etc. refers to the HMJ Group Hotels plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note 3)
The Ishin Group Hotels refers to the four hotels comprising the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(c) Funding conditions
In the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020), JHR took out loans of ¥4,700 million in total to refinance existing borrowings that were due for repayment in January 2020. Moreover, also for the purpose of refinancing existing borrowings that were due for repayment, JHR took out loans of ¥1,092 million in total in June, ¥11,847 million in total in September, and ¥935 million in December 2020, respectively.
Consequently, as of the end of the fiscal year under review, balance of interest-bearing debt totaled ¥168,754 million, including short-term loans payable of ¥12,782 million, current portion of long-term loans payable of ¥10,800 million, long-term loans payable of ¥103,572 million, current portion of investment corporation bonds of ¥1,500 million and investment corporation bonds of ¥40,100 million, and the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at end of year (Note) stood at 42.2%.
The ratio of fixed interest rate debt to the total interest-bearing debt at the end of the fiscal year under review was at 91.0%.
(Note)Ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at end of year = Balance of interest-bearing debt at end of year ÷ Total assets at end of year × 100
As of December 31, 2020, JHR's issuer ratings were as follows.
Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) changed the outlook of long-term issuer rating for JHR from "A+ (Stable)" to "A+ (Negative)" on December 25, 2020. Rating and Investment Information, Inc. changed the outlook of issuer rating for JHR from "A (Stable)" to "A (Negative)" on January 5, 2021.
Rating agency
Rating
Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd.
A+
(Negative)
Rating and Investment Information, Inc.
A
(Negative)
(d) Financial results
As a result of the abovementioned asset management, operating revenue, operating income and ordinary income were ¥13,838 million, ¥3,176 million and ¥1,398 million, respectively, for the fiscal year under review (12-month period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020). Net income was ¥1,527 million. With regard to dividends, it was decided that ¥1,829 million will be distributed, which was calculated by adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (appropriation for dividends) of ¥305 million to unappropriated retained earnings of ¥1,527 million. Consequently, the dividend per unit came to ¥410. For details of the appropriation for dividends for the fiscal year under review, please refer to " Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends" on page 18.
(B) Outlook for the next fiscal period
(a) Investment policies and issues to be addressed
It is forecasted that the Japanese economy will remain in a difficult situation for some time under the impact of COVID-19, as the government again declared a state of emergency in January 2021. The domestic accommodation and tourism market is also forecast to remain in a harsh environment due to a continuing significant decrease in the number of inbound visitors as well as a decrease in domestic tourists. Under such circumstances, JHR will discuss, investigate and implement with lessees and operators a variety of measures, such as reducing operating costs through review of operations at each hotel, maintaining necessary employment, handling cash management, and implementing sales measures in response to new demand including "staycation" and "workation." Especially for the hotels with variable rent, etc. centering on the HMJ Group
Hotels, JHR will endeavor to maximize GOP of each hotel and thus maximize the rent JHR can receive as a result.
In addition, it is assumed that JHR will receive requests for rent reduction, etc. from the lessees that have been impacted by the spread of infection of COVID-19, etc.. To cope with such requests, JHR will examine what has been requested from respective lessees, details of the existing lease contracts with them, rent levels compared with the market rent, the possibility to collect the reduced rent portion in the future, and their financial conditions. By doing so, JHR will respond to the requests individually after discussing with each lessee and operator, while carefully considering the possibility of replacing operators.
On the other hand, JHR believes that domestic tourism demand will gradually recover going forward thanks to the development and distribution of vaccinations against COVID-19 and resumption of "Go To Travel" campaign by the government, among other factors. Moreover, given the large potential demand for overseas tourism globally and in particular, improvement in income levels especially in Asian countries as well as the popularity of Japan as travel destination, accommodation demand from inbound visitors to Japan is expected to recover over a medium to long term. As such, there is no change in the view of JHR that the accommodation and tourism market will expand over the medium to long term. On the belief that the location and competitiveness of individual hotels as well as the capabilities of the operators (the ability to differentiate from other hotels, improve profitability including cost management and capture recovering demand, etc.) will lead to differentiation of performance among hotels, JHR will continue to implement strategies to differentiate its hotels as it has done to date.
In the meanwhile, as a result from the spread of COVID-19, the spread of contactless new behavior pattern such as web conferencing, etc. may cause structural changes in hotel industry, for instance, a reduction in banquet demand etc. JHR will work more closely than ever with hotel lessees and operators to respond to environmental changes. Under the recognition of such circumstances, JHR intends to work with the Asset Management Company to implement strategies to differentiate hotels owned by JHR in the market by utilizing the experience it has cultivated as a J-REIT specializing in hotel investment, and manage assets based on the approach described below.
Internal growth
JHR will work to secure "stability" mainly with fixed rent contracts, while at the same time aim for "upside potential" through implementation of active asset management strategy, which proactively pursues greater profitability and asset value of its properties by way of a variety of measures such as expanding international brands and coordinating with HMJ.
For properties with fixed rent contracts, JHR will continue to focus on setting and maintaining appropriate rents based on the rent levels in the market where respective hotels are located or each tenant's creditworthiness and ability to bear the rent costs, and aims at raising rents (including introduction of revenue sharing structure) in accordance with the conditions of the accommodation market. For the moment, with possible requests for reduction of fixed rent, etc. from the lessees that were heavily impacted by the spread of infection of COVID-19, JHR intends to appropriately cope with the situation through discussions with respective lessees and operators.
For hotels under variable rent contracts and under a management contract structure, JHR is working to increase variable rent and reduce management fees by implementing the active asset management strategy.
In January 2021, for Chisun Hotel Kamata (former Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo), JHR conducted rebranding of the property upon the termination of the lease contract. Moreover, for Hotel Keihan Universal City and HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA, JHR plans to conduct their rebranding in accordance with the termination and cancellation of the lease contracts. As to rebranding of Hotel Keihan Universal City and HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA, inviting the HMJ Group as new lessee, JHR will work to operate them efficiently through such measures as coordination with existing HMJ Group hotels, sharing of management resources with neighboring hotels and utilization of the hotel operation know-how accumulated in the past. By doing so, JHR aims to maximize earnings from them.
i) Properties under variable rent contracts
JHR works to enhance the profitability of its properties under variable rent contracts through its active asset management strategy. JHR has adopted world-leading international brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Sheraton, Mercure and Holiday Inn or leading brands in Japan including Oriental Hotel and Hotel Nikko that are operated in various areas throughout the country and, together with excellent operators, aims to increase variable rent through improved performance of these hotels. JHR coordinates with the operators in an effort to enhance the hotel performances by requesting them to implement marketing initiatives to attract a wider range of demand with considerations given to the recovery of leisure demand from domestic and inbound visitors, measures to maintain and increase room rates, and realization of the synergy effects like cost reductions from owning multiple properties, among other issues.
On the other hand, under the impact of the spread of infection of COVID-19, recovery in hotel performance is expected to take time. To cope with such a situation, JHR will closely cooperate with the lessees and operators of respective hotels to promote drastic reform of the hotel earnings structure through cost-cutting measures centered on thoroughly enhancing efficiency of the operating system, while continuing efforts on health consideration for the guests and employees of respective hotels and environmental sanitation management. JHR will also promote various measures to restore hotel earnings, such as the creation of appropriate products in response to major changes in the market environment and the preparation of hotel facility environments.
Moreover, in an attempt to recover and enhance hotel earnings, JHR will accurately grasp the situation of the accommodation and tourism market and changing customer needs and conduct strategic capital expenditures (CAPEX) in an appropriate manner as needed.
ii) Properties under fixed rent contracts
JHR will pursue efforts to appropriately monitor operating conditions of these hotels and set and maintain reasonable rent levels by paying careful attention to each tenant's ability to bear the rent costs. At the same time, JHR will appropriately respond to requests to reduce fixed rent from the lessees that were greatly affected by the spread of infection of COVID-19. In addition, JHR will carry out investments for the purpose of continuous facility maintenance and improvement to ensure each hotel becomes prominent in the market and to maintain and increase the value of its assets.
External growth
In terms of external growth strategy, JHR believes that domestic and inbound leisure demand will recover over the medium to long term and will continue targeting acquisition of highly competitive Real Estate for Hotels, Etc. (Hotel Assets) in areas which can expect "domestic and inbound leisure demand" over the medium to long term as it has done to date. In addition, JHR will build a portfolio which can secure stable revenues and with future growth potential in mind in order to achieve upside.
Upon acquiring properties, JHR will focus on the infrastructure aspects of the relevant Hotel Assets such as buildings and facilities, the services aspects such as the credibility of the hotel lessee and operator (including the ability of the hotel lessee to bear rent costs) as well as operation and management capabilities, and the properties' location superiority that serves as the base for demand stability and growth potential.
Specifically, JHR will target to invest in "full-service hotels" and "resort hotels" that pose barriers to new opening due to such factors as operation and management know-how required for operating the hotels and limitations in terms of invested capital and location. As for "limited-service hotels," JHR emphasizes the credibility and operation capabilities of the hotel lessee and operator as well as the building age, location, guestroom composition and profitability of the properties. Moreover, JHR will take a particularly selective approach to hotels specialized for accommodation, which are categorized as a budget type (low price zone) that mainly offers single rooms and where the source of competitiveness relies only on prices.
In the hotel investment market, the environment continues to be difficult for the hotel operation under the impact of COVID-19, and hotel transactions remain on a stagnant trend due to a sense of uncertainty over the domestic accommodation and tourism market. Under such circumstances, JHR believes that it must be prudent in investigating property acquisitions. Moreover, JHR plans to investigate property dispositions as needed, from the viewpoint of securing its earnings and financial soundness. On the other hand, there is a possibility of an increase in special investment opportunities unlike before, such as sales of assets due to rapid deterioration in the financial position of operators, sales of hotels as non-core assets due to deterioration in main business performance, sales of hotels completed or scheduled to be completed without operators, etc., and JHR will flexibly deal with such investment opportunities by utilizing the efficient hotel operation platform of HMJ. Moreover, over the medium to long term, JHR believes that, along with the spread of COVID-19 coming to an end and accompanying recovery of domestic accommodation demand including that from inbound visitors, many investors who have been on the sideline may resume investment in hotels, and competition over acquisition may become active again. Going forward, while closely monitoring market trends from many angles and responding to changes in hotel earnings structures and the investment environment according to circumstances, JHR will work to acquire highly competitive properties by leveraging its strengths and advantages, as well as utilizing the HMJ platform for certain properties in pursuit of expansion of asset size that accompanies improvement of the portfolio quality.
Finance strategy
Under the basic policy of carrying out conservative financial strategy which places importance on securement of financial stability and soundness, JHR intends to communicate more closely than before with existing financial institutions with which it does business in order to maintain and enhance the relationships of trust, while endeavoring to diversify the means of financing. It aims to conduct financial operations by keeping the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at no larger than 50% as in the past. In addition, when seeking new borrowing for property acquisitions or refinancing existing debt, JHR will work to disperse maturity dates of its debt as well as further reinforce and expand its base of lenders and further diversify funding methods, such as issuance of investment corporation bonds (including green bonds), while considering the balance with the funding costs.
Moreover, while JHR believes that no abrupt change is likely to occur to the interest rate level in the current situation, it aims to maintain and enhance financial stability and soundness in preparation for future change in the financial market environment,by taking into account the dispersion of maturity dates while working to optimize financing costs and, when necessary, conducting interest rate risk management including interest rate fixation. While being impacted by COVID-19, JHR will work to securely achieve refinancing of existing borrowings by paying attention to financing costs while maintaining good relationships with respective lenders. In addition, JHR will conduct appropriate control of capital expenditures and secure liquidity on hand in an effort to strengthen its financial foundation.
Policy on handling of negative goodwill
From the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (18th period), JHR started appropriation for dividends through reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment in connection with partial amendments to the "Ordinance on Accounting of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 47 of 2006, as amended; hereinafter referred to as the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations") and the "Regulation for Real Estate Investment Trusts and Real Estate Investment Corporations" of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan. JHR stipulated a policy to reverse ¥262 million (hereinafter called the "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill"), which is an amount equivalent to 2% (1/50) of the balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, to pay out as dividends every year, with the balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment remaining at the time of reversal set as the maximum reversal amount (Note 1).
Furthermore, in cases of incurrence of losses caused by property dispositions, impairment loss of assets, dilution of dividend per unit due to the issuance of new investment units through public offerings, etc., loss on retirement of noncurrent assets, and suspension of sales and such due to large-scale renovations with significant impact on revenues, JHR stipulated a policy to reverse additional portion of the negative goodwill on top of the 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (¥262 million) (Note 1). As for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period), JHR expects ¥330 million, which is the total of the 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (¥262 million), loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (¥11 million) and amortization of the trademark rights for the Oriental Hotel brand, etc. (Note 2) (¥56 million), as additionalamounts to dividends by reversing negative goodwill.
(Note 1)The policy may change due to a resolution of the board of directors, and it does not guarantee the method of reversing the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, and amounts to be reversed, etc., in the future.
(Note 2)
JHR acquired the trademark rights on May 15, 2020 as announced in "Notice Concerning Acquisition of New Assets (Trademark Rights of "Oriental Hotel" brand, etc.)" on May 15, 2020. The trademark rights are amortized over 10 years using the straight-line method.
Initiatives for Sustainability
In recent years, there has been growing importance of the risks and opportunities of ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) issues in the investment management industry from the standpoint of long-term sustainability. JHR recognizes that conducting real estate investment management based on consideration for ESG is important to enhance unitholder value and to further raise the attractiveness of JHR. In addition, JHR believes that it is indispensable to establish favorable relationships with its stakeholders including unitholders, hotel users (guests), lessees, operators, business partners including property managers, etc., local communities, officers and employees of the Asset Management Company and others and to fulfill our social responsibilities expected from each of them.
In order to put such ideas into practice, JHR, along with the Asset Management Company, has established a "Sustainability Policy" as guidance to ESG initiatives. We have promoted efforts to reduce environmental impact at properties in our portfolio based on this policy, and received the Building-Housing Energy-efficiency Labeling System (BELS) evaluation for the two properties of Hotel Nikko Alivila and Mercure Okinawa Naha in February 2018 as first such cases for J-REIT's hotel properties (Note 1). In September 2018, JHR became the first J-REIT specializing in hotels to be recognized by GRESB (Note 2) for its environmental awareness and sustainability initiatives, acquiring "Green Star" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment for the three consecutive years. Moreover, in April 2020, Hilton Tokyo Odaiba acquired CASBEE Certification for Buildings, the first such recognition for an existing hotel property. JHR was also selected for Sector Leader of Asian Hotel Sector in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment conducted in 2020. Going forward, JHR will continue to actively promote enhancement of its initiatives on a variety of sustainability issues.
Furthermore, JHR issued green bonds in July 2019 to allocate funds mainly to refinance loans procured for funding capital expenditures and constructions cost, etc. which contribute to environment, including reduction of CO2 and water consumption in the renovation work at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station. It was the first case of a J-REIT specializing in hotels issuing green bonds.
In addition, as an effort under the expanding spread of COVID-19, JHR worked together with the lessees to provide two hotels which it owns in Tokyo as facilities to accept patients with mild or no symptoms who do not require hospital treatment among the patients infected with COVID-19.
Recognizing its social responsibility towards local communities as a J-REIT specializing in hotels, JHR will proactively carry out social contribution activities capitalizing on the characteristics of the hotel sector and each hotel.
(Note 1)Investigated by the Asset Management Company based on disclosed information.
(Note 2)
GRESB which stands for Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark is an annual benchmarking assessment to measure ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) integration of real estate companies and funds. It evaluates initiatives for sustainability of real estate companies, REITs and real estate funds, not of individual properties. The GRESB Rating makes relative assessment based on total scores, with 5 Stars being the highest ranking.
(b) Significant subsequent events Not applicable
(c) Operating forecast
The following is JHR's operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period) and the full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period). For the assumptions of the operating forecast, please refer to "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period)and the full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period)" on page 11.
Midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period)
Operating revenue
¥4,556 million
Operating income
(¥750 million)
Ordinary income
(¥1,636 million)
Midterm net income
(¥1,637 million)
Full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period)
Operating revenue
¥13,920 million
Operating income
¥2,715 million
Ordinary income
¥879 million
Net income
¥877 million
Dividend per unit
¥270
Dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings
¥-
(Note) The forecast figures above are the current forecasts calculated based on certain assumptions. As such, actual operating revenue,
operating income, ordinary income, net income (midterm / full year), dividend per unit and dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings may vary due to changes in the circumstances. Furthermore, the forecasts are not intended to guarantee any dividend amount.
Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period) and the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)
Item
Assumptions
Calculation
Period
・Midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period): January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021 (181 days)
・Full fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period): January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 (365 days)
Assets under Management
・The 42 properties owned by JHR as of today are assumed.
・It is assumed that there will be no change (acquisition of new property or disposition of property, etc.) in assets under management through the end of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period). However, the actual results may fluctuate depending on the changes in assets under management that may take place.
Operating Revenue
・
Operating revenue is calculated based on the conditions of the lease and other effective contracts, taking into consideration the competitiveness of hotels, market environment, and other factors. If there are lease contracts with facilities other than hotels, such as commercial facilities and offices, operating revenue calculated based on the said lease contracts is included. It may fluctuate significantly due to the impact of COVID-19.
・Rents, etc. of the main hotels are calculated based on the following assumptions.
(1) The HMJ Group Hotels
JHR concluded a memorandum of understanding for the fixed-term building lease contract with the HMJ Group Hotels on August 25, 2020. From January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, the rent is only variable rent and is calculated by multiplying the hotel AGOP (*1) by the variable rent ratio for each hotel. However, if AGOP is less than 0 (zero), the variable rent will be 0 (zero).
(Unit: millions of yen)
Hotel AGOP
Variable rentKobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel
Midterm
(0)
－
86.0%Oriental Hotel tokyo bayNamba Oriental Hotel
Hotel Nikko Alivila
Oriental Hotel Hiroshima
Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa
Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (*2)
Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm
482
(54)
414－
626
166
642
161
1,382
(41)
116
(132)
402
117
Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station
Full year Midterm
396 75
79.0% 91.0% 74.0% 89.0% 89.0% 93.0%
495
151
584
119
1,022－103－358 108
368 73
Holiday Inn Osaka Namba (*3)
Full year Midterm
402 (17)
97.0%
389－
Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport
International Garden Hotel Narita
Full year Midterm Full year Midterm
(33) (62) 348 (3)
98.0%
95.0% 95.0%
－ －330－
Hotel Nikko NaraHotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi (*3)
Full year Midterm Full year Midterm
189 (60) 124 (19)
95.0% 87.0%
179－117－
Full year
(41)
－
Item
Assumptions
Operating Revenue
Hotel AOPVariable rent ratioVariable rentHilton Tokyo OdaibaTotalMidterm Full year Midterm Full year
(105) 1,034 22 6,073
97.0%
－
－1,003 453 5,370
(*1) AGOP (adjusted GOP) is the amount calculated by subtracting certain fees and other items from GOP. GOP (gross operating profit) and GOL (gross operating loss) are the remainder after expenses incurred in hotel operation, such as personnel costs and general and administrative expenses, etc., are deducted from total sales. The same shall apply hereinafter
(*2) Stating the rent for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the major facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA. Fixed rent and variable rent for office and commercial tenants of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA are as follows.
(Unit: millions of yen)Variable rentFixed rent
Total rentMidterm Full year
3 7
240 476
244 483
(*3) It is assumed that Holiday Inn Osaka Namba and Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi are closed throughout the year.
(2) Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Univesal City
Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Univesal City are planned to be rebranded with HMJ subsidiaries as the lessees on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively. The assumptions for fixed and variable rent stipulated in the fixed-term building contract after rebranding concluded on February 12, 2021 are as follows. The starting date of the variable rent is January 1, 2022, and the variable rent is not expected in the fiscal year ending December 2021.
Lease term: June 18, 2021 to December 31, 2031
Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent
Fixed rent = ¥150 million (annual)
Fixed rent is waived from June 18, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The fixed rent to be recognized for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is expected to be ¥72 million, which is 6.4 months' worth of the average fixed rent of ¥11 million per month, divided proportionally by the total fixed rent of the whole lease period of ¥1,425 million.
Variable rent = [Hotel AGOP - AGOP base amount of ¥165 million] × Variable rent ratio (97.0%)
Lease term: July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2031
Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent
Fixed rent = ¥350 million (annual)
Fixed rent is waived from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The fixed rent to be recognized for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is expected to be ¥158 million, which is 6 months' worth of the average fixed rent of ¥26 million per month, divided proportionally by the total fixed rent of the whole lease period of ¥3,325 million.
Variable rent = [Hotel AGOP - AGOP base amount of ¥370 million] × Variable rent ratio (95.0%)
(*4)For Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Universal City, the variable rents from the current lessees before rebranding are not expected.
Item
Assumptions
Operating Revenue
(3) Income from management contracts (*5) and variable rent from other hotels with variable rent, etc.
(Unit: millions of yen)Midterm
Full yearibis Tokyo Shinjuku (*5)
2
90
ibis Styles Kyoto Station (*5) ibis Styles Sapporo (*5) Mercure Sapporo (*5) Mercure Okinawa Naha (*5) Mercure Yokosuka the b suidobashi (*6) the b ikebukuro (*6) the b hachioji (*6) the b hakata (*6)
(1)
52
33
(6)
228
224
44
99
Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Chisun Hotel Kamata (*7)
75－43－ － － －
101－59－ － － －
13
38
Chisun Inn Kamata Hilton Tokyo Bay Hilton Nagoya Total
7
Undisclosed (*8)
19
Undisclosed (*8)
Undisclosed (*8)
Undisclosed (*8)
365
1,265
(*5) For income from management contracts, it is assumed that each hotel's GOP amount is recognized as income from management contracts, and the management contract fees to be paid by JHR are recognized as an operating expense. If the performance for the midterm period is expected to be GOL, it is recognized as minus in the income from management contracts.
(*6) The variable rent for the Ishin Group Hotels is the sum of fixed and variable rent from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 due to the fixed-term building lease contract concluded on October 30, 2020, and the variable rent is recognized when GOP reaches the certain levels.
(*7) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo was rebranded to Chisun Hotel Kamata with Solare Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. as the lessee on January 1, 2021.
(*8) Undisclosed since tenants that concluded lease contracts did not agree to disclose rent revenue, etc.
・
The following is the breakdown of variable rent and income from management contracts
(Unit: millions of yen)Midterm
Full yearThe HMJ Group Hotels
Office and commercial tenants (*9)
Other hotels with variable rent, etc. (16 hotels) Total (30 hotels)
453 3 365 821
5,370 7 1,265 6,642
(*9) Variable rent for office and commercial tenants of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA is shown.
(*10) For details of variable rent, please refer to page 51, "3. Reference Information; (1) Information on values of assets under management, etc. (ii) Assets under management; (C) Other major assets under management; C. Overview of the hotel business; a. Rent structures of hotels with variable rent, management contract or revenue sharing" below.
Item
Assumptions
Operating Expenses
・¥250 million is assumed as the risk of rent reduction, considering the possibility of the impact on operating revenue by rent reductions due to the impact of COVID-19.
・With respect to real estate leasing expenses, which constitute a major part of the operating expenses, expenses other than depreciation are calculated based on historical data, and variable factors are reflected in the calculation.
・It is assumed that ¥1,994 million will be recognized as expenses for fixed asset taxes, city planning taxes, etc.
・In general, fixed asset tax and city planning tax and other taxes and public dues on acquired assets are settled with the previous owners at the time of acquisition, calculated on a pro rata basis of the holding period. For JHR, such settlement amount is included in the acquisition price, and it will not be recognized as expenses for the calculation period.
・Capital expenditure is assumed to be ¥3,522 million (¥2,259 million for capital expenditure I, ¥1,263 million for capital expenditure II). Capital expenditure III is not planned for the fiscal year ending December 2021.
(*) JHR classifies capital expenditures into the following three categories. (I) Capital investment related to renewal of equipment and facilities of buildings which is required to maintain proper values of properties, (II) capital investment for fixtures, furniture and equipment that are not directly related to building structure or facilities but necessary for operating hotels, and (III) strategic capital investment such as renovating guest rooms, etc. for improving the competitiveness of the hotels.
・Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method including the planned capital expenditures above, and is assumed to be ¥4,813 million.
・Repair expenses for buildings are recognized as expenses in the assumed amount necessary for each operating period. Please note that the repair expenses of each operating period may differ materially from the forecast amount for various reasons, such as; (1) Emergency repair expenses may be necessary due to damage to buildings from unexpected causes; (2) The amount of repair expenses generally tends to increase in difference over time; and (3) Repair expenses are not required on a regular basis.
Non-operating
Expenses
・¥1,836 million is expected for borrowing-related costs, including interest expense, amortization for financing fee and arrangement fee, and other non-operating expenses.
・Expenses for issuance of new investment units and secondary offering are amortized over a period of three years by the straight-line method.
Interest-bearing Debt
・The balance of interest-bearing debt (sum of loans and investment corporation bonds) as of the end of December 2020 was ¥168,754 million and is assumed to be ¥168,754 million as of the end of December 2021.
・There are ¥23,582 million of loans due during the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period), however, it is assumed that the entire amount will be refinanced.
・There are ¥1,500 million of investment corporation bonds that mature during the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period), however, it is assumed that the same amount of investment corporation bonds will be issued.
Dividend per
Unit
・
Dividend per unit for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) is calculated based on the following assumptions.
Net income
¥877 million
Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill)
50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (*1) Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (*2) Amortization of trademark rights (*3)
¥262 million
¥11 million
¥56 million
Distributable amount
¥1,208 million
Total number of investment units issued Dividend per unit
4,462,347 units
¥270
(*1) ¥262 million (hereinafter called "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill") is scheduled to be paid out as dividends, with the remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment set as the maximum amount, for every fiscal year.
(*2) The amount recognized as a loss on retirement of noncurrent assets will be appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) and is expected to have no impact on dividend per unit.
(*3) The trademark rights are amortized over 10 years using the straight-line method. Amortization is expected to be recognized during the current fiscal year will be appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) and is expected to have no impact on dividend per unit.
Item
Assumptions
・Dividend per unit may fluctuate due to various causes, such as fluctuation of rent revenue resulting from transfer of assets under management, change of tenants, etc. at hotels, change in the business environment of hotel business for hotel tenants, etc., unexpected repairs, and actual number of new investment units issued, etc.
・The remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) after the appropriation of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) for dividends for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) is expected to be ¥9,981 million.
Dividend per
Unit Resulting from Excess of Earnings
・
It is assumed that the excess of earnings (dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings) will not be distributed.
Others
・It is assumed that revision in law, tax system, accounting standard, regulations of the listing, and regulations of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan that may impact the forecast above will not be made.
・It is assumed that unexpected major incident will not occur in the general economy, real estate market and hotel business environment, etc.
・The numerical values are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen in the assumptions above.
Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend
The following is the comparison and the major factors causing the variance between the operating results and dividend for the full fiscal year ended December 2020 (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020) and the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the full fiscal year ending December 2021.
(Unit: millions of yen)
Comparison with Previous
Sale of
Existing
Period
(B)-(A)
%
Property
(*2)
Property
Major Factors Causing the Variance
No. of Properties
42
42
42
Acquisition Price
343,038
343,038
343,038
Properties
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating Revenue
Reasl Estate Operating Revenue
13,838
10,243
13,920
10,495
10,243
13,920
Fixed Rent
Composition
7,640
72.8%
7,491
73.1%
6,345
45.6%
Other Rent
Composition
892
8.5%
854
8.3%
932
6.7%
Variable Rent
Composition
1,963
18.7%
1,896
18.5%
6,642
47.7%
Gain on Sale of Properties, etc.
3,343
-
-
NOI (*6)
NOI Yield
6,5476.4%
6,2671.7%
9,4552.6%
NOI after Depreciation
(*6)
NOI Yield after Depreciation
1,778
5.1%
1,496
0.4%
4,628
1.3%
Operating Income
3,176
(428)
2,715
Ordinary Income
1,398
(2,205)
879
Net Income
1,527
(2,207)
877
Profit and Loss Statement
82
0.6%
(3,390)
3,472
3,425
32.6%
(232)
3,657
(1,294)(16.9%)
(149)
(1,145)
1) Decrease in fixed rent of the HMJ Group Hotels by JPY794 MM
2) Decrease in fixed rent of the Ishin Group Hotels by JPY7 MM
3) Decrease in fixed rent of Chisun Hotel Kamata by 93 MM (*3)
4) Decrease in fixed rent due to the change in lease scheme accompanying by rebranding by JPY172 MM (*4)
5) Decrease in fixed rent in tenants other than hotels by JPY78 MM
40
4.6%
(16)
57
4,679238.3%
(66)
4,745
1) Increase in variable rent of the HMJ Group Hotels by JPY4,319 MM
2) Increase in variable rent, etc. of the Accor Group Hotels (*5) by JPY659 MM
3) Decrease in variable rent of the Ishin Group Hotels by JPY181MM
4) Increase in variable rent of Chisun hotel Kamata by JPY38 MM
(*3)
5) Decrease in variable rent of other hotels by JPY89MM
(3,343)
-
(3,158)
(184)
2,9070.8%
44.4%
(200)
3,107
2,849160.3%
0.8%
(187)
3,037
(460)(14.5%)
(519)(37.1%)
(649)(42.5%)
Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment
(Negative Goodwill)
305
324
330
Total Dividends
1,829
-
1,204
Number of Units Issued (Unit)
4,462,347
4,462,347
4,462,347
Dividend per Unit (JPY)
410
-
270
Dividend
24
8.1%
(624)
(34.1%)
-
-
(140)
(34.1%)
Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment (*7) 2020: 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262 MM, Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY5 MM, Amortization of trademark rights: JPY37 MM 2021: 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262 MM, Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY11 MM, Amortization of trademark rights: JPY56 MM
(*1) The assumptions of the annualized effect for the result are as follows.
1) It is assumed that Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi sold on July 1, 2020, will not be held throughout the year and that there will be no gain on sale of real estate properties.
2) The full-year effect of the exchange of a part of the site of Hotel Ascent Fukuoka is assumed. A gain of exchange of real estate, etc. and extraordinary income by the acknowledgement of a claim for refund of the security deposit, which had not been recorded as security deposit are not assumed.
3) Fixed asset tax, city planning tax, etc. for Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba acquired in the fiscal year ended December 2019 (20th period) are assumed to be ¥337 million (for 12 months).
4) The trademark rights are assumed to be held throughout the year and will be amortized over 10 years using the straight-line method. Annualized amortization is assumed to be ¥56 million and is appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill).
(*2) Stating the amount of impact of sale of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi, which was sold on July 1, 2020.
(*3) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo was rebranded to Chisun Hotel Kamata with Solare Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. as the lessee on January 1, 2021. No fixed rent is posted due to a new fixed-term building lease contract, which resulted in a rent structure with only variable rent effective January 1, 2021.
(*4) Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Universal City are planned to be rebranded with HMJ subsidiaries as the lessees on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively. For the rent for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period) after rebranding, please refer to "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) and the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" above.
(*5) Accor Group Hotels refers to 6 hotels: ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*6) Each is calculated using the following formula. The same shall apply hereinafter.
NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses
NOI yield = NOI ÷ acquisition price
NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ acquisition price
(*7)
For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to ""Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) and the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" above.
Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP
The numeral figures are based on figures obtained from hotel lessees, etc. Please note that these figures have not been audited or gone through other procedures. No guarantee is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the figures and information.
ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest yen. Sales and GOP are rounded off to the nearest millions of yen.
Occupancy rate and comparison with the previous period are rounded off to one decimal place.
<1> The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.
Fiscal year ended December 2020
Fiscal year ending December 2021
ResultsComparison with previous periodForecast this timeComparison with previous period
First half of the year
34.0%
(51.1pt)
39.4%
5.4pt
Occupancy
Second half of the year
Rate
Full year
ADR (*2)
First half of the year
40.8% 37.4% 13,362
(46.1pt) (48.6pt) (14.8%)
68.8% 54.2% 12,368
28.1pt 16.8pt (7.4%)
Second half of the year
Full year
(*3)
First half of the year
13,354 13,357 4,536
(22.6%) (19.0%) (66.0%)
16,398 14,947 4,868
22.8% 11.9% 7.3%
RevPAR
Second half of the year
Full year
Sales (JPY1M)
First half of the year
5,445 4,993 10,718
(63.7%) (64.8%) (62.1%)
Second half of the year
Full year
13,378 24,096
(57.5%) (59.6%)
23,455 34,466
11,289 8,105 11,010
107.3% 62.3% 3.2%
First half of the year
(213)
(102.4%)
277
91.4% 50.3%－%
GOP (JPY1M)
Second half of the year
7,046 7,323
277.4% 342.9%
(*1) ADR: Represents average daily rate, which is calculated by dividing revenue of the rooms department for a given period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms sold during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*2) RevPAR represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing total room revenue for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter.
<2>The HMJ Group Hotels
Fiscal year ended December 2020
Fiscal year ending December 2021
Results
Comparison with previous period
Forecast this timeComparison with previous period
First half of the year
33.1%
(52.2pt)
36.4%
3.3pt
Occupancy
Second half of the year
38.4%
(49.5pt)
68.3%
29.9pt
Rate
Full year
35.8%
(50.8pt)
52.5%
16.7pt
First half of the year
15,222
14,906
(2.1%)
ADR
Second half of the yearFull year
16,814
(14.4%)
19,590
16.5%
16,081
(13.7%)
17,979
11.8%
First half of the year
5,045
RevPAR
Second half of the yearFull year
6,460
5,757
First half of the year
9,167
(66.4%)(62.6%)(64.3%)(61.9%)
5,428 13,379 9,436 9,443
7.6% 107.1% 63.9% 3.5%
Sales (JPY1M)
Second half of the year
11,978
Full year
First half of the year
21,146 (370)
(55.9%)(58.7%)
20,624
81.6%
30,067
113
47.7%－%
GOP (JPY1M)
Second half of the year
1,696 1,326
(82.8%)
6,280
270.3%
(92.3%)
6,393
382.2%
Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends
Dividend per unit for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 are calculated based on the following assumptions.
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019
(JPY1M)
Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020
(JPY1M)
Unappropriated retained earnings
15,290
1,527
Total of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) used 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
Correspondence to large-scale renovation works (*1)
Adjustment for dilution (*2)
1,176
305
262
262
246
5
357
－
310
－
Amortization of trademark rights
－
37
Total dividends
16,466
1,829
Total number of investment units issued
4,462,347 units
4,462,347 units
Dividend per unit
¥3,690
¥410
(*1) Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station implemented large-scale renovation works accompanied by suspension of hotel operation from October 1, 2018 to April 8, 2019. Taking into consideration the impact on dividend by the suspension of hotel operation due to the renovation, reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) is appropriated.
(*2) Adjustment for dilution of dividend per unit due to issuance of new investment units.
(2) Material events related to going concern assumption
In the fiscal year under review, the hotel market conditions deteriorated sharply due to the impact by the spread of the infection of
COVID-19. JHR recorded a significant year-on-year decrease in revenues and profits since JHR granted exemption of fixed rent or changed the variable rent structure for certain tenants including HMJ Group and other factors. As the result, debt-service coverage ratio, which designated in the loan-related contracts with the financial institutions which JHR conducts business with, fell below the predetermined reference value. Since such financial situation caused temporary breach of financial covenants, there is condition that may cause substantial doubts on going concern. However, JHR has been agreed with the financial institutions that such financial situation is not considered as a breach of the financial covenants. In case in which the debt-service coverage ratio is lower than the predetermined reference value in the midterm period of the coming fiscal year and thereafter, JHR may breach the financial covenants.
Still, JHR believes that there is no material uncertainty regarding the going concern assumption due to consideration of good relationships between JHR and financial institutions which JHR conducts business with, continuing support from sponsor related entities, the sufficient amount of cash it has on hand and conservative debt ratio, etc.
2. Financial statements
(1) Balance sheets
(thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2020
Assets
(thousands of yen)
Accumulated depreciation
(21,656,979
)
(25,172,139
)
Accumulated depreciation
(154,739
)
(183,954
)
Construction in progress in trust
18,384
83,507
Current assets
Cash and deposits
22,449,911
Cash and deposits in trust
11,894,019
Operating accounts receivable
2,779,730
Prepaid expenses
550,281
Income taxes receivable
54
Derivative assets
573
Other current assets
88,045
Total current assets
37,762,616
Noncurrent assets
Property and equipment, at cost
Machinery and equipment
579,731
Accumulated depreciation
(195,551)
Machinery and equipment, net
384,180
Tools, furniture and fixtures
4,211,971
Accumulated depreciation
(2,102,782)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
2,109,188
Construction in progress
－
Buildings in trust
136,930,501
137,193,115
Buildings in trust, net
115,273,521
112,020,975
Structures in trust
2,721,962
2,772,035
Accumulated depreciation
(438,160)
(511,004)
Structures in trust, net
2,283,802
2,261,030
Machinery and equipment in trust
675,362
683,995
Machinery and equipment in trust, net
520,622
500,040
Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust
136,526
133,628
Accumulated depreciation
(104,535)
(112,061)
Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, net
31,990
21,566
Land in trust
219,901,119
216,410,533
Net property and equipment
340,522,811
333,303,679
Intangible assets
Software
227,600
162,441
Trademark right
－
523,498
Leasehold rights in trust
28,532,362
28,532,362
Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust
5,036,941
4,765,994
Other intangible assets
7,756
7,076
Total intangible assets
33,804,661
33,991,374
Investments and other assets
Security deposits
12,520
12,520
Leasehold and security deposits in trust
150,223
150,223
Long-term prepaid expenses
2,766,474
2,449,539
Derivative assets
43,870
－
Reserve for repairs and maintenance
307,513
314,067
Total investments and other assets
3,280,602
2,926,350
Total noncurrent assets
377,608,075
370,221,403
Deferred assets
Investment unit issuance costs
140,631
56,111
Investment corporation bond issuance costs
211,194
177,418
Total deferred assets
351,826
233,529
Total assets
415,722,517
400,296,404
*1
19,382,019
9,171,145
672,415
533,150
42－82,69829,841,471
622,365
(252,877)
4,373,456
(2,739,679)
1,633,776
2,761
*1
(thousands of yen)
As of December 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
(thousands of yen)
Operating accounts payable
1,485,3752,654,679
Short-term loans payable－12,782,000
Current portion of investment corporation bonds－1,500,000
Current portion of long-term loans payable Accrued expenses
Income taxes payable Consumption taxes payable Advances received Dividends payable Deposits received Derivative liabilities Other current liabilities
Reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry
Total voluntary reserve
Balance, January 1, 2020
186,894,169
21,746,398
11,794,071
－
1,174,860
12,968,932
15,290,314
50,005,645
Changes of items during the year:
Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment
(1,176,490)
(1,176,490)
1,176,490
－
Provision of reserve for tax purpose reduction entry
1,174,860
1,174,860
(1,174,860)
－
Reversal of reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry
(1,174,860)
(1,174,860)
1,174,860
－
Dividends paid
(16,466,060)
(16,466,060)
Net income
1,527,045
1,527,045
Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity
Total changes of items during the year
－
－
(1,176,490)
1,174,860
(1,174,860)
(1,176,490)
(13,762,523)
(14,939,014)
Balance, December 31, 2020
*1186,894,169
21,746,398
10,617,580
1,174,860
－
11,792,441
1,527,790
35,066,630
(thousands of yen)
Unitholders' equity
Valuation and translation adjustments
Total net assets
Total unitholders'
equity
Deferred gains (losses)
on hedges
Total valuation and translation adjustments
Balance, January 1, 2020
236,899,815
(377,376)
(377,376)
236,522,438
Changes of items during the year:
Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment
－
－
Provision of reserve for tax purpose reduction entry
－
－
Reversal of reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry
－
－
Dividends paid
(16,466,060)
(16,466,060)
Net income
1,527,045
1,527,045
Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity
(382,115)
(382,115)
(382,115)
Total changes of items during the year
(14,939,014)
(382,115)
(382,115)
(15,321,130)
Balance, December 31, 2020
221,960,800
(759,492)
(759,492)
221,201,308
(4) Statements of cash dividends
Classification
For the year ended December 31, 2019
For the year ended December 31, 2020
I. Unappropriated retained earnings
II. Reversal of voluntary reserve
Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment Reversal of reserve for special advanced depreciation
III. Dividends
[Dividend per unit]
IV. Voluntary reserve
Provision of reserve for advanced depreciation
V. Retained earnings carried forward
¥15,290,314,375
*1¥1,176,490,844
¥1,174,860,958 ¥16,466,060,430
[¥3,690]
¥1,174,860,958
¥744,789
¥1,527,790,689
*1¥305,694,382
－¥1,829,562,270
[¥410]
－
¥3,922,801
Method of calculating the amount of dividends
In accordance with the monetary distribution policy stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 of JHR's Articles of Incorporation, amount of dividend must exceed 90% of JHR's distributable profit that is defined by Article 67-15 of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation. It was decided that ¥16,466,060,430, which excludes fractions of less than one yen of dividend per unit from ¥16,466,805,219, an amount calculated by adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment of ¥1,176,490,844 to unappropriated retained earnings of ¥15,290,314,375, would all be distributed. The monetary distribution in excess of earnings stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 (4) of JHR's Articles of Incorporation will not be made.
In accordance with the monetary distribution policy stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 of JHR's Articles of Incorporation, amount of dividend must exceed 90% of JHR's distributable profit that is defined by Article 67-15 of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation. It was decided that ¥1,829,562,270, which excludes fractions of less than one yen of dividend per unit from ¥1,833,485,071, an amount calculated by adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment of ¥305,694,382 to unappropriated retained earnings of ¥1,527,790,689, would all be distributed. The monetary distribution in excess of earnings stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 (4) of JHR's Articles of Incorporation will not be made.
(5) Statements of cash flows
(thousands of yen)
For the year ended December 31, 2019
For the year ended December 31, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Other - net
69,494
(153,173
)
Interest received
482
312
Net cash provided by operating activities
20,000,722
13,747,378
Net cash used in investing activities
(72,464,854
)
(3,077,137
)
Dividends paid
(15,600,256
)
(16,461,008
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(2,840,785
)
(5,790,766
)
(thousands of yen)
Income before income taxes
15,291,524
1,528,255
Depreciation and amortization
4,557,414
4,761,907
Gain on exchange of real estate properties
－
(184,725)
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
246,890
5,701
Loss (Profit) on derivative instruments
(12,004)
3,663
Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs
30,298
33,776
Amortization of investment unit issuance costs
151,922
84,520
Decrease in property and equipment due to sale
－
1,010
Decrease in property and equipment in trust due to sale
－
4,789,585
Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits
－
(130,000)
Interest income
(357)
(278)
Interest expense
1,225,314
1,280,297
Interest on tax refunds
(549)
(95)
(Increase) decrease in operating accounts receivable
(305,608)
2,107,315
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses
(22,789)
17,130
(Increase) decrease in long-term prepaid expenses
(78,478)
316,935
Increase (decrease) in operating accounts payable
(240,644)
1,693,683
Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses
116,600
(124,063)
Increase (decrease) in consumption taxes payable
164,127
(517,659)
Increase (decrease) in advances received
27,240
(485,938)
Increase (decrease) in deposits received
1,380
414
Subtotal
21,221,777
15,028,266
Interest paid
(1,220,857)
(1,280,097)
Interest received on tax refunds
549
95
Income taxes - refunded (paid)
(1,230)
(1,197)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,332,712)
(476,704)
Purchase of property and equipment in trust
(71,102,935)
(1,858,016)
Purchase of intangible assets
(89,263)
(604,760)
Payments of reserve for repairs and maintenance
(40,453)
(36,549)
Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits
－
130,000
Reimbursements of tenant leasehold and security deposits
(496)
－
Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
329,120
64,941
Reimbursements of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
(228,114)
(296,047)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from short-term loans payable
8,000,000
18,574,000
Repayments of short-term loans payable
(8,000,000)
(5,792,000)
Proceeds from long-term loans payable
37,000,000
－
Repayments of long-term loans payable
(12,917,000)
(12,782,000)
Proceeds from investment corporation bonds
10,000,000
－
Redemption of investment corporation bonds
(2,000,000)
－
Payments for investment corporation bond issuance costs
(69,102)
－
Proceeds from issuance of investment units
33,209,706
－
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
49,623,347
(16,461,008)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
37,184,716
34,343,930
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
*134,343,930
*128,553,164
(6) Notes on going concern assumption
Not applicable.
(7) Notes on matters concerning significant accounting policies
1.
Method of depreciation and amortization of noncurrent assets
(1) Property and equipment (including trust accounts)
Depreciation of property and equipment is calculated using the straight-line method. The useful lives of major property and equipment components are as follows:
Machinery and equipment Tools, furniture and fixtures Buildings in trust Structures in trust
2 to 17 years
2 to 20 years
2 to 64 years
2 to 64 years
Machinery and equipment in trust Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust
3 to 32 years
2 to 27 years
(2) Intangible assetsIntangible assets are amortized using the straight-line method. The amortization period of major intangible assets is as follows.
Software (for internal use) Trademark right
5 years as internally usable years 10 years
Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust are amortized using the straight-line method based on remaining period (41 years and 49 years) of the contract.
(3) Long-term prepaid expenses
Long-term prepaid expenses are amortized using the straight-line method.
2.
Accounting for deferred assets
(1) Investment unit issuance costs
Investment unit issuance costs are amortized using the straight-line method over three years.
(2)Investment corporation bond issuance costs
Investment corporation bond issuance costs are amortized using the interest method over the respective term of the bond.
3.
Standards for recognition of revenues and expenses
Treatment of property taxes and other taxes
For taxes imposed on properties under management such as property taxes, city planning taxes, and depreciable asset taxes, the imposed amounts are allocated to the respective period and expensed as "Real estate operating costs."
Cash paid for property taxes and city planning taxes to the transferor of real properties at acquisition is not recorded as "Real estate operating costs" but capitalized as part of the acquisition cost of the relevant property.
The amount of such taxes capitalized in the acquisition cost of real properties was ¥249,415 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019, and none for the year ended December 31, 2020.
4.
Method of hedge accounting
(1)Method of hedge accounting Deferred hedge accounting is applied
(2) Hedging instruments and hedged items Hedging instruments
Interest rate swaps Hedged items
Interest rates on loans payable
(3) Hedging policy
JHR enters into certain derivative transactions in accordance with its financial policy in order to manage risks, which is provided in the Articles of Incorporation.
(4) Method for assessing hedge effectiveness
JHR evaluates hedge effectiveness by comparing the cumulative changes in cash flow of hedging instruments and the hedged items and assessing the ratio between the changes.
5.
Scope of funds (cash and cash equivalents) in the statements of cash flows
Cash and cash equivalents in the statements of cash flows consist of cash on hand, cash in trust accounts, bank deposit and trust deposit, which can be withdrawn at any time, and short-term investments with a maturity of three months or less when purchased, which can easily be converted to cash and subject to minimal risk of change in value.
6.
Other significant matters serving as the basis for preparing financial statements
(1) Accounting treatment of beneficial interests in trust with real estate, etc. as their assets
For trust beneficial interests in real estate, etc., all assets and liabilities held in trust accounts as well as all income generated and expenses incurred from assets in trust are presented in the accompanying balance sheet and income statement accounts accordingly.
The following material items of the trust accounts recorded in the relevant accounts are presented separately on the balance sheets.
(a) Cash and deposits in trust
(b) Buildings in trust; Structures in trust; Machinery and equipment in trust; Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust; Land in trust; Construction in progress in trust
(c) Leasehold rights in trust; Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust; Leasehold and security deposits in trust
(d) Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
(2)Accounting treatment of consumption taxes
Consumption taxes are excluded from the transaction amounts.
(8) Notes to financial statements
Disclosure of notes on "securities," "share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using equity method," "related-party transactions" and "retirement benefits" is omitted because the significance of disclosure in the financial report is minimal.
[Notes to balance sheets]
*1. Accumulated advanced depreciation of property and equipment deducted from acquisition costs due to government subsidiesreceived, etc.
(thousands of yen)As of December 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2020
Buildings in trust
¥24,921
¥24,921
*2. Matters concerning provision and reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment
As of December 31, 2019
(thousands of yen)
Amount of initial accrual
Balance at beginning of period
Amount of provision during period
Amount of reversal during period
Balance at end of period
Grounds for provision and reversal
Dividend reserve (Note)
13,127,153
12,357,644
－
563,572
11,794,071
Allocation for dividend
(Note) Dividend reserve indicates the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill which was
recorded as a dividend reserve before the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and is scheduled for reversal every fiscal year, starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, in an amount that shall be no less than that in equal amounts every fiscal year over a period of no more than 50 years.
As of December 31, 2020
(thousands of yen)
Amount of initial accrual
Balance at beginning of period
Amount of provision during period
Amount of reversal during period
Balance at end of period
Grounds for provision and reversal
Dividend reserve (Note)
13,127,153
11,794,071
－
1,176,490
10,617,580
Allocation for dividend
(Note) Dividend reserve indicates the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill which was recorded as a dividend reserve before the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and is scheduled for reversal every fiscal year, starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, in an amount that shall be no less than that in equal amounts every fiscal year over a period of no more than 50 years.
*3. Minimum net assets as required by Article 67, paragraph 4 of the Investment Trusts Act
As of December 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2020
¥50,000 thousand
¥50,000 thousand
[Notes to statements of income]
*1. Components of real estate operating revenue and real estate operating costs
(thousands of yen)
A.
Total
Total real estate operating revenue
B.
Real estate operating costs
Real estate operating costs
Land lease and other rent expenses
Property taxes
Outsourcing expenses (Note)
Nonlife insurance
Depreciation and amortization
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
Repairs
Utilities
Trust fees
Other
Total real estate operating costs
C.
Net real estate operating income (A − B)
Real estate operating revenue Real estate operating revenue
Fixed rent
15,931,097
7,640,060
Variable rent
8,675,885
1,902,240
Income from management contracts
2,501,004
61,423
Total
27,107,988
9,603,724
Other real estate operating revenue
Parking lots
161,660
116,458
Other incidental revenue
63,016
83,051
Utilities
803,012
546,450
Other
1,170,561
892,001
28,278,550
10,495,725
898,207
890,001
1,658,930
1,915,565
653,041
423,852
51,030
67,271
4,557,414
4,761,907
246,890
5,701
41,410
29,261
818,290
559,044
44,679
42,480
27,511
22,245
8,997,408
8,717,332
19,281,141
1,778,393
142,873
146,041
(Note) Outsourcing expenses include management fees of ¥296,029 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019, and ¥70,119 thousand for the year ended
December 31, 2020.
*2．Breakdown of gain on sales of real estate properties
For the year ended December 31, 2019
Not applicable.
For the year ended December 31, 2020
(thousands of yen)
Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi
Proceeds from sale of real estate
8,000,000
Cost of sale of real estate
4,790,596
Other related sales expenses
51,021
Gain on sales of real estate properties
3,158,381
*3．Breakdown of gain on exchange of real estate properties
For the year ended December 31, 2019
Not applicable.
For the year ended December 31, 2020
(thousands of yen)
HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (part of site)
Proceeds from transfer of real estate 523,000
Cost of transfer of real estate 333,359
Other related transfer expenses4,915
Gain on exchange of real estate properties 184,725
[Notes to statements of changes in net assets]
*1 Total number of investment units authorized, and issued and outstanding Total number of investment units authorized
For the year ended December 31, 2019
For the year ended December 31, 2020
Total number of investment units issued and outstanding
20,000,000 units 4,462,347 units
20,000,000 units 4,462,347 units
[Notes to statements of cash dividends]
*1. Reserve for temporary difference adjustment For the year ended December 31, 2019
By application of the transitional measures of Paragraph 3 of the Supplementary Provisions of the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 27 of 2015), ¥13,127,153,216 in dividend reserve that is the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill recorded in prior fiscal years is set aside as reserve for temporary difference adjustment on the statements of cash dividends for the year ended December 31, 2016. Starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, reversal of the concerned reserve amount in an amount that shall be no less than the 50-year even amortization amount (¥262,543,065) of the remaining balance of the amount when the reserve was made, is required. In this fiscal year under review, reversal of ¥1,176,490,844 has been decided, which is the amount calculated by adding ¥246,890,844 equivalent to loss on retirement of fixed assets, ¥357,000,000 for the large-scale renovation at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (former name: Hotel Centraza Hakata) and ¥310,000,000 for adjustment to dilution of dividend per unit due to capital increase through public offering to¥262,600,000 of the reversal.
For the year ended December 31, 2020
By application of the transitional measures of Paragraph 3 of the Supplementary Provisions of the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 27 of 2015), ¥13,127,153,216 in dividend reserve that is the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill recorded in prior fiscal years is set aside as reserve for temporary difference adjustment on the statements of cash dividends for the year ended December 31, 2016. Starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, reversal of the concerned reserve amount in an amount that shall be no less than the 50-year even amortization amount (¥262,543,065) of the remaining balance of the amount when the reserve was made, is required. In this fiscal year under review, reversal of ¥305,694,382 has been decided, which is the amount calculated by adding ¥5,701,616 equivalent to loss on retirement of fixed assets and¥37,392,766 equivalent to amortization of trademark right to ¥262,600,000 of the reversal.
[Notes to statements of cash flows]
*1. Relation of balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of year and the amount in balance sheet accounts
(thousands of yen)Cash and deposits
Cash and deposits in trust Cash and cash equivalents
¥22,449,911 ¥11,894,019 ¥34,343,930
¥19,382,019 ¥9,171,145 ¥28,553,164
[Notes on lease transactions]
Operating leases (as lessor)
Minimum rental revenue under non-cancellable operating leases
(thousands of yen)As of December 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2019
Due within one year Due after one year
Total
¥1,459,034 ¥2,106,234 ¥3,565,268
¥990,152 ¥1,213,075 ¥2,203,227
[Notes on financial instruments]
1. Matters concerning status of financial instruments
(1) Policy for financial instruments
JHR is an investment corporation set forth in Article 2, paragraph 12 of the Investment Trusts Act, managing investments mainly in specified assets as prescribed in the Investment Trusts Act. As a policy, JHR procures funds through issuance of investment units, etc. and loans from financial institutions in order to make investments in specified assets. JHR does not utilize surplus funds to invest in financial instruments except for short-term deposits and other equivalent short-term financial instruments. JHR may enter into derivative transactions in order to hedge against interest rate risk, but not for speculative trading purposes.
(2) Details of financial instruments, their risks, and risk management system
Operating accounts receivable is operating receivables and is exposed to credit risks of clients. As for the risks, JHR is managing payment dates and balances by each client with an aim to grasp concerns in collecting due to deterioration in their financial status and other factors in early stage and reduce the risks.
The floating rate loans payable are exposed to risks of interest rate fluctuations. In order to mitigate interest rate risk, JHR may enter into derivative transactions, if necessary, to fix the interest expense.
Derivative transactions are conducted principally in accordance with rules prescribed by JHR and risk management rules applied by the Asset Management Company. Derivative transactions are arranged by the section in charge of finance at the Asset Management Company by using financial institutions with high credit ratings through approval and resolution by authorized personnel and a meeting committee structure set forth in its decision-making standards and resolution of JHR's board of directors.
Loans payable are exposed to liquidity risks. The section in charge of finance at the Asset Management Company prepares and updates projections and actual cash flows on a monthly basis to manage liquidity risks and monitor compliance with restrictive covenants set forth in the loan agreements. JHR manages liquidity risks by managing the ratio of short-term and long-term loans payable considering the current financial environment through approval and resolution by authorized personnel and meeting committee structure in the Asset Management Company and resolution of JHR's board of directors.
(3) Supplementary explanation on matters concerning fair value, etc. of financial instruments
Regarding the contract amount, etc. of derivative transactions in "2. Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments," the amount itself does not indicate certain scale of market risk exposure related to derivative transactions.
2. Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments
Carrying amounts of financial instruments on the balance sheets, their fair values, and the differences as of December 31, 2019, were as follows. Financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure are not included in the table. See Note 2 below.
Carrying amount
(JPY 1,000)
Fair value (JPY 1,000)
Difference (JPY 1,000)
(1) Cash and deposits
(2) Cash and deposits in trust
(3) Operating accounts receivable
22,449,911
22,449,911
―
11,894,019
11,894,019
―
2,779,730
2,779,730
―
Total assets
37,123,661
37,123,661
―
(4) Short-term loans payable
(5) Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable
(6) Current portion of long-term loans payable
(7) Investment corporation bonds
(8) Long-term loans payable
―
―
―
―
―
―
12,782,000
12,782,000
―
41,600,000
41,480,400
(119,600)
114,372,000
114,372,000
―
Total liabilities
168,754,000
168,634,400
(119,600)
(9) Derivative transactions (*)
(389,386)
(389,386)
―
(*) Receivables and payables arising from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis and amounts in parenthesis denote net payables.
Carrying amounts of financial instruments on the balance sheets, their fair values, and the differences as of December 31, 2020, were as follows. Financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure are not included in the table. See Note 2 below.
Carrying amount
(JPY 1,000)
Fair value (JPY 1,000)
Difference (JPY 1,000)
(1) Cash and deposits
(2) Cash and deposits in trust
(3) Operating accounts receivable
19,382,019
19,382,019
―
9,171,145
9,171,145
―
672,415
672,415
―
Total assets
29,225,579
29,225,579
―
(4) Short-term loans payable
(5) Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable
(6) Current portion of long-term loans payable
(7) Investment corporation bonds
(8) Long-term loans payable
12,782,000
12,782,000
―
1,500,000
1,468,350
(31,650)
10,800,000
10,800,000
―
40,100,000
34,415,280
(5,684,720)
103,572,000
103,572,000
―
Total liabilities
168,754,000
163,037,630
(5,716,370)
(9) Derivative transactions (*)
(789,147)
(789,147)
―
(*) Receivables and payables arising from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis and amounts in parenthesis denote net payables.
(Note 1) Methods to measure fair value of financial instruments, and derivative transactions
(1) Cash and deposits; (2) Cash and deposits in trust; (3) Operating accounts receivable; (4) Short-term loans payable
The carrying value is deemed to approximate the fair value since the instruments are scheduled to be settled in a short period of time. Therefore, carrying value is stated.
(5) Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable; (7) Investment corporation bonds The fair value of these instruments is measured based on the market price.
(6) Current portion of long-term loans payable; (8) Long-term loans payable
The carrying value is deemed to approximate the fair value since the interest rate on long-term loans payable are floating interest rates which are revised periodically to reflect market interest rates.
(9) Derivative transactions
The information on the fair value of derivative transactions is presented in "Notes on derivative transactions" below.
(Note 2) Carrying amount of financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure
(thousands of yen)
Classification
As of December 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2020
Tenant leasehold and security deposits
1,040,520
1,040,520
Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
4,681,825
4,356,804
Total
5,722,345
5,397,324
Tenant leasehold and security deposits / Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust
Tenant leasehold and security deposits (in trust) for rental properties are not subject to fair value disclosure because they have no market price and their actual deposit periods from a tenant's move-in to move-out are not estimable, thus making areasonable estimate of future cash flows is difficult.
3. Redemption schedule for monetary claims subsequent to the account closing date
As of December 31, 2019
Due within one year (JPY 1,000)
Due after one to two years (JPY 1,000)
Due after two to three years (JPY 1,000)
Due after three to four years (JPY 1,000)
Due after four to five years (JPY 1,000)
Due after five years (JPY 1,000)
Cash and deposits
Cash and deposits in trust Operating accounts receivable
22,449,911 11,894,019 2,779,730
― ― ―
― ― ―
― ― ―
― ― ―
― ― ―
Total
37,123,661
―
―
―
―
―
As of December 31, 2020
Due within one year (JPY 1,000)
Due after one to two years (JPY 1,000)
Due after two to three years (JPY 1,000)
Due after three to four years (JPY 1,000)
Due after four to five years (JPY 1,000)
Due after five years (JPY 1,000)
Cash and deposits
Cash and deposits in trust Operating accounts receivable
19,382,019 9,171,145 672,415
― ― ―
― ― ―
― ― ―
― ― ―
― ― ―
Total
29,225,579
―
―
―
―
―
4. Schedule for repayment of loans payable and redemption of investment corporation bonds subsequent to the account closing date
As of December 31, 2019
Due within one year (JPY 1,000)
Due after one to two years (JPY 1,000)
Due after two to three years (JPY 1,000)
Due after three to four years (JPY 1,000)
Due after four to five years (JPY 1,000)
Due after five years (JPY 1,000)
Short-term loans payable Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable Current portion of long-term loans payable Investment corporation bonds
Long-term loans payable
― ―
12,782,000
― ―
― ―
―
1,500,000 10,800,000
― ―
―
6,000,000 10,900,000
― ―
― ―
15,772,000
― ―
―
3,000,000 18,650,000
― ―
―
31,100,000 58,250,000
Total
12,782,000
12,300,000
16,900,000
15,772,000
21,650,000
89,350,000
As of December 31, 2020
Due within one year (JPY 1,000)
Due after one to two years (JPY 1,000)
Due after two to three years (JPY 1,000)
Due after three to four years (JPY 1,000)
Due after four to five years (JPY 1,000)
Due after five years (JPY 1,000)
Short-term loans payable Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable Current portion of long-term loans payable Investment corporation bonds Long-term loans payable
12,782,000 1,500,000
10,800,000
― ―
― ―
―
6,000,000 10,900,000
― ―
― ―15,772,000
― ―
―
3,000,000 18,650,000
― ―
― ―19,000,000
― ―
―
31,100,000 39,250,000
Total
25,082,000
16,900,000
15,772,000
21,650,000
19,000,000
70,350,000
[Notes on derivative transactions]
1. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is not applied
As of December 31, 2019
For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is not applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to theprincipal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date was as follows:
(thousands of yen)Contract amount, etc.
ClassificationType, etc. of derivative transactionFair valueMethod to measure the fair valueOf which, due after one yearTransactions other than market transactions
The fair value is measured at the (25,992) quoted price, etc. obtained from the counterparty financial institutions.
As of December 31, 2020
For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is not applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to theprincipal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date was as follows:
(thousands of yen)Contract amount, etc.
ClassificationType, etc. of derivative transactionFair valueMethod to measure the fair valueOf which, due after one yearTransactions other than market transactions
The fair value is measured at the (29,655) quoted price, etc. obtained from the counterparty financial institutions.
2. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is applied
As of December 31, 2019
For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date for each method of hedge accounting was as follows:
(thousands of yen)
Method of hedge accounting
Contract amount, etc.
Type, etc. of derivative transactionMain hedged itemOf which, due after one year
Method to measure the fair value
Deferral methodInterest rate swaps (fixed rate payment, floating rate receipt)The fair value is measured at the quotedLong-term loans payable
112,654,000
101,072,000
(363,394) price, etc. obtained from the counterparty financial institutions.
As of December 31, 2020
For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date for each method of hedge accounting was as follows:
(thousands of yen)Method of hedge accounting
Contract amount, etc.
Type, etc. of derivative transactionMain hedged itemFair valueOf which, due after one year
Method to measure the fair value
Deferral methodInterest rate swaps (fixed rate payment, floating rate receipt)The fair value is measured at the quotedLong-term loans payable
101,072,000
90,272,000
(759,492) price, etc. obtained from the counterparty financial institutions.
[Notes on tax-effect accounting]
1. Significant components of deferred tax assets and liabilities by cause
(thousands of yen)As of December 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2020
Deferred tax assets:
Valuation difference on assets accepted through merger
1,712,010
1,696,476
Amortization of fixed-term leasehold of land
162,810
206,151
Asset retirement obligations
14,951
15,530
Amortization of trademark right
―
11,763
Deferred gains (losses) on hedges
128,306
238,937
Total gross deferred tax assets
2,018,079
2,168,860
Valuation allowance
(2,018,079)
(2,168,860)
Total deferred tax assets
―
―
Deferred tax liabilities:
Deferred gains (losses) on hedges
13,981
―
Total gross deferred tax liabilities
13,981
―
2. Details of major causes of material differences between the statutory tax rate and the tax rate under effective tax accountingAs of December 31, 2019
As of December 31, 2020
Statutory tax rate
31.51%
31.46%
[Adjustments]
Deduction for dividends paid
(31.72%)
(34.09%)
Change in valuation allowance
0.20%
2.63%
Other - net
0.03%
0.08%
Actual effective tax rate
0.01%
0.08%
[Notes on asset retirement obligations]
Asset retirement obligations recognized on the balance sheet
1. Outline of the subject asset retirement obligations
JHR recognizes asset retirement obligations as it is obliged to restore the land of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station
(former name: Hotel Centraza Hakata), acquired on April 1, 2016, and HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA, acquired on August 19, 2016, to the original state in accordance with the fixed-term leasehold agreement. For the asset retirement obligations of
HOTEL ASCENT Fukuoka, the obligations have been expired with the termination of the fixed-term leasehold agreement on its land due to the exchange of part of the site as of October 29, 2020.
2. Calculation method of the subject asset retirement obligations
Calculated the amount of asset retirement obligations estimating that the expected useful life is 34 years and 48 years, respectively, due to their remaining use period and using the discount rate of 0.484% and 0.394%, respectively.
3. Increase and decrease of the subject asset retirement obligations
(thousands of yen)
For the year ended December 31, 2019
For the year ended December 31, 2020
Balance at beginning of period
445,622
447,677
Increase due to acquisition of property and equipment Adjustment due to passage of time
Decrease due to expiration of asset retirement obligations
―2,054
―
―
1,989
(114,505)
Balance at end of period
447,677
335,161
[Notes on segment and related information]
1. Segment information
The segment information has been omitted because JHR has only one segment, which is the investment and management of hotel real estate.
2. Related information
For the year ended December 31, 2019
(1) Information about products and services
Information about products and services has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in a single product / service category accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.
(2) Information about geographical areas
(i) Operating revenue
Information about geographical areas has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in Japan accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.
(ii) Property and equipment
Information about property and equipment has been omitted because the amount of property and equipment located in Japan accounted for more than 90% of net property and equipment on the balance sheets.
(3) Information about major customers
(thousands of yen)
Name of customer
Operating revenue
Name of related segment
Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.
(Note)
15,221,983
Investment and management of hotel real estate
AAPC Japan K.K.
2,996,251
Investment and management of hotel real estate
(Note) Operating revenue includes the operating revenue of customers belonging to the same company group as said customers.
For the year ended December 31, 2020
(1) Information about products and services
Information about products and services has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in a single product / service category accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.
(2) Information about geographical areas
(i) Operating revenue
Information about geographical areas has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in Japan accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.
(ii) Property and equipment
Information about property and equipment has been omitted because the amount of property and equipment located in
Japan accounted for more than 90% of net property and equipment on the balance sheets.
(3) Information about major customers
(thousands of yen)
Name of customer
Operating revenue
Name of related segment
Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.
(Note 1)
1,990,793
Investment and management of hotel real estate
THE DAI-ICHI BUILDING CO., LTD.
Undisclosed (Note 2)
Investment and management of hotel real estate
(Note 1) Operating revenue includes the operating revenue of customers belonging to the same company group as said customers. (Note 2) Undisclosed as the consent on disclosure has not been obtained from the lessee.
[Notes on rental properties, etc.]
JHR owns rental properties for hotels. The carrying amounts, changes in such balances, and fair values of such properties were as follows:
(thousands of yen)
Use
For the year ended December 31, 2019
For the year ended December 31, 2020
Hotel
Carrying amount
Balance at beginning of period
Net increase (decrease) during period
Balance at end of period
306,789,379
374,314,498
67,525,119
(7,030,802)
374,314,498
367,283,696
Fair value at end of period
525,910,000
493,330,000
(Note 1)
Increase during the year ended December 31, 2019, principally represents the acquisition of Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi for ¥2,841 million and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba for ¥63,468 million. Decrease during the year ended December 31, 2020, principally represents the sale of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi for ¥4,790 million and recording of depreciation.
(Note 2)
Fair value at end of period is the appraisal value determined by external licensed real estate appraisers.
Real estate operating revenue and costs related to the rental properties were as follows:
(thousands of yen)
Use
For the year ended December 31, 2019
For the year ended December 31, 2020
Hotel
Amount on the statements of income
Real estate operating revenue
Real estate operating costs
Net real estate operating income
28,278,550
10,495,725
8,997,408
8,717,332
19,281,141
1,778,393
(Note)
"Real estate operating revenue" and "Real estate operating costs" are income from real estate operation (including other income from real estate operation) and corresponding expenses (such as depreciation, property tax, etc., trust fees, repair expenses and others), and are included in "Real Estate operatingrevenue" and "Real estate operating costs," respectively.
[Notes on per unit information]
For the year ended December 31, 2019
For the year ended December 31, 2020
Net assets per unit
¥53,004
¥49,570
Net income per unit
¥3,447
¥342
(Note 1)
Net income per unit is computed by dividing net income by the average number of investment units during the period.
(Note 2)
Net income per unit after the adjustment of potentially dilutive units is not presented since there are no potentially dilutive units. The basis of computation of net income per unit is as follows:
For the year ended December 31, 2019
For the year ended December 31, 2020
Net income (JPY 1,000)
15,290,314
1,527,045
Amount not attributable to common unitholders (JPY 1,000)
―
―
Net income attributable to common investment units (JPY 1,000)
15,290,314
1,527,045
Average number of investment units during period (units)
4,434,849
4,462,347
[Notes on significant subsequent events]
Not applicable.
[Additional information]
Impact of COVID-19
With the number of infections starting to increase again since November 2020, and despite growing expectations for containment of infections as vaccination started in Europe and the U.S., the worldwide spread of the infection by COVID-19 and the deterioration in social and economic conditions have not yet settled, and recovery in hotel performance is expected to take more time.
Under such circumstances, some of the lessees whose business performance has worsened have requested reduction or postponement of fixed rent, leading to the risk of JHR's operating revenue possibly decreasing.
Although it is uncertain and difficult to foresee when COVID-19 will be contained, JHR made accounting estimates by applying impairment accounting for property and equipment based on information available as of the date of preparation of this Financial Report and assuming that the impact by COVID-19 will continue through the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, followed by recovery in performance after a certain period of time.
However, as it is difficult to accurately predict when COVID-19 will be contained and how large its impact will be, JHR may see its asset status, income and cash flows affected in case the recovery is delayed.
(9) Changes in total number of investment units issued and outstanding
The following is the status of increase (decrease) in the total number of investment units issued and outstanding and unitholders'capital for past five years through to the end of the fiscal year under review.
Total number of investment units issued and outstandingUnitholders' capital
New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥85,020 (issue value of ¥82,273) in order to procure funds for
the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.
(Note 2)
New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥82,273 in order to procure funds for allocation to
acquisition of new properties, etc.
(Note 3)
New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥81,536 (issue value of ¥78,956) in order to procure funds for
the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.
(Note 4)
New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥78,956 in order to procure funds for allocation to part
of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or repair expenses and capital expenditures to maintain or improve
competitiveness of existing properties.
(Note 5)
New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥77,518 (issue value of ¥75,065) in order to procure funds for
the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.
(Note 6)
New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥75,065 in order to procure funds for allocation to part
of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or repair expenses and capital expenditures to maintain or improve
competitiveness of existing properties.
(Note 7)
New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥76,342 (issue value of ¥73,927) in order to procure funds for
the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc.
(Note 8)
New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥73,927 in order to procure funds for allocation to part
of acquisitions of new properties, etc.
3. Reference information
For detailed information of each property and the operating results of hotels, please see the reference information below as well as Financial Results Briefing dated today and the website of JHR (https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/ir/library.html).
(1) Information on values of assets under management, etc.
(i) Investment status
The following outlines the investment status of JHR as of the endof the fiscal year under review.
As ofDecember31, 2019
As ofDecember31, 2020
Asset category
Hotel type (Note 1)Prefectural location
Name
Total amount held (JPY1M) (Note 2)
Ratio to total assets
(%) (Note 3)Total amount held (JPY1M) (Note 2)
Ratio to total assets
(%) (Note 3)
Holiday Inn Osaka Namba
26,985
6.5
6.7
OsakaNamba Oriental Hotel
14,539
3.5
14,437
3.6
Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
2,817
0.7
2,805
0.7
7,908
1.9
2.0
CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN the b ikebukuro
6,644
1.6
6,606
1.7
6,584
1.6
6,578
1.6
Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi (Note 4)
4,801
1.2
－
－
Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi the b hachioji
3,527
0.8
2,680
0.6
3,491 2,664
0.9 0.7
TokyoSmile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji
Chisun Hotel Kamata
Limited-service hotel
(former Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo) (Note 5)
2,022 1,822 1,452
0.5 0.4
0.3
2,042 1,806 1,447
0.5 0.5
0.4
Hokkaido
the b suidobashi dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa Chisun Inn Kamata ibis Styles Sapporo Mercure Sapporo
1,194
0.3
1,173
0.3
941
0.2
0.2
769
0.2
768
0.2
6,561
1.6
1.6
5,792
1.4
5,735
1.4
HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA the b hakata
5,161
1.2
1.4
2,340
0.6
2,329
0.6
Fukuoka
Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae
2,022
0.5
1,419
0.3
1,401
0.5
0.4
Real estate in trust
Kyotoibis Styles Kyoto Station
6,650
1.6
1.7
Okinawa KumamotoMercure Okinawa Naha Dormy Inn Kumamoto
Nara
Nara Washington Hotel Plaza Subtotal
2,833 2,139 1,798 121,410
0.7 0.5 0.4 29.2
2,801 2,170 1,764 116,265
0.7 0.5 0.4 29.0
Tokyo
ChibaHilton Tokyo Odaiba Oriental Hotel tokyo bay Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport International Garden Hotel Narita Hotel Francs
63,429
15.3
63,376
15.8
17,486
4.2
4.3
13,205
3.2
3.3
9,162
2.2
2.3
3,178
0.8
3,145
0.8
Full-service hotelHiroshima
ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel)(Note 6)Oriental Hotel Hiroshima
17,327
4.2
17,215
4.3
4,099
1.0
Aichi Nara Hyogo Fukuoka Kanagawa
Hilton Nagoya Hotel Nikko Nara
15,650
3.8
15,695
1.0
3.9
10,355
2.5
2.6
Kobe Meriken Park Oriental HotelOriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata StationMercure Yokosuka
9,678
2.3
9,482
2.4
9,560
2.3
9,251
2.3
1,621
0.4
1,606
0.4
Subtotal
174,756
42.0
173,483
43.3
Hotel Nikko Alivila
17,904
4.3
OkinawaResort hotel
Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa The Beach Tower Okinawa
14,924 6,581
3.6 1.6
14,745 6,490
4.4
3.7 1.6
ChibaHilton Tokyo Bay
Osaka Kanagawa
Hotel Keihan Universal City Hakone Setsugetsuka Subtotal
26,408 5,905 3,689 75,413
6.4 1.4 0.9 18.1
Real estate in trust - Total
Deposits and other assets (Note 7)
Total assets
371,580 44,142 415,722
89.4
26,289 5,830 3,616 74,763
6.6 1.5 0.9 18.7
10.6
100.0
364,512 35,783 400,296
91.1
8.9
100.0
Amount (JPY1M)Ratio to total assetsAmount (JPY1M)Ratio to total assets
(%)
(%)Total liabilities Total net assets
179,200 236,522
43.1 56.9
179,095 221,201
44.7 55.3
(Note 1)
Hotels are categorized as limited-service hotels, full-service hotels or resort hotels according to the manner of operation.
(Note 2)
For real estate in trust, "Total amount held" shows the amount calculated by deducting accumulated depreciation from acquisition price (including
expenses incidental to acquisition).
(Note 3)
"Ratio to total assets" shows the ratio of total amount of each asset to total assets, rounded off to one decimal place.
(Note 4)
Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi was sold on July 1, 2020.
(Note 5)
Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo changed its name to Chisun Hotel Kamata on January 1, 2021 due to rebranding following cancellation of lease contract. In
this report, the same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note 6)
ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA is classified in accordance with the business category of Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, its main facility.
(Note 7)
Includes machinery and equipment, tools, furniture and fixtures, construction in progress, construction in progress in trust, and intangible assets
(excluding leasehold rights in trust and fixed-term leasehold of land in trust).
(ii)
Assets under management
(A) Major issues of investment securities
Not applicable
(B) Real estate properties under management
Not applicable
(C) Other major assets under management
A. Summary of real estate properties (in trust) under management
The following summarizes the real estate properties (in trust) under management by JHR as of the end of the fiscal year under review.
a. Details of assets under management (acquisition price, etc.)
Property
No.
Name
Grade (Note 1)
Acquisition price (JPY1M) (Note 2)
Carrying amount at end of period (JPY1M) (Note 3)
Appraisal value at end of period (JPY1M) (Note 4)
Appraisal agency (Note 5)
Investment ratio (Acquisition price)
(%) (Note 6)
Collateral (Note 7)
1
Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel
Upper-middle
10,900
9,654
13,900
N
2.9
Unsecured
2
Oriental Hotel tokyo bay
Mid-price
19,900
17,367
32,100
N
5.4
Unsecured
3
Namba Oriental Hotel
Mid-price
15,000
14,513
31,400
N
4.1
Unsecured
4
Hotel Nikko Alivila
Luxury
18,900
18,019
28,800
N
5.1
Unsecured
5
Oriental Hotel Hiroshima
Upper-middle
4,100
4,112
4,130
N
1.1
Unsecured
6
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
Mid-price
7,243
7,903
9,900
N
2.0
Unsecured
8
The Beach Tower Okinawa
Mid-price
7,610
6,495
10,000
N
2.1
Unsecured
9
Hakone Setsugetsuka
Mid-price
4,070
3,622
5,300
N
1.1
Unsecured
10
Dormy Inn Kumamoto
Mid-price
2,334
2,170
3,030
N
0.6
Unsecured
12
the b suidobashi
Mid-price
1,120
1,186
2,280
N
0.3
Unsecured
13
Dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa
Economy
999
934
1,280
J
0.3
Unsecured
14
Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza
Mid-price
2,130
2,038
4,510
N
0.6
Unsecured
15
Nara Washington Hotel Plaza
Mid-price
2,050
1,765
2,430
N
0.6
Unsecured
16
R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji
Economy
1,720
1,806
1,910
J
0.5
Unsecured
18
Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi
Economy
3,746
3,491
5,390
J
1.0
Unsecured
22
Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae
Economy
2,108
2,042
2,930
J
0.6
Unsecured
24
Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae
Economy
1,652
1,401
2,750
T
0.4
Unsecured
25
Chisun Hotel Kamata
(former Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo)
Economy
1,512
1,458
2,010
T
0.4
Unsecured
26
Chisun Inn Kamata
Economy
823
771
1,370
T
0.2
Unsecured
29
Hotel Keihan Universal City
Mid-price
6,000
5,833
15,400
R
1.6
Unsecured
31
Hilton Tokyo Bay
Luxury
26,050
26,301
39,900
D
7.0
Unsecured
32
ibis Styles Kyoto Station
Mid-price
6,600
6,641
10,200
D
1.8
Unsecured
33
ibis Styles Sapporo
Mid-price
6,797
6,522
11,100
N
1.8
Unsecured
34
Mercure Sapporo
Mid-price
6,000
5,789
10,500
N
1.6
Unsecured
35
Mercure Okinawa Naha
Mid-price
3,000
2,841
6,940
N
0.8
Unsecured
37
the b ikebukuro
Mid-price
6,520
6,593
6,980
N
1.8
Unsecured
39
the b hachioji
Mid-price
2,610
2,681
2,560
N
0.7
Unsecured
Property
No.
Name
Grade (Note 1)
Acquisition price (JPY1M) (Note 2)
Carrying amount at end of period (JPY1M) (Note 3)
Appraisal value at end of period (JPY1M) (Note 4)
Appraisal agency (Note 5)
Investment ratio (Acquisition price)
(%) (Note 6)
Collateral (Note 7)
40
the b hakata
Mid-price
2,300
2,347
4,330
N
0.6
Unsecured
41
Hotel Francs
Mid-price
3,105
3,145
4,080
D
0.8
Unsecured
42
Mercure Yokosuka
Mid-price
1,650
1,634
3,310
D
0.4
Unsecured
43
Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa
Upper-middle
14,950
14,878
17,200
N
4.0
Unsecured
44
ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel)
Luxury
17,320
17,294
21,000
D
4.7
Unsecured
45
CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN
Mid-price
6,705
6,613
7,430
D
1.8
Unsecured
46
Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station
Upper-middle
7,197
9,473
15,200
D
1.9
Unsecured
47
Holiday Inn Osaka Namba
Mid-price
27,000
26,941
26,500
N
7.3
Unsecured
48
HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Note 8)
Economy
5,248
5,451
6,650
D
1.4
Unsecured
49
Hilton Nagoya
Luxury
15,250
15,696
15,000
D
4.1
Unsecured
50
Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport
Upper-middle
13,175
13,343
13,400
N
3.6
Unsecured
51
International Garden Hotel Narita
Mid-price
9,125
9,196
9,500
N
2.5
Unsecured
52
Hotel Nikko Nara
Upper-middle
10,373
10,357
9,790
D
2.8
Unsecured
53
Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi
Mid-price
2,738
2,816
2,840
D
0.7
Unsecured
54
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
Upper-middle
62,400
63,607
68,100
N
16.9
Unsecured
Total
370,031
366,760
493,330
100.0
(Note 1)
JHR categorizes hotels into the four grade classes "Luxury," "Upper-middle," "Mid-price" and "Economy" mainly from the perspective of average
daily rate, etc.
(Note 2)
"Acquisition price" is the acquisition price stated on the purchase and sale agreement for beneficial interest in trust, etc. (consumption tax, local
consumption tax and the acquisition expense such as broker's fee are not included). The acceptance prices are indicated for the properties that have
been accepted through the merger with the former JHR.
(Note 3)
"Carrying amount at end of period" is the book value at the end of the fiscal year under review, and includes not only the amounts for real estate in
trust, but also machinery and equipment, tools, furniture and fixtures, construction in progress, construction in progress in trust, and intangible assets.
(Note 4)
"Appraisal value at end of period" is the appraisal value at the end of the fiscal year under review as the date of appraisal, in accordance with the asset
valuation methods and standards provided in JHR's Articles of Incorporation and the regulations set forth by The Investment Trusts Association, Japan.
(Note 5)
Under "Appraisal agency," the letters indicate the appraisers for the properties as follows:
(Note 6)
(Note 7)
(Note 8)
(Note 9)
N: Nihon Fudosan Kenkyusho (Japan Real Estate Institute)
J: JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.
T:The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd.
R: Rich Appraisal Institute Co., Ltd.
D: DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO., LTD.
"Investment ratio" is the ratio of acquisition price of the respective asset held at the end of the fiscal year under review to the total amount of acquisition price of all assets held at the end of the fiscal year under review, rounded off to one decimal place.
"Collateral" is whether or not a pledge has been established for the beneficial interest in trust.
The acquisition price for HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA was changed due to the exchange of part of the site conducted as of October 29, 2020. The omitted property numbers are the property numbers of assets that have been transferred.
b. Details of assets under management (change of tenants in portfolio)
The following is the changes in total number of tenants, total leasable area, total leased area, and occupancy rate of real estate properties (in trust) under management for the past five years.
(Note 1)
End of 17th period December 2016
End of 18th period December 2017
End of 19th period December 2018
End of 20th period December 2019
End of 21st period December 2020
Total number of tenants
(Note 1)
128
131
126
125
121
Total leasable area
(Note 2)
587,481.02 m2
687,124.54 m2
678,714.48 m2
746,329.68 m2
741,083.02 m2
Total leased area
(Note 3)
587,050.94 m2
686,694.46 m2
677,863.00 m2
745,227.67 m2
740,146.96 m2
Occupancy rate
(Note 4)
99.9%
99.9%
99.9%
99.9%
99.9%
Total number of tenants indicates the total number of tenants based on the lease contracts for respective real estate in trust (excluding tenants of parking lots, etc.) as of the end of each fiscal period. However, for properties for which master lease contracts under the pass-through scheme are concluded in which trustee receives the same amount of rents, etc. from end tenants as is in principle, the total number of end tenants (excluding tenants of parking lots, etc.) is indicated.
(Note 2)
(Note 3)In principle, total leasable area represents leasable area of the building, which does not include leasable area of land (including parking lots on ground), based on a lease contract or plan for each real estate in trust. For properties in which the leased area is not described in the lease contract, leasable area represents the area described in the registration of the building. Furthermore, when the leasable area in the lease contract is indicated in tsubo units, the figure in the table has been converted to the area in metric units (3.30578 square meters per one tsubo). In this report, the same shall apply hereinafter. In principle, leased area represents the leased area described in the lease contract of the building. For properties in which the leased area is not described in the lease contract, leased area shows the area described in the registration of the building. Furthermore, when the leased area in the lease contract is indicated in tsubo units, the figure in the table has been converted to the area in metric units (3.30578 square meters per one tsubo). However, for properties for which master lease contracts under the pass-through scheme are concluded in which trustee receives the same amount of rents, etc. from end tenants as is in principle, the total area for which lease contracts have been concluded with end tenants and which are actually leased is indicated. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note 4)
Occupancy rate indicates the percentage of leased area to leasable area of respective real estate properties in trust as of the end of each fiscal period. The same shall apply hereinafter.
c. Details of assets under management (information on major real estate)
Major real estate of which total annual rent accounts for 10% or more of the total annual rent (Note 1) of the entire portfolio is asfollows.
Property name
Total number of tenants
Total annual rent
Total leased area
Total leasable area
Change in occupancy rate for the past five years
Hilton Tokyo Bay
1
(Note 2)
64,928.83 m2
(Note 3)
64,928.83 m2
(Note 3)
December 2016
100.0%
December 2017
100.0%
December 2018
100.0%
December 2019
100.0%
December 2020
100.0%
(Note 1)
"Total annual rent" is the amount of (i) the amount arrived at when monthly fixed rent (rent of the building itself only, excluding common area maintenance charges and signage and parking usage fees; not factoring in any change in rent during the fiscal year) in lease contracts at the end of the fiscal year under review is multiplied by 12, plus (ii) assumed amounts of revenue sharing, variable rent or income from management contracts for full year.
The total annual rent for the HMJ Group Hotels indicates the sum of the fixed rent stated in the memorandum of understanding concerning the fixed-term lease contract concluded on August 25, 2020, and the assumed amount of variable rent.
(Note 2) (Note 3)
Total annual rent for Hilton Tokyo Bay is not indicates as consent for disclosure has not been obtained from the tenant.
The building of Hilton Tokyo Bay is co-owned with other right holders, and JHR owns co-ownership interest for 64,928.83 square meters (JHR owns 9/10 of co-ownership interest).
d. Details of assets under management (NOI, etc.)
Property
No.
Name
Rent type (Note 1)
Real estate operating revenue
(JPY 1,000)
NOI
(Note 2) (JPY 1,000)
NOI after depreciation
(Note 3)
(JPY 1,000)
1
Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel
Variable/Fixed
176,149
(75,480)
(372,925)
2
Oriental Hotel tokyo bay (Note 4)
Variable/Fixed
(134,058)
(253,226)
(621,781)
3
Namba Oriental Hotel (Note 4)
Variable/Fixed
415,818
310,818
147,170
4
Hotel Nikko Alivila (Note 4)
Variable/Fixed
263,662
114,808
(182,738)
5
Oriental Hotel Hiroshima (Note 4)
Variable/Fixed
(96,585)
(141,251)
(230,949)
6
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
Management contract
141,133
11,211
(102,802)
8
The Beach Tower Okinawa
Fixed
511,008
467,758
333,365
9
Hakone Setsugetsuka
Fixed
294,940
270,927
176,232
10
Dormy Inn Kumamoto
Fixed
194,460
171,991
126,234
12
the b suidobashi
Variable/Fixed
21,249
10,443
(17,711)
13
Dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa (Note 4)
Fixed
63,995
55,087
41,283
14
Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza (Note 4) (Note 5)
Fixed
240,000
224,000
199,000
15
Nara Washington Hotel Plaza (Note 5)
Fixed
150,000
134,000
98,000
16
R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji (Note 4)
Fixed
97,300
82,881
66,292
18
Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi
Variable/Fixed
(Note 7)
272,674
242,314
205,537
22
Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae
Variable/Fixed
(Note 7)
147,047
130,833
109,802
24
Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae
Fixed
141,039
126,347
108,128
25
Chisun Hotel Kamata
(former Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo) (Note 4)
Variable/Fixed (Note 7) (Note 8)
97,501
82,544
56,407
26
Chisun Inn Kamata
Variable
22,167
15,131
5,399
Property
No.
Name
Rent type (Note 1)
Real estate operating revenue
(JPY 1,000)
NOI
(Note 2) (JPY 1,000)
NOI after depreciation
(Note 3)
(JPY 1,000)
29
Hotel Keihan Universal City (Note 4)
Variable/Fixed
(Note 7)
558,039
481,584
392,871
30
Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi (Note 6)
Variable/Fixed
(Note 7)
232,363
200,048
187,174
31
Hilton Tokyo Bay (Note 4)
Variable/Fixed
(Note 7)
1,978,209
1,694,658
1,509,889
32
ibis Styles Kyoto Station (Note 4)
Management contract
45,934
(1,980)
(40,372)
33
ibis Styles Sapporo (Note 4)
Management contract
92,940
14,694
(68,172)
34
Mercure Sapporo (Note 4)
Management contract
154,080
14,691
(80,122)
35
Mercure Okinawa Naha (Note 4)
Management contract
－
(47,747)
(113,015)
37
the b ikebukuro (Note 4)
Variable/Fixed
187,555
159,712
127,477
39
the b hachioji
Variable/Fixed
204,505
175,614
142,101
40
the b hakata
Variable/Fixed
33,079
19,660
(2,580)
41
Hotel Francs
Fixed
300,000
237,804
192,619
42
Mercure Yokosuka
Variable
112,624
10,456
(24,779)
43
Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa (Note 4)
Variable/Fixed
45,833
(38,612)
(329,030)
44
ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel) (Note 4)
Variable/Fixed
895,756
511,061
290,487
45
CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN (Note 4)
Fixed
349,971
323,336
283,025
46
Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (Note 4)
Variable/Fixed
373,331
124,751
(284,573)
47
Holiday Inn Osaka Namba (Note 4)
Variable/Fixed
48,000
(1,019)
(192,538)
48
HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Note 4)
Fixed
468,119
351,497
315,876
49
Hilton Nagoya
Variable
816,688
201,653
33,609
50
Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport
Variable/Fixed
123,748
35,932
(185,608)
51
International Garden Hotel Narita (Note 4)
Variable/Fixed
136,052
91,442
(56,863)
52
Hotel Nikko Nara (Note 4)
Variable/Fixed
35,000
(13,029)
(159,944)
53
Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi (Note 4)
Variable/Fixed
9,200
(2,050)
(14,942)
54
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Note 4)
Variable/Fixed
258,300
6,320
(267,118)
Total
10,480,185
6,532,452
1,800,246
(Note 1)
Under "Rent type," "Fixed" is a property under a fixed rent structure, "Variable" is a property under a variable rent structure, "Management contract"
is a property under a management contract structure, and "Variable/Fixed" is a property under a combination of fixed and variable rent structures.
(Note 2)
NOI = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets +Asset retirement
obligations expenses
(Note 3)
NOI after depreciation (net operating income) = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs
(Note 4)
Temporarily closed for a certain period of time during the fiscal year under review due to the impact of COVID-19.
(Note 5)
For Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza and Nara Washington Hotel Plaza, consent on disclosure of rent in units of thousand yen has not been
obtained from the lessees and is thus rounded down to the nearest million yen.
(Note 6)
Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi was sold on July 1, 2020.
(Note 7)
For Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi, Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae, Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo, Hotel Keihan Universal City,
Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi and Hilton Tokyo Bay, the rent structure is one that has set not only fixed rent, but also partly has rent
based on a revenue sharing structure.
(Note 8)
The rent type for Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo through December 31, 2020 is indicated. Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo changed its name to Chisun Hotel
Kamata on January 1, 2021 due to rebranding following cancellation of lease contract. On January 1, 2021, and thereafter, the rent type for Chisun
Hotel Kamata is "Variable."
(Note 9)
The property numbers of assets that were sold before the end of the previous fiscal year are intentionally omitted.
B. Income statements for individual real estate properties (in trust) under management
The following are the individual income statements for real estate properties (in trust) under management for the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020). Figures are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen in principle, but areotherwise noted if circumstances do not allow for the figures to be stated in units of thousand yen.
Property No.
-
1
2
3
4
5
Property name
Portfolio total
(Note 1)
Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel
Oriental Hotel tokyo bay (Note 2)
Namba Oriental Hotel
(Note 2)
Hotel Nikko
Alivila (Note 2)
Oriental Hotel
Hiroshima (Note 2)
Number of operating days
-
366
366
366
366
366
(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal
10,480,185
176,149
(134,058)
415,818
263,662
(96,585)
Fixed rent
7,640,060
49,991
63,216
70,325
67,008
17,875
Variable rent
1,963,664
125,187
(197,275)
345,493
196,654
(114,460)
Other revenue
876,461
969
-
-
-
-
(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal
8,679,939
549,074
487,723
268,648
446,401
134,363
Land lease and other rent expenses
890,001
192,714
-
-
84,149
-
Property taxes
1,915,565
52,362
112,958
100,507
57,526
41,164
Outsourcing expenses
423,852
960
960
960
1,920
960
Nonlife insurance
67,271
4,271
4,240
1,747
3,234
1,381
Depreciation and amortization
4,724,515
296,932
368,554
160,357
297,271
89,697
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
5,701
511
-
3,290
275
-
Other costs
653,032
1,321
1,009
1,784
2,023
1,160
(C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B)
1,800,246
(372,925)
(621,781)
147,170
(182,738)
(230,949)
(Reference) Occupancy rate
99.9%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
(Reference) Number of tenants
121
1
1
1
1
1
Property No.
6
8
9
Property name
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
The Beach Tower
OkinawaHakone Setsugetsuka
Dormy Inn Kumamoto
12
13
the b suidobashi
Dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa
(Note 1)
(Note 2)Number of operating days
366
366
366
366
366
366
(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal
141,133
511,008
294,940
194,460
21,249
63,995
Fixed rent
103,778
511,008
294,340
194,460
21,249
63,395
Variable rent
-
Other revenue
37,354
- -
-
600
- -
- -
-
600
(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal
243,935
177,642
118,707
68,225
38,961
22,711
Land lease and other rent expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
Property taxes
35,492
39,662
21,635
19,107
8,168
6,095
Outsourcing expenses
53,788
-
-
-
1,200
1,200
Nonlife insurance
759
1,454
847
561
252
147
Depreciation and amortization
114,014
134,393
94,694
45,757
28,154
13,804
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
-
-
-
-
-
Other costs
39,880
2,132
1,530
2,799
1,185
1,465
(C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B)
(102,802)
333,365
176,232
126,234
(17,711)
41,283
(Reference) Occupancy rate
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
(Reference) Number of tenants
4
1
1
1
1
Property No.
14
15
16
18
22
24
Property name
Hakata NakasuWashington Hotel
Plaza(Note 2) (Note 3)
Nara Washington Hotel
Plaza
R&B Hotel
Ueno Hirokoji (Note 2)
Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi
Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae
Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi
Ekimae
(Note 3)
Number of operating days
366
366
366
366
366
366
(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal
240,000
150,000
97,300
272,674
147,047
141,039
Fixed rent
240,000
146,000
96,504
260,271
134,400
141,039
Variable rent
-
-
-
1,197
12,647
-
Other revenue
0
3,000
795
11,205
-
-
(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal
41,000
52,000
31,008
67,137
37,244
32,910
Land lease and other rent expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
Property taxes
12,000
11,000
12,227
26,772
13,074
11,067
Outsourcing expenses
1,000
3,000
840
1,614
1,200
1,080
Nonlife insurance
0
0
219
545
246
311
Depreciation and amortization
24,000
36,000
16,589
36,776
21,031
18,219
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other costs
1,000
0
1,132
1,427
1,692
2,231
(C) Net real estateoperating income = (A) − (B)
199,000
98,000
66,292
205,537
109,802
108,128
(Reference) Occupancy rate
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
(Reference) Number of tenants
1
2
1
2
1
1
Property No.
Property nameNumber of operating days
(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotalFixed rentVariable rentOther revenue
(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal
Land lease and other rent expenses
Property taxes
Outsourcing expenses
Nonlife insurance
Depreciation and amortization
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
Other costs
(C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B)
(Reference) Occupancy rate
(Reference) Number of tenants
25
26
Chisun Hotel
Kamata (former Hotel Vista Kamata
Tokyo) (Note 2)Chisun Inn
Kamata
366 97,501
366 22,167
93,534
--
22,167
3,967
-41,094
16,768
-
-
11,818
4,796
1,200
1,080
296
126
26,137
9,732
-
-
1,641
1,033
56,407
5,399
100.0%
100.0%
1
29
Hotel Keihan Universal City
(Note 2)
366
558,039
30
Sotetsu Fresa Inn
Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi
(Note 5)
182 232,363
Undisclosed
(Note 4)Undisclosed
(Note 4)Undisclosed
(Note 4)
165,167
21,110
45,197
4,751
2,025
87,088
1,624
3,370
392,871
100.0%
1
149,002
66,668
16,692
45,188
-
12,965
2,406
183
12,874
-
187,174
16,759
1,509,889
Hilton Tokyo Bay (Note 2)
366
1,978,209
Undisclosed
(Note 4)Undisclosed
(Note 4)Undisclosed
(Note 4)
468,320
123,720
141,696
12,427
4,255
184,769
-
1
- -100.0%
1
32
ibis Styles
Kyoto Station (Note 1) (Note 2)
366 45,934
42,334
-3,600
86,307
-
20,843
25,370
498
38,392
-
1,201
(40,372)
100.0%
2
Property No.
33
34
35
37
39
40
Property name
ibis Styles Sapporo
Mercure
Sapporo (Note 1) (Note 2)
Mercure Okinawa Naha (Note 1) (Note 2)
the b ikebukuro (Note 2)
the b hachioji
the b hakata
(Note 1) (Note 2)
Number of operating days
366
366
366
366
366
366
(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal
92,940
154,080
-
187,555
204,505
33,079
Fixed rent
21,196
56,142
-
100,967
38,245
28,022
Variable rent
39,939
21,484
-
84,575
152,238
5,057
Other revenue
31,804
76,453
-
2,012
14,021
-
(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal
161,112
234,203
113,015
60,077
62,404
35,660
Land lease and other rent expenses
-
45
321
-
-
-
Property taxes
37,112
49,704
23,359
22,291
21,363
10,030
Outsourcing expenses
8,028
23,102
20,506
1,200
1,200
1,200
Nonlife insurance
1,182
1,399
976
515
568
321
Depreciation and amortization
82,867
94,814
65,268
32,235
33,513
22,241
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other costs
31,922
65,137
2,582
3,835
5,758
1,866
(C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B)
(68,172)
(80,122)
(113,015)
127,477
142,101
(2,580)
(Reference) Occupancy rate
98.3%
95.9%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
(Reference) Number of tenants
4
11
1
4
10
2
Property No.
Property nameNumber of operating days
(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotalFixed rentVariable rentOther revenue
(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal
Land lease and other rent expenses
Property taxes
Outsourcing expenses
Nonlife insurance
Depreciation and amortization
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
Other costs
(C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B)
(Reference) Occupancy rate
(Reference) Number of tenants
41
42
Hotel FrancsMercure Yokosuka
366 300,000
366 112,624
300,000
--
77,111
-
35,513
107,380
137,404
-
-
58,570
35,171
1,800
19,366
1,325
1,984
45,185
35,235
-
-
498
45,646
192,619
(24,779)
100.0%
100.0%
1
43
Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa
(Note 2)
366 45,833
44
ACTIVE-INTER
CITY HIROSHIMA
(Note 2)
366 895,756
45,833
--374,863
-
78,184
2,400
509,729 170,719
215,307
605,268
-
120,419
3,023
290,417
-
838
(329,030)
100.0%
1
4,189
220,573
-
163,720
290,487
99.8%
1
45
CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN
(Note 2)
366
349,971
Undisclosed
(Note 4)
-
Undisclosed
(Note 4)
66,945
-
22,939
1,200
46
Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata
Station (Note 2)
366 373,331
35,416
337,915
-657,905
222,206
20,911
3,000
608
40,310
-
1,886
283,025
100.0%
40
1,617
407,711
-
2,458
(284,573)
100.0%
1
1
Property No.
47
48
49
50
51
52
Property name
Holiday Inn Osaka Namba
(Note 2)
HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA
(Note 2)
Hilton Nagoya
Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport
International Garden Hotel
Narita(Note 2)
Hotel Nikko Nara
(Note 2)
Number of operating days
366
366
366
366
366
366
(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal
48,000
468,119
816,688
123,748
136,052
35,000
Fixed rent
48,000
372,640
Undisclosed
37,000
28,000
35,000
(Note 4)
Variable rent
-
-
Undisclosed
86,748
108,052
-
(Note 4)
Other revenue
-
95,478
Undisclosed
-
-
-
(Note 4)
(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal
240,538
152,242
783,078
309,357
192,916
194,944
Land lease and other rent expenses
-
23,331
222,401
-
-
-
Property taxes
45,222
31,625
105,069
80,058
39,400
40,774
Outsourcing expenses
1,560
14,892
99,455
2,520
2,280
2,610
Nonlife insurance
1,400
615
4,206
4,188
1,888
3,144
Depreciation and amortization
191,519
35,246
168,043
221,541
148,306
146,914
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other costs
836
46,530
183,901
1,048
1,040
1,500
(C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B)
(192,538)
315,876
33,609
(185,608)
(56,863)
(159,944)
(Reference) Occupancy rate
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
(Reference) Number of tenants
1
6
4
1
1
1
Property No.
53
54
Property name
Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi
Hilton Tokyo
Odaiba
(Note 2)
(Note 2)
Number of operating days
366
366
(A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal
9,200
258,300
Fixed rent
9,200
258,300
Variable rent
Other revenue
- -
- -
(B) Real estate operating costs subtotal
24,142
525,418
Land lease and other rent expenses
-
-
Property taxes
8,385
245,585
Outsourcing expenses
2,160
120
Nonlife insurance
210
5,439
Depreciation and amortization
12,892
273,439
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
-
-
Other costs
494
834
(C) Net real estateoperating income = (A) − (B)
(14,942)
(267,118)
(Reference) Occupancy rate
100.0%
100.0%
(Reference) Number of tenants
1
1
(Note 1)
Variable rent includes income from management contracts. For details of the management contract, please refer to "C. Overview of the hotel business;
a. Rent structures of hotels with variable rent, management contract or revenue sharing" on page 51.
(Note 2)
Temporarily closed for a certain period of time during the fiscal year under review due to the impact of COVID-19.
(Note 3)
Consent on disclosure of rent in units of thousand yen has not been obtained from the lessee and is thus rounded down to the nearest million yen.
(Note 4)
Rent income, etc. is not disclosed as consent on disclosure has not been obtained from the tenant with whom a lease contract has been concluded..
(Note 5)
Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi was sold on July 1, 2020.
(Note 6)
The property numbers of assets that were sold before the end of the previous fiscal year are intentionally omitted.
C. Overview of the hotel businessa. Rent structures of hotels with variable rent,management contract or revenue sharing
Property
No.
Name
Rent type
Method of calculating variable rent and income from management contracts
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022 and after
The HMJ Group Hotels (Note 1
1
Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel
Variable/Fixed
Total GOP of The FiveHMJ Hotels x 89.78% −fixed rent for January
AGOP (Note 3) x 86.0%
(Total AGOP of The Five HMJ Hotels - base amount (¥4,120 million/year (Note 4))) x 85.0%
2
Oriental Hotel tokyo bay
AGOP x 79.0%
3
Namba Oriental Hotel
AGOP x 91.0%
4
Hotel Nikko Alivila
AGOP x 74.0%
5
Oriental Hotel Hiroshima
AGOP x 89.0%
43
Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa
Variable/Fixed
GOP x 82.92% − fixedrent for January
AGOP x 89.0%
(AGOP - base amount (¥655 million/year)) x 95.0%
44
Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA)
Variable/Fixed
(Note 2)
GOP x 79.03% − fixedrent for January
AGOP x 93.0%
(AGOP - base amount (¥360 million/year)) x 90.0%
46
Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station
Variable/Fixed
GOP x 96.98% −fixedrent for January
AGOP x 97.0%
(AGOP - base amount (¥442 million/year)) x 98.0%
47
Holiday Inn Osaka Namba
Variable/Fixed
GOP x 90.15% − fixedrent for January
AGOP x 98.0%
(AGOP - base amount (¥580 million/year)) x 97.0%
50
Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport
Variable/Fixed
GOP x 83.59% − fixedrent for January
AGOP x 95.0%
(AGOP - base amount (¥450 million/year)) x 93.0%
51
International Garden Hotel Narita
Variable/Fixed
GOP x 95.35% − fixedrent for January
AGOP x 95.0%
(AGOP - base amount (¥360 million/year)) x 98.0%
52
Hotel Nikko Nara
Variable/Fixed
GOP x 90.05% − fixedrent for January
AGOP x 95.0%
(AGOP - base amount (¥440 million/year)) x 95.0%
53
Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi
Variable/Fixed
GOP x 87.11% − fixedrent for January
AGOP x 87.0%
(AGOP - base amount (¥128 million/year)) x 91.0%
54
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
Variable/Fixed
GOP x 92.10% − fixedrent for January
AGOP x 97.0%
(AGOP - base amount (¥1,660 million/year)) x 98.0%
The Accor Group Hotels
6
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
Management contract (Note 5)
Amount equivalent to GOP
32
ibis Styles Kyoto Station
Amount equivalent to GOP
33
ibis Styles Sapporo
Amount equivalent to GOP
34
Mercure Sapporo
Amount equivalent to GOP
35
Mercure Okinawa Naha
Amount equivalent to GOP
42
Mercure Yokosuka
Variable
Amount linked to GOP (Note 6)
The Ishin Group Hotels
12
the b suidobashi
Variable/Fixed
Amount linked to GOP (Note 6)
37
the b ikebukuro
39
the b hachioji
40
the b hakata
Otherhotelswith variabl rent or revenusharing
18
Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi
Fixed + Revenue sharing
Amount that is a certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold (Note 6)
22
Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae
Fixed + Revenue sharing
Amount that is a certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold (Note 6)
25
Chisun Hotel Kamata
(former Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo) (Note 7)
Fixed + Revenue sharing
When hotel total sales from January 1 to December 31 of every year exceeds ¥270 million, the amount arrived at when the amount exceeding ¥270 million is multiplied by 32.5%
26
Chisun Inn Kamata
Variable
Amount that is the monthly GOP multiplied by 86.0% (¥0 if the amount is below ¥0).
29
Hotel Keihan Universal City
Fixed + Revenue sharing
Amount that is a certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold (Note 6)
30
Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi
Fixed + Revenue sharing
Amount that is a certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold (Note 6)
31
Hilton Tokyo Bay
Fixed + Revenue sharing
Amount that is a certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold (Note 6)
49
Hilton Nagoya
Variable
Variable rents linked to hotel sales, etc. (Note 6)
(Note 1)Variable rents for the HMJ Group Hotels are those stated in the memorandum of understanding concerning the fixed-term lease contracts and the revised fixed-term lease contracts concluded on August 25, 2020.
(Note 2)
The indicated structures are for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA.
(Note 3) (Note 4)
AGOP (adjusted GOP) is the amount calculated by subtracting certain fees and other items from GOP. The same shall apply hereinafter.
For the purpose of payments of variable rent from each hotel, etc. JHR has set an individual AGOP base amount for each hotel. The breakdown of the AGOP base amount of The Five HMJ Hotels (¥4,120 million/year) is as follows.
Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel: ¥690,000 thousand, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay: ¥1,060,000 thousand, Namba Oriental Hotel: ¥890,000 thousand, Hotel Nikko Alivila: ¥1,250,000 thousand, and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima: ¥230,000 thousand
(Note 5)
The management contract structure is a structure for hotel real estate owned by JHR in which JHR entrusts an operator to operate the hotel and takes in the outcome of that business as real estate operating revenue. Specifically, JHR, the owner of the hotel real estate, concludes a management contract with an operator and entrusts the operator with the tasks necessary to run the hotel business. JHR receives the hotel revenue achieved from the hotel business (operation) by the operator and, at the same time, pays a management fee to the operator. This hotel revenue achieved is recognized as "real estate operating revenue through management contract" and is equivalent to the rent that is the real estate operating revenue under the leasing structure.
(Note 6) (Note 7)
The detailed content of the contract is not disclosed as consent on disclosure has not been obtained from the lessee, etc.
The rent structure for Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo through December 31, 2020 is indicated. Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo changed its name to Chisun Hotel Kamata on January 1, 2021 due to rebranding following cancellation of lease contract. After the property name is changed to Chisun Hotel Kamata, the rent structure will be the same as that of Chisun Inn Kamata.
b.
Major indicators of the hotel business
The following tables indicate the figures related to the hotel business of the HMJ Group Hotels for the operating period from
January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020, based on the data provided by the hotel lessees, etc. While these indicators of the hotels are among the indicators that show the operating status of the rooms departments, please note that they do not necessarily represent the operating revenue and the ability to bear rent, etc. of the respective hotels, as the room rates and profit margins, etc. of the respective rooms available for sale are not uniform, among other reasons. As such, the indicators are no more than the reference figures.
Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel
Ratio to total sales
(%)
Oriental Hotel tokyo bay (Note 4)
Ratio to total sales
(%)
Namba Oriental Hotel
(Note 4)
Ratio to total sales
(%)
Hotel Nikko Alivila
(Note 4)
Ratio to total sales
(%)
Oriental Hotel
Hiroshima (Note 4)
Ratio to total sales
(%)
The Five HMJ
Hotels
Total/Average
Ratio to total sales
(%)
Occupancy rate
48.8%
-
40.3%
-
17.1%
-
40.7%
-
51.5%
-
40.0%
-
ADR (Note 1)
18,914
-
15,293
-
13,663
-
24,169
-
8,166
-
16,895
-
RevPAR (Note 2)
9,225
-
6,167
-
2,330
-
9,837
-
4,208
-
6,756
-
Total sales
Rooms department Food & beverage department Tenant department Other departments (Note 3)
2,853
100.0
2,291
100.0
918
100.0
2,636
100.0
826
100.0
9,525
100.0
1,091
38.2
1,153
50.3
220
24.0
1,429
54.2
350
42.3
4,243
44.5
1,385
48.5
740
32.3
16
1.7
837
31.8
405
49.0
3,382
35.5
77
2.7
144
6.3
622
67.8
2
0.1
22
2.6
868
9.1
300
10.5
255
11.1
60
6.6
367
13.9
50
6.1
1,033
10.8
GOP
195
6.8
(149)
(6.5)
463
50.4
294
11.1
(108)
(13.0)
695
7.3
Okinawa Marriott
Resort & Spa
(Note 4)Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (Note 4) (Note 5)Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata
Holiday Inn OsakaHilton Tokyo NaritaInternational Garden Hotel
Station (Note 4)
Namba (Note 4)
Airport
Narita (Note 4)
Ratio to total sales
Ratio to total sales
Ratio to total sales
Ratio to total salesRatio to total salesRatio to total sales
Rooms department Food & beverage department Tenant department Other departments (Note 3)
1,071
100.0
49
100.0
3,646
100.0
21,146
100.0
460
43.0
38
76.5
1,484
40.7
10,046
47.5
539
50.3
2
4.0
1,584
43.4
7,535
35.6
11
1.1
－
－
131
3.6
1,375
6.5
61
5.7
10
19.5
447
12.3
2,190
10.4
GOP
(102)
(9.5)
(35)
(69.9)
(109)
(3.0)
1,326
6.3
(Note 1)ADR: Represents average daily rate, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms sold during the period.
Service charges are 10% for Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel), International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara and Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station; 12% for Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport; and 13% for Hilton Tokyo Odaiba. Holiday Inn Osaka Namba and Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi do not request service charges. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note 2)
RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing total rooms revenue for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter
(Note 3) (Note 4)
Figures for the other departments include sales of the department for sale of goods.
The properties were temporarily closed for a certain period of time during the fiscal year under review due to the impact of COVID-19, but the occupancy rate has been calculated by including the closed period.
(Note 5)
The indicated figures are for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA.
(Note 6)
For Total/Average of the HMJ Group Hotels, figures are calculated by JHR as reference since no figures have been provided by the hotel lessees, etc.
(Note 7)
The occupancy rate is rounded off to one decimal place, while ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest whole number. Sales and GOP are rounded off to the nearest million yen. For the ratio to total sales, the ratio of sales in each department to total sales is rounded off to one decimal place.
(2) Status ofcapitalexpenditures a. Planned capital expenditures (Note)
The following table shows major estimated capital expenditures items for renovation work planned as of the end of the fiscal year under review. Expenditures are expected to total ¥3,534 million, which consists of capital expenditures of ¥3,522 million(Note) and repair expenses of ¥12million, for the next fiscal year.
Estimated construction costs
Name of property, etc.
(JPY1M)Purpose
Scheduled period
(Location)
Total amount
Total amount
paidKobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel (Kobe-shi, Hyogo)
Dormy Inn Kumamoto (Kumamoto-shi, Kumamoto) Hotel Keihan Universal City (Osaka-shi, Osaka)Renovation of prefabricated bathrooms in guest rooms Renewal of air conditioning equipment
From April 2021 to July 2021
55
－
From March 2021
80
－
to July 2021
From April 2021
Renovation of guest rooms
160
－
to July 2021
Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa (Nago-shi, Okinawa)
From March 2021
Painting of exterior walls
60
－
to April 2021
Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa (Nago-shi, Okinawa)
From October 2021
Renovation of guest rooms, etc.
500
－
to December 2021
HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka) HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka) HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka) International Garden Hotel Narita (Narita-shi, Chiba)
From April 2021
Renovation of guest rooms, etc.
265
－
To June 2021
From April 2021
Renewal of furniture in guest rooms
55
－
to June 2021
Renewal of heat-source equipment for air conditioning facilities
From April 2021 to May 2021
73
－
Renewal of air conditioning units
From October 2021 to November 2021
55
－
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Minato-ku, Tokyo)
Renewal of central monitoring device
From March 2021 to June 2021
63
－
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Minato-ku, Tokyo)
Renovation of information and telecommunication equipment
From April 2021 to June 2021
100
－
Total
1,467
－
(Note)New construction and renewal work includes that for buildings, attached facilities, etc. as well as items classified as furniture and fixtures. The scheduled period of the above planned renovation work and whether or not the renovation work will be performed may change.
b. Capital expenditures during the year (Note)
Major construction work conducted by JHR during the fiscal year under review that represents capital expenditures is as below. Capital expenditures for the fiscal year under review totaled ¥1,665 million, and repair expenses that were accounted for as expense in the fiscal year under review totaled ¥29 million. In aggregate, ¥1,694 million of construction work was carried out.
Name of property, etc.
(Location)
Purpose
Period
Construction costs
(JPY1M)
Hotel Nikko Alivila (Nakagamigun, Okinawa)
Additional installation of sewage tank
From March 2020 to June 2020
72
Dormy Inn Kumamoto (Kumamoto-shi, Kumamoto)
Renewal of air conditioning equipment
From May 2020 to June 2020
67
Hilton Tokyo Bay (Urayasu-shi, Chiba)
Renewal of air conditioning equipment
From May 2020 to July 2020
52
HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka)
Renewal of air conditioning equipment
From March 2020 to March 2020
90
Hilton Nagoya (Nagoya-shi, Aichi)
Work on plumbing equipment
From March 2020 to May 2020
57
Hilton Nagoya (Nagoya-shi, Aichi)
Renewal of elevators
From June 2020 to December 2020
51
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Minato-ku, Tokyo)
Renovation of banquet rooms
From December 2019 to March 2020
92
Total
483
(Note) New construction and renewal work include those for buildings, attached facilities, etc. as well as items classified as furniture and fixtures.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 06:33:00 UTC.