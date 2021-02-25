MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Tokyo Stock Exchange > Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation 8985 JP3046400002 JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION (8985) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 02/24 65600 JPY +4.46% 01:34a JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Difference Between Operating Forecast and Actual Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2020 (21st Period) PU 01:34a JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Results Briefing for FY12/2020 (21st Period) PU 01:34a JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020) PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020) 02/25/2021 | 01:34am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. February 25, 2021 Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020) Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 8985 URL: http://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/ Representative: Kaname Masuda, Executive Director Asset Management Company: Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Representative: Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO Contact: Noboru Itabashi Managing Director, Director of the Board, Head of Operations Division Phone: +81-3-6422-0530 Scheduled date to file Securities Report: March 25, 2021 Scheduled date to start dividend payment: March 22, 2021 Preparation of supplementary material on financial report: Schedule for presentation of financial results: Yes Yes (Analysts and institutional investors only) (Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Status summary of operation and assets for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020) (1) Operating results (Percentages show changes from the previous year) Operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Net income Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 JPY1M 13,838 28,278 % (51.1) 0.1 JPY1M 3,176 17,148 % (81.5) (4.7) JPY1M 1,398 15,291 % (90.9) (5.7) JPY1M 1,527 15,290 % (90.0) (5.7) Net income per unit Return on equity (ROE) Ordinary income to total assets Ordinary income to operating revenue Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 JPY 342 3,447 % 0.7 7.0 % 0.3 4.0 % 10.1 54.1 (Note) Net income per unit is calculated based on the period-average number of investment units issued. (2) Cash distributions Dividend per unit (Excess of earnings exclusive) Total dividends (Excess of earnings exclusive) Dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings Total dividends from excess of earnings Payout ratio Dividend to net assets Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 JPY 410 3,690 JPY1M 1,829 16,466 JPY - - JPY1M - - % 119.8 107.7 % 0.8 7.1 (Note 1) The source of dividends for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, is calculated by adding appropriation for dividends (¥305 million) to unappropriated retained earnings. For details of the appropriation for dividends, please refer to " Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends" on page 18. (Note 2) The source of dividends for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, is calculated by adding appropriation for dividends (¥1,176 million) to unappropriated retained earnings. For details of the appropriation for dividends, please refer to " Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends" on page 18. (Note 3) Payout ratio is calculated using the following formula, rounded off to one decimal place. Total dividends (total dividends from excess of earnings exclusive) ÷ Net income × 100 (3) Financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per unit Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 JPY1M 400,296 415,722 JPY1M 221,201 236,522 % 55.3 56.9 JPY 49,570 53,004 (Note) Net assets per unit are calculated based on the total number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal year. (4) Cash flows Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at end of year Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 JPY1M 13,747 20,000 JPY1M (3,077) (72,464) JPY1M (16,461) 49,623 JPY1M 28,553 34,343 2. Operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021) (Percentages show changes from the previous year) Operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Net income Dividend per unit (Excess of earnings exclusive) Dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings Midterm Full year JPY1M 4,556 13,920 % (17.7) 0.6 JPY1M (750) 2,715 % - (14.5) JPY1M (1,636) 879 % - (37.1) JPY1M (1,637) 877 % - (42.5) JPY - 270 JPY - - (Reference) Estimated net income per unit for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (full year) ¥196 (Calculated based on the estimate of period-average number of investment units of 4,462,347.) (Note) JHR plans to use reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment in the amount of ¥330 million for dividend payment. * Other (1)Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of financial statements for prior period after error corrections (a) Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No change

(b) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons than above (a): No change

(c) Changes in accounting estimates: No change

(d) Restatement of financial statements for prior period after error corrections: No change (2) Total number of investment units issued and outstanding (a) Total number of investment units issued and outstanding at the end of the fiscal year (including investment units owned by Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation) As of December 31, 2020 4,462,347 units As of December 31, 2019 4,462,347 units (b) Number of JHR's own investment units held at the end of the fiscal year As of December 31, 2020 0 units As of December 31, 2019 0 units (Note) For the number of investment units serving as the basis of computation of net income per unit, please refer to "Notes on per unit information" on page 40. * Financial reports are exempt from the audit by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm. * Special items Forward-looking statements presented in this financial report including operating forecasts are based on information currently available to us and on certain assumptions we deem to be reasonable. As such, actual operating and other results may differ materially from these forecasts due to a number of factors. Furthermore, we do not intend to guarantee any dividend amount by this forecast. For the assumptions of the operating forecast and notes for the use of operating forecast, please refer to "1. Operating results; (1) Operating results; (B) Outlook for the next fiscal period" on page 6 and "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period) and full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period)" on page 11. ○ Table of Contents 1. Operating results .............................................................................................................................................................................. 4 (1) Operating results ............................................................................................................................................................................ 4 (2) Material events related to going concern assumption .................................................................................................................. 19 2. Financial statements ....................................................................................................................................................................... 20 (1) Balance sheets ............................................................................................................................................................................. 20 (2) Statements of income .................................................................................................................................................................. 22 (3) Statements of changes in net assets ............................................................................................................................................. 23 (4) Statements of cash dividends ...................................................................................................................................................... 25 (5) Statements of cash flows ............................................................................................................................................................. 26 (6) Notes on going concern assumption ............................................................................................................................................ 27 (7) Notes on matters concerning significant accounting policies ...................................................................................................... 27 (8) Notes to financial statements ...................................................................................................................................................... 29 (9) Changes in total number of investment units issued and outstanding ......................................................................................... 41 3. Reference information .................................................................................................................................................................... 42 (1) Information on values of assets under management, etc .............................................................................................................. 42 (2) Status of capital expenditures ...................................................................................................................................................... 54

1. Operating results (1) Operating results (A) Overview of the fiscal year under review (a) Brief history and principal activities Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as "JHR") was established under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended; hereinafter referred to as the "Investment Trusts Act") on November 10, 2005, and was listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8985) on June 14, 2006. JHR entrusts the asset management to Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"). Focusing on the importance of hotels as social infrastructure and their profitability as investment real estate properties, JHR has primarily invested in real estate related assets which are in themselves wholly or partially used as hotels or real estate equivalents of such real estate or which are backed by such real estate or real estate equivalents (hereinafter referred to as the "Real Estate for Hotels, etc."). JHR, the former Nippon Hotel Fund Investment Corporation (hereinafter referred to as the "former NHF"), merged with the former Japan Hotel and Resort, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "former JHR") with an effective date of April 1, 2012 (hereinafter referred to as the "Merger"), and changed its name to Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation. Since the Merger to the end of the fiscal year under review, JHR has carried out nine public offerings for capital increase and continuously acquired "highly-competitive hotels" in mainly "strategic investment target areas" where domestic and inbound leisure demand can be expected over the medium to long term. By implementing the aforementioned growth strategy, JHR has expanded its asset size while improving the quality of its portfolio through new property acquisitions of 26 properties amounting to ¥275,160 million (acquisition price basis) in total in a little less than nine years since the Merger to the end of the fiscal year under review (December 31, 2020). As a result, JHR had a portfolio of 42 properties with a combined acquisition price of ¥370,031 million, and the total number of investment units issued and outstanding stood at 4,462,347 units at the end of the fiscal year under review.

(b) Investment performance for the fiscal year under review The Japanese economy in the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) remained in a difficult situation since February 2020, as economic activities were significantly restrained both in and outside Japan due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The domestic accommodation and tourism market was heavily impacted by a significant decrease in the number of foreign visitors to Japan (hereinafter referred to as "inbound visitors"), which was estimated to be 4.11 million in 2020 (-87.1% year on year), due to travel restrictions to Japan from abroad, etc., as well as by the nationwide self-restraint pertaining to events and suspension of operations at large theme parks in accordance with the government's declaration of a state of emergency, resulting in a sharp drop in domestic demand. Accordingly, the cumulative number of overnight guests at domestic accommodation facilities in 2020 fell by 48.6% year on year to 306 million guest nights (preliminary release). Domestic demand for accommodation showed a sign of recovery in the latter half of the year thanks to the "Go To Travel" campaign, a government measure to stimulate domestic tourism demand that started in late July 2020, but the earnings environment surrounding hotels remained uncertain as temporary suspension of the campaign was decided in December due to the re-spread of COVID-19 from November. As to the performance of hotels owned by JHR under these circumstances, RevPAR (Note 1) and GOP (gross operating profit) of all hotels including The 24 hotels with Variable Rent, etc. (Note 2) for the fiscal year fell significantly below the figures of the previous year due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19. To cope with the hardship, JHR maintained close communication with the lessees and operators of its respective hotels and worked to secure hotel earnings through reduction of operating costs, etc. In particular, after discussions and investigations with JHR, Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "HMJ"), a hotel lessee and a group company of the Asset Management Company and a hotel lessee, and its subsidiaries (hereinafter collectively called the "HMJ Group"), implemented large-scale restructuring of labor costs, outsourcing costs and other costs. Having achieved larger cost reductions in the fiscal year under review compared with fiscal 2019, the HMJ Group is expected to reduce costs consistently in the following fiscal year and thereafter. Based on this, JHR concluded fixed-term building lease contract with the HMJ Group as of August 25, 2020, agreeing to exempting fixed rent of each hotel operated by the HMJ Group from February 2020 through the end of 2021 (fixed rent and variable rent will be employed as before for 2022 and thereafter). As for The Ishin Group Hotels (Note 3), its performance worsened due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19, making it difficult for JHR to collect fixed rent as designated in the lease contract. Accordingly, JHR decided to change the rent structure in the lease contract with respective lessees of The Ishin Group Hotels for April 2020 and thereafter, in consideration of its impact on rent not only for the fiscal year under review but also for the future. Moreover, JHR decided that it is appropriate to partly realize unrealized gain of owned assets to record it as gain on sale of real estate properties and enhance the liquidity on hand. Accordingly, JHR sold Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi as of July 1, 2020, recording ¥3,158 million as gain on sale of real estate properties. JHR also exchanged the real estate beneficial interest in trust of land that is part of the site of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA with the real estate beneficial interest in trust of the land that is part of an adjacent building (hereinafter referred to as the "Exchange Transaction") as of October 29, 2020. As a result of the Exchange Transaction, the mutual leasehold ownership was terminated and JHR acquired full ownership of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA. This led to higher asset value, and JHR recorded ¥184 million as gain on exchange of real estate properties. Furthermore, JHR made a drastic review of its capital expenditures, including large-scale renovation work planned for the fiscal year under review, and worked to reduce such cost items as real estate operating costs and general and administrative expenses. For further details of management indicators for The 24 hotels with Variable Rent, etc., please refer to " Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP" on page 17. (Note 1)RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 2) The hotel group combining the hotels which JHR leases to HMJ (Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, (hereinafter referred to as "The Five HMJ hotels")), with the hotels which JHR leases to HMJ subsidiaries (Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE- INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, totaled 14 hotels, are referred to as the "HMJ Group Hotels." The 24 hotels with variable rent, etc. refers to the HMJ Group Hotels plus ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka, the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 3) The Ishin Group Hotels refers to the four hotels comprising the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter. (c) Funding conditions In the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020), JHR took out loans of ¥4,700 million in total to refinance existing borrowings that were due for repayment in January 2020. Moreover, also for the purpose of refinancing existing borrowings that were due for repayment, JHR took out loans of ¥1,092 million in total in June, ¥11,847 million in total in September, and ¥935 million in December 2020, respectively. Consequently, as of the end of the fiscal year under review, balance of interest-bearing debt totaled ¥168,754 million, including short-term loans payable of ¥12,782 million, current portion of long-term loans payable of ¥10,800 million, long-term loans payable of ¥103,572 million, current portion of investment corporation bonds of ¥1,500 million and investment corporation bonds of ¥40,100 million, and the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at end of year (Note) stood at 42.2%. The ratio of fixed interest rate debt to the total interest-bearing debt at the end of the fiscal year under review was at 91.0%. (Note)Ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at end of year = Balance of interest-bearing debt at end of year ÷ Total assets at end of year × 100 As of December 31, 2020, JHR's issuer ratings were as follows. Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) changed the outlook of long-term issuer rating for JHR from "A+ (Stable)" to "A+ (Negative)" on December 25, 2020. Rating and Investment Information, Inc. changed the outlook of issuer rating for JHR from "A (Stable)" to "A (Negative)" on January 5, 2021. Rating agency Rating Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. A+ (Negative) Rating and Investment Information, Inc. A (Negative) (d) Financial results As a result of the abovementioned asset management, operating revenue, operating income and ordinary income were ¥13,838 million, ¥3,176 million and ¥1,398 million, respectively, for the fiscal year under review (12-month period from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020). Net income was ¥1,527 million. With regard to dividends, it was decided that ¥1,829 million will be distributed, which was calculated by adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (appropriation for dividends) of ¥305 million to unappropriated retained earnings of ¥1,527 million. Consequently, the dividend per unit came to ¥410. For details of the appropriation for dividends for the fiscal year under review, please refer to " Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends" on page 18. (B) Outlook for the next fiscal period (a) Investment policies and issues to be addressed It is forecasted that the Japanese economy will remain in a difficult situation for some time under the impact of COVID-19, as the government again declared a state of emergency in January 2021. The domestic accommodation and tourism market is also forecast to remain in a harsh environment due to a continuing significant decrease in the number of inbound visitors as well as a decrease in domestic tourists. Under such circumstances, JHR will discuss, investigate and implement with lessees and operators a variety of measures, such as reducing operating costs through review of operations at each hotel, maintaining necessary employment, handling cash management, and implementing sales measures in response to new demand including "staycation" and "workation." Especially for the hotels with variable rent, etc. centering on the HMJ Group Hotels, JHR will endeavor to maximize GOP of each hotel and thus maximize the rent JHR can receive as a result. In addition, it is assumed that JHR will receive requests for rent reduction, etc. from the lessees that have been impacted by the spread of infection of COVID-19, etc.. To cope with such requests, JHR will examine what has been requested from respective lessees, details of the existing lease contracts with them, rent levels compared with the market rent, the possibility to collect the reduced rent portion in the future, and their financial conditions. By doing so, JHR will respond to the requests individually after discussing with each lessee and operator, while carefully considering the possibility of replacing operators. On the other hand, JHR believes that domestic tourism demand will gradually recover going forward thanks to the development and distribution of vaccinations against COVID-19 and resumption of "Go To Travel" campaign by the government, among other factors. Moreover, given the large potential demand for overseas tourism globally and in particular, improvement in income levels especially in Asian countries as well as the popularity of Japan as travel destination, accommodation demand from inbound visitors to Japan is expected to recover over a medium to long term. As such, there is no change in the view of JHR that the accommodation and tourism market will expand over the medium to long term. On the belief that the location and competitiveness of individual hotels as well as the capabilities of the operators (the ability to differentiate from other hotels, improve profitability including cost management and capture recovering demand, etc.) will lead to differentiation of performance among hotels, JHR will continue to implement strategies to differentiate its hotels as it has done to date. In the meanwhile, as a result from the spread of COVID-19, the spread of contactless new behavior pattern such as web conferencing, etc. may cause structural changes in hotel industry, for instance, a reduction in banquet demand etc. JHR will work more closely than ever with hotel lessees and operators to respond to environmental changes. Under the recognition of such circumstances, JHR intends to work with the Asset Management Company to implement strategies to differentiate hotels owned by JHR in the market by utilizing the experience it has cultivated as a J-REIT specializing in hotel investment, and manage assets based on the approach described below. Internal growth JHR will work to secure "stability" mainly with fixed rent contracts, while at the same time aim for "upside potential" through implementation of active asset management strategy, which proactively pursues greater profitability and asset value of its properties by way of a variety of measures such as expanding international brands and coordinating with HMJ. For properties with fixed rent contracts, JHR will continue to focus on setting and maintaining appropriate rents based on the rent levels in the market where respective hotels are located or each tenant's creditworthiness and ability to bear the rent costs, and aims at raising rents (including introduction of revenue sharing structure) in accordance with the conditions of the accommodation market. For the moment, with possible requests for reduction of fixed rent, etc. from the lessees that were heavily impacted by the spread of infection of COVID-19, JHR intends to appropriately cope with the situation through discussions with respective lessees and operators. For hotels under variable rent contracts and under a management contract structure, JHR is working to increase variable rent and reduce management fees by implementing the active asset management strategy. In January 2021, for Chisun Hotel Kamata (former Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo), JHR conducted rebranding of the property upon the termination of the lease contract. Moreover, for Hotel Keihan Universal City and HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA, JHR plans to conduct their rebranding in accordance with the termination and cancellation of the lease contracts. As to rebranding of Hotel Keihan Universal City and HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA, inviting the HMJ Group as new lessee, JHR will work to operate them efficiently through such measures as coordination with existing HMJ Group hotels, sharing of management resources with neighboring hotels and utilization of the hotel operation know-how accumulated in the past. By doing so, JHR aims to maximize earnings from them. i) Properties under variable rent contracts JHR works to enhance the profitability of its properties under variable rent contracts through its active asset management strategy. JHR has adopted world-leading international brands such as Hilton, Marriott, Sheraton, Mercure and Holiday Inn or leading brands in Japan including Oriental Hotel and Hotel Nikko that are operated in various areas throughout the country and, together with excellent operators, aims to increase variable rent through improved performance of these hotels. JHR coordinates with the operators in an effort to enhance the hotel performances by requesting them to implement marketing initiatives to attract a wider range of demand with considerations given to the recovery of leisure demand from domestic and inbound visitors, measures to maintain and increase room rates, and realization of the synergy effects like cost reductions from owning multiple properties, among other issues. On the other hand, under the impact of the spread of infection of COVID-19, recovery in hotel performance is expected to take time. To cope with such a situation, JHR will closely cooperate with the lessees and operators of respective hotels to promote drastic reform of the hotel earnings structure through cost-cutting measures centered on thoroughly enhancing efficiency of the operating system, while continuing efforts on health consideration for the guests and employees of respective hotels and environmental sanitation management. JHR will also promote various measures to restore hotel earnings, such as the creation of appropriate products in response to major changes in the market environment and the preparation of hotel facility environments. Moreover, in an attempt to recover and enhance hotel earnings, JHR will accurately grasp the situation of the accommodation and tourism market and changing customer needs and conduct strategic capital expenditures (CAPEX) in an appropriate manner as needed. ii) Properties under fixed rent contracts JHR will pursue efforts to appropriately monitor operating conditions of these hotels and set and maintain reasonable rent levels by paying careful attention to each tenant's ability to bear the rent costs. At the same time, JHR will appropriately respond to requests to reduce fixed rent from the lessees that were greatly affected by the spread of infection of COVID-19. In addition, JHR will carry out investments for the purpose of continuous facility maintenance and improvement to ensure each hotel becomes prominent in the market and to maintain and increase the value of its assets. External growth In terms of external growth strategy, JHR believes that domestic and inbound leisure demand will recover over the medium to long term and will continue targeting acquisition of highly competitive Real Estate for Hotels, Etc. (Hotel Assets) in areas which can expect "domestic and inbound leisure demand" over the medium to long term as it has done to date. In addition, JHR will build a portfolio which can secure stable revenues and with future growth potential in mind in order to achieve upside. Upon acquiring properties, JHR will focus on the infrastructure aspects of the relevant Hotel Assets such as buildings and facilities, the services aspects such as the credibility of the hotel lessee and operator (including the ability of the hotel lessee to bear rent costs) as well as operation and management capabilities, and the properties' location superiority that serves as the base for demand stability and growth potential. Specifically, JHR will target to invest in "full-service hotels" and "resort hotels" that pose barriers to new opening due to such factors as operation and management know-how required for operating the hotels and limitations in terms of invested capital and location. As for "limited-service hotels," JHR emphasizes the credibility and operation capabilities of the hotel lessee and operator as well as the building age, location, guestroom composition and profitability of the properties. Moreover, JHR will take a particularly selective approach to hotels specialized for accommodation, which are categorized as a budget type (low price zone) that mainly offers single rooms and where the source of competitiveness relies only on prices. In the hotel investment market, the environment continues to be difficult for the hotel operation under the impact of COVID-19, and hotel transactions remain on a stagnant trend due to a sense of uncertainty over the domestic accommodation and tourism market. Under such circumstances, JHR believes that it must be prudent in investigating property acquisitions. Moreover, JHR plans to investigate property dispositions as needed, from the viewpoint of securing its earnings and financial soundness. On the other hand, there is a possibility of an increase in special investment opportunities unlike before, such as sales of assets due to rapid deterioration in the financial position of operators, sales of hotels as non-core assets due to deterioration in main business performance, sales of hotels completed or scheduled to be completed without operators, etc., and JHR will flexibly deal with such investment opportunities by utilizing the efficient hotel operation platform of HMJ. Moreover, over the medium to long term, JHR believes that, along with the spread of COVID-19 coming to an end and accompanying recovery of domestic accommodation demand including that from inbound visitors, many investors who have been on the sideline may resume investment in hotels, and competition over acquisition may become active again. Going forward, while closely monitoring market trends from many angles and responding to changes in hotel earnings structures and the investment environment according to circumstances, JHR will work to acquire highly competitive properties by leveraging its strengths and advantages, as well as utilizing the HMJ platform for certain properties in pursuit of expansion of asset size that accompanies improvement of the portfolio quality. Finance strategy Under the basic policy of carrying out conservative financial strategy which places importance on securement of financial stability and soundness, JHR intends to communicate more closely than before with existing financial institutions with which it does business in order to maintain and enhance the relationships of trust, while endeavoring to diversify the means of financing. It aims to conduct financial operations by keeping the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets at no larger than 50% as in the past. In addition, when seeking new borrowing for property acquisitions or refinancing existing debt, JHR will work to disperse maturity dates of its debt as well as further reinforce and expand its base of lenders and further diversify funding methods, such as issuance of investment corporation bonds (including green bonds), while considering the balance with the funding costs. Moreover, while JHR believes that no abrupt change is likely to occur to the interest rate level in the current situation, it aims to maintain and enhance financial stability and soundness in preparation for future change in the financial market environment,by taking into account the dispersion of maturity dates while working to optimize financing costs and, when necessary, conducting interest rate risk management including interest rate fixation. While being impacted by COVID-19, JHR will work to securely achieve refinancing of existing borrowings by paying attention to financing costs while maintaining good relationships with respective lenders. In addition, JHR will conduct appropriate control of capital expenditures and secure liquidity on hand in an effort to strengthen its financial foundation. Policy on handling of negative goodwill From the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 (18th period), JHR started appropriation for dividends through reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment in connection with partial amendments to the "Ordinance on Accounting of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 47 of 2006, as amended; hereinafter referred to as the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations") and the "Regulation for Real Estate Investment Trusts and Real Estate Investment Corporations" of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan. JHR stipulated a policy to reverse ¥262 million (hereinafter called the "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill"), which is an amount equivalent to 2% (1/50) of the balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, to pay out as dividends every year, with the balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment remaining at the time of reversal set as the maximum reversal amount (Note 1). Furthermore, in cases of incurrence of losses caused by property dispositions, impairment loss of assets, dilution of dividend per unit due to the issuance of new investment units through public offerings, etc., loss on retirement of noncurrent assets, and suspension of sales and such due to large-scale renovations with significant impact on revenues, JHR stipulated a policy to reverse additional portion of the negative goodwill on top of the 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (¥262 million) (Note 1). As for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period), JHR expects ¥330 million, which is the total of the 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (¥262 million), loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (¥11 million) and amortization of the trademark rights for the Oriental Hotel brand, etc. (Note 2) (¥56 million), as additional amounts to dividends by reversing negative goodwill. (Note 1)The policy may change due to a resolution of the board of directors, and it does not guarantee the method of reversing the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, and amounts to be reversed, etc., in the future. (Note 2) JHR acquired the trademark rights on May 15, 2020 as announced in "Notice Concerning Acquisition of New Assets (Trademark Rights of "Oriental Hotel" brand, etc.)" on May 15, 2020. The trademark rights are amortized over 10 years using the straight-line method. Initiatives for Sustainability In recent years, there has been growing importance of the risks and opportunities of ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) issues in the investment management industry from the standpoint of long-term sustainability. JHR recognizes that conducting real estate investment management based on consideration for ESG is important to enhance unitholder value and to further raise the attractiveness of JHR. In addition, JHR believes that it is indispensable to establish favorable relationships with its stakeholders including unitholders, hotel users (guests), lessees, operators, business partners including property managers, etc., local communities, officers and employees of the Asset Management Company and others and to fulfill our social responsibilities expected from each of them. In order to put such ideas into practice, JHR, along with the Asset Management Company, has established a "Sustainability Policy" as guidance to ESG initiatives. We have promoted efforts to reduce environmental impact at properties in our portfolio based on this policy, and received the Building-Housing Energy-efficiency Labeling System (BELS) evaluation for the two properties of Hotel Nikko Alivila and Mercure Okinawa Naha in February 2018 as first such cases for J-REIT's hotel properties (Note 1). In September 2018, JHR became the first J-REIT specializing in hotels to be recognized by GRESB (Note 2) for its environmental awareness and sustainability initiatives, acquiring "Green Star" in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment for the three consecutive years. Moreover, in April 2020, Hilton Tokyo Odaiba acquired CASBEE Certification for Buildings, the first such recognition for an existing hotel property. JHR was also selected for Sector Leader of Asian Hotel Sector in the GRESB Real Estate Assessment conducted in 2020. Going forward, JHR will continue to actively promote enhancement of its initiatives on a variety of sustainability issues. Furthermore, JHR issued green bonds in July 2019 to allocate funds mainly to refinance loans procured for funding capital expenditures and constructions cost, etc. which contribute to environment, including reduction of CO2 and water consumption in the renovation work at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station. It was the first case of a J-REIT specializing in hotels issuing green bonds. In addition, as an effort under the expanding spread of COVID-19, JHR worked together with the lessees to provide two hotels which it owns in Tokyo as facilities to accept patients with mild or no symptoms who do not require hospital treatment among the patients infected with COVID-19. Recognizing its social responsibility towards local communities as a J-REIT specializing in hotels, JHR will proactively carry out social contribution activities capitalizing on the characteristics of the hotel sector and each hotel. (Note 1)Investigated by the Asset Management Company based on disclosed information. (Note 2) GRESB which stands for Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark is an annual benchmarking assessment to measure ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) integration of real estate companies and funds. It evaluates initiatives for sustainability of real estate companies, REITs and real estate funds, not of individual properties. The GRESB Rating makes relative assessment based on total scores, with 5 Stars being the highest ranking. (b) Significant subsequent events Not applicable

(c) Operating forecast The following is JHR's operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period) and the full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period). For the assumptions of the operating forecast, please refer to "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period) and the full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period)" on page 11. Midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period) Operating revenue ¥4,556 million Operating income (¥750 million) Ordinary income (¥1,636 million) Midterm net income (¥1,637 million) Full year of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period) Operating revenue ¥13,920 million Operating income ¥2,715 million Ordinary income ¥879 million Net income ¥877 million Dividend per unit ¥270 Dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings ¥- (Note) The forecast figures above are the current forecasts calculated based on certain assumptions. As such, actual operating revenue, operating income, ordinary income, net income (midterm / full year), dividend per unit and dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings may vary due to changes in the circumstances. Furthermore, the forecasts are not intended to guarantee any dividend amount. Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (22nd period) and the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) Item Assumptions Calculation Period ・ Midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period): January 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021 (181 days)

・ Full fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period): January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 (365 days) Assets under Management ・ The 42 properties owned by JHR as of today are assumed.

・ It is assumed that there will be no change (acquisition of new property or disposition of property, etc.) in assets under management through the end of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period). However, the actual results may fluctuate depending on the changes in assets under management that may take place. Operating Revenue ・ Operating revenue is calculated based on the conditions of the lease and other effective contracts, taking into consideration the competitiveness of hotels, market environment, and other factors. If there are lease contracts with facilities other than hotels, such as commercial facilities and offices, operating revenue calculated based on the said lease contracts is included. It may fluctuate significantly due to the impact of COVID-19. ・ Rents, etc. of the main hotels are calculated based on the following assumptions. (1) The HMJ Group Hotels JHR concluded a memorandum of understanding for the fixed-term building lease contract with the HMJ Group Hotels on August 25, 2020. From January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, the rent is only variable rent and is calculated by multiplying the hotel AGOP (*1) by the variable rent ratio for each hotel. However, if AGOP is less than 0 (zero), the variable rent will be 0 (zero). (Unit: millions of yen) Hotel AGOP Variable rentKobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Midterm (0) － 86.0%Oriental Hotel tokyo bayNamba Oriental Hotel Hotel Nikko Alivila Oriental Hotel Hiroshima Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (*2) Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm 482 (54) 414 － 626 166 642 161 1,382 (41) 116 (132) 402 117 Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station Full year Midterm 396 75 79.0% 91.0% 74.0% 89.0% 89.0% 93.0% 495 151 584 119 1,022 － 103 － 358 108 368 73 Holiday Inn Osaka Namba (*3) Full year Midterm 402 (17) 97.0% 389 － Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport International Garden Hotel Narita Full year Midterm Full year Midterm (33) (62) 348 (3) 98.0% 95.0% 95.0% － － 330 － Hotel Nikko NaraHotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi (*3) Full year Midterm Full year Midterm 189 (60) 124 (19) 95.0% 87.0% 179 － 117 － Full year (41) － Item Assumptions Operating Revenue Hotel AOPVariable rent ratioVariable rentHilton Tokyo OdaibaTotalMidterm Full year Midterm Full year (105) 1,034 22 6,073 97.0% － － 1,003 453 5,370 (*1) AGOP (adjusted GOP) is the amount calculated by subtracting certain fees and other items from GOP. GOP (gross operating profit) and GOL (gross operating loss) are the remainder after expenses incurred in hotel operation, such as personnel costs and general and administrative expenses, etc., are deducted from total sales. The same shall apply hereinafter

(*2) Stating the rent for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the major facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA. Fixed rent and variable rent for office and commercial tenants of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA are as follows. (Unit: millions of yen)Variable rentFixed rent Total rentMidterm Full year 3 7 240 476 244 483

(*3) It is assumed that Holiday Inn Osaka Namba and Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi are closed throughout the year.

(2) Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Univesal City Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Univesal City are planned to be rebranded with HMJ subsidiaries as the lessees on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively. The assumptions for fixed and variable rent stipulated in the fixed-term building contract after rebranding concluded on February 12, 2021 are as follows. The starting date of the variable rent is January 1, 2022, and the variable rent is not expected in the fiscal year ending December 2021. Lease term: June 18, 2021 to December 31, 2031 Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent Fixed rent = ¥150 million (annual) Fixed rent is waived from June 18, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The fixed rent to be recognized for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is expected to be ¥72 million, which is 6.4 months' worth of the average fixed rent of ¥11 million per month, divided proportionally by the total fixed rent of the whole lease period of ¥1,425 million. Variable rent = [Hotel AGOP - AGOP base amount of ¥165 million] × Variable rent ratio (97.0%) Lease term: July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2031 Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent Fixed rent = ¥350 million (annual) Fixed rent is waived from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The fixed rent to be recognized for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is expected to be ¥158 million, which is 6 months' worth of the average fixed rent of ¥26 million per month, divided proportionally by the total fixed rent of the whole lease period of ¥3,325 million. Variable rent = [Hotel AGOP - AGOP base amount of ¥370 million] × Variable rent ratio (95.0%) (*4)For Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Universal City, the variable rents from the current lessees before rebranding are not expected. Item Assumptions Operating Revenue (3) Income from management contracts (*5) and variable rent from other hotels with variable rent, etc. (Unit: millions of yen)Midterm Full yearibis Tokyo Shinjuku (*5) 2 90 ibis Styles Kyoto Station (*5) ibis Styles Sapporo (*5) Mercure Sapporo (*5) Mercure Okinawa Naha (*5) Mercure Yokosuka the b suidobashi (*6) the b ikebukuro (*6) the b hachioji (*6) the b hakata (*6) (1) 52 33 (6) 228 224 44 99 Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Chisun Hotel Kamata (*7) 75 － 43 － － － － 101 － 59 － － － － 13 38 Chisun Inn Kamata Hilton Tokyo Bay Hilton Nagoya Total 7 Undisclosed (*8) 19 Undisclosed (*8) Undisclosed (*8) Undisclosed (*8) 365 1,265 (*5) For income from management contracts, it is assumed that each hotel's GOP amount is recognized as income from management contracts, and the management contract fees to be paid by JHR are recognized as an operating expense. If the performance for the midterm period is expected to be GOL, it is recognized as minus in the income from management contracts.

(*6) The variable rent for the Ishin Group Hotels is the sum of fixed and variable rent from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 due to the fixed-term building lease contract concluded on October 30, 2020, and the variable rent is recognized when GOP reaches the certain levels.

(*7) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo was rebranded to Chisun Hotel Kamata with Solare Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. as the lessee on January 1, 2021.

(*8) Undisclosed since tenants that concluded lease contracts did not agree to disclose rent revenue, etc. ・ The following is the breakdown of variable rent and income from management contracts (Unit: millions of yen)Midterm Full yearThe HMJ Group Hotels Office and commercial tenants (*9) Other hotels with variable rent, etc. (16 hotels) Total (30 hotels) 453 3 365 821 5,370 7 1,265 6,642 (*9) Variable rent for office and commercial tenants of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA is shown.

(*10) For details of variable rent, please refer to page 51, "3. Reference Information; (1) Information on values of assets under management, etc. (ii) Assets under management; (C) Other major assets under management; C. Overview of the hotel business; a. Rent structures of hotels with variable rent, management contract or revenue sharing" below. Item Assumptions Operating Expenses ・ ¥250 million is assumed as the risk of rent reduction, considering the possibility of the impact on operating revenue by rent reductions due to the impact of COVID-19.

・ With respect to real estate leasing expenses, which constitute a major part of the operating expenses, expenses other than depreciation are calculated based on historical data, and variable factors are reflected in the calculation.

・ It is assumed that ¥1,994 million will be recognized as expenses for fixed asset taxes, city planning taxes, etc.

・ In general, fixed asset tax and city planning tax and other taxes and public dues on acquired assets are settled with the previous owners at the time of acquisition, calculated on a pro rata basis of the holding period. For JHR, such settlement amount is included in the acquisition price, and it will not be recognized as expenses for the calculation period.

・ Capital expenditure is assumed to be ¥3,522 million (¥2,259 million for capital expenditure I, ¥1,263 million for capital expenditure II). Capital expenditure III is not planned for the fiscal year ending December 2021. (*) JHR classifies capital expenditures into the following three categories. (I) Capital investment related to renewal of equipment and facilities of buildings which is required to maintain proper values of properties, (II) capital investment for fixtures, furniture and equipment that are not directly related to building structure or facilities but necessary for operating hotels, and (III) strategic capital investment such as renovating guest rooms, etc. for improving the competitiveness of the hotels.

・ Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method including the planned capital expenditures above, and is assumed to be ¥4,813 million.

・ Repair expenses for buildings are recognized as expenses in the assumed amount necessary for each operating period. Please note that the repair expenses of each operating period may differ materially from the forecast amount for various reasons, such as; (1) Emergency repair expenses may be necessary due to damage to buildings from unexpected causes; (2) The amount of repair expenses generally tends to increase in difference over time; and (3) Repair expenses are not required on a regular basis. Non-operating Expenses ・ ¥1,836 million is expected for borrowing-related costs, including interest expense, amortization for financing fee and arrangement fee, and other non-operating expenses.

・ Expenses for issuance of new investment units and secondary offering are amortized over a period of three years by the straight-line method. Interest-bearing Debt ・ The balance of interest-bearing debt (sum of loans and investment corporation bonds) as of the end of December 2020 was ¥168,754 million and is assumed to be ¥168,754 million as of the end of December 2021.

・ There are ¥23,582 million of loans due during the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period), however, it is assumed that the entire amount will be refinanced.

・ There are ¥1,500 million of investment corporation bonds that mature during the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period), however, it is assumed that the same amount of investment corporation bonds will be issued. Dividend per Unit ・ Dividend per unit for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) is calculated based on the following assumptions. Net income ¥877 million Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (*1) Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (*2) Amortization of trademark rights (*3) ¥262 million ¥11 million ¥56 million Distributable amount ¥1,208 million Total number of investment units issued Dividend per unit 4,462,347 units ¥270 (*1) ¥262 million (hereinafter called "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill") is scheduled to be paid out as dividends, with the remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment set as the maximum amount, for every fiscal year.

(*2) The amount recognized as a loss on retirement of noncurrent assets will be appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) and is expected to have no impact on dividend per unit.

(*3) The trademark rights are amortized over 10 years using the straight-line method. Amortization is expected to be recognized during the current fiscal year will be appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) and is expected to have no impact on dividend per unit. Item Assumptions ・ Dividend per unit may fluctuate due to various causes, such as fluctuation of rent revenue resulting from transfer of assets under management, change of tenants, etc. at hotels, change in the business environment of hotel business for hotel tenants, etc., unexpected repairs, and actual number of new investment units issued, etc.

・ The remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) after the appropriation of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) for dividends for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) is expected to be ¥9,981 million. Dividend per Unit Resulting from Excess of Earnings ・ It is assumed that the excess of earnings (dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings) will not be distributed. Others ・ It is assumed that revision in law, tax system, accounting standard, regulations of the listing, and regulations of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan that may impact the forecast above will not be made.

・ It is assumed that unexpected major incident will not occur in the general economy, real estate market and hotel business environment, etc.

・ The numerical values are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen in the assumptions above. Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend The following is the comparison and the major factors causing the variance between the operating results and dividend for the full fiscal year ended December 2020 (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020) and the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the full fiscal year ending December 2021. (Unit: millions of yen) Comparison with Previous Sale of Existing Period (B)-(A) % Property (*2) Property Major Factors Causing the Variance No. of Properties 42 42 42 Acquisition Price 343,038 343,038 343,038 Properties - - - - - - - - Operating Revenue Reasl Estate Operating Revenue 13,838 10,243 13,920 10,495 10,243 13,920 Fixed Rent Composition 7,640 72.8% 7,491 73.1% 6,345 45.6% Other Rent Composition 892 8.5% 854 8.3% 932 6.7% Variable Rent Composition 1,963 18.7% 1,896 18.5% 6,642 47.7% Gain on Sale of Properties, etc. 3,343 - - NOI (*6) NOI Yield 6,547 6.4% 6,267 1.7% 9,455 2.6% NOI after Depreciation (*6) NOI Yield after Depreciation 1,778 5.1% 1,496 0.4% 4,628 1.3% Operating Income 3,176 (428) 2,715 Ordinary Income 1,398 (2,205) 879 Net Income 1,527 (2,207) 877 Profit and Loss Statement 82 0.6% (3,390) 3,472 3,425 32.6% (232) 3,657 (1,294) (16.9%) (149) (1,145) 1) Decrease in fixed rent of the HMJ Group Hotels by JPY794 MM

2) Decrease in fixed rent of the Ishin Group Hotels by JPY7 MM

3) Decrease in fixed rent of Chisun Hotel Kamata by 93 MM (*3)

4) Decrease in fixed rent due to the change in lease scheme accompanying by rebranding by JPY172 MM (*4) 5) Decrease in fixed rent in tenants other than hotels by JPY78 MM 40 4.6% (16) 57 4,679 238.3% (66) 4,745 1) Increase in variable rent of the HMJ Group Hotels by JPY4,319 MM 2) Increase in variable rent, etc. of the Accor Group Hotels (*5) by JPY659 MM 3) Decrease in variable rent of the Ishin Group Hotels by JPY181MM

4) Increase in variable rent of Chisun hotel Kamata by JPY38 MM (*3) 5) Decrease in variable rent of other hotels by JPY89MM (3,343) - (3,158) (184) 2,907 0.8% 44.4% (200) 3,107 2,849 160.3% 0.8% (187) 3,037 (460) (14.5%) (519) (37.1%) (649) (42.5%) Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment (Negative Goodwill) 305 324 330 Total Dividends 1,829 - 1,204 Number of Units Issued (Unit) 4,462,347 4,462,347 4,462,347 Dividend per Unit (JPY) 410 - 270 Dividend 24 8.1% (624) (34.1%) - - (140) (34.1%) Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment (*7) 2020: 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262 MM, Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY5 MM, Amortization of trademark rights: JPY37 MM 2021: 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262 MM, Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY11 MM, Amortization of trademark rights: JPY56 MM (*1) The assumptions of the annualized effect for the result are as follows. 1) It is assumed that Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi sold on July 1, 2020, will not be held throughout the year and that there will be no gain on sale of real estate properties. 2) The full-year effect of the exchange of a part of the site of Hotel Ascent Fukuoka is assumed. A gain of exchange of real estate, etc. and extraordinary income by the acknowledgement of a claim for refund of the security deposit, which had not been recorded as security deposit are not assumed. 3) Fixed asset tax, city planning tax, etc. for Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba acquired in the fiscal year ended December 2019 (20th period) are assumed to be ¥337 million (for 12 months). 4) The trademark rights are assumed to be held throughout the year and will be amortized over 10 years using the straight-line method. Annualized amortization is assumed to be ¥56 million and is appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill).

(*2) Stating the amount of impact of sale of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi, which was sold on July 1, 2020.

(*3) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo was rebranded to Chisun Hotel Kamata with Solare Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. as the lessee on January 1, 2021. No fixed rent is posted due to a new fixed-term building lease contract, which resulted in a rent structure with only variable rent effective January 1, 2021.

(*4) Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Universal City are planned to be rebranded with HMJ subsidiaries as the lessees on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively. For the rent for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period) after rebranding, please refer to "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) and the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" above.

(*5) Accor Group Hotels refers to 6 hotels: ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*6) Each is calculated using the following formula. The same shall apply hereinafter. NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses NOI yield = NOI ÷ acquisition price NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ acquisition price (*7) For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to ""Assumptions of the operating forecast for the midterm of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) and the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" above. Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP The numeral figures are based on figures obtained from hotel lessees, etc. Please note that these figures have not been audited or gone through other procedures. No guarantee is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the figures and information. ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest yen. Sales and GOP are rounded off to the nearest millions of yen. Occupancy rate and comparison with the previous period are rounded off to one decimal place. <1> The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. Fiscal year ended December 2020 Fiscal year ending December 2021 ResultsComparison with previous periodForecast this timeComparison with previous period First half of the year 34.0% (51.1pt) 39.4% 5.4pt Occupancy Second half of the year Rate Full year ADR (*2) First half of the year 40.8% 37.4% 13,362 (46.1pt) (48.6pt) (14.8%) 68.8% 54.2% 12,368 28.1pt 16.8pt (7.4%) Second half of the year Full year (*3) First half of the year 13,354 13,357 4,536 (22.6%) (19.0%) (66.0%) 16,398 14,947 4,868 22.8% 11.9% 7.3% RevPAR Second half of the year Full year Sales (JPY1M) First half of the year 5,445 4,993 10,718 (63.7%) (64.8%) (62.1%) Second half of the year Full year 13,378 24,096 (57.5%) (59.6%) 23,455 34,466 11,289 8,105 11,010 107.3% 62.3% 3.2% First half of the year (213) (102.4%) 277 91.4% 50.3% －% GOP (JPY1M) Second half of the year 7,046 7,323 277.4% 342.9% (*1) ADR: Represents average daily rate, which is calculated by dividing revenue of the rooms department for a given period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms sold during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*2) RevPAR represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing total room revenue for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter. <2>The HMJ Group Hotels Fiscal year ended December 2020 Fiscal year ending December 2021 Results Comparison with previous period Forecast this timeComparison with previous period First half of the year 33.1% (52.2pt) 36.4% 3.3pt Occupancy Second half of the year 38.4% (49.5pt) 68.3% 29.9pt Rate Full year 35.8% (50.8pt) 52.5% 16.7pt First half of the year 15,222 14,906 (2.1%) ADR

Second half of the year Full year 16,814 (14.4%) 19,590 16.5% 16,081 (13.7%) 17,979 11.8% First half of the year 5,045 RevPAR

Second half of the year Full year 6,460 5,757 First half of the year 9,167 (66.4%) (62.6%) (64.3%) (61.9%) 5,428 13,379 9,436 9,443 7.6% 107.1% 63.9% 3.5% Sales (JPY1M) Second half of the year 11,978 Full year First half of the year 21,146 (370) (55.9%) (58.7%) 20,624 81.6% 30,067 113 47.7% －% GOP (JPY1M) Second half of the year 1,696 1,326 (82.8%) 6,280 270.3% (92.3%) 6,393 382.2% Dividend per unit and appropriation for dividends Dividend per unit for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 are calculated based on the following assumptions. Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (JPY1M) Fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (JPY1M) Unappropriated retained earnings 15,290 1,527 Total of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) used 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets Correspondence to large-scale renovation works (*1) Adjustment for dilution (*2) 1,176 305 262 262 246 5 357 － 310 － Amortization of trademark rights － 37 Total dividends 16,466 1,829 Total number of investment units issued 4,462,347 units 4,462,347 units Dividend per unit ¥3,690 ¥410 (*1) Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station implemented large-scale renovation works accompanied by suspension of hotel operation from October 1, 2018 to April 8, 2019. Taking into consideration the impact on dividend by the suspension of hotel operation due to the renovation, reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) is appropriated.

(*2) Adjustment for dilution of dividend per unit due to issuance of new investment units. (2) Material events related to going concern assumption In the fiscal year under review, the hotel market conditions deteriorated sharply due to the impact by the spread of the infection of COVID-19. JHR recorded a significant year-on-year decrease in revenues and profits since JHR granted exemption of fixed rent or changed the variable rent structure for certain tenants including HMJ Group and other factors. As the result, debt-service coverage ratio, which designated in the loan-related contracts with the financial institutions which JHR conducts business with, fell below the predetermined reference value. Since such financial situation caused temporary breach of financial covenants, there is condition that may cause substantial doubts on going concern. However, JHR has been agreed with the financial institutions that such financial situation is not considered as a breach of the financial covenants. In case in which the debt-service coverage ratio is lower than the predetermined reference value in the midterm period of the coming fiscal year and thereafter, JHR may breach the financial covenants. Still, JHR believes that there is no material uncertainty regarding the going concern assumption due to consideration of good relationships between JHR and financial institutions which JHR conducts business with, continuing support from sponsor related entities, the sufficient amount of cash it has on hand and conservative debt ratio, etc. 2. Financial statements (1) Balance sheets (thousands of yen) As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2020 Assets (thousands of yen) Accumulated depreciation (21,656,979 ) (25,172,139 ) Accumulated depreciation (154,739 ) (183,954 ) Construction in progress in trust 18,384 83,507 Current assets Cash and deposits 22,449,911 Cash and deposits in trust 11,894,019 Operating accounts receivable 2,779,730 Prepaid expenses 550,281 Income taxes receivable 54 Derivative assets 573 Other current assets 88,045 Total current assets 37,762,616 Noncurrent assets Property and equipment, at cost Machinery and equipment 579,731 Accumulated depreciation (195,551) Machinery and equipment, net 384,180 Tools, furniture and fixtures 4,211,971 Accumulated depreciation (2,102,782) Tools, furniture and fixtures, net 2,109,188 Construction in progress － Buildings in trust 136,930,501 137,193,115 Buildings in trust, net 115,273,521 112,020,975 Structures in trust 2,721,962 2,772,035 Accumulated depreciation (438,160) (511,004) Structures in trust, net 2,283,802 2,261,030 Machinery and equipment in trust 675,362 683,995 Machinery and equipment in trust, net 520,622 500,040 Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust 136,526 133,628 Accumulated depreciation (104,535) (112,061) Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, net 31,990 21,566 Land in trust 219,901,119 216,410,533 Net property and equipment 340,522,811 333,303,679 Intangible assets Software 227,600 162,441 Trademark right － 523,498 Leasehold rights in trust 28,532,362 28,532,362 Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust 5,036,941 4,765,994 Other intangible assets 7,756 7,076 Total intangible assets 33,804,661 33,991,374 Investments and other assets Security deposits 12,520 12,520 Leasehold and security deposits in trust 150,223 150,223 Long-term prepaid expenses 2,766,474 2,449,539 Derivative assets 43,870 － Reserve for repairs and maintenance 307,513 314,067 Total investments and other assets 3,280,602 2,926,350 Total noncurrent assets 377,608,075 370,221,403 Deferred assets Investment unit issuance costs 140,631 56,111 Investment corporation bond issuance costs 211,194 177,418 Total deferred assets 351,826 233,529 Total assets 415,722,517 400,296,404 *1 19,382,019 9,171,145 672,415 533,150 42－ 82,69829,841,471 622,365 (252,877) 4,373,456 (2,739,679) 1,633,776 2,761 *1 (thousands of yen) As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities (thousands of yen) Operating accounts payable 1,485,3752,654,679 Short-term loans payable － 12,782,000 Current portion of investment corporation bonds －1,500,000 Current portion of long-term loans payable Accrued expenses Income taxes payable Consumption taxes payable Advances received Dividends payable Deposits received Derivative liabilities Other current liabilities 12,782,000 10,800,000 651,435527,572 1,210 1,210 661,048143,389 909,293 423,355 15,85217,381 8,696 9,111 17,22921,398 95,331 42,763 Total current liabilities 16,627,473 28,922,861 Long-term liabilities Investment corporation bonds Long-term loans payable Tenant leasehold and security deposits Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust Derivative liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 41,600,00040,100,000 114,372,000 103,572,000 1,040,5201,040,520 4,681,825 4,356,804 416,60013,981 767,749－ Asset retirement obligations 447,677 335,161 Total long-term liabilities 162,572,605 150,172,234 Total liabilities 179,200,079 179,095,095 Net assets Unitholders' equity Unitholders' capital Surplus Capital surplus Voluntary reserve Reserve for temporary difference adjustment Reserve for tax purpose reduction entry Reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry 186,894,169 186,894,169 21,746,398 21,746,398 *2 11,794,071 － *2 10,617,580 1,174,860 1,174,860 － Total voluntary reserve 12,968,932 11,792,441 Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss) Total surplus 50,005,645 35,066,630 1,527,790 221,960,800 15,290,314 Total unitholders' equity 236,899,815 Valuation and translation adjustments Deferred gains (losses) on hedges (377,376) (759,492) Total valuation and translation adjustments (377,376 ) (759,492 ) *3 221,201,308 400,296,404 Total net assets Total liabilities and net assets *3 236,522,438 415,722,517 (2) Statements of income (thousands of yen)For the year ended December 31, 2019 For the year ended December 31, 2020 Operating revenue *1 9,603,724 *1 892,001 Real estate operating revenue Other real estate operating revenue Gain on sales of real estate properties *1 27,107,988 *1 1,170,561－ *2 3,158,381 Gain on exchange of real estate properties － *3 184,725 Total operating revenue 28,278,550 13,838,832 Operating expenses *1 8,997,408 1,781,691 Real estate operating costs Asset management fee Asset custody and Administrative service fee Directors' compensation Other operating expenses *1 8,717,332 1,479,381 119,138 125,986 14,40017,400 217,357 322,710 Total operating expenses 11,129,995 10,662,810 Operating income 17,148,555 3,176,022 Non-operating income Interest income Gain on forfeiture of unclaimed dividends Gain on insurance claims Refunded fixed asset tax Interest on tax refunds 357 278 4,3613,535 28,063 34,217 1,239549 －95 Gain on derivative instruments 12,382 1,138 Total non-operating income 46,953 39,266 Non-operating expenses Interest expense Interest expense on investment corporation bonds Borrowing costs Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs Amortization of investment unit issuance costs Loss on derivative instruments 940,789 963,502 284,524316,795 483,761 399,645 30,29833,776 151,922 84,520 3784,802 Other 12,309 13,989 Total non-operating expenses 1,903,983 1,817,032 Ordinary income 15,291,524 1,398,255 Extraordinary income － Gain from collection of security deposits 130,000 Total extraordinary income － 130,000 Income before income taxes 15,291,524 1,528,255 Income taxes - current 1,210 1,210 Total income taxes 1,210 1,210 Net income 15,290,314 1,527,045 Retained earnings brought forward Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss) － 15,290,314 744 1,527,790 (3) Statements of changes in net assets For the year ended December 31, 2019 (thousands of yen) Unitholders' equity Unitholders' capital Surplus Total unitholders ' equity Capital surplus Voluntary reserve Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss) Total surplus Reserve for temporary difference adjustment Reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry Total voluntary reserve Balance, January 1, 2019 153,516,129 21,746,398 12,357,644 - 12,357,644 16,213,482 50,317,525 203,833,655 Changes of items during the year: Issuance of new investment units 33,378,040 33,378,040 Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (563,572) (563,572) 563,572 － － Provision of reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry 1,174,860 1,174,860 (1,174,860) － － Dividends paid (15,602,194) (15,602,194) (15,602,194) Net income 15,290,314 15,290,314 15,290,314 Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity Total changes of items during the year 33,378,040 － (563,572) 1,174,860 611,287 (923,168) (311,880) 33,066,160 Balance, December 31, 2019 *1 186,894,169 21,746,398 11,794,071 1,174,860 12,968,932 15,290,314 50,005,645 236,899,815 (thousands of yen) Valuation and translation adjustments Total net assets Deferred gains (losses) on hedges Total valuation and translation adjustments Balance, January 1, 2019 (461,435) (461,435) 203,372,219 Changes of items during the year: Issuance of new investment units 33,378,040 Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment － Provision of reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry － Dividends paid (15,602,194) Net income 15,290,314 Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity 84,059 84,059 84,059 Total changes of items during the year 84,059 84,059 33,150,219 Balance, December 31, 2019 (377,376) (377,376) 236,522,438 For the year ended December 31, 2020 (thousands of yen) Unitholders' equity Unitholders' capital Surplus Capital surplus Voluntary reserve Unappropriated retained earnings (undisposed loss) Total surplus Reserve for temporary difference adjustment Reserve for tax purpose reduction entry Reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry Total voluntary reserve Balance, January 1, 2020 186,894,169 21,746,398 11,794,071 － 1,174,860 12,968,932 15,290,314 50,005,645 Changes of items during the year: Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (1,176,490) (1,176,490) 1,176,490 － Provision of reserve for tax purpose reduction entry 1,174,860 1,174,860 (1,174,860) － Reversal of reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry (1,174,860) (1,174,860) 1,174,860 － Dividends paid (16,466,060) (16,466,060) Net income 1,527,045 1,527,045 Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity Total changes of items during the year － － (1,176,490) 1,174,860 (1,174,860) (1,176,490) (13,762,523) (14,939,014) Balance, December 31, 2020 *1 186,894,169 21,746,398 10,617,580 1,174,860 － 11,792,441 1,527,790 35,066,630 (thousands of yen) Unitholders' equity Valuation and translation adjustments Total net assets Total unitholders' equity Deferred gains (losses) on hedges Total valuation and translation adjustments Balance, January 1, 2020 236,899,815 (377,376) (377,376) 236,522,438 Changes of items during the year: Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment － － Provision of reserve for tax purpose reduction entry － － Reversal of reserve for special account for tax purpose reduction entry － － Dividends paid (16,466,060) (16,466,060) Net income 1,527,045 1,527,045 Net changes of items other than unitholders' equity (382,115) (382,115) (382,115) Total changes of items during the year (14,939,014) (382,115) (382,115) (15,321,130) Balance, December 31, 2020 221,960,800 (759,492) (759,492) 221,201,308 (4) Statements of cash dividends Classification For the year ended December 31, 2019 For the year ended December 31, 2020 I. Unappropriated retained earnings

II. Reversal of voluntary reserve Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment Reversal of reserve for special advanced depreciation

III. Dividends [Dividend per unit]

IV. Voluntary reserve Provision of reserve for advanced depreciation

V. Retained earnings carried forward ¥15,290,314,375 *1 ¥1,176,490,844 ¥1,174,860,958 ¥16,466,060,430 [¥3,690] ¥1,174,860,958 ¥744,789 ¥1,527,790,689 *1 ¥305,694,382 － ¥1,829,562,270 [¥410] － ¥3,922,801 Method of calculating the amount of dividends In accordance with the monetary distribution policy stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 of JHR's Articles of Incorporation, amount of dividend must exceed 90% of JHR's distributable profit that is defined by Article 67-15 of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation. It was decided that ¥16,466,060,430, which excludes fractions of less than one yen of dividend per unit from ¥16,466,805,219, an amount calculated by adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment of ¥1,176,490,844 to unappropriated retained earnings of ¥15,290,314,375, would all be distributed. The monetary distribution in excess of earnings stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 (4) of JHR's Articles of Incorporation will not be made. In accordance with the monetary distribution policy stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 of JHR's Articles of Incorporation, amount of dividend must exceed 90% of JHR's distributable profit that is defined by Article 67-15 of the Act on Special Measures Concerning Taxation. It was decided that ¥1,829,562,270, which excludes fractions of less than one yen of dividend per unit from ¥1,833,485,071, an amount calculated by adding a reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment of ¥305,694,382 to unappropriated retained earnings of ¥1,527,790,689, would all be distributed. The monetary distribution in excess of earnings stipulated in Article 34, paragraph 1 (4) of JHR's Articles of Incorporation will not be made. (5) Statements of cash flows (thousands of yen) For the year ended December 31, 2019 For the year ended December 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Other - net 69,494 (153,173 ) Interest received 482 312 Net cash provided by operating activities 20,000,722 13,747,378 Net cash used in investing activities (72,464,854 ) (3,077,137 ) Dividends paid (15,600,256 ) (16,461,008 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2,840,785 ) (5,790,766 ) (thousands of yen) Income before income taxes 15,291,524 1,528,255 Depreciation and amortization 4,557,414 4,761,907 Gain on exchange of real estate properties － (184,725) Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets 246,890 5,701 Loss (Profit) on derivative instruments (12,004) 3,663 Amortization of investment corporation bond issuance costs 30,298 33,776 Amortization of investment unit issuance costs 151,922 84,520 Decrease in property and equipment due to sale － 1,010 Decrease in property and equipment in trust due to sale － 4,789,585 Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits － (130,000) Interest income (357) (278) Interest expense 1,225,314 1,280,297 Interest on tax refunds (549) (95) (Increase) decrease in operating accounts receivable (305,608) 2,107,315 (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses (22,789) 17,130 (Increase) decrease in long-term prepaid expenses (78,478) 316,935 Increase (decrease) in operating accounts payable (240,644) 1,693,683 Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses 116,600 (124,063) Increase (decrease) in consumption taxes payable 164,127 (517,659) Increase (decrease) in advances received 27,240 (485,938) Increase (decrease) in deposits received 1,380 414 Subtotal 21,221,777 15,028,266 Interest paid (1,220,857) (1,280,097) Interest received on tax refunds 549 95 Income taxes - refunded (paid) (1,230) (1,197) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (1,332,712) (476,704) Purchase of property and equipment in trust (71,102,935) (1,858,016) Purchase of intangible assets (89,263) (604,760) Payments of reserve for repairs and maintenance (40,453) (36,549) Proceeds from collection of guarantee deposits － 130,000 Reimbursements of tenant leasehold and security deposits (496) － Proceeds from tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust 329,120 64,941 Reimbursements of tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust (228,114) (296,047) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from short-term loans payable 8,000,000 18,574,000 Repayments of short-term loans payable (8,000,000) (5,792,000) Proceeds from long-term loans payable 37,000,000 － Repayments of long-term loans payable (12,917,000) (12,782,000) Proceeds from investment corporation bonds 10,000,000 － Redemption of investment corporation bonds (2,000,000) － Payments for investment corporation bond issuance costs (69,102) － Proceeds from issuance of investment units 33,209,706 － Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 49,623,347 (16,461,008) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 37,184,716 34,343,930 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year *1 34,343,930 *1 28,553,164 (6) Notes on going concern assumption Not applicable.

(7) Notes on matters concerning significant accounting policies 1. Method of depreciation and amortization of noncurrent assets (1) Property and equipment (including trust accounts) Depreciation of property and equipment is calculated using the straight-line method. The useful lives of major property and equipment components are as follows: Machinery and equipment Tools, furniture and fixtures Buildings in trust Structures in trust 2 to 17 years 2 to 20 years 2 to 64 years 2 to 64 years Machinery and equipment in trust Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust 3 to 32 years 2 to 27 years

(2) Intangible assetsIntangible assets are amortized using the straight-line method. The amortization period of major intangible assets is as follows. Software (for internal use) Trademark right 5 years as internally usable years 10 years Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust are amortized using the straight-line method based on remaining period (41 years and 49 years) of the contract.

(3) Long-term prepaid expenses Long-term prepaid expenses are amortized using the straight-line method. 2. Accounting for deferred assets (1) Investment unit issuance costs Investment unit issuance costs are amortized using the straight-line method over three years. (2)Investment corporation bond issuance costs Investment corporation bond issuance costs are amortized using the interest method over the respective term of the bond. 3. Standards for recognition of revenues and expenses Treatment of property taxes and other taxes For taxes imposed on properties under management such as property taxes, city planning taxes, and depreciable asset taxes, the imposed amounts are allocated to the respective period and expensed as "Real estate operating costs." Cash paid for property taxes and city planning taxes to the transferor of real properties at acquisition is not recorded as "Real estate operating costs" but capitalized as part of the acquisition cost of the relevant property. The amount of such taxes capitalized in the acquisition cost of real properties was ¥249,415 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019, and none for the year ended December 31, 2020. 4. Method of hedge accounting (1)Method of hedge accounting Deferred hedge accounting is applied (2) Hedging instruments and hedged items Hedging instruments Interest rate swaps Hedged items Interest rates on loans payable

(3) Hedging policy JHR enters into certain derivative transactions in accordance with its financial policy in order to manage risks, which is provided in the Articles of Incorporation.

(4) Method for assessing hedge effectiveness JHR evaluates hedge effectiveness by comparing the cumulative changes in cash flow of hedging instruments and the hedged items and assessing the ratio between the changes. 5. Scope of funds (cash and cash equivalents) in the statements of cash flows Cash and cash equivalents in the statements of cash flows consist of cash on hand, cash in trust accounts, bank deposit and trust deposit, which can be withdrawn at any time, and short-term investments with a maturity of three months or less when purchased, which can easily be converted to cash and subject to minimal risk of change in value. 6. Other significant matters serving as the basis for preparing financial statements (1) Accounting treatment of beneficial interests in trust with real estate, etc. as their assets For trust beneficial interests in real estate, etc., all assets and liabilities held in trust accounts as well as all income generated and expenses incurred from assets in trust are presented in the accompanying balance sheet and income statement accounts accordingly. The following material items of the trust accounts recorded in the relevant accounts are presented separately on the balance sheets. (a) Cash and deposits in trust

(b) Buildings in trust; Structures in trust; Machinery and equipment in trust; Tools, furniture and fixtures in trust; Land in trust; Construction in progress in trust

(c) Leasehold rights in trust; Fixed-term leasehold rights in trust; Leasehold and security deposits in trust

(d) Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust (2)Accounting treatment of consumption taxes Consumption taxes are excluded from the transaction amounts. (8) Notes to financial statements Disclosure of notes on "securities," "share of (profit) loss of entities accounted for using equity method," "related-party transactions" and "retirement benefits" is omitted because the significance of disclosure in the financial report is minimal. [Notes to balance sheets] *1. Accumulated advanced depreciation of property and equipment deducted from acquisition costs due to government subsidies received, etc. (thousands of yen)As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2020 Buildings in trust ¥24,921 ¥24,921 *2. Matters concerning provision and reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment As of December 31, 2019 (thousands of yen) Amount of initial accrual Balance at beginning of period Amount of provision during period Amount of reversal during period Balance at end of period Grounds for provision and reversal Dividend reserve (Note) 13,127,153 12,357,644 － 563,572 11,794,071 Allocation for dividend (Note) Dividend reserve indicates the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill which was recorded as a dividend reserve before the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and is scheduled for reversal every fiscal year, starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, in an amount that shall be no less than that in equal amounts every fiscal year over a period of no more than 50 years. As of December 31, 2020 (thousands of yen) Amount of initial accrual Balance at beginning of period Amount of provision during period Amount of reversal during period Balance at end of period Grounds for provision and reversal Dividend reserve (Note) 13,127,153 11,794,071 － 1,176,490 10,617,580 Allocation for dividend (Note) Dividend reserve indicates the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill which was recorded as a dividend reserve before the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, and is scheduled for reversal every fiscal year, starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, in an amount that shall be no less than that in equal amounts every fiscal year over a period of no more than 50 years. *3. Minimum net assets as required by Article 67, paragraph 4 of the Investment Trusts Act As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2020 ¥50,000 thousand ¥50,000 thousand [Notes to statements of income] *1. Components of real estate operating revenue and real estate operating costs (thousands of yen) A. Total Total real estate operating revenue B. Real estate operating costs Real estate operating costs Land lease and other rent expenses Property taxes Outsourcing expenses (Note) Nonlife insurance Depreciation and amortization Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets Repairs Utilities Trust fees Other Total real estate operating costs C. Net real estate operating income (A − B) Real estate operating revenue Real estate operating revenue Fixed rent 15,931,097 7,640,060 Variable rent 8,675,885 1,902,240 Income from management contracts 2,501,004 61,423 Total 27,107,988 9,603,724 Other real estate operating revenue Parking lots 161,660 116,458 Other incidental revenue 63,016 83,051 Utilities 803,012 546,450 Other 1,170,561 892,001 28,278,550 10,495,725 898,207 890,001 1,658,930 1,915,565 653,041 423,852 51,030 67,271 4,557,414 4,761,907 246,890 5,701 41,410 29,261 818,290 559,044 44,679 42,480 27,511 22,245 8,997,408 8,717,332 19,281,141 1,778,393 142,873 146,041 (Note) Outsourcing expenses include management fees of ¥296,029 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2019, and ¥70,119 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2020. *2．Breakdown of gain on sales of real estate properties For the year ended December 31, 2019 Not applicable. For the year ended December 31, 2020 (thousands of yen) Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi Proceeds from sale of real estate 8,000,000 Cost of sale of real estate 4,790,596 Other related sales expenses 51,021 Gain on sales of real estate properties 3,158,381 *3．Breakdown of gain on exchange of real estate properties For the year ended December 31, 2019 Not applicable. For the year ended December 31, 2020 (thousands of yen) HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (part of site) Proceeds from transfer of real estate 523,000 Cost of transfer of real estate 333,359 Other related transfer expenses 4,915 Gain on exchange of real estate properties 184,725 [Notes to statements of changes in net assets] *1 Total number of investment units authorized, and issued and outstanding Total number of investment units authorized For the year ended December 31, 2019 For the year ended December 31, 2020 Total number of investment units issued and outstanding 20,000,000 units 4,462,347 units 20,000,000 units 4,462,347 units [Notes to statements of cash dividends] *1. Reserve for temporary difference adjustment For the year ended December 31, 2019 By application of the transitional measures of Paragraph 3 of the Supplementary Provisions of the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 27 of 2015), ¥13,127,153,216 in dividend reserve that is the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill recorded in prior fiscal years is set aside as reserve for temporary difference adjustment on the statements of cash dividends for the year ended December 31, 2016. Starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, reversal of the concerned reserve amount in an amount that shall be no less than the 50-year even amortization amount (¥262,543,065) of the remaining balance of the amount when the reserve was made, is required. In this fiscal year under review, reversal of ¥1,176,490,844 has been decided, which is the amount calculated by adding ¥246,890,844 equivalent to loss on retirement of fixed assets, ¥357,000,000 for the large-scale renovation at Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (former name: Hotel Centraza Hakata) and ¥310,000,000 for adjustment to dilution of dividend per unit due to capital increase through public offering to ¥262,600,000 of the reversal. For the year ended December 31, 2020 By application of the transitional measures of Paragraph 3 of the Supplementary Provisions of the "Ordinance on Accountings of Investment Corporations" (Cabinet Office Ordinance No. 27 of 2015), ¥13,127,153,216 in dividend reserve that is the remaining balance of the amount subdivided into gain on negative goodwill recorded in prior fiscal years is set aside as reserve for temporary difference adjustment on the statements of cash dividends for the year ended December 31, 2016. Starting from the fiscal year following the fiscal year in which the reserve was made, reversal of the concerned reserve amount in an amount that shall be no less than the 50-year even amortization amount (¥262,543,065) of the remaining balance of the amount when the reserve was made, is required. In this fiscal year under review, reversal of ¥305,694,382 has been decided, which is the amount calculated by adding ¥5,701,616 equivalent to loss on retirement of fixed assets and ¥37,392,766 equivalent to amortization of trademark right to ¥262,600,000 of the reversal. [Notes to statements of cash flows] *1. Relation of balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of year and the amount in balance sheet accounts (thousands of yen)Cash and deposits Cash and deposits in trust Cash and cash equivalents ¥22,449,911 ¥11,894,019 ¥34,343,930 ¥19,382,019 ¥9,171,145 ¥28,553,164 [Notes on lease transactions] Operating leases (as lessor) Minimum rental revenue under non-cancellable operating leases (thousands of yen)As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2019 Due within one year Due after one year Total ¥1,459,034 ¥2,106,234 ¥3,565,268 ¥990,152 ¥1,213,075 ¥2,203,227 [Notes on financial instruments] 1. Matters concerning status of financial instruments (1) Policy for financial instruments JHR is an investment corporation set forth in Article 2, paragraph 12 of the Investment Trusts Act, managing investments mainly in specified assets as prescribed in the Investment Trusts Act. As a policy, JHR procures funds through issuance of investment units, etc. and loans from financial institutions in order to make investments in specified assets. JHR does not utilize surplus funds to invest in financial instruments except for short-term deposits and other equivalent short-term financial instruments. JHR may enter into derivative transactions in order to hedge against interest rate risk, but not for speculative trading purposes.

(2) Details of financial instruments, their risks, and risk management system Operating accounts receivable is operating receivables and is exposed to credit risks of clients. As for the risks, JHR is managing payment dates and balances by each client with an aim to grasp concerns in collecting due to deterioration in their financial status and other factors in early stage and reduce the risks. The floating rate loans payable are exposed to risks of interest rate fluctuations. In order to mitigate interest rate risk, JHR may enter into derivative transactions, if necessary, to fix the interest expense. Derivative transactions are conducted principally in accordance with rules prescribed by JHR and risk management rules applied by the Asset Management Company. Derivative transactions are arranged by the section in charge of finance at the Asset Management Company by using financial institutions with high credit ratings through approval and resolution by authorized personnel and a meeting committee structure set forth in its decision-making standards and resolution of JHR's board of directors. Loans payable are exposed to liquidity risks. The section in charge of finance at the Asset Management Company prepares and updates projections and actual cash flows on a monthly basis to manage liquidity risks and monitor compliance with restrictive covenants set forth in the loan agreements. JHR manages liquidity risks by managing the ratio of short-term and long-term loans payable considering the current financial environment through approval and resolution by authorized personnel and meeting committee structure in the Asset Management Company and resolution of JHR's board of directors.

(3) Supplementary explanation on matters concerning fair value, etc. of financial instruments Regarding the contract amount, etc. of derivative transactions in "2. Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments," the amount itself does not indicate certain scale of market risk exposure related to derivative transactions. 2. Matters concerning fair value of financial instruments Carrying amounts of financial instruments on the balance sheets, their fair values, and the differences as of December 31, 2019, were as follows. Financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure are not included in the table. See Note 2 below. Carrying amount (JPY 1,000) Fair value (JPY 1,000) Difference (JPY 1,000) (1) Cash and deposits

(2) Cash and deposits in trust

(3) Operating accounts receivable 22,449,911 22,449,911 ― 11,894,019 11,894,019 ― 2,779,730 2,779,730 ― Total assets 37,123,661 37,123,661 ― (4) Short-term loans payable

(5) Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable

(6) Current portion of long-term loans payable

(7) Investment corporation bonds

(8) Long-term loans payable ― ― ― ― ― ― 12,782,000 12,782,000 ― 41,600,000 41,480,400 (119,600) 114,372,000 114,372,000 ― Total liabilities 168,754,000 168,634,400 (119,600) (9) Derivative transactions (*) (389,386) (389,386) ― (*) Receivables and payables arising from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis and amounts in parenthesis denote net payables. Carrying amounts of financial instruments on the balance sheets, their fair values, and the differences as of December 31, 2020, were as follows. Financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure are not included in the table. See Note 2 below. Carrying amount (JPY 1,000) Fair value (JPY 1,000) Difference (JPY 1,000) (1) Cash and deposits

(2) Cash and deposits in trust

(3) Operating accounts receivable 19,382,019 19,382,019 ― 9,171,145 9,171,145 ― 672,415 672,415 ― Total assets 29,225,579 29,225,579 ― (4) Short-term loans payable

(5) Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable

(6) Current portion of long-term loans payable

(7) Investment corporation bonds

(8) Long-term loans payable 12,782,000 12,782,000 ― 1,500,000 1,468,350 (31,650) 10,800,000 10,800,000 ― 40,100,000 34,415,280 (5,684,720) 103,572,000 103,572,000 ― Total liabilities 168,754,000 163,037,630 (5,716,370) (9) Derivative transactions (*) (789,147) (789,147) ― (*) Receivables and payables arising from derivative transactions are presented on a net basis and amounts in parenthesis denote net payables. (Note 1) Methods to measure fair value of financial instruments, and derivative transactions (1) Cash and deposits; (2) Cash and deposits in trust; (3) Operating accounts receivable; (4) Short-term loans payable The carrying value is deemed to approximate the fair value since the instruments are scheduled to be settled in a short period of time. Therefore, carrying value is stated. (5) Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable; (7) Investment corporation bonds The fair value of these instruments is measured based on the market price.

(6) Current portion of long-term loans payable; (8) Long-term loans payable The carrying value is deemed to approximate the fair value since the interest rate on long-term loans payable are floating interest rates which are revised periodically to reflect market interest rates. (9) Derivative transactions The information on the fair value of derivative transactions is presented in "Notes on derivative transactions" below. (Note 2) Carrying amount of financial instruments whose fair values are considered extremely difficult to measure (thousands of yen) Classification As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2020 Tenant leasehold and security deposits 1,040,520 1,040,520 Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust 4,681,825 4,356,804 Total 5,722,345 5,397,324 Tenant leasehold and security deposits / Tenant leasehold and security deposits in trust Tenant leasehold and security deposits (in trust) for rental properties are not subject to fair value disclosure because they have no market price and their actual deposit periods from a tenant's move-in to move-out are not estimable, thus making a reasonable estimate of future cash flows is difficult. 3. Redemption schedule for monetary claims subsequent to the account closing date As of December 31, 2019 Due within one year (JPY 1,000) Due after one to two years (JPY 1,000) Due after two to three years (JPY 1,000) Due after three to four years (JPY 1,000) Due after four to five years (JPY 1,000) Due after five years (JPY 1,000) Cash and deposits Cash and deposits in trust Operating accounts receivable 22,449,911 11,894,019 2,779,730 ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― Total 37,123,661 ― ― ― ― ― As of December 31, 2020 Due within one year (JPY 1,000) Due after one to two years (JPY 1,000) Due after two to three years (JPY 1,000) Due after three to four years (JPY 1,000) Due after four to five years (JPY 1,000) Due after five years (JPY 1,000) Cash and deposits Cash and deposits in trust Operating accounts receivable 19,382,019 9,171,145 672,415 ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― ― Total 29,225,579 ― ― ― ― ― 4. Schedule for repayment of loans payable and redemption of investment corporation bonds subsequent to the account closing date As of December 31, 2019 Due within one year (JPY 1,000) Due after one to two years (JPY 1,000) Due after two to three years (JPY 1,000) Due after three to four years (JPY 1,000) Due after four to five years (JPY 1,000) Due after five years (JPY 1,000) Short-term loans payable Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable Current portion of long-term loans payable Investment corporation bonds Long-term loans payable ― ― 12,782,000 ― ― ― ― ― 1,500,000 10,800,000 ― ― ― 6,000,000 10,900,000 ― ― ― ― 15,772,000 ― ― ― 3,000,000 18,650,000 ― ― ― 31,100,000 58,250,000 Total 12,782,000 12,300,000 16,900,000 15,772,000 21,650,000 89,350,000 As of December 31, 2020 Due within one year (JPY 1,000) Due after one to two years (JPY 1,000) Due after two to three years (JPY 1,000) Due after three to four years (JPY 1,000) Due after four to five years (JPY 1,000) Due after five years (JPY 1,000) Short-term loans payable Current portion of investment corporation bonds payable Current portion of long-term loans payable Investment corporation bonds Long-term loans payable 12,782,000 1,500,000 10,800,000 ― ― ― ― ― 6,000,000 10,900,000 ― ― ― ― 15,772,000 ― ― ― 3,000,000 18,650,000 ― ― ― ― 19,000,000 ― ― ― 31,100,000 39,250,000 Total 25,082,000 16,900,000 15,772,000 21,650,000 19,000,000 70,350,000 [Notes on derivative transactions] 1. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is not applied As of December 31, 2019 For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is not applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date was as follows: (thousands of yen)Contract amount, etc. ClassificationType, etc. of derivative transactionFair valueMethod to measure the fair valueOf which, due after one yearTransactions other than market transactions Interest rate swaps (fixed rate payment, floating rate receipt) 3,494,000 3,494,000 The fair value is measured at the (25,992) quoted price, etc. obtained from the counterparty financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020 For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is not applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date was as follows: (thousands of yen)Contract amount, etc. ClassificationType, etc. of derivative transactionFair valueMethod to measure the fair valueOf which, due after one yearTransactions other than market transactions Interest rate swaps (fixed rate payment, floating rate receipt) 3,494,000 3,494,000 The fair value is measured at the (29,655) quoted price, etc. obtained from the counterparty financial institutions. 2. Derivative transactions to which hedge accounting is applied As of December 31, 2019 For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date for each method of hedge accounting was as follows: (thousands of yen) Method of hedge accounting Contract amount, etc. Type, etc. of derivative transactionMain hedged itemOf which, due after one year Method to measure the fair value Deferral methodInterest rate swaps (fixed rate payment, floating rate receipt)The fair value is measured at the quotedLong-term loans payable 112,654,000 101,072,000 (363,394) price, etc. obtained from the counterparty financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020 For derivative transactions which hedge accounting is applied, the contract amount or the amount equivalent to the principal provided in the contract, etc. as of the account closing date for each method of hedge accounting was as follows: (thousands of yen)Method of hedge accounting Contract amount, etc. Type, etc. of derivative transactionMain hedged itemFair valueOf which, due after one year Method to measure the fair value Deferral methodInterest rate swaps (fixed rate payment, floating rate receipt)The fair value is measured at the quotedLong-term loans payable 101,072,000 90,272,000 (759,492) price, etc. obtained from the counterparty financial institutions. [Notes on tax-effect accounting] 1. Significant components of deferred tax assets and liabilities by cause (thousands of yen)As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2020 Deferred tax assets: Valuation difference on assets accepted through merger 1,712,010 1,696,476 Amortization of fixed-term leasehold of land 162,810 206,151 Asset retirement obligations 14,951 15,530 Amortization of trademark right ― 11,763 Deferred gains (losses) on hedges 128,306 238,937 Total gross deferred tax assets 2,018,079 2,168,860 Valuation allowance (2,018,079) (2,168,860) Total deferred tax assets ― ― Deferred tax liabilities: Deferred gains (losses) on hedges 13,981 ― Total gross deferred tax liabilities 13,981 ―

2. Details of major causes of material differences between the statutory tax rate and the tax rate under effective tax accountingAs of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2020 Statutory tax rate 31.51% 31.46% [Adjustments] Deduction for dividends paid (31.72%) (34.09%) Change in valuation allowance 0.20% 2.63% Other - net 0.03% 0.08% Actual effective tax rate 0.01% 0.08% [Notes on asset retirement obligations] Asset retirement obligations recognized on the balance sheet 1. Outline of the subject asset retirement obligations JHR recognizes asset retirement obligations as it is obliged to restore the land of Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (former name: Hotel Centraza Hakata), acquired on April 1, 2016, and HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA, acquired on August 19, 2016, to the original state in accordance with the fixed-term leasehold agreement. For the asset retirement obligations of HOTEL ASCENT Fukuoka, the obligations have been expired with the termination of the fixed-term leasehold agreement on its land due to the exchange of part of the site as of October 29, 2020. 2. Calculation method of the subject asset retirement obligations Calculated the amount of asset retirement obligations estimating that the expected useful life is 34 years and 48 years, respectively, due to their remaining use period and using the discount rate of 0.484% and 0.394%, respectively. 3. Increase and decrease of the subject asset retirement obligations (thousands of yen) For the year ended December 31, 2019 For the year ended December 31, 2020 Balance at beginning of period 445,622 447,677 Increase due to acquisition of property and equipment Adjustment due to passage of time Decrease due to expiration of asset retirement obligations ― 2,054 ― ― 1,989 (114,505) Balance at end of period 447,677 335,161 [Notes on segment and related information] 1. Segment information The segment information has been omitted because JHR has only one segment, which is the investment and management of hotel real estate.

2. Related information For the year ended December 31, 2019 (1) Information about products and services Information about products and services has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in a single product / service category accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income. (2) Information about geographical areas (i) Operating revenue Information about geographical areas has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in Japan accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income. (ii) Property and equipment Information about property and equipment has been omitted because the amount of property and equipment located in Japan accounted for more than 90% of net property and equipment on the balance sheets. (3) Information about major customers

(thousands of yen) Name of customer Operating revenue Name of related segment Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. (Note) 15,221,983 Investment and management of hotel real estate AAPC Japan K.K. 2,996,251 Investment and management of hotel real estate (Note) Operating revenue includes the operating revenue of customers belonging to the same company group as said customers. For the year ended December 31, 2020 (1) Information about products and services Information about products and services has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in a single product / service category accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income.

(2) Information about geographical areas (i) Operating revenue Information about geographical areas has been omitted because operating revenue from external customers in Japan accounted for more than 90% of total operating revenue on the statements of income. (ii) Property and equipment Information about property and equipment has been omitted because the amount of property and equipment located in

Japan accounted for more than 90% of net property and equipment on the balance sheets. (3) Information about major customers (thousands of yen) Name of customer Operating revenue Name of related segment Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. (Note 1) 1,990,793 Investment and management of hotel real estate THE DAI-ICHI BUILDING CO., LTD. Undisclosed (Note 2) Investment and management of hotel real estate (Note 1) Operating revenue includes the operating revenue of customers belonging to the same company group as said customers. (Note 2) Undisclosed as the consent on disclosure has not been obtained from the lessee. [Notes on rental properties, etc.] JHR owns rental properties for hotels. The carrying amounts, changes in such balances, and fair values of such properties were as follows: (thousands of yen) Use For the year ended December 31, 2019 For the year ended December 31, 2020 Hotel Carrying amount Balance at beginning of period Net increase (decrease) during period Balance at end of period 306,789,379 374,314,498 67,525,119 (7,030,802) 374,314,498 367,283,696 Fair value at end of period 525,910,000 493,330,000 (Note 1) Increase during the year ended December 31, 2019, principally represents the acquisition of Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi for ¥2,841 million and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba for ¥63,468 million. Decrease during the year ended December 31, 2020, principally represents the sale of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi for ¥4,790 million and recording of depreciation. (Note 2) Fair value at end of period is the appraisal value determined by external licensed real estate appraisers. Real estate operating revenue and costs related to the rental properties were as follows: (thousands of yen) Use For the year ended December 31, 2019 For the year ended December 31, 2020 Hotel Amount on the statements of income Real estate operating revenue Real estate operating costs Net real estate operating income 28,278,550 10,495,725 8,997,408 8,717,332 19,281,141 1,778,393 (Note) "Real estate operating revenue" and "Real estate operating costs" are income from real estate operation (including other income from real estate operation) and corresponding expenses (such as depreciation, property tax, etc., trust fees, repair expenses and others), and are included in "Real Estate operating revenue" and "Real estate operating costs," respectively. [Notes on per unit information] For the year ended December 31, 2019 For the year ended December 31, 2020 Net assets per unit ¥53,004 ¥49,570 Net income per unit ¥3,447 ¥342 (Note 1) Net income per unit is computed by dividing net income by the average number of investment units during the period. (Note 2) Net income per unit after the adjustment of potentially dilutive units is not presented since there are no potentially dilutive units. The basis of computation of net income per unit is as follows: For the year ended December 31, 2019 For the year ended December 31, 2020 Net income (JPY 1,000) 15,290,314 1,527,045 Amount not attributable to common unitholders (JPY 1,000) ― ― Net income attributable to common investment units (JPY 1,000) 15,290,314 1,527,045 Average number of investment units during period (units) 4,434,849 4,462,347 [Notes on significant subsequent events] Not applicable. [Additional information] Impact of COVID-19 With the number of infections starting to increase again since November 2020, and despite growing expectations for containment of infections as vaccination started in Europe and the U.S., the worldwide spread of the infection by COVID-19 and the deterioration in social and economic conditions have not yet settled, and recovery in hotel performance is expected to take more time. Under such circumstances, some of the lessees whose business performance has worsened have requested reduction or postponement of fixed rent, leading to the risk of JHR's operating revenue possibly decreasing. Although it is uncertain and difficult to foresee when COVID-19 will be contained, JHR made accounting estimates by applying impairment accounting for property and equipment based on information available as of the date of preparation of this Financial Report and assuming that the impact by COVID-19 will continue through the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, followed by recovery in performance after a certain period of time. However, as it is difficult to accurately predict when COVID-19 will be contained and how large its impact will be, JHR may see its asset status, income and cash flows affected in case the recovery is delayed. (9) Changes in total number of investment units issued and outstanding The following is the status of increase (decrease) in the total number of investment units issued and outstanding and unitholders' capital for past five years through to the end of the fiscal year under review. Total number of investment units issued and outstandingUnitholders' capital (JPY1M)Date Capital transaction (Units) Increase (Decrease)BalanceIncrease (Decrease)BalanceJanuary 20, 2016 Capital increase through public offering of investment units 170,000 February 17, 2016 Capital increase through third-party allotment of investment units 7,680 August 23, 2016 Capital increase through public offering of investment units 428,260 Capital increase through third-party allotment of investment units 11,740 July 5, 2017 Capital increase through public offering of investment units 236,000 January 23, 2019 Capital increase through third-party allotment of investment units 12,940 Capital increase through public offering of investment units 447,800 February 20, 2019 Capital increase through third-party allotment of investment units 3,700 3,314,227 3,321,907 3,750,167 3,761,907 3,997,907 4,010,847 4,458,647 4,462,347 13,986 99,456 (Note 1) 631 33,813 926 17,715 971 33,104 273 100,088 133,902 134,829 152,544 153,516 186,620 186,894 (Note 2) (Note 4) (Note 5) (Note 7) (Note 8) (Note 1) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥85,020 (issue value of ¥82,273) in order to procure funds for the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc. (Note 2) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥82,273 in order to procure funds for allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc. (Note 3) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥81,536 (issue value of ¥78,956) in order to procure funds for the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc. (Note 4) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥78,956 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or repair expenses and capital expenditures to maintain or improve competitiveness of existing properties. (Note 5) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥77,518 (issue value of ¥75,065) in order to procure funds for the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc. (Note 6) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥75,065 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of future acquisitions of specified assets, part of repayment of other loans, or repair expenses and capital expenditures to maintain or improve competitiveness of existing properties. (Note 7) New investment units were issued through public offering with an issue price per unit of ¥76,342 (issue value of ¥73,927) in order to procure funds for the allocation to acquisition of new properties, etc. (Note 8) New investment units were issued through third-party allotment with an issue value per unit of ¥73,927 in order to procure funds for allocation to part of acquisitions of new properties, etc. 3. Reference information For detailed information of each property and the operating results of hotels, please see the reference information below as well as Financial Results Briefing dated today and the website of JHR (https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/ir/library.html). (1) Information on values of assets under management, etc. (i) Investment status The following outlines the investment status of JHR as of the end of the fiscal year under review. As of December 31, 2019 As of December 31, 2020 Asset category Hotel type (Note 1)Prefectural location Name Total amount held (JPY1M) (Note 2) Ratio to total assets (%) (Note 3)Total amount held (JPY1M) (Note 2) Ratio to total assets (%) (Note 3) Holiday Inn Osaka Namba 26,985 6.5 6.7 OsakaNamba Oriental Hotel 14,539 3.5 14,437 3.6 Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi ibis Tokyo Shinjuku 2,817 0.7 2,805 0.7 7,908 1.9 2.0 CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN the b ikebukuro 6,644 1.6 6,606 1.7 6,584 1.6 6,578 1.6 Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi (Note 4) 4,801 1.2 － － Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi the b hachioji 3,527 0.8 2,680 0.6 3,491 2,664 0.9 0.7 TokyoSmile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji Chisun Hotel Kamata Limited-service hotel (former Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo) (Note 5) 2,022 1,822 1,452 0.5 0.4 0.3 2,042 1,806 1,447 0.5 0.5 0.4 Hokkaido the b suidobashi dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa Chisun Inn Kamata ibis Styles Sapporo Mercure Sapporo 1,194 0.3 1,173 0.3 941 0.2 0.2 769 0.2 768 0.2 6,561 1.6 1.6 5,792 1.4 5,735 1.4 HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA the b hakata 5,161 1.2 1.4 2,340 0.6 2,329 0.6 Fukuoka Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae 2,022 0.5 1,419 0.3 1,401 0.5 0.4 Real estate in trust Kyotoibis Styles Kyoto Station 6,650 1.6 1.7 Okinawa KumamotoMercure Okinawa Naha Dormy Inn Kumamoto Nara Nara Washington Hotel Plaza Subtotal 2,833 2,139 1,798 121,410 0.7 0.5 0.4 29.2 2,801 2,170 1,764 116,265 0.7 0.5 0.4 29.0 Tokyo ChibaHilton Tokyo Odaiba Oriental Hotel tokyo bay Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport International Garden Hotel Narita Hotel Francs 63,429 15.3 63,376 15.8 17,486 4.2 4.3 13,205 3.2 3.3 9,162 2.2 2.3 3,178 0.8 3,145 0.8 Full-service hotelHiroshima ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel) (Note 6) Oriental Hotel Hiroshima 17,327 4.2 17,215 4.3 4,099 1.0 Aichi Nara Hyogo Fukuoka Kanagawa Hilton Nagoya Hotel Nikko Nara 15,650 3.8 15,695 1.0 3.9 10,355 2.5 2.6 Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station Mercure Yokosuka 9,678 2.3 9,482 2.4 9,560 2.3 9,251 2.3 1,621 0.4 1,606 0.4 Subtotal 174,756 42.0 173,483 43.3 Hotel Nikko Alivila 17,904 4.3 OkinawaResort hotel Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa The Beach Tower Okinawa 14,924 6,581 3.6 1.6 14,745 6,490 4.4 3.7 1.6 ChibaHilton Tokyo Bay Osaka Kanagawa Hotel Keihan Universal City Hakone Setsugetsuka Subtotal 26,408 5,905 3,689 75,413 6.4 1.4 0.9 18.1 Real estate in trust - Total Deposits and other assets (Note 7) Total assets 371,580 44,142 415,722 89.4 26,289 5,830 3,616 74,763 6.6 1.5 0.9 18.7 10.6 100.0 364,512 35,783 400,296 91.1 8.9 100.0 Amount (JPY1M)Ratio to total assetsAmount (JPY1M)Ratio to total assets (%) (%)Total liabilities Total net assets 179,200 236,522 43.1 56.9 179,095 221,201 44.7 55.3 (Note 1) Hotels are categorized as limited-service hotels, full-service hotels or resort hotels according to the manner of operation. (Note 2) For real estate in trust, "Total amount held" shows the amount calculated by deducting accumulated depreciation from acquisition price (including expenses incidental to acquisition). (Note 3) "Ratio to total assets" shows the ratio of total amount of each asset to total assets, rounded off to one decimal place. (Note 4) Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi was sold on July 1, 2020. (Note 5) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo changed its name to Chisun Hotel Kamata on January 1, 2021 due to rebranding following cancellation of lease contract. In this report, the same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 6) ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA is classified in accordance with the business category of Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, its main facility. (Note 7) Includes machinery and equipment, tools, furniture and fixtures, construction in progress, construction in progress in trust, and intangible assets (excluding leasehold rights in trust and fixed-term leasehold of land in trust). (ii) Assets under management (A) Major issues of investment securities Not applicable

(B) Real estate properties under management Not applicable

(C) Other major assets under management A. Summary of real estate properties (in trust) under management The following summarizes the real estate properties (in trust) under management by JHR as of the end of the fiscal year under review. a. Details of assets under management (acquisition price, etc.) Property No. Name Grade (Note 1) Acquisition price (JPY1M) (Note 2) Carrying amount at end of period (JPY1M) (Note 3) Appraisal value at end of period (JPY1M) (Note 4) Appraisal agency (Note 5) Investment ratio (Acquisition price) (%) (Note 6) Collateral (Note 7) 1 Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Upper-middle 10,900 9,654 13,900 N 2.9 Unsecured 2 Oriental Hotel tokyo bay Mid-price 19,900 17,367 32,100 N 5.4 Unsecured 3 Namba Oriental Hotel Mid-price 15,000 14,513 31,400 N 4.1 Unsecured 4 Hotel Nikko Alivila Luxury 18,900 18,019 28,800 N 5.1 Unsecured 5 Oriental Hotel Hiroshima Upper-middle 4,100 4,112 4,130 N 1.1 Unsecured 6 ibis Tokyo Shinjuku Mid-price 7,243 7,903 9,900 N 2.0 Unsecured 8 The Beach Tower Okinawa Mid-price 7,610 6,495 10,000 N 2.1 Unsecured 9 Hakone Setsugetsuka Mid-price 4,070 3,622 5,300 N 1.1 Unsecured 10 Dormy Inn Kumamoto Mid-price 2,334 2,170 3,030 N 0.6 Unsecured 12 the b suidobashi Mid-price 1,120 1,186 2,280 N 0.3 Unsecured 13 Dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa Economy 999 934 1,280 J 0.3 Unsecured 14 Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza Mid-price 2,130 2,038 4,510 N 0.6 Unsecured 15 Nara Washington Hotel Plaza Mid-price 2,050 1,765 2,430 N 0.6 Unsecured 16 R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji Economy 1,720 1,806 1,910 J 0.5 Unsecured 18 Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi Economy 3,746 3,491 5,390 J 1.0 Unsecured 22 Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Economy 2,108 2,042 2,930 J 0.6 Unsecured 24 Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae Economy 1,652 1,401 2,750 T 0.4 Unsecured 25 Chisun Hotel Kamata (former Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo) Economy 1,512 1,458 2,010 T 0.4 Unsecured 26 Chisun Inn Kamata Economy 823 771 1,370 T 0.2 Unsecured 29 Hotel Keihan Universal City Mid-price 6,000 5,833 15,400 R 1.6 Unsecured 31 Hilton Tokyo Bay Luxury 26,050 26,301 39,900 D 7.0 Unsecured 32 ibis Styles Kyoto Station Mid-price 6,600 6,641 10,200 D 1.8 Unsecured 33 ibis Styles Sapporo Mid-price 6,797 6,522 11,100 N 1.8 Unsecured 34 Mercure Sapporo Mid-price 6,000 5,789 10,500 N 1.6 Unsecured 35 Mercure Okinawa Naha Mid-price 3,000 2,841 6,940 N 0.8 Unsecured 37 the b ikebukuro Mid-price 6,520 6,593 6,980 N 1.8 Unsecured 39 the b hachioji Mid-price 2,610 2,681 2,560 N 0.7 Unsecured Property No. Name Grade (Note 1) Acquisition price (JPY1M) (Note 2) Carrying amount at end of period (JPY1M) (Note 3) Appraisal value at end of period (JPY1M) (Note 4) Appraisal agency (Note 5) Investment ratio (Acquisition price) (%) (Note 6) Collateral (Note 7) 40 the b hakata Mid-price 2,300 2,347 4,330 N 0.6 Unsecured 41 Hotel Francs Mid-price 3,105 3,145 4,080 D 0.8 Unsecured 42 Mercure Yokosuka Mid-price 1,650 1,634 3,310 D 0.4 Unsecured 43 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa Upper-middle 14,950 14,878 17,200 N 4.0 Unsecured 44 ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel) Luxury 17,320 17,294 21,000 D 4.7 Unsecured 45 CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN Mid-price 6,705 6,613 7,430 D 1.8 Unsecured 46 Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station Upper-middle 7,197 9,473 15,200 D 1.9 Unsecured 47 Holiday Inn Osaka Namba Mid-price 27,000 26,941 26,500 N 7.3 Unsecured 48 HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Note 8) Economy 5,248 5,451 6,650 D 1.4 Unsecured 49 Hilton Nagoya Luxury 15,250 15,696 15,000 D 4.1 Unsecured 50 Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport Upper-middle 13,175 13,343 13,400 N 3.6 Unsecured 51 International Garden Hotel Narita Mid-price 9,125 9,196 9,500 N 2.5 Unsecured 52 Hotel Nikko Nara Upper-middle 10,373 10,357 9,790 D 2.8 Unsecured 53 Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi Mid-price 2,738 2,816 2,840 D 0.7 Unsecured 54 Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Upper-middle 62,400 63,607 68,100 N 16.9 Unsecured Total 370,031 366,760 493,330 100.0 (Note 1) JHR categorizes hotels into the four grade classes "Luxury," "Upper-middle," "Mid-price" and "Economy" mainly from the perspective of average daily rate, etc. (Note 2) "Acquisition price" is the acquisition price stated on the purchase and sale agreement for beneficial interest in trust, etc. (consumption tax, local consumption tax and the acquisition expense such as broker's fee are not included). The acceptance prices are indicated for the properties that have been accepted through the merger with the former JHR. (Note 3) "Carrying amount at end of period" is the book value at the end of the fiscal year under review, and includes not only the amounts for real estate in trust, but also machinery and equipment, tools, furniture and fixtures, construction in progress, construction in progress in trust, and intangible assets. (Note 4) "Appraisal value at end of period" is the appraisal value at the end of the fiscal year under review as the date of appraisal, in accordance with the asset valuation methods and standards provided in JHR's Articles of Incorporation and the regulations set forth by The Investment Trusts Association, Japan. (Note 5) Under "Appraisal agency," the letters indicate the appraisers for the properties as follows: (Note 6) (Note 7) (Note 8) (Note 9) N: Nihon Fudosan Kenkyusho (Japan Real Estate Institute)

J: JLL Morii Valuation & Advisory K.K.

T: The Tanizawa Sōgō Appraisal Co., Ltd.

R: Rich Appraisal Institute Co., Ltd.

D: DAIWA REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL CO., LTD. "Investment ratio" is the ratio of acquisition price of the respective asset held at the end of the fiscal year under review to the total amount of acquisition price of all assets held at the end of the fiscal year under review, rounded off to one decimal place. "Collateral" is whether or not a pledge has been established for the beneficial interest in trust. The acquisition price for HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA was changed due to the exchange of part of the site conducted as of October 29, 2020. The omitted property numbers are the property numbers of assets that have been transferred. b. Details of assets under management (change of tenants in portfolio) The following is the changes in total number of tenants, total leasable area, total leased area, and occupancy rate of real estate properties (in trust) under management for the past five years. (Note 1) End of 17th period December 2016 End of 18th period December 2017 End of 19th period December 2018 End of 20th period December 2019 End of 21st period December 2020 Total number of tenants (Note 1) 128 131 126 125 121 Total leasable area (Note 2) 587,481.02 m2 687,124.54 m2 678,714.48 m2 746,329.68 m2 741,083.02 m2 Total leased area (Note 3) 587,050.94 m2 686,694.46 m2 677,863.00 m2 745,227.67 m2 740,146.96 m2 Occupancy rate (Note 4) 99.9% 99.9% 99.9% 99.9% 99.9% Total number of tenants indicates the total number of tenants based on the lease contracts for respective real estate in trust (excluding tenants of parking lots, etc.) as of the end of each fiscal period. However, for properties for which master lease contracts under the pass-through scheme are concluded in which trustee receives the same amount of rents, etc. from end tenants as is in principle, the total number of end tenants (excluding tenants of parking lots, etc.) is indicated. (Note 2) (Note 3)In principle, total leasable area represents leasable area of the building, which does not include leasable area of land (including parking lots on ground), based on a lease contract or plan for each real estate in trust. For properties in which the leased area is not described in the lease contract, leasable area represents the area described in the registration of the building. Furthermore, when the leasable area in the lease contract is indicated in tsubo units, the figure in the table has been converted to the area in metric units (3.30578 square meters per one tsubo). In this report, the same shall apply hereinafter. In principle, leased area represents the leased area described in the lease contract of the building. For properties in which the leased area is not described in the lease contract, leased area shows the area described in the registration of the building. Furthermore, when the leased area in the lease contract is indicated in tsubo units, the figure in the table has been converted to the area in metric units (3.30578 square meters per one tsubo). However, for properties for which master lease contracts under the pass-through scheme are concluded in which trustee receives the same amount of rents, etc. from end tenants as is in principle, the total area for which lease contracts have been concluded with end tenants and which are actually leased is indicated. The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 4) Occupancy rate indicates the percentage of leased area to leasable area of respective real estate properties in trust as of the end of each fiscal period. The same shall apply hereinafter. c. Details of assets under management (information on major real estate) Major real estate of which total annual rent accounts for 10% or more of the total annual rent (Note 1) of the entire portfolio is as follows. Property name Total number of tenants Total annual rent Total leased area Total leasable area Change in occupancy rate for the past five years Hilton Tokyo Bay 1 (Note 2) 64,928.83 m2 (Note 3) 64,928.83 m2 (Note 3) December 2016 100.0% December 2017 100.0% December 2018 100.0% December 2019 100.0% December 2020 100.0% (Note 1) "Total annual rent" is the amount of (i) the amount arrived at when monthly fixed rent (rent of the building itself only, excluding common area maintenance charges and signage and parking usage fees; not factoring in any change in rent during the fiscal year) in lease contracts at the end of the fiscal year under review is multiplied by 12, plus (ii) assumed amounts of revenue sharing, variable rent or income from management contracts for full year. The total annual rent for the HMJ Group Hotels indicates the sum of the fixed rent stated in the memorandum of understanding concerning the fixed-term lease contract concluded on August 25, 2020, and the assumed amount of variable rent. (Note 2) (Note 3) Total annual rent for Hilton Tokyo Bay is not indicates as consent for disclosure has not been obtained from the tenant. The building of Hilton Tokyo Bay is co-owned with other right holders, and JHR owns co-ownership interest for 64,928.83 square meters (JHR owns 9/10 of co-ownership interest). d. Details of assets under management (NOI, etc.) Property No. Name Rent type (Note 1) Real estate operating revenue (JPY 1,000) NOI (Note 2) (JPY 1,000) NOI after depreciation (Note 3) (JPY 1,000) 1 Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Variable/Fixed 176,149 (75,480) (372,925) 2 Oriental Hotel tokyo bay (Note 4) Variable/Fixed (134,058) (253,226) (621,781) 3 Namba Oriental Hotel (Note 4) Variable/Fixed 415,818 310,818 147,170 4 Hotel Nikko Alivila (Note 4) Variable/Fixed 263,662 114,808 (182,738) 5 Oriental Hotel Hiroshima (Note 4) Variable/Fixed (96,585) (141,251) (230,949) 6 ibis Tokyo Shinjuku Management contract 141,133 11,211 (102,802) 8 The Beach Tower Okinawa Fixed 511,008 467,758 333,365 9 Hakone Setsugetsuka Fixed 294,940 270,927 176,232 10 Dormy Inn Kumamoto Fixed 194,460 171,991 126,234 12 the b suidobashi Variable/Fixed 21,249 10,443 (17,711) 13 Dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa (Note 4) Fixed 63,995 55,087 41,283 14 Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza (Note 4) (Note 5) Fixed 240,000 224,000 199,000 15 Nara Washington Hotel Plaza (Note 5) Fixed 150,000 134,000 98,000 16 R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji (Note 4) Fixed 97,300 82,881 66,292 18 Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi Variable/Fixed (Note 7) 272,674 242,314 205,537 22 Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Variable/Fixed (Note 7) 147,047 130,833 109,802 24 Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae Fixed 141,039 126,347 108,128 25 Chisun Hotel Kamata (former Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo) (Note 4) Variable/Fixed (Note 7) (Note 8) 97,501 82,544 56,407 26 Chisun Inn Kamata Variable 22,167 15,131 5,399 Property No. Name Rent type (Note 1) Real estate operating revenue (JPY 1,000) NOI (Note 2) (JPY 1,000) NOI after depreciation (Note 3) (JPY 1,000) 29 Hotel Keihan Universal City (Note 4) Variable/Fixed (Note 7) 558,039 481,584 392,871 30 Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi (Note 6) Variable/Fixed (Note 7) 232,363 200,048 187,174 31 Hilton Tokyo Bay (Note 4) Variable/Fixed (Note 7) 1,978,209 1,694,658 1,509,889 32 ibis Styles Kyoto Station (Note 4) Management contract 45,934 (1,980) (40,372) 33 ibis Styles Sapporo (Note 4) Management contract 92,940 14,694 (68,172) 34 Mercure Sapporo (Note 4) Management contract 154,080 14,691 (80,122) 35 Mercure Okinawa Naha (Note 4) Management contract － (47,747) (113,015) 37 the b ikebukuro (Note 4) Variable/Fixed 187,555 159,712 127,477 39 the b hachioji Variable/Fixed 204,505 175,614 142,101 40 the b hakata Variable/Fixed 33,079 19,660 (2,580) 41 Hotel Francs Fixed 300,000 237,804 192,619 42 Mercure Yokosuka Variable 112,624 10,456 (24,779) 43 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa (Note 4) Variable/Fixed 45,833 (38,612) (329,030) 44 ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel) (Note 4) Variable/Fixed 895,756 511,061 290,487 45 CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN (Note 4) Fixed 349,971 323,336 283,025 46 Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (Note 4) Variable/Fixed 373,331 124,751 (284,573) 47 Holiday Inn Osaka Namba (Note 4) Variable/Fixed 48,000 (1,019) (192,538) 48 HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Note 4) Fixed 468,119 351,497 315,876 49 Hilton Nagoya Variable 816,688 201,653 33,609 50 Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport Variable/Fixed 123,748 35,932 (185,608) 51 International Garden Hotel Narita (Note 4) Variable/Fixed 136,052 91,442 (56,863) 52 Hotel Nikko Nara (Note 4) Variable/Fixed 35,000 (13,029) (159,944) 53 Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi (Note 4) Variable/Fixed 9,200 (2,050) (14,942) 54 Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Note 4) Variable/Fixed 258,300 6,320 (267,118) Total 10,480,185 6,532,452 1,800,246 (Note 1) Under "Rent type," "Fixed" is a property under a fixed rent structure, "Variable" is a property under a variable rent structure, "Management contract" is a property under a management contract structure, and "Variable/Fixed" is a property under a combination of fixed and variable rent structures. (Note 2) NOI = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses (Note 3) NOI after depreciation (net operating income) = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs (Note 4) Temporarily closed for a certain period of time during the fiscal year under review due to the impact of COVID-19. (Note 5) For Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza and Nara Washington Hotel Plaza, consent on disclosure of rent in units of thousand yen has not been obtained from the lessees and is thus rounded down to the nearest million yen. (Note 6) Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi was sold on July 1, 2020. (Note 7) For Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi, Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae, Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo, Hotel Keihan Universal City, Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi and Hilton Tokyo Bay, the rent structure is one that has set not only fixed rent, but also partly has rent based on a revenue sharing structure. (Note 8) The rent type for Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo through December 31, 2020 is indicated. Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo changed its name to Chisun Hotel Kamata on January 1, 2021 due to rebranding following cancellation of lease contract. On January 1, 2021, and thereafter, the rent type for Chisun Hotel Kamata is "Variable." (Note 9) The property numbers of assets that were sold before the end of the previous fiscal year are intentionally omitted. B. Income statements for individual real estate properties (in trust) under management The following are the individual income statements for real estate properties (in trust) under management for the fiscal year under review (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020). Figures are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen in principle, but are otherwise noted if circumstances do not allow for the figures to be stated in units of thousand yen. Property No. - 1 2 3 4 5 Property name Portfolio total (Note 1) Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Oriental Hotel tokyo bay (Note 2) Namba Oriental Hotel (Note 2) Hotel Nikko Alivila (Note 2) Oriental Hotel Hiroshima (Note 2) Number of operating days - 366 366 366 366 366 (A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal 10,480,185 176,149 (134,058) 415,818 263,662 (96,585) Fixed rent 7,640,060 49,991 63,216 70,325 67,008 17,875 Variable rent 1,963,664 125,187 (197,275) 345,493 196,654 (114,460) Other revenue 876,461 969 - - - - (B) Real estate operating costs subtotal 8,679,939 549,074 487,723 268,648 446,401 134,363 Land lease and other rent expenses 890,001 192,714 - - 84,149 - Property taxes 1,915,565 52,362 112,958 100,507 57,526 41,164 Outsourcing expenses 423,852 960 960 960 1,920 960 Nonlife insurance 67,271 4,271 4,240 1,747 3,234 1,381 Depreciation and amortization 4,724,515 296,932 368,554 160,357 297,271 89,697 Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets 5,701 511 - 3,290 275 - Other costs 653,032 1,321 1,009 1,784 2,023 1,160 (C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B) 1,800,246 (372,925) (621,781) 147,170 (182,738) (230,949) (Reference) Occupancy rate 99.9% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% (Reference) Number of tenants 121 1 1 1 1 1 Property No. 6 8 9 Property name ibis Tokyo Shinjuku The Beach Tower OkinawaHakone Setsugetsuka Dormy Inn Kumamoto 12 13 the b suidobashi Dormy inn·global cabin Asakusa (Note 1) (Note 2)Number of operating days 366 366 366 366 366 366 (A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal 141,133 511,008 294,940 194,460 21,249 63,995 Fixed rent 103,778 511,008 294,340 194,460 21,249 63,395 Variable rent - Other revenue 37,354 - - - 600 - - - - - 600 (B) Real estate operating costs subtotal 243,935 177,642 118,707 68,225 38,961 22,711 Land lease and other rent expenses - - - - - - Property taxes 35,492 39,662 21,635 19,107 8,168 6,095 Outsourcing expenses 53,788 - - - 1,200 1,200 Nonlife insurance 759 1,454 847 561 252 147 Depreciation and amortization 114,014 134,393 94,694 45,757 28,154 13,804 Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets - - - - - Other costs 39,880 2,132 1,530 2,799 1,185 1,465 (C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B) (102,802) 333,365 176,232 126,234 (17,711) 41,283 (Reference) Occupancy rate 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% (Reference) Number of tenants 4 1 1 1 1 Property No. 14 15 16 18 22 24 Property name Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza (Note 2) (Note 3) Nara Washington Hotel Plaza R&B Hotel Ueno Hirokoji (Note 2) Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae (Note 3) Number of operating days 366 366 366 366 366 366 (A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal 240,000 150,000 97,300 272,674 147,047 141,039 Fixed rent 240,000 146,000 96,504 260,271 134,400 141,039 Variable rent - - - 1,197 12,647 - Other revenue 0 3,000 795 11,205 - - (B) Real estate operating costs subtotal 41,000 52,000 31,008 67,137 37,244 32,910 Land lease and other rent expenses - - - - - - Property taxes 12,000 11,000 12,227 26,772 13,074 11,067 Outsourcing expenses 1,000 3,000 840 1,614 1,200 1,080 Nonlife insurance 0 0 219 545 246 311 Depreciation and amortization 24,000 36,000 16,589 36,776 21,031 18,219 Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets - - - - - - Other costs 1,000 0 1,132 1,427 1,692 2,231 (C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B) 199,000 98,000 66,292 205,537 109,802 108,128 (Reference) Occupancy rate 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% (Reference) Number of tenants 1 2 1 2 1 1 Property No. Property nameNumber of operating days (A) Real estate operating revenue subtotalFixed rentVariable rentOther revenue (B) Real estate operating costs subtotal Land lease and other rent expenses Property taxes Outsourcing expenses Nonlife insurance Depreciation and amortization Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets Other costs (C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B) (Reference) Occupancy rate (Reference) Number of tenants 25 26 Chisun Hotel Kamata (former Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo) (Note 2)Chisun Inn Kamata 366 97,501 366 22,167 93,534 -- 22,167 3,967 -41,094 16,768 - - 11,818 4,796 1,200 1,080 296 126 26,137 9,732 - - 1,641 1,033 56,407 5,399 100.0% 100.0% 1 29 Hotel Keihan Universal City (Note 2) 366 558,039 30 Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi (Note 5) 182 232,363 Undisclosed (Note 4) Undisclosed (Note 4) Undisclosed (Note 4) 165,167 21,110 45,197 4,751 2,025 87,088 1,624 3,370 392,871 100.0% 1 149,002 66,668 16,692 45,188 - 12,965 2,406 183 12,874 - 187,174 16,759 1,509,889 Hilton Tokyo Bay (Note 2) 366 1,978,209 Undisclosed (Note 4) Undisclosed (Note 4) Undisclosed (Note 4) 468,320 123,720 141,696 12,427 4,255 184,769 - 1 - -100.0% 1 32 ibis Styles Kyoto Station (Note 1) (Note 2) 366 45,934 42,334 -3,600 86,307 - 20,843 25,370 498 38,392 - 1,201 (40,372) 100.0% 2 Property No. 33 34 35 37 39 40 Property name ibis Styles Sapporo Mercure Sapporo (Note 1) (Note 2) Mercure Okinawa Naha (Note 1) (Note 2) the b ikebukuro (Note 2) the b hachioji the b hakata (Note 1) (Note 2) Number of operating days 366 366 366 366 366 366 (A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal 92,940 154,080 - 187,555 204,505 33,079 Fixed rent 21,196 56,142 - 100,967 38,245 28,022 Variable rent 39,939 21,484 - 84,575 152,238 5,057 Other revenue 31,804 76,453 - 2,012 14,021 - (B) Real estate operating costs subtotal 161,112 234,203 113,015 60,077 62,404 35,660 Land lease and other rent expenses - 45 321 - - - Property taxes 37,112 49,704 23,359 22,291 21,363 10,030 Outsourcing expenses 8,028 23,102 20,506 1,200 1,200 1,200 Nonlife insurance 1,182 1,399 976 515 568 321 Depreciation and amortization 82,867 94,814 65,268 32,235 33,513 22,241 Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets - - - - - - Other costs 31,922 65,137 2,582 3,835 5,758 1,866 (C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B) (68,172) (80,122) (113,015) 127,477 142,101 (2,580) (Reference) Occupancy rate 98.3% 95.9% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% (Reference) Number of tenants 4 11 1 4 10 2 Property No. Property nameNumber of operating days (A) Real estate operating revenue subtotalFixed rentVariable rentOther revenue (B) Real estate operating costs subtotal Land lease and other rent expenses Property taxes Outsourcing expenses Nonlife insurance Depreciation and amortization Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets Other costs (C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B) (Reference) Occupancy rate (Reference) Number of tenants 41 42 Hotel FrancsMercure Yokosuka 366 300,000 366 112,624 300,000 -- 77,111 - 35,513 107,380 137,404 - - 58,570 35,171 1,800 19,366 1,325 1,984 45,185 35,235 - - 498 45,646 192,619 (24,779) 100.0% 100.0% 1 43 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa (Note 2) 366 45,833 44 ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Note 2) 366 895,756 45,833 --374,863 - 78,184 2,400 509,729 170,719 215,307 605,268 - 120,419 3,023 290,417 - 838 (329,030) 100.0% 1 4,189 220,573 - 163,720 290,487 99.8% 1 45 CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN (Note 2) 366 349,971 Undisclosed (Note 4) - Undisclosed (Note 4) 66,945 - 22,939 1,200 46 Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station (Note 2) 366 373,331 35,416 337,915 -657,905 222,206 20,911 3,000 608 40,310 - 1,886 283,025 100.0% 40 1,617 407,711 - 2,458 (284,573) 100.0% 1 1 Property No. 47 48 49 50 51 52 Property name Holiday Inn Osaka Namba (Note 2) HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Note 2) Hilton Nagoya Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport International Garden Hotel Narita (Note 2) Hotel Nikko Nara (Note 2) Number of operating days 366 366 366 366 366 366 (A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal 48,000 468,119 816,688 123,748 136,052 35,000 Fixed rent 48,000 372,640 Undisclosed 37,000 28,000 35,000 (Note 4) Variable rent - - Undisclosed 86,748 108,052 - (Note 4) Other revenue - 95,478 Undisclosed - - - (Note 4) (B) Real estate operating costs subtotal 240,538 152,242 783,078 309,357 192,916 194,944 Land lease and other rent expenses - 23,331 222,401 - - - Property taxes 45,222 31,625 105,069 80,058 39,400 40,774 Outsourcing expenses 1,560 14,892 99,455 2,520 2,280 2,610 Nonlife insurance 1,400 615 4,206 4,188 1,888 3,144 Depreciation and amortization 191,519 35,246 168,043 221,541 148,306 146,914 Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets - - - - - - Other costs 836 46,530 183,901 1,048 1,040 1,500 (C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B) (192,538) 315,876 33,609 (185,608) (56,863) (159,944) (Reference) Occupancy rate 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% 100.0% (Reference) Number of tenants 1 6 4 1 1 1 Property No. 53 54 Property name Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Note 2) (Note 2) Number of operating days 366 366 (A) Real estate operating revenue subtotal 9,200 258,300 Fixed rent 9,200 258,300 Variable rent Other revenue - - - - (B) Real estate operating costs subtotal 24,142 525,418 Land lease and other rent expenses - - Property taxes 8,385 245,585 Outsourcing expenses 2,160 120 Nonlife insurance 210 5,439 Depreciation and amortization 12,892 273,439 Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets - - Other costs 494 834 (C) Net real estate operating income = (A) − (B) (14,942) (267,118) (Reference) Occupancy rate 100.0% 100.0% (Reference) Number of tenants 1 1 (Note 1) Variable rent includes income from management contracts. For details of the management contract, please refer to "C. Overview of the hotel business; a. Rent structures of hotels with variable rent, management contract or revenue sharing" on page 51. (Note 2) Temporarily closed for a certain period of time during the fiscal year under review due to the impact of COVID-19. (Note 3) Consent on disclosure of rent in units of thousand yen has not been obtained from the lessee and is thus rounded down to the nearest million yen. (Note 4) Rent income, etc. is not disclosed as consent on disclosure has not been obtained from the tenant with whom a lease contract has been concluded.. (Note 5) Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi was sold on July 1, 2020. (Note 6) The property numbers of assets that were sold before the end of the previous fiscal year are intentionally omitted. C. Overview of the hotel business a. Rent structures of hotels with variable rent, management contract or revenue sharing Property No. Name Rent type Method of calculating variable rent and income from management contracts FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 and after The HMJ Group Hotels (Note 1 1 Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Variable/Fixed Total GOP of The Five HMJ Hotels x 89.78% − fixed rent for January AGOP (Note 3) x 86.0% (Total AGOP of The Five HMJ Hotels - base amount (¥4,120 million/year (Note 4))) x 85.0% 2 Oriental Hotel tokyo bay AGOP x 79.0% 3 Namba Oriental Hotel AGOP x 91.0% 4 Hotel Nikko Alivila AGOP x 74.0% 5 Oriental Hotel Hiroshima AGOP x 89.0% 43 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa Variable/Fixed GOP x 82.92% − fixed rent for January AGOP x 89.0% (AGOP - base amount (¥655 million/year)) x 95.0% 44 Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA) Variable/Fixed (Note 2) GOP x 79.03% − fixed rent for January AGOP x 93.0% (AGOP - base amount (¥360 million/year)) x 90.0% 46 Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station Variable/Fixed GOP x 96.98% −fixed rent for January AGOP x 97.0% (AGOP - base amount (¥442 million/year)) x 98.0% 47 Holiday Inn Osaka Namba Variable/Fixed GOP x 90.15% − fixed rent for January AGOP x 98.0% (AGOP - base amount (¥580 million/year)) x 97.0% 50 Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport Variable/Fixed GOP x 83.59% − fixed rent for January AGOP x 95.0% (AGOP - base amount (¥450 million/year)) x 93.0% 51 International Garden Hotel Narita Variable/Fixed GOP x 95.35% − fixed rent for January AGOP x 95.0% (AGOP - base amount (¥360 million/year)) x 98.0% 52 Hotel Nikko Nara Variable/Fixed GOP x 90.05% − fixed rent for January AGOP x 95.0% (AGOP - base amount (¥440 million/year)) x 95.0% 53 Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi Variable/Fixed GOP x 87.11% − fixed rent for January AGOP x 87.0% (AGOP - base amount (¥128 million/year)) x 91.0% 54 Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Variable/Fixed GOP x 92.10% − fixed rent for January AGOP x 97.0% (AGOP - base amount (¥1,660 million/year)) x 98.0% The Accor Group Hotels 6 ibis Tokyo Shinjuku Management contract (Note 5) Amount equivalent to GOP 32 ibis Styles Kyoto Station Amount equivalent to GOP 33 ibis Styles Sapporo Amount equivalent to GOP 34 Mercure Sapporo Amount equivalent to GOP 35 Mercure Okinawa Naha Amount equivalent to GOP 42 Mercure Yokosuka Variable Amount linked to GOP (Note 6) The Ishin Group Hotels 12 the b suidobashi Variable/Fixed Amount linked to GOP (Note 6) 37 the b ikebukuro 39 the b hachioji 40 the b hakata Other hotels with variabl rent or revenu sharing 18 Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi Fixed + Revenue sharing Amount that is a certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold (Note 6) 22 Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Fixed + Revenue sharing Amount that is a certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold (Note 6) 25 Chisun Hotel Kamata (former Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo) (Note 7) Fixed + Revenue sharing When hotel total sales from January 1 to December 31 of every year exceeds ¥270 million, the amount arrived at when the amount exceeding ¥270 million is multiplied by 32.5% 26 Chisun Inn Kamata Variable Amount that is the monthly GOP multiplied by 86.0% (¥0 if the amount is below ¥0). 29 Hotel Keihan Universal City Fixed + Revenue sharing Amount that is a certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold (Note 6) 30 Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi Fixed + Revenue sharing Amount that is a certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold (Note 6) 31 Hilton Tokyo Bay Fixed + Revenue sharing Amount that is a certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold (Note 6) 49 Hilton Nagoya Variable Variable rents linked to hotel sales, etc. (Note 6) (Note 1)Variable rents for the HMJ Group Hotels are those stated in the memorandum of understanding concerning the fixed-term lease contracts and the revised fixed-term lease contracts concluded on August 25, 2020. (Note 2) The indicated structures are for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA. (Note 3) (Note 4) AGOP (adjusted GOP) is the amount calculated by subtracting certain fees and other items from GOP. The same shall apply hereinafter. For the purpose of payments of variable rent from each hotel, etc. JHR has set an individual AGOP base amount for each hotel. The breakdown of the AGOP base amount of The Five HMJ Hotels (¥4,120 million/year) is as follows. Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel: ¥690,000 thousand, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay: ¥1,060,000 thousand, Namba Oriental Hotel: ¥890,000 thousand, Hotel Nikko Alivila: ¥1,250,000 thousand, and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima: ¥230,000 thousand (Note 5) The management contract structure is a structure for hotel real estate owned by JHR in which JHR entrusts an operator to operate the hotel and takes in the outcome of that business as real estate operating revenue. Specifically, JHR, the owner of the hotel real estate, concludes a management contract with an operator and entrusts the operator with the tasks necessary to run the hotel business. JHR receives the hotel revenue achieved from the hotel business (operation) by the operator and, at the same time, pays a management fee to the operator. This hotel revenue achieved is recognized as "real estate operating revenue through management contract" and is equivalent to the rent that is the real estate operating revenue under the leasing structure. (Note 6) (Note 7) The detailed content of the contract is not disclosed as consent on disclosure has not been obtained from the lessee, etc. The rent structure for Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo through December 31, 2020 is indicated. Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo changed its name to Chisun Hotel Kamata on January 1, 2021 due to rebranding following cancellation of lease contract. After the property name is changed to Chisun Hotel Kamata, the rent structure will be the same as that of Chisun Inn Kamata. b. Major indicators of the hotel business The following tables indicate the figures related to the hotel business of the HMJ Group Hotels for the operating period from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020, based on the data provided by the hotel lessees, etc. While these indicators of the hotels are among the indicators that show the operating status of the rooms departments, please note that they do not necessarily represent the operating revenue and the ability to bear rent, etc. of the respective hotels, as the room rates and profit margins, etc. of the respective rooms available for sale are not uniform, among other reasons. As such, the indicators are no more than the reference figures. Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Ratio to total sales (%) Oriental Hotel tokyo bay (Note 4) Ratio to total sales (%) Namba Oriental Hotel (Note 4) Ratio to total sales (%) Hotel Nikko Alivila (Note 4) Ratio to total sales (%) Oriental Hotel Hiroshima (Note 4) Ratio to total sales (%) The Five HMJ Hotels Total/Average Ratio to total sales (%) Occupancy rate 48.8% - 40.3% - 17.1% - 40.7% - 51.5% - 40.0% - ADR (Note 1) 18,914 - 15,293 - 13,663 - 24,169 - 8,166 - 16,895 - RevPAR (Note 2) 9,225 - 6,167 - 2,330 - 9,837 - 4,208 - 6,756 - Total sales Rooms department Food & beverage department Tenant department Other departments (Note 3) 2,853 100.0 2,291 100.0 918 100.0 2,636 100.0 826 100.0 9,525 100.0 1,091 38.2 1,153 50.3 220 24.0 1,429 54.2 350 42.3 4,243 44.5 1,385 48.5 740 32.3 16 1.7 837 31.8 405 49.0 3,382 35.5 77 2.7 144 6.3 622 67.8 2 0.1 22 2.6 868 9.1 300 10.5 255 11.1 60 6.6 367 13.9 50 6.1 1,033 10.8 GOP 195 6.8 (149) (6.5) 463 50.4 294 11.1 (108) (13.0) 695 7.3 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa (Note 4)Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (Note 4) (Note 5)Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Holiday Inn OsakaHilton Tokyo NaritaInternational Garden Hotel Station (Note 4) Namba (Note 4) Airport Narita (Note 4) Ratio to total sales Ratio to total sales Ratio to total sales Ratio to total salesRatio to total salesRatio to total sales (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) (%)Occupancy rate ADR 31.7% － 38.9% － 44.5% － 16.5% 43.3% － 36.0% － 19,171 － 22,663 － 13,058 － 11,792 － 12,281 － 7,989 － (Note 1) RevPAR (Note 2) Total sales 6,083 － 8,818 － 5,814 － 1,951 － 5,320 － 2,875 － Rooms department Food & beverage department Tenant department Other departments (Note 3) 1,403 804 100.0 57.3 1,670 768 100.0 46.0 1,145 470 100.0 41.1 272 224 100.0 82.3 1,653 1,067 100.0 64.6 712 487 100.0 68.5 338 24.1 797 47.7 346 30.2 － 404 24.4 143 20.1 32 2.3 － － 257 22.4 34 12.5 38 2.3 4 0.6 229 16.3 104 6.3 72 6.3 14 5.2 144 8.7 77 10.8 GOP (70) (5.0) 243 14.5 385 33.6 27 148 9.0 143 20.1 Hotel Nikko Nara (Note 4) Ratio to total sales (%) Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi (Note 4) Ratio to total sales (%) Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Note 4) Ratio to total sales (%) The HMJ Group Hotels Total/Average (Note 6) Ratio to total sales (%) Occupancy rate 29.7% － 10.8% － 32.6% － 35.8% － ADR (Note 1) 12,818 － 7,736 － 27,458 － 16,081 － RevPAR (Note 2) 3,812 － 833 － 8,951 － 5,757 － Total sales Rooms department Food & beverage department Tenant department Other departments (Note 3) 1,071 100.0 49 100.0 3,646 100.0 21,146 100.0 460 43.0 38 76.5 1,484 40.7 10,046 47.5 539 50.3 2 4.0 1,584 43.4 7,535 35.6 11 1.1 － － 131 3.6 1,375 6.5 61 5.7 10 19.5 447 12.3 2,190 10.4 GOP (102) (9.5) (35) (69.9) (109) (3.0) 1,326 6.3 (Note 1)ADR: Represents average daily rate, which is calculated by dividing revenue for rooms for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms sold during the period. Service charges are 10% for Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel), International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara and Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station; 12% for Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport; and 13% for Hilton Tokyo Odaiba. Holiday Inn Osaka Namba and Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi do not request service charges. The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 2) RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing total rooms revenue for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter (Note 3) (Note 4) Figures for the other departments include sales of the department for sale of goods. The properties were temporarily closed for a certain period of time during the fiscal year under review due to the impact of COVID-19, but the occupancy rate has been calculated by including the closed period. (Note 5) The indicated figures are for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA. (Note 6) For Total/Average of the HMJ Group Hotels, figures are calculated by JHR as reference since no figures have been provided by the hotel lessees, etc. (Note 7) The occupancy rate is rounded off to one decimal place, while ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest whole number. Sales and GOP are rounded off to the nearest million yen. For the ratio to total sales, the ratio of sales in each department to total sales is rounded off to one decimal place. (2) Status of capital expenditures a. Planned capital expenditures (Note) The following table shows major estimated capital expenditures items for renovation work planned as of the end of the fiscal year under review. Expenditures are expected to total ¥3,534 million, which consists of capital expenditures of ¥3,522 million (Note) and repair expenses of ¥12 million, for the next fiscal year. Estimated construction costs Name of property, etc. (JPY1M)Purpose Scheduled period (Location) Total amount Total amount paidKobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel (Kobe-shi, Hyogo) Dormy Inn Kumamoto (Kumamoto-shi, Kumamoto) Hotel Keihan Universal City (Osaka-shi, Osaka)Renovation of prefabricated bathrooms in guest rooms Renewal of air conditioning equipment From April 2021 to July 2021 55 － From March 2021 80 － to July 2021 From April 2021 Renovation of guest rooms 160 － to July 2021 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa (Nago-shi, Okinawa) From March 2021 Painting of exterior walls 60 － to April 2021 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa (Nago-shi, Okinawa) From October 2021 Renovation of guest rooms, etc. 500 － to December 2021 HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka) HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka) HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka) International Garden Hotel Narita (Narita-shi, Chiba) From April 2021 Renovation of guest rooms, etc. 265 － To June 2021 From April 2021 Renewal of furniture in guest rooms 55 － to June 2021 Renewal of heat-source equipment for air conditioning facilities From April 2021 to May 2021 73 － Renewal of air conditioning units From October 2021 to November 2021 55 － Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Minato-ku, Tokyo) Renewal of central monitoring device From March 2021 to June 2021 63 － Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Minato-ku, Tokyo) Renovation of information and telecommunication equipment From April 2021 to June 2021 100 － Total 1,467 － (Note)New construction and renewal work includes that for buildings, attached facilities, etc. as well as items classified as furniture and fixtures. The scheduled period of the above planned renovation work and whether or not the renovation work will be performed may change. b. Capital expenditures during the year (Note) Major construction work conducted by JHR during the fiscal year under review that represents capital expenditures is as below. Capital expenditures for the fiscal year under review totaled ¥1,665 million, and repair expenses that were accounted for as expense in the fiscal year under review totaled ¥29 million. In aggregate, ¥1,694 million of construction work was carried out. Name of property, etc. (Location) Purpose Period Construction costs (JPY1M) Hotel Nikko Alivila (Nakagamigun, Okinawa) Additional installation of sewage tank From March 2020 to June 2020 72 Dormy Inn Kumamoto (Kumamoto-shi, Kumamoto) Renewal of air conditioning equipment From May 2020 to June 2020 67 Hilton Tokyo Bay (Urayasu-shi, Chiba) Renewal of air conditioning equipment From May 2020 to July 2020 52 HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka) Renewal of air conditioning equipment From March 2020 to March 2020 90 Hilton Nagoya (Nagoya-shi, Aichi) Work on plumbing equipment From March 2020 to May 2020 57 Hilton Nagoya (Nagoya-shi, Aichi) Renewal of elevators From June 2020 to December 2020 51 Hilton Tokyo Odaiba (Minato-ku, Tokyo) Renovation of banquet rooms From December 2019 to March 2020 92 Total 483 (Note) New construction and renewal work include those for buildings, attached facilities, etc. as well as items classified as furniture and fixtures. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 06:33:00 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION 01:34a JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Difference Between Operating For.. PU 01:34a JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Results Briefing for FY12/2020 (21st Per.. PU 01:34a JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended Decembe.. PU 01:32a JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for January 202.. PU 01/08 JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast a.. PU 01/05 JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : R&I Downgrades Credit Rating Outlook for Japan Hot.. MT 01/05 JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rati.. PU 2020 JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rati.. PU 2020 JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Takes on New Loans to Refinance Existing One MT 2020 JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning New Loans (Refinancing) PU Financials JPY USD Sales 2020 13 742 M 130 M 130 M Net income 2020 1 444 M 13,6 M 13,6 M Net Debt 2020 148 B 1 401 M 1 401 M P/E ratio 2020 202x Yield 2020 0,60% Capitalization 293 B 2 763 M 2 764 M EV / Sales 2020 32,1x EV / Sales 2021 21,8x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 94,5% Chart JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts Average target price Last Close Price 65 600,00 Spread / Highest target - Spread / Average Target - Spread / Lowest Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Tetsuya Mishiku Supervisory Officer Kaname Masuda Executive Officer Hiroto Kashii Supervisory Officer Mayumi Umezawa Supervisory Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION 23.77% 2 763 VICI PROPERTIES INC. 10.98% 15 188 HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC 14.08% 11 703 GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC. 1.86% 10 186 PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC. 27.00% 5 132 MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC 6.13% 4 367