Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation    8985   JP3046400002

JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8985)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Financial Results Briefing for FY12/2020 (21st Period)

02/25/2021 | 01:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE: 8985)

Financial Results

FY12/2020 (21st Period) February 25, 2021

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

Table of Contents

Ⅰ. Settlement of Accounts for FY12/2020 - Highlights

1.

FY12/2020 Highlights 3

Ⅱ. Summary of Settlement of Accounts and Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year

1. Results for FY12/2020 5

2. Revenue Forecast for FY12/2021 6

Ⅲ. Status of Hotel Operations

1. Monthly Performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent,

etc. 8

2. Performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. 9

3. Response to Lessees/Operators 10

4. Change in Lessees/Rebranding 12

5. Active Asset Management for Post COVID-19 14

6. Sale and Acquisition of Property 15

7. Capital Expenditure and Depreciation 16

8. Sustainability Initiatives 17

Ⅳ. Financial Conditions

1.

Financial Conditions 20

Ⅴ. Market Environment

1.

Market Environment 24

Ⅵ. Takeaways

1.

Takeaways 28

Appendix 1

JHR's Characteristics and Strategy

1. JHR's Investment Targets 31

2. Simultaneous Pursuit of Stability and Upside Potential 32

3. External Growth Strategy 33

4. Internal Growth Strategy 34

5. Financial Strategy 35

6. Change in Asset Size 36

7. Benefits Program for Unitholders 37

Appendix 2

Information on Properties

1. Portfolio 39

2. Portfolio Diversification 40

3. Rent Structures 41

4. Property List 42

5. Summary of Lease Contracts 44

6. Major CAPEX Ⅲ by Hotels 47

7. Change in Number of COVID-19 Cases and Major Events 48

8. RevPAR Variance to Previous Year by Region of

The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. 49

9. The Five HMJ Hotels - Highlights 50

10. Balance Sheet 51

11. Portfolio Map 52

Appendix 3

Investors Composition and Investment Unit Price

1. Major Unitholders and Classification of Unitholders 54

2. Changes in Investment Unit Price and Market Capitalization 55

Appendix 4

Summary of the Asset Management Company

1. Summary of the Asset Management Company 57 2. Features and Governance of the Asset Management Company 58

1

Ⅰ. Settlement of Accounts for FY12/2020 - Highlights

1. FY12/2020 Highlights

Performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.(*1)

Results in 2020 deteriorated significantly from the previous year and cost management for HMJ and other operators was strengthened In 2021, a moderate recovery is expected in the second half of the fiscal year

1. Status of Hotel Operations

3. Change in DPU and NAV

4. Financial Soundness

Change in DPU

Conservative Financial Management

Sale of property in July 2020

(Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi)

Gain on sale: JPY3.1Bn

2. Sale of Property

Results and

Forecast

2019

2020 (vs 2019)

2021 (forecast)

(vs 2019)

RevPAR (JPY)

14,178

4,993 (-64.8%)

8,105 (-42.8%)

First Half

13,348

4,536 (-66.0%)

4,868 (-63.5%)

Second Half

14,993

5,445 (-63.7%)

11,289 (-24.7%)

GOP (JPY MM)

20,872

1,654 (-92.1%)

7,323 (-64.9%)

Book Value

(as of the end of

June 2020)

Disposition Price

Appraisal Value

(as of end of December 2019)

JPY4.7Bn

JPY8.0Bn

JPY8.9Bn

End of FY12/2020

42 properties/JPY370.0Bn(*2)

Continue to maintain good relationships with lenders Maintain a solid financial base

(as of the end of December 2020)

Secure cash on hand and strengthen the financial base

JPY17.0Bn Refinancing results in 2020 and schedule in 2021

JPY13.0Bn

JPY25.0Bn

LTV

Costs for Interest-bearing Debt

Average Life of

Debt

42.2%

1.0%

4.3 years

Free cash after deducting dividends(*4)

(as of the end of December 2020)

2020

2021 (forecast)

  • (*1) The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. refers to 24 hotels: 14 hotels, which are 5 hotels of Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima ("The Five HMJ Hotels"), plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba ("The HMJ Group Hotels"), plus 4 hotels of the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata, and the b suidobashi ("The Ishin Group Hotels") and 6 hotels of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka ("The Accor Group Hotels"). The same shall apply hereinafter.

  • (*2) Stating total amount of the acquisition price.

  • (*3) Rough estimate calculated by excluding the amount equivalent to the gain on sale of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi from the distributable profit.

  • (*4) The figures represent balance of cash and deposits after exclusion of various reserves for trust and amount equivalent to dividends to be paid, etc.

3

Ⅱ. Summary of Settlement of Accounts and

Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year

1. Results for FY12/2020

(Unit: JPY MM)

FY12/2019 (20th Period)

FY12/2020 (21st Period)

Breakdown of Variance

Results

(A)

Results

(B)

(B)-(A)

Variance

Sale of Property(*3)

Existing Properties(*4)

No. of Properties

43

42

Acquisition Price

374,508

370,031

Proper ties

Operating Revenue

Real Estate Operating Revenue

Fixed Rent

Other Income

Variable Rent

28,27813,838 28,27810,495

56.3% 15,931 4.1% 1,170

72.8% 7,640

8.5% 892

39.5%

11,176

18.7% 1,963

Gain on Sale of Properties, etc.

-3,343

NOI(*2)

24,0876,547

NOI Yield

6.4%1.8%

Profit and Loss

Depreciation

Asset Retirement Obligations Expenses

Loss on Retirement of Noncurrent Assets

4,5574,761

  • 21

  • 2465

NOI after Depreciation(*2)

NOI Yield after Depreciation

19,2811,778

5.1%0.5%

Other Operating Expenses

2,1321,945

Operating Income

17,1483,176

Ordinary Income

Extraordinary Income

15,2911,398 - 130(*5)

Others

Net Income

1

15,290

1 1,527

Use of Negative Goodwill

1,176

305

Total Dividends

16,466

1,829

Number of Units Issued (Unit)

4,462,347

4,462,347

Dividend per Unit (JPY)

3,690

410

Dividend

-

-

-

-

(4,477)

(1.2%)

(4,800)

323

5

  • (*1) For detail, please refer to Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020) dated February 25, 2021.

  • (*2) Each is calculated using the following formula: NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs + Depreciation +

    Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs

  • (*3) Stating the amount of effect of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi, which was sold on July 1, 2020.

  • (*4) Existing properties refer to 42 properties JHR owns as of February 25, 2021. The same shall apply hereinafter.

  • (*5) Stating the income from the acknowledgement of the claim for return of rental deposit that had not been recorded as guarantee deposit at HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA.

2. Revenue Forecast for FY12/2021

(Unit: JPY MM)

FY12/2020 (21st Period)

FY12/2021 (22nd Period)

Comparison with Previous Period

Results

(A)

(Reference) Annualized Results

Forecast

(B)

(B)-(A)

Variance

Sale of Property

Existing Properties

No. of Properties

42

42

42

Acquisition Price

370,031

370,031

370,031

Proper ties

Operating Revenue

13,838

10,243

13,920

Real Estate Operating Revenue

10,495

10,243

13,920

Fixed Rent, etc.

Other Income

Variable Rent

72.8% 7,640

8.5% 892

18.7% 1,963

73.1% 7,491

8.3% 854

18.5% 1,896

45.9% 6,345

6.7% 932

47.7% 6,642

Gain on Sale of Properties, etc.

3,343

-

-

NOI

NOI Yield

6,547

1.8%

6,267

1.7%

9,455

2.6%

NOI after Depreciation

NOI Yield after Depreciation

1,778

0.5%

1,496

0.4%

4,628

1.3%

Operating Income

3,176

(428)

2,715

Ordinary Profit

1,398

(2,205)

879

Extraordinary Income

130

-

-

Net Income

1,527

(2,207)

877

Profit and Loss

Use of Negative Goodwill

305

324

330

Total Dividends

1,829

-

1,204

Number of Units Issued (Unit)

4,462,347

4,462,347

4,462,347

Dividend per Unit (JPY)

410

-

270

Dividend

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

0.6% 32.6%

82 3,425

(3,390)

3,472

(232)

3,657

(1,294) (16.9%)

40 4.6%

4,679 238.3%

(149)

(1,145)

(16)

57

(66)

4,745

(3,343)

- 44.4%

(3,158)

(184)

2,907

0.8%

(200)

3,107

2,849

160.3%

Use of Negative Goodwill(*3)

(460)

(14.5%)

FY12/2020

(519)

(37.1%)

0.8%

(130)

(649) (42.5%)

Fixed Rent

The HMJ Group Hotels

(JPY794MM)

The Ishin Group Hotels

(JPY7MM)

Change in lessees/rebranding

(JPY172MM)

Chisun Hotel Kamata(*2)

(JPY93MM)

Other tenants

(JPY78MM)

total (JPY1,145MM)

Variable Rent

The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

JPY4,797MM

[Of these, The HMJ Group Hotels

JPY4,319MM]

Chisun Hotel Kamata

JPY38MM

Other hotels

(JPY89MM)

JPY4,745MM

total

(187)

3,037

50-year negative goodwill amortization JPY262MM

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets JPY5MM

Amortization of trademark rights JPY37MM

total JPY305MM

FY12/2021 (plan)

50-year negative goodwill amortization JPY262MM

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets JPY11MM

Amortization of trademark rights JPY56MM

totalJPY330MM

  • (*1) For detail, please refer to Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020) dated February 25, 2021.

    Major Causes of Variance of

    Existing Properties

  • (*2) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo was rebranded and changed its name to Chisun Hotel Kamata on January 1, 2021. The rent scheme was changed from fixed rent plus revenue sharing to variable rent.

  • (*3) Please refer to P.22 for the use of negative goodwill (reserve for temporary difference adjustment).

6

Ⅲ. Status of Hotel Operations

1. Monthly Performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

(JPY) 25,000

Occupancy (right axis)

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

8.9%

7.4%

2020 JanuaryFebruaryMarch

April

MayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberFirst HalfSecond

HalfFull Year

2021 January

YoY of RevPAR

+1.6%(29.6%)(72.7%)(93.5%)(95.0%)(87.7%)(78.1%)(75.3%)(63.4%)(59.2%)(44.9%)(54.6%)(66.0%)(63.7%)(64.8%)(75.3%)

Number of hotels temporarily closed of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

No. of hotels closed

0

0

0

10

16

9

4

2

2

2

2

3

5

% of No. of guest rooms of the hotels closed

0

0

0

15.3%

70.5%

33.9%

8.1%

5.6%

5.6%

5.6%

5.6%

7.4%

10.3%

8

100%

80%

60%

40%

20%

0%

2. Performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

Performance and Forecast of Major Indicators

Total of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

(JPY) 20,000

16,492

(19.0%)

15,000 10,000 5,000

14,178

(64.8%)

86.0%

0

2019

The HMJ Group Hotels

(JPY)

Full Year

13,357 +11.9%

(2021vs2019)

14,947

(9.4%)

8,105

4,993

37.4%

2020

Full Year

(42.8%)

+62.3%

54.2%

2021 (forecast)

18,635

(2021vs2019)

Occupancy (right axis)

First Half

15,691

ADR (left axis)

(2021 vs

2019)

2019)

13,362

12,368

(14.8%)

13,348

RevPAR (left axis)

Second Half

17,263

(7.4%)

4,536

4,868

(66.0%)

85.1%

34.0% +7.3% 39.4%

2019

(21.2%)

(63.5%)

2020

2021 (forecast)

First Half

20,000

14,993

86.9%

2019

16,081

17,979

(3.5%)

17,587

15,222

2019) 19,635 14,906

(2021 vs

2019)

15,000

(13.7%)

+11.8%

(13.4%)

16,143

13,354

(22.6%)

+22.8%

5,445

(63.7%)

11,289 +107.3% 68.8%

40.8%

2020

Second Half

(2021 vs

2019)

2019)

16,398

(5.0%)

(24.7%)

2021 (forecast)

(2021 vs

2019)

2019)

19,590

16,814

(0.2%)

(14.4%)

+16.5%

(15.2%)

9,436

(2.1%)

15,005

17,263

(22.5%)

10,000

100%

50%

0%

100%

5,757

(41.5%)

6,460

13,379

5,045

5,428

(64.3%)

(62.6%)

5,000

+63.9%

(66.4%)

(63.8%)

+107.1%

86.6%

35.8%

52.5%

85.3%

33.1%

+7.6%

36.4%

87.9%

38.4%

68.3%

0

2019

2020

2021 (forecast)

2019

2020

2021 (forecast)

2019

2020

2021 (forecast)

50%

0%

Performance and Forecast of GOP

(JPY MM)

Total of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

The HMJ Group Hotels

2021 (forecast)

20,872

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

2019

2020 9

3. Response to Lessees/Operators

Response to requests for rent reductions will be comprehensively judged depending on each operator

Status of Operators

Kyoritsu Maintenance 3.4% (4)

THE DAI-ICHI BUILDING

(Hilton Tokyo Bay)

(Dormy Inn, etc.)

7.0% (1)

Others (10 operators)

Accor (Mercure/ibis)

4.1% (4)

Ishin (the b)9.9% (12)

Nagoya Hilton 4.1% (1)

8.5% (6)

(*)

Based on acquisition price. A parenthesis represents the number of hotel. As of the end of December 2020

Response to Requests for Rent Reduction

Change in lease contract with two operators

  • HMJ Group

on August 25, 2020

  • Ishin Group

on October 30, 2020

Change in lessees/rebranding of three operators

  • Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo

on January 1, 2021

  • HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

June 2021 (plan)

  • Hotel Keihan Universal City

July 2021 (plan)

Under discussion with other several operators

Change of Lease Contract with HMJ

Restructure sustainable relationships with HMJ, the largest operatorSummary of Rent

2020

Change to variable rent only on and after February

2021

Variable rent only

2022 onwards

Fixed rent

Same amount as the previous lease contract(*1)

Variable rent

Review the GOP base amount for each property and set variable rent ratio with appropriate rent burden ratio(*2)

(*1)

The fixed rent of Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is the same amount as the fixed rent on and after 2022 (JPY1.6Bn), which was stipulated in the contract before revision.

(*2) When AGOP of each hotel exceeds AGOP base, the fixed rent is calculated by multiplying the amount by the fixed rent set for each hotel.

Change in Rent

If the rent is calculated based on the same hotel performance as in 2019, the rent will increase due to the effect of cost reduction by HMJ

Assuming the same RevPAR as in 2019

(*)In 2019, the rents of Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba were annualized. The fixed rent of Hilton Tokyo Odaiba was calculated at JPY1.6Bn.

Rent increase by cost reduction

2019

2020

2021 (forecast)

3. Response to Lessees/Operators (cont.)

For HMJ, implemented cost reductions as scheduled, and plan to implement additional measures in the future Flexibly respond to requests from other operators depending on their conditions

Status of HMJ' Restructuring Plan

Emergency measures in 2020

Permanent cost reduction in 2021 onwards

Other measures in 2021

Optimization of hotel operation

Cross-divisional review of hotel operations

Introduction of smart check-in

Maintenance and improvement of organizational strength

Maintain core human resources and establish a sales and marketing structure

Use of employment adjustment subsidy

Fully utilize employment adjustment subsidies to secure profits while securing human resources

Response to Other Operators

Ishin Group

Changed to a rent scheme according to the capability to pay

rent to maximize rent in 2020 onwards

Before change: Fixed rent (JPY428MM/year) + Variable rent (linked to GOP)

April 2020 onwards

Fixed rent (waive) + Variable rent

2021

Fixed rent (JPY100MM) + Variable rent

2022 onwards

Fixed rent (JPY214MM) + Variable rent

Contract term

the b ikebukuro the b hachioji the b hakata

January 31, 2015 to July 31, 2024 (extended by two and a half years)

the b suidobashi

January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2026

Vista Hotel Management

Accepted a request for early-cancellation and changed the lessee to Sorale Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd.

After

Before

Name of hotel

Chisun Hotel Kamata

Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo

Lessee

Solare Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd.

Vista Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Contract scheme

Fixed-term lease contract

Ordinary lease contract

Contract term

January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2025

January 1, 2019 to

December 30, 2021 (terminated on December 31, 2020)

Rent scheme

Variable rent (GOP x 86.0%)

Fixed rent + Revenue sharing

Other Operators

Under discussion with several operators based on the policy for negotiation with operators

4. Change in Lessees/Rebranding

Significant upside is expected in the hotel market recovery period by utilizing the HMJ platform and adopting a rent structure that adopts an appropriate rent burden ration, etc.

Record a certain amount of rent as revenue in the current hotel market due to free rent for a certain period after rebranding

Hotel Oriental Express Fukuoka Tenjin (current HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA)

Aiming to improve profitability by upgrading from economy to mid-price Efficient management through the standardization of back offices with Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station in the same area

Major Changes

June 18, 2021 to December 31, 2031

(10.5 years)

Fixed rent + Variable rent(*)

(JPY150MM/year + Excess of GOP amount of

JPY165MM x 97%)

Comparison with the b hakata

Aiming to upgrade the hotel grade by rebranding and to improve RevPAR by increasing ADR

(*) Fixed rent is waived from June 18, 2021 to June 30, 2022 as a free rent period. The rent to be recorded for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is expected to be JPY72MM, which is equivalent to average monthly fixed rent of JPY11MM multiplied by 6.4 months. The average monthly rent is calculated by prorating the total fixed rent of JPY1,425MM for the entire lease term. From the fiscal year ending December 2022 onwards, JPY136MM, the average monthly fixed rent of JPY11MM multiplied by 12 months is expected to be recorded.

Change in NOI and NOI Yield

(JPY MM)NOI (left axis)NOI Yield (right axis)

400

8.3%

300

200

2017

6.7%

6.3%

2018

2019

2020

As2s20um0129in4g the same RevPAR 同じRevPAR as in 2019 after 想定した場合 rebrandingAssuming the ザ・2024多の same RevPAR as 2019年と at the b hakata 同じRevPAR in 2019 after rebranding

9%

6%

3%

(*) The lease contract was changed from the ordinary lease contract to fixed-term lease contract in order to increase fixed rent in April 2019.

Estimate of Rent

Rent

NOI(*)

NOI Yield

2019

JPY235MM

JPY302MM

6.1%

Assuming the same RevPAR as in 2019 after rebranding

JPY245MM

JPY312MM

6.3%

Assuming the same RevPAR as at the b hakata in 2019 after rebranding

JPY341MM

JPY408MM

8.3%

(*) The rent from tenants other than operators are included.

4. Change in Lessees/Rebranding

Hotel Keihan Universal City (new hotel name is undecided)

Aiming to maximize revenue in the recovery period of domestic demand as a theme park hotel adjacent to USJ Efficient management utilizing the management resources of the three properties operated in Osaka

Major Changes

After

Before

Lessee

Hotel operator belonging to

HMJ group

K.K. Hotel Keihan

Contract scheme

Fixed-term building lease contract

Ordinary building lease contract

Contract term

July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2031

(10.5 years)

July 1, 2001 to June 30, 2021 (The contract was terminated upon expiration)

Rent scheme

Fixed rent + Variable rent(*)

(JPY350MM/year + Excess of GOP amount of

JPY370MM x 95%)

Fixed rent + Revenue sharing

(*) Fixed rent is waived from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 as a free rent period. The rent to be recorded for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is expected to be JPY158MM, which is equivalent to average monthly fixed rent of JPY26MM multiplied by 6 months. The average monthly rent is calculated by prorating the total fixed rent of JPY3,325MM for the entire lease term. From the fiscal year ending December 2022 onwards, JPY316.7MM, the average monthly fixed rent of JPY26MM multiplied by 12 months is expected to be recorded.

Change in NOI and NOI Yield

(JPY MM) 1,500 1,000

500

NOI (left axis)NOI Yield (right axis)

0

A2s0su2m4ing

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

The rent scheme was changed in July 2014 (Fixed rent to Fixed rent + Revenue sharing)

Estimate of Rent

18.4%

20% 15% 10% 5% 0%

2018

2019

2020

the same RevPAR as in 2019 after rebranding

Rent

NOI

NOI Yield

2019

Not disclosed

JPY669MM

11.1%

Assuming the same RevPAR as in 2019 after rebranding

JPY1,133MM

JPY1,101MM

18.4%

5. Active Asset Management for Post COVID-19

Potential upside by active asset management

Conceptual Diagram

Active Asset Management

Pre COVID-19

2020

Post COVID-19

Increase in sales by improvement of hotel management

Aiming to improve hotel management through changes in hotel operators, rebranding, and upgrades, etc. in order to increase hotel sales

HotelREIT

Review of cost by restructuring

Reviewing the cost structure and improving the revenue structure. Aiming to maximize GOP through efficient management

Revise in rent scheme, etc.

Aiming to increase the rent that JHR receives by raising the rent burden ratio at the time of rebranding and other measures

Increase in rent

6. Sale and Acquisition of Property

Sale of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi

(July 2020)

Sold a large, limited-service hotel in Tokyo, which has a large amount of unrealized gain

Improved liquidity of cash on hand to increase dividend

Amount of Impact on Dividend per Unit

Book Value JPY4,791MM

Sale Price JPY8,000MM

Gain on Sale JPY3,158MM

Cash and

Deposits JPY4,842MM

Increased profitavailable for dividends

BeforeAt the time of the sale

JPY707

Exchange of Part of Site of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

(October 2020)

Agreed on exchange part of the site of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

The mutual leasehold relationship was terminated and JHR acquired the full ownership of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

Amount of Impact on Dividend per Unit

JPY41

Sales Transaction

Improvedliquidity on handsAfter

Acquired by JHR

Increase in distributable profit

Gain on Exchange of Real Estate

Properties

JPY184MMBook Value JPY333MM

Sold by JHR

7. Capital Expenditure and Depreciation

Prioritize securing liquidity of cash on hand by restraining mainly CAPEX Ⅲ, taking into account the conditions of the hotel market

Clarification of CAPEX

CAPEX Ⅰ

CAPEX Ⅱ

CAPEX Ⅲ

capital investment related to renewal of buildings, facilities, and equipment which is required to maintain proper values of properties capital investment for fixtures furniture and equipment that are not directly related to building structures or facilities but necessary for operating hotels strategic capital investment for renewals of guest rooms, banquet rooms, restaurant and others in order to maintain or to improve the competitiveness of the hotels

(JPY MM)

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Asset Size (JPY MM)

319,474

309,370

374,508

374,508

370,031

FY12/2017

FY12/2018

FY12/2019

FY12/2020

FY12/2021(*)

(forecast)

(*) Capital expenditures for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (forecast) include expenses for rebranding of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (JPY365MM) and Hotel Keihan Universal City (JPY283MM) (total JPY648MM).

8. Sustainability Initiatives

In order to achieve a mid to long-term growth that coexists with society and environment aiming to enhance sustainability through appropriate actions for ESG issues(*1)

GRESB Real Estate Assessment(*2)

Acquired "Green Star" for three consecutive years from 2018

  • In 2020, JHR was selected for "Sector Leader" as a participant who received the highest ranking in Asian hotel sector

  • Acquired "4-star" in GRESB Rating

Accommodation of COVID-19 Patients

Accommodation of COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms at two hotels

  • Of COVID-19 patients in Tokyo, two hotels have accommodated patients with mild or no symptoms

  • Introduced cleaning and welcoming robots to make stay at hotels safer and more comfortable

CASBEE Certification for Buildings(*3)

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba received CASBEE Certification for Buildings,

(B+: Good) for the first time as existing hotel in April 2020

Sustainability Policy

JHR and JHRA stipulated "Sustainability Policy," which defines material issues and initiatives for sustainability in our business

Sustainability Policy

  • Monitoring and improvement of environmental performance in our portfolio

  • Consideration for and contribution to local communities

    • Promotion of comfortable, healthy, secure and safe hotels

  • Initiatives for our officers and employees

  • Compliance as corporate citizens

    • Promotion of ESG in value chains

  • Improvement of transparency and engagement with our stakeholders

  • (*1) For sustainability policy and examples of initiatives by JHR, please see websites of JHR (https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/about/sustainability.html).

  • (*2) The GRESB is an annual benchmarking program to evaluate ESG considerations of property companies and real estate funds. The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is distinguished by its comprehensive evaluation of initiatives for sustainability of property companies, REITs and real estate funds, not of individual properties. GRESB rating is a relative evaluation based on comprehensive scores and the highest being "5-stars."

  • (*3) CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) is a method for evaluating and rating the environmental performance of buildings. CASBEE Certification for Buildings is granted for assessment results provided by CASBEE for New Construction, Existing Buildings, and Renovation. Assessment results by CASBEE are indicated in a scale of the following five ranks: "S: Superior," "A: Very Good," "B+: Good," "B-: Slightly Poor," and "C: Poor."

8. Sustainability Initiatives (cont.)

JHR is also working on measures to prevent the infections of COVID-19

Infection Prevention Measures at The HMJ Group Hotels HMJ provides customers with safe and secure stays by implementing the measures in highest level to prevent COVID-19

Guest Room

Introduction of electrostatic sprayers to ensure thorough disinfection of guest rooms, etc.

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

Placing a room seal on doors to indicate rooms are thoroughly cleaned as one of the Hilton CleanStay program

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Introduction of automatic sanitation equipment for guestroom keys

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

Distribution of portable alcohol antibacterial gels to all guests for a limited period

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

Restaurant and Public Space, etc.

Acrylic panels for anti-spill measures Installed QR code to accessare installed at all breakfast buffet tables of The HMJ Group Hotels

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Held an event to light up the

Hotel Nikko Alivila ＞ ＜ Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

garden pool in "blue" and "green" colors and convey appreciation to healthcare professionals and local businesses

the menu at restaurant

Ⅳ. Financial Conditions

1. Financial Conditions

Main Financial Indicators

(as of the end of December 2020)

Changes in Costs for Interest-bearing Debt(*2) and

Average Life of Debt(*3)

LTV (total asset base)

42.2%

Cost for all interest-bearing debt

1.0%

Average life of debt

4.3 years

Free cash after deducting dividends as of the end of December 2020(*1)

JPY17.0Bn

Unrealized gain

JPY126.5Bn

Average Life of DebtCosts for Interest-bearing Debt (year)

2.0% 1.5% 1.0% 0.5% 0.0%

End of FY12/2016

End of FY12/2017

End of FY12/2018

End of FY12/2019

End of FY12/2020

(17th Period) (18th Period) (19th Period) (20th Period) (21st Period)

Repayment Schedule of Interest-bearing Debt

(JPY MM) 30,000 25,000 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000

(as of the end of December 2020)

0

LoansInvestment Corporation Bonds

28,000

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

Refinancing Schedule in 2021

6.0

5.0

4.0

3.0

2.0

1.0

Repayment Date

Balance

Cost

First Half

JPY7,735MM

1.26%

Second Half

JPY17,347MM

Total

JPY25,082MM

0.0

  • (*1) Represent cash and deposits, excluding various reserves for trust and amount equivalent to dividends to be paid, etc.

  • (*2) Weighted-average costs for interest-bearing debt (including up-front fee, etc.) as of the end of each period/year. Rounded off to one decimal place.

  • (*3) Average life of debt as of the end of each year.

Lender List for Interest-bearing Debt

(Unit: JPY MM)

Lenders/Bond Name

Balance

(as of the end of December 2019)

Balance

(as of the end of December 2020)

Variance

Balance

%

Balance

%

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

31,901

18.9%

32,388

19.2%

487

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

19,000

11.3%

19,370

11.5%

370

Shinsei Bank, Ltd.

19,015

11.3%

19,015

11.3%

-

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

13,640

8.1%

13,825

8.2%

185

Resona Bank, Limited

10,126

6.0%

10,126

6.0%

-

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

5,750

3.4%

5,900

3.5%

150

Fukuoka Bank, Ltd.

4,750

2.8%

4,750

2.8%

-

The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.

4,660

2.8%

4,660

2.8%

-

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

4,135

2.5%

4,135

2.5%

-

Aozora Bank, Ltd.

3,435

2.0%

3,435

2.0%

-

The Chiba Bank, Ltd.

3,100

1.8%

2,900

1.7%

(200)

The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd.

2,750

1.6%

2,750

1.6%

-

Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.

2,892

1.7%

1,900

1.1%

(992)

Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.

1,500

0.9%

1,500

0.9%

-

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd.

500

0.3%

500

0.3%

-

Total of Bank Loans

127,154

75.3%

127,154

75.3%

-

Investment Corporation Bonds (for institutional investors)

4th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

1,500

0.9%

1,500

0.9%

-

6th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

3,000

1.8%

3,000

1.8%

-

8th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

1,100

0.7%

1,100

0.7%

-

9th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

1,000

0.6%

1,000

0.6%

-

12th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

2,000

1.2%

2,000

1.2%

-

Total of Investment Corporation Bonds (for institutional investors)

8,600

5.1%

8,600

5.1%

-

Investment Corporation Bonds (for individual investors)

5th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

6,000

3.6%

6,000

3.6%

-

7th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

9,000

5.3%

9,000

5.3%

-

10th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

10,000

5.9%

10,000

5.9%

-

11th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral

8,000

4.7%

8,000

4.7%

-

Total of Investment Corporation Bonds (for individual investors)

33,000

19.6%

33,000

19.6%

-

Total of Investment Corporation Bonds

41,600

24.7%

41,600

24.7%

-

Total of Interest-bearing Debt

168,754

100.0%

168,754

100.0%

-

InvestmentCorporationBonds

Breakdown of Interest-bearing Debt

(as of the end of December 2020)

Loans

Short-term

Long-term

Fixed Interest Rate

Investment

Long-term

(scheduled repayment

Variable Interest Rate

Corporation Bonds

within one year)

(*) Long-term represents debts with original maturity over one year, and short-term represents debts with original maturity within one year.

Changes in LTV (total asset base)

LTV (total asset base)LTV (total asset base/after deducting total dividends)

45% 40% 35%

41.4%

41.6%

39.7%

39.9%

End of

FY12/2016 (17th Period)

End of

FY12/2017 (18th Period)

(*) LTV as of the end of each year.

40.8%

39.0%

42.3%

42.4%

42.2%

40.6%

FY12/2018 (19th Period)

End of

FY12/2019 (20th Period)

End of

End of FY12/2020 (21st Period)

Status of Credit Rating

Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR)

A+ (negative)

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I)

A

(negative)

Negative Goodwill

1.

Add JPY262 million (50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill) to dividends every period

2. In addition to above, dividends will be increased in response to the following

  • Cope with losses caused by property dispositions

  • Cope with loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

  • Cope with dilution of dividend per unit

  • Cope with inconsistency between tax and accounting treatments (Amortization of fixed-term leasehold of land, amortization of asset retirement obligations, etc.)

  • Cope with suspension of sales and such due to large-scale renovation works with significant impact on revenues

Amount used in FY12/2020

50-year amortization amount on negative goodwill : JPY262MM

Cope with loss on retirement of noncurrent assets : JPY5MM

Amortization of trademark rights : JPY37MMTotal amount :

JPY305MM

Balance of Negative Goodwill after the end of December 2020

JPY10,311MM

Amount to be used in FY12/2021

50-year amortization amount on negative goodwill : JPY262MM

Cope with loss on retirement of noncurrent assets : JPY11MM

Amortization of trademark rights : JPY56MMTotal amount (plan) :

JPY330MM

Balance of Negative Goodwill after the end of December 2021 (forecast)

JPY9,981MM

Changes in Appraisal Value (Unrealized Gains)

(JPY Bn)

500 400 300 200 100

525.9

Book ValueUnrealized Gains

493.3

0

Ratio of Unrealized Gains

20.4%

35.2%

39.9%

38.5%

42.6%

40.5%

34.5%

FY12/2014 (15th Period)

FY12/2015 (16th Period)

FY12/2016 (17th Period)

FY12/2017 (18th Period)

FY12/2018 (19th Period)

FY12/2019 (20th Period)

FY12/2020 (21st Period)

(*) Unrealized gains are calculated by subtracting book value from appraisal value.

Change in Appraisal Value

(as of December 31, 2020)

No. of Property

(*1)

Acquisition

Price (JPY MM)

Appraisal

Appraisal

Value (JPY MM)

Variance of Appraisal

Value

CAP Rate

(*2)

Variance of Cap Rate

(*2)

Net Cash

Flow (JPY MM)

Variance of Net Cash Flow

End of December 2020

42

370,031

493,330

(0.3%)

4.6%

+0.0pt

22,566

+0.6%

End of June 2020

42

369,708

494,690

(4.3%)

4.5%

+0.1pt

22,422

(2.9%)

End of December 2019

42

369,708

515,960

-

4.5%

-

23,098

-

  • (*1) Stating figures for 42 properties excluding Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi.

  • (*2) Cap rate and variance of cap rate are rounded off.

Ⅴ. Market Environment

1. Market Environment

The number of inbound visitors in 2020 fell significantly from last year.

Resumption of entry of inbound tourists is awaited

Changes in Number of Inbound Visitors

(Ten thousands)

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Source: Number of International Visitors to Japan by Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)

2020

(*) The numbers for Jan.-Nov. 2020 are provisional numbers, and December 2020 are estimated numbers.

The number of total overnight guests decreased by 48.6% YoY and especially, the number of inbound overnight guests decreased by 84.4%. Therefore, the situation continues to be severe

Changes in Number of Overnight Guests in Japan

(Guest nights in millions)

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

Source: Statistics of Overnight Travel by Japan Tourism Agency (*) Rounded off to the nearest millions of people.

2017

2018

2019

2020

Numbers for Jan.-Nov. 2020 are second preliminary figures, numbers for Dec. 2020 are first preliminary figures. The annual revised report, which reflects newly opened hotels in 2020, etc. is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2021.

Domestic accommodation demand is expected to recover if the number of new cases of COVID-19 is under control and sentiment toward travel improves

Change in Number of Overnight Guests in Japan

(Guest nights in millions)

310

300 50

40

30

20

10

0

Year-on-year

No. of Inbound Overnight GuestsNo. of Japanese Overnight Guests

Total

+1.1%

(14.0%)

(53.2%)

(80.9%)

(84.9%)

(68.9%)

(58.3%)

(58.6%)

(46.6%)

(35.2%)

(30.5%)

(37.9%)

(48.6%)

Japanese

(0.1%)

(4.9%)

(45.2%)

(75.9%)

(81.6%)

(61.2%)

(47.9%)

(51.8%)

(36.2%)

(19.2%)

(16.1%)

(24.4%)

(40.0%)

Inbound

+5.4%

(47.7%)

(88.1%)

(98.2%)

(98.7%)

(98.1%)

(97.9%)

(97.7%)

(97.8%)

(97.4%)

(95.2%)

(93.9%)

(84.4%)

Source: Statistics of Overnight Travel by Japan Tourism Agency

(*) Rounded off to the nearest millions of people. Numbers for Jan.- Nov. 2020 are the second preliminary figures and numbers for December 2020 are the first preliminary figure. The annual revised report, which reflects newly opened hotels in 2020, etc. is schedule to be released on June 30, 2021.

New supply in 2020 decreased by more than 10,000 rooms compared to the forecast of a year ago due to COVID-19

Supply of Rooms in Hotels/Ryokans in Japan

As of the end of January 2021

Reference: as of the end of January 2020(*2)

ActualSupply Forecast

ActualSupply Forecast

(No. of rooms)

Japan

(No. of rooms)

Japan

80,000 60,000 40,000

53,812

59,572

63,498

16,517 20,000

0

(%: change from the

Ratio of New Supply

+1.1%

+2.1%

+3.4%

+3.6%

+2.9%

+2.4%

+1.2%

+1.6%

Excl. Tokyo, Osaka

+0.7%

+1.7%

+2.5%

+2.7%

+2.1%

+1.9%

+0.9%

+1.4%

(%: change from the previous year)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023~

(%: change from the

Ratio of New Supply

+1.1%

+2.1%

+3.4%

+3.6%

+3.7%

+1.5%

+0.6%

+1.5%

Excl. Tokyo, Osaka

+0.7%

+1.7%

+2.5%

+2.7%

+2.7%

+1.2%

+0.4%

+1.5%

(%: change from the previous year)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023~

(No. of rooms)

Tokyo

(No. of rooms)

20,000

20,000

15,000 10,000 5,000 0

11,833 11,062 12,748 9,686

15,000 10,000 5,000 0

Tokyo 17,344 11,833 11,095

Ratio of New Supply

+4.1%

+3.8%

+7.4%

+6.4%

+7.0%

+5.0%

+2.4%

+1.1%

(%: change from th previous year)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023~

Osaka 8,329 10,721

(No. of rooms)

Ratio of New Supply

+4.1%

+3.8%

+7.4%

+6.5%

+9.5%

+3.1%

+0.7%

+1.1%

(%: change from th previous year)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023~

Osaka 11,003

(No. of rooms)

12,000

12,000

9,000 6,000 3,000 0

6,205

9,000 6,000 3,000 0

8,082

Ratio of New Supply

+1.8%

+6.3%

+9.9%

+11.6%

+6.0%

+4.6%

+3.0%

+4.0%

(%: change from th previous year)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023~

Ratio of New Supply

+1.8%

+6.3%

+9.9%

+11.9%

+7.8%

+3.8%

+2.0%

+2.9%

(%: change from th previous year)

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023~

Source: Estimated by the Asset Management Company using data from "Public Health Administration Report" by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), a weekly hotel & restaurant magazine (HOTERES), and Nikkei Telecom.

  • (*1) Ratio of new supply is the ratio of new rooms to be supplied in a year to the stock of rooms at the beginning of the year. With regard to the above data, please note that in case the number of rooms are stated as "to be determined" by hotels, the asset management company has used 180, the average number of new supply of hotel rooms, for calculation.

  • (*2) The figures were announced in the Financial Results Briefing for the fiscal year ended December 2019.

Ⅵ. Takeaways

1. Takeaways

  • Development and distribution of effective vaccine and medicine

Pre COVID-19 2019

With

COVID-19 20202021

2022

Post COVID-19 2023

Memo

Appendix 1

JHR's Characteristics and Strategy

1. JHR's Investment Targets

Strong ability in acquiring properties

Aim to increase dividend for mid to long term

  • Highly recognized as Japan's largest J-REIT specializing in hotels

  • High presence and credibility in the property market by continuously acquiring properties

  • Capability to propose various acquisition schemes and to execute acquisitions

High capability in achieving internal growth

Management approach through active asset management strategies that achieves a good balance between stability and upside potential

  • Increase in hotel revenue through collaboration with high-quality operators

  • Attract inbound demand through enhanced international brand portfolio

  • Strengthen and maintain competitiveness by investing in appropriate capital expenditures

2. Simultaneous Pursuit of Stability and Upside Potential

JHR pursues both stability and upside potential by steadily implementing growth strategies

Proportion of Rental Income

Fixed rent + variable rent structure Fixed rent + revenue sharing structure

2019 Results (annualized)

(*)

2021 Forecast

Variable rent, Rent from revenue sharing and Income from management contracts

Pursue Upside

Active Asset Management Strategies Change in rent structures and rebranding Strategic capital expenditures, etc.

Increase in rental income, etc. through improvement in hotels' performance

Management

Variable rent

Revenue sharing

contract structure

structure

structure

Proportion of Rent Structures

(as of February 25, 2021)

(*)

Variable rent structure and management contract structure

3. External Growth Strategy

Recognition of ExternalEnvironment

Trend of the Hotel Investment Market

  • Due to the impact of COVID-19, self-restraint of economic activity and economic downturn has been continuing and hotel revenues have been severely hit. Such situation has been causing events such as a request by tenant to reduce rent or cancel the contracts and credit uncertainty of hotel operators. The hotel market has been continuing to face challenging management environment.

  • In the short term, both sellers and buyers are quiet due to the uncertainty about the market conditions, and hotel transactions are stagnant.

  • For medium to long term, demand for domestic and overseas accommodations is expected to recover as a result of the development and commercialization of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19. As the market recovers, the hotel investment may be revitalized again. However, the competitiveness of hotels is becoming more evident in accordance with the hotel specifications, locations, and the abilities of hotel operators, and it is important to differentiate each hotel.

Acquire highly competitive hotel real estate, etc. in areas that have potential to attract "demand by both domestic and inbound leisure customers" in the medium to long-term

Improve profitability, stability, and quality of the overall portfolio

Basic PoliciesKey Measures

  • Emphasize the superiority of buildings and facilities (infrastructure), operations (services), and locations of hotel real estate, etc.

    • The prime investment targets are "full-service hotels" and "resort hotels" that have high barriers to entry due to operation and management know-how, capital outlay and locations

    • In the case of "limited-service hotels," the creditworthiness of the hotel lessee, the age of the building, location, guest room composition and profitability are important

    • For limited-service hotels specialized in selling single rooms, consider acquisition individually, taking into account the hotel specifications and the possibility of achieving the upside

    • Especially, proactively review the purchase of hotels that have potential for internal growth by implementing active asset management or the possibility of synergy effect with the existing properties

  • Strategic investment areas

    • Hokkaido area, Tokyo and bay area, Osaka/Kyoto area, Fukuoka area, and Okinawa area

  • Investigation and planning of the internal growth strategy upon property acquisition

    • Investigate the appropriate rent level and rent structure upon renewal, etc., cost reduction possibilities, and possibilities to improve buildings and facilities

    • Particularly, if the hotel pays variable rent, etc., promote internal growth through collaboration with lessees and/or operators

  • Use HMJ's efficient hotel operation platform, etc. to respond to new investment opportunities (such as sales of hotels without operators, etc.) caused by the impact of COVID-19

4. Internal Growth Strategy

Recognition of External

Environment

Hotel Market Environment

  • Due to the spread of COVID-19, both inbound and domestic demand have been declined significantly, and the Japanese tourism and hotel industries are expected to remain stagnant for the time being. On the other hand, inbound and domestic demand are also expected to gradually recover due to the development and distribution of vaccines and measures by the national and local governments to stimulate demand.

  • Although there are supply-demand imbalances depending on the market due to the continued supply of new hotels against the backdrop of robust hotel demand in recent years, there are no changes to the medium to long term trend of expansion in the tourism market accompanying economic growth in the Asia region.

  • As hotel operators are temporarily exposed to significant deterioration in the market environment, they must adopt a defensive strategy to maintain sound management and respond flexibly to changes.

Basic Policies Pursue both stability and upside potential by steadily implementing active asset management strategies

Key Measures

Planning and execution of the active asset management in order to realize pursuit in upside revenue

  • Make strategic CAPEX which will improve profitability and strengthen competitiveness mainly at hotels with high growth potential

  • Raise rent and change to rent structures that can achieve upside revenue

  • Reduction of management contract fee of properties under management contract

  • Increase hotel revenue through collaboration with high-quality operators

  • Attract inbound demand through rebranding to international brands

  • Make proactive proposals to build effective hotel operating structures which aim to maximize GOP, from the perspective of both hotel sales and expenses

  • Stimulate and capture domestic demand by creating products utilizing the characteristics of each hotel in line with the current market environment

Planning and execution of strategic CAPEX which secure steady revenue, and monitoring of lessees

  • Analyze the creditworthiness of hotel lessees, understand hotel income and expenditures, closely observe and improve rent-paying capacity

  • Maintain and improve rent-paying capacity of tenants, etc. through capital expenditures, which lead to maintain and improve competitiveness and asset value

5. Financial Strategy

Recognition of External

Environment

Trend of Financing Environment and Interest Rates

  • Although the number of public offering of J-REITs in 2020 fell from the previous year's level, the amount of funds procured by J-REITs increased due to a series of large-scale offerings. The TSE REIT Index fell sharply in the middle of March 2020 and subsequently recovered, but underperformed in comparison with TOPIX for the full year.

  • Although there has been no change in supportive attitude by financial institutions. However, some sectors, such as hotels, have seen a cautious stance toward long-term loan and upward pressure on interest rates due to the spread of infection by COVID-19.

  • Both short-term and long-term interest rates remain at low levels due to the monetary easing policy.

  • As for investment corporation bonds, the amount of issuance of investment corporation bonds increased from the previous year. The Green, Social and Sustainability Bonds accounted for more than 60% of the amount issued.

  • Ensure healthy and stable finance

  • Strengthen lender formation and relationships with financial institutions

  • Diversify financing methods

Basic Policies

  • Secure the internal reserve and further strengthen the financial base by controlling capital expenditures, etc.

  • Maintain LTV level at a maximum of 50% (total asset base) for the time being

  • Diversify financing methods such as public offerings and issuance of investment corporation bonds

  • Improve financial stability by diversifying repayment periods and fixing interest rates, etc. as necessary

  • Optimize borrowing costs

Key Measures

Improvement of the quality of JHR's portfolio and successive external growth through strategic asset replacement

6. Change in Asset Size

Growth in Asset Size(*1), etc. (JPY MM)

April 2012 FY12/2012 FY12/2013 FY12/2014 FY12/2015 FY12/2016 FY12/2017 FY12/2018 FY12/2019 FY12/2020

(merger) (13th Period) (14th Period) (15th Period) (16th Period) (17th Period) (18th Period) (19th Period) (20th Period) (21st Period)

NOI Yield(*2)

+27.1%

NOI Yield after Depreciation(*2)

+11.4%

(3.2%)

NAV per Unit

+21.1%

(1.2%)

- -

6.2% 4.5%

6.2% 4.8%

6.3% 5.0%

6.6% 5.3%

6.6% 5.4%

6.7% 5.5%

7.1% 5.8%

6.4% 1.8%

5.1% 0.5%

- JPY32,321 JPY36,074 JPY46,272 JPY63,385 JPY75,209 JPY77,129 JPY79,407 JPY83,286

No. of Properties

28

28

28

30

36

41

44

41

43 42

Aim for Successive Growth

JPY77,525

JPY4.8BnJPY12.1Bn

Sale Price

JPY0.8BnJPY2.6BnJPY0.7Bn

JPY8.0Bn

  • (*1) Asset size is based on the aggregate acquisition price of the properties at the end of each fiscal period. The same shall apply hereinafter.

  • (*2) NOI yield for FY12/2012 is hypothetically annualized based on actual NOI after merger.

7. Benefits Program for Unitholders

JHR implemented benefits program for unitholders to obtain a better understanding, improve their satisfaction and expand the investor base

Eligible recipients of complimentary coupons

Complimentary coupons will be sent to those who hold ten or more JHR units at the end of June every year (end of the midterm settlement)

Eligible unitholders: 16,369

Valid period: One year between October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021

Details of the benefits program

Five complimentary coupons for accommodations and five complimentary coupons for restaurants(*)

10% discount from the best rate for accommodation by each hotel and 10% discount for restaurants

(*) Complimentary coupons for restaurants are only available at selected hotels.

Hotels that offer the Benefits Program

Appendix 2

Information on Properties

1. Portfolio

Portfolio consisting of competitive hotels in areas with strong leisure lodging demand Selectively invest in locations with high growth potential of leisure demand such as Strategic Investment Areas

Portfolio Summary

Total Assets

JPY370.0Bn

No. of Hotels

42 Hotels

(33 in Strategic Investment Areas)

No. of Guest Rooms

11,485 Rooms

Strategic Investment Areas and Locations of Properties

Existing properties

Strategic Investment Areas

Tokyo & the Bay Area(*1)

  • (*1) Bay Area includes the coastal area of Tokyo Bay in Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures.

  • (*2) Osaka/Kyoto Area refers to Osaka and Kyoto prefectures.

Tokyo 23 wards

2. Portfolio Diversification

Widely diversified and high-quality portfolio Appeal to inbound visitors by international brands

By Area and Rent(*1)

Fixed Rent, etc. (F)

Variable Rent (V)

52.2%

47.8%

  • (*1) Based on the rent in revenue forecast of FY12/2021.

  • (*2) Based on the acquisition price.

    By Hotel Brand(*2)

    Of "Others," two hotels are planned to be Others(*3)rebranded to "Oriental Hotel" brand

    Dormy Inn, etc.

    By Grade(*2)

    Of "Economy," 1.4% is

    By Hotel Type(*2)

    Economy

    planned to be changed5% to "Mid-price" due to rebranding of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

  • (*3) Of "Others," HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA and Hotel Keihan Universal City are planned to be rebranded to "Oriental Hotel" brand in June 2021 and July 2021, respectively.

3. Rent Structures

Stability

Upside

(FY12/2021 forecast)

Rent Structure(*1)

Fixed rent

Fixed rent + Revenue sharing

Fixed rent + Variable rent

Variable rent

Management contract

Total

Type of Contract

Lease contract

Lease contract

Lease contract

Lease contract

Management contract

Type of

Rent

Fixed

-

-

-

Variable

-

A certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold

A certain percentage of hotel GOP

A certain percentage of hotel revenue or hotel GOP

Hotel GOP

-

Real Estate Operating

Revenue(*2)(%)

(forecast for FY12/2021)

JPY2,344MM

(16.9%)

JPY2,384MM

(17.2%)

JPY7,142MM

(51.4%)

JPY972MM

(7.0%)

JPY1,047MM

(7.5%)

JPY13,890MM

(100.0%)

Fixed Rent, etc.(*3) (%)

JPY2,344MM

(16.9%)

JPY2,384MM

(17.2%)

JPY1,705MM

(12.3%)

JPY463MM

(3.3%)

JPY350MM

(2.5%)

JPY7,247MM

(52.2%)

Variable Rent

(%)

-

0 (0%)

JPY5,437MM

(39.1%)

JPY509MM

(3.7%)

JPY696MM

(5.0%)

JPY6,642MM

(47.8%)

Involvement in Hotel Operation

Low

Low

High

High

High

-

CAPEX Paid by JHR

1) Renewal of building and facilities

1)Renewal of building and facilities

<3) Strategic investment>

  • 1) Renewal of building and facilities

  • 2) Fixtures and equipment

  • 3) Strategic investment

  • 1) Renewal of building and facilities

  • 2) Fixtures and equipment

  • 3) Strategic investment

  • 1) Renewal of building and facilities

  • 2) Fixtures and equipment

  • 3) Strategic investment

-

No. of Properties

10

3

20

4

5

42

Acquisition Price

(%)

JPY32,375MM

(8.7%)

JPY31,904MM

(8.6%)

JPY256,876MM

(69.4%)

JPY19,235MM

(5.2%)

JPY29,640MM

(8.0%)

JPY370,031MM

(100.0%)

Hotels

The Beach Tower

Okinawa

Hotel Francs CANDEO HOTELS

UENO-KOEN and other hotels

Hilton Tokyo Bay

Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi

The HMJ Group Hotels(*4)

The Ishin Group Hotels Hotel Keihan Universal City HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

Hilton Nagoya Mercure Yokosuka Chisun Hotel Kamata Chisun Inn Kamata

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku ibis Styles Kyoto Station ibis Styles Sapporo

Mercure Sapporo Mercure Okinawa Naha

-

(breakdown)

  • (*1) Rent structure is categorized according to the rent contract for hotels of each asset owned by JHR.

  • (*2) Revenue from trademark rights is excluded from the real estate operating revenue in the table above.

  • (*3) Fixed rent includes fixed rent and utility income based on rent contract of non-hotel portion (offices, signage, car parks, retail shops, etc.) of asset owned by JHR.

  • (*4) The rent structure for The HMJ Group Hotels is only variable rent in 2021.

(as of the end of December 2020)

No.

Property Name

Hotel Type

(*1)

Grade (*2)

No. of Guest Rooms

Location

Age (*3)

Acquisition

Price (JPY MM)

(*4)

Book Value (JPY MM)

(*5)

Appraisal Value

Investment

Ratio (*6)

Revenue from Real Estate Operation (JPY1,000)

(*7)

NOI (JPY1,000)

(*7)

P/L from Real Estate Operation (JPY1,000)

(*7)

NOI Yield (actual)

(*8)

21st Period

(as of June 30, 2020)

21st Period

(as of December 31, 2020)

Appraisal

Value (JPY MM)

CAP Rate

Appraisal

Value (JPY MM)

CAP Rate

1

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel

Full-service

Upper-middle

323

Hyogo

25.5

10,900

9,654

14,600

4.8%

13,900

4.8%

2.9%

176,149

(75,480)

(372,925)

(0.7%)

2

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

Full-service

Mid-price

511

Chiba

25.7

19,900

17,367

32,100

4.4%

32,100

4.4%

5.4%

(134,058)

(253,226)

(621,781)

(1.3%)

3

Namba Oriental Hotel

Limited-service

Mid-price

258

Osaka

24.8

15,000

14,513

31,400

4.1%

31,400

4.1%

4.1%

415,818

310,818

147,170

2.1%

4

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

Full-service

Upper-middle

227

Hiroshima

27.3

4,100

4,112

4,370

4.9%

4,130

4.9%

1.1%

(96,585)

(141,251)

(230,949)

(3.4%)

5

Hotel Nikko Alivila

Resort

Luxury

397

Okinawa

26.8

18,900

18,019

28,900

4.8%

28,800

4.8%

5.1%

263,662

114,808

(182,738)

0.6%

6

The Beach Tower Okinawa

Resort

Mid-price

280

Okinawa

16.8

7,610

6,495

10,100

4.4%

10,000

4.4%

2.1%

511,008

467,758

333,365

6.1%

7

Hakone Setsugetsuka

Resort

Mid-price

158

Kanagawa

14.3

4,070

3,622

5,310

4.9%

5,300

4.9%

1.1%

294,940

270,927

176,232

6.7%

8

Dormy Inn Kumamoto

Limited-service

Mid-price

291

Kumamoto

12.9

2,334

2,170

2,990

5.7%

3,030

5.6%

0.6%

194,460

171,991

126,234

7.4%

9

the b suidobashi

Limited-service

Mid-price

99

Tokyo

34.4

1,120

1,186

2,420

4.1%

2,280

4.1%

0.3%

21,249

10,443

(17,711)

0.9%

10

dormy innglobal cabin Asakusa

Limited-service

Economy

75

Tokyo

23.8

999

934

1,280

4.0%

1,280

4.0%

0.3%

63,995

55,087

41,283

5.5%

11

Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza

Limited-service

Mid-price

247

Fukuoka

25.8

2,130

2,038

4,510

4.4%

4,510

4.4%

0.6%

240,000

224,000

199,000

10.5%

12

Nara Washington Hotel Plaza

Limited-service

Mid-price

204

Nara

20.8

2,050

1,765

2,430

5.0%

2,430

5.0%

0.6%

150,000

134,000

98,000

6.5%

13

R&B Hotel Ueno-hirokoji

Limited-service

Economy

187

Tokyo

18.7

1,720

1,806

1,910

4.0%

1,910

4.0%

0.5%

97,300

82,881

66,292

4.8%

14

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi

Limited-service

Economy

259

Tokyo

12.9

3,746

3,491

5,390

4.4%

5,390

4.4%

1.0%

272,674

242,314

205,537

6.5%

15

Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae

Limited-service

Economy

164

Tokyo

23.8

2,108

2,042

2,930

4.1%

2,930

4.1%

0.6%

147,047

130,833

109,802

6.2%

16

Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae

Limited-service

Economy

257

Fukuoka

19.3

1,652

1,401

2,750

4.5%

2,750

4.5%

0.4%

141,039

126,347

108,128

7.6%

17

Hotel Keihan Universal City

Resort

Mid-price

330

Osaka

19.5

6,000

5,833

13,400

4.9%

15,400

5.0%

1.6%

558,039

481,584

392,871

8.0%

18

Chisun Inn Kamata

Limited-service

Economy

70

Tokyo

17.7

823

771

1,370

4.6%

1,370

4.6%

0.2%

22,167

15,131

5,399

1.8%

19

Chisun Hotel Kamata (*9)

Limited-service

Economy

105

Tokyo

28.9

1,512

1,458

1,930

4.6%

2,010

4.8%

0.4%

97,501

82,544

56,407

5.5%

20

Hilton Tokyo Bay

Resort

Luxury

828

Chiba

32.5

26,050

26,301

40,000

4.3%

39,900

4.3%

7.0%

1,978,209

1,694,658

1,509,889

6.5%

21

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

Limited-service

Mid-price

206

Tokyo

40.3

7,243

7,903

9,900

4.1%

9,900

4.1%

2.0%

141,133

11,211

(102,802)

0.2%

22

ibis Styles Kyoto Station

Limited-service

Mid-price

215

Kyoto

11.8

6,600

6,641

10,200

4.3%

10,200

4.3%

1.8%

45,934

(1,980)

(40,372)

0.0%

23

ibis Styles Sapporo

Limited-service

Mid-price

278

Hokkaido

10.4

6,797

6,522

11,100

4.7%

11,100

4.7%

1.8%

92,940

14,694

(68,172)

0.2%

(as of the end of December 2020)

No.

Property Name

Hotel Type

(*1)

Grade (*2)

No. of Guest Rooms

Location

Age (*3)

Acquisition

Price (JPY MM)

(*4)

Book Value (JPY MM)

(*5)

Appraisal Value

Investment

Ratio (*6)

Revenue from Real Estate Operation (JPY1,000)

(*7)

NOI (JPY1,000)

(*7)

P/L from Real Estate Operation (JPY1,000)

(*7)

NOI Yield (actual)

(*8)

21st Period

(as of June 30, 2020)

21st Period

(as of December 31, 2020)

Appraisal

Value (JPY MM)

CAP Rate

Appraisal

Value (JPY MM)

CAP Rate

24

Mercure Sapporo

Limited-service

Mid-price

285

Hokkaido

11.7

6,000

5,789

10,600

4.7%

10,500

4.7%

1.6%

154,080

14,691

(80,122)

0.2%

25

Mercure Okinawa Naha

Limited-service

Mid-price

260

Okinawa

11.4

3,000

2,841

6,950

4.7%

6,940

4.7%

0.8%

0

(47,747)

(113,015)

(1.6%)

26

the b ikebukuro

Limited-service

Mid-price

175

Tokyo

38.5

6,520

6,593

7,280

4.2%

6,980

4.2%

1.8%

187,555

159,712

127,477

2.4%

27

the b hachioji

Limited-service

Mid-price

196

Tokyo

34.4

2,610

2,681

2,770

5.1%

2,560

5.1%

0.7%

204,505

175,614

142,101

6.7%

28

the b hakata

Limited-service

Mid-price

175

Fukuoka

23.3

2,300

2,347

4,550

4.3%

4,330

4.3%

0.6%

33,079

19,660

(2,580)

0.9%

29

Hotel Francs

Full-service

Mid-price

222

Chiba

29.4

3,105

3,145

4,120

4.6%

4,080

4.6%

0.8%

300,000

237,804

192,619

7.7%

30

Mercure Yokosuka

Full-service

Mid-price

160

Kanagawa

27.2

1,650

1,634

3,450

4.6%

3,310

4.6%

0.4%

112,624

10,456

(24,779)

0.6%

31

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

Resort

Upper-middle

361

Okinawa

15.9

14,950

14,878

17,500

4.9%

17,200

4.9%

4.0%

45,833

(38,612)

(329,030)

(0.3%)

32

ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel)

Full-service

Luxury

238

Hiroshima

10.3

17,320

17,294

21,200

4.6%

21,000

4.6%

4.7%

895,756

511,061

290,487

3.0%

33

CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN

Limited-service

Mid-price

268

Tokyo

11.0

6,705

6,613

7,610

4.0%

7,430

4.0%

1.8%

349,971

323,336

283,025

4.8%

34

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station

Full-service

Upper-middle

221

Fukuoka

35.5

7,197

9,473

15,200

4.6%

15,200

4.6%

1.9%

373,331

124,751

(284,573)

1.7%

35

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

Limited-service

Mid-price

314

Osaka

12.4

27,000

26,941

26,500

4.3%

26,500

4.3%

7.3%

48,000

(1,019)

(192,538)

0.0%

36

HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (*10)

Limited-service

Economy

263

Fukuoka

21.7

5,248

5,451

6,530

4.8%

6,650

4.8%

1.4%

468,119

351,497

315,876

6.7%

37

Hilton Nagoya

Full-service

Luxury

460

Aichi

31.9

15,250

15,696

15,000

4.2%

15,000

4.2%

4.1%

816,688

201,653

33,609

1.3%

38

Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport

Full-service

Upper-middle

548

Chiba

27.4

13,175

13,343

13,500

4.6%

13,400

4.6%

3.6%

123,748

35,932

(185,608)

0.3%

39

International Garden Hotel Narita

Full-service

Mid-price

463

Chiba

24.6

9,125

9,196

9,500

4.8%

9,500

4.8%

2.5%

136,052

91,442

(56,863)

1.0%

40

Hotel Nikko Nara

Full-service

Upper-middle

330

Nara

22.8

10,373

10,357

9,840

4.8%

9,790

4.8%

2.8%

35,000

(13,029)

(159,944)

(0.1%)

41

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

Limited-service

Mid-price

124

Osaka

2.9

2,738

2,816

2,900

4.6%

2,840

4.7%

0.7%

9,200

(2,050)

(14,942)

(0.1%)

42

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Full-service

Upper-middle

453

Tokyo

25.0

62,400

63,607

68,400

3.7%

68,100

3.7%

16.9%

258,300

6,320

(267,118)

0.0%

Total or Average (42 properties)

-

-

11,485

-

22.9

370,031

366,760

494,690

4.5%

493,330

4.6%

100.0%

10,247,822

6,332,403

1,613,071

1.8%

  • (*1) Under the category of Hotel Type, "Full-service" is full-service hotel, "Resort" is resort hotel, and"Limited-service" islimited-service hotel.

  • (*2) Mainly based on ADR, etc., JHR has classified the hotels into four categories as "luxury," "upper-middle," "mid-price," and "economy."

  • (*3) Average age: Weighted average calculated as follows. The sum of (acquisition price of each property x property age)/total acquisition price.

    • (*4) The acquisition price in the Purchase & Sale Agreement for the Beneficial Interest in Trust, etc. is indicated. (Consumption tax, amount equivalent to consumption tax, brokerage fee, and other purchase-related costs are excluded.)

    • (*5) Book value as of the end of December 2020.

    • (*6) Investment ratio indicate percentage of the acquisition price of each asset to the total acquisition price. Numbers beyond one decimal place is rounded off.

    • (*7) Actual for one year from January to December 2020. Since the lessees did not agree to disclose numbers in units of JPY1,000 for No. 11 and 12, amounts are rounded down to the nearest JPY million.

    • (*8) NOI yield for the portfolio is calculated as follows: Total NOI for FY12/2020 (actual) (6,547,992 thousand yen)/total acquisition price of properties held as of the end of FY12/2020.

    • (*9) The name has changed from Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo on January 1, 2021.

    • (*10) The acquisition price of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA was changed due to the exchange transaction of part of site on October 29, 2020.

    • (*11) Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi was sold on July 1, 2020.

(as of the end of December 2020)

To be expired

No.

Property Name

Lease Type

Rent Structure

(*1)

Lessee

Hotel Operator/ Hotel Consulting and Management Company

Lease/

MC Term

Expiration Date of Contract

Contractual Rent

(*2)

Rent Modification Summary

Rent Modification Summary

(After acquisition)

Rent Modification Schedule

(2021 to 2022)

Timing

Condition

2021

2022

1

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel

Fixed-lease

Fixed + Variable

Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.

15

Dec. 2034

2021 Hotel AGOP x 86%

(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 2022 The Five HMJ Hotels amount (JPY3,221MM/year) + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY4,120MM, the excess x 85% is paid

In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

Aug. 2020

Modified Structure (variable rent only from

February 2020 to

December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)

-

-

2

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

2021 Hotel AGOP x 79%

(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 2022 The Five HMJ Hotels amount (JPY3,221MM/year) + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY4,120MM, the excess x 85% is paid

3

Namba Oriental Hotel

2021Hotel AGOP x 91%

(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 2022 The Five HMJ Hotels amount (JPY3,221MM/year) + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY4,120MM, the excess x 85% is paid

4

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

2021 Hotel AGOP x 89%

(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 2022 The Five HMJ Hotels amount (JPY3,221MM/year) + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY4,120MM, the excess x 85% is paid

5

Hotel Nikko Alivila

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

2021 Hotel AGOP x 74%

(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 2022 The Five HMJ Hotels amount (JPY3,221MM/year) + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY4,120MM, the excess x 85% is paid

6

The Beach Tower Okinawa

Fixed-lease

Fixed

Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd.

20

Jun. 2026

JPY42MM/month

The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

-

-

-

-

7

Hakone Setsugetsuka

Fixed-lease

Fixed

20

Oct. 2026

JPY24MM/month

The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

-

-

-

-

8

Dormy Inn Kumamoto

Fixed-lease

Fixed

12

Mar. 2023

JPY16MM/month

Rent can be modified through mutual agreement every three years.

Apr. 2020

Same

-

-

9

dormy innglobal cabin Asakusa

Lease

Fixed

3

Mar. 2023

JPY5MM/month

Rent can be modified through mutual agreement every three years.

Apr. 2020

Same

-

-

10

Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza

Lease

Fixed

Washington Hotel K.K.

3

Mar. 2021

JPY20MM/month

Rent can be modified through mutual agreement.

Apr. 2018

Same

To be expired

(Mar.)

-

11

Nara Washington Hotel Plaza

Lease

Fixed

3

Mar. 2023

JPY11MM/month

Rent can be modified through mutual agreement.

Mar. 2020

Same

-

-

12

R&B Hotel Ueno-hirokoji

Lease

Fixed

20

Apr. 2022

JPY8MM/month

Rent can be modified through mutual agreement.

Apr. 2011

Increased (+3.0%)

-

To be expired

(Apr.)

13

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi

Fixed-lease

Fixed + Revenue sharing

Greens Co., Ltd.

20

Jan. 2028

JPY21MM/month + Revenue sharing

Rent can be modified through mutual agreement every five years.

Apr. 2018

Same

(Introduced revenue sharing)

-

-

14

Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae

Lease

Fixed + Revenue sharing

THE KAMOGAWA GRAND HOTEL, LTD.

3

Mar. 2023

JPY11MM/month + Revenue sharing

Rent can be modified through mutual agreement.

Mar. 2020

Same

-

-

15

Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae

Lease

Fixed

Toyoko Inn Co., Ltd.

30

Sep. 2031

JPY11MM/month

No rule has been stipulated.

Oct. 2007

Increased (+9.4%)

-

-

(as of the end of December 2020)

To be expired

No.

Property Name

Lease Type

Rent Structure

(*1)

Lessee

Hotel Operator/ Hotel Consulting and Management Company

Lease/

MC Term

Expiration Date of Contract

Contractual Rent

(*2)

Rent Modification Summary

Rent Modification Summary

(After acquisition)

Rent Modification Schedule

(2021 to 2022)

Timing

Condition

2021

2022

16

Hotel Keihan Universal City

Lease

Fixed + Revenue sharing

K.K. Hotel Keihan

20

Jun. 2021

Nondisclosure(*3)

Nondisclosure(*3)

Jul. 2014

Modified Structure

Lessee changed and

Modified Structure (from Jul.)

-

17

Chisun Inn Kamata

Fixed-lease

Variable

Solare Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd.

SHR Hotels, Co., Ltd.

7

Dec. 2026

Hotel GOP x 86%

(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)

-

Jan. 2020

Same

-

-

18

Chisun Hotel Kamata (*4)

Fixed-lease

Variable

5

Dec. 2025

Hotel GOP x 86%

(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)

-

Jul. 2015

Modified Structure

Lessee changed and

Modified Structure (from Jan.)

-

19

Hilton Tokyo Bay

Fixed-lease

Fixed + Revenue sharing

THE DAI-ICHI BUILDING CO., LTD.

Hilton International

Company

4

Dec. 2022

JPY163MM/month + Revenue sharing

Rent can be modified through mutual agreement.

Jan. 2019

Renewed (Increased)

-

To be expired

(Dec.)

20

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

-

Management contract

-

AAPC Japan K.K.

12

Jun. 2024

Amount equivalent to hotel GOP

-

Jul. 2012

Modified Structure

-

-

21

ibis Styles Kyoto Station

-

Management contract

5

Dec. 2024

Amount equivalent to hotel GOP

-

-

-

-

-

22

ibis Styles Sapporo

-

Management contract

5

Dec. 2024

Amount equivalent to hotel GOP

-

-

-

-

-

23

Mercure Sapporo

-

Management contract

15

Sep. 2029

Amount equivalent to hotel GOP

-

-

-

-

-

24

Mercure Okinawa Naha

-

Management contract

10

Apr. 2024

Amount equivalent to hotel GOP

-

-

-

-

-

25

Mercure Yokosuka

Fixed-lease

Variable

AAPC Japan K.K.

5

Aug. 2024

Linked to hotel GOP

The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

Aug. 2019

Renewed (Increased)

-

-

26

the b ikebukuro

Fixed-lease

Fixed + Variable

Ishin Ikebukuro Operations K.K.

9.5

Jul. 2024

2021】JPY38MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP 【2022】JPY80MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP

The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

Oct. 2020

Fixed rent was changed

(Reduction)

-

-

27

the b hachioji

Fixed-lease

Fixed + Variable

Ishin Hachioji Operations, Y.K.

9.5

Jul. 2024

2021】JPY21MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP 【2022】JPY45MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP

The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

Oct. 2020

Fixed rent was changed

(Reduction)

-

-

28

the b hakata

Fixed-lease

Fixed + Variable

Ishin Hakata Operations K.K.

9.5

Jul. 2024

2021】JPY28MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP 【2022】JPY59MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP

The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

Oct. 2020

Fixed rent was changed

(Reduction)

-

-

29

the b suidobashi

Fixed-lease

Fixed + Variable

Ishin Suidobashi Operations K.K.

5

Dec. 2026

2021】JPY13MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP 【2022】JPY30MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP

The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

Oct. 2020

Fixed rent was changed

(Reduction)

-

-

30

Hotel Francs

Fixed-lease

Fixed

K.K. Bridal Produce

19

Oct. 2024

JPY25MM/month

The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

-

-

-

-

31

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

Fixed-lease

Fixed + Variable

Lagoon resort Nago Co., Ltd.

10

Dec. 2030

2021Hotel AGOP x 89%

(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 2022】JPY550MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY655MM, the excess x 95% is paid

In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

Aug. 2020

Modified Structure (variable rent only from

February 2020 to

December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)

-

-

32

ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel)

Fixed-lease

Fixed + Variable

K.K. A.I.C Hiroshima

Management

Luxury Hotels

International of Hong Kong Limited

11

Dec. 2026

2021Hotel AGOP x 93%

(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 2022】JPY348MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY360MM, the excess x 90% is paid

In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

Aug. 2020

Modified Structure (variable rent only from

February 2020 to

December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)

-

-

(as of the end of December 2020)

No.

Property Name

Lease Type

Rent Structure

(*1)

Lessee

Hotel Operator/ Hotel Consulting and Management Company

Lease/

MC Term

Expiration Date of Contract

Contractual Rent

(*2)

Rent Modification Summary

Rent Modification Summary

(After acquisition)

Rent Modification Schedule

(2021 to 2022)

Timing

Condition

2021

2022

33

CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN

Fixed-lease

Fixed

Candeo Hospitality Management, Inc.

20

Feb. 2030

Nondisclosure(*3)

Rent can be modified through mutual agreement every three years.

Jul. 2016

Nondisclosure(*3)

-

-

34

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station

Fixed-lease

Fixed + Variable

Hotel Centraza Co., Ltd.

15

Dec. 2034

2021Hotel AGOP x 97%

(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 2022】JPY425MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY442MM, the excess x 98% is paid

In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

Aug. 2020

Modified Structure (variable rent only from

February 2020 to

December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)

-

-

35

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

Fixed-lease

Fixed + Variable

OW Hotel Operations KK

15

Oct. 2031

2021Hotel AGOP x 98%

(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 2022】JPY576MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY580MM, the excess x 97% is paid

In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

Aug. 2020

Modified Structure (variable rent only from

February 2020 to

December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)

-

-

36

HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

Fixed-lease

Fixed

K.K.ASCENT.

7

Jun. 2021

Fixed rent

May 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020:

JPY20MM/month April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2026:

JPY22MM/month

The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

Apr. 2019

Renewed (Increased)

Lessee changed and

Modified Structure (from Jun.)

-

37

Hilton Nagoya

Lease

Variable

Nagoya Hilton Co.,

Ltd.

Hilton International

Company

41

Dec. 2029

Nondisclosure(*3)

Rent can be modified through mutual agreement.

-

-

-

-

38

Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport

Fixed-lease

Fixed + Variable

KK NaritaKosuge Operations

20

Jun. 2037

2021Hotel AGOP x 95%

(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 2022】JPY444MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY450MM, the excess x 93% is paid

In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

Aug. 2020

Modified Structure (variable rent only from

February 2020 to

December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)

-

-

39

International Garden Hotel Narita

Fixed-lease

Fixed + Variable

KK NaritaYoshikura Operations

10

Jun. 2027

2021Hotel AGOP x 95%

(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 2022】JPY336MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY360MM, the excess x 98% is paid

In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

Aug. 2020

Modified Structure (variable rent only from

February 2020 to

December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)

-

-

40

Hotel Nikko Nara

Fixed-lease

Fixed + Variable

Hotel Management

Co., Ltd.

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

10

Dec. 2030

2021Hotel AGOP x 95%

(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 2022】JPY420MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY440MM, the excess x 95% is paid

In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

Aug. 2020

Modified Structure (variable rent only from

February 2020 to

December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)

-

-

41

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

Fixed-lease

Fixed + Variable

K.K. HOTEL ORIENTAL EXPRESS

10

Mar. 2028

2021Hotel AGOP x 87%

(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 2022】JPY110.4MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY128MM, the excess x 91% is paid

In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

Aug. 2020

Modified Structure (variable rent only from

February 2020 to

December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)

-

-

42

Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

Fixed-lease

Fixed + Variable

Tokyo Humania Enterprise Inc.

11

Dec. 2029

2021Hotel AGOP x 97%

(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 2022】JPY1,600MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY1,660MM, the excess x 98% is paid

In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.

Aug. 2020

Modified Structure (variable rent only from

February 2020 to

December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)

-

-

(*1)

Rent structure is as follows:

(*2)

Amount including car park and CAM without tax

Fixed: Fixed rent

(*3)

The detailed content of the contract is not disclosed as consent on disclosure has not been obtained from the lessee.

Variable: Variable rent

(*4)

The name was changed from Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo on January 1, 2021 and the conditions of the new contract are stated.

Management contract: Management contract

Fixed + Variable: Property paying both fixed and variable rent

Fixed + Revenue sharing: When the sales of the hotel exceed pre-determined amount, additional rent is paid

6. Major CAPEX Ⅲ by Hotels

(Numbers in parentheses are CAPEX amounts: JPY MM)

FY12/2012

FY12/2013

FY12/2014

FY12/2015

FY12/2016

FY12/2017

FY12/2018

FY12/2019

FY12/2020

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental

Hotel

-

-

-

Chapel (36)

Guest rooms on 7F

(50) Balconies on each

floor (62)

Bar (85)

Bridal salon (76)

Private rooms at restaurant and balcony, etc. on 3F

(19)

Restaurant (30) Conversion of brides' room to guest rooms (40)

-

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

-

Restaurant

(45)

-

-

Guest rooms on 4F

(101)

-

Guest rooms on 11F to 12F (140)

-

-

Namba Oriental

Hotel

-

Corner rooms on 5F to 8F

(10)

-

-

Guest rooms on 9F

(91)

Guest rooms on

7F (77)

Guest rooms on 6F

(78)

-

-

Hotel Nikko

Alivila

-

-

Guest rooms on 3F to 8F of North building and 3F to 5F of central building (333)

-

Guest rooms on 9F

(55) Restaurant (31)

-

Guest rooms on 1F, etc.

(16)

-

-

Oriental Hotel

Hiroshima

-

-

Banquet room on 23F

(10)

-

Guest rooms on

7F to 10F (43) Banquet room on 4F

(38)

-

Chapel (10)

Guest rooms on 13F to 14F (14)

Increase number of seats in café (8.5)

Ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

Lobby and restaurant on 2F, and guest rooms on 3,5,7,9F (170)

-

-

-

Guest rooms on 3F to 10F (192)

Guest rooms on 3F to 10F (312)

-

-

-

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

-

-

-

-

-

-

Guest rooms on 4,6,7,12F (115)

Guest rooms on 10F to 11F (72) Guest rooms on 8F to 9F (72)

-

ibis Styles Sapporo

-

-

-

-

-

-

Vacant space on 1F

(28)

-

-

Mercure Hotel

Sapporo

-

-

-

-

-

-

Banquet room (15)

-

-

the b Ikebukuro

-

-

-

-

-

-

Guest rooms on 3F to 10F, etc. (18)

-

-

Okinawa Marriott

Resort & Spa

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Restaurant (142)

-

Oriental Hotel

Fukuoka Hakata Station

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Large-scale renovation works

(1,690)

-

Hilton Tokyo

Odaiba

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Banquet room (92)

7. Change in Number of COVID-19 Cases and Major Events

Number of New Cases of COVID-19 in Japan

(No. of cases) 9,000

8,000

January 23, Wuhan lockdown

January 30, Public Health Emergency by WHOJuly 22, "Go To Travel" campaign started

October 1, Tokyo was includedMarch 11, WHO declared COVID-19 as a pandemicMarch 13, National Emergency in the United States

March 24, Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were officially postponed

in "Go To Travel" campaign

April 7, State of Emergency in Japan (Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo, Fukuoka)

7,000

(as of February 17, 2021)December 28, "Go To Travel" Campaign was suspended

January 7, State of Emergency

(Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba)January 13, State of Emergency expanded to seven more prefectures

February 7, State of

Emergency extended to March 7 (excluding Tochigi)April 16, State of Emergency was expanded nationwide

May 14, State of Emergency was lifted in 39 prefectures

May 21, State of Emergency was lifted in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo

6,000

May 25, State of Emergency was lifted nationwide

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Jan. 2020 Feb. 2020 Mar. 2020 Apr. 2020 May 2020 Jun. 2020 Jul. 2020 Aug. 2020 Sep. 2020 Oct. 2020 Nov. 2020 Dec. 2020 Jan. 2021 Feb. 2021

February 17, vaccinations in Japan started for medical workers

8. RevPAR Variance to Previous Year by Region of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

Diversified Portfolio

Okinawa (3 properties)

(vs 2019)

Full Year 2020

Full Year 2021

(actual)

(forecast)

  • Hotel Nikko Alivila

  • Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

  • Mercure Okinawa Naha

Fukuoka (2 properties)

(vs 2019)

Full Year 2020

Full Year 2021

(actual)

(forecast)

Strategic Investment Areas

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station the b hakata

Properties owned by JHR

(*) Stating major hotels in each area out of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport International Garden Hotel Narita

Tokyo and Bay Area (6 properties)

(vs 2019)

Full Year 2020

Full Year 2021

(actual)

(forecast)

  • Namba Oriental Hotel

  • Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

  • Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

  • ibis Styles Kyoto Station

  • Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

  • Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

  • ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

  • the b ikebukuro

  • the b hachioji

  • the b suidobashi

9. The Five HMJ Hotels - Highlights

Change in GOP and GOP ratio

POG

(JPY MM) 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000

0

GOP

GOP ratio

CY2011

50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0%

GOP ratio

CY2008

CY2009

CY2010

CY2012

CY2013

CY2014

CY2015

CY2016

CY2017

CY2018

CY2019

CY2020

CY2021

(forecast) (forecast)

Change in KPI

(JPY) 25,000

CY2008

ADRRevPAROCC 80.4% 76.7% 82.7% 86.1% 86.9% 87.7% 88.4%

91.0% 89.9% 90.5%

RAPveR RDA

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0%

OCC

CY2007

CY2009

CY2010

CY2011

CY2012

CY2013

CY2014

CY2015

CY2016

CY2017

CY2018

CY2019

CY2020

CY2021 (forecast) (forecast)

10. Balance Sheet

(Unit: JPY MM)

(as of)

FY12/2019

End of

Fiscal Year December 31, 2019

FY12/2020

End of

Fiscal Year December 31, 2020

Variance

ASSETS

Current Assets

37,762

29,841

(7,921)

Cash and Deposits(*1)

34,343

28,553

(5,790)

Operating Accounts Receivables

2,779

672

(2,107)

Others

638

615

(23)

Noncurrent Assets

377,608

370,221

(7,386)

Net Property and Equipment

340,522

333,303

(7,219)

Buildings in Trust(*2)

118,128

114,887

(3,241)

Land in Trust

219,901

216,410

(3,490)

Others(*3)

2,493

2,006

(487)

Intangible Assets

33,804

33,991

186

Other Assets

3,280

2,926

(354)

Leasehold and Security Deposits

162

162

-

Others

3,117

2,763

(354)

Deferred Assets

351

233

(118)

TOTAL ASSETS

415,722

400,296

(15,426)

(as of)

FY12/2019

End of

Fiscal Year December 31, 2019

FY12/2020

End of

Fiscal Year December 31, 2020

Variance

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities

16,627

28,922

12,295

Operating Accounts Payable

1,485

2,654

1,169

Short-term Loans

-

12,782

12,782

Current Portion of Investment Corporation Bond

-

1,500

1,500

Current Portion of Long-term Loans Payable

12,782

10,800

(1,982)

Accounts Payable

1,313

672

(641)

Advances Received

909

423

(485)

Others

137

90

(46)

Long-term Liabilities

162,572

150,172

(12,400)

Investment Corporation Bonds

41,600

40,100

(1,500)

Long-term Loans Payable

114,372

103,572

(10,800)

Tenant Leasehold and Security Deposits

5,722

5,397

(325)

Derivative Liabilities

416

767

351

Others

461

335

(126)

TOTAL LIABILITIES

179,200

179,095

(104)

NET ASSETS

Unitholders' Capital

186,894

186,894

-

Capital Surplus

21,746

21,746

-

Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment

11,794

10,617

(1,176)

Reserve for Special Advanced Depreciation

-

1,174

1,174

Reserve for Special Account for Tax Purpose Reduction Entry

1,174

-

(1,174)

Unappropriated Retained Earnings

15,290

1,527

(13,762)

Others

(377)

(759)

(382)

TOTAL NET ASSETS

236,522

221,201

(15,321)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS

415,722

400,296

(15,426)

  • (*2) The sum of buildings in trust, structures in trust, machinery and equipment in trust, tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, and construction in progress in trust.

  • (*1) Cash and deposits in trust is included.

  • (*3) The sum of machinery and equipment, tools, furniture and fixtures, and construction in progress.

12. Portfolio Map

Portfolio consisting of competitive hotels in areas with strong leisure lodging demand Selectively invest in locations with high growth potential of leisure demand such as Strategic Investment Areas

11,485 Rooms

No. of Guest Rooms

11 16 28 34 36

JPY370.0Bn

No. of Hotels

42 Hotels

Total Assets

the b hachioji

Strategic Investment Areas

Existing properties

Limited-service hotel

Full-service hotel

Resort hotel

Osaka/Kyoto Area(*2)FukuokaArea

8

5

25

31 6

Okinawa Area

3

17

35

41

23

24

Hokkaido Area

22

7

Tokyo & the Bay Area(*1) 18

27

29

38

39

30

2

20

37

12

40

4

32

1

Tokyo 23 wards

9

1014

15 42

26

13

33

21

18

19

  • (*1) Bay Area includes the coastal area of Tokyo Bay in Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures.

  • (*2) Osaka/Kyoto Area refers to Osaka and Kyoto prefectures.

1

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel

9

the b suidobashi

dormy inn global cabin Asakusa

10

Chisun Hotel Kamata

19

Chisun Inn Kamata

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

2

Namba Oriental Hotel

3

Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza

11

12

Nara Washington R&B Hotel Hotel Plaza Ueno-hirokoji

Hilton Tokyo Bay

20

27

the b hakata

28

Hotel Francs

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

4

Hotel Nikko Alivila

5

13

(as of February 25, 2021)

6

7

The Beach Hakone Tower Okinawa Setsugetsuka

Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi

14

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

Dormy Inn Kumamoto

8

Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae

15

21

Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae

16

ibis Styles Kyoto Station

22

29

ibis Styles Sapporo

23

Mercure Yokosuka

30

Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

Mercure Sapporo

24

31

Hotel Keihan Universal City

17

Mercure Okinawa Naha

25

32

ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton

CANDEO HOTELS

33

Grand Hiroshima Hotel) UENO-KOEN

the b ikebukuro

26

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station

34

Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

35

HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

36

Hilton Nagoya Hilton Tokyo

Narita Airport

International Garden Hotel Narita

Hotel Nikko NaraHotel Oriental Express Osaka ShinsaibashiHilton Tokyo Odaiba

Appendix 3

Investors Composition and Investment Unit Price

1. Major Unitholders and Classifications of Unitholders

Top 10 Major Unitholders

As of the end of June 2020

Rank

Name

No. of Units

%(*)

1

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust)

621,578

13.92

2

Japan Trustee Service Bank, Ltd. (Trust)

462,840

10.37

3

STICHTING PGGM DEPOSITARY PGGM LISTED REAL ESTATE PF FUND

350,747

7.86

4

The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. (Investment Trust)

190,091

4.25

5

BNYM AS AGT/CLTS 10 PERCENT

186,509

4.17

6

THE CHASE MANHATTAN BANK, N.A. LONDON SPECIAL ACCOUNT NO.1

184,356

4.13

7

Trust and Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (Securities Investment Trust)

140,364

3.14

8

STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT - TREATY 505234

59,561

1.33

9

Shikoku Railway Company

56,989

1.27

10

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 140044

50,763

1.13

Total

2,303,798

51.62

As of the end of December 2020

Rank

Name

No. of Units

%(*)

1

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust)

739,108

16.56

2

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust)

429,005

9.61

3

The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. (Investment Trust)

226,474

5.07

4

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Securities Investment Trust)

162,196

3.63

5

BNYM AS AGT/CLTS 10 PERCENT

158,778

3.55

6

SDSS K INVESTCO LIMITED

117,567

2.63

7

ELLIOTT INTERNATIONAL LP

93,886

2.10

8

THE BANK OF NEW YORK 133970

67,259

1.50

9

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 140044

63,797

1.42

10

STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT - TREATY 505234

63,476

1.42

Total

2,121,546

47.54

(*) The total units held by each investor to the total units issued by JHR as of the end of June 2020 and the end of December 2020, respectively. (Rounded off to two decimal places.)

Owners of the Investment Units

As of the end of June 2020

Owners

No. of Investors

No. of Units

Individuals & Others

39,485

598,621

Financial Institutions (Incl. Securities Firms)

100

1,675,074

Other Domestic Firms

462

127,579

Foreign Firms &

Individuals

445

2,061,073

Total

40,492

4,462,347

No. of Investors

No. of Units

As of the end of December 2020

2.8%

Individuals & OthersFinancial Institutions (Incl. Securities Firms)Other Domestic Firms

Foreign Firms & Individuals

Owners

No. of Investors

No. of Units

Individuals & Others

34,136

498,318

Financial Institutions (Incl. Securities Firms)

83

1,765,849

Other Domestic Firms

412

119,807

Foreign Firms &

Individuals

486

2,078,373

Total

35,117

4,462,347

No. of Units

11.1%

2.6%

(*) Percentage of investors is percentage of owners in each segment to the total number of investors in JHR, and percentage of investment units is percentage of investment units owned by each segment to the total investment units issued as of respective date (both rounded off to one decimal place).

2. Changes in Investment Unit Price and Market Capitalization

Changes in the investment unit price and market capitalization

(Based on the closing price)

Price of the investment unit:

JPY52,500

Total market capitalization:

JPY234.2Bn

(based on the closing price of January 29, 2021)

(*1) Price of the real estate investment securities may fall depending on the fluctuations of price of the real estate under management or profitability, etc., and investors may suffer losses. Investors may also suffer losses through the bankruptcy or deteriorated financial condition of the issuer. With reference to the risk of investment in JHR units, please see Securities Report dated March 27, 2020 and Midterm Securities Report dated September 24, 2020.

(*2)

(JPY) 120,000

Market CapitalizationInvestment Unit Price of JHR

100,000

Apr. 2013 PO JPY20.5Bn

80,000

60,000

Sep. 2012 PO(*2) JPY5.0BnJan. 2015 PO(*2) JPY15.6BnSep. 2014 PO JPY10.1Bn

Jun. 2015 PO(*2) JPY10.7Bn

Jan. 2016

Jun. 2017

Jan. 2019

PO(*2) JPY14.6Bn

PO(*2) JPY18.6Bn

PO(*2) JPY33.3Bn

Jul. 2016 PO(*2) JPY34.7Bn

40,000

(JPY MM) 450,000

300,000

150,000

20,000

0

0

Including OA

Comparison with

REIT Index and TOPIX of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)

(*)

100 is the closing price of JHR unit, REIT index and TOPIX at TSE dated April 2, 2012. REIT Index of TSE is an index of a weighted average of the market capitalization of all REITs listed on TSE.

Investment Unit Price of JHRTSE REIT IndexTOPIX

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

Appendix 4

Summary of the Asset Management Company

1. Summary of the Asset Management Company

Company

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Location

Ebisu Neonato 4F, 4-1-18 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0013

August 10, 2004

JPY300MM as of December 31, 2020

Rockrise Sdn Bhd, Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd., ORIX Corporation

Representative Director

Hisashi Furukawa

Registration and Licenses

Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Operator, Governor of Tokyo (4) No. 83613 Discretionary Transaction Agent by Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism No. 38 Financial Instruments Trading Company, Director-General of Kanto Local Finance Bureau No. 334 Member of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan

Member of The Japan Investment Advisers Association

2. Features and Governance of the Asset Management Company

Mission Statement

"Provide attractive hotel investment opportunities to investors as specialist in investment and management of hotel assets. Gain trust from our stakeholders, and contribute to local communities and society through investing and managing hotel assets."

Code of Conduct

As an independent asset management company, all employees and officers at JHRA should have a "spirit of challenge" aiming to constantly provide high added value.

Also, "teamwork" is inevitable to provide high added value.

JHRA recognizes "challenge" and "teamwork" as essential value which our code of conduct is based upon.

Challenge

  • Be a self-starter, take initiative and demonstrate drive

  • Set high goal and strive

  • Respect creativity and innovation

  • Promote challenge, free from fear of failure

Teamwork

  • Respect teamwork and collaborate with team-mates

  • Respect others. Respect values and opinions of others

  • Promote "sharing" (idea, knowledge, information, goal, achievement, joy of achievement, lesson, etc.)

  • Make effort for open, frank and sincere communication

2. Features and Governance of the Asset Management Company (cont.)

Advanced Expertise

  • Ability to propose transaction scheme, execute transaction, and plan and execute unprecedented measures of asset management based on in-depth understanding of hotel operation and track record of such asset management.

  • Extensive experience of renovation and rebranding through collaboration with many hotel lessees and hotel operators.

  • Strong and long-term relationships with a large number of hotel lessees and hotel operators.

  • High analytical skills and accurate judgement capacity based on rich information and data obtained through a broad network and high credibility.

Ensured Independence

  • No director and employee of JHRA is a seconded employee from sponsor.

  • Part-time directors from our main sponsor, SC CAPITAL PARTNERS group and non-sponsor-related full-time directors each account for half of JHRA's board of directors.

  • With regard to transactions with sponsor-related parties and JHR, JHRA has set strict decision-making rules.

    In principle, in addition to obtaining approval by Compliance Committee which includes an outside specialist, who is authorized to dismiss proposals, JHRA is required to obtain approval from JHR's board of directors' meetings (directors are all third-party members who do not have any relationship with the sponsor-related parties).

  • As our main sponsor, SC CAPITAL PARTNERS group is also an independent asset management company, it fully understands and respects importance of JHRA's independency. JHRA conducts asset management business based upon its own judgement.

Disclaimer

This material is prepared and provided solely for the purpose of providing information and not to offer, solicit, or do business, etc. with specific products including purchase of investment units, investment unit subscription rights, or investment corporation bonds of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation ("JHR") or any other particular products. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

This material is neither a disclosure document nor an investment report required under or prepared pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations and related government ordinances, Cabinet Office regulations, listing rules by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Regulations of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan, or other related rules and regulations.

This material contains forward-looking statements about financial conditions, operational results, and businesses of JHR, as well as plans and intentions of JHR and its asset management company, Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd ("JHRA"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or performance of JHR to materially differ from those expressed or implied forecasts. Those forecasts are made based on JHR's present and future business strategies and assumptions relating to the political and economic circumstances surrounding JHR in the future.

Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this material. However, there can be no assurance that the information is accurate, complete, appropriate or fair. The information may be revised or retracted without prior notice.

Regarding the offering and trading of investment units, investment unit subscription rights or investment corporation bonds, financial institutions may charge you pre-determined handling fees and other charges aside from the price of the investment units, investment unit subscription rights or investment corporation bonds. Since neither JHR nor JHRA handles the offering and trading of investment units, investment unit subscription rights or investment corporation bonds, please ask financial institutions for the amount, upper limit, and calculation methods of such fees and other charges.

JHR mainly invests in real estate-related assets, primarily hotels which are subject to change in values. Therefore, unitholders, holders of investment unit subscription rights and investment corporation bonds may suffer losses due to economic conditions of the real estate market or securities market, economic situations including interest rate environment, the nature of investment units, investment unit subscription rights, and investment corporation bonds, dependency on mechanisms and related persons of investment corporations, changes in legal systems related to real estate (include tax regulations, building regulations and others), damage caused to the real estate-related assets by natural disasters, fluctuation in prices or profitability of the real estate-related assets, nature of the trust beneficiary rights under management, delisting of the investment units, or worsening financial position or insolvency of JHR. For details, please refer to the Articles of Incorporation, Securities Registration Statement, Annual Securities Report and Extraordinary Report, etc. of JHR.

The contents of this material may not be copied or reproduced without our prior permission.

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Financial Instruments Trading Company Director-General of Kanto Local Finance Bureau No. 334 Member of The Investment Trust Association, Japan Member of The Japan Investment Advisers Association

Disclaimer

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 06:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
01:34aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Difference Between Operating For..
PU
01:34aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Results Briefing for FY12/2020 (21st Per..
PU
01:34aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended Decembe..
PU
01:32aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for January 202..
PU
01/08JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast a..
PU
01/05JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : R&I Downgrades Credit Rating Outlook for Japan Hot..
MT
01/05JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rati..
PU
2020JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rati..
PU
2020JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Takes on New Loans to Refinance Existing One
MT
2020JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning New Loans (Refinancing)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 742 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2020 1 444 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net Debt 2020 148 B 1 401 M 1 401 M
P/E ratio 2020 202x
Yield 2020 0,60%
Capitalization 293 B 2 763 M 2 764 M
EV / Sales 2020 32,1x
EV / Sales 2021 21,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 65 600,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tetsuya Mishiku Supervisory Officer
Kaname Masuda Executive Officer
Hiroto Kashii Supervisory Officer
Mayumi Umezawa Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION23.77%2 763
VICI PROPERTIES INC.10.98%15 188
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC14.08%11 703
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.1.86%10 186
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.27.00%5 132
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC6.13%4 367
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ