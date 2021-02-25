Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Financial Results Briefing for FY12/2020 (21st Period)

Ⅰ.Settlement of Accounts for FY12/2020 - Highlights
1.
FY12/2020 Highlights 3
Ⅱ.Summary of Settlement of Accounts and Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year
1. Results for FY12/2020 5
2. Revenue Forecast for FY12/2021 6
Ⅲ.Status of Hotel Operations
1. Monthly Performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent,
etc. 8
2. Performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. 9
3. Response to Lessees/Operators 10
4. Change in Lessees/Rebranding 12
5. Active Asset Management for Post COVID-19 14
6. Sale and Acquisition of Property 15
7. Capital Expenditure and Depreciation 16
8. Sustainability Initiatives 17
Ⅳ.Financial Conditions
1.
Financial Conditions 20
Ⅴ.Market Environment
1.
Market Environment 24
Ⅵ.Takeaways
1.
Takeaways 28
Appendix 1
JHR's Characteristics and Strategy
1. JHR's Investment Targets 31
2. Simultaneous Pursuit of Stability and Upside Potential 32
3. External Growth Strategy 33
4. Internal Growth Strategy 34
5. Financial Strategy 35
6. Change in Asset Size 36
7. Benefits Program for Unitholders 37
Appendix 2
Information on Properties
1. Portfolio 39
2. Portfolio Diversification 40
3. Rent Structures 41
4. Property List 42
5. Summary of Lease Contracts 44
6.Major CAPEX Ⅲ by Hotels47
7. Change in Number of COVID-19 Cases and Major Events 48
8. RevPAR Variance to Previous Year by Region of
The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. 49
9. The Five HMJ Hotels - Highlights 50
10. Balance Sheet 51
11. Portfolio Map 52
Appendix 3
Investors Composition and Investment Unit Price
1. Major Unitholders and Classification of Unitholders 54
2. Changes in Investment Unit Price and Market Capitalization 55
Appendix 4
Summary of the Asset Management Company
1. Summary of the Asset Management Company 57 2. Features and Governance of the Asset Management Company 58
1
Ⅰ. Settlement of Accounts for FY12/2020- Highlights
1. FY12/2020 Highlights
▶Performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent,etc.(*1)
Results in 2020 deteriorated significantly from the previous year and cost management for HMJ and other operators was strengthenedIn 2021, a moderate recovery is expected in the second half of the fiscal year
1. Status of Hotel Operations
3. Change in DPUand NAV
4. Financial Soundness
▶
Change in DPU
Conservative Financial Management
▶Sale of property in July 2020
(Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi)
Gain on sale: JPY3.1Bn
2. Sale of Property
Results and
Forecast
2019
2020 (vs 2019)
2021 (forecast)
(vs 2019)
RevPAR (JPY)
14,178
4,993(-64.8%)
8,105 (-42.8%)
First Half
13,348
4,536 (-66.0%)
4,868 (-63.5%)
Second Half
14,993
5,445 (-63.7%)
11,289 (-24.7%)
GOP (JPY MM)
20,872
1,654 (-92.1%)
7,323(-64.9%)
Book Value
(as of the end of
June 2020)
Disposition Price
Appraisal Value
(as of end of December 2019)
JPY4.7Bn
JPY8.0Bn
JPY8.9Bn
End of FY12/2020
42properties/JPY370.0Bn(*2)
Continue to maintain good relationships with lendersMaintain a solid financial base
(as of the end of December 2020)
Secure cash on hand and strengthen the financial base
JPY17.0BnRefinancing results in 2020 and schedule in 2021
JPY13.0Bn
JPY25.0Bn
LTV
Costs for Interest-bearing Debt
Average Life of
Debt
42.2%
1.0%
4.3years
Free cash after deducting dividends(*4)
(as of the end of December 2020)
2020
2021 (forecast)
(*1) The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. refers to 24 hotels: 14 hotels, which are 5 hotels of Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima ("The Five HMJ Hotels"), plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba ("The HMJ Group Hotels"), plus 4 hotels of the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata, and the b suidobashi ("The Ishin Group Hotels") and 6 hotels of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka ("The Accor Group Hotels"). The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*2) Stating total amount of the acquisition price.
(*3) Rough estimate calculated by excluding the amount equivalent to the gain on sale of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi from the distributable profit.
(*4) The figures represent balance of cash and deposits after exclusion of various reserves for trust and amount equivalent to dividends to be paid, etc.
3
Ⅱ. Summary of Settlement of Accounts and
Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year
1. Results for FY12/2020
(Unit: JPY MM)
FY12/2019 (20th Period)
FY12/2020 (21st Period)
Breakdown of Variance
Results
(A)
Results
(B)
(B)-(A)
Variance
Sale of Property(*3)
Existing Properties(*4)
No. of Properties
43
42
Acquisition Price
374,508
370,031
Proper ties
Operating Revenue
Real Estate Operating Revenue
Fixed Rent
Other Income
Variable Rent
28,27813,838 28,27810,495
56.3%15,9314.1%1,170
72.8%7,640
8.5%892
39.5%
11,176
18.7%1,963
Gain on Sale of Properties, etc.
-3,343
NOI(*2)
24,0876,547
NOI Yield
6.4%1.8%
Profit and Loss
Depreciation
Asset Retirement Obligations Expenses
Loss on Retirement of Noncurrent Assets
4,5574,761
21
2465
NOI after Depreciation(*2)
NOI Yield after Depreciation
19,2811,778
5.1%0.5%
Other Operating Expenses
2,1321,945
Operating Income
17,1483,176
Ordinary Income
Extraordinary Income
15,2911,398 - 130(*5)
Others
Net Income
1
15,290
1 1,527
Use of Negative Goodwill
1,176
305
Total Dividends
16,466
1,829
Number of Units Issued (Unit)
4,462,347
4,462,347
Dividend per Unit (JPY)
3,690
410
Dividend
-
-
-
-
(4,477)
(1.2%)
(4,800)
323
5
(*1) For detail, please refer to Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020) dated February 25, 2021.
(*2) Each is calculated using the following formula: NOI (Net Operating Income) = Realestate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs + Depreciation +
Losson retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs
(*3) Stating the amount of effect of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi, which was sold on July 1, 2020.
(*4) Existing properties refer to 42 properties JHR owns as of February 25, 2021. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*5) Stating the income from the acknowledgement of the claim for return of rental deposit that had not been recorded as guarantee deposit at HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA.
2. Revenue Forecast for FY12/2021
(Unit: JPY MM)
FY12/2020 (21st Period)
FY12/2021 (22nd Period)
Comparison with Previous Period
Results
(A)
(Reference) Annualized Results
Forecast
(B)
(B)-(A)
Variance
Sale of Property
Existing Properties
No. of Properties
42
42
42
Acquisition Price
370,031
370,031
370,031
Proper ties
Operating Revenue
13,838
10,243
13,920
Real Estate Operating Revenue
10,495
10,243
13,920
Fixed Rent, etc.
Other Income
Variable Rent
72.8%7,640
8.5%892
18.7%1,963
73.1%7,491
8.3%854
18.5%1,896
45.9%6,345
6.7%932
47.7%6,642
Gain on Sale ofProperties, etc.
3,343
-
-
NOI
NOI Yield
6,547
1.8%
6,267
1.7%
9,455
2.6%
NOI after Depreciation
NOI Yield after Depreciation
1,778
0.5%
1,496
0.4%
4,628
1.3%
Operating Income
3,176
(428)
2,715
Ordinary Profit
1,398
(2,205)
879
Extraordinary Income
130
-
-
Net Income
1,527
(2,207)
877
Profit and Loss
Use of Negative Goodwill
305
324
330
Total Dividends
1,829
-
1,204
Number of Units Issued (Unit)
4,462,347
4,462,347
4,462,347
Dividend per Unit (JPY)
410
-
270
Dividend
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.6% 32.6%
82 3,425
(3,390)
3,472
(232)
3,657
(1,294) (16.9%)
40 4.6%
4,679 238.3%
(149)
(1,145)
(16)
57
(66)
4,745
(3,343)
- 44.4%
(3,158)
(184)
2,907
0.8%
(200)
3,107
2,849
160.3%
Use of Negative Goodwill(*3)
(460)
(14.5%)
＜FY12/2020＞
(519)
(37.1%)
0.8%
(130)
(649) (42.5%)
Fixed Rent
•The HMJ Group Hotels
(JPY794MM)
•The Ishin Group Hotels
(JPY7MM)
•Change in lessees/rebranding
(JPY172MM)
•Chisun Hotel Kamata(*2)
(JPY93MM)
•Other tenants
(JPY78MM)
total (JPY1,145MM)
Variable Rent
•The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.
JPY4,797MM
[Of these, The HMJ Group Hotels
JPY4,319MM]
•Chisun Hotel Kamata
JPY38MM
•Other hotels
(JPY89MM)
JPY4,745MM
total
(187)
3,037
50-year negative goodwill amortization JPY262MM
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets JPY5MM
Amortization of trademark rights JPY37MM
total JPY305MM
＜FY12/2021 (plan)＞
50-year negative goodwill amortization JPY262MM
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets JPY11MM
Amortization of trademark rights JPY56MM
totalJPY330MM
(*1) For detail, please refer to Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020) dated February 25, 2021.
Major Causes of Variance of
Existing Properties
(*2) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo was rebranded and changed its name to Chisun Hotel Kamata on January 1, 2021. The rent scheme was changed from fixed rent plus revenue sharing to variable rent.
(*3) Please refer to P.22 for the use of negative goodwill (reserve for temporary difference adjustment).
6
Ⅲ.Status of Hotel Operations
1. Monthly Performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.
＜Number of hotels temporarily closed of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.＞
No. of hotels closed
0
0
0
10
16
9
4
2
2
2
2
3
ー
ー
ー
5
% of No. of guest rooms of the hotels closed
0
0
0
15.3%
70.5%
33.9%
8.1%
5.6%
5.6%
5.6%
5.6%
7.4%
ー
ー
ー
10.3%
8
100%
80%
60%
40%
20%
0%
2. Performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.
Performance and Forecast of Major Indicators
Total of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.
(JPY) 20,000
16,492
(19.0%)
15,000 10,000 5,000
14,178
(64.8%)
86.0%
0
2019
The HMJ Group Hotels
(JPY)
Full Year
13,357+11.9%
(2021vs2019)
14,947
(9.4%)
8,105
4,993
37.4%
2020
Full Year
(42.8%)
+62.3%
54.2%
2021 (forecast)
18,635
(2021vs2019)
Occupancy (right axis)
First Half
15,691
ADR (left axis)
(2021 vs
2019)
2019)
13,362
12,368
(14.8%)
13,348
RevPAR (left axis)
Second Half
17,263
(7.4%)
4,536
4,868
(66.0%)
85.1%
34.0%+7.3%39.4%
2019
(21.2%)
(63.5%)
2020
2021 (forecast)
First Half
20,000
14,993
86.9%
2019
16,081
17,979
(3.5%)
17,587
15,222
2019)19,635 14,906
(2021 vs
2019)
15,000
(13.7%)
+11.8%
(13.4%)
16,143
13,354
(22.6%)
+22.8%
5,445
(63.7%)
11,289+107.3%68.8%
40.8%
2020
Second Half
(2021 vs
2019)
2019)
16,398
(5.0%)
(24.7%)
2021 (forecast)
(2021 vs
2019)
2019)
19,590
16,814
(0.2%)
(14.4%)
+16.5%
(15.2%)
9,436
(2.1%)
15,005
17,263
(22.5%)
10,000
100%
50%
0%
100%
5,757
(41.5%)
6,460
13,379
5,045
5,428
(64.3%)
(62.6%)
5,000
+63.9%
(66.4%)
(63.8%)
+107.1%
86.6%
35.8%
52.5%
85.3%
33.1%
+7.6%
36.4%
87.9%
38.4%
68.3%
0
2019
2020
2021 (forecast)
2019
2020
2021 (forecast)
2019
2020
2021 (forecast)
50%
0%
Performance and Forecast of GOP
(JPY MM)
Total of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.
The HMJ Group Hotels
2021 (forecast)
20,872
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
2019
20209
3. Response to Lessees/Operators
Response to requests for rent reductions will be comprehensively judged depending on each operator
Status of Operators
Kyoritsu Maintenance3.4% (4)
THE DAI-ICHI BUILDING
(Hilton Tokyo Bay)
(Dormy Inn, etc.)
7.0% (1)
Others (10 operators)
Accor (Mercure/ibis)
4.1% (4)
Ishin (the b)9.9% (12)
Nagoya Hilton 4.1% (1)
8.5% (6)
(*)
Based on acquisition price. A parenthesis represents the number of hotel. As of the end of December 2020
Response to Requests for Rent Reduction
Change in lease contract with two operators
•HMJ Group
on August 25, 2020
•Ishin Group
on October 30, 2020
Change in lessees/rebranding of three operators
•Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo
on January 1, 2021
•HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA
June 2021 (plan)
•Hotel Keihan Universal City
July 2021 (plan)
Under discussion with other several operators
Change of Lease Contract with HMJ
Restructure sustainable relationships with HMJ, the largest operatorSummary of Rent
2020
Change to variable rent only on and after February
2021
Variable rent only
2022 onwards
Fixed rent
Same amount as the previous lease contract(*1)
Variable rent
Review the GOP base amount for each property and set variable rent ratio with appropriate rent burden ratio(*2)
(*1)
The fixed rent of Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is the same amount as the fixed rent on and after 2022 (JPY1.6Bn), which was stipulated in the contract before revision.
(*2) When AGOP of each hotel exceeds AGOP base, the fixed rent is calculated by multiplying the amount by the fixed rent set for each hotel.
Change in Rent
If the rent is calculated based on the same hotel performance as in 2019, the rent will increase due to the effect of cost reduction by HMJ
Assuming the same RevPAR as in 2019
(*)In 2019, the rents of Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba were annualized. The fixed rent of Hilton Tokyo Odaiba was calculated at JPY1.6Bn.
Rent increase by cost reduction
2019
2020
2021 (forecast)
3. Response to Lessees/Operators (cont.)
For HMJ, implemented cost reductions as scheduled, and plan to implement additional measures in the futureFlexibly respond to requests from other operators depending on their conditions
Status of HMJ' Restructuring Plan
Emergency measures in 2020
Permanent cost reduction in 2021 onwards
Other measures in 2021
Optimization of hotel operation
Cross-divisional review of hotel operations
Introduction of smart check-in
Maintenance and improvement of organizational strength
Maintain core human resources and establish a sales and marketing structure
Use of employment adjustment subsidy
Fully utilize employment adjustment subsidies to secure profits while securing human resources
Response to Other Operators
Ishin Group
Changed to a rent scheme according to the capability to pay
rent to maximize rent in 2020 onwards
Before change: Fixed rent(JPY428MM/year) +Variable rent (linked to GOP)
April 2020 onwards
Fixed rent(waive) + Variablerent
2021
Fixed rent(JPY100MM) +Variable rent
2022 onwards
Fixed rent (JPY214MM) +Variable rent
Contract term
the b ikebukuro the b hachioji the b hakata
January 31, 2015 to July 31, 2024(extended by two and a half years)
the b suidobashi
January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2026
Vista Hotel Management
Accepted a request for early-cancellation and changed the lessee to Sorale Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd.
After
Before
Name of hotel
Chisun Hotel Kamata
Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo
Lessee
Solare Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd.
Vista Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
Contract scheme
Fixed-termlease contract
Ordinarylease contract
Contract term
January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2025
January 1, 2019 to
December 30, 2021 (terminated on December 31, 2020)
Rent scheme
Variable rent (GOP x 86.0%)
Fixed rent+Revenue sharing
Other Operators
Under discussion with several operators based on the policy for negotiation with operators
4. Change in Lessees/Rebranding①
Significant upside is expected in the hotel market recovery period by utilizing the HMJ platform and adopting a rent structure that adopts an appropriate rent burden ration, etc.
Record a certain amount of rent as revenue in the current hotel market due to free rent for a certain period after rebranding
Hotel Oriental Express Fukuoka Tenjin (current HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA)
Aiming to improve profitability by upgrading from economy to mid-priceEfficient management through the standardization of back offices with Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station in the same area
Major Changes
June 18, 2021 to December 31, 2031
(10.5 years)
Fixed rent +Variable rent(*)
(JPY150MM/year +Excess of GOP amount of
JPY165MM x 97%)
Comparison with the b hakata
Aiming to upgrade the hotel grade by rebranding and to improve RevPAR by increasing ADR
(*) Fixed rent is waived from June 18, 2021 to June 30, 2022 as a free rent period. The rent to be recorded for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is expected to be JPY72MM, which is equivalent to average monthly fixed rent of JPY11MM multiplied by 6.4 months. The average monthly rent is calculated by prorating the total fixed rent of JPY1,425MM for the entire lease term. From the fiscal year ending December 2022 onwards, JPY136MM, the average monthly fixed rent of JPY11MM multiplied by 12 months is expected to be recorded.
Change in NOI and NOI Yield
(JPY MM)NOI (left axis)NOI Yield (right axis)
400
8.3%
300
200
2017
6.7%
6.3%
2018
2019
2020
As2s20um0129in年4g tとhe same RevPAR同じRevPARをas in 2019 after想定した場合rebrandingAssuming theザ・2ビ0ー2博4多のsame RevPAR as2019年とat the b hakata同じRevPARをin 2019 after想r定ebrしaたnd場ing合
9%
6%
3%
(*) The lease contract was changed from the ordinary lease contract to fixed-term lease contract in order to increase fixed rent in April 2019.
Estimate of Rent
Rent
NOI(*)
NOI Yield
2019
JPY235MM
JPY302MM
6.1%
Assuming the same RevPAR as in 2019 after rebranding
JPY245MM
JPY312MM
6.3%
Assuming the same RevPAR as at the b hakata in 2019 after rebranding
JPY341MM
JPY408MM
8.3%
(*) The rent from tenants other than operators are included.
4. Change in Lessees/Rebranding②
Hotel Keihan Universal City (new hotel name is undecided)
Aiming to maximize revenue in the recovery period of domestic demand as a theme park hotel adjacent to USJEfficient management utilizing the management resources of the three properties operated in Osaka
Major Changes
After
Before
Lessee
Hotel operator belonging to
HMJ group
K.K. Hotel Keihan
Contract scheme
Fixed-termbuilding lease contract
Ordinarybuilding lease contract
Contract term
July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2031
(10.5 years)
July 1, 2001 to June 30, 2021 (The contract was terminated upon expiration)
Rent scheme
Fixed rent + Variable rent(*)
(JPY350MM/year +Excess of GOP amount of
JPY370MM x 95%)
Fixed rent+Revenue sharing
(*) Fixed rent is waived from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 as a free rent period. The rent to be recorded for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is expected to be JPY158MM, which is equivalent to average monthly fixed rent of JPY26MM multiplied by 6 months. The average monthly rent is calculated by prorating the total fixed rent of JPY3,325MM for the entire lease term. From the fiscal year ending December 2022 onwards, JPY316.7MM, the average monthly fixed rent of JPY26MM multiplied by 12 months is expected to be recorded.
Change in NOI and NOI Yield
(JPY MM) 1,500 1,000
500
NOI (left axis)NOI Yield (right axis)
0
A2s0su2m4ing
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
The rent scheme was changed in July 2014(Fixed rent to Fixed rent + Revenue sharing)
Estimate of Rent
18.4%
20% 15% 10% 5% 0%
2018
2019
2020
the same RevPAR as in 2019 after rebranding
Rent
NOI
NOI Yield
2019
Not disclosed
JPY669MM
11.1%
Assuming the same RevPAR as in 2019 after rebranding
JPY1,133MM
JPY1,101MM
18.4%
5. Active Asset Management for Post COVID-19
Potential upside by active asset management
Conceptual Diagram
Active Asset Management
Pre COVID-19
2020
Post COVID-19
①
Increase in sales by improvement of hotel management
Aiming to improve hotel management through changes in hotel operators, rebranding, and upgrades, etc. in order to increase hotel sales
HotelREIT
②
Review of cost by restructuring
Reviewing the cost structure and improving the revenue structure. Aiming to maximize GOP through efficient management
③
Revise in rent scheme, etc.
Aiming to increase the rent that JHR receives by raising the rent burden ratio at the time of rebranding and other measures
Increase in rent
6. Sale and Acquisition of Property
Sale of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi
(July 2020)
Sold a large, limited-service hotel in Tokyo, which has a large amount of unrealized gain
Improved liquidity of cash on hand to increase dividend
Amount of Impact on Dividend per Unit
Book ValueJPY4,791MM
Sale Price JPY8,000MM
Gain on Sale JPY3,158MM
Cash and
Deposits JPY4,842MM
Increased profitavailable for dividends
BeforeAt the time of the sale
JPY707
Exchange of Part of Site of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA
(October 2020)
Agreed on exchange part of the site of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA
The mutual leasehold relationship was terminated and JHR acquired the full ownership of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA
Amount of Impact on Dividend per Unit
JPY41
Sales Transaction
Improvedliquidity on handsAfter
Acquired by JHR
Increase in distributable profit
Gain on Exchange of Real Estate
Properties
JPY184MMBook Value JPY333MM
Sold by JHR
7. Capital Expenditure and Depreciation
Prioritize securing liquidity of cash on hand by restraining mainly CAPEX Ⅲ, taking into account the conditions of the hotelmarket
Clarification of CAPEX
CAPEX Ⅰ
CAPEX Ⅱ
CAPEX Ⅲ
capital investment related to renewal of buildings, facilities, and equipment which is required to maintain proper values of properties capital investment for fixtures furniture and equipment that are not directly related to building structures or facilities but necessary for operating hotels strategic capital investment for renewals of guest rooms, banquet rooms, restaurant and others in order to maintain or to improve the competitiveness of the hotels
(JPY MM)
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Asset Size (JPY MM)
319,474
309,370
374,508
374,508
370,031
FY12/2017
FY12/2018
FY12/2019
FY12/2020
FY12/2021(*)
(forecast)
(*) Capital expenditures for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (forecast) include expenses for rebranding of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (JPY365MM) and Hotel Keihan Universal City (JPY283MM) (total JPY648MM).
8. Sustainability Initiatives
In order to achieve a mid to long-term growth that coexists with society and environment aiming to enhance sustainability through appropriate actions for ESG issues(*1)
GRESB Real Estate Assessment(*2)
Acquired"Green Star"for three consecutive years from 2018
▶In 2020, JHR was selected for"Sector Leader"as a participant who received the highest ranking in Asian hotel sector
▶Acquired"4-star"in GRESB Rating
Accommodation of COVID-19 Patients
Accommodation of COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms at two hotels
•Of COVID-19 patients in Tokyo, two hotels have accommodated patients with mild or no symptoms
•Introduced cleaning and welcoming robots to make stay at hotels safer and more comfortable
CASBEE Certification for Buildings(*3)
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba received CASBEE Certification for Buildings,
(B+: Good) for the first time as existing hotelin April 2020
Sustainability Policy
JHR and JHRA stipulated "Sustainability Policy," which defines material issues and initiatives for sustainability in our business
Sustainability Policy
Monitoring and improvement of environmental performance in our portfolio
Consideration for and contribution to local communities
Promotion of comfortable, healthy, secure and safe hotels
Initiatives for our officers and employees
Compliance as corporate citizens
Promotion of ESG in value chains
Improvement of transparency and engagement with our stakeholders
(*2) The GRESB is an annual benchmarking program to evaluate ESG considerations of property companies and real estate funds. The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is distinguished by its comprehensive evaluation of initiatives for sustainability of property companies, REITs and real estate funds, not of individual properties. GRESB rating is a relative evaluation based on comprehensive scores and the highest being "5-stars."
(*3) CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) is a method for evaluating and rating the environmental performance of buildings. CASBEE Certification for Buildings is granted for assessment results provided by CASBEE for New Construction, Existing Buildings, and Renovation. Assessment results by CASBEE are indicated in a scale of the following five ranks: "S: Superior," "A: Very Good,""B+: Good," "B-: Slightly Poor," and "C: Poor."
8. Sustainability Initiatives (cont.)
JHR is also working on measures to prevent the infections of COVID-19
Infection Prevention Measures at The HMJ Group HotelsHMJ provides customers with safe and secure stays by implementing the measures in highest level to prevent COVID-19
Guest Room
▶Introduction of electrostatic sprayers to ensure thorough disinfection of guest rooms, etc.
＜Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa＞
▶Placing a room seal on doors to indicate rooms are thoroughly cleaned as one of the Hilton CleanStay program
＜Hilton Tokyo Odaiba＞
▶Introduction of automatic sanitation equipment for guestroom keys
＜Oriental Hotel tokyo bay＞
▶Distribution of portable alcohol antibacterial gels to all guests for a limited period
＜Oriental Hotel tokyo bay＞
Restaurant and Public Space, etc.
▶Acrylic panels for anti-spill measures▶Installed QR code to accessare installed at all breakfast buffet tables of The HMJ Group Hotels
5th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral
6,000
3.6%
6,000
3.6%
-
7th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral
9,000
5.3%
9,000
5.3%
-
10th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral
10,000
5.9%
10,000
5.9%
-
11th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral
8,000
4.7%
8,000
4.7%
-
Total of Investment Corporation Bonds (for individual investors)
33,000
19.6%
33,000
19.6%
-
Total of Investment Corporation Bonds
41,600
24.7%
41,600
24.7%
-
Total of Interest-bearing Debt
168,754
100.0%
168,754
100.0%
-
InvestmentCorporationBonds
Breakdown of Interest-bearing Debt
(as of the end of December 2020)
Loans
Short-term
Long-term
Fixed Interest Rate
Investment
Long-term
(scheduled repayment
Variable Interest Rate
Corporation Bonds
within one year)
(*) Long-term represents debts with original maturity over one year, and short-term represents debts with original maturity within one year.
Changes in LTV (total asset base)
LTV (total asset base)LTV (total asset base/after deducting total dividends)
45% 40% 35%
41.4%
41.6%
39.7%
39.9%
End of
FY12/2016 (17th Period)
End of
FY12/2017 (18th Period)
(*) LTV as of the end of each year.
40.8%
39.0%
42.3%
42.4%
42.2%
40.6%
FY12/2018 (19th Period)
End of
FY12/2019 (20th Period)
End of
End of FY12/2020 (21st Period)
Status of Credit Rating
Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR)
A+(negative)
Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I)
A
(negative)
Negative Goodwill
1.
Add JPY262 million (50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill) to dividends every period
2.In addition to above, dividends will be increased in response to the following
•Cope with losses caused by property dispositions
•Cope with loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
•Cope with dilution of dividend per unit
•Cope with inconsistency between tax and accounting treatments (Amortization of fixed-term leasehold of land, amortization of asset retirement obligations, etc.)
•Cope with suspension of sales and such due to large-scale renovation works with significant impact on revenues
＜Amount used in FY12/2020＞
50-year amortization amount on negative goodwill:JPY262MM
Cope with loss on retirement of noncurrent assets:JPY5MM
Amortization of trademark rights:JPY37MMTotal amount:
JPY305MM
Balance of Negative Goodwill after the end of December 2020
JPY10,311MM
＜Amount to be used in FY12/2021＞
50-year amortization amount on negative goodwill:JPY262MM
Cope with loss on retirement of noncurrent assets:JPY11MM
Amortization of trademark rights:JPY56MMTotal amount (plan):
JPY330MM
Balance of Negative Goodwill after the end of December 2021 (forecast)
JPY9,981MM
Changes in Appraisal Value (Unrealized Gains)
(JPY Bn)
500 400 300 200 100
525.9
Book ValueUnrealized Gains
493.3
0
Ratio of Unrealized Gains
20.4%
35.2%
39.9%
38.5%
42.6%
40.5%
34.5%
FY12/2014(15th Period)
FY12/2015(16th Period)
FY12/2016(17th Period)
FY12/2017(18th Period)
FY12/2018(19th Period)
FY12/2019(20th Period)
FY12/2020(21st Period)
(*) Unrealized gains are calculated by subtracting book value from appraisal value.
Change in Appraisal Value
(as of December 31, 2020)
No. of Property
(*1)
Acquisition
Price (JPY MM)
Appraisal
Appraisal
Value (JPY MM)
Variance of Appraisal
Value
CAP Rate
(*2)
Variance of Cap Rate
(*2)
Net Cash
Flow (JPY MM)
Variance of Net Cash Flow
End of December 2020
42
370,031
493,330
(0.3%)
4.6%
+0.0pt
22,566
+0.6%
End of June 2020
42
369,708
494,690
(4.3%)
4.5%
+0.1pt
22,422
(2.9%)
End of December 2019
42
369,708
515,960
-
4.5%
-
23,098
-
(*1) Stating figures for 42 properties excluding Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi.
(*2) Cap rate and variance of cap rate are rounded off.
Ⅴ. Market Environment
1. Market Environment
The number of inbound visitors in 2020 fell significantly from last year.
Resumption of entry of inbound tourists is awaited
Changes in Number of Inbound Visitors
(Ten thousands)
3,500
3,000
2,500
2,000
1,500
1,000
500
0
2003
2004
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Source: Number of International Visitors to Japan by Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO)
2020
(*) The numbers for Jan.-Nov. 2020 are provisional numbers, and December 2020 are estimated numbers.
The number of total overnight guests decreased by 48.6% YoY and especially, the number of inbound overnight guests decreased by 84.4%. Therefore, the situation continues to be severe
Changes in Number of Overnight Guests in Japan
(Guest nights in millions)
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
Source: Statistics of Overnight Travel by Japan Tourism Agency (*) Rounded off to the nearest millions of people.
2017
2018
2019
2020
Numbers for Jan.-Nov. 2020 are second preliminary figures, numbers for Dec. 2020 are first preliminary figures. The annual revised report, which reflects newly opened hotels in 2020, etc. is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2021.
Domestic accommodation demand is expected to recover if the number of new cases of COVID-19 is under control and sentiment toward travel improves
Change in Number of Overnight Guests in Japan
(Guest nights in millions)
310
300 50
40
30
20
10
0
＜Year-on-year＞
No. of Inbound Overnight GuestsNo. of Japanese Overnight Guests
Total
+1.1%
(14.0%)
(53.2%)
(80.9%)
(84.9%)
(68.9%)
(58.3%)
(58.6%)
(46.6%)
(35.2%)
(30.5%)
(37.9%)
(48.6%)
Japanese
(0.1%)
(4.9%)
(45.2%)
(75.9%)
(81.6%)
(61.2%)
(47.9%)
(51.8%)
(36.2%)
(19.2%)
(16.1%)
(24.4%)
(40.0%)
Inbound
+5.4%
(47.7%)
(88.1%)
(98.2%)
(98.7%)
(98.1%)
(97.9%)
(97.7%)
(97.8%)
(97.4%)
(95.2%)
(93.9%)
(84.4%)
Source: Statistics of Overnight Travel by Japan Tourism Agency
(*) Rounded off to the nearest millions of people. Numbers for Jan.- Nov. 2020 are the second preliminary figures and numbers for December 2020 are the first preliminary figure. The annual revised report, which reflects newly opened hotels in 2020, etc. is schedule to be released on June 30, 2021.
New supply in 2020 decreased by more than 10,000 rooms compared to the forecast of a year ago due to COVID-19
Supply of Rooms in Hotels/Ryokans in Japan
As of the end of January 2021
Reference: as of the end of January 2020(*2)
ActualSupply Forecast
ActualSupply Forecast
(No. of rooms)
＜Japan＞
(No. of rooms)
＜Japan＞
80,000 60,000 40,000
53,812
59,572
63,498
16,517 20,000
0
(%: change from the
Ratio of New Supply
+1.1%
+2.1%
+3.4%
+3.6%
+2.9%
+2.4%
+1.2%
+1.6%
Excl. Tokyo, Osaka
+0.7%
+1.7%
+2.5%
+2.7%
+2.1%
+1.9%
+0.9%
+1.4%
(%: change from theprevious year)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023~
(%: change from the
Ratio of New Supply
+1.1%
+2.1%
+3.4%
+3.6%
+3.7%
+1.5%
+0.6%
+1.5%
Excl. Tokyo, Osaka
+0.7%
+1.7%
+2.5%
+2.7%
+2.7%
+1.2%
+0.4%
+1.5%
(%: change from theprevious year)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023~
(No. of rooms)
＜Tokyo＞
(No. of rooms)
20,000
20,000
15,000 10,000 5,000 0
11,83311,06212,7489,686
15,000 10,000 5,000 0
＜Tokyo＞17,34411,833 11,095
Ratio of New Supply
+4.1%
+3.8%
+7.4%
+6.4%
+7.0%
+5.0%
+2.4%
+1.1%
(%: change from th previous year)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023~
＜Osaka＞8,32910,721
(No. of rooms)
Ratio of New Supply
+4.1%
+3.8%
+7.4%
+6.5%
+9.5%
+3.1%
+0.7%
+1.1%
(%: change from th previous year)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023~
＜Osaka＞11,003
(No. of rooms)
12,000
12,000
9,000 6,000 3,000 0
6,205
9,000 6,000 3,000 0
8,082
Ratio of New Supply
+1.8%
+6.3%
+9.9%
+11.6%
+6.0%
+4.6%
+3.0%
+4.0%
(%: change from th previous year)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023~
Ratio of New Supply
+1.8%
+6.3%
+9.9%
+11.9%
+7.8%
+3.8%
+2.0%
+2.9%
(%: change from th previous year)
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023~
Source: Estimated by the Asset Management Company using data from "Public Health Administration Report" by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), a weekly hotel & restaurant magazine (HOTERES), and Nikkei Telecom.
(*1) Ratio of new supply is the ratio of new rooms to be supplied in a year to the stock of rooms at the beginning of the year. With regard to the above data, please note that in case the number of rooms are stated as "to be determined" by hotels, the asset management company has used 180, the average number of new supply of hotel rooms, for calculation.
(*2) The figures were announced in the Financial Results Briefing for the fiscal year ended December 2019.
Ⅵ. Takeaways
1. Takeaways
●Development and distribution of effective vaccine and medicine
Pre COVID-192019
With
COVID-1920202021
2022
Post COVID-192023
Memo
Appendix 1
JHR's Characteristics and Strategy
1. JHR's Investment Targets
Strong ability in acquiring properties
Aim to increase dividend for mid to long term
Highly recognized as Japan's largest J-REIT specializing in hotels
High presence and credibility in the property market by continuously acquiring properties
Capability to propose various acquisition schemes and to execute acquisitions
High capability in achieving internal growth
Management approach through active asset management strategies that achieves a good balance between stability and upside potential
Increase in hotel revenue through collaboration with high-quality operators
Attract inbound demand through enhanced international brand portfolio
Strengthen and maintain competitiveness by investing in appropriate capital expenditures
2. Simultaneous Pursuit of Stability and Upside Potential
JHR pursues both stability and upside potential by steadily implementing growth strategies
Variable rent, Rent from revenue sharing and Income from management contracts
Pursue Upside
Active Asset Management StrategiesChange in rent structures and rebrandingStrategic capital expenditures, etc.
Increase in rental income, etc. throughimprovement in hotels' performance
Management
Variable rent
Revenue sharing
contract structure
structure
structure
Proportion of Rent Structures
(as of February 25, 2021)
(*)
Variable rent structure and management contract structure
3. External Growth Strategy
Recognition of ExternalEnvironment
Trend of the Hotel Investment Market
Due to the impact of COVID-19, self-restraint of economic activity and economic downturn has been continuing and hotel revenues have been severely hit. Such situation has been causing events such as a request by tenant to reduce rent or cancel the contracts and credit uncertainty of hotel operators. The hotel market has been continuing to face challenging management environment.
In the short term, both sellers and buyers are quiet due to the uncertainty about the market conditions, and hotel transactions are stagnant.
For medium to long term, demand for domestic and overseas accommodations is expected to recover as a result of the development and commercialization of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19. As the market recovers, the hotel investment may be revitalized again. However, the competitiveness of hotels is becoming more evident in accordance with the hotel specifications, locations, and the abilities of hotel operators, and it is important to differentiate each hotel.
Acquire highly competitive hotel real estate, etc. in areas that have potential to attract "demand by both domestic and inbound leisure customers" in the medium to long-term
Improve profitability, stability, and quality of the overall portfolio
Basic PoliciesKey Measures
Emphasize the superiority of buildings and facilities (infrastructure), operations (services), and locations of hotel real estate, etc.
•The prime investment targets are "full-service hotels" and "resort hotels" that have high barriers to entry due to operation and management know-how, capital outlay and locations
•In the case of "limited-service hotels," the creditworthiness of the hotel lessee, the age of the building, location, guest room composition and profitability are important
•For limited-service hotels specialized in selling single rooms, consider acquisition individually, taking into account the hotel specifications and the possibility of achieving the upside
•Especially, proactively review the purchase of hotels that have potential for internal growth by implementing active asset management or the possibility of synergy effect with the existing properties
Strategic investment areas
•Hokkaido area, Tokyo and bay area, Osaka/Kyoto area, Fukuoka area, and Okinawa area
Investigation and planning of the internal growth strategy upon property acquisition
•Investigate the appropriate rent level and rent structure upon renewal, etc., cost reduction possibilities, and possibilities to improve buildings and facilities
•Particularly, if the hotel pays variable rent, etc., promote internal growth through collaboration with lessees and/or operators
Use HMJ's efficient hotel operation platform, etc. to respond to new investment opportunities (such as sales of hotels without operators, etc.) caused by the impact of COVID-19
4. Internal Growth Strategy
Recognition of External
Environment
Hotel Market Environment
Due to the spread of COVID-19, both inbound and domestic demand have been declined significantly, and the Japanese tourism and hotel industries are expected to remain stagnant for the time being. On the other hand, inbound and domestic demand are also expected to gradually recover due to the development and distribution of vaccines and measures by the national and local governments to stimulate demand.
Although there are supply-demand imbalances depending on the market due to the continued supply of new hotels against the backdrop of robust hotel demand in recent years, there are no changes to the medium to long term trend of expansion in the tourism market accompanying economic growth in the Asia region.
As hotel operators are temporarily exposed to significant deterioration in the market environment, they must adopt a defensive strategy to maintain sound management and respond flexibly to changes.
Basic PoliciesPursue both stability and upside potential by steadily implementing active asset management strategies
Key Measures
Planning and execution of the active asset management in order to realize pursuit in upside revenue
•Make strategic CAPEX which will improve profitability and strengthen competitiveness mainly at hotels with high growth potential
•Raise rent and change to rent structures that can achieve upside revenue
•Reduction of management contract fee of properties under management contract
•Increase hotel revenue through collaboration with high-quality operators
•Attract inbound demand through rebranding to international brands
•Make proactive proposals to build effective hotel operating structures which aim to maximize GOP, from the perspective of both hotel sales and expenses
•Stimulate and capture domestic demand by creating products utilizing the characteristics of each hotel in line with the current market environment
Planning and execution of strategic CAPEX which secure steady revenue, and monitoring of lessees
•Analyze the creditworthiness of hotel lessees, understand hotel income and expenditures, closely observe and improve rent-paying capacity
•Maintain and improve rent-paying capacity of tenants, etc. through capital expenditures, which lead to maintain and improve competitiveness and asset value
5. Financial Strategy
Recognition of External
Environment
Trend of Financing Environment and Interest Rates
Although the number of public offering of J-REITs in 2020 fell from the previous year's level, the amount of funds procured by J-REITs increased due to a series of large-scale offerings. The TSE REIT Index fell sharply in the middle of March 2020 and subsequently recovered, but underperformed in comparison with TOPIX for the full year.
Although there has been no change in supportive attitude by financial institutions. However, some sectors, such as hotels, have seen a cautious stance toward long-term loan and upward pressure on interest rates due to the spread of infection by COVID-19.
Both short-term and long-term interest rates remain at low levels due to the monetary easing policy.
As for investment corporation bonds, the amount of issuance of investment corporation bonds increased from the previous year. The Green, Social and Sustainability Bonds accounted for more than 60% of the amount issued.
Ensure healthy and stable finance
Strengthen lender formation and relationships with financial institutions
Diversify financing methods
Basic Policies
Secure the internal reserve and further strengthen the financial base by controlling capital expenditures, etc.
Maintain LTV level at a maximum of 50% (total asset base) for the time being
Diversify financing methods such as public offerings and issuance of investment corporation bonds
Improve financial stability by diversifying repayment periods and fixing interest rates, etc. as necessary
Optimize borrowing costs
Key Measures
Improvement of the quality of JHR's portfolio and successive external growth through strategic asset replacement
6. Change in Asset Size
Growth in Asset Size(*1), etc. (JPY MM)
April 2012 FY12/2012 FY12/2013 FY12/2014 FY12/2015 FY12/2016FY12/2017FY12/2018FY12/2019FY12/2020
(*1) Asset size is based on the aggregate acquisition price of the properties at the end of each fiscal period. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*2) NOI yield for FY12/2012 is hypothetically annualized based on actual NOI after merger.
7. Benefits Program for Unitholders
JHR implemented benefits program for unitholders to obtain a better understanding, improve their satisfaction and expand the investor base
Eligible recipients of complimentary coupons
Complimentary coupons will be sent to those who hold ten or more JHR units at the end of June every year (end of the midterm settlement)
Eligible unitholders: 16,369
Valid period: One year between October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021
Details of the benefits program
Five complimentary coupons for accommodations and five complimentary coupons for restaurants(*)
10% discount from the best rate for accommodation by each hotel and 10% discount for restaurants
(*) Complimentary coupons for restaurants are only available at selected hotels.
Hotels that offer the Benefits Program
Appendix 2
Information on Properties
1. Portfolio
Portfolio consisting of competitive hotels in areas with strong leisure lodging demandSelectively invest in locations with high growth potential of leisure demand such as Strategic Investment Areas
Portfolio Summary
Total Assets
JPY370.0Bn
No. of Hotels
42Hotels
(33in Strategic Investment Areas)
No. of Guest Rooms
11,485Rooms
Strategic Investment Areas and Locations of Properties
Existing properties
Strategic Investment Areas
Tokyo & the Bay Area(*1)
(*1) Bay Area includes the coastal area of Tokyo Bay in Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures.
(*2) Osaka/Kyoto Area refers to Osaka and Kyoto prefectures.
Tokyo 23 wards
2. Portfolio Diversification
Widely diversified and high-quality portfolioAppeal to inbound visitors by international brands
By Area and Rent(*1)
Fixed Rent, etc. (F)
Variable Rent (V)
52.2%
47.8%
(*1) Based on the rent in revenue forecast of FY12/2021.
(*2) Based on the acquisition price.
By Hotel Brand(*2)
Of "Others," two hotels are planned to beOthers(*3)rebranded to "Oriental Hotel" brand
Dormy Inn, etc.
By Grade(*2)
Of "Economy," 1.4% is
By Hotel Type(*2)
Economy
planned to be changed5%to "Mid-price" due to rebranding of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA
(*3) Of "Others," HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA and Hotel Keihan Universal City are planned to be rebranded to "Oriental Hotel" brand in June 2021 and July 2021, respectively.
3. Rent Structures
Stability
Upside
(FY12/2021 forecast)
Rent Structure(*1)
Fixed rent
Fixed rent + Revenue sharing
Fixed rent + Variable rent
Variable rent
Management contract
Total
Type of Contract
Lease contract
Lease contract
Lease contract
Lease contract
Management contract
Type of
Rent
Fixed
○
○
○
-
-
-
Variable
-
A certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold
A certain percentage of hotel GOP
A certain percentage of hotel revenue or hotel GOP
Hotel GOP
-
Real Estate Operating
Revenue(*2)(%)
(forecast for FY12/2021)
JPY2,344MM
(16.9%)
JPY2,384MM
(17.2%)
JPY7,142MM
(51.4%)
JPY972MM
(7.0%)
JPY1,047MM
(7.5%)
JPY13,890MM
(100.0%)
Fixed Rent,etc.(*3)(%)
JPY2,344MM
(16.9%)
JPY2,384MM
(17.2%)
JPY1,705MM
(12.3%)
JPY463MM
(3.3%)
JPY350MM
(2.5%)
JPY7,247MM
(52.2%)
Variable Rent
(%)
-
0 (0%)
JPY5,437MM
(39.1%)
JPY509MM
(3.7%)
JPY696MM
(5.0%)
JPY6,642MM
(47.8%)
Involvement in Hotel Operation
Low
Low
High
High
High
-
CAPEX Paid by JHR
1) Renewal of building and facilities
1)Renewal of building and facilities
<3) Strategic investment>
1) Renewal of building and facilities
2) Fixtures and equipment
3) Strategic investment
1) Renewal of building and facilities
2) Fixtures and equipment
3) Strategic investment
1) Renewal of building and facilities
2) Fixtures and equipment
3) Strategic investment
-
No. of Properties
10
3
20
4
5
42
Acquisition Price
(%)
JPY32,375MM
(8.7%)
JPY31,904MM
(8.6%)
JPY256,876MM
(69.4%)
JPY19,235MM
(5.2%)
JPY29,640MM
(8.0%)
JPY370,031MM
(100.0%)
Hotels
The Beach Tower
Okinawa
Hotel Francs CANDEO HOTELS
UENO-KOEN and other hotels
Hilton Tokyo Bay
Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae
Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi
The HMJ Group Hotels(*4)
The Ishin Group Hotels Hotel Keihan Universal City HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA
Hilton Nagoya Mercure Yokosuka Chisun Hotel Kamata Chisun Inn Kamata
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku ibis Styles Kyoto Station ibis Styles Sapporo
Mercure Sapporo Mercure Okinawa Naha
-
(breakdown)
(*1) Rent structure is categorized according to the rent contract for hotels of each asset owned by JHR.
(*2) Revenue from trademark rights is excluded from the real estate operating revenue in the table above.
(*3) Fixed rent includes fixed rent and utility income based on rent contract of non-hotel portion (offices, signage, car parks, retail shops, etc.) of asset owned by JHR.
(*4) The rent structure for The HMJ Group Hotels is only variable rent in 2021.
(as of the end of December 2020)
No.
Property Name
Hotel Type
(*1)
Grade (*2)
No. of Guest Rooms
Location
Age (*3)
Acquisition
Price (JPY MM)
(*4)
Book Value (JPY MM)
(*5)
Appraisal Value
Investment
Ratio (*6)
Revenue from Real Estate Operation (JPY1,000)
(*7)
NOI (JPY1,000)
(*7)
P/L from Real Estate Operation (JPY1,000)
(*7)
NOI Yield (actual)
(*8)
21st Period
(as of June 30, 2020)
21st Period
(as of December 31, 2020)
Appraisal
Value (JPY MM)
CAP Rate
Appraisal
Value (JPY MM)
CAP Rate
1
Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel
Full-service
Upper-middle
323
Hyogo
25.5
10,900
9,654
14,600
4.8%
13,900
4.8%
2.9%
176,149
(75,480)
(372,925)
(0.7%)
2
Oriental Hotel tokyo bay
Full-service
Mid-price
511
Chiba
25.7
19,900
17,367
32,100
4.4%
32,100
4.4%
5.4%
(134,058)
(253,226)
(621,781)
(1.3%)
3
Namba Oriental Hotel
Limited-service
Mid-price
258
Osaka
24.8
15,000
14,513
31,400
4.1%
31,400
4.1%
4.1%
415,818
310,818
147,170
2.1%
4
Oriental Hotel Hiroshima
Full-service
Upper-middle
227
Hiroshima
27.3
4,100
4,112
4,370
4.9%
4,130
4.9%
1.1%
(96,585)
(141,251)
(230,949)
(3.4%)
5
Hotel Nikko Alivila
Resort
Luxury
397
Okinawa
26.8
18,900
18,019
28,900
4.8%
28,800
4.8%
5.1%
263,662
114,808
(182,738)
0.6%
6
The Beach Tower Okinawa
Resort
Mid-price
280
Okinawa
16.8
7,610
6,495
10,100
4.4%
10,000
4.4%
2.1%
511,008
467,758
333,365
6.1%
7
Hakone Setsugetsuka
Resort
Mid-price
158
Kanagawa
14.3
4,070
3,622
5,310
4.9%
5,300
4.9%
1.1%
294,940
270,927
176,232
6.7%
8
Dormy Inn Kumamoto
Limited-service
Mid-price
291
Kumamoto
12.9
2,334
2,170
2,990
5.7%
3,030
5.6%
0.6%
194,460
171,991
126,234
7.4%
9
the b suidobashi
Limited-service
Mid-price
99
Tokyo
34.4
1,120
1,186
2,420
4.1%
2,280
4.1%
0.3%
21,249
10,443
(17,711)
0.9%
10
dormy inn・global cabin Asakusa
Limited-service
Economy
75
Tokyo
23.8
999
934
1,280
4.0%
1,280
4.0%
0.3%
63,995
55,087
41,283
5.5%
11
Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza
Limited-service
Mid-price
247
Fukuoka
25.8
2,130
2,038
4,510
4.4%
4,510
4.4%
0.6%
240,000
224,000
199,000
10.5%
12
Nara Washington Hotel Plaza
Limited-service
Mid-price
204
Nara
20.8
2,050
1,765
2,430
5.0%
2,430
5.0%
0.6%
150,000
134,000
98,000
6.5%
13
R&B Hotel Ueno-hirokoji
Limited-service
Economy
187
Tokyo
18.7
1,720
1,806
1,910
4.0%
1,910
4.0%
0.5%
97,300
82,881
66,292
4.8%
14
Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi
Limited-service
Economy
259
Tokyo
12.9
3,746
3,491
5,390
4.4%
5,390
4.4%
1.0%
272,674
242,314
205,537
6.5%
15
Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae
Limited-service
Economy
164
Tokyo
23.8
2,108
2,042
2,930
4.1%
2,930
4.1%
0.6%
147,047
130,833
109,802
6.2%
16
Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae
Limited-service
Economy
257
Fukuoka
19.3
1,652
1,401
2,750
4.5%
2,750
4.5%
0.4%
141,039
126,347
108,128
7.6%
17
Hotel Keihan Universal City
Resort
Mid-price
330
Osaka
19.5
6,000
5,833
13,400
4.9%
15,400
5.0%
1.6%
558,039
481,584
392,871
8.0%
18
Chisun Inn Kamata
Limited-service
Economy
70
Tokyo
17.7
823
771
1,370
4.6%
1,370
4.6%
0.2%
22,167
15,131
5,399
1.8%
19
Chisun Hotel Kamata (*9)
Limited-service
Economy
105
Tokyo
28.9
1,512
1,458
1,930
4.6%
2,010
4.8%
0.4%
97,501
82,544
56,407
5.5%
20
Hilton Tokyo Bay
Resort
Luxury
828
Chiba
32.5
26,050
26,301
40,000
4.3%
39,900
4.3%
7.0%
1,978,209
1,694,658
1,509,889
6.5%
21
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
Limited-service
Mid-price
206
Tokyo
40.3
7,243
7,903
9,900
4.1%
9,900
4.1%
2.0%
141,133
11,211
(102,802)
0.2%
22
ibis Styles Kyoto Station
Limited-service
Mid-price
215
Kyoto
11.8
6,600
6,641
10,200
4.3%
10,200
4.3%
1.8%
45,934
(1,980)
(40,372)
0.0%
23
ibis Styles Sapporo
Limited-service
Mid-price
278
Hokkaido
10.4
6,797
6,522
11,100
4.7%
11,100
4.7%
1.8%
92,940
14,694
(68,172)
0.2%
(as of the end of December 2020)
No.
Property Name
Hotel Type
(*1)
Grade (*2)
No. of Guest Rooms
Location
Age (*3)
Acquisition
Price (JPY MM)
(*4)
Book Value (JPY MM)
(*5)
Appraisal Value
Investment
Ratio (*6)
Revenue from Real Estate Operation (JPY1,000)
(*7)
NOI (JPY1,000)
(*7)
P/L from Real Estate Operation (JPY1,000)
(*7)
NOI Yield (actual)
(*8)
21st Period
(as of June 30, 2020)
21st Period
(as of December 31, 2020)
Appraisal
Value (JPY MM)
CAP Rate
Appraisal
Value (JPY MM)
CAP Rate
24
Mercure Sapporo
Limited-service
Mid-price
285
Hokkaido
11.7
6,000
5,789
10,600
4.7%
10,500
4.7%
1.6%
154,080
14,691
(80,122)
0.2%
25
Mercure Okinawa Naha
Limited-service
Mid-price
260
Okinawa
11.4
3,000
2,841
6,950
4.7%
6,940
4.7%
0.8%
0
(47,747)
(113,015)
(1.6%)
26
the b ikebukuro
Limited-service
Mid-price
175
Tokyo
38.5
6,520
6,593
7,280
4.2%
6,980
4.2%
1.8%
187,555
159,712
127,477
2.4%
27
the b hachioji
Limited-service
Mid-price
196
Tokyo
34.4
2,610
2,681
2,770
5.1%
2,560
5.1%
0.7%
204,505
175,614
142,101
6.7%
28
the b hakata
Limited-service
Mid-price
175
Fukuoka
23.3
2,300
2,347
4,550
4.3%
4,330
4.3%
0.6%
33,079
19,660
(2,580)
0.9%
29
Hotel Francs
Full-service
Mid-price
222
Chiba
29.4
3,105
3,145
4,120
4.6%
4,080
4.6%
0.8%
300,000
237,804
192,619
7.7%
30
Mercure Yokosuka
Full-service
Mid-price
160
Kanagawa
27.2
1,650
1,634
3,450
4.6%
3,310
4.6%
0.4%
112,624
10,456
(24,779)
0.6%
31
Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa
Resort
Upper-middle
361
Okinawa
15.9
14,950
14,878
17,500
4.9%
17,200
4.9%
4.0%
45,833
(38,612)
(329,030)
(0.3%)
32
ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel)
Full-service
Luxury
238
Hiroshima
10.3
17,320
17,294
21,200
4.6%
21,000
4.6%
4.7%
895,756
511,061
290,487
3.0%
33
CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN
Limited-service
Mid-price
268
Tokyo
11.0
6,705
6,613
7,610
4.0%
7,430
4.0%
1.8%
349,971
323,336
283,025
4.8%
34
Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station
Full-service
Upper-middle
221
Fukuoka
35.5
7,197
9,473
15,200
4.6%
15,200
4.6%
1.9%
373,331
124,751
(284,573)
1.7%
35
Holiday Inn Osaka Namba
Limited-service
Mid-price
314
Osaka
12.4
27,000
26,941
26,500
4.3%
26,500
4.3%
7.3%
48,000
(1,019)
(192,538)
0.0%
36
HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (*10)
Limited-service
Economy
263
Fukuoka
21.7
5,248
5,451
6,530
4.8%
6,650
4.8%
1.4%
468,119
351,497
315,876
6.7%
37
Hilton Nagoya
Full-service
Luxury
460
Aichi
31.9
15,250
15,696
15,000
4.2%
15,000
4.2%
4.1%
816,688
201,653
33,609
1.3%
38
Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport
Full-service
Upper-middle
548
Chiba
27.4
13,175
13,343
13,500
4.6%
13,400
4.6%
3.6%
123,748
35,932
(185,608)
0.3%
39
International Garden Hotel Narita
Full-service
Mid-price
463
Chiba
24.6
9,125
9,196
9,500
4.8%
9,500
4.8%
2.5%
136,052
91,442
(56,863)
1.0%
40
Hotel Nikko Nara
Full-service
Upper-middle
330
Nara
22.8
10,373
10,357
9,840
4.8%
9,790
4.8%
2.8%
35,000
(13,029)
(159,944)
(0.1%)
41
Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi
Limited-service
Mid-price
124
Osaka
2.9
2,738
2,816
2,900
4.6%
2,840
4.7%
0.7%
9,200
(2,050)
(14,942)
(0.1%)
42
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
Full-service
Upper-middle
453
Tokyo
25.0
62,400
63,607
68,400
3.7%
68,100
3.7%
16.9%
258,300
6,320
(267,118)
0.0%
Total or Average (42 properties)
-
-
11,485
-
22.9
370,031
366,760
494,690
4.5%
493,330
4.6%
100.0%
10,247,822
6,332,403
1,613,071
1.8%
(*1) Under the category of Hotel Type, "Full-service" is full-service hotel, "Resort" is resort hotel, and"Limited-service" islimited-service hotel.
(*2) Mainly based on ADR, etc., JHR has classified the hotels into four categories as "luxury," "upper-middle," "mid-price," and "economy."
(*3) Average age: Weighted average calculated as follows. The sum of (acquisition price of each property x property age)/total acquisition price.
(*4) The acquisition price in the Purchase & Sale Agreement for the Beneficial Interest in Trust, etc. is indicated. (Consumption tax, amount equivalent to consumption tax, brokerage fee, and other purchase-related costs are excluded.)
(*5) Book value as of the end of December 2020.
(*6) Investment ratio indicate percentage of the acquisition price of each asset to the total acquisition price. Numbers beyond one decimal place is rounded off.
(*7) Actual for one year from January to December 2020. Since the lessees did not agree to disclose numbers in units of JPY1,000 for No. 11 and 12, amounts are rounded down to the nearest JPY million.
(*8) NOI yield for the portfolio is calculated as follows: Total NOI for FY12/2020 (actual) (6,547,992 thousand yen)/total acquisition price of properties held as of the end of FY12/2020.
(*9) The name has changed from Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo on January 1, 2021.
(*10) The acquisition price of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA was changed due to the exchange transaction of part of site on October 29, 2020.
(*11) Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi was sold on July 1, 2020.
(as of the end of December 2020)
To be expired
No.
Property Name
Lease Type
Rent Structure
(*1)
Lessee
Hotel Operator/ Hotel Consulting and Management Company
Lease/
MC Term
Expiration Date of Contract
Contractual Rent
(*2)
Rent Modification Summary
Rent Modification Summary
(After acquisition)
Rent Modification Schedule
(2021 to 2022)
Timing
Condition
2021
2022
1
Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel
Fixed-lease
Fixed +Variable
Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd.
15
Dec. 2034
【2021】Hotel AGOP x 86%
(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)【2022】The Five HMJ Hotels amount(JPY3,221MM/year) + when Hotel AGOPexceeds JPY4,120MM, the excess x 85% is paid
In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
Aug. 2020
Modified Structure (variable rent only from
February 2020 to
December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)
-
-
2
Oriental Hotel tokyo bay
【2021】Hotel AGOP x 79%
(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)【2022】The Five HMJ Hotels amount(JPY3,221MM/year) + when Hotel AGOPexceeds JPY4,120MM, the excess x 85% is paid
3
Namba Oriental Hotel
【2021】Hotel AGOP x 91%
(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)【2022】The Five HMJ Hotels amount(JPY3,221MM/year) + when Hotel AGOPexceeds JPY4,120MM, the excess x 85% is paid
4
Oriental Hotel Hiroshima
【2021】Hotel AGOP x 89%
(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)【2022】The Five HMJ Hotels amount(JPY3,221MM/year) + when Hotel AGOPexceeds JPY4,120MM, the excess x 85% is paid
5
Hotel Nikko Alivila
Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
【2021】Hotel AGOP x 74%
(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)【2022】The Five HMJ Hotels amount(JPY3,221MM/year) + when Hotel AGOPexceeds JPY4,120MM, the excess x 85% is paid
6
The Beach Tower Okinawa
Fixed-lease
Fixed
Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd.
20
Jun. 2026
JPY42MM/month
The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
-
-
-
-
7
Hakone Setsugetsuka
Fixed-lease
Fixed
20
Oct. 2026
JPY24MM/month
The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
-
-
-
-
8
Dormy Inn Kumamoto
Fixed-lease
Fixed
12
Mar. 2023
JPY16MM/month
Rent can be modified through mutual agreement every three years.
Apr. 2020
Same
-
-
9
dormy inn・global cabin Asakusa
Lease
Fixed
3
Mar. 2023
JPY5MM/month
Rent can be modified through mutual agreement every three years.
Apr. 2020
Same
-
-
10
Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza
Lease
Fixed
Washington Hotel K.K.
3
Mar. 2021
JPY20MM/month
Rent can be modified through mutual agreement.
Apr. 2018
Same
To be expired
(Mar.)
-
11
Nara Washington Hotel Plaza
Lease
Fixed
3
Mar. 2023
JPY11MM/month
Rent can be modified through mutual agreement.
Mar. 2020
Same
-
-
12
R&B Hotel Ueno-hirokoji
Lease
Fixed
20
Apr. 2022
JPY8MM/month
Rent can be modified through mutual agreement.
Apr. 2011
Increased(+3.0%)
-
To be expired
(Apr.)
13
Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi
Fixed-lease
Fixed +Revenue sharing
Greens Co., Ltd.
20
Jan. 2028
JPY21MM/month +Revenue sharing
Rent can be modified through mutual agreement every five years.
Apr. 2018
Same
(Introduced revenue sharing)
-
-
14
Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae
Lease
Fixed +Revenue sharing
THE KAMOGAWA GRAND HOTEL, LTD.
3
Mar. 2023
JPY11MM/month +Revenue sharing
Rent can be modified through mutual agreement.
Mar. 2020
Same
-
-
15
Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae
Lease
Fixed
Toyoko Inn Co., Ltd.
30
Sep. 2031
JPY11MM/month
No rule has been stipulated.
Oct. 2007
Increased(+9.4%)
-
-
(as of the end of December 2020)
To be expired
No.
Property Name
Lease Type
Rent Structure
(*1)
Lessee
Hotel Operator/ Hotel Consulting and Management Company
Lease/
MC Term
Expiration Date of Contract
Contractual Rent
(*2)
Rent Modification Summary
Rent Modification Summary
(After acquisition)
Rent Modification Schedule
(2021 to 2022)
Timing
Condition
2021
2022
16
Hotel Keihan Universal City
Lease
Fixed +Revenue sharing
K.K. Hotel Keihan
20
Jun. 2021
Nondisclosure(*3)
Nondisclosure(*3)
Jul. 2014
Modified Structure
Lessee changed and
Modified Structure (from Jul.)
-
17
Chisun Inn Kamata
Fixed-lease
Variable
Solare Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd.
SHR Hotels, Co., Ltd.
7
Dec. 2026
Hotel GOP x 86%
(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)
-
Jan. 2020
Same
-
-
18
Chisun Hotel Kamata (*4)
Fixed-lease
Variable
5
Dec. 2025
Hotel GOP x 86%
(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)
-
Jul. 2015
Modified Structure
Lessee changed and
Modified Structure (from Jan.)
-
19
Hilton Tokyo Bay
Fixed-lease
Fixed +Revenue sharing
THE DAI-ICHI BUILDING CO., LTD.
Hilton International
Company
4
Dec. 2022
JPY163MM/month + Revenuesharing
Rent can be modified through mutual agreement.
Jan. 2019
Renewed (Increased)
-
To be expired
(Dec.)
20
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
-
Management contract
-
AAPC Japan K.K.
12
Jun. 2024
Amount equivalent to hotel GOP
-
Jul. 2012
Modified Structure
-
-
21
ibis Styles Kyoto Station
-
Management contract
5
Dec. 2024
Amount equivalent to hotel GOP
-
-
-
-
-
22
ibis Styles Sapporo
-
Management contract
5
Dec. 2024
Amount equivalent to hotel GOP
-
-
-
-
-
23
Mercure Sapporo
-
Management contract
15
Sep. 2029
Amount equivalent to hotel GOP
-
-
-
-
-
24
Mercure Okinawa Naha
-
Management contract
10
Apr. 2024
Amount equivalent to hotel GOP
-
-
-
-
-
25
Mercure Yokosuka
Fixed-lease
Variable
AAPC Japan K.K.
5
Aug. 2024
Linked to hotel GOP
The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
Aug. 2019
Renewed (Increased)
-
-
26
the b ikebukuro
Fixed-lease
Fixed +Variable
Ishin Ikebukuro Operations K.K.
9.5
Jul. 2024
【2021】JPY38MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP 【2022】JPY80MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP
The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
Oct. 2020
Fixed rent was changed
(Reduction)
-
-
27
the b hachioji
Fixed-lease
Fixed +Variable
Ishin Hachioji Operations, Y.K.
9.5
Jul. 2024
【2021】JPY21MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP 【2022】JPY45MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP
The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
Oct. 2020
Fixed rent was changed
(Reduction)
-
-
28
the b hakata
Fixed-lease
Fixed +Variable
Ishin Hakata Operations K.K.
9.5
Jul. 2024
【2021】JPY28MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP 【2022】JPY59MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP
The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
Oct. 2020
Fixed rent was changed
(Reduction)
-
-
29
the b suidobashi
Fixed-lease
Fixed +Variable
Ishin Suidobashi Operations K.K.
5
Dec. 2026
【2021】JPY13MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP 【2022】JPY30MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP
The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
Oct. 2020
Fixed rent was changed
(Reduction)
-
-
30
Hotel Francs
Fixed-lease
Fixed
K.K. Bridal Produce
19
Oct. 2024
JPY25MM/month
The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
-
-
-
-
31
Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa
Fixed-lease
Fixed +Variable
Lagoon resort Nago Co., Ltd.
10
Dec. 2030
【2021】Hotel AGOP x 89%
(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)【2022】JPY550MM/year + when Hotel AGOPexceeds JPY655MM, the excess x 95% is paid
In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
Aug. 2020
Modified Structure (variable rent only from
February 2020 to
December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)
-
-
32
ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel)
Fixed-lease
Fixed +Variable
K.K. A.I.C Hiroshima
Management
Luxury Hotels
International of Hong Kong Limited
11
Dec. 2026
【2021】Hotel AGOP x 93%
(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)【2022】JPY348MM/year + when Hotel AGOPexceeds JPY360MM, the excess x 90% is paid
In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
Aug. 2020
Modified Structure (variable rent only from
February 2020 to
December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)
-
-
(as of the end of December 2020)
No.
Property Name
Lease Type
Rent Structure
(*1)
Lessee
Hotel Operator/ Hotel Consulting and Management Company
Lease/
MC Term
Expiration Date of Contract
Contractual Rent
(*2)
Rent Modification Summary
Rent Modification Summary
(After acquisition)
Rent Modification Schedule
(2021 to 2022)
Timing
Condition
2021
2022
33
CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN
Fixed-lease
Fixed
Candeo Hospitality Management, Inc.
20
Feb. 2030
Nondisclosure(*3)
Rent can be modified through mutual agreement every three years.
Jul. 2016
Nondisclosure(*3)
-
-
34
Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station
Fixed-lease
Fixed +Variable
Hotel Centraza Co., Ltd.
15
Dec. 2034
【2021】Hotel AGOP x 97%
(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)【2022】JPY425MM/year + when Hotel AGOPexceeds JPY442MM, the excess x 98% is paid
In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
Aug. 2020
Modified Structure (variable rent only from
February 2020 to
December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)
-
-
35
Holiday Inn Osaka Namba
Fixed-lease
Fixed +Variable
OW Hotel Operations KK
15
Oct. 2031
【2021】Hotel AGOP x 98%
(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)【2022】JPY576MM/year + when Hotel AGOPexceeds JPY580MM, the excess x 97% is paid
In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
Aug. 2020
Modified Structure (variable rent only from
February 2020 to
December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)
-
-
36
HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA
Fixed-lease
Fixed
K.K.ASCENT.
7
Jun. 2021
【Fixed rent】
①May 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020:
JPY20MM/month②April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2026:
JPY22MM/month
The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
Apr. 2019
Renewed (Increased)
Lessee changed and
Modified Structure (from Jun.)
-
37
Hilton Nagoya
Lease
Variable
Nagoya Hilton Co.,
Ltd.
Hilton International
Company
41
Dec. 2029
Nondisclosure(*3)
Rent can be modified through mutual agreement.
-
-
-
-
38
Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport
Fixed-lease
Fixed +Variable
KK NaritaKosuge Operations
20
Jun. 2037
【2021】Hotel AGOP x 95%
(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)【2022】JPY444MM/year + when Hotel AGOPexceeds JPY450MM, the excess x 93% is paid
In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
Aug. 2020
Modified Structure (variable rent only from
February 2020 to
December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)
-
-
39
International Garden Hotel Narita
Fixed-lease
Fixed +Variable
KK NaritaYoshikura Operations
10
Jun. 2027
【2021】Hotel AGOP x 95%
(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)【2022】JPY336MM/year + when Hotel AGOPexceeds JPY360MM, the excess x 98% is paid
In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
Aug. 2020
Modified Structure (variable rent only from
February 2020 to
December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)
-
-
40
Hotel Nikko Nara
Fixed-lease
Fixed +Variable
Hotel Management
Co., Ltd.
Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.
10
Dec. 2030
【2021】Hotel AGOP x 95%
(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)【2022】JPY420MM/year + when Hotel AGOPexceeds JPY440MM, the excess x 95% is paid
In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
Aug. 2020
Modified Structure (variable rent only from
February 2020 to
December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)
-
-
41
Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi
Fixed-lease
Fixed +Variable
K.K. HOTEL ORIENTAL EXPRESS
10
Mar. 2028
【2021】Hotel AGOP x 87%
(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)【2022】JPY110.4MM/year + when Hotel AGOPexceeds JPY128MM, the excess x 91% is paid
In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
Aug. 2020
Modified Structure (variable rent only from
February 2020 to
December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)
-
-
42
Hilton Tokyo Odaiba
Fixed-lease
Fixed +Variable
Tokyo Humania Enterprise Inc.
11
Dec. 2029
【2021】Hotel AGOP x 97%
(If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0)【2022】JPY1,600MM/year + when Hotel AGOPexceeds JPY1,660MM, the excess x 98% is paid
In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract.
Aug. 2020
Modified Structure (variable rent only from
February 2020 to
December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards)
-
-
(*1)
Rent structure is as follows:
(*2)
Amount including car park and CAM without tax
Fixed: Fixed rent
(*3)
The detailed content of the contract is not disclosed as consent on disclosure has not been obtained from the lessee.
Variable: Variable rent
(*4)
The name was changed from Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo on January 1, 2021 and the conditions of the new contract are stated.
Management contract: Management contract
Fixed + Variable: Property paying both fixed and variable rent
Fixed + Revenue sharing: When the sales of the hotel exceed pre-determined amount, additional rent is paid
6. Major CAPEX Ⅲ by Hotels
(Numbers in parentheses are CAPEX amounts: JPY MM)
FY12/2012
FY12/2013
FY12/2014
FY12/2015
FY12/2016
FY12/2017
FY12/2018
FY12/2019
FY12/2020
Kobe Meriken Park Oriental
Hotel
-
-
-
Chapel (36)
Guest rooms on 7F
(50) Balconies on each
floor (62)
Bar (85)
Bridal salon (76)
Private rooms at restaurant and balcony, etc. on 3F
(19)
Restaurant (30) Conversion of brides' room to guest rooms (40)
-
Oriental Hotel tokyo bay
-
Restaurant
(45)
-
-
Guest rooms on 4F
(101)
-
Guest rooms on 11F to 12F (140)
-
-
Namba Oriental
Hotel
-
Corner rooms on 5F to 8F
(10)
-
-
Guest rooms on 9F
(91)
Guest rooms on
7F (77)
Guest rooms on 6F
(78)
-
-
Hotel Nikko
Alivila
-
-
Guest rooms on 3F to 8F of North building and 3F to 5F of central building (333)
-
Guest rooms on 9F
(55) Restaurant (31)
-
Guest rooms on 1F, etc.
(16)
-
-
Oriental Hotel
Hiroshima
-
-
Banquet room on 23F
(10)
-
Guest rooms on
7F to 10F (43) Banquet room on 4F
(38)
-
Chapel (10)
Guest rooms on 13F to 14F (14)
Increase number of seats in café (8.5)
Ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
Lobby and restaurant on 2F, and guest rooms on 3,5,7,9F (170)
-
-
-
Guest rooms on 3F to 10F (192)
Guest rooms on 3F to 10F (312)
-
-
-
Holiday Inn Osaka Namba
-
-
-
-
-
-
Guest rooms on 4,6,7,12F (115)
Guest rooms on 10F to 11F (72) Guest rooms on 8F to 9F (72)
-
ibis Styles Sapporo
-
-
-
-
-
-
Vacant space on 1F
(28)
-
-
Mercure Hotel
Sapporo
-
-
-
-
-
-
Banquet room (15)
-
-
the b Ikebukuro
-
-
-
-
-
-
Guest rooms on 3F to 10F, etc. (18)
-
-
Okinawa Marriott
Resort & Spa
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Restaurant (142)
-
Oriental Hotel
Fukuoka Hakata Station
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Large-scale renovation works
(1,690)
-
Hilton Tokyo
Odaiba
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Banquet room (92)
7. Change in Number of COVID-19 Cases and Major Events
Number of New Cases of COVID-19 in Japan
(No. of cases) 9,000
8,000
January 23, Wuhan lockdown
January 30, Public Health Emergency by WHOJuly 22, "Go To Travel" campaign started
October 1, Tokyo was includedMarch 11, WHO declared COVID-19 as a pandemicMarch 13, National Emergency in the United States
March 24, Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were officially postponed
in "Go To Travel" campaign
April 7, State of Emergency in Japan (Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo, Fukuoka)
7,000
(as of February 17, 2021)December 28, "Go To Travel" Campaign was suspended
January 7, State of Emergency
(Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba)January 13, State of Emergency expanded to seven more prefectures
February 7, State of
Emergency extended toMarch7 (excluding Tochigi)April 16, State of Emergency was expanded nationwide
May 14, State of Emergency was lifted in 39 prefectures
May 21, State of Emergency was lifted in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo
6,000
May 25, State of Emergency was lifted nationwide
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Jan. 2020 Feb. 2020 Mar. 2020 Apr. 2020 May 2020 Jun. 2020 Jul. 2020 Aug. 2020 Sep. 2020 Oct. 2020 Nov. 2020 Dec. 2020 Jan. 2021 Feb. 2021
February 17, vaccinations in Japan started for medicalworkers
8. RevPAR Variance to Previous Year by Region of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.
Diversified Portfolio
Okinawa (3 properties)
(vs 2019)
Full Year 2020
Full Year 2021
(actual)
(forecast)
Hotel Nikko Alivila
Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa
Mercure Okinawa Naha
Fukuoka (2 properties)
(vs 2019)
Full Year 2020
Full Year 2021
(actual)
(forecast)
Strategic Investment Areas
Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Stationthe b hakata
Properties owned by JHR
(*) Stating major hotels in each area out of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.
Hilton Tokyo Narita AirportInternational Garden Hotel Narita
(*) Percentage of investors is percentage of owners in each segment to the total number of investors in JHR, and percentage of investment units is percentage of investment units owned by each segment to the total investment units issued as of respective date (both rounded off to one decimal place).
2. Changes in Investment Unit Price and Market Capitalization
Changes in the investment unit price and market capitalization
(Based on the closing price)
Price of the investment unit:
JPY52,500
Total market capitalization:
JPY234.2Bn
(based on the closing price of January 29, 2021)
(*1) Price of the real estate investment securities may fall depending on the fluctuations of price of the real estate under management or profitability, etc., and investors may suffer losses. Investors may also suffer losses through the bankruptcy or deteriorated financial condition of the issuer. With reference to the risk of investment in JHR units, please see Securities Report dated March 27, 2020 and Midterm Securities Report dated September 24, 2020.
(*2)
(JPY) 120,000
Market CapitalizationInvestment Unit Price of JHR
100,000
Apr. 2013 PO JPY20.5Bn
80,000
60,000
Sep. 2012 PO(*2)JPY5.0BnJan. 2015 PO(*2)JPY15.6BnSep. 2014 PO JPY10.1Bn
Jun. 2015 PO(*2)JPY10.7Bn
Jan. 2016
Jun. 2017
Jan. 2019
PO(*2)JPY14.6Bn
PO(*2)JPY18.6Bn
PO(*2)JPY33.3Bn
Jul. 2016 PO(*2)JPY34.7Bn
40,000
(JPY MM) 450,000
300,000
150,000
20,000
0
0
Including OA
Comparison with
REIT Index and TOPIX of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
(*)
100 is the closing price of JHR unit, REIT index and TOPIX at TSE dated April 2, 2012. REIT Index of TSE is an index of a weighted average of the market capitalization of all REITs listed on TSE.
Investment Unit Price of JHRTSE REIT IndexTOPIX
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
Appendix 4
Summary of the Asset Management Company
1. Summary of the Asset Management Company
Company
Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Location
Ebisu Neonato 4F, 4-1-18 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0013
August 10, 2004
JPY300MM as of December 31, 2020
Rockrise Sdn Bhd, Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd., ORIX Corporation
Representative Director
Hisashi Furukawa
Registration and Licenses
Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Operator, Governor of Tokyo (4) No. 83613 Discretionary Transaction Agent by Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism No. 38 Financial Instruments Trading Company, Director-General of Kanto Local Finance Bureau No. 334 Member of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan
Member of The Japan Investment Advisers Association
2. Features and Governance of the Asset Management Company
Mission Statement
"Provide attractive hotel investment opportunities to investors as specialist in investment and management of hotel assets. Gain trust from our stakeholders, and contribute to local communities and society through investing and managing hotel assets."
Code of Conduct
As an independent asset management company, all employees and officers at JHRA should have a"spirit of challenge"aiming to constantly provide high added value.
Also,"teamwork"is inevitable to provide high added value.
JHRA recognizes "challenge" and "teamwork" as essential value which our code of conduct is based upon.
Challenge
Be a self-starter, take initiative and demonstrate drive
Set high goal and strive
Respect creativity and innovation
Promote challenge, free from fear of failure
Teamwork
Respect teamwork and collaborate with team-mates
Respect others. Respect values and opinions of others
Promote "sharing" (idea, knowledge, information, goal, achievement, joy of achievement, lesson, etc.)
Make effort for open, frank and sincere communication
2. Features and Governance of the Asset Management Company (cont.)
Advanced Expertise
Ability to propose transaction scheme, execute transaction, and plan and execute unprecedented measures of asset management based on in-depth understanding of hotel operation and track record of such asset management.
Extensive experience of renovation and rebranding through collaboration with many hotel lessees and hotel operators.
Strong and long-term relationships with a large number of hotel lessees and hotel operators.
High analytical skills and accurate judgement capacity based on rich information and data obtained through a broad network and high credibility.
Ensured Independence
No director and employee of JHRA is a seconded employee from sponsor.
Part-time directors from our main sponsor, SC CAPITAL PARTNERS group and non-sponsor-related full-time directors each account for half of JHRA's board of directors.
With regard to transactions with sponsor-related parties and JHR, JHRA has set strict decision-making rules.
In principle, in addition to obtaining approval by Compliance Committee which includes an outside specialist, who is authorized to dismiss proposals, JHRA is required to obtain approval from JHR's board of directors' meetings (directors are all third-party members who do not have any relationship with the sponsor-related parties).
As our main sponsor, SC CAPITAL PARTNERS group is also an independent asset management company, it fully understands and respects importance of JHRA's independency. JHRA conducts asset management business based upon its own judgement.
Disclaimer
This material is prepared and provided solely for the purpose of providing information and not to offer, solicit, or do business, etc. with specific products including purchase of investment units, investment unit subscription rights, or investment corporation bonds of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation ("JHR") or any other particular products. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
This material is neither a disclosure document nor an investment report required under or prepared pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations and related government ordinances, Cabinet Office regulations, listing rules by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Regulations of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan, or other related rules and regulations.
This material contains forward-looking statements about financial conditions, operational results, and businesses of JHR, as well as plans and intentions of JHR and its asset management company, Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd ("JHRA"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or performance of JHR to materially differ from those expressed or implied forecasts. Those forecasts are made based on JHR's present and future business strategies and assumptions relating to the political and economic circumstances surrounding JHR in the future.
Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this material. However, there can be no assurance that the information is accurate, complete, appropriate or fair. The information may be revised or retracted without prior notice.
Regarding the offering and trading of investment units, investment unit subscription rights or investment corporation bonds, financial institutions may charge you pre-determined handling fees and other charges aside from the price of the investment units, investment unit subscription rights or investment corporation bonds. Since neither JHR nor JHRA handles the offering and trading of investment units, investment unit subscription rights or investment corporation bonds, please ask financial institutions for the amount, upper limit, and calculation methods of such fees and other charges.
JHR mainly invests in real estate-related assets, primarily hotels which are subject to change in values. Therefore, unitholders, holders of investment unit subscription rights and investment corporation bonds may suffer losses due to economic conditions of the real estate market or securities market, economic situations including interest rate environment, the nature of investment units, investment unit subscription rights, and investment corporation bonds, dependency on mechanisms and related persons of investment corporations, changes in legal systems related to real estate (include tax regulations, building regulations and others), damage caused to the real estate-related assets by natural disasters, fluctuation in prices or profitability of the real estate-related assets, nature of the trust beneficiary rights under management, delisting of the investment units, or worsening financial position or insolvency of JHR. For details, please refer to the Articles of Incorporation, Securities Registration Statement, Annual Securities Report and Extraordinary Report, etc. of JHR.
The contents of this material may not be copied or reproduced without our prior permission.
Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Financial Instruments Trading Company Director-General of Kanto Local Finance Bureau No. 334 Member of The Investment Trust Association, Japan Member of The Japan Investment Advisers Association
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 06:33:06 UTC.