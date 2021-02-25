Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Financial Results Briefing for FY12/2020 (21st Period) 02/25/2021 | 01:34am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE: 8985) Financial Results FY12/2020 (21st Period) February 25, 2021 Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/ Table of Contents Ⅰ. Settlement of Accounts for FY12/2020 - Highlights 1. FY12/2020 Highlights 3 Ⅱ. Summary of Settlement of Accounts and Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year 1. Results for FY12/2020 5 2. Revenue Forecast for FY12/2021 6 Ⅲ. Status of Hotel Operations 1. Monthly Performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. 8 2. Performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. 9 3. Response to Lessees/Operators 10 4. Change in Lessees/Rebranding 12 5. Active Asset Management for Post COVID-19 14 6. Sale and Acquisition of Property 15 7. Capital Expenditure and Depreciation 16 8. Sustainability Initiatives 17 Ⅳ. Financial Conditions 1. Financial Conditions 20 Ⅴ. Market Environment 1. Market Environment 24 Ⅵ. Takeaways 1. Takeaways 28 Appendix 1 JHR's Characteristics and Strategy 1. JHR's Investment Targets 31 2. Simultaneous Pursuit of Stability and Upside Potential 32 3. External Growth Strategy 33 4. Internal Growth Strategy 34 5. Financial Strategy 35 6. Change in Asset Size 36 7. Benefits Program for Unitholders 37 Appendix 2 Information on Properties 1. Portfolio 39 2. Portfolio Diversification 40 3. Rent Structures 41 4. Property List 42 5. Summary of Lease Contracts 44 6. Major CAPEX Ⅲ by Hotels 47 7. Change in Number of COVID-19 Cases and Major Events 48 8. RevPAR Variance to Previous Year by Region of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. 49 9. The Five HMJ Hotels - Highlights 50 10. Balance Sheet 51 11. Portfolio Map 52 Appendix 3 Investors Composition and Investment Unit Price 1. Major Unitholders and Classification of Unitholders 54 2. Changes in Investment Unit Price and Market Capitalization 55 Appendix 4 Summary of the Asset Management Company 1. Summary of the Asset Management Company 57 2. Features and Governance of the Asset Management Company 58 1 Ⅰ. Settlement of Accounts for FY12/2020 - Highlights 1. FY12/2020 Highlights ▶ Performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.(*1)  Results in 2020 deteriorated significantly from the previous year and cost management for HMJ and other operators was strengthened  In 2021, a moderate recovery is expected in the second half of the fiscal year 1. Status of Hotel Operations 3. Change in DPU and NAV 4. Financial Soundness ▶ Change in DPU Conservative Financial Management ▶ Sale of property in July 2020 (Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi) Gain on sale: JPY3.1Bn 2. Sale of Property Results and Forecast 2019 2020 (vs 2019) 2021 (forecast) (vs 2019) RevPAR (JPY) 14,178 4,993 (-64.8%) 8,105 (-42.8%) First Half 13,348 4,536 (-66.0%) 4,868 (-63.5%) Second Half 14,993 5,445 (-63.7%) 11,289 (-24.7%) GOP (JPY MM) 20,872 1,654 (-92.1%) 7,323 (-64.9%) Book Value (as of the end of June 2020) Disposition Price Appraisal Value (as of end of December 2019) JPY4.7Bn JPY8.0Bn JPY8.9Bn End of FY12/2020 42 properties/JPY370.0Bn(*2)  Continue to maintain good relationships with lenders  Maintain a solid financial base (as of the end of December 2020)  Secure cash on hand and strengthen the financial base JPY17.0Bn  Refinancing results in 2020 and schedule in 2021 JPY13.0Bn JPY25.0Bn LTV Costs for Interest-bearing Debt Average Life of Debt 42.2% 1.0% 4.3 years Free cash after deducting dividends(*4) (as of the end of December 2020) 2020 2021 (forecast) (*1) The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. refers to 24 hotels: 14 hotels, which are 5 hotels of Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima ("The Five HMJ Hotels"), plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba ("The HMJ Group Hotels"), plus 4 hotels of the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata, and the b suidobashi ("The Ishin Group Hotels") and 6 hotels of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka ("The Accor Group Hotels"). The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*2) Stating total amount of the acquisition price.

(*3) Rough estimate calculated by excluding the amount equivalent to the gain on sale of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi from the distributable profit.

(*4) The figures represent balance of cash and deposits after exclusion of various reserves for trust and amount equivalent to dividends to be paid, etc. 3 Ⅱ. Summary of Settlement of Accounts and Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year 1. Results for FY12/2020 (Unit: JPY MM) FY12/2019 (20th Period) FY12/2020 (21st Period) Breakdown of Variance Results (A) Results (B) (B)-(A) Variance Sale of Property(*3) Existing Properties(*4) No. of Properties 43 42 Acquisition Price 374,508 370,031 Proper ties Operating Revenue Real Estate Operating Revenue Fixed Rent Other Income Variable Rent 28,27813,838 28,27810,495 56.3% 15,931 4.1% 1,170 72.8% 7,640 8.5% 892 39.5% 11,176 18.7% 1,963 Gain on Sale of Properties, etc. -3,343 NOI(*2) 24,0876,547 NOI Yield 6.4%1.8% Profit and Loss Depreciation Asset Retirement Obligations Expenses Loss on Retirement of Noncurrent Assets 4,5574,761 21

2465 NOI after Depreciation(*2) NOI Yield after Depreciation 19,2811,778 5.1%0.5% Other Operating Expenses 2,1321,945 Operating Income 17,1483,176 Ordinary Income Extraordinary Income 15,2911,398 - 130(*5) Others Net Income 1 15,290 1 1,527 Use of Negative Goodwill 1,176 305 Total Dividends 16,466 1,829 Number of Units Issued (Unit) 4,462,347 4,462,347 Dividend per Unit (JPY) 3,690 410 Dividend - - - - (4,477) (1.2%) (4,800) 323 5 (*1) For detail, please refer to Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020) dated February 25, 2021.

(*2) Each is calculated using the following formula: NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue − Real estate operating costs

(*3) Stating the amount of effect of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi, which was sold on July 1, 2020.

(*4) Existing properties refer to 42 properties JHR owns as of February 25, 2021. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*5) Stating the income from the acknowledgement of the claim for return of rental deposit that had not been recorded as guarantee deposit at HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA. 2. Revenue Forecast for FY12/2021 (Unit: JPY MM) FY12/2020 (21st Period) FY12/2021 (22nd Period) Comparison with Previous Period Results (A) (Reference) Annualized Results Forecast (B) (B)-(A) Variance Sale of Property Existing Properties No. of Properties 42 42 42 Acquisition Price 370,031 370,031 370,031 Proper ties Operating Revenue 13,838 10,243 13,920 Real Estate Operating Revenue 10,495 10,243 13,920 Fixed Rent, etc. Other Income Variable Rent 72.8% 7,640 8.5% 892 18.7% 1,963 73.1% 7,491 8.3% 854 18.5% 1,896 45.9% 6,345 6.7% 932 47.7% 6,642 Gain on Sale of Properties, etc. 3,343 - - NOI NOI Yield 6,547 1.8% 6,267 1.7% 9,455 2.6% NOI after Depreciation NOI Yield after Depreciation 1,778 0.5% 1,496 0.4% 4,628 1.3% Operating Income 3,176 (428) 2,715 Ordinary Profit 1,398 (2,205) 879 Extraordinary Income 130 - - Net Income 1,527 (2,207) 877 Profit and Loss Use of Negative Goodwill 305 324 330 Total Dividends 1,829 - 1,204 Number of Units Issued (Unit) 4,462,347 4,462,347 4,462,347 Dividend per Unit (JPY) 410 - 270 Dividend - - - - - - - - 0.6% 32.6% 82 3,425 (3,390) 3,472 (232) 3,657 (1,294) (16.9%) 40 4.6% 4,679 238.3% (149) (1,145) (16) 57 (66) 4,745 (3,343) - 44.4% (3,158) (184) 2,907 0.8% (200) 3,107 2,849 160.3% Use of Negative Goodwill(*3) (460) (14.5%) ＜FY12/2020＞ (519) (37.1%) 0.8% (130) (649) (42.5%) Fixed Rent • The HMJ Group Hotels (JPY794MM) • The Ishin Group Hotels (JPY7MM) • Change in lessees/rebranding (JPY172MM) • Chisun Hotel Kamata(*2) (JPY93MM) • Other tenants (JPY78MM) total (JPY1,145MM) Variable Rent • The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. JPY4,797MM [Of these, The HMJ Group Hotels JPY4,319MM] • Chisun Hotel Kamata JPY38MM • Other hotels (JPY89MM) JPY4,745MM total (187) 3,037 50-year negative goodwill amortization JPY262MM Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets JPY5MM Amortization of trademark rights JPY37MM total JPY305MM ＜FY12/2021 (plan)＞ 50-year negative goodwill amortization JPY262MM Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets JPY11MM Amortization of trademark rights JPY56MM totalJPY330MM (*1) For detail, please refer to Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020) dated February 25, 2021. Major Causes of Variance of Existing Properties

(*2) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo was rebranded and changed its name to Chisun Hotel Kamata on January 1, 2021. The rent scheme was changed from fixed rent plus revenue sharing to variable rent.

(*3) Please refer to P.22 for the use of negative goodwill (reserve for temporary difference adjustment). 6 Ⅲ. Status of Hotel Operations 1. Monthly Performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. (JPY) 25,000 Occupancy (right axis) 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 8.9% 7.4% 2020 JanuaryFebruaryMarch April MayJuneJulyAugustSeptemberOctoberNovemberDecemberFirst HalfSecond HalfFull Year 2021 January YoY of RevPAR +1.6%(29.6%)(72.7%)(93.5%)(95.0%)(87.7%)(78.1%)(75.3%)(63.4%)(59.2%)(44.9%)(54.6%)(66.0%)(63.7%)(64.8%)(75.3%) ＜Number of hotels temporarily closed of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. ＞ No. of hotels closed 0 0 0 10 16 9 4 2 2 2 2 3 ー ー ー 5 % of No. of guest rooms of the hotels closed 0 0 0 15.3% 70.5% 33.9% 8.1% 5.6% 5.6% 5.6% 5.6% 7.4% ー ー ー 10.3% 8 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% 2. Performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. Performance and Forecast of Major Indicators Total of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. (JPY) 20,000 16,492 (19.0%) 15,000 10,000 5,000 14,178 (64.8%) 86.0% 0 2019 The HMJ Group Hotels (JPY) Full Year 13,357 +11.9% (2021vs2019) 14,947 (9.4%) 8,105 4,993 37.4% 2020 Full Year (42.8%) +62.3% 54.2% 2021 (forecast) 18,635 (2021vs2019) Occupancy (right axis) First Half 15,691 ADR (left axis) (2021 vs 2019) 2019) 13,362 12,368 (14.8%) 13,348 RevPAR (left axis) Second Half 17,263 (7.4%) 4,536 4,868 (66.0%) 85.1% 34.0% +7.3% 39.4% 2019 (21.2%) (63.5%) 2020 2021 (forecast) First Half 20,000 14,993 86.9% 2019 16,081 17,979 (3.5%) 17,587 15,222 2019) 19,635 14,906 (2021 vs 2019) 15,000 (13.7%) +11.8% (13.4%) 16,143 13,354 (22.6%) +22.8% 5,445 (63.7%) 11,289 +107.3% 68.8% 40.8% 2020 Second Half (2021 vs 2019) 2019) 16,398 (5.0%) (24.7%) 2021 (forecast) (2021 vs 2019) 2019) 19,590 16,814 (0.2%) (14.4%) +16.5% (15.2%) 9,436 (2.1%) 15,005 17,263 (22.5%) 10,000 100% 50% 0% 100% 5,757 (41.5%) 6,460 13,379 5,045 5,428 (64.3%) (62.6%) 5,000 +63.9% (66.4%) (63.8%) +107.1% 86.6% 35.8% 52.5% 85.3% 33.1% +7.6% 36.4% 87.9% 38.4% 68.3% 0 2019 2020 2021 (forecast) 2019 2020 2021 (forecast) 2019 2020 2021 (forecast) 50% 0% Performance and Forecast of GOP (JPY MM) Total of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. The HMJ Group Hotels 2021 (forecast) 20,872 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 2019 2020 9 3. Response to Lessees/Operators  Response to requests for rent reductions will be comprehensively judged depending on each operator Status of Operators Kyoritsu Maintenance 3.4% (4) THE DAI-ICHI BUILDING (Hilton Tokyo Bay) (Dormy Inn, etc.) 7.0% (1) Others (10 operators) Accor (Mercure/ibis) 4.1% (4) Ishin (the b)9.9% (12) Nagoya Hilton 4.1% (1) 8.5% (6) (*) Based on acquisition price. A parenthesis represents the number of hotel. As of the end of December 2020 Response to Requests for Rent Reduction Change in lease contract with two operators • HMJ Group on August 25, 2020 • Ishin Group on October 30, 2020 Change in lessees/rebranding of three operators • Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo on January 1, 2021 • HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA June 2021 (plan) • Hotel Keihan Universal City July 2021 (plan) Under discussion with other several operators Change of Lease Contract with HMJ Restructure sustainable relationships with HMJ, the largest operatorSummary of Rent 2020 Change to variable rent only on and after February 2021 Variable rent only 2022 onwards Fixed rent Same amount as the previous lease contract(*1) Variable rent Review the GOP base amount for each property and set variable rent ratio with appropriate rent burden ratio(*2) (*1) The fixed rent of Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is the same amount as the fixed rent on and after 2022 (JPY1.6Bn), which was stipulated in the contract before revision. (*2) When AGOP of each hotel exceeds AGOP base, the fixed rent is calculated by multiplying the amount by the fixed rent set for each hotel. Change in Rent If the rent is calculated based on the same hotel performance as in 2019, the rent will increase due to the effect of cost reduction by HMJ Assuming the same RevPAR as in 2019 (*)In 2019, the rents of Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba were annualized. The fixed rent of Hilton Tokyo Odaiba was calculated at JPY1.6Bn. Rent increase by cost reduction 2019 2020 2021 (forecast) 3. Response to Lessees/Operators (cont.)  For HMJ, implemented cost reductions as scheduled, and plan to implement additional measures in the future  Flexibly respond to requests from other operators depending on their conditions Status of HMJ' Restructuring Plan  Emergency measures in 2020  Permanent cost reduction in 2021 onwards  Other measures in 2021 Optimization of hotel operation Cross-divisional review of hotel operations Introduction of smart check-in Maintenance and improvement of organizational strength Maintain core human resources and establish a sales and marketing structure  Use of employment adjustment subsidy Fully utilize employment adjustment subsidies to secure profits while securing human resources Response to Other Operators Ishin Group Changed to a rent scheme according to the capability to pay rent to maximize rent in 2020 onwards Before change: Fixed rent (JPY428MM/year) + Variable rent (linked to GOP) April 2020 onwards Fixed rent (waive) + Variable rent 2021 Fixed rent (JPY100MM) + Variable rent 2022 onwards Fixed rent (JPY214MM) + Variable rent Contract term the b ikebukuro the b hachioji the b hakata January 31, 2015 to July 31, 2024 (extended by two and a half years) the b suidobashi January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2026 Vista Hotel Management Accepted a request for early-cancellation and changed the lessee to Sorale Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. After Before Name of hotel Chisun Hotel Kamata Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo Lessee Solare Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. Vista Hotel Management Co., Ltd. Contract scheme Fixed-term lease contract Ordinary lease contract Contract term January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2025 January 1, 2019 to December 30, 2021 (terminated on December 31, 2020) Rent scheme Variable rent (GOP x 86.0%) Fixed rent + Revenue sharing Other Operators Under discussion with several operators based on the policy for negotiation with operators 4. Change in Lessees/Rebranding①  Significant upside is expected in the hotel market recovery period by utilizing the HMJ platform and adopting a rent structure that adopts an appropriate rent burden ration, etc.  Record a certain amount of rent as revenue in the current hotel market due to free rent for a certain period after rebranding Hotel Oriental Express Fukuoka Tenjin (current HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA)  Aiming to improve profitability by upgrading from economy to mid-price  Efficient management through the standardization of back offices with Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station in the same area Major Changes June 18, 2021 to December 31, 2031 (10.5 years) Fixed rent + Variable rent(*) (JPY150MM/year + Excess of GOP amount of JPY165MM x 97%) Comparison with the b hakata Aiming to upgrade the hotel grade by rebranding and to improve RevPAR by increasing ADR (*) Fixed rent is waived from June 18, 2021 to June 30, 2022 as a free rent period. The rent to be recorded for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is expected to be JPY72MM, which is equivalent to average monthly fixed rent of JPY11MM multiplied by 6.4 months. The average monthly rent is calculated by prorating the total fixed rent of JPY1,425MM for the entire lease term. From the fiscal year ending December 2022 onwards, JPY136MM, the average monthly fixed rent of JPY11MM multiplied by 12 months is expected to be recorded. Change in NOI and NOI Yield (JPY MM)NOI (left axis)NOI Yield (right axis) 400 8.3% 300 200 2017 6.7% 6.3% 2018 2019 2020 As2s20um0129in年4g tとhe same RevPAR 同じRevPARを as in 2019 after 想定した場合 rebrandingAssuming the ザ・2ビ0ー2博4多の same RevPAR as 2019年と at the b hakata 同じRevPARを in 2019 after 想r定ebrしaたnd場ing合 9% 6% 3% (*) The lease contract was changed from the ordinary lease contract to fixed-term lease contract in order to increase fixed rent in April 2019. Estimate of Rent Rent NOI(*) NOI Yield 2019 JPY235MM JPY302MM 6.1% Assuming the same RevPAR as in 2019 after rebranding JPY245MM JPY312MM 6.3% Assuming the same RevPAR as at the b hakata in 2019 after rebranding JPY341MM JPY408MM 8.3% (*) The rent from tenants other than operators are included. 4. Change in Lessees/Rebranding② Hotel Keihan Universal City (new hotel name is undecided)  Aiming to maximize revenue in the recovery period of domestic demand as a theme park hotel adjacent to USJ  Efficient management utilizing the management resources of the three properties operated in Osaka Major Changes After Before Lessee Hotel operator belonging to HMJ group K.K. Hotel Keihan Contract scheme Fixed-term building lease contract Ordinary building lease contract Contract term July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2031 (10.5 years) July 1, 2001 to June 30, 2021 (The contract was terminated upon expiration) Rent scheme Fixed rent + Variable rent(*) (JPY350MM/year + Excess of GOP amount of JPY370MM x 95%) Fixed rent + Revenue sharing (*) Fixed rent is waived from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 as a free rent period. The rent to be recorded for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is expected to be JPY158MM, which is equivalent to average monthly fixed rent of JPY26MM multiplied by 6 months. The average monthly rent is calculated by prorating the total fixed rent of JPY3,325MM for the entire lease term. From the fiscal year ending December 2022 onwards, JPY316.7MM, the average monthly fixed rent of JPY26MM multiplied by 12 months is expected to be recorded. Change in NOI and NOI Yield (JPY MM) 1,500 1,000 500 NOI (left axis)NOI Yield (right axis) 0 A2s0su2m4ing 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 The rent scheme was changed in July 2014 (Fixed rent to Fixed rent + Revenue sharing) Estimate of Rent 18.4% 20% 15% 10% 5% 0% 2018 2019 2020 the same RevPAR as in 2019 after rebranding Rent NOI NOI Yield 2019 Not disclosed JPY669MM 11.1% Assuming the same RevPAR as in 2019 after rebranding JPY1,133MM JPY1,101MM 18.4% 5. Active Asset Management for Post COVID-19  Potential upside by active asset management Conceptual Diagram Active Asset Management Pre COVID-19 2020 Post COVID-19 ① Increase in sales by improvement of hotel management  Aiming to improve hotel management through changes in hotel operators, rebranding, and upgrades, etc. in order to increase hotel sales HotelREIT ② Review of cost by restructuring  Reviewing the cost structure and improving the revenue structure. Aiming to maximize GOP through efficient management ③ Revise in rent scheme, etc.  Aiming to increase the rent that JHR receives by raising the rent burden ratio at the time of rebranding and other measures Increase in rent 6. Sale and Acquisition of Property Sale of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi (July 2020)  Sold a large, limited-service hotel in Tokyo, which has a large amount of unrealized gain  Improved liquidity of cash on hand to increase dividend Amount of Impact on Dividend per Unit Book Value JPY4,791MM Sale Price JPY8,000MM Gain on Sale JPY3,158MM Cash and Deposits JPY4,842MM Increased profitavailable for dividends BeforeAt the time of the sale JPY707 Exchange of Part of Site of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (October 2020)  Agreed on exchange part of the site of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA  The mutual leasehold relationship was terminated and JHR acquired the full ownership of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA Amount of Impact on Dividend per Unit JPY41 Sales Transaction Improvedliquidity on handsAfter Acquired by JHR Increase in distributable profit Gain on Exchange of Real Estate Properties JPY184MMBook Value JPY333MM Sold by JHR 7. Capital Expenditure and Depreciation  Prioritize securing liquidity of cash on hand by restraining mainly CAPEX Ⅲ, taking into account the conditions of the hotel market Clarification of CAPEX CAPEX Ⅰ CAPEX Ⅱ CAPEX Ⅲ capital investment related to renewal of buildings, facilities, and equipment which is required to maintain proper values of properties capital investment for fixtures furniture and equipment that are not directly related to building structures or facilities but necessary for operating hotels strategic capital investment for renewals of guest rooms, banquet rooms, restaurant and others in order to maintain or to improve the competitiveness of the hotels (JPY MM) 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 Asset Size (JPY MM) 319,474 309,370 374,508 374,508 370,031 FY12/2017 FY12/2018 FY12/2019 FY12/2020 FY12/2021(*) (forecast) (*) Capital expenditures for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (forecast) include expenses for rebranding of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (JPY365MM) and Hotel Keihan Universal City (JPY283MM) (total JPY648MM). 8. Sustainability Initiatives In order to achieve a mid to long-term growth that coexists with society and environment aiming to enhance sustainability through appropriate actions for ESG issues(*1) GRESB Real Estate Assessment(*2)  Acquired "Green Star" for three consecutive years from 2018 ▶ In 2020, JHR was selected for "Sector Leader" as a participant who received the highest ranking in Asian hotel sector

▶ Acquired "4-star" in GRESB Rating Accommodation of COVID-19 Patients  Accommodation of COVID-19 patients with mild or no symptoms at two hotels • Of COVID-19 patients in Tokyo, two hotels have accommodated patients with mild or no symptoms

• Introduced cleaning and welcoming robots to make stay at hotels safer and more comfortable CASBEE Certification for Buildings(*3)  Hilton Tokyo Odaiba received CASBEE Certification for Buildings, (B+: Good) for the first time as existing hotel in April 2020 Sustainability Policy  JHR and JHRA stipulated "Sustainability Policy," which defines material issues and initiatives for sustainability in our business Sustainability Policy  Monitoring and improvement of environmental performance in our portfolio  Consideration for and contribution to local communities  Promotion of comfortable, healthy, secure and safe hotels

 Initiatives for our officers and employees

 Compliance as corporate citizens  Promotion of ESG in value chains

 Improvement of transparency and engagement with our stakeholders (*1) For sustainability policy and examples of initiatives by JHR, please see websites of JHR (https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/about/sustainability.html).

(*2) The GRESB is an annual benchmarking program to evaluate ESG considerations of property companies and real estate funds. The GRESB Real Estate Assessment is distinguished by its comprehensive evaluation of initiatives for sustainability of property companies, REITs and real estate funds, not of individual properties. GRESB rating is a relative evaluation based on comprehensive scores and the highest being "5-stars."

(*3) CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency) is a method for evaluating and rating the environmental performance of buildings. CASBEE Certification for Buildings is granted for assessment results provided by CASBEE for New Construction, Existing Buildings, and Renovation. Assessment results by CASBEE are indicated in a scale of the following five ranks: "S: Superior," "A: Very Good," "B+: Good," "B-: Slightly Poor," and "C: Poor." 8. Sustainability Initiatives (cont.) JHR is also working on measures to prevent the infections of COVID-19 Infection Prevention Measures at The HMJ Group Hotels  HMJ provides customers with safe and secure stays by implementing the measures in highest level to prevent COVID-19 Guest Room ▶ Introduction of electrostatic sprayers to ensure thorough disinfection of guest rooms, etc. ＜ Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa ＞ ▶ Placing a room seal on doors to indicate rooms are thoroughly cleaned as one of the Hilton CleanStay program ＜ Hilton Tokyo Odaiba ＞ ▶ Introduction of automatic sanitation equipment for guestroom keys ＜ Oriental Hotel tokyo bay ＞ ▶ Distribution of portable alcohol antibacterial gels to all guests for a limited period ＜ Oriental Hotel tokyo bay ＞ Restaurant and Public Space, etc. ▶ Acrylic panels for anti-spill measures ▶ Installed QR code to accessare installed at all breakfast buffet tables of The HMJ Group Hotels ＜ Hilton Tokyo Odaiba ＞ ▶ Held an event to light up the ＜ Hotel Nikko Alivila ＞ ＜ Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa ＞ garden pool in "blue" and "green" colors and convey appreciation to healthcare professionals and local businesses the menu at restaurant Ⅳ. Financial Conditions 1. Financial Conditions Main Financial Indicators (as of the end of December 2020) Changes in Costs for Interest-bearing Debt(*2) and Average Life of Debt(*3) LTV (total asset base) 42.2% Cost for all interest-bearing debt 1.0% Average life of debt 4.3 years Free cash after deducting dividends as of the end of December 2020(*1) JPY17.0Bn Unrealized gain JPY126.5Bn Average Life of DebtCosts for Interest-bearing Debt (year) 2.0% 1.5% 1.0% 0.5% 0.0% End of FY12/2016 End of FY12/2017 End of FY12/2018 End of FY12/2019 End of FY12/2020 (17th Period) (18th Period) (19th Period) (20th Period) (21st Period) Repayment Schedule of Interest-bearing Debt (JPY MM) 30,000 25,000 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 (as of the end of December 2020) 0 LoansInvestment Corporation Bonds 28,000 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Refinancing Schedule in 2021 6.0 5.0 4.0 3.0 2.0 1.0 Repayment Date Balance Cost First Half JPY7,735MM 1.26% Second Half JPY17,347MM Total JPY25,082MM 0.0 (*1) Represent cash and deposits, excluding various reserves for trust and amount equivalent to dividends to be paid, etc.

(*2) Weighted-average costs for interest-bearing debt (including up-front fee, etc.) as of the end of each period/year. Rounded off to one decimal place.

(*3) Average life of debt as of the end of each year. Lender List for Interest-bearing Debt (Unit: JPY MM) Lenders/Bond Name Balance (as of the end of December 2019) Balance (as of the end of December 2020) Variance Balance % Balance % Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 31,901 18.9% 32,388 19.2% 487 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 19,000 11.3% 19,370 11.5% 370 Shinsei Bank, Ltd. 19,015 11.3% 19,015 11.3% - Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited 13,640 8.1% 13,825 8.2% 185 Resona Bank, Limited 10,126 6.0% 10,126 6.0% - Development Bank of Japan Inc. 5,750 3.4% 5,900 3.5% 150 Fukuoka Bank, Ltd. 4,750 2.8% 4,750 2.8% - The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. 4,660 2.8% 4,660 2.8% - MUFG Bank, Ltd. 4,135 2.5% 4,135 2.5% - Aozora Bank, Ltd. 3,435 2.0% 3,435 2.0% - The Chiba Bank, Ltd. 3,100 1.8% 2,900 1.7% (200) The Nishi-Nippon City Bank, Ltd. 2,750 1.6% 2,750 1.6% - Hiroshima Bank, Ltd. 2,892 1.7% 1,900 1.1% (992) Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. 1,500 0.9% 1,500 0.9% - The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. 500 0.3% 500 0.3% - Total of Bank Loans 127,154 75.3% 127,154 75.3% - Investment Corporation Bonds (for institutional investors) 4th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 1,500 0.9% 1,500 0.9% - 6th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 3,000 1.8% 3,000 1.8% - 8th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 1,100 0.7% 1,100 0.7% - 9th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 1,000 0.6% 1,000 0.6% - 12th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 2,000 1.2% 2,000 1.2% - Total of Investment Corporation Bonds (for institutional investors) 8,600 5.1% 8,600 5.1% - Investment Corporation Bonds (for individual investors) 5th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 6,000 3.6% 6,000 3.6% - 7th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 9,000 5.3% 9,000 5.3% - 10th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 10,000 5.9% 10,000 5.9% - 11th Investment Corporation Bonds without Collateral 8,000 4.7% 8,000 4.7% - Total of Investment Corporation Bonds (for individual investors) 33,000 19.6% 33,000 19.6% - Total of Investment Corporation Bonds 41,600 24.7% 41,600 24.7% - Total of Interest-bearing Debt 168,754 100.0% 168,754 100.0% - InvestmentCorporationBonds Breakdown of Interest-bearing Debt (as of the end of December 2020) Loans Short-term Long-term Fixed Interest Rate Investment Long-term (scheduled repayment Variable Interest Rate Corporation Bonds within one year) (*) Long-term represents debts with original maturity over one year, and short-term represents debts with original maturity within one year. Changes in LTV (total asset base) LTV (total asset base)LTV (total asset base/after deducting total dividends) 45% 40% 35% 41.4% 41.6% 39.7% 39.9% End of FY12/2016 (17th Period) End of FY12/2017 (18th Period) (*) LTV as of the end of each year. 40.8% 39.0% 42.3% 42.4% 42.2% 40.6% FY12/2018 (19th Period) End of FY12/2019 (20th Period) End of End of FY12/2020 (21st Period) Status of Credit Rating Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (JCR) A+ (negative) Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) A (negative) Negative Goodwill 1. Add JPY262 million (50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill) to dividends every period 2. In addition to above, dividends will be increased in response to the following • Cope with losses caused by property dispositions

• Cope with loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

• Cope with dilution of dividend per unit

• Cope with inconsistency between tax and accounting treatments (Amortization of fixed-term leasehold of land, amortization of asset retirement obligations, etc.)

• Cope with suspension of sales and such due to large-scale renovation works with significant impact on revenues ＜Amount used in FY12/2020＞ 50-year amortization amount on negative goodwill : JPY262MM Cope with loss on retirement of noncurrent assets : JPY5MM Amortization of trademark rights : JPY37MMTotal amount : JPY305MM Balance of Negative Goodwill after the end of December 2020 JPY10,311MM ＜Amount to be used in FY12/2021＞ 50-year amortization amount on negative goodwill : JPY262MM Cope with loss on retirement of noncurrent assets : JPY11MM Amortization of trademark rights : JPY56MMTotal amount (plan) : JPY330MM Balance of Negative Goodwill after the end of December 2021 (forecast) JPY9,981MM Changes in Appraisal Value (Unrealized Gains) (JPY Bn) 500 400 300 200 100 525.9 Book ValueUnrealized Gains 493.3 0 Ratio of Unrealized Gains 20.4% 35.2% 39.9% 38.5% 42.6% 40.5% 34.5% FY12/2014 (15th Period) FY12/2015 (16th Period) FY12/2016 (17th Period) FY12/2017 (18th Period) FY12/2018 (19th Period) FY12/2019 (20th Period) FY12/2020 (21st Period) (*) Unrealized gains are calculated by subtracting book value from appraisal value. Change in Appraisal Value (as of December 31, 2020) No. of Property (*1) Acquisition Price (JPY MM) Appraisal Appraisal Value (JPY MM) Variance of Appraisal Value CAP Rate (*2) Variance of Cap Rate (*2) Net Cash Flow (JPY MM) Variance of Net Cash Flow End of December 2020 42 370,031 493,330 (0.3%) 4.6% +0.0pt 22,566 +0.6% End of June 2020 42 369,708 494,690 (4.3%) 4.5% +0.1pt 22,422 (2.9%) End of December 2019 42 369,708 515,960 - 4.5% - 23,098 - (*1) Stating figures for 42 properties excluding Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi.

(*2) Cap rate and variance of cap rate are rounded off. Ⅴ. Market Environment 1. Market Environment  The number of inbound visitors in 2020 fell significantly from last year. Resumption of entry of inbound tourists is awaited Changes in Number of Inbound Visitors (Ten thousands) 3,500 3,000 2,500 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Source: Number of International Visitors to Japan by Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) 2020 (*) The numbers for Jan.-Nov. 2020 are provisional numbers, and December 2020 are estimated numbers.  The number of total overnight guests decreased by 48.6% YoY and especially, the number of inbound overnight guests decreased by 84.4%. Therefore, the situation continues to be severe Changes in Number of Overnight Guests in Japan (Guest nights in millions) 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Source: Statistics of Overnight Travel by Japan Tourism Agency (*) Rounded off to the nearest millions of people. 2017 2018 2019 2020 Numbers for Jan.-Nov. 2020 are second preliminary figures, numbers for Dec. 2020 are first preliminary figures. The annual revised report, which reflects newly opened hotels in 2020, etc. is scheduled to be released on June 30, 2021.  Domestic accommodation demand is expected to recover if the number of new cases of COVID-19 is under control and sentiment toward travel improves Change in Number of Overnight Guests in Japan (Guest nights in millions) 310 300 50 40 30 20 10 0 ＜Year-on-year＞ No. of Inbound Overnight GuestsNo. of Japanese Overnight Guests Total +1.1% (14.0%) (53.2%) (80.9%) (84.9%) (68.9%) (58.3%) (58.6%) (46.6%) (35.2%) (30.5%) (37.9%) (48.6%) Japanese (0.1%) (4.9%) (45.2%) (75.9%) (81.6%) (61.2%) (47.9%) (51.8%) (36.2%) (19.2%) (16.1%) (24.4%) (40.0%) Inbound +5.4% (47.7%) (88.1%) (98.2%) (98.7%) (98.1%) (97.9%) (97.7%) (97.8%) (97.4%) (95.2%) (93.9%) (84.4%) Source: Statistics of Overnight Travel by Japan Tourism Agency (*) Rounded off to the nearest millions of people. Numbers for Jan.- Nov. 2020 are the second preliminary figures and numbers for December 2020 are the first preliminary figure. The annual revised report, which reflects newly opened hotels in 2020, etc. is schedule to be released on June 30, 2021.  New supply in 2020 decreased by more than 10,000 rooms compared to the forecast of a year ago due to COVID-19 Supply of Rooms in Hotels/Ryokans in Japan As of the end of January 2021 Reference: as of the end of January 2020(*2) ActualSupply Forecast ActualSupply Forecast (No. of rooms) ＜Japan＞ (No. of rooms) ＜Japan＞ 80,000 60,000 40,000 53,812 59,572 63,498 16,517 20,000 0 (%: change from the Ratio of New Supply +1.1% +2.1% +3.4% +3.6% +2.9% +2.4% +1.2% +1.6% Excl. Tokyo, Osaka +0.7% +1.7% +2.5% +2.7% +2.1% +1.9% +0.9% +1.4% (%: change from the previous year) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023~ (%: change from the Ratio of New Supply +1.1% +2.1% +3.4% +3.6% +3.7% +1.5% +0.6% +1.5% Excl. Tokyo, Osaka +0.7% +1.7% +2.5% +2.7% +2.7% +1.2% +0.4% +1.5% (%: change from the previous year) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023~ (No. of rooms) ＜Tokyo＞ (No. of rooms) 20,000 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 11,833 11,062 12,748 9,686 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 ＜Tokyo＞ 17,344 11,833 11,095 Ratio of New Supply +4.1% +3.8% +7.4% +6.4% +7.0% +5.0% +2.4% +1.1% (%: change from th previous year) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023~ ＜Osaka＞ 8,329 10,721 (No. of rooms) Ratio of New Supply +4.1% +3.8% +7.4% +6.5% +9.5% +3.1% +0.7% +1.1% (%: change from th previous year) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023~ ＜Osaka＞ 11,003 (No. of rooms) 12,000 12,000 9,000 6,000 3,000 0 6,205 9,000 6,000 3,000 0 8,082 Ratio of New Supply +1.8% +6.3% +9.9% +11.6% +6.0% +4.6% +3.0% +4.0% (%: change from th previous year) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023~ Ratio of New Supply +1.8% +6.3% +9.9% +11.9% +7.8% +3.8% +2.0% +2.9% (%: change from th previous year) 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023~ Source: Estimated by the Asset Management Company using data from "Public Health Administration Report" by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW), a weekly hotel & restaurant magazine (HOTERES), and Nikkei Telecom. (*1) Ratio of new supply is the ratio of new rooms to be supplied in a year to the stock of rooms at the beginning of the year. With regard to the above data, please note that in case the number of rooms are stated as "to be determined" by hotels, the asset management company has used 180, the average number of new supply of hotel rooms, for calculation.

(*2) The figures were announced in the Financial Results Briefing for the fiscal year ended December 2019. Ⅵ. Takeaways 1. Takeaways ● Development and distribution of effective vaccine and medicine Pre COVID-19 2019 With COVID-19 20202021 2022 Post COVID-19 2023 Memo Appendix 1 JHR's Characteristics and Strategy 1. JHR's Investment Targets Strong ability in acquiring properties Aim to increase dividend for mid to long term  Highly recognized as Japan's largest J-REIT specializing in hotels

 High presence and credibility in the property market by continuously acquiring properties

 Capability to propose various acquisition schemes and to execute acquisitions High capability in achieving internal growth  Management approach through active asset management strategies that achieves a good balance between stability and upside potential  Increase in hotel revenue through collaboration with high-quality operators

 Attract inbound demand through enhanced international brand portfolio

 Strengthen and maintain competitiveness by investing in appropriate capital expenditures 2. Simultaneous Pursuit of Stability and Upside Potential  JHR pursues both stability and upside potential by steadily implementing growth strategies Proportion of Rental Income Fixed rent + variable rent structure Fixed rent + revenue sharing structure 2019 Results (annualized) (*) 2021 Forecast Variable rent, Rent from revenue sharing and Income from management contracts Pursue Upside Active Asset Management Strategies  Change in rent structures and rebranding  Strategic capital expenditures, etc. Increase in rental income, etc. through improvement in hotels' performance Management Variable rent Revenue sharing contract structure structure structure Proportion of Rent Structures (as of February 25, 2021) (*) Variable rent structure and management contract structure 3. External Growth Strategy Recognition of ExternalEnvironment Trend of the Hotel Investment Market  Due to the impact of COVID-19, self-restraint of economic activity and economic downturn has been continuing and hotel revenues have been severely hit. Such situation has been causing events such as a request by tenant to reduce rent or cancel the contracts and credit uncertainty of hotel operators. The hotel market has been continuing to face challenging management environment.

 In the short term, both sellers and buyers are quiet due to the uncertainty about the market conditions, and hotel transactions are stagnant.

 For medium to long term, demand for domestic and overseas accommodations is expected to recover as a result of the development and commercialization of vaccines and treatments for COVID-19. As the market recovers, the hotel investment may be revitalized again. However, the competitiveness of hotels is becoming more evident in accordance with the hotel specifications, locations, and the abilities of hotel operators, and it is important to differentiate each hotel.  Acquire highly competitive hotel real estate, etc. in areas that have potential to attract "demand by both domestic and inbound leisure customers" in the medium to long-term  Improve profitability, stability, and quality of the overall portfolio Basic PoliciesKey Measures  Emphasize the superiority of buildings and facilities (infrastructure), operations (services), and locations of hotel real estate, etc. • The prime investment targets are "full-service hotels" and "resort hotels" that have high barriers to entry due to operation and management know-how, capital outlay and locations • In the case of "limited-service hotels," the creditworthiness of the hotel lessee, the age of the building, location, guest room composition and profitability are important • For limited-service hotels specialized in selling single rooms, consider acquisition individually, taking into account the hotel specifications and the possibility of achieving the upside • Especially, proactively review the purchase of hotels that have potential for internal growth by implementing active asset management or the possibility of synergy effect with the existing properties

 Strategic investment areas • Hokkaido area, Tokyo and bay area, Osaka/Kyoto area, Fukuoka area, and Okinawa area

 Investigation and planning of the internal growth strategy upon property acquisition • Investigate the appropriate rent level and rent structure upon renewal, etc., cost reduction possibilities, and possibilities to improve buildings and facilities • Particularly, if the hotel pays variable rent, etc., promote internal growth through collaboration with lessees and/or operators

 Use HMJ's efficient hotel operation platform, etc. to respond to new investment opportunities (such as sales of hotels without operators, etc.) caused by the impact of COVID-19 4. Internal Growth Strategy Recognition of External Environment Hotel Market Environment  Due to the spread of COVID-19, both inbound and domestic demand have been declined significantly, and the Japanese tourism and hotel industries are expected to remain stagnant for the time being. On the other hand, inbound and domestic demand are also expected to gradually recover due to the development and distribution of vaccines and measures by the national and local governments to stimulate demand.

 Although there are supply-demand imbalances depending on the market due to the continued supply of new hotels against the backdrop of robust hotel demand in recent years, there are no changes to the medium to long term trend of expansion in the tourism market accompanying economic growth in the Asia region.

 As hotel operators are temporarily exposed to significant deterioration in the market environment, they must adopt a defensive strategy to maintain sound management and respond flexibly to changes. Basic Policies  Pursue both stability and upside potential by steadily implementing active asset management strategies Key Measures  Planning and execution of the active asset management in order to realize pursuit in upside revenue • Make strategic CAPEX which will improve profitability and strengthen competitiveness mainly at hotels with high growth potential

• Raise rent and change to rent structures that can achieve upside revenue

• Reduction of management contract fee of properties under management contract

• Increase hotel revenue through collaboration with high-quality operators

• Attract inbound demand through rebranding to international brands

• Make proactive proposals to build effective hotel operating structures which aim to maximize GOP, from the perspective of both hotel sales and expenses

• Stimulate and capture domestic demand by creating products utilizing the characteristics of each hotel in line with the current market environment  Planning and execution of strategic CAPEX which secure steady revenue, and monitoring of lessees • Analyze the creditworthiness of hotel lessees, understand hotel income and expenditures, closely observe and improve rent-paying capacity

• Maintain and improve rent-paying capacity of tenants, etc. through capital expenditures, which lead to maintain and improve competitiveness and asset value 5. Financial Strategy Recognition of External Environment Trend of Financing Environment and Interest Rates  Although the number of public offering of J-REITs in 2020 fell from the previous year's level, the amount of funds procured by J-REITs increased due to a series of large-scale offerings. The TSE REIT Index fell sharply in the middle of March 2020 and subsequently recovered, but underperformed in comparison with TOPIX for the full year.

 Although there has been no change in supportive attitude by financial institutions. However, some sectors, such as hotels, have seen a cautious stance toward long-term loan and upward pressure on interest rates due to the spread of infection by COVID-19.

 Both short-term and long-term interest rates remain at low levels due to the monetary easing policy.

 As for investment corporation bonds, the amount of issuance of investment corporation bonds increased from the previous year. The Green, Social and Sustainability Bonds accounted for more than 60% of the amount issued.  Ensure healthy and stable finance

 Strengthen lender formation and relationships with financial institutions

 Diversify financing methods Basic Policies  Secure the internal reserve and further strengthen the financial base by controlling capital expenditures, etc.

 Maintain LTV level at a maximum of 50% (total asset base) for the time being

 Diversify financing methods such as public offerings and issuance of investment corporation bonds

 Improve financial stability by diversifying repayment periods and fixing interest rates, etc. as necessary

 Optimize borrowing costs Key Measures  Improvement of the quality of JHR's portfolio and successive external growth through strategic asset replacement 6. Change in Asset Size Growth in Asset Size(*1), etc. (JPY MM) April 2012 FY12/2012 FY12/2013 FY12/2014 FY12/2015 FY12/2016 FY12/2017 FY12/2018 FY12/2019 FY12/2020 (merger) (13th Period) (14th Period) (15th Period) (16th Period) (17th Period) (18th Period) (19th Period) (20th Period) (21st Period) NOI Yield(*2) +27.1% NOI Yield after Depreciation(*2) +11.4% (3.2%) NAV per Unit +21.1% (1.2%) - - 6.2% 4.5% 6.2% 4.8% 6.3% 5.0% 6.6% 5.3% 6.6% 5.4% 6.7% 5.5% 7.1% 5.8% 6.4% 1.8% 5.1% 0.5% - JPY32,321 JPY36,074 JPY46,272 JPY63,385 JPY75,209 JPY77,129 JPY79,407 JPY83,286 No. of Properties 28 28 28 30 36 41 44 41 43 42 Aim for Successive Growth JPY77,525 JPY4.8BnJPY12.1Bn Sale Price JPY0.8BnJPY2.6BnJPY0.7Bn JPY8.0Bn (*1) Asset size is based on the aggregate acquisition price of the properties at the end of each fiscal period. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*2) NOI yield for FY12/2012 is hypothetically annualized based on actual NOI after merger. 7. Benefits Program for Unitholders JHR implemented benefits program for unitholders to obtain a better understanding, improve their satisfaction and expand the investor base  Eligible recipients of complimentary coupons Complimentary coupons will be sent to those who hold ten or more JHR units at the end of June every year (end of the midterm settlement) Eligible unitholders: 16,369 Valid period: One year between October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021  Details of the benefits program Five complimentary coupons for accommodations and five complimentary coupons for restaurants(*) 10% discount from the best rate for accommodation by each hotel and 10% discount for restaurants (*) Complimentary coupons for restaurants are only available at selected hotels. Hotels that offer the Benefits Program Appendix 2 Information on Properties 1. Portfolio  Portfolio consisting of competitive hotels in areas with strong leisure lodging demand  Selectively invest in locations with high growth potential of leisure demand such as Strategic Investment Areas Portfolio Summary Total Assets JPY370.0Bn No. of Hotels 42 Hotels (33 in Strategic Investment Areas) No. of Guest Rooms 11,485 Rooms Strategic Investment Areas and Locations of Properties Existing properties Strategic Investment Areas Tokyo & the Bay Area(*1) (*1) Bay Area includes the coastal area of Tokyo Bay in Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures.

(*2) Osaka/Kyoto Area refers to Osaka and Kyoto prefectures. Tokyo 23 wards 2. Portfolio Diversification  Widely diversified and high-quality portfolio  Appeal to inbound visitors by international brands By Area and Rent(*1) Fixed Rent, etc. (F) Variable Rent (V) 52.2% 47.8% (*1) Based on the rent in revenue forecast of FY12/2021.

(*2) Based on the acquisition price. By Hotel Brand(*2) Of "Others," two hotels are planned to be Others(*3)rebranded to "Oriental Hotel" brand Dormy Inn, etc. By Grade(*2) Of "Economy," 1.4% is By Hotel Type(*2) Economy planned to be changed5% to "Mid-price" due to rebranding of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA

(*3) Of "Others," HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA and Hotel Keihan Universal City are planned to be rebranded to "Oriental Hotel" brand in June 2021 and July 2021, respectively. 3. Rent Structures Stability Upside (FY12/2021 forecast) Rent Structure(*1) Fixed rent Fixed rent + Revenue sharing Fixed rent + Variable rent Variable rent Management contract Total Type of Contract Lease contract Lease contract Lease contract Lease contract Management contract Type of Rent Fixed ○ ○ ○ - - - Variable - A certain percentage of sales exceeding the threshold A certain percentage of hotel GOP A certain percentage of hotel revenue or hotel GOP Hotel GOP - Real Estate Operating Revenue(*2)(%) (forecast for FY12/2021) JPY2,344MM (16.9%) JPY2,384MM (17.2%) JPY7,142MM (51.4%) JPY972MM (7.0%) JPY1,047MM (7.5%) JPY13,890MM (100.0%) Fixed Rent, etc.(*3) (%) JPY2,344MM (16.9%) JPY2,384MM (17.2%) JPY1,705MM (12.3%) JPY463MM (3.3%) JPY350MM (2.5%) JPY7,247MM (52.2%) Variable Rent (%) - 0 (0%) JPY5,437MM (39.1%) JPY509MM (3.7%) JPY696MM (5.0%) JPY6,642MM (47.8%) Involvement in Hotel Operation Low Low High High High - CAPEX Paid by JHR 1) Renewal of building and facilities 1)Renewal of building and facilities <3) Strategic investment> 1) Renewal of building and facilities

2) Fixtures and equipment

3) Strategic investment 1) Renewal of building and facilities

2) Fixtures and equipment

3) Strategic investment 1) Renewal of building and facilities

2) Fixtures and equipment

3) Strategic investment - No. of Properties 10 3 20 4 5 42 Acquisition Price (%) JPY32,375MM (8.7%) JPY31,904MM (8.6%) JPY256,876MM (69.4%) JPY19,235MM (5.2%) JPY29,640MM (8.0%) JPY370,031MM (100.0%) Hotels The Beach Tower Okinawa Hotel Francs CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN and other hotels Hilton Tokyo Bay Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi The HMJ Group Hotels(*4) The Ishin Group Hotels Hotel Keihan Universal City HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA Hilton Nagoya Mercure Yokosuka Chisun Hotel Kamata Chisun Inn Kamata ibis Tokyo Shinjuku ibis Styles Kyoto Station ibis Styles Sapporo Mercure Sapporo Mercure Okinawa Naha - (breakdown) (*1) Rent structure is categorized according to the rent contract for hotels of each asset owned by JHR.

(*2) Revenue from trademark rights is excluded from the real estate operating revenue in the table above.

(*3) Fixed rent includes fixed rent and utility income based on rent contract of non-hotel portion (offices, signage, car parks, retail shops, etc.) of asset owned by JHR.

(*4) The rent structure for The HMJ Group Hotels is only variable rent in 2021. (as of the end of December 2020) No. Property Name Hotel Type (*1) Grade (*2) No. of Guest Rooms Location Age (*3) Acquisition Price (JPY MM) (*4) Book Value (JPY MM) (*5) Appraisal Value Investment Ratio (*6) Revenue from Real Estate Operation (JPY1,000) (*7) NOI (JPY1,000) (*7) P/L from Real Estate Operation (JPY1,000) (*7) NOI Yield (actual) (*8) 21st Period (as of June 30, 2020) 21st Period (as of December 31, 2020) Appraisal Value (JPY MM) CAP Rate Appraisal Value (JPY MM) CAP Rate 1 Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Full-service Upper-middle 323 Hyogo 25.5 10,900 9,654 14,600 4.8% 13,900 4.8% 2.9% 176,149 (75,480) (372,925) (0.7%) 2 Oriental Hotel tokyo bay Full-service Mid-price 511 Chiba 25.7 19,900 17,367 32,100 4.4% 32,100 4.4% 5.4% (134,058) (253,226) (621,781) (1.3%) 3 Namba Oriental Hotel Limited-service Mid-price 258 Osaka 24.8 15,000 14,513 31,400 4.1% 31,400 4.1% 4.1% 415,818 310,818 147,170 2.1% 4 Oriental Hotel Hiroshima Full-service Upper-middle 227 Hiroshima 27.3 4,100 4,112 4,370 4.9% 4,130 4.9% 1.1% (96,585) (141,251) (230,949) (3.4%) 5 Hotel Nikko Alivila Resort Luxury 397 Okinawa 26.8 18,900 18,019 28,900 4.8% 28,800 4.8% 5.1% 263,662 114,808 (182,738) 0.6% 6 The Beach Tower Okinawa Resort Mid-price 280 Okinawa 16.8 7,610 6,495 10,100 4.4% 10,000 4.4% 2.1% 511,008 467,758 333,365 6.1% 7 Hakone Setsugetsuka Resort Mid-price 158 Kanagawa 14.3 4,070 3,622 5,310 4.9% 5,300 4.9% 1.1% 294,940 270,927 176,232 6.7% 8 Dormy Inn Kumamoto Limited-service Mid-price 291 Kumamoto 12.9 2,334 2,170 2,990 5.7% 3,030 5.6% 0.6% 194,460 171,991 126,234 7.4% 9 the b suidobashi Limited-service Mid-price 99 Tokyo 34.4 1,120 1,186 2,420 4.1% 2,280 4.1% 0.3% 21,249 10,443 (17,711) 0.9% 10 dormy inn・global cabin Asakusa Limited-service Economy 75 Tokyo 23.8 999 934 1,280 4.0% 1,280 4.0% 0.3% 63,995 55,087 41,283 5.5% 11 Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza Limited-service Mid-price 247 Fukuoka 25.8 2,130 2,038 4,510 4.4% 4,510 4.4% 0.6% 240,000 224,000 199,000 10.5% 12 Nara Washington Hotel Plaza Limited-service Mid-price 204 Nara 20.8 2,050 1,765 2,430 5.0% 2,430 5.0% 0.6% 150,000 134,000 98,000 6.5% 13 R&B Hotel Ueno-hirokoji Limited-service Economy 187 Tokyo 18.7 1,720 1,806 1,910 4.0% 1,910 4.0% 0.5% 97,300 82,881 66,292 4.8% 14 Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi Limited-service Economy 259 Tokyo 12.9 3,746 3,491 5,390 4.4% 5,390 4.4% 1.0% 272,674 242,314 205,537 6.5% 15 Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Limited-service Economy 164 Tokyo 23.8 2,108 2,042 2,930 4.1% 2,930 4.1% 0.6% 147,047 130,833 109,802 6.2% 16 Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae Limited-service Economy 257 Fukuoka 19.3 1,652 1,401 2,750 4.5% 2,750 4.5% 0.4% 141,039 126,347 108,128 7.6% 17 Hotel Keihan Universal City Resort Mid-price 330 Osaka 19.5 6,000 5,833 13,400 4.9% 15,400 5.0% 1.6% 558,039 481,584 392,871 8.0% 18 Chisun Inn Kamata Limited-service Economy 70 Tokyo 17.7 823 771 1,370 4.6% 1,370 4.6% 0.2% 22,167 15,131 5,399 1.8% 19 Chisun Hotel Kamata (*9) Limited-service Economy 105 Tokyo 28.9 1,512 1,458 1,930 4.6% 2,010 4.8% 0.4% 97,501 82,544 56,407 5.5% 20 Hilton Tokyo Bay Resort Luxury 828 Chiba 32.5 26,050 26,301 40,000 4.3% 39,900 4.3% 7.0% 1,978,209 1,694,658 1,509,889 6.5% 21 ibis Tokyo Shinjuku Limited-service Mid-price 206 Tokyo 40.3 7,243 7,903 9,900 4.1% 9,900 4.1% 2.0% 141,133 11,211 (102,802) 0.2% 22 ibis Styles Kyoto Station Limited-service Mid-price 215 Kyoto 11.8 6,600 6,641 10,200 4.3% 10,200 4.3% 1.8% 45,934 (1,980) (40,372) 0.0% 23 ibis Styles Sapporo Limited-service Mid-price 278 Hokkaido 10.4 6,797 6,522 11,100 4.7% 11,100 4.7% 1.8% 92,940 14,694 (68,172) 0.2% (as of the end of December 2020) No. Property Name Hotel Type (*1) Grade (*2) No. of Guest Rooms Location Age (*3) Acquisition Price (JPY MM) (*4) Book Value (JPY MM) (*5) Appraisal Value Investment Ratio (*6) Revenue from Real Estate Operation (JPY1,000) (*7) NOI (JPY1,000) (*7) P/L from Real Estate Operation (JPY1,000) (*7) NOI Yield (actual) (*8) 21st Period (as of June 30, 2020) 21st Period (as of December 31, 2020) Appraisal Value (JPY MM) CAP Rate Appraisal Value (JPY MM) CAP Rate 24 Mercure Sapporo Limited-service Mid-price 285 Hokkaido 11.7 6,000 5,789 10,600 4.7% 10,500 4.7% 1.6% 154,080 14,691 (80,122) 0.2% 25 Mercure Okinawa Naha Limited-service Mid-price 260 Okinawa 11.4 3,000 2,841 6,950 4.7% 6,940 4.7% 0.8% 0 (47,747) (113,015) (1.6%) 26 the b ikebukuro Limited-service Mid-price 175 Tokyo 38.5 6,520 6,593 7,280 4.2% 6,980 4.2% 1.8% 187,555 159,712 127,477 2.4% 27 the b hachioji Limited-service Mid-price 196 Tokyo 34.4 2,610 2,681 2,770 5.1% 2,560 5.1% 0.7% 204,505 175,614 142,101 6.7% 28 the b hakata Limited-service Mid-price 175 Fukuoka 23.3 2,300 2,347 4,550 4.3% 4,330 4.3% 0.6% 33,079 19,660 (2,580) 0.9% 29 Hotel Francs Full-service Mid-price 222 Chiba 29.4 3,105 3,145 4,120 4.6% 4,080 4.6% 0.8% 300,000 237,804 192,619 7.7% 30 Mercure Yokosuka Full-service Mid-price 160 Kanagawa 27.2 1,650 1,634 3,450 4.6% 3,310 4.6% 0.4% 112,624 10,456 (24,779) 0.6% 31 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa Resort Upper-middle 361 Okinawa 15.9 14,950 14,878 17,500 4.9% 17,200 4.9% 4.0% 45,833 (38,612) (329,030) (0.3%) 32 ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel) Full-service Luxury 238 Hiroshima 10.3 17,320 17,294 21,200 4.6% 21,000 4.6% 4.7% 895,756 511,061 290,487 3.0% 33 CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN Limited-service Mid-price 268 Tokyo 11.0 6,705 6,613 7,610 4.0% 7,430 4.0% 1.8% 349,971 323,336 283,025 4.8% 34 Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station Full-service Upper-middle 221 Fukuoka 35.5 7,197 9,473 15,200 4.6% 15,200 4.6% 1.9% 373,331 124,751 (284,573) 1.7% 35 Holiday Inn Osaka Namba Limited-service Mid-price 314 Osaka 12.4 27,000 26,941 26,500 4.3% 26,500 4.3% 7.3% 48,000 (1,019) (192,538) 0.0% 36 HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA (*10) Limited-service Economy 263 Fukuoka 21.7 5,248 5,451 6,530 4.8% 6,650 4.8% 1.4% 468,119 351,497 315,876 6.7% 37 Hilton Nagoya Full-service Luxury 460 Aichi 31.9 15,250 15,696 15,000 4.2% 15,000 4.2% 4.1% 816,688 201,653 33,609 1.3% 38 Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport Full-service Upper-middle 548 Chiba 27.4 13,175 13,343 13,500 4.6% 13,400 4.6% 3.6% 123,748 35,932 (185,608) 0.3% 39 International Garden Hotel Narita Full-service Mid-price 463 Chiba 24.6 9,125 9,196 9,500 4.8% 9,500 4.8% 2.5% 136,052 91,442 (56,863) 1.0% 40 Hotel Nikko Nara Full-service Upper-middle 330 Nara 22.8 10,373 10,357 9,840 4.8% 9,790 4.8% 2.8% 35,000 (13,029) (159,944) (0.1%) 41 Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi Limited-service Mid-price 124 Osaka 2.9 2,738 2,816 2,900 4.6% 2,840 4.7% 0.7% 9,200 (2,050) (14,942) (0.1%) 42 Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Full-service Upper-middle 453 Tokyo 25.0 62,400 63,607 68,400 3.7% 68,100 3.7% 16.9% 258,300 6,320 (267,118) 0.0% Total or Average (42 properties) - - 11,485 - 22.9 370,031 366,760 494,690 4.5% 493,330 4.6% 100.0% 10,247,822 6,332,403 1,613,071 1.8% (*1) Under the category of Hotel Type, "Full-service" is full-service hotel, "Resort" is resort hotel, and"Limited-service" islimited-service hotel.

(*2) Mainly based on ADR, etc., JHR has classified the hotels into four categories as "luxury," "upper-middle," "mid-price," and "economy."

(*3) Average age: Weighted average calculated as follows. The sum of (acquisition price of each property x property age)/total acquisition price. (*4) The acquisition price in the Purchase & Sale Agreement for the Beneficial Interest in Trust, etc. is indicated. (Consumption tax, amount equivalent to consumption tax, brokerage fee, and other purchase-related costs are excluded.) (*5) Book value as of the end of December 2020. (*6) Investment ratio indicate percentage of the acquisition price of each asset to the total acquisition price. Numbers beyond one decimal place is rounded off. (*7) Actual for one year from January to December 2020. Since the lessees did not agree to disclose numbers in units of JPY1,000 for No. 11 and 12, amounts are rounded down to the nearest JPY million. (*8) NOI yield for the portfolio is calculated as follows: Total NOI for FY12/2020 (actual) (6,547,992 thousand yen)/total acquisition price of properties held as of the end of FY12/2020. (*9) The name has changed from Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo on January 1, 2021. (*10) The acquisition price of HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA was changed due to the exchange transaction of part of site on October 29, 2020. (*11) Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi was sold on July 1, 2020.

(as of the end of December 2020) To be expired No. Property Name Lease Type Rent Structure (*1) Lessee Hotel Operator/ Hotel Consulting and Management Company Lease/ MC Term Expiration Date of Contract Contractual Rent (*2) Rent Modification Summary Rent Modification Summary (After acquisition) Rent Modification Schedule (2021 to 2022) Timing Condition 2021 2022 1 Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Fixed-lease Fixed + Variable Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. 15 Dec. 2034 【2021】 Hotel AGOP x 86% (If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 【2022】 The Five HMJ Hotels amount (JPY3,221MM/year) + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY4,120MM, the excess x 85% is paid In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. Aug. 2020 Modified Structure (variable rent only from February 2020 to December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards) - - 2 Oriental Hotel tokyo bay 【2021】 Hotel AGOP x 79% (If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 【2022】 The Five HMJ Hotels amount (JPY3,221MM/year) + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY4,120MM, the excess x 85% is paid 3 Namba Oriental Hotel 【2021】Hotel AGOP x 91% (If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 【2022】 The Five HMJ Hotels amount (JPY3,221MM/year) + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY4,120MM, the excess x 85% is paid 4 Oriental Hotel Hiroshima 【2021】 Hotel AGOP x 89% (If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 【2022】 The Five HMJ Hotels amount (JPY3,221MM/year) + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY4,120MM, the excess x 85% is paid 5 Hotel Nikko Alivila Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd. 【2021】 Hotel AGOP x 74% (If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 【2022】 The Five HMJ Hotels amount (JPY3,221MM/year) + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY4,120MM, the excess x 85% is paid 6 The Beach Tower Okinawa Fixed-lease Fixed Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd. 20 Jun. 2026 JPY42MM/month The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. - - - - 7 Hakone Setsugetsuka Fixed-lease Fixed 20 Oct. 2026 JPY24MM/month The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. - - - - 8 Dormy Inn Kumamoto Fixed-lease Fixed 12 Mar. 2023 JPY16MM/month Rent can be modified through mutual agreement every three years. Apr. 2020 Same - - 9 dormy inn・global cabin Asakusa Lease Fixed 3 Mar. 2023 JPY5MM/month Rent can be modified through mutual agreement every three years. Apr. 2020 Same - - 10 Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza Lease Fixed Washington Hotel K.K. 3 Mar. 2021 JPY20MM/month Rent can be modified through mutual agreement. Apr. 2018 Same To be expired (Mar.) - 11 Nara Washington Hotel Plaza Lease Fixed 3 Mar. 2023 JPY11MM/month Rent can be modified through mutual agreement. Mar. 2020 Same - - 12 R&B Hotel Ueno-hirokoji Lease Fixed 20 Apr. 2022 JPY8MM/month Rent can be modified through mutual agreement. Apr. 2011 Increased (+3.0%) - To be expired (Apr.) 13 Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi Fixed-lease Fixed + Revenue sharing Greens Co., Ltd. 20 Jan. 2028 JPY21MM/month + Revenue sharing Rent can be modified through mutual agreement every five years. Apr. 2018 Same (Introduced revenue sharing) - - 14 Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Lease Fixed + Revenue sharing THE KAMOGAWA GRAND HOTEL, LTD. 3 Mar. 2023 JPY11MM/month + Revenue sharing Rent can be modified through mutual agreement. Mar. 2020 Same - - 15 Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae Lease Fixed Toyoko Inn Co., Ltd. 30 Sep. 2031 JPY11MM/month No rule has been stipulated. Oct. 2007 Increased (+9.4%) - - (as of the end of December 2020) To be expired No. Property Name Lease Type Rent Structure (*1) Lessee Hotel Operator/ Hotel Consulting and Management Company Lease/ MC Term Expiration Date of Contract Contractual Rent (*2) Rent Modification Summary Rent Modification Summary (After acquisition) Rent Modification Schedule (2021 to 2022) Timing Condition 2021 2022 16 Hotel Keihan Universal City Lease Fixed + Revenue sharing K.K. Hotel Keihan 20 Jun. 2021 Nondisclosure(*3) Nondisclosure(*3) Jul. 2014 Modified Structure Lessee changed and Modified Structure (from Jul.) - 17 Chisun Inn Kamata Fixed-lease Variable Solare Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd. SHR Hotels, Co., Ltd. 7 Dec. 2026 Hotel GOP x 86% (If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) - Jan. 2020 Same - - 18 Chisun Hotel Kamata (*4) Fixed-lease Variable 5 Dec. 2025 Hotel GOP x 86% (If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) - Jul. 2015 Modified Structure Lessee changed and Modified Structure (from Jan.) - 19 Hilton Tokyo Bay Fixed-lease Fixed + Revenue sharing THE DAI-ICHI BUILDING CO., LTD. Hilton International Company 4 Dec. 2022 JPY163MM/month + Revenue sharing Rent can be modified through mutual agreement. Jan. 2019 Renewed (Increased) - To be expired (Dec.) 20 ibis Tokyo Shinjuku - Management contract - AAPC Japan K.K. 12 Jun. 2024 Amount equivalent to hotel GOP - Jul. 2012 Modified Structure - - 21 ibis Styles Kyoto Station - Management contract 5 Dec. 2024 Amount equivalent to hotel GOP - - - - - 22 ibis Styles Sapporo - Management contract 5 Dec. 2024 Amount equivalent to hotel GOP - - - - - 23 Mercure Sapporo - Management contract 15 Sep. 2029 Amount equivalent to hotel GOP - - - - - 24 Mercure Okinawa Naha - Management contract 10 Apr. 2024 Amount equivalent to hotel GOP - - - - - 25 Mercure Yokosuka Fixed-lease Variable AAPC Japan K.K. 5 Aug. 2024 Linked to hotel GOP The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. Aug. 2019 Renewed (Increased) - - 26 the b ikebukuro Fixed-lease Fixed + Variable Ishin Ikebukuro Operations K.K. 9.5 Jul. 2024 【2021】JPY38MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP 【2022】JPY80MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. Oct. 2020 Fixed rent was changed (Reduction) - - 27 the b hachioji Fixed-lease Fixed + Variable Ishin Hachioji Operations, Y.K. 9.5 Jul. 2024 【2021】JPY21MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP 【2022】JPY45MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. Oct. 2020 Fixed rent was changed (Reduction) - - 28 the b hakata Fixed-lease Fixed + Variable Ishin Hakata Operations K.K. 9.5 Jul. 2024 【2021】JPY28MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP 【2022】JPY59MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. Oct. 2020 Fixed rent was changed (Reduction) - - 29 the b suidobashi Fixed-lease Fixed + Variable Ishin Suidobashi Operations K.K. 5 Dec. 2026 【2021】JPY13MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP 【2022】JPY30MM/year + Linked to hotel AGOP The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. Oct. 2020 Fixed rent was changed (Reduction) - - 30 Hotel Francs Fixed-lease Fixed K.K. Bridal Produce 19 Oct. 2024 JPY25MM/month The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. - - - - 31 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa Fixed-lease Fixed + Variable Lagoon resort Nago Co., Ltd. 10 Dec. 2030 【2021】Hotel AGOP x 89% (If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 【2022】JPY550MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY655MM, the excess x 95% is paid In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. Aug. 2020 Modified Structure (variable rent only from February 2020 to December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards) - - 32 ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel) Fixed-lease Fixed + Variable K.K. A.I.C Hiroshima Management Luxury Hotels International of Hong Kong Limited 11 Dec. 2026 【2021】Hotel AGOP x 93% (If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 【2022】JPY348MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY360MM, the excess x 90% is paid In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. Aug. 2020 Modified Structure (variable rent only from February 2020 to December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards) - - (as of the end of December 2020) No. Property Name Lease Type Rent Structure (*1) Lessee Hotel Operator/ Hotel Consulting and Management Company Lease/ MC Term Expiration Date of Contract Contractual Rent (*2) Rent Modification Summary Rent Modification Summary (After acquisition) Rent Modification Schedule (2021 to 2022) Timing Condition 2021 2022 33 CANDEO HOTELS UENO-KOEN Fixed-lease Fixed Candeo Hospitality Management, Inc. 20 Feb. 2030 Nondisclosure(*3) Rent can be modified through mutual agreement every three years. Jul. 2016 Nondisclosure(*3) - - 34 Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station Fixed-lease Fixed + Variable Hotel Centraza Co., Ltd. 15 Dec. 2034 【2021】Hotel AGOP x 97% (If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 【2022】JPY425MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY442MM, the excess x 98% is paid In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. Aug. 2020 Modified Structure (variable rent only from February 2020 to December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards) - - 35 Holiday Inn Osaka Namba Fixed-lease Fixed + Variable OW Hotel Operations KK 15 Oct. 2031 【2021】Hotel AGOP x 98% (If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 【2022】JPY576MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY580MM, the excess x 97% is paid In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. Aug. 2020 Modified Structure (variable rent only from February 2020 to December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards) - - 36 HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA Fixed-lease Fixed K.K.ASCENT. 7 Jun. 2021 【Fixed rent】 ① May 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020: JPY20MM/month ② April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2026: JPY22MM/month The same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. Apr. 2019 Renewed (Increased) Lessee changed and Modified Structure (from Jun.) - 37 Hilton Nagoya Lease Variable Nagoya Hilton Co., Ltd. Hilton International Company 41 Dec. 2029 Nondisclosure(*3) Rent can be modified through mutual agreement. - - - - 38 Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport Fixed-lease Fixed + Variable KK NaritaKosuge Operations 20 Jun. 2037 【2021】Hotel AGOP x 95% (If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 【2022】JPY444MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY450MM, the excess x 93% is paid In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. Aug. 2020 Modified Structure (variable rent only from February 2020 to December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards) - - 39 International Garden Hotel Narita Fixed-lease Fixed + Variable KK NaritaYoshikura Operations 10 Jun. 2027 【2021】Hotel AGOP x 95% (If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 【2022】JPY336MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY360MM, the excess x 98% is paid In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. Aug. 2020 Modified Structure (variable rent only from February 2020 to December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards) - - 40 Hotel Nikko Nara Fixed-lease Fixed + Variable Hotel Management Co., Ltd. Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd. 10 Dec. 2030 【2021】Hotel AGOP x 95% (If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 【2022】JPY420MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY440MM, the excess x 95% is paid In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. Aug. 2020 Modified Structure (variable rent only from February 2020 to December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards) - - 41 Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi Fixed-lease Fixed + Variable K.K. HOTEL ORIENTAL EXPRESS 10 Mar. 2028 【2021】Hotel AGOP x 87% (If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 【2022】JPY110.4MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY128MM, the excess x 91% is paid In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. Aug. 2020 Modified Structure (variable rent only from February 2020 to December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards) - - 42 Hilton Tokyo Odaiba Fixed-lease Fixed + Variable Tokyo Humania Enterprise Inc. 11 Dec. 2029 【2021】Hotel AGOP x 97% (If the amount is below JPY0, it will be JPY0) 【2022】JPY1,600MM/year + when Hotel AGOP exceeds JPY1,660MM, the excess x 98% is paid In principle, the same rent will be applied until expiration of the contract. Aug. 2020 Modified Structure (variable rent only from February 2020 to December 2021) (variable rent ratio will be changed in 2022 onwards) - - (*1) Rent structure is as follows: (*2) Amount including car park and CAM without tax Fixed: Fixed rent (*3) The detailed content of the contract is not disclosed as consent on disclosure has not been obtained from the lessee. Variable: Variable rent (*4) The name was changed from Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo on January 1, 2021 and the conditions of the new contract are stated. Management contract: Management contract Fixed + Variable: Property paying both fixed and variable rent Fixed + Revenue sharing: When the sales of the hotel exceed pre-determined amount, additional rent is paid 6. Major CAPEX Ⅲ by Hotels (Numbers in parentheses are CAPEX amounts: JPY MM) FY12/2012 FY12/2013 FY12/2014 FY12/2015 FY12/2016 FY12/2017 FY12/2018 FY12/2019 FY12/2020 Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel - - - Chapel (36) Guest rooms on 7F (50) Balconies on each floor (62) Bar (85) Bridal salon (76) Private rooms at restaurant and balcony, etc. on 3F (19) Restaurant (30) Conversion of brides' room to guest rooms (40) - Oriental Hotel tokyo bay - Restaurant (45) - - Guest rooms on 4F (101) - Guest rooms on 11F to 12F (140) - - Namba Oriental Hotel - Corner rooms on 5F to 8F (10) - - Guest rooms on 9F (91) Guest rooms on 7F (77) Guest rooms on 6F (78) - - Hotel Nikko Alivila - - Guest rooms on 3F to 8F of North building and 3F to 5F of central building (333) - Guest rooms on 9F (55) Restaurant (31) - Guest rooms on 1F, etc. (16) - - Oriental Hotel Hiroshima - - Banquet room on 23F (10) - Guest rooms on 7F to 10F (43) Banquet room on 4F (38) - Chapel (10) Guest rooms on 13F to 14F (14) Increase number of seats in café (8.5) Ibis Tokyo Shinjuku Lobby and restaurant on 2F, and guest rooms on 3,5,7,9F (170) - - - Guest rooms on 3F to 10F (192) Guest rooms on 3F to 10F (312) - - - Holiday Inn Osaka Namba - - - - - - Guest rooms on 4,6,7,12F (115) Guest rooms on 10F to 11F (72) Guest rooms on 8F to 9F (72) - ibis Styles Sapporo - - - - - - Vacant space on 1F (28) - - Mercure Hotel Sapporo - - - - - - Banquet room (15) - - the b Ikebukuro - - - - - - Guest rooms on 3F to 10F, etc. (18) - - Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa - - - - - - - Restaurant (142) - Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station - - - - - - - Large-scale renovation works (1,690) - Hilton Tokyo Odaiba - - - - - - - - Banquet room (92) 7. Change in Number of COVID-19 Cases and Major Events Number of New Cases of COVID-19 in Japan (No. of cases) 9,000 8,000 January 23, Wuhan lockdown January 30, Public Health Emergency by WHOJuly 22, "Go To Travel" campaign started October 1, Tokyo was includedMarch 11, WHO declared COVID-19 as a pandemicMarch 13, National Emergency in the United States March 24, Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics were officially postponed in "Go To Travel" campaign April 7, State of Emergency in Japan (Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo, Fukuoka) 7,000 (as of February 17, 2021)December 28, "Go To Travel" Campaign was suspended January 7, State of Emergency (Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba)January 13, State of Emergency expanded to seven more prefectures February 7, State of Emergency extended to March 7 (excluding Tochigi)April 16, State of Emergency was expanded nationwide May 14, State of Emergency was lifted in 39 prefectures May 21, State of Emergency was lifted in Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo 6,000 May 25, State of Emergency was lifted nationwide 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 Jan. 2020 Feb. 2020 Mar. 2020 Apr. 2020 May 2020 Jun. 2020 Jul. 2020 Aug. 2020 Sep. 2020 Oct. 2020 Nov. 2020 Dec. 2020 Jan. 2021 Feb. 2021 February 17, vaccinations in Japan started for medical workers 8. RevPAR Variance to Previous Year by Region of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.  Diversified Portfolio Okinawa (3 properties) (vs 2019) Full Year 2020 Full Year 2021 (actual) (forecast)  Hotel Nikko Alivila

 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa

 Mercure Okinawa Naha Fukuoka (2 properties) (vs 2019) Full Year 2020 Full Year 2021 (actual) (forecast) Strategic Investment Areas  Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station  the b hakata Properties owned by JHR (*) Stating major hotels in each area out of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.  Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport  International Garden Hotel Narita Tokyo and Bay Area (6 properties) (vs 2019) Full Year 2020 Full Year 2021 (actual) (forecast)  Namba Oriental Hotel

 Holiday Inn Osaka Namba

 Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi

 ibis Styles Kyoto Station  Hilton Tokyo Odaiba

 Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

 ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

 the b ikebukuro

 the b hachioji

 the b suidobashi 9. The Five HMJ Hotels - Highlights Change in GOP and GOP ratio POG (JPY MM) 10,000 8,000 6,000 4,000 2,000 0 GOP GOP ratio CY2011 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% GOP ratio CY2008 CY2009 CY2010 CY2012 CY2013 CY2014 CY2015 CY2016 CY2017 CY2018 CY2019 CY2020 CY2021 (forecast) (forecast) Change in KPI (JPY) 25,000 CY2008 ADRRevPAROCC 80.4% 76.7% 82.7% 86.1% 86.9% 87.7% 88.4% 91.0% 89.9% 90.5% RAPveR ・ RDA 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 100% 80% 60% 40% 20% 0% OCC CY2007 CY2009 CY2010 CY2011 CY2012 CY2013 CY2014 CY2015 CY2016 CY2017 CY2018 CY2019 CY2020 CY2021 (forecast) (forecast) 10. Balance Sheet (Unit: JPY MM) (as of) FY12/2019 End of Fiscal Year December 31, 2019 FY12/2020 End of Fiscal Year December 31, 2020 Variance ASSETS Current Assets 37,762 29,841 (7,921) Cash and Deposits(*1) 34,343 28,553 (5,790) Operating Accounts Receivables 2,779 672 (2,107) Others 638 615 (23) Noncurrent Assets 377,608 370,221 (7,386) Net Property and Equipment 340,522 333,303 (7,219) Buildings in Trust(*2) 118,128 114,887 (3,241) Land in Trust 219,901 216,410 (3,490) Others(*3) 2,493 2,006 (487) Intangible Assets 33,804 33,991 186 Other Assets 3,280 2,926 (354) Leasehold and Security Deposits 162 162 - Others 3,117 2,763 (354) Deferred Assets 351 233 (118) TOTAL ASSETS 415,722 400,296 (15,426) (as of) FY12/2019 End of Fiscal Year December 31, 2019 FY12/2020 End of Fiscal Year December 31, 2020 Variance LIABILITIES Current Liabilities 16,627 28,922 12,295 Operating Accounts Payable 1,485 2,654 1,169 Short-term Loans - 12,782 12,782 Current Portion of Investment Corporation Bond - 1,500 1,500 Current Portion of Long-term Loans Payable 12,782 10,800 (1,982) Accounts Payable 1,313 672 (641) Advances Received 909 423 (485) Others 137 90 (46) Long-term Liabilities 162,572 150,172 (12,400) Investment Corporation Bonds 41,600 40,100 (1,500) Long-term Loans Payable 114,372 103,572 (10,800) Tenant Leasehold and Security Deposits 5,722 5,397 (325) Derivative Liabilities 416 767 351 Others 461 335 (126) TOTAL LIABILITIES 179,200 179,095 (104) NET ASSETS Unitholders' Capital 186,894 186,894 - Capital Surplus 21,746 21,746 - Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment 11,794 10,617 (1,176) Reserve for Special Advanced Depreciation - 1,174 1,174 Reserve for Special Account for Tax Purpose Reduction Entry 1,174 - (1,174) Unappropriated Retained Earnings 15,290 1,527 (13,762) Others (377) (759) (382) TOTAL NET ASSETS 236,522 221,201 (15,321) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND NET ASSETS 415,722 400,296 (15,426) (*2) The sum of buildings in trust, structures in trust, machinery and equipment in trust, tools, furniture and fixtures in trust, and construction in progress in trust.

(*1) Cash and deposits in trust is included.

(*3) The sum of machinery and equipment, tools, furniture and fixtures, and construction in progress. 12. Portfolio Map  Portfolio consisting of competitive hotels in areas with strong leisure lodging demand  Selectively invest in locations with high growth potential of leisure demand such as Strategic Investment Areas 11,485 Rooms No. of Guest Rooms 11 16 28 34 36 JPY370.0Bn No. of Hotels 42 Hotels Total Assets the b hachioji Strategic Investment Areas Existing properties Limited-service hotel Full-service hotel Resort hotel Osaka/Kyoto Area(*2)FukuokaArea 8 5 25 31 6 Okinawa Area 3 17 35 41 23 24 Hokkaido Area 22 7 Tokyo & the Bay Area(*1) 18 27 29 38 39 30 2 20 37 12 40 4 32 1 Tokyo 23 wards 9 1014 15 42 26 13 33 21 18 19 (*1) Bay Area includes the coastal area of Tokyo Bay in Kanagawa and Chiba prefectures.

(*2) Osaka/Kyoto Area refers to Osaka and Kyoto prefectures. 1 Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel 9 the b suidobashi dormy inn・ global cabin Asakusa 10 Chisun Hotel Kamata 19 Chisun Inn Kamata Oriental Hotel tokyo bay 2 Namba Oriental Hotel 3 Hakata Nakasu Washington Hotel Plaza 11 12 Nara Washington R&B Hotel Hotel Plaza Ueno-hirokoji Hilton Tokyo Bay 20 27 the b hakata 28 Hotel Francs Oriental Hotel Hiroshima 4 Hotel Nikko Alivila 5 13 (as of February 25, 2021) 6 7 The Beach Hakone Tower Okinawa Setsugetsuka Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi 14 ibis Tokyo Shinjuku Dormy Inn Kumamoto 8 Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae 15 21 Toyoko Inn Hakata-guchi Ekimae 16 ibis Styles Kyoto Station 22 29 ibis Styles Sapporo 23 Mercure Yokosuka 30 Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa Mercure Sapporo 24 31 Hotel Keihan Universal City 17 Mercure Okinawa Naha 25 32 ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA (Sheraton CANDEO HOTELS 33 Grand Hiroshima Hotel) UENO-KOEN the b ikebukuro 26 Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station 34 Holiday Inn Osaka Namba 35 HOTEL ASCENT FUKUOKA 36 Hilton Nagoya Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport International Garden Hotel Narita Hotel Nikko NaraHotel Oriental Express Osaka ShinsaibashiHilton Tokyo Odaiba Appendix 3 Investors Composition and Investment Unit Price 1. Major Unitholders and Classifications of Unitholders Top 10 Major Unitholders As of the end of June 2020 Rank Name No. of Units %(*) 1 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust) 621,578 13.92 2 Japan Trustee Service Bank, Ltd. (Trust) 462,840 10.37 3 STICHTING PGGM DEPOSITARY PGGM LISTED REAL ESTATE PF FUND 350,747 7.86 4 The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. (Investment Trust) 190,091 4.25 5 BNYM AS AGT/CLTS 10 PERCENT 186,509 4.17 6 THE CHASE MANHATTAN BANK, N.A. LONDON SPECIAL ACCOUNT NO.1 184,356 4.13 7 Trust and Custody Services Bank, Ltd. (Securities Investment Trust) 140,364 3.14 8 STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT - TREATY 505234 59,561 1.33 9 Shikoku Railway Company 56,989 1.27 10 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 140044 50,763 1.13 Total 2,303,798 51.62 As of the end of December 2020 Rank Name No. of Units %(*) 1 The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust) 739,108 16.56 2 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust) 429,005 9.61 3 The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. (Investment Trust) 226,474 5.07 4 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Securities Investment Trust) 162,196 3.63 5 BNYM AS AGT/CLTS 10 PERCENT 158,778 3.55 6 SDSS K INVESTCO LIMITED 117,567 2.63 7 ELLIOTT INTERNATIONAL LP 93,886 2.10 8 THE BANK OF NEW YORK 133970 67,259 1.50 9 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 140044 63,797 1.42 10 STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT - TREATY 505234 63,476 1.42 Total 2,121,546 47.54 (*) The total units held by each investor to the total units issued by JHR as of the end of June 2020 and the end of December 2020, respectively. (Rounded off to two decimal places.) Owners of the Investment Units As of the end of June 2020 Owners No. of Investors No. of Units Individuals & Others 39,485 598,621 Financial Institutions (Incl. Securities Firms) 100 1,675,074 Other Domestic Firms 462 127,579 Foreign Firms & Individuals 445 2,061,073 Total 40,492 4,462,347 No. of Investors No. of Units As of the end of December 2020 2.8% Individuals & OthersFinancial Institutions (Incl. Securities Firms)Other Domestic Firms Foreign Firms & Individuals Owners No. of Investors No. of Units Individuals & Others 34,136 498,318 Financial Institutions (Incl. Securities Firms) 83 1,765,849 Other Domestic Firms 412 119,807 Foreign Firms & Individuals 486 2,078,373 Total 35,117 4,462,347 No. of Units 11.1% 2.6% (*) Percentage of investors is percentage of owners in each segment to the total number of investors in JHR, and percentage of investment units is percentage of investment units owned by each segment to the total investment units issued as of respective date (both rounded off to one decimal place). 2. Changes in Investment Unit Price and Market Capitalization Changes in the investment unit price and market capitalization (Based on the closing price) Price of the investment unit: JPY52,500 Total market capitalization: JPY234.2Bn (based on the closing price of January 29, 2021) (*1) Price of the real estate investment securities may fall depending on the fluctuations of price of the real estate under management or profitability, etc., and investors may suffer losses. Investors may also suffer losses through the bankruptcy or deteriorated financial condition of the issuer. With reference to the risk of investment in JHR units, please see Securities Report dated March 27, 2020 and Midterm Securities Report dated September 24, 2020. (*2) (JPY) 120,000 Market CapitalizationInvestment Unit Price of JHR 100,000 Apr. 2013 PO JPY20.5Bn 80,000 60,000 Sep. 2012 PO(*2) JPY5.0BnJan. 2015 PO(*2) JPY15.6BnSep. 2014 PO JPY10.1Bn Jun. 2015 PO(*2) JPY10.7Bn Jan. 2016 Jun. 2017 Jan. 2019 PO(*2) JPY14.6Bn PO(*2) JPY18.6Bn PO(*2) JPY33.3Bn Jul. 2016 PO(*2) JPY34.7Bn 40,000 (JPY MM) 450,000 300,000 150,000 20,000 0 0 Including OA Comparison with REIT Index and TOPIX of Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) (*) 100 is the closing price of JHR unit, REIT index and TOPIX at TSE dated April 2, 2012. REIT Index of TSE is an index of a weighted average of the market capitalization of all REITs listed on TSE. Investment Unit Price of JHRTSE REIT IndexTOPIX 600 500 400 300 200 100 0 Appendix 4 Summary of the Asset Management Company 1. Summary of the Asset Management Company Company Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Location Ebisu Neonato 4F, 4-1-18 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0013 August 10, 2004 JPY300MM as of December 31, 2020 Rockrise Sdn Bhd, Kyoritsu Maintenance Co., Ltd., ORIX Corporation Representative Director Hisashi Furukawa Registration and Licenses Building Lots and Buildings Transaction Business Operator, Governor of Tokyo (4) No. 83613 Discretionary Transaction Agent by Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism No. 38 Financial Instruments Trading Company, Director-General of Kanto Local Finance Bureau No. 334 Member of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan Member of The Japan Investment Advisers Association 2. Features and Governance of the Asset Management Company Mission Statement "Provide attractive hotel investment opportunities to investors as specialist in investment and management of hotel assets. Gain trust from our stakeholders, and contribute to local communities and society through investing and managing hotel assets." Code of Conduct As an independent asset management company, all employees and officers at JHRA should have a "spirit of challenge" aiming to constantly provide high added value. Also, "teamwork" is inevitable to provide high added value. JHRA recognizes "challenge" and "teamwork" as essential value which our code of conduct is based upon. Challenge  Be a self-starter, take initiative and demonstrate drive

 Set high goal and strive

 Respect creativity and innovation

 Promote challenge, free from fear of failure Teamwork  Respect teamwork and collaborate with team-mates

 Respect others. Respect values and opinions of others

 Promote "sharing" (idea, knowledge, information, goal, achievement, joy of achievement, lesson, etc.)

 Make effort for open, frank and sincere communication 2. Features and Governance of the Asset Management Company (cont.) Advanced Expertise  Ability to propose transaction scheme, execute transaction, and plan and execute unprecedented measures of asset management based on in-depth understanding of hotel operation and track record of such asset management.

 Extensive experience of renovation and rebranding through collaboration with many hotel lessees and hotel operators.

 Strong and long-term relationships with a large number of hotel lessees and hotel operators.

 High analytical skills and accurate judgement capacity based on rich information and data obtained through a broad network and high credibility. Ensured Independence  No director and employee of JHRA is a seconded employee from sponsor.

 Part-time directors from our main sponsor, SC CAPITAL PARTNERS group and non-sponsor-related full-time directors each account for half of JHRA's board of directors.

 With regard to transactions with sponsor-related parties and JHR, JHRA has set strict decision-making rules. In principle, in addition to obtaining approval by Compliance Committee which includes an outside specialist, who is authorized to dismiss proposals, JHRA is required to obtain approval from JHR's board of directors' meetings (directors are all third-party members who do not have any relationship with the sponsor-related parties).

 As our main sponsor, SC CAPITAL PARTNERS group is also an independent asset management company, it fully understands and respects importance of JHRA's independency. JHRA conducts asset management business based upon its own judgement. Disclaimer This material is prepared and provided solely for the purpose of providing information and not to offer, solicit, or do business, etc. with specific products including purchase of investment units, investment unit subscription rights, or investment corporation bonds of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation ("JHR") or any other particular products. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. This material is neither a disclosure document nor an investment report required under or prepared pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations and related government ordinances, Cabinet Office regulations, listing rules by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Regulations of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan, or other related rules and regulations. This material contains forward-looking statements about financial conditions, operational results, and businesses of JHR, as well as plans and intentions of JHR and its asset management company, Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd ("JHRA"). Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or performance of JHR to materially differ from those expressed or implied forecasts. Those forecasts are made based on JHR's present and future business strategies and assumptions relating to the political and economic circumstances surrounding JHR in the future. Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained in this material. However, there can be no assurance that the information is accurate, complete, appropriate or fair. The information may be revised or retracted without prior notice. Regarding the offering and trading of investment units, investment unit subscription rights or investment corporation bonds, financial institutions may charge you pre-determined handling fees and other charges aside from the price of the investment units, investment unit subscription rights or investment corporation bonds. Since neither JHR nor JHRA handles the offering and trading of investment units, investment unit subscription rights or investment corporation bonds, please ask financial institutions for the amount, upper limit, and calculation methods of such fees and other charges. JHR mainly invests in real estate-related assets, primarily hotels which are subject to change in values. Therefore, unitholders, holders of investment unit subscription rights and investment corporation bonds may suffer losses due to economic conditions of the real estate market or securities market, economic situations including interest rate environment, the nature of investment units, investment unit subscription rights, and investment corporation bonds, dependency on mechanisms and related persons of investment corporations, changes in legal systems related to real estate (include tax regulations, building regulations and others), damage caused to the real estate-related assets by natural disasters, fluctuation in prices or profitability of the real estate-related assets, nature of the trust beneficiary rights under management, delisting of the investment units, or worsening financial position or insolvency of JHR. For details, please refer to the Articles of Incorporation, Securities Registration Statement, Annual Securities Report and Extraordinary Report, etc. of JHR. The contents of this material may not be copied or reproduced without our prior permission. Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Financial Instruments Trading Company Director-General of Kanto Local Finance Bureau No. 334 Member of The Investment Trust Association, Japan Member of The Japan Investment Advisers Association Attachments Original document

