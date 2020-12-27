Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rating

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
December 25, 2020
REIT Issuer:
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)
Kaname Masuda, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO
Contact:
Makoto Hanamura
Executive Director
Head of Planning Group, Operations Division
TEL: +81-3-6422-0530
Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rating
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you that Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (hereinafter called "JCR"), which JHR receives a rating from, publicly announced as of today that it changed the outlook of issuer rating for JHR as follows.
|
１. Details of the Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
After
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issuer Rating
|
A+
|
A+
|
|
(Rating Outlook)
|
(Stable)
|
(Negative)
|
|
|
|
*For details, please refer to News Release and website of JCR. Website of JCR: https://www.jcr.co.jp/en/
* Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/
1
