JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8985)
Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rating

12/27/2020 | 02:51pm EST
This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

December 25, 2020

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

Executive Director

Head of Planning Group, Operations Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

Notice Concerning Change in Outlook of Credit Rating

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you that Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. (hereinafter called "JCR"), which JHR receives a rating from, publicly announced as of today that it changed the outlook of issuer rating for JHR as follows.

. Details of the Change

Before

After

Issuer Rating

A+

A+

(Rating Outlook)

(Stable)

(Negative)

*For details, please refer to News Release and website of JCR. Website of JCR: https://www.jcr.co.jp/en/

* Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 25 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2020 19:50:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
