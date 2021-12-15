Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Completion of Sale of Asset (ibis Tokyo Shinjuku)

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

December 15, 2021

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

Director of the Board, Managing Director,

Head of Finance and Planning Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

Notice Concerning Completion of Sale of Asset

(ibis Tokyo Shinjuku)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") is pleased to announce that JHR completed the sale today of the following asset in accordance with the press release "Notice Concerning Sale of Asset (ibis Tokyo Shinjuku)" on September 15, 2021.

1. Summary of the Sold Asset

Name of sold asset ibis Tokyo Shinjuku Category of sold asset Real estate beneficial interest in trust Sale price (*1) JPY11,300,000,000

(*1) The sale price does not include expenses for sale.

(*2) For details of the sold asset above, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Sale of Asset (ibis Tokyo Shinjuku)" on September 15, 2021.

* Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

1