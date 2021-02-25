Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Difference Between Operating Forecast and Actual Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2020 (21st Period)
02/25/2021 | 01:34am EST
This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
February 25, 2021
REIT Issuer:
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985) Kaname Masuda, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEOContact:
Makoto Hanamura Executive Director
Head of Planning Group, Operations Division TEL: +81-3-6422-0530
Notice Concerning Difference Between Operating Forecast and Actual Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2020 (21st Period), and Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period)
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of the difference between the operating forecast for the fiscal year ended December 2020 (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020), announced in "Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2020 (21st Period)" dated January 8, 2021 and the actual results announced today. JHR also announces the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021) as follows.
1.
Difference between operating forecast and forecast of dividend and actual results for the fiscal year ending December 2020
(January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020)
Operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Dividend per unit
(Excess of earnings exclusive)
Dividend per unitresulting fromexcess of earnings
Previous forecast
(A)
JPY1M13,818
JPY1M3,094
JPY1M1,306
JPY1M1,435
JPY390
JPY－
Forecast this time (Actual results)
(B)
JPY1M13,838
JPY1M3,176
JPY1M1,398
JPY1M1,527
JPY410
JPY－
Variance (C) = (B)－(A)
JPY1M20
JPY1M81
JPY1M92
JPY1M92
JPY20
JPY－
Variance ratio (D) = (C) / (A)
%0.1
%2.6
%7.0
%6.4
%5.1
%－
(Reference)
Net income per unit for the full fiscal year: ¥342
(Calculated based on the average number of investment units during the period (4,462,347 units))
(*1)
Dividend per unit is calculated based on the number of investment units issued as of today: 4,462,347 units.
(*2)
Total dividend is planned to be an amount of net income plus the reversed amount of reserve for temporary difference
adjustment in the amount of ¥305 million.
(*3)
For the details of the result of operation and dividend above, please refer to "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended
December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)" dated today.
(*4)
Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen and percentages are rounded off to the nearest first decimal
place. The same shall apply hereinafter.
2. Rationale for revisions to the operating forecast for the fiscal year ended December 2020 (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020)
Due to the increase in variable rent resulting from the fact that the results of performance of the hotels owned by JHR were slightly higher than those previously announced, and together with the revision of various expenses and other operating expenses related to properties, there was a difference of more than 5% in the results of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2020 (21st Period).
3.Operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)
Operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Dividend per unit (Excess of earnings exclusive)
Dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings
Fiscal year ending December 2021
Midterm
JPY1M
4,556
JPY1M
(750)
JPY1M
(1,636)
JPY1M
(1,637)
JPY－
JPY－
Fiscal year ending December 2021
Full year
JPY1M13,920
JPY1M2,715
JPY1M879
JPY1M877
JPY270
JPY－
(Reference)
Forecast of net income per unit for the full fiscal year: ¥196
(Calculated based on the estimated average number of investment units during the period (4,462,347 units))
(*1)
Dividend per unit is calculated based on the number of investment units issued as of today: 4,462,347 units.
(*2)
Total dividend is planned to be an amount of net income plus the reversed amount of reserve for temporary difference
adjustment in the amount of ¥330 million.
(*3)
For the assumptions of the operating forecast and dividend forecast above, please refer to "
Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below.
(*4)
Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen and percentages are rounded off to the nearest first decimal
place. The same shall apply hereinafter.
4.
Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend
The following is the comparison and the major factors causing the variance between the operating results and dividend for the full fiscal year ended December 2020 (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020) and the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the full fiscal year ending December 2021.
(Unit: millions of yen)
Comparison with Previous
Sale of
Existing
Period
(B)-(A)
%
Property
(*2)
Property
Major Factors Causing the Variance
No. of Properties
42
42
42
Acquisition Price
343,038
343,038
343,038
Properties
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating Revenue
Reasl Estate Operating Revenue
13,838
10,243
13,920
10,495
10,243
13,920
Fixed Rent
Composition
7,640
72.8%
7,491
73.1%
6,345
45.6%
Other Rent
Composition
892
8.5%
854
8.3%
932
6.7%
Variable Rent
Composition
1,963
18.7%
1,896
18.5%
6,642
47.7%
Gain on Sale of Properties, etc.
3,343
-
-
NOI (*8)
NOI Yield
6,5476.4%
6,2671.7%
9,4552.6%
NOI after Depreciation
(*8)
NOI Yield after Depreciation
1,778
5.1%
1,496
0.4%
4,628
1.3%
Operating Income
3,176
(428)
2,715
Ordinary Income
1,398
(2,205)
879
Net Income
1,527
(2,207)
877
Profit and Loss Statement
82
0.6%
(3,390)
3,472
3,425
32.6%
(232)
3,657
(1,294)(16.9%)
(149)
(1,145)
1) Decrease in fixed rent of the HMJ Group Hotels (*3) by JPY794 MM
2) Decrease in fixed rent of the Ishin Group Hotels (*4) by JPY7 MM
3) Decrease in fixed rent of Chisun Hotel Kamata by 93 MM (*5)
4) Decrease in fixed rent due to the change in lease scheme accompanying by rebranding by JPY172 MM (*6)
5) Decrease in fixed rent in tenants other than hotels by JPY78 MM
40
4.6%
(16)
57
4,679238.3%
(66)
4,745
1) Increase in variable rent of the HMJ Group Hotels by JPY4,319 MM
2) Increase in variable rent, etc. of the Accor Group Hotels (*7) by JPY659 MM
3) Decrease in variable rent of the Ishin Group Hotels by JPY181MM
4) Increase in variable rent of Chisun hotel Kamata by JPY38 MM
(*5)
5) Decrease in variable rent of other hotels by JPY89MM
(3,343)
-
(3,158)
(184)
2,9070.8%
44.4%
(200)
3,107
2,849160.3%
0.8%
(187)
3,037
(460)(14.5%)
(519)(37.1%)
(649)(42.5%)
Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment
(Negative Goodwill)
305
324
330
Total Dividends
1,829
-
1,204
Number of Units Issued (Unit)
4,462,347
4,462,347
4,462,347
Dividend per Unit (JPY)
410
-
270
Dividend
24
8.1%
(624)
(34.1%)
-
-
(140)
(34.1%)
Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment (*9) 2020: 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262 MM, Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY5 MM, Amortization of trademark rights: JPY37 MM 2021: 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262 MM, Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY11 MM, Amortization of trademark rights: JPY56 MM
(*1) The assumptions of the annualized effect for the result are as follows.
1) It is assumed that Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi sold on July 1, 2020, will not be held throughout the year and that there will be no gain on sale of real estate properties.
2) The full-year effect of the exchange of a part of the site of Hotel Ascent Fukuoka is assumed. A gain of exchange of real estate, etc. and extraordinary income by the acknowledgement of a claim for refund of the security deposit, which had not been recorded as security deposit are not assumed.
3) Fixed asset tax, city planning tax, etc. for Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba acquired in the fiscal year ended December 2019 (20th period) are assumed to be ¥337 million (for 12 months).
4) The trademark rights are assumed to be held throughout the year and will be amortized over 10 years using the straight-line method. Annualized amortization is assumed to be ¥56 million and is appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill).
(*2) Stating the amount of impact of sale of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi, which was sold on July 1, 2020.
(*3) HMJ Group Hotels refers to 14 hotels: Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, which JHR leases to HMJ, an affiliated company of asset management company (hereinafter called the "Five HMJ Hotels"), plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibash,
and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, which JHR leases to subsidiaries of HMJ. HMJ stands for Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*4) Ishin Group Hotels refers to 4 hotels: the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*5) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo was rebranded to Chisun Hotel Kamata with Solare Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. as the lessee on January 1, 2021. No fixed rent is posted due to a new fixed-term building lease contract, which resulted in a rent structure with only variable rent effective January 1, 2021.
(*6) Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Universal City are planned to be rebranded with HMJ subsidiaries as the lessees on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively. For the rent for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period) after rebranding, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below.
(*7) Accor Group Hotels refers to 6 hotels: ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*8) Each is calculated using the following formula. The same shall apply hereinafter.
NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses
NOI yield = NOI ÷ acquisition price
NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ acquisition price
(*9) For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below.
(Note)
The above is the forecast based on status of operation as of today, and actual dividend per unit may fluctuate. This forecast does not guarantee the amount of dividend shown above.
Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)
Item
Assumptions
Calculation
Period
・Full fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period): January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021
(365 days)
Assets under Management
・
The 42 properties owned by JHR as of today are assumed.
・It is assumed that there will be no change (acquisition of new property or disposition of property, etc.) in assets under management through the end of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period). However, the actual results may fluctuate depending on the changes in assets under management that may take place.
Operating Revenue
・Operating revenue is calculated based on the conditions of the lease and other effective contracts, taking into consideration the competitiveness of hotels, market environment, and other factors. If there are lease contracts with facilities other than hotels, such as commercial facilities and offices, operating revenue calculated based on the said lease contracts is included. It may fluctuate significantly due to the impact of COVID-19.
・Rents, etc. of the main hotels are calculated based on the following assumptions. (1) The HMJ Group Hotels
JHR concluded a memorandum of understanding for the fixed-term building lease contract with the HMJ Group Hotels on August 25, 2020. From January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, the rent is only variable rent and is calculated by multiplying the hotel AGOP (*1) by the variable rent ratio for each hotel. However, if AGOP is less than 0 (zero), the variable rent will be 0 (zero).
(Unit: millions of yen)
Hotel AGOP
Variable rentKobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel
Midterm
(0)
－
86.0%Oriental Hotel tokyo bayNamba Oriental Hotel
Hotel Nikko Alivila
Oriental Hotel Hiroshima
Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa
Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm
482
(54)
414－
626
166
642
161
1,382
(41)
116
(132)
79.0% 91.0% 74.0% 89.0% 89.0%
495
151
584
119
1,022－103－
Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (*2)
Full year Midterm
402 117
358 108
93.0%Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station
Full year Midterm
396 75
368 73
97.0%Holiday Inn Osaka Namba (*3)
Full year Midterm
402 (17)
389－
98.0%Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport
International Garden Hotel Narita
Full year Midterm Full year Midterm
(33) (62) 348 (3)
95.0% 95.0%
－ －330－
Hotel Nikko NaraHotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi (*3)
Full year Midterm Full year Midterm
189 (60) 124 (19)
95.0% 87.0%
179－117－
Full year
(41)
－
Item
Assumptions
Hotel AOPVariable rent ratioVariable rentHilton Tokyo OdaibaTotalMidterm Full year Midterm Full year
(105) 1,034 22 6,073
97.0%
－
－1,003 453 5,370
(*1) AGOP (adjusted GOP) is the amount calculated by subtracting certain fees and other items from GOP. GOP (gross operating profit) and GOL (gross operating loss) are the remainder after expenses incurred in hotel operation, such as personnel costs and general and administrative expenses, etc., are deducted from total sales. The same shall apply hereinafter
(*2) Stating the rent for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the major facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA. Fixed rent and variable rent for office and commercial tenants of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA are as follows.
(Unit: millions of yen)Variable rentFixed rent
Total rentMidterm Full year
3 7
240 476
244 483
(*3) It is assumed that Holiday Inn Osaka Namba and Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi are closed throughout the year.
(2) Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Univesal City
Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Univesal City are planned to be rebranded with HMJ subsidiaries as the lessees on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively. The assumptions for fixed and variable rent stipulated in the fixed-term building contract after rebranding concluded on February 12, 2021 are as follows. The starting date of the variable rent is January 1, 2022, and the variable rent is not expected in the fiscal year ending December 2021.
Lease term: June 18, 2021 to December 31, 2031
Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent
Fixed rent = ¥150 million (annual)
Fixed rent is waived from June 18, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The fixed rent to be recognized for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is expected to be ¥72 million, which is 6.4 months' worth of the average fixed rent of ¥11 million per month, divided proportionally by the total fixed rent of the whole lease period of ¥1,425 million.
Variable rent = [Hotel AGOP - AGOP base amount of ¥165 million] × Variable rent ratio (97.0%)
Lease term: July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2031
Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent
Fixed rent = ¥350 million (annual)
Fixed rent is waived from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The fixed rent to be recognized for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is expected to be ¥158 million, which is 6 months' worth of the average fixed rent of ¥26 million per month, divided proportionally by the total fixed rent of the whole lease period of ¥3,325 million.
Variable rent = [Hotel AGOP - AGOP base amount of ¥370 million] × Variable rent ratio (95.0%)
(*4)For Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Universal City, the variable rents from the current lessees before rebranding are not expected.
Item
Assumptions
(3) Income from management contracts (*5) and variable rent from other hotels with variable rent, etc.
(Unit: millions of yen)Midterm
Full yearibis Tokyo Shinjuku (*5)
2
90
ibis Styles Kyoto Station (*5) ibis Styles Sapporo (*5) Mercure Sapporo (*5) Mercure Okinawa Naha (*5) Mercure Yokosuka the b suidobashi (*6) the b ikebukuro (*6) the b hachioji (*6) the b hakata (*6)
(1)
52
33
228
(6)
224
44
99
Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Chisun Hotel Kamata (*7)
75－43－ － － －
101－59－ － － －
13
38
Chisun Inn Kamata Hilton Tokyo Bay Hilton Nagoya Total
7
19
Undisclosed (*8)
Undisclosed (*8)
Undisclosed (*8)
Undisclosed (*8)
365
1,265
(*5) For income from management contracts, it is assumed that each hotel's GOP amount is recognized as income from management contracts, and the management contract fees to be paid by JHR are recognized as an operating expense. If the performance for the midterm period is expected to be GOL, it is recognized as minus in the income from management contracts.
(*6) The variable rent for the Ishin Group Hotels is the sum of fixed and variable rent from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 due to the fixed-term building lease contract concluded on October 30, 2020, and the variable rent is recognized when GOP reaches the certain levels.
(*7) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo was rebranded to Chisun Hotel Kamata with Solare Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. as the lessee on January 1, 2021.
(*8) Undisclosed since tenants that concluded lease contracts did not agree to disclose rent revenue, etc.
・The following is the breakdown of variable rent and income from management contracts
(Unit: millions of yen)Midterm
Full yearThe HMJ Group Hotels
Office and commercial tenants (*9)
Other hotels with variable rent, etc. (16 hotels) Total (30 hotels)
453 3 365 821
5,370 7 1,265 6,642
(*9) Variable rent for office and commercial tenants of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA is shown.
(*10) For details of variable rent, please refer to page 51, "3. Reference Information; (ii) Assets under management; (C) Other major assets under management; C. Overview of the hotel business; a. Rent structures of hotels with variable rent, management contract or revenue sharing" of the "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)" dated February 25, 2021.
Item
Assumptions
Operating Expenses
・¥250 million is assumed as the risk of rent reduction, considering the possibility of the impact on operating revenue by rent reductions due to the impact of COVID-19.
・With respect to real estate leasing expenses, which constitute a major part of the operating expenses, expenses other than depreciation are calculated based on historical data, and variable factors are reflected in the calculation.
・It is assumed that ¥1,994 million will be recognized as expenses for fixed asset taxes, city planning taxes, etc.
・In general, fixed asset tax and city planning tax and other taxes and public dues on acquired assets are settled with the previous owners at the time of acquisition, calculated on a pro rata basis of the holding period. For JHR, such settlement amount is included in the acquisition price, and it will not be recognized as expenses for the calculation period.
・Capital expenditure is assumed to be ¥3,522 million (¥2,259 million for capital expenditure I, ¥1,263 million for capital expenditure II). Capital expenditure III is not planned for the fiscal year ending December 2021.
(*) JHR classifies capital expenditures into the following three categories. (I) Capital investment related to renewal of equipment and facilities of buildings which is required to maintain proper values of properties, (II) capital investment for fixtures, furniture and equipment that are not directly related to building structure or facilities but necessary for operating hotels, and (III) strategic capital investment such as renovating guest rooms, etc. for improving the competitiveness of the hotels.
・Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method including the planned capital expenditures above, and is assumed to be ¥4,813 million.
・Repair expenses for buildings are recognized as expenses in the assumed amount necessary for each operating period. Please note that the repair expenses of each operating period may differ materially from the forecast amount for various reasons, such as; (1) Emergency repair expenses may be necessary due to damage to buildings from unexpected causes; (2) The amount of repair expenses generally tends to increase in difference over time; and (3) Repair expenses are not required on a regular basis.
Non-operating
Expenses
・¥1,836 million is expected for borrowing-related costs, including interest expense, amortization for financing fee and arrangement fee, and other non-operating expenses.
・Expenses for issuance of new investment units and secondary offering are amortized over a period of three years by the straight-line method.
Interest-bearing Debt
・The balance of interest-bearing debt (sum of loans and investment corporation bonds) as of the end of December 2020 was ¥168,754 million and is assumed to be ¥168,754 million as of the end of December 2021.
・There are ¥23,582 million of loans due during the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period), however, it is assumed that the entire amount will be refinanced.
・There are ¥1,500 million of investment corporation bonds that mature during the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period), however, it is assumed that the same amount of investment corporation bonds will be issued.
Dividend per
Unit
・Dividend per unit for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) is calculated based on the following assumptions.
Net income
¥877 million
Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill)
50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (*1) Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (*2) Amortization of trademark rights (*3)
¥262 million
¥11 million
¥56 million
Distributable amount
¥1,208 million
Total number of investment units issued Dividend per unit
4,462,347 units
¥270
Item
Assumptions
(*1) ¥262 million (hereinafter called "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill") is scheduled to be paid out as dividends, with the remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment set as the maximum amount, for every fiscal year.
(*2) The amount recognized as a loss on retirement of noncurrent assets will be appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) and is expected to have no impact on dividend per unit.
(*3) The trademark rights are amortized over 10 years using the straight-line method. Amortization is expected to be recognized during the current fiscal year will be appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) and is expected to have no impact on dividend per unit.
・Dividend per unit may fluctuate due to various causes, such as fluctuation of rent revenue resulting from transfer of assets under management, change of tenants, etc. at hotels, change in the business environment of hotel business for hotel tenants, etc., unexpected repairs, and actual number of new investment units issued, etc.
・The remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) after the appropriation of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) for dividends for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) is expected to be ¥9,981 million.
Dividend per
Unit Resulting from Excess of Earnings
・It is assumed that the excess of earnings (dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings) will not be distributed.
Others
・It is assumed that revision in law, tax system, accounting standard, regulations of the listing, and regulations of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan that may impact the forecast above will not be made.
・It is assumed that unexpected major incident will not occur in the general economy, real estate market and hotel business environment, etc.
・The numerical values are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen in the assumptions above.
Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP
The numeral figures are based on figures obtained from hotel lessees, etc. Please note that these figures have not been audited or gone through other procedures. No guarantee is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the figures and information.
ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest yen. Sales and GOP are rounded off to the nearest millions of yen.
Occupancy rate and comparison with the previous period are rounded off to one decimal place.
<1> The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.(*1)
Fiscal year ended December 2020
Fiscal year ending December 2021
ResultsComparison with previous periodForecast this timeComparison with previous period
(51.1pt)
39.4%
5.4pt
(46.1pt) (48.6pt) (14.8%)
68.8% 54.2% 12,368
28.1pt 16.8pt (7.4%)
(22.6%) (19.0%) (66.0%)
16,398 14,947 4,868
22.8% 11.9% 7.3%
(63.7%) (64.8%) (62.1%)
11,289 8,105 11,010
107.3% 62.3% 3.2%
(57.5%) (59.6%)
23,455 34,466
(102.4%)
277
91.4% 50.3%－%
(84.2%) (92.1%)
(*1) The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. represents 24 hotels including the HMJ Group Hotels, the Ishin Group Hotels and the Accor Group Hotels.
(*2) ADR: Represents average daily rate, which is calculated by dividing revenue of the rooms department for a given period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms sold during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*3) RevPAR represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing total room revenue for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 25 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2021 06:33:11 UTC.