Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Difference Between Operating Forecast and Actual Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2020 (21st Period)

February 25, 2021 REIT Issuer: Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985) Kaname Masuda, Executive Director Asset Management Company: Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO Contact: Makoto Hanamura Executive Director Head of Planning Group, Operations Division TEL: +81-3-6422-0530 Notice Concerning Difference Between Operating Forecast and Actual Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2020 (21st Period), and Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period) Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of the difference between the operating forecast for the fiscal year ended December 2020 (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020), announced in "Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2020 (21st Period)" dated January 8, 2021 and the actual results announced today. JHR also announces the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021) as follows. 1. Difference between operating forecast and forecast of dividend and actual results for the fiscal year ending December 2020 (January 1, 2020 through June 30, 2020) Operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Net income Dividend per unit (Excess of earnings exclusive) Dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings Previous forecast (A) JPY1M 13,818 JPY1M 3,094 JPY1M 1,306 JPY1M 1,435 JPY 390 JPY － Forecast this time (Actual results) (B) JPY1M 13,838 JPY1M 3,176 JPY1M 1,398 JPY1M 1,527 JPY 410 JPY － Variance (C) = (B)－(A) JPY1M 20 JPY1M 81 JPY1M 92 JPY1M 92 JPY 20 JPY － Variance ratio (D) = (C) / (A) % 0.1 % 2.6 % 7.0 % 6.4 % 5.1 % － (Reference) Net income per unit for the full fiscal year: ¥342 (Calculated based on the average number of investment units during the period (4,462,347 units)) (*1) Dividend per unit is calculated based on the number of investment units issued as of today: 4,462,347 units. (*2) Total dividend is planned to be an amount of net income plus the reversed amount of reserve for temporary difference adjustment in the amount of ¥305 million. (*3) For the details of the result of operation and dividend above, please refer to "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)" dated today. (*4) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen and percentages are rounded off to the nearest first decimal place. The same shall apply hereinafter. 2. Rationale for revisions to the operating forecast for the fiscal year ended December 2020 (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020) Due to the increase in variable rent resulting from the fact that the results of performance of the hotels owned by JHR were slightly higher than those previously announced, and together with the revision of various expenses and other operating expenses related to properties, there was a difference of more than 5% in the results of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2020 (21st Period).

3. Operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021) Operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Net income Dividend per unit (Excess of earnings exclusive) Dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings Fiscal year ending December 2021 Midterm JPY1M 4,556 JPY1M (750) JPY1M (1,636) JPY1M (1,637) JPY － JPY － Fiscal year ending December 2021 Full year JPY1M 13,920 JPY1M 2,715 JPY1M 879 JPY1M 877 JPY 270 JPY － (Reference) Forecast of net income per unit for the full fiscal year: ¥196 (Calculated based on the estimated average number of investment units during the period (4,462,347 units)) (*1) Dividend per unit is calculated based on the number of investment units issued as of today: 4,462,347 units. (*2) Total dividend is planned to be an amount of net income plus the reversed amount of reserve for temporary difference adjustment in the amount of ¥330 million. (*3) For the assumptions of the operating forecast and dividend forecast above, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below. (*4) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen and percentages are rounded off to the nearest first decimal place. The same shall apply hereinafter. 4. Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend The following is the comparison and the major factors causing the variance between the operating results and dividend for the full fiscal year ended December 2020 (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020) and the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the full fiscal year ending December 2021. (Unit: millions of yen) Comparison with Previous Sale of Existing Period (B)-(A) % Property (*2) Property Major Factors Causing the Variance No. of Properties 42 42 42 Acquisition Price 343,038 343,038 343,038 Properties - - - - - - - - Operating Revenue Reasl Estate Operating Revenue 13,838 10,243 13,920 10,495 10,243 13,920 Fixed Rent Composition 7,640 72.8% 7,491 73.1% 6,345 45.6% Other Rent Composition 892 8.5% 854 8.3% 932 6.7% Variable Rent Composition 1,963 18.7% 1,896 18.5% 6,642 47.7% Gain on Sale of Properties, etc. 3,343 - - NOI (*8) NOI Yield 6,547 6.4% 6,267 1.7% 9,455 2.6% NOI after Depreciation (*8) NOI Yield after Depreciation 1,778 5.1% 1,496 0.4% 4,628 1.3% Operating Income 3,176 (428) 2,715 Ordinary Income 1,398 (2,205) 879 Net Income 1,527 (2,207) 877 Profit and Loss Statement 82 0.6% (3,390) 3,472 3,425 32.6% (232) 3,657 (1,294) (16.9%) (149) (1,145) 1) Decrease in fixed rent of the HMJ Group Hotels (*3) by JPY794 MM 2) Decrease in fixed rent of the Ishin Group Hotels (*4) by JPY7 MM

3) Decrease in fixed rent of Chisun Hotel Kamata by 93 MM (*5)

4) Decrease in fixed rent due to the change in lease scheme accompanying by rebranding by JPY172 MM (*6) 5) Decrease in fixed rent in tenants other than hotels by JPY78 MM 40 4.6% (16) 57 4,679 238.3% (66) 4,745 1) Increase in variable rent of the HMJ Group Hotels by JPY4,319 MM 2) Increase in variable rent, etc. of the Accor Group Hotels (*7) by JPY659 MM 3) Decrease in variable rent of the Ishin Group Hotels by JPY181MM

4) Increase in variable rent of Chisun hotel Kamata by JPY38 MM (*5) 5) Decrease in variable rent of other hotels by JPY89MM (3,343) - (3,158) (184) 2,907 0.8% 44.4% (200) 3,107 2,849 160.3% 0.8% (187) 3,037 (460) (14.5%) (519) (37.1%) (649) (42.5%) Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment (Negative Goodwill) 305 324 330 Total Dividends 1,829 - 1,204 Number of Units Issued (Unit) 4,462,347 4,462,347 4,462,347 Dividend per Unit (JPY) 410 - 270 Dividend 24 8.1% (624) (34.1%) - - (140) (34.1%) Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment (*9) 2020: 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262 MM, Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY5 MM, Amortization of trademark rights: JPY37 MM 2021: 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262 MM, Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY11 MM, Amortization of trademark rights: JPY56 MM (*1) The assumptions of the annualized effect for the result are as follows. 1) It is assumed that Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi sold on July 1, 2020, will not be held throughout the year and that there will be no gain on sale of real estate properties. 2) The full-year effect of the exchange of a part of the site of Hotel Ascent Fukuoka is assumed. A gain of exchange of real estate, etc. and extraordinary income by the acknowledgement of a claim for refund of the security deposit, which had not been recorded as security deposit are not assumed. 3) Fixed asset tax, city planning tax, etc. for Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba acquired in the fiscal year ended December 2019 (20th period) are assumed to be ¥337 million (for 12 months). 4) The trademark rights are assumed to be held throughout the year and will be amortized over 10 years using the straight-line method. Annualized amortization is assumed to be ¥56 million and is appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill).

(*2) Stating the amount of impact of sale of Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi, which was sold on July 1, 2020.

(*3) HMJ Group Hotels refers to 14 hotels: Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, which JHR leases to HMJ, an affiliated company of asset management company (hereinafter called the "Five HMJ Hotels"), plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibash, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, which JHR leases to subsidiaries of HMJ. HMJ stands for Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. The same shall apply hereinafter. (*4) Ishin Group Hotels refers to 4 hotels: the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*5) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo was rebranded to Chisun Hotel Kamata with Solare Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. as the lessee on January 1, 2021. No fixed rent is posted due to a new fixed-term building lease contract, which resulted in a rent structure with only variable rent effective January 1, 2021.

(*6) Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Universal City are planned to be rebranded with HMJ subsidiaries as the lessees on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively. For the rent for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period) after rebranding, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below.

(*7) Accor Group Hotels refers to 6 hotels: ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*8) Each is calculated using the following formula. The same shall apply hereinafter. NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses NOI yield = NOI ÷ acquisition price NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ acquisition price

(*9) For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below. (Note) The above is the forecast based on status of operation as of today, and actual dividend per unit may fluctuate. This forecast does not guarantee the amount of dividend shown above. * Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/ Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) Item Assumptions Calculation Period ・ Full fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period): January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 (365 days) Assets under Management ・ The 42 properties owned by JHR as of today are assumed. ・ It is assumed that there will be no change (acquisition of new property or disposition of property, etc.) in assets under management through the end of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period). However, the actual results may fluctuate depending on the changes in assets under management that may take place. Operating Revenue ・ Operating revenue is calculated based on the conditions of the lease and other effective contracts, taking into consideration the competitiveness of hotels, market environment, and other factors. If there are lease contracts with facilities other than hotels, such as commercial facilities and offices, operating revenue calculated based on the said lease contracts is included. It may fluctuate significantly due to the impact of COVID-19. ・ Rents, etc. of the main hotels are calculated based on the following assumptions. (1) The HMJ Group Hotels JHR concluded a memorandum of understanding for the fixed-term building lease contract with the HMJ Group Hotels on August 25, 2020. From January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, the rent is only variable rent and is calculated by multiplying the hotel AGOP (*1) by the variable rent ratio for each hotel. However, if AGOP is less than 0 (zero), the variable rent will be 0 (zero). (Unit: millions of yen) Hotel AGOP Variable rentKobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel Midterm (0) － 86.0%Oriental Hotel tokyo bayNamba Oriental Hotel Hotel Nikko Alivila Oriental Hotel Hiroshima Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm Full year Midterm 482 (54) 414 － 626 166 642 161 1,382 (41) 116 (132) 79.0% 91.0% 74.0% 89.0% 89.0% 495 151 584 119 1,022 － 103 － Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (*2) Full year Midterm 402 117 358 108 93.0%Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station Full year Midterm 396 75 368 73 97.0%Holiday Inn Osaka Namba (*3) Full year Midterm 402 (17) 389 － 98.0%Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport International Garden Hotel Narita Full year Midterm Full year Midterm (33) (62) 348 (3) 95.0% 95.0% － － 330 － Hotel Nikko NaraHotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi (*3) Full year Midterm Full year Midterm 189 (60) 124 (19) 95.0% 87.0% 179 － 117 － Full year (41) － Item Assumptions Hotel AOPVariable rent ratioVariable rentHilton Tokyo OdaibaTotalMidterm Full year Midterm Full year (105) 1,034 22 6,073 97.0% － － 1,003 453 5,370 (*1) AGOP (adjusted GOP) is the amount calculated by subtracting certain fees and other items from GOP. GOP (gross operating profit) and GOL (gross operating loss) are the remainder after expenses incurred in hotel operation, such as personnel costs and general and administrative expenses, etc., are deducted from total sales. The same shall apply hereinafter

(*2) Stating the rent for Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel, the major facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA. Fixed rent and variable rent for office and commercial tenants of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA are as follows. (Unit: millions of yen)Variable rentFixed rent Total rentMidterm Full year 3 7 240 476 244 483

(*3) It is assumed that Holiday Inn Osaka Namba and Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi are closed throughout the year.

(2) Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Univesal City Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Univesal City are planned to be rebranded with HMJ subsidiaries as the lessees on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively. The assumptions for fixed and variable rent stipulated in the fixed-term building contract after rebranding concluded on February 12, 2021 are as follows. The starting date of the variable rent is January 1, 2022, and the variable rent is not expected in the fiscal year ending December 2021. Lease term: June 18, 2021 to December 31, 2031 Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent Fixed rent = ¥150 million (annual) Fixed rent is waived from June 18, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The fixed rent to be recognized for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is expected to be ¥72 million, which is 6.4 months' worth of the average fixed rent of ¥11 million per month, divided proportionally by the total fixed rent of the whole lease period of ¥1,425 million. Variable rent = [Hotel AGOP - AGOP base amount of ¥165 million] × Variable rent ratio (97.0%) Lease term: July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2031 Total rent = Fixed rent + Variable rent Fixed rent = ¥350 million (annual) Fixed rent is waived from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The fixed rent to be recognized for the fiscal year ending December 2021 is expected to be ¥158 million, which is 6 months' worth of the average fixed rent of ¥26 million per month, divided proportionally by the total fixed rent of the whole lease period of ¥3,325 million. Variable rent = [Hotel AGOP - AGOP base amount of ¥370 million] × Variable rent ratio (95.0%) (*4)For Hotel Ascent Fukuoka and Hotel Keihan Universal City, the variable rents from the current lessees before rebranding are not expected. Item Assumptions (3) Income from management contracts (*5) and variable rent from other hotels with variable rent, etc. (Unit: millions of yen)Midterm Full yearibis Tokyo Shinjuku (*5) 2 90 ibis Styles Kyoto Station (*5) ibis Styles Sapporo (*5) Mercure Sapporo (*5) Mercure Okinawa Naha (*5) Mercure Yokosuka the b suidobashi (*6) the b ikebukuro (*6) the b hachioji (*6) the b hakata (*6) (1) 52 33 228 (6) 224 44 99 Comfort Hotel Tokyo Higashi Nihombashi Smile Hotel Nihombashi Mitsukoshimae Chisun Hotel Kamata (*7) 75 － 43 － － － － 101 － 59 － － － － 13 38 Chisun Inn Kamata Hilton Tokyo Bay Hilton Nagoya Total 7 19 Undisclosed (*8) Undisclosed (*8) Undisclosed (*8) Undisclosed (*8) 365 1,265 (*5) For income from management contracts, it is assumed that each hotel's GOP amount is recognized as income from management contracts, and the management contract fees to be paid by JHR are recognized as an operating expense. If the performance for the midterm period is expected to be GOL, it is recognized as minus in the income from management contracts.

(*6) The variable rent for the Ishin Group Hotels is the sum of fixed and variable rent from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 due to the fixed-term building lease contract concluded on October 30, 2020, and the variable rent is recognized when GOP reaches the certain levels.

(*7) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo was rebranded to Chisun Hotel Kamata with Solare Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. as the lessee on January 1, 2021.

(*8) Undisclosed since tenants that concluded lease contracts did not agree to disclose rent revenue, etc. ・ The following is the breakdown of variable rent and income from management contracts (Unit: millions of yen)Midterm Full yearThe HMJ Group Hotels Office and commercial tenants (*9) Other hotels with variable rent, etc. (16 hotels) Total (30 hotels) 453 3 365 821 5,370 7 1,265 6,642 (*9) Variable rent for office and commercial tenants of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA is shown.

(*10) For details of variable rent, please refer to page 51, "3. Reference Information; (ii) Assets under management; (C) Other major assets under management; C. Overview of the hotel business; a. Rent structures of hotels with variable rent, management contract or revenue sharing" of the "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - June 30, 2020)" dated February 25, 2021. Item Assumptions Operating Expenses ・ ¥250 million is assumed as the risk of rent reduction, considering the possibility of the impact on operating revenue by rent reductions due to the impact of COVID-19.

・ With respect to real estate leasing expenses, which constitute a major part of the operating expenses, expenses other than depreciation are calculated based on historical data, and variable factors are reflected in the calculation.

・ It is assumed that ¥1,994 million will be recognized as expenses for fixed asset taxes, city planning taxes, etc.

・ In general, fixed asset tax and city planning tax and other taxes and public dues on acquired assets are settled with the previous owners at the time of acquisition, calculated on a pro rata basis of the holding period. For JHR, such settlement amount is included in the acquisition price, and it will not be recognized as expenses for the calculation period.

・ Capital expenditure is assumed to be ¥3,522 million (¥2,259 million for capital expenditure I, ¥1,263 million for capital expenditure II). Capital expenditure III is not planned for the fiscal year ending December 2021. (*) JHR classifies capital expenditures into the following three categories. (I) Capital investment related to renewal of equipment and facilities of buildings which is required to maintain proper values of properties, (II) capital investment for fixtures, furniture and equipment that are not directly related to building structure or facilities but necessary for operating hotels, and (III) strategic capital investment such as renovating guest rooms, etc. for improving the competitiveness of the hotels.

・ Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method including the planned capital expenditures above, and is assumed to be ¥4,813 million.

・ Repair expenses for buildings are recognized as expenses in the assumed amount necessary for each operating period. Please note that the repair expenses of each operating period may differ materially from the forecast amount for various reasons, such as; (1) Emergency repair expenses may be necessary due to damage to buildings from unexpected causes; (2) The amount of repair expenses generally tends to increase in difference over time; and (3) Repair expenses are not required on a regular basis. Non-operating Expenses ・ ¥1,836 million is expected for borrowing-related costs, including interest expense, amortization for financing fee and arrangement fee, and other non-operating expenses. ・ Expenses for issuance of new investment units and secondary offering are amortized over a period of three years by the straight-line method. Interest-bearing Debt ・ The balance of interest-bearing debt (sum of loans and investment corporation bonds) as of the end of December 2020 was ¥168,754 million and is assumed to be ¥168,754 million as of the end of December 2021.

・ There are ¥23,582 million of loans due during the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period), however, it is assumed that the entire amount will be refinanced.

・ There are ¥1,500 million of investment corporation bonds that mature during the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period), however, it is assumed that the same amount of investment corporation bonds will be issued. Dividend per Unit ・ Dividend per unit for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) is calculated based on the following assumptions. Net income ¥877 million Reversal of reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) 50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill (*1) Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets (*2) Amortization of trademark rights (*3) ¥262 million ¥11 million ¥56 million Distributable amount ¥1,208 million Total number of investment units issued Dividend per unit 4,462,347 units ¥270 Item Assumptions (*1) ¥262 million (hereinafter called "50-year amortization amount of negative goodwill") is scheduled to be paid out as dividends, with the remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment set as the maximum amount, for every fiscal year.

(*2) The amount recognized as a loss on retirement of noncurrent assets will be appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) and is expected to have no impact on dividend per unit.

(*3) The trademark rights are amortized over 10 years using the straight-line method. Amortization is expected to be recognized during the current fiscal year will be appropriated by reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) and is expected to have no impact on dividend per unit. ・ Dividend per unit may fluctuate due to various causes, such as fluctuation of rent revenue resulting from transfer of assets under management, change of tenants, etc. at hotels, change in the business environment of hotel business for hotel tenants, etc., unexpected repairs, and actual number of new investment units issued, etc. ・ The remaining balance of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) after the appropriation of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment (negative goodwill) for dividends for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period) is expected to be ¥9,981 million. Dividend per Unit Resulting from Excess of Earnings ・ It is assumed that the excess of earnings (dividend per unit resulting from excess of earnings) will not be distributed. Others ・ It is assumed that revision in law, tax system, accounting standard, regulations of the listing, and regulations of the Investment Trusts Association, Japan that may impact the forecast above will not be made.

・ It is assumed that unexpected major incident will not occur in the general economy, real estate market and hotel business environment, etc.

・ The numerical values are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen in the assumptions above. Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP The numeral figures are based on figures obtained from hotel lessees, etc. Please note that these figures have not been audited or gone through other procedures. No guarantee is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the figures and information. ADR and RevPAR are rounded off to the nearest yen. Sales and GOP are rounded off to the nearest millions of yen. Occupancy rate and comparison with the previous period are rounded off to one decimal place. <1> The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. (*1) Fiscal year ended December 2020 Fiscal year ending December 2021 ResultsComparison with previous periodForecast this timeComparison with previous period (51.1pt) 39.4% 5.4pt (46.1pt) (48.6pt) (14.8%) 68.8% 54.2% 12,368 28.1pt 16.8pt (7.4%) (22.6%) (19.0%) (66.0%) 16,398 14,947 4,868 22.8% 11.9% 7.3% (63.7%) (64.8%) (62.1%) 11,289 8,105 11,010 107.3% 62.3% 3.2% (57.5%) (59.6%) 23,455 34,466 (102.4%) 277 91.4% 50.3% －% (84.2%) (92.1%) (*1) The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. represents 24 hotels including the HMJ Group Hotels, the Ishin Group Hotels and the Accor Group Hotels.

(*2) ADR: Represents average daily rate, which is calculated by dividing revenue of the rooms department for a given period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms sold during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*3) RevPAR represents revenue per available room, which is calculated by dividing total room revenue for a certain period (including service charges) by the total number of rooms available for sale during the period. The same shall apply hereinafter. <2>The HMJ Group Hotels Fiscal year ending December 2021 Results Comparison with previous period Forecast this timeComparison with previous period First half of the year 33.1% (52.2pt) 36.4% 3.3pt Occupancy Second half of the year 38.4% (49.5pt) 68.3% 29.9pt Rate Full year 35.8% (50.8pt) 52.5% 16.7pt First half of the year 15,222 (13.4%) 14,906 (2.1%) ADR

Second half of the year Full year 16,814 (14.4%) 19,590 16.5% 16,081 (13.7%) 17,979 11.8% First half of the year 5,045 RevPAR

Second half of the year Full year 6,460 5,757 First half of the year 9,167 (66.4%) (62.6%) (64.3%) (61.9%) 5,428 13,379 9,436 9,443 7.6% 107.1% 63.9% 3.5% (55.9%) (58.7%) 20,624 81.6% 30,067 113 (82.8%) 6,280 270.3% (92.3%) 6,393 382.2% Attachments Original document

