Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning New Loans (Refinancing)

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
September 24, 2020
REIT Issuer:
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)
Kaname Masuda, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President
Contact:
Makoto Hanamura
Executive Director
Head of Planning Group, Operations Division
TEL: +81-3-6422-0530
Notice Concerning New Loans (Refinancing)
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you that JHR resolved as below today on new borrowings (hereinafter called the "New Loans") for the purpose of refinancing of the existing loan.
1. Summary of the New Loans
JHR plans to refinance the existing loan, which is due on September 30, 2020 (hereinafter called the "Loan Scheduled for Repayment").
2. Details of the New Loans
Total Amount of the New Loans JPY11,847M
Details of the New Loans
Name of Loan
Term Loan 66
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Shinsei Bank, Limited, Mizuho
Lenders
Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Resona Bank, Limited,
Development Bank of Japan Inc., Aozora Bank, Ltd.
Amount of the New Loan
JPY11,747M
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month) + 0.30% (*1)
Date of Borrowing
September 30, 2020 (plan)
Individual loan contracts to be concluded on September 28, 2020 with the
Method of Borrowing
lenders indicated above based on the Basic Agreement concluded on
November 13, 2013 (including subsequent amendments).
The first interest payment date is the end of October 2020. Subsequent
Interest Payment Date
interest payment dates shall be at the end of each month (if the payment
date is not a business day, it shall be paid on the preceding business day)
and on the maturity date.
Method of Principal Prepayment
Lump-sum payment on the maturity date
Maturity Date
September 30, 2021 (borrowing term: 1 year)
Collateral
Unsecured/Unguaranteed
Name of Loan
Term Loan 67
Lender
The Chiba Bank, Ltd.
Amount of the New Loan
JPY100M
Interest Rate
Not yet determined (fixed interest rate) (*2)
Date of Borrowing
September 30, 2020 (plan)
Individual loan contracts to be concluded on September 28, 2020 with the
Method of Borrowing
lender indicated above based on the Basic Agreement concluded on
November 13, 2013 (including subsequent amendments).
The first interest payment date is the end of October 2020. Subsequent
Interest Payment Date
interest payment dates shall be at the end of each month (if the payment
date is not a business day, it shall be paid on the preceding business day)
and on the maturity date.
Method of Principal Prepayment
Lump-sum payment on the maturity date
Maturity Date
September 30, 2021 (borrowing term: 1 year)
Collateral
Unsecured/Unguaranteed
(*1) Base interest rate to be applied to the calculation period for the interest to be paid at interest payment dates will be JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for 1 month at 2 business days prior to preceding interest payment date. Please refer to the website of JBA TIBOR Administration for the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).
(*2) The undecided items will be announced once it is determined.
(*3) With respect to the details above, it is assumed that the examination process at the financial institutions will be completed, and it does not guarantee actual conclusions of New Loans listed above.
3. Summary of the Loan Scheduled for Repayment
Summary of the repayment
JHR plans to repay the loan with using the New Loans.
Total amount of the repayment JPY11,847M
Scheduled date of the repayment September 30, 2020
Details of the subject individual loan
Loan
Term Loan 6
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Resona
Lenders
Bank, Shinsei Bank, Limited, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,
Development Bank of Japan Inc., Aozora Bank, Ltd.
Date of borrowing
September 30, 2014
Maturity date
September 30, 2020
Borrowing balance
JPY6,055M
Loan
Term Loan 64-1
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Date of borrowing
January 31, 2020
Maturity date
September 30, 2020
Borrowing balance
JPY1,400M
Loan
Term Loan 64-2
Lender
Shinsei Bank, Limited
Date of borrowing
January 31, 2020
Maturity date
September 30, 2020
Borrowing balance
JPY500M
Loan
Term Loan 64-3
Lender
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Date of borrowing
January 31, 2020
Maturity date
September 30, 2020
Borrowing balance
JPY1,500M
Loan
Term Loan 64-4
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank
Date of borrowing
January 31, 2020
Maturity date
September 30, 2020
Borrowing balance
JPY500M
Loan
Term Loan 64-5
Lender
Resona Bank
Date of borrowing
January 31, 2020
Maturity date
September 30, 2020
Borrowing balance
JPY500M
Loan
Term Loan 64-6
Lender
The Chiba Bank, Ltd.
Date of borrowing
January 31, 2020
Maturity date
September 30, 2020
Borrowing balance
JPY300M
Loan
Term Loan 65-1
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Date of borrowing
June 30, 2020
Maturity date
September 30, 2020
Borrowing balance
JPY100M
Loan
Term Loan 65-2
Lender
The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.
Date of borrowing
June 30, 2020
Maturity date
September 30, 2020
Borrowing balance
JPY992M
4. Status of the Interest-Bearing Debt Before and After the New Loans (scheduled)
(Unit: millions of yen)
Category
Before
After
Variance
Short-term loans
5,792
11,847
+6,055
Long-term loans (*2)
121,362
115,307
(6,055)
Total Loans
127,154
127,154
0
Total investment corporation bonds
41,600
41,600
0
Total interest-bearing debt
168,754
168,754
0
(*1)
Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen.
(*2)
Long-term loans payable within one year are included in the long-term loans.
The fixed interest rate ratio to the total interest-bearing debt after the New Loans is forecasted to be around 91%.
5. Future Prospects
The impact is subtle, and no change is required for the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2020 (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020).
6. Other
With respect to the risks of the New Loan, no important change is required for the "Investment Risks" in the Securities Report submitted on March 27, 2020 and in the Semiannual Securities Report (Japanese only) submitted today.
