Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning New Loans (Refinancing)

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. September 24, 2020 REIT Issuer: Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985) Kaname Masuda, Executive Director Asset Management Company: Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President Contact: Makoto Hanamura Executive Director Head of Planning Group, Operations Division TEL: +81-3-6422-0530 Notice Concerning New Loans (Refinancing) Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you that JHR resolved as below today on new borrowings (hereinafter called the "New Loans") for the purpose of refinancing of the existing loan. 1. Summary of the New Loans JHR plans to refinance the existing loan, which is due on September 30, 2020 (hereinafter called the "Loan Scheduled for Repayment"). 2. Details of the New Loans Total Amount of the New Loans JPY11,847M Details of the New Loans Name of Loan Term Loan 66 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Shinsei Bank, Limited, Mizuho Lenders Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Resona Bank, Limited, Development Bank of Japan Inc., Aozora Bank, Ltd. Amount of the New Loan JPY11,747M Interest Rate Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month) + 0.30% (*1) Date of Borrowing September 30, 2020 (plan) Individual loan contracts to be concluded on September 28, 2020 with the Method of Borrowing lenders indicated above based on the Basic Agreement concluded on November 13, 2013 (including subsequent amendments). The first interest payment date is the end of October 2020. Subsequent Interest Payment Date interest payment dates shall be at the end of each month (if the payment date is not a business day, it shall be paid on the preceding business day) and on the maturity date. Method of Principal Prepayment Lump-sum payment on the maturity date Maturity Date September 30, 2021 (borrowing term: 1 year) Collateral Unsecured/Unguaranteed 1

Name of Loan Term Loan 67 Lender The Chiba Bank, Ltd. Amount of the New Loan JPY100M Interest Rate Not yet determined (fixed interest rate) (*2) Date of Borrowing September 30, 2020 (plan) Individual loan contracts to be concluded on September 28, 2020 with the Method of Borrowing lender indicated above based on the Basic Agreement concluded on November 13, 2013 (including subsequent amendments). The first interest payment date is the end of October 2020. Subsequent Interest Payment Date interest payment dates shall be at the end of each month (if the payment date is not a business day, it shall be paid on the preceding business day) and on the maturity date. Method of Principal Prepayment Lump-sum payment on the maturity date Maturity Date September 30, 2021 (borrowing term: 1 year) Collateral Unsecured/Unguaranteed (*1) Base interest rate to be applied to the calculation period for the interest to be paid at interest payment dates will be JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for 1 month at 2 business days prior to preceding interest payment date. Please refer to the website of JBA TIBOR Administration for the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/). (*2) The undecided items will be announced once it is determined. (*3) With respect to the details above, it is assumed that the examination process at the financial institutions will be completed, and it does not guarantee actual conclusions of New Loans listed above. 3. Summary of the Loan Scheduled for Repayment Summary of the repayment

JHR plans to repay the loan with using the New Loans. Total amount of the repayment JPY11,847M Scheduled date of the repayment September 30, 2020 Details of the subject individual loan Loan Term Loan 6 Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Resona Lenders Bank, Shinsei Bank, Limited, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Development Bank of Japan Inc., Aozora Bank, Ltd. Date of borrowing September 30, 2014 Maturity date September 30, 2020 Borrowing balance JPY6,055M Loan Term Loan 64-1 Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation 2

Date of borrowing January 31, 2020 Maturity date September 30, 2020 Borrowing balance JPY1,400M Loan Term Loan 64-2 Lender Shinsei Bank, Limited Date of borrowing January 31, 2020 Maturity date September 30, 2020 Borrowing balance JPY500M Loan Term Loan 64-3 Lender Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Date of borrowing January 31, 2020 Maturity date September 30, 2020 Borrowing balance JPY1,500M Loan Term Loan 64-4 Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Date of borrowing January 31, 2020 Maturity date September 30, 2020 Borrowing balance JPY500M Loan Term Loan 64-5 Lender Resona Bank Date of borrowing January 31, 2020 Maturity date September 30, 2020 Borrowing balance JPY500M Loan Term Loan 64-6 Lender The Chiba Bank, Ltd. Date of borrowing January 31, 2020 Maturity date September 30, 2020 Borrowing balance JPY300M Loan Term Loan 65-1 Lender Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Date of borrowing June 30, 2020 Maturity date September 30, 2020 Borrowing balance JPY100M 3

Loan Term Loan 65-2 Lender The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd. Date of borrowing June 30, 2020 Maturity date September 30, 2020 Borrowing balance JPY992M 4. Status of the Interest-Bearing Debt Before and After the New Loans (scheduled) (Unit: millions of yen) Category Before After Variance Short-term loans 5,792 11,847 +6,055 Long-term loans (*2) 121,362 115,307 (6,055) Total Loans 127,154 127,154 0 Total investment corporation bonds 41,600 41,600 0 Total interest-bearing debt 168,754 168,754 0 (*1) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen. (*2) Long-term loans payable within one year are included in the long-term loans. The fixed interest rate ratio to the total interest-bearing debt after the New Loans is forecasted to be around 91%. 5. Future Prospects The impact is subtle, and no change is required for the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2020 (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020). 6. Other With respect to the risks of the New Loan, no important change is required for the "Investment Risks" in the Securities Report submitted on March 27, 2020 and in the Semiannual Securities Report (Japanese only) submitted today. * Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.