JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8985)
Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning New Loans (Refinancing)

09/24/2020

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

September 24, 2020

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, Representative Director and President

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

Executive Director

Head of Planning Group, Operations Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

Notice Concerning New Loans (Refinancing)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you that JHR resolved as below today on new borrowings (hereinafter called the "New Loans") for the purpose of refinancing of the existing loan.

1. Summary of the New Loans

JHR plans to refinance the existing loan, which is due on September 30, 2020 (hereinafter called the "Loan Scheduled for Repayment").

2. Details of the New Loans

  1. Total Amount of the New Loans JPY11,847M
  2. Details of the New Loans

Name of Loan

Term Loan 66

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Shinsei Bank, Limited, Mizuho

Lenders

Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, Resona Bank, Limited,

Development Bank of Japan Inc., Aozora Bank, Ltd.

Amount of the New Loan

JPY11,747M

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for one month) + 0.30% (*1)

Date of Borrowing

September 30, 2020 (plan)

Individual loan contracts to be concluded on September 28, 2020 with the

Method of Borrowing

lenders indicated above based on the Basic Agreement concluded on

November 13, 2013 (including subsequent amendments).

The first interest payment date is the end of October 2020. Subsequent

Interest Payment Date

interest payment dates shall be at the end of each month (if the payment

date is not a business day, it shall be paid on the preceding business day)

and on the maturity date.

Method of Principal Prepayment

Lump-sum payment on the maturity date

Maturity Date

September 30, 2021 (borrowing term: 1 year)

Collateral

Unsecured/Unguaranteed

1

Name of Loan

Term Loan 67

Lender

The Chiba Bank, Ltd.

Amount of the New Loan

JPY100M

Interest Rate

Not yet determined (fixed interest rate) (*2)

Date of Borrowing

September 30, 2020 (plan)

Individual loan contracts to be concluded on September 28, 2020 with the

Method of Borrowing

lender indicated above based on the Basic Agreement concluded on

November 13, 2013 (including subsequent amendments).

The first interest payment date is the end of October 2020. Subsequent

Interest Payment Date

interest payment dates shall be at the end of each month (if the payment

date is not a business day, it shall be paid on the preceding business day)

and on the maturity date.

Method of Principal Prepayment

Lump-sum payment on the maturity date

Maturity Date

September 30, 2021 (borrowing term: 1 year)

Collateral

Unsecured/Unguaranteed

(*1) Base interest rate to be applied to the calculation period for the interest to be paid at interest payment dates will be JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR for 1 month at 2 business days prior to preceding interest payment date. Please refer to the website of JBA TIBOR Administration for the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(*2) The undecided items will be announced once it is determined.

(*3) With respect to the details above, it is assumed that the examination process at the financial institutions will be completed, and it does not guarantee actual conclusions of New Loans listed above.

3. Summary of the Loan Scheduled for Repayment

  1. Summary of the repayment
    JHR plans to repay the loan with using the New Loans.
  2. Total amount of the repayment JPY11,847M
  3. Scheduled date of the repayment September 30, 2020
  4. Details of the subject individual loan

Loan

Term Loan 6

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Resona

Lenders

Bank, Shinsei Bank, Limited, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,

Development Bank of Japan Inc., Aozora Bank, Ltd.

Date of borrowing

September 30, 2014

Maturity date

September 30, 2020

Borrowing balance

JPY6,055M

Loan

Term Loan 64-1

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

2

Date of borrowing

January 31, 2020

Maturity date

September 30, 2020

Borrowing balance

JPY1,400M

Loan

Term Loan 64-2

Lender

Shinsei Bank, Limited

Date of borrowing

January 31, 2020

Maturity date

September 30, 2020

Borrowing balance

JPY500M

Loan

Term Loan 64-3

Lender

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Date of borrowing

January 31, 2020

Maturity date

September 30, 2020

Borrowing balance

JPY1,500M

Loan

Term Loan 64-4

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank

Date of borrowing

January 31, 2020

Maturity date

September 30, 2020

Borrowing balance

JPY500M

Loan

Term Loan 64-5

Lender

Resona Bank

Date of borrowing

January 31, 2020

Maturity date

September 30, 2020

Borrowing balance

JPY500M

Loan

Term Loan 64-6

Lender

The Chiba Bank, Ltd.

Date of borrowing

January 31, 2020

Maturity date

September 30, 2020

Borrowing balance

JPY300M

Loan

Term Loan 65-1

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Date of borrowing

June 30, 2020

Maturity date

September 30, 2020

Borrowing balance

JPY100M

3

Loan

Term Loan 65-2

Lender

The Hiroshima Bank, Ltd.

Date of borrowing

June 30, 2020

Maturity date

September 30, 2020

Borrowing balance

JPY992M

4. Status of the Interest-Bearing Debt Before and After the New Loans (scheduled)

(Unit: millions of yen)

Category

Before

After

Variance

Short-term loans

5,792

11,847

+6,055

Long-term loans (*2)

121,362

115,307

(6,055)

Total Loans

127,154

127,154

0

Total investment corporation bonds

41,600

41,600

0

Total interest-bearing debt

168,754

168,754

0

(*1)

Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen.

(*2)

Long-term loans payable within one year are included in the long-term loans.

  • The fixed interest rate ratio to the total interest-bearing debt after the New Loans is forecasted to be around 91%.

5. Future Prospects

The impact is subtle, and no change is required for the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2020 (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020).

6. Other

With respect to the risks of the New Loan, no important change is required for the "Investment Risks" in the Securities Report submitted on March 27, 2020 and in the Semiannual Securities Report (Japanese only) submitted today.

* Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en

4

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
