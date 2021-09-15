Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period)

09/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

September 15, 2021

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

Executive Director

Head of Planning Group, Operations Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and

Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of the revision of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021), announced in"Midterm Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)" dated August 25, 2021 as well as press release on the same date named "Notice Concerning Difference Between Operating Forecast and Actual Results for the Midterm of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period), and Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period)" as follows.

1. Revision of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)

Dividend per unit

Dividend per unit

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

(Excess of

Net income

resulting from

revenue

income

income

earnings

excess of earnings

exclusive)

Initial forecast

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY

JPY

(A)

13,920

2,715

879

877

270

Previous forecast

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY

JPY

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Forecast this time

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY

JPY

(B)

12,808

1,917

208

207

120

Variance

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY

JPY

(C) = (B)(A)

(1,112)

(797)

(670)

(670)

(150)

Variance ratio

%

%

%

%

%

%

(D) = (C) / (A)

(8.0)

(29.4)

(76.3)

(76.4)

(55.6)

(Reference)

Net income per unit for the full fiscal year: ¥46

(Calculated based on the average number of investment units during the period (4,466,061 units))

(*1)

Initial forecast is the forecast announced in"Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January

1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)" dated February 25, 2021 and shown as a reference. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*2)

Dividend per unit is calculated based on the number of investment units issued as of today: 4,467,006 units.

(*3)

Total dividend is planned to be an amount of net income plus the reversed amount of reserve for temporary difference

adjustment in the amount of ¥329 million.

(*4)

For the assumptions of the operating status and dividend forecast above, please refer to "

Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below.

(*5)

Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen and percentages are rounded off to the nearest first decimal

place. The same shall apply hereinafter.

Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

1

2. Rationale for revisions to the operating forecast

As the impact by the spread of the infection by COVID-19 including extension of declaration of the state of emergency by government has been continued, we have decided to revise the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the full year ending December 2021 (22nd Period), which had not been decided yet.

For the full year ending December 2021 (22nd Period), although a recovery of hotel accommodation demand going forward is expected due to the vaccination rollout and other factors, real estate operating revenue is expected to decrease by ¥4,277 million from the initial forecast, mainly due to decreases in variable rent, income from management contract and income from revenue sharing, affected by the expansion of the areas covered by the state of emergency issued in July 2021, as well as the extension of the period of the state of emergency, etc..

On the other hand, as announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Sale of Asset (ibis Tokyo Shinjuku)" dated today, JHR concluded a purchase and sales contract for the sale of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku with a planned transfer date of December 15, 2021 (hereinafter called the "Sale"), and expects to record a gain on sale of properties, etc. of ¥3,165 million in conjunction with the Sale. As a result, operating revenue is expected to decrease by ¥1,112 million from the initial forecast.

In addition, operating expense is expected to decrease by ¥314 million due to a reduction in various expenses related to properties and a revision in the timing of the implementation of repair work, etc. Non-operating income is expected to increase by ¥76 million mainly due to an income from non-life insurance, etc. and financial costs are expected to decrease by ¥50 million. As a result, net income is expected to decrease by ¥670 million from the initial forecast.

For details of the performance of hotels with variable rents, etc., please refer to " Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP (Gross Operating Profit)" below.

Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

2

3. Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend

  1. The following is the comparison and the major factors causing the variance between the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the full fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021) announced in the "Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)" dated February 25, 2021 and the operating forecast and forecast of dividend this time.

(Unit: millions of yen)

FY12/2021

FY12/2021

(22nd Period)

(22nd Period)

Comparison with

Sale of

the Initial Forecast

Property

Major Factors Causing the Variance (*2)

Initial

Forecast

(*1)

Forecast

This Time

(A)

(B)

(B)-(A)

%

Properties

No. of Properties

42

41

(1)

-

-

-

Acquisition Price

370,031

363,542

(6,489)

-

(7,243)

753

Acquisition of part of site of Oriental Hotel Universal City

Operating Revenue

13,920

12,808

(1,112)

(8.0%)

3,161

(4,273)

Real Estate Operating

13,920

9,643

(4,277)

(30.7%)

(3)

(4,273)

Revenue

Fixed Rent

6,345

6,411

66

1.0%

(3)

69

Increase in fixed rent from tenants other than hotels

Composition

45.6%

66.5%

Other Income

932

907

(25)

(2.7%)

-

(25)

Composition

6.7%

9.4%

Statement

Decrease in variable rent from The HMJ Group Hotels

Increase in variable rent from The Ishin Group Hotels (*5)

(*3) by JPY3,954MM

Variable Rent

6,642

2,324

(4,317)

(65.0%)

-

(4,317)

Decrease in variable rent from The Accor Group Hotels

(*4) by JPY645MM

Loss

by JPY227MM

Composition

47.7%

24.1%

Increase in variable rent from other hotels by JPY54MM

and

Gain on Sale of

-

3,165

3,165

-

3,165

-

Profit

Properties, etc.

NOI (*6)

9,455

5,433

(4,022)

(42.5%)

0

(4,022)

NOI Yield

2.6%

1.5%

(1.1%)

NOI after Depreciation

4,628

648

(3,979)

(86.0%)

0

(3,979)

(*6)

NOI Yield after

1.3%

0.2%

(1.1%)

Depreciation

Operating Income

2,715

1,917

(797)

(29.4%)

Ordinary Profit

879

208

(670)

(76.3%)

Net Income

877

207

(670)

(76.4%)

Reversed Amount of

the Reserve for

Temporary Difference

330

329

0

(0.3%)

Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment (*7)

Dividend

Adjustment

(Negative Goodwill)

2021

Total Dividends

1,204

536

(668)

(55.5%)

50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262MM,

Number of

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY10MM,

4,462,347

4,467,006

4,659

-

Amortization of trademark rights: JPY56MM

Units Issued (Unit)

Dividend per Unit

270

120

(150)

(55.6%)

(JPY)

(*1) Stating the amount of impact by the sale of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku to be sold on December 15, 2021.

(*2) In the Major Factors Causing the Variance, stating the comparison with the initial forecast excluding the amount of impact by the sale of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku to be sold on December 15, 2021.

(*3) The HMJ Group Hotels refers to 14 hotels: Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, which JHR leases to HMJ, plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibash, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, which JHR leases to subsidiaries of HMJ. HMJ stands for Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. Although the lessee of Hotel Oriental Express Fukuoka Tenjin (former Hotel Ascent Fukuoka) and Oriental Hotel Universal City (former Hotel Keihan Universal City) was changed to a subsidiary of HMJ on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively, these hotels are not included in the HMJ Group Hotels. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*4) The Accor Group Hotels refers to 6 hotels: ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka. The same shall apply hereinafter.

Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

3

(*5) The Ishin Group Hotels refers to 4 hotels: the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*6) Each is calculated using the following formula. The same shall apply hereinafter.

NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses

NOI yield = NOI ÷ acquisition price

NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ acquisition price

(*7) For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below.

Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

4

  1. The following is the comparison and the major factors causing the variance between the operating result and dividend for the full fiscal year ended December 2020 (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020) and the operating forecast and forecast of dividend this time.

FY12/2020

FY12/2021

(21st Period)

(22nd Period)

Result

Forecast

This Time

(A)

(B)

Properties

No. of Properties

42

41

Acquisition Price

370,031

363,542

Operating Revenue

13,838

12,808

Real Estate Operating

10,495

9,643

Revenue

Fixed Rent

7,640

6,411

Statement

Composition

72.8%

66.5%

Other Income

892

907

Composition

8.5%

9.4%

Lossand

Variable Rent

1,963

2,324

Profit

Composition

18.7%

24.1%

Gain on Sale of

3,343

3,165

Properties, etc.

NOI

6,547

5,433

NOI Yield

1.8%

1.5%

NOI after Depreciation

1,778

648

NOI Yield after

0.5%

0.2%

Depreciation

Operating Income

3,176

1,917

Ordinary Income

1,398

208

Net Income

1,527

207

Reversed Amount of

the Reserve for

Temporary Difference

305

329

Dividend

Adjustment

(Negative Goodwill)

Total Dividends

1,829

536

Number of

4,462,347

4,467,006

Units Issued (Unit)

Dividend per Unit

410

120

(JPY)

(Unit: millions of yen)

Sale of

Comparison with

Property

Sale of

in the

Property in

the Previous Result

Major Factors Causing the Variance

Previous

This Period

Period

(*2)

(*1)

(B)-(A)

%

(1)

-

-

-

-

(6,489)

-

-

(7,243)

753

Acquisition of part of site of Oriental Hotel Universal City

(1,030)

(7.4%)

(3,390)

3,161

(801)

(851)

(8.1%)

(232)

(3)

(616)

Decrease in fixed rent from The HMJ Group Hotels by JPY794MM

(1,228)

(16.1%)

(149)

(3)

(1,076)

Decrease in fixed rent from The Ishin Group Hotels by JPY7MM

Decrease in fixed rent from Chisun Hotel Kamata by JPY93MM (*3)

Decrease in fixed rent in accordance with rebranding by JPY172MM

(*4)

Decrease in fixed rent from tenants other than hotels by JPY8MM

15

1.7%

(16)

-

32

Increase in variable rent from The HMJ Group Hotels by JPY365MM

361

18.4%

(66)

-

427

Increase in variable rent from The Accor Group Hotels by JPY14MM

Increase in variable rent from The Ishin Group Hotels by JPY45MM

Increase in variable rent from Chisun Hotel Kamata by JPY14MM (*3)

Decrease in variable rent from other hotels by JPY12MM

(178)

(5.3%)

(3,158)

3,165

(184)

Gain on sale of properties, etc. in accordance with exchange of part of

site (*5)

(1,114)

(17.0%)

(200)

0

(914)

(0.3%)

(1,129)

(63.5%)

(187)

0

(942)

(0.3%)

(1,258)

(39.6%)

(1,189)

(85.1%)

(1,319)

(86.4%)

Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment

23

7.8%

2020

50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262MM,

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY5MM,

Amortization of trademark rights: JPY37MM

(1,293)

(70.7%)

2021

50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262MM,

4,659

-

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY10MM,

Amortization of trademark rights: JPY56MM

(290)

(70.7%)

(*1) Stating the amount of impact of sale by Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi, which was sold on July 1, 2020.

(*2) Stating the amount of impact of sale by ibis Tokyo Shinjuku to be sold on December 15, 2021.

(*3) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo was rebranded to Chisun Hotel Kamata with Solare Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. as the lessee on January 1, 2021. No fixed rent is posted due to a new fixed-term building lease contract, which resulted in a rent structure with only variable rent effective January 1, 2021.

(*4) Hotel Oriental Express Fukuoka Tenjin (formerly, Hotel Ascent Fukuoka) and Oriental Hotel Universal City (formerly, Hotel Keihan Universal City) were rebranded with HMJ subsidiaries as the lessees on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively. For the rent for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period) after rebranding, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below.

(*5) Stating the gain on sale, etc. of real estate properties, etc. in accordance with exchange of part of site of Hotel Oriental Express Fukuoka Tenjin (formerly, Hotel Ascent Fukuoka) conducted on October 29, 2020.

(Note)

The above is the forecast based on status of operation as of today, and actual dividend per unit may fluctuate. This forecast does not guarantee the amount of dividend shown above.

* Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

5

