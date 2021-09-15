Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period) 09/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. September 15, 2021 REIT Issuer: Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985) Kaname Masuda, Executive Director Asset Management Company: Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO Contact: Makoto Hanamura Executive Director Head of Planning Group, Operations Division TEL: +81-3-6422-0530 Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period) Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of the revision of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021), announced in"Midterm Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)" dated August 25, 2021 as well as press release on the same date named "Notice Concerning Difference Between Operating Forecast and Actual Results for the Midterm of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period), and Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period)" as follows. 1. Revision of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021) Dividend per unit Dividend per unit Operating Operating Ordinary (Excess of Net income resulting from revenue income income earnings excess of earnings exclusive) Initial forecast JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY JPY (A) 13,920 2,715 879 877 270 － Previous forecast JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY JPY TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD Forecast this time JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY JPY (B) 12,808 1,917 208 207 120 － Variance JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY JPY (C) = (B)－(A) (1,112) (797) (670) (670) (150) － Variance ratio % % % % % % (D) = (C) / (A) (8.0) (29.4) (76.3) (76.4) (55.6) － (Reference) Net income per unit for the full fiscal year: ¥46 (Calculated based on the average number of investment units during the period (4,466,061 units)) (*1) Initial forecast is the forecast announced in"Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)" dated February 25, 2021 and shown as a reference. The same shall apply hereinafter. (*2) Dividend per unit is calculated based on the number of investment units issued as of today: 4,467,006 units. (*3) Total dividend is planned to be an amount of net income plus the reversed amount of reserve for temporary difference adjustment in the amount of ¥329 million. (*4) For the assumptions of the operating status and dividend forecast above, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below. (*5) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen and percentages are rounded off to the nearest first decimal place. The same shall apply hereinafter. Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility. 1 2. Rationale for revisions to the operating forecast As the impact by the spread of the infection by COVID-19 including extension of declaration of the state of emergency by government has been continued, we have decided to revise the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the full year ending December 2021 (22nd Period), which had not been decided yet. For the full year ending December 2021 (22nd Period), although a recovery of hotel accommodation demand going forward is expected due to the vaccination rollout and other factors, real estate operating revenue is expected to decrease by ¥4,277 million from the initial forecast, mainly due to decreases in variable rent, income from management contract and income from revenue sharing, affected by the expansion of the areas covered by the state of emergency issued in July 2021, as well as the extension of the period of the state of emergency, etc.. On the other hand, as announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Sale of Asset (ibis Tokyo Shinjuku)" dated today, JHR concluded a purchase and sales contract for the sale of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku with a planned transfer date of December 15, 2021 (hereinafter called the "Sale"), and expects to record a gain on sale of properties, etc. of ¥3,165 million in conjunction with the Sale. As a result, operating revenue is expected to decrease by ¥1,112 million from the initial forecast. In addition, operating expense is expected to decrease by ¥314 million due to a reduction in various expenses related to properties and a revision in the timing of the implementation of repair work, etc. Non-operating income is expected to increase by ¥76 million mainly due to an income from non-life insurance, etc. and financial costs are expected to decrease by ¥50 million. As a result, net income is expected to decrease by ¥670 million from the initial forecast. For details of the performance of hotels with variable rents, etc., please refer to " Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP (Gross Operating Profit)" below. For details of the performance of hotels with variable rents, etc., please refer to " Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP (Gross Operating Profit)" below. Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility. 2 3. Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend The following is the comparison and the major factors causing the variance between the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the full fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021) announced in the " Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)" dated February 25, 2021 and the operating forecast and forecast of dividend this time. (Unit: millions of yen) FY12/2021 FY12/2021 (22nd Period) (22nd Period) Comparison with Sale of the Initial Forecast Property Major Factors Causing the Variance (*2) Initial Forecast (*1) Forecast This Time (A) (B) (B)-(A) % Properties No. of Properties 42 41 (1) - - - Acquisition Price 370,031 363,542 (6,489) - (7,243) 753 Acquisition of part of site of Oriental Hotel Universal City Operating Revenue 13,920 12,808 (1,112) (8.0%) 3,161 (4,273) Real Estate Operating 13,920 9,643 (4,277) (30.7%) (3) (4,273) Revenue Fixed Rent 6,345 6,411 66 1.0% (3) 69 Increase in fixed rent from tenants other than hotels Composition 45.6% 66.5% Other Income 932 907 (25) (2.7%) - (25) Composition 6.7% 9.4% Statement ① Decrease in variable rent from The HMJ Group Hotels ③Increase in variable rent from The Ishin Group Hotels (*5) (*3) by JPY3,954MM Variable Rent 6,642 2,324 (4,317) (65.0%) - (4,317) ②Decrease in variable rent from The Accor Group Hotels (*4) by JPY645MM Loss by JPY227MM Composition 47.7% 24.1% ④Increase in variable rent from other hotels by JPY54MM and Gain on Sale of - 3,165 3,165 - 3,165 - Profit Properties, etc. NOI (*6) 9,455 5,433 (4,022) (42.5%) 0 (4,022) NOI Yield 2.6% 1.5% (1.1%) NOI after Depreciation 4,628 648 (3,979) (86.0%) 0 (3,979) (*6) NOI Yield after 1.3% 0.2% (1.1%) Depreciation Operating Income 2,715 1,917 (797) (29.4%) Ordinary Profit 879 208 (670) (76.3%) Net Income 877 207 (670) (76.4%) Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference 330 329 0 (0.3%) Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment (*7) Dividend Adjustment (Negative Goodwill) 2021： Total Dividends 1,204 536 (668) (55.5%) 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262MM, Number of Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY10MM, 4,462,347 4,467,006 4,659 - Amortization of trademark rights: JPY56MM Units Issued (Unit) Dividend per Unit 270 120 (150) (55.6%) (JPY) (*1) Stating the amount of impact by the sale of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku to be sold on December 15, 2021. (*2) In the Major Factors Causing the Variance, stating the comparison with the initial forecast excluding the amount of impact by the sale of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku to be sold on December 15, 2021. (*3) The HMJ Group Hotels refers to 14 hotels: Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, which JHR leases to HMJ, plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibash, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, which JHR leases to subsidiaries of HMJ. HMJ stands for Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. Although the lessee of Hotel Oriental Express Fukuoka Tenjin (former Hotel Ascent Fukuoka) and Oriental Hotel Universal City (former Hotel Keihan Universal City) was changed to a subsidiary of HMJ on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively, these hotels are not included in the HMJ Group Hotels. The same shall apply hereinafter. (*4) The Accor Group Hotels refers to 6 hotels: ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka. The same shall apply hereinafter. Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility. 3 (*5) The Ishin Group Hotels refers to 4 hotels: the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter. (*6) Each is calculated using the following formula. The same shall apply hereinafter. NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses NOI yield = NOI ÷ acquisition price NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ acquisition price (*7) For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below. (*7) For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below. Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility. 4 The following is the comparison and the major factors causing the variance between the operating result and dividend for the full fiscal year ended December 2020 (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020) and the operating forecast and forecast of dividend this time. FY12/2020 FY12/2021 (21st Period) (22nd Period) Result Forecast This Time (A) (B) Properties No. of Properties 42 41 Acquisition Price 370,031 363,542 Operating Revenue 13,838 12,808 Real Estate Operating 10,495 9,643 Revenue Fixed Rent 7,640 6,411 Statement Composition 72.8% 66.5% Other Income 892 907 Composition 8.5% 9.4% Lossand Variable Rent 1,963 2,324 Profit Composition 18.7% 24.1% Gain on Sale of 3,343 3,165 Properties, etc. NOI 6,547 5,433 NOI Yield 1.8% 1.5% NOI after Depreciation 1,778 648 NOI Yield after 0.5% 0.2% Depreciation Operating Income 3,176 1,917 Ordinary Income 1,398 208 Net Income 1,527 207 Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference 305 329 Dividend Adjustment (Negative Goodwill) Total Dividends 1,829 536 Number of 4,462,347 4,467,006 Units Issued (Unit) Dividend per Unit 410 120 (JPY) (Unit: millions of yen) Sale of Comparison with Property Sale of in the Property in the Previous Result Major Factors Causing the Variance Previous This Period Period (*2) (*1) (B)-(A) % (1) - - - - (6,489) - - (7,243) 753 Acquisition of part of site of Oriental Hotel Universal City (1,030) (7.4%) (3,390) 3,161 (801) (851) (8.1%) (232) (3) (616) ① Decrease in fixed rent from The HMJ Group Hotels by JPY794MM (1,228) (16.1%) (149) (3) (1,076) ②Decrease in fixed rent from The Ishin Group Hotels by JPY7MM ③Decrease in fixed rent from Chisun Hotel Kamata by JPY93MM (*3) ④Decrease in fixed rent in accordance with rebranding by JPY172MM (*4) ⑤Decrease in fixed rent from tenants other than hotels by JPY8MM 15 1.7% (16) - 32 ① Increase in variable rent from The HMJ Group Hotels by JPY365MM 361 18.4% (66) - 427 ②Increase in variable rent from The Accor Group Hotels by JPY14MM ③Increase in variable rent from The Ishin Group Hotels by JPY45MM ④Increase in variable rent from Chisun Hotel Kamata by JPY14MM (*3) ⑤Decrease in variable rent from other hotels by JPY12MM (178) (5.3%) (3,158) 3,165 (184) Gain on sale of properties, etc. in accordance with exchange of part of site (*5) (1,114) (17.0%) (200) 0 (914) (0.3%) (1,129) (63.5%) (187) 0 (942) (0.3%) (1,258) (39.6%) (1,189) (85.1%) (1,319) (86.4%) Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment 23 7.8% 2020： 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262MM, Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY5MM, Amortization of trademark rights: JPY37MM (1,293) (70.7%) 2021： 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262MM, 4,659 - Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY10MM, Amortization of trademark rights: JPY56MM (290) (70.7%) (*1) Stating the amount of impact of sale by Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi, which was sold on July 1, 2020. (*2) Stating the amount of impact of sale by ibis Tokyo Shinjuku to be sold on December 15, 2021. (*3) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo was rebranded to Chisun Hotel Kamata with Solare Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. as the lessee on January 1, 2021. No fixed rent is posted due to a new fixed-term building lease contract, which resulted in a rent structure with only variable rent effective January 1, 2021. (*4) Hotel Oriental Express Fukuoka Tenjin (formerly, Hotel Ascent Fukuoka) and Oriental Hotel Universal City (formerly, Hotel Keihan Universal City) were rebranded with HMJ subsidiaries as the lessees on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively. For the rent for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period) after rebranding, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below. (*4) Hotel Oriental Express Fukuoka Tenjin (formerly, Hotel Ascent Fukuoka) and Oriental Hotel Universal City (formerly, Hotel Keihan Universal City) were rebranded with HMJ subsidiaries as the lessees on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively. For the rent for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period) after rebranding, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below. (*5) Stating the gain on sale, etc. of real estate properties, etc. in accordance with exchange of part of site of Hotel Oriental Express Fukuoka Tenjin (formerly, Hotel Ascent Fukuoka) conducted on October 29, 2020. (Note) The above is the forecast based on status of operation as of today, and actual dividend per unit may fluctuate. This forecast does not guarantee the amount of dividend shown above. * Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/ Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 06:31:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION 02:32a JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Sale of Asset(ibis Tokyo Shinjuk.. PU 02:32a JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast a.. PU 02:32a JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Supplementary Material for Press Releases dated Se.. PU 08/25 Japan Hotel REIT Widens Loss in H1 MT 08/25 JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Midterm Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal .. PU 08/25 JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Midterm Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Endin.. PU 08/25 JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Midterm Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Endin.. PU 08/25 JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for July 2021 PU 08/25 JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Difference Between Operating For.. PU 08/25 JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Midterm Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal .. PU