Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period)
09/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
September 15, 2021
REIT Issuer:
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)
Kaname Masuda, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO
Contact:
Makoto Hanamura
Executive Director
Head of Planning Group, Operations Division
TEL: +81-3-6422-0530
Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and
Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period)
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of the revision of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021), announced in"Midterm Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)" dated August 25, 2021 as well as press release on the same date named "Notice Concerning Difference Between Operating Forecast and Actual Results for the Midterm of the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period), and Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period)" as follows.
1. Revision of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)
Dividend per unit
Dividend per unit
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
(Excess of
Net income
resulting from
revenue
income
income
earnings
excess of earnings
exclusive)
Initial forecast
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY
JPY
(A)
13,920
2,715
879
877
270
－
Previous forecast
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY
JPY
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
TBD
Forecast this time
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY
JPY
(B)
12,808
1,917
208
207
120
－
Variance
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY
JPY
(C) = (B)－(A)
(1,112)
(797)
(670)
(670)
(150)
－
Variance ratio
%
%
%
%
%
%
(D) = (C) / (A)
(8.0)
(29.4)
(76.3)
(76.4)
(55.6)
－
(Reference)
Net income per unit for the full fiscal year: ¥46
(Calculated based on the average number of investment units during the period (4,466,061 units))
(*1)
Initial forecast is the forecast announced in"Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January
1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)" dated February 25, 2021 and shown as a reference. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*2)
Dividend per unit is calculated based on the number of investment units issued as of today: 4,467,006 units.
(*3)
Total dividend is planned to be an amount of net income plus the reversed amount of reserve for temporary difference
adjustment in the amount of ¥329 million.
(*4)
For the assumptions of the operating status and dividend forecast above, please refer to "
Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below.
(*5)
Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen and percentages are rounded off to the nearest first decimal
place. The same shall apply hereinafter.
Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.
1
2. Rationale for revisions to the operating forecast
As the impact by the spread of the infection by COVID-19 including extension of declaration of the state of emergency by government has been continued, we have decided to revise the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the full year ending December 2021 (22nd Period), which had not been decided yet.
For the full year ending December 2021 (22nd Period), although a recovery of hotel accommodation demand going forward is expected due to the vaccination rollout and other factors, real estate operating revenue is expected to decrease by ¥4,277 million from the initial forecast, mainly due to decreases in variable rent, income from management contract and income from revenue sharing, affected by the expansion of the areas covered by the state of emergency issued in July 2021, as well as the extension of the period of the state of emergency, etc..
On the other hand, as announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Sale of Asset (ibis Tokyo Shinjuku)" dated today, JHR concluded a purchase and sales contract for the sale of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku with a planned transfer date of December 15, 2021 (hereinafter called the "Sale"), and expects to record a gain on sale of properties, etc. of ¥3,165 million in conjunction with the Sale. As a result, operating revenue is expected to decrease by ¥1,112 million from the initial forecast.
In addition, operating expense is expected to decrease by ¥314 million due to a reduction in various expenses related to properties and a revision in the timing of the implementation of repair work, etc. Non-operating income is expected to increase by ¥76 million mainly due to an income from non-life insurance, etc. and financial costs are expected to decrease by ¥50 million. As a result, net income is expected to decrease by ¥670 million from the initial forecast.
For details of the performance of hotels with variable rents, etc., please refer to " Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP (Gross Operating Profit)" below.
2
3. Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend
The following is the comparison and the major factors causing the variance between the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the full fiscal year ending December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021) announced in the"Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020 - December 31, 2020)" dated February 25, 2021 and the operating forecast and forecast of dividend this time.
(Unit: millions of yen)
FY12/2021
FY12/2021
(22nd Period)
(22nd Period)
Comparison with
Sale of
the Initial Forecast
Property
Major Factors Causing the Variance (*2)
Initial
Forecast
(*1)
Forecast
This Time
(A)
(B)
(B)-(A)
%
Properties
No. of Properties
42
41
(1)
-
-
-
Acquisition Price
370,031
363,542
(6,489)
-
(7,243)
753
Acquisition of part of site of Oriental Hotel Universal City
Operating Revenue
13,920
12,808
(1,112)
(8.0%)
3,161
(4,273)
Real Estate Operating
13,920
9,643
(4,277)
(30.7%)
(3)
(4,273)
Revenue
Fixed Rent
6,345
6,411
66
1.0%
(3)
69
Increase in fixed rent from tenants other than hotels
Composition
45.6%
66.5%
Other Income
932
907
(25)
(2.7%)
-
(25)
Composition
6.7%
9.4%
Statement
① Decrease in variable rent from The HMJ Group Hotels
③Increase in variable rent from The Ishin Group Hotels (*5)
(*3) by JPY3,954MM
Variable Rent
6,642
2,324
(4,317)
(65.0%)
-
(4,317)
②Decrease in variable rent from The Accor Group Hotels
(*4) by JPY645MM
Loss
by JPY227MM
Composition
47.7%
24.1%
④Increase in variable rent from other hotels by JPY54MM
and
Gain on Sale of
-
3,165
3,165
-
3,165
-
Profit
Properties, etc.
NOI (*6)
9,455
5,433
(4,022)
(42.5%)
0
(4,022)
NOI Yield
2.6%
1.5%
(1.1%)
NOI after Depreciation
4,628
648
(3,979)
(86.0%)
0
(3,979)
(*6)
NOI Yield after
1.3%
0.2%
(1.1%)
Depreciation
Operating Income
2,715
1,917
(797)
(29.4%)
Ordinary Profit
879
208
(670)
(76.3%)
Net Income
877
207
(670)
(76.4%)
Reversed Amount of
the Reserve for
Temporary Difference
330
329
0
(0.3%)
Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment (*7)
Dividend
Adjustment
(Negative Goodwill)
2021：
Total Dividends
1,204
536
(668)
(55.5%)
50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262MM,
Number of
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY10MM,
4,462,347
4,467,006
4,659
-
Amortization of trademark rights: JPY56MM
Units Issued (Unit)
Dividend per Unit
270
120
(150)
(55.6%)
(JPY)
(*1) Stating the amount of impact by the sale of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku to be sold on December 15, 2021.
(*2) In the Major Factors Causing the Variance, stating the comparison with the initial forecast excluding the amount of impact by the sale of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku to be sold on December 15, 2021.
(*3) The HMJ Group Hotels refers to 14 hotels: Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, which JHR leases to HMJ, plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibash, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, which JHR leases to subsidiaries of HMJ. HMJ stands for Hotel Management Japan Co., Ltd. Although the lessee of Hotel Oriental Express Fukuoka Tenjin (former Hotel Ascent Fukuoka) and Oriental Hotel Universal City (former Hotel Keihan Universal City) was changed to a subsidiary of HMJ on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively, these hotels are not included in the HMJ Group Hotels. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*4) The Accor Group Hotels refers to 6 hotels: ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka. The same shall apply hereinafter.
3
(*5) The Ishin Group Hotels refers to 4 hotels: the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*6) Each is calculated using the following formula. The same shall apply hereinafter.
NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses
NOI yield = NOI ÷ acquisition price
NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ acquisition price
(*7) For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below.
4
The following is the comparison and the major factors causing the variance between the operating result and dividend for the full fiscal year ended December 2020 (January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020) and the operating forecast and forecast of dividend this time.
FY12/2020
FY12/2021
(21st Period)
(22nd Period)
Result
Forecast
This Time
(A)
(B)
Properties
No. of Properties
42
41
Acquisition Price
370,031
363,542
Operating Revenue
13,838
12,808
Real Estate Operating
10,495
9,643
Revenue
Fixed Rent
7,640
6,411
Statement
Composition
72.8%
66.5%
Other Income
892
907
Composition
8.5%
9.4%
Lossand
Variable Rent
1,963
2,324
Profit
Composition
18.7%
24.1%
Gain on Sale of
3,343
3,165
Properties, etc.
NOI
6,547
5,433
NOI Yield
1.8%
1.5%
NOI after Depreciation
1,778
648
NOI Yield after
0.5%
0.2%
Depreciation
Operating Income
3,176
1,917
Ordinary Income
1,398
208
Net Income
1,527
207
Reversed Amount of
the Reserve for
Temporary Difference
305
329
Dividend
Adjustment
(Negative Goodwill)
Total Dividends
1,829
536
Number of
4,462,347
4,467,006
Units Issued (Unit)
Dividend per Unit
410
120
(JPY)
(Unit: millions of yen)
Sale of
Comparison with
Property
Sale of
in the
Property in
the Previous Result
Major Factors Causing the Variance
Previous
This Period
Period
(*2)
(*1)
(B)-(A)
%
(1)
-
-
-
-
(6,489)
-
-
(7,243)
753
Acquisition of part of site of Oriental Hotel Universal City
(1,030)
(7.4%)
(3,390)
3,161
(801)
(851)
(8.1%)
(232)
(3)
(616)
① Decrease in fixed rent from The HMJ Group Hotels by JPY794MM
(1,228)
(16.1%)
(149)
(3)
(1,076)
②Decrease in fixed rent from The Ishin Group Hotels by JPY7MM
③Decrease in fixed rent from Chisun Hotel Kamata by JPY93MM (*3)
④Decrease in fixed rent in accordance with rebranding by JPY172MM
(*4)
⑤Decrease in fixed rent from tenants other than hotels by JPY8MM
15
1.7%
(16)
-
32
① Increase in variable rent from The HMJ Group Hotels by JPY365MM
361
18.4%
(66)
-
427
②Increase in variable rent from The Accor Group Hotels by JPY14MM
③Increase in variable rent from The Ishin Group Hotels by JPY45MM
④Increase in variable rent from Chisun Hotel Kamata by JPY14MM (*3)
⑤Decrease in variable rent from other hotels by JPY12MM
(178)
(5.3%)
(3,158)
3,165
(184)
Gain on sale of properties, etc. in accordance with exchange of part of
site (*5)
(1,114)
(17.0%)
(200)
0
(914)
(0.3%)
(1,129)
(63.5%)
(187)
0
(942)
(0.3%)
(1,258)
(39.6%)
(1,189)
(85.1%)
(1,319)
(86.4%)
Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Adjustment
23
7.8%
2020：
50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262MM,
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY5MM,
Amortization of trademark rights: JPY37MM
(1,293)
(70.7%)
2021：
50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262MM,
4,659
-
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets: JPY10MM,
Amortization of trademark rights: JPY56MM
(290)
(70.7%)
(*1) Stating the amount of impact of sale by Sotetsu Fresa Inn Shimbashi-Karasumoriguchi, which was sold on July 1, 2020.
(*2) Stating the amount of impact of sale by ibis Tokyo Shinjuku to be sold on December 15, 2021.
(*3) Hotel Vista Kamata Tokyo was rebranded to Chisun Hotel Kamata with Solare Hotels and Resorts Co., Ltd. as the lessee on January 1, 2021. No fixed rent is posted due to a new fixed-term building lease contract, which resulted in a rent structure with only variable rent effective January 1, 2021.
(*4) Hotel Oriental Express Fukuoka Tenjin (formerly, Hotel Ascent Fukuoka) and Oriental Hotel Universal City (formerly, Hotel Keihan Universal City) were rebranded with HMJ subsidiaries as the lessees on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021, respectively. For the rent for the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd Period) after rebranding, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ending December 2021 (22nd period)" below.
(*5) Stating the gain on sale, etc. of real estate properties, etc. in accordance with exchange of part of site of Hotel Oriental Express Fukuoka Tenjin (formerly, Hotel Ascent Fukuoka) conducted on October 29, 2020.
(Note)
The above is the forecast based on status of operation as of today, and actual dividend per unit may fluctuate. This forecast does not guarantee the amount of dividend shown above.
5
