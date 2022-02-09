Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2021 (22nd Period)

Log in
This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

February 9, 2022

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

Director of the Board, Managing Director

Head of Finance and Planning Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast

and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2021 (22nd Period)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of the revision of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021), announced in "Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2021 (22nd Period)" dated September15, 2021.

1. Revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)

Dividend per unit

Dividend per unit

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

(Excess of

Net income

resulting from

revenue

income

income

earnings

excess of earnings

exclusive)

Previous forecast

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY

JPY

(A)

12,808

1,917

208

207

120

Forecast this time

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY

JPY

(B)

13,633

2,959

1,298

1,296

366

Variance

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY1M

JPY

JPY

(C) = (B)(A)

824

1,042

1,089

1,089

246

Variance ratio

%

%

%

%

%

%

(D) = (C) / (A)

6.4

54.3

522.8

525.9

205.0

(Reference)

Forecast of net income per unit for the full fiscal year: ¥290

(Calculated based on the average number of investment units during the period (4,466,061 units))

(*1)

Dividend per unit is calculated based on the number of investment units issued as of today: 4,467,006 units.

(*2)

Total dividend is planned to be an amount of net income plus the reversed amount of reserve for temporary difference

adjustment in the amount of ¥335 million.

(*3)

For the details of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend above, please refer to

"Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period)"

(*4) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen and percentages are rounded off to the nearest first decimal place. The same shall apply hereinafter.

Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

1

2. Rationale for revisions to the operating forecast for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)

Since operational result of JHR for fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period) have almost become clear, JHR revises the operating forecast and forecast of dividend as of today.

For the detail of operational result of major hotels with variable rent, etc., please refer to Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP (Operating income)

Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

2

3. Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend

The following is the comparison and the major factors causing the variance between the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the full fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period) and the operating forecast and forecast of dividend announced in "Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2021 (22nd Period)" dated September15, 2021 (previous forecast) for the full fiscal year ended December 2021.

(Unit: millions of yen)

FY2020

FY2021

(21st Period)

(22nd Period)

Comparison with the

Factors Causing Variance

Actual

Previous

Forecast This Time

Previous Forecast

Forecast

(A)

(B)

(B)-(A)

%

Properties

No. of Properties

42

41

41

-

-

Acquisition Price

370,031

363,542

363,542

-

-

Operating Revenue

13,838

12,808

13,633

824

6.4%

Real Estate

10,495

9,643

10,374

730

7.6%

Operating Revenue

Composition

Composition

Composition

Fixed Rent

72.8%

7,640

66.5%

6,411

61.8%

6,413

2

0.0%

Other Income

8.5%

892

9.4%

907

8.4%

872

(35)

(3.9%)

Mainly due to a decrease in utility revenues

1) Increase in variable rent of the HMJ Group Hotels (*3) by

JPY698MM

Variable Rent

18.7%

1,963

24.1%

2,324

29.8%

3,088

763

32.9%

2) Increase iin variable rent, etc. of the Accor Group Hotels (*3) by

Profit

91MM

3)Increase in variable rent of the Ishin Group Hotels (*4) by 13MM

and

4)Decrease in variable rent of Hilton Nagoya by 39MM

Loss

Gain on Sale of

3,343

3,165

3,258

93

Real Estate

3.0%

Properties, etc.

NOI (Note 2)

6,547

5,433

6,366

933

17.2%

NOI Yield

1.8%

1.5%

1.8%

0.3%

NOI after Depreciation

1,778

648

1,544

895

138.1%

(Note 2)

Increase in Depreciation by 31MM

NOI Yield after

0.5%

0.2%

0.4%

0.2%

Depreciation

Operating Income

3,176

1,917

2,959

1,042

54.3%

Ordinary Income

1,398

208

1,298

1,089

522.8%

Net Income

1,527

207

1,296

1,089

525.9%

Reversal from Reserve for

Temporary

305

329

335

5

1.8%

Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference

Difference Adjustments

(Negative Goodwill)

Adjunsment (*6)

2020: 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262MM, Loss on

Dividend

Total Dividends

1,829

536

1,634

1,098

205.0%

retirement of noncurrent assets: 5MM, Amortization of trademark

rights: 37MM

Number of Units Issued

4,462,347

4,467,006

4,467,006

2021: 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262MM, Loss on

-

-

retirement of noncurrent assets: 16MM, Amortization of trademark

(Unit)

rights: 56MM

Dividend per Unit (JPY)

410

120

366

246

205.0%

(*1) Factors Causing Variance states a comparison with the previous forecast..

(*2) HMJ Group Hotels refers to 14 hotels: Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, which JHR leases to HMJ, an affiliated company of asset management company (hereinafter called the "HMJ Hotels"), plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibash, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, which JHR leases to subsidiaries of HMJ. Although, the lessees of Hotel Oriental Express Fukuoka Tenjin (formerly Hotel Ascent Fukuoka) and Oriental Hotel Universal City (formerly Hotel Keihan Universal City) were replaced with HMJ subsidiaries on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021 respectively, these hotels are not included in the HMJ Group Hotels. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*3) Accor Group Hotels refers to 6 hotels: ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka. The same shall apply hereinafter.

Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

3

(*4) Ishin Group Hotels refers to 4 hotels: the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*5) Each is calculated using the following formula. The same shall apply hereinafter.

NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses

NOI yield = NOI ÷ acquisition price

NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ acquisition price

(*6) For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period)" below. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note)

The above is the forecast based on status of operation as of today, and actual dividend per unit may fluctuate. This forecast does not guarantee the amount of dividend shown above.

* Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

4

Assumptions for revision of the operating forecast for the full fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period)

Item

Assumptions

Calculation

Full fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd Period): January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021

Period

(365 days)

Assets under

The 41 properties owned by JHR as of today after the sale of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku (hereinafter called the

Management

"Sale") on December 15, 2021 are assumed.

  • Gain on sale of real estate properties of ¥3,258 million is assumed to be recognized due to the Sale.
  • Operating revenue is calculated based on the conditions of the lease and other effective contracts, taking into consideration the competitiveness of hotels, market environment, and other factors. If there are lease contracts with facilities other than hotels, such as commercial facilities and offices, operating revenue calculated based on the said lease contracts are included.
  • Rents, etc. of the main hotels are calculated based on the following assumptions.
  1. The HMJ Group Hotels
    JHR concluded a memorandum of understanding for the fixed-term building lease contract with the HMJ Group Hotels on August 25, 2020. From January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, the rent is only variable rent and is calculated by multiplying the hotel AGOP (*1) by the variable rent ratio for each hotel. However, if AGOP is less than 0 (zero), the variable rent will be 0 (zero).

(Unit: millions of yen)

Hotel AGOP

Variable rent ratio

Variable rent

Kobe Meriken Park Oriental

Midterm

(85)

86.0%

Hotel

Full year

40

35

Oriental Hotel tokyo bay

Midterm

(115)

79.0%

Full year

(52)

Operating

Namba Oriental Hotel

Midterm

154

91.0%

140

Full year

316

288

Revenue

Hotel Nikko Alivila

Midterm

67

74.0%

49

Full year

209

155

Oriental Hotel Hiroshima

Midterm

25

89.0%

22

Full year

333

297

Oriental Hotel Okinawa Resort

Midterm

(118)

89.0%

& Spa

Full year

(255)

Sheraton Grand Hiroshima

Midterm

71

93.0%

66

Hotel (*2)

Full year

188

174

Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata

Midterm

83

97.0%

81

Station

Full year

251

243

Holiday Inn

Midterm

(14)

98.0%

Osaka Namba

Full year

73

71

Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport

Midterm

(2)

95.0%

Full year

43

41

International Garden Hotel

Midterm

80

95.0%

76

Narita

Full year

299

284

Hotel Nikko Nara

Midterm

(101)

95.0%

Full year

(100)

Hotel Oriental Express Osaka

Midterm

(12)

87.0%

Shinsaibashi

Full year

(20)

Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.

5

Disclaimer

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
