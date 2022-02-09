Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2021 (22nd Period)

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. February 9, 2022 REIT Issuer: Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985) Kaname Masuda, Executive Director Asset Management Company: Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO Contact: Makoto Hanamura Director of the Board, Managing Director Head of Finance and Planning Division TEL: +81-3-6422-0530 Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2021 (22nd Period) Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of the revision of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021), announced in "Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2021 (22nd Period)" dated September15, 2021. 1. Revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021) Dividend per unit Dividend per unit Operating Operating Ordinary (Excess of Net income resulting from revenue income income earnings excess of earnings exclusive) Previous forecast JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY JPY (A) 12,808 1,917 208 207 120 － Forecast this time JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY JPY (B) 13,633 2,959 1,298 1,296 366 － Variance JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY1M JPY JPY (C) = (B)－(A) 824 1,042 1,089 1,089 246 － Variance ratio % % % % % % (D) = (C) / (A) 6.4 54.3 522.8 525.9 205.0 － (Reference) Forecast of net income per unit for the full fiscal year: ¥290 (Calculated based on the average number of investment units during the period (4,466,061 units)) (*1) Dividend per unit is calculated based on the number of investment units issued as of today: 4,467,006 units. (*2) Total dividend is planned to be an amount of net income plus the reversed amount of reserve for temporary difference adjustment in the amount of ¥335 million. (*3) For the details of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend above, please refer to "Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period)" (*4) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen and percentages are rounded off to the nearest first decimal place. The same shall apply hereinafter. Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility. 1

2. Rationale for revisions to the operating forecast for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021) Since operational result of JHR for fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period) have almost become clear, JHR revises the operating forecast and forecast of dividend as of today. For the detail of operational result of major hotels with variable rent, etc., please refer to Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP (Operating income) Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP (Operating income)

3. Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend The following is the comparison and the major factors causing the variance between the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the full fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period) and the operating forecast and forecast of dividend announced in "Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2021 (22nd Period)" dated September15, 2021 (previous forecast) for the full fiscal year ended December 2021. (Unit: millions of yen) FY2020 FY2021 (21st Period) (22nd Period) Comparison with the Factors Causing Variance Actual Previous Forecast This Time Previous Forecast Forecast (A) (B) (B)-(A) % Properties No. of Properties 42 41 41 - - Acquisition Price 370,031 363,542 363,542 - - Operating Revenue 13,838 12,808 13,633 824 6.4% Real Estate 10,495 9,643 10,374 730 7.6% Operating Revenue Composition Composition Composition Fixed Rent 72.8% 7,640 66.5% 6,411 61.8% 6,413 2 0.0% Other Income 8.5% 892 9.4% 907 8.4% 872 (35) (3.9%) Mainly due to a decrease in utility revenues 1) Increase in variable rent of the HMJ Group Hotels (*3) by JPY698MM Variable Rent 18.7% 1,963 24.1% 2,324 29.8% 3,088 763 32.9% 2) Increase iin variable rent, etc. of the Accor Group Hotels (*3) by Profit 91MM 3)Increase in variable rent of the Ishin Group Hotels (*4) by 13MM and 4)Decrease in variable rent of Hilton Nagoya by 39MM Loss Gain on Sale of 3,343 3,165 3,258 93 Real Estate 3.0% Properties, etc. NOI (Note 2) 6,547 5,433 6,366 933 17.2% NOI Yield 1.8% 1.5% 1.8% 0.3% NOI after Depreciation 1,778 648 1,544 895 138.1% (Note 2) Increase in Depreciation by 31MM NOI Yield after 0.5% 0.2% 0.4% 0.2% Depreciation Operating Income 3,176 1,917 2,959 1,042 54.3% Ordinary Income 1,398 208 1,298 1,089 522.8% Net Income 1,527 207 1,296 1,089 525.9% Reversal from Reserve for Temporary 305 329 335 5 1.8% Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference Difference Adjustments (Negative Goodwill) Adjunsment (*6) 2020: 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262MM, Loss on Dividend Total Dividends 1,829 536 1,634 1,098 205.0% retirement of noncurrent assets: 5MM, Amortization of trademark rights: 37MM Number of Units Issued 4,462,347 4,467,006 4,467,006 2021: 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262MM, Loss on - - retirement of noncurrent assets: 16MM, Amortization of trademark (Unit) rights: 56MM Dividend per Unit (JPY) 410 120 366 246 205.0% (*1) Factors Causing Variance states a comparison with the previous forecast.. (*2) HMJ Group Hotels refers to 14 hotels: Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, which JHR leases to HMJ, an affiliated company of asset management company (hereinafter called the "HMJ Hotels"), plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibash, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, which JHR leases to subsidiaries of HMJ. Although, the lessees of Hotel Oriental Express Fukuoka Tenjin (formerly Hotel Ascent Fukuoka) and Oriental Hotel Universal City (formerly Hotel Keihan Universal City) were replaced with HMJ subsidiaries on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021 respectively, these hotels are not included in the HMJ Group Hotels. The same shall apply hereinafter. (*3) Accor Group Hotels refers to 6 hotels: ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*4) Ishin Group Hotels refers to 4 hotels: the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter. (*5) Each is calculated using the following formula. The same shall apply hereinafter. NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses NOI yield = NOI ÷ acquisition price NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ acquisition price (*6) For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period)" below. The same shall apply hereinafter. (*6) For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period)" below. The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note) The above is the forecast based on status of operation as of today, and actual dividend per unit may fluctuate. This forecast does not guarantee the amount of dividend shown above. * Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/