Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2021 (22nd Period)
02/09/2022 | 02:09am EST
This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
February 9, 2022
REIT Issuer:
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)
Kaname Masuda, Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.
Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO
Contact:
Makoto Hanamura
Director of the Board, Managing Director
Head of Finance and Planning Division
TEL: +81-3-6422-0530
Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast
and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2021 (22nd Period)
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR") informs you of the revision of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021), announced in "Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2021 (22nd Period)" dated September15, 2021.
1. Revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)
Dividend per unit
Dividend per unit
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
(Excess of
Net income
resulting from
revenue
income
income
earnings
excess of earnings
exclusive)
Previous forecast
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY
JPY
(A)
12,808
1,917
208
207
120
－
Forecast this time
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY
JPY
(B)
13,633
2,959
1,298
1,296
366
－
Variance
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY1M
JPY
JPY
(C) = (B)－(A)
824
1,042
1,089
1,089
246
－
Variance ratio
%
%
%
%
%
%
(D) = (C) / (A)
6.4
54.3
522.8
525.9
205.0
－
(Reference)
Forecast of net income per unit for the full fiscal year: ¥290
(Calculated based on the average number of investment units during the period (4,466,061 units))
(*1)
Dividend per unit is calculated based on the number of investment units issued as of today: 4,467,006 units.
(*2)
Total dividend is planned to be an amount of net income plus the reversed amount of reserve for temporary difference
adjustment in the amount of ¥335 million.
(*3)
For the details of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend above, please refer to
"Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period)"
(*4) Amounts are rounded down to the nearest millions of yen and percentages are rounded off to the nearest first decimal place. The same shall apply hereinafter.
Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.
1
2. Rationale for revisions to the operating forecast for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021)
Since operational result of JHR for fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period) have almost become clear, JHR revises the operating forecast and forecast of dividend as of today.
For the detail of operational result of major hotels with variable rent, etc., please refer to Hotel operation indexes, sales and GOP (Operating income)
Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.
2
3. Highlights of the operating forecast and forecast of dividend
The following is the comparison and the major factors causing the variance between the operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the full fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period) and the operating forecast and forecast of dividend announced in "Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 2021 (22nd Period)" dated September15, 2021 (previous forecast) for the full fiscal year ended December 2021.
(Unit: millions of yen)
FY2020
FY2021
(21st Period)
(22nd Period)
Comparison with the
Factors Causing Variance
Actual
Previous
Forecast This Time
Previous Forecast
Forecast
(A)
(B)
(B)-(A)
%
Properties
No. of Properties
42
41
41
-
-
Acquisition Price
370,031
363,542
363,542
-
-
Operating Revenue
13,838
12,808
13,633
824
6.4%
Real Estate
10,495
9,643
10,374
730
7.6%
Operating Revenue
Composition
Composition
Composition
Fixed Rent
72.8%
7,640
66.5%
6,411
61.8%
6,413
2
0.0%
Other Income
8.5%
892
9.4%
907
8.4%
872
(35)
(3.9%)
Mainly due to a decrease in utility revenues
1) Increase in variable rent of the HMJ Group Hotels (*3) by
JPY698MM
Variable Rent
18.7%
1,963
24.1%
2,324
29.8%
3,088
763
32.9%
2) Increase iin variable rent, etc. of the Accor Group Hotels (*3) by
Profit
91MM
3)Increase in variable rent of the Ishin Group Hotels (*4) by 13MM
and
4)Decrease in variable rent of Hilton Nagoya by 39MM
Loss
Gain on Sale of
3,343
3,165
3,258
93
Real Estate
3.0%
Properties, etc.
NOI (Note 2)
6,547
5,433
6,366
933
17.2%
NOI Yield
1.8%
1.5%
1.8%
0.3%
NOI after Depreciation
1,778
648
1,544
895
138.1%
(Note 2)
Increase in Depreciation by 31MM
NOI Yield after
0.5%
0.2%
0.4%
0.2%
Depreciation
Operating Income
3,176
1,917
2,959
1,042
54.3%
Ordinary Income
1,398
208
1,298
1,089
522.8%
Net Income
1,527
207
1,296
1,089
525.9%
Reversal from Reserve for
Temporary
305
329
335
5
1.8%
Reversed Amount of the Reserve for Temporary Difference
Difference Adjustments
(Negative Goodwill)
Adjunsment (*6)
2020: 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262MM, Loss on
Dividend
Total Dividends
1,829
536
1,634
1,098
205.0%
retirement of noncurrent assets: 5MM, Amortization of trademark
rights: 37MM
Number of Units Issued
4,462,347
4,467,006
4,467,006
2021: 50-year negative goodwill amortization: JPY262MM, Loss on
-
-
retirement of noncurrent assets: 16MM, Amortization of trademark
(Unit)
rights: 56MM
Dividend per Unit (JPY)
410
120
366
246
205.0%
(*1) Factors Causing Variance states a comparison with the previous forecast..
(*2) HMJ Group Hotels refers to 14 hotels: Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, and Oriental Hotel Hiroshima, which JHR leases to HMJ, an affiliated company of asset management company (hereinafter called the "HMJ Hotels"), plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibash, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba, which JHR leases to subsidiaries of HMJ. Although, the lessees of Hotel Oriental Express Fukuoka Tenjin (formerly Hotel Ascent Fukuoka) and Oriental Hotel Universal City (formerly Hotel Keihan Universal City) were replaced with HMJ subsidiaries on June 18, 2021 and July 1, 2021 respectively, these hotels are not included in the HMJ Group Hotels. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*3) Accor Group Hotels refers to 6 hotels: ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka. The same shall apply hereinafter.
Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.
3
(*4) Ishin Group Hotels refers to 4 hotels: the b suidobashi, the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, and the b hakata. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*5) Each is calculated using the following formula. The same shall apply hereinafter.
NOI (Net Operating Income) = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs + Depreciation + Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets + Asset retirement obligations expenses
NOI yield = NOI ÷ acquisition price
NOI after depreciation = Real estate operating revenue - Real estate operating costs NOI yield after depreciation = NOI after depreciation ÷ acquisition price
(*6) For the details of the reversed amount of the reserve for temporary difference adjustment, please refer to " Assumptions of the operating forecast for the full year of the fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period)" below. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(Note)
The above is the forecast based on status of operation as of today, and actual dividend per unit may fluctuate. This forecast does not guarantee the amount of dividend shown above.
Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.
4
Assumptions for revision of the operating forecast for the full fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period)
Item
Assumptions
Calculation
・ Full fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd Period): January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021
Period
(365 days)
Assets under
・ The 41 properties owned by JHR as of today after the sale of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku (hereinafter called the
Management
"Sale") on December 15, 2021 are assumed.
Gain on sale of real estate properties of ¥3,258 million is assumed to be recognized due to the Sale.
Operating revenue is calculated based on the conditions of the lease and other effective contracts, taking into consideration the competitiveness of hotels, market environment, and other factors. If there are lease contracts with facilities other than hotels, such as commercial facilities and offices, operating revenue calculated based on the said lease contracts are included.
Rents, etc. of the main hotels are calculated based on the following assumptions.
The HMJ Group Hotels
JHR concluded a memorandum of understanding for the fixed-term building lease contract with the HMJ Group Hotels on August 25, 2020. From January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, the rent is only variable rent and is calculated by multiplying the hotel AGOP (*1) by the variable rent ratio for each hotel. However, if AGOP is less than 0 (zero), the variable rent will be 0 (zero).
(Unit: millions of yen)
Hotel AGOP
Variable rent ratio
Variable rent
Kobe Meriken Park Oriental
Midterm
(85)
86.0%
－
Hotel
Full year
40
35
Oriental Hotel tokyo bay
Midterm
(115)
79.0%
－
Full year
(52)
－
Operating
Namba Oriental Hotel
Midterm
154
91.0%
140
Full year
316
288
Revenue
Hotel Nikko Alivila
Midterm
67
74.0%
49
Full year
209
155
Oriental Hotel Hiroshima
Midterm
25
89.0%
22
Full year
333
297
Oriental Hotel Okinawa Resort
Midterm
(118)
89.0%
－
& Spa
Full year
(255)
－
Sheraton Grand Hiroshima
Midterm
71
93.0%
66
Hotel (*2)
Full year
188
174
Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata
Midterm
83
97.0%
81
Station
Full year
251
243
Holiday Inn
Midterm
(14)
98.0%
－
Osaka Namba
Full year
73
71
Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport
Midterm
(2)
95.0%
－
Full year
43
41
International Garden Hotel
Midterm
80
95.0%
76
Narita
Full year
299
284
Hotel Nikko Nara
Midterm
(101)
95.0%
－
Full year
(100)
－
Hotel Oriental Express Osaka
Midterm
(12)
87.0%
－
Shinsaibashi
Full year
(20)
－
Note: This document is intended to serve as a press release to make available the information on the revision of operating forecast and forecast of dividend for the fiscal year ended December 2021 (22nd period). This document should not be construed as an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase any investment units or other investment of JHR. Prospective investors are advised to make any investment decisions at their own risk and responsibility.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 07:08:02 UTC.