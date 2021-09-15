Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Sale of Asset(ibis Tokyo Shinjuku)
This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.
September 15, 2021
Notice Concerning Sale of Asset
(ibis Tokyo Shinjuku)
This is to inform you that Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd., the asset management company of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR"), resolved today to sell the asset under management (hereinafter called the "Sale") as below on behalf of JHR.
1. Summary of Sale
Name of assets to be sold
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
Type of assets to be sold
Real estate beneficial interest in trust
Acquisition date
June 16, 2006
Asset type
Hotel
Hotel type (*1)
Limited-service hotel
Grade (*2)
Mid-price
Sale price (*3)
JPY11,300M
Book value (*4)
JPY7,805M
Gain on sale (forecast) (*5)
JPY3,165M
Appraisal value (*6)
JPY9,900M
Contract date
September 15, 2021
Closing date
December 15, 2021
Buyer
Undisclosed (*7)
(*1) JHR has categorized its hotels into limited-service hotels, full-service hotels, and resort hotels in accordance with their types of operations.
(*2) Based on ADR, etc., JHR has classified its hotels into four categories as luxury, upper middle, mid-price, and economy.
(*3) Excludes settlement amount of fixed asset tax and city planning tax, etc., as well as selling expenses, consumption tax and local consumption tax.
(*4) The book value (forecast) as of December 15, 2021 is rounded off to the nearest JPY1M.
(*5) The gain on sale (forecast) of the properties are calculated based on the sale price, book value (forecast) as of December 15, 2021, and expenses related to the sale (forecast). Also, amounts are rounded down to the nearest JPY1M.
(*6) Appraisal value as of June 30, 2021 is stated.
(*7) Undisclosed as the consent of the buyer has not been obtained.
2. Rationale for Sale
Due to the spread of the infection of COVID-19 and its lengthening, the business environment in the hotel market remains challenging.
Under such circumstances where the outlook for revenue is uncertain, JHR judged that it would be appropriate to recognize a part of the unrealized gains on its owned assets as gain on sale of properties and use a portion of the transfer proceeds to repay existing loans for proper control of LTV (the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets) and to improve ready liquidity. Therefore, JHR decided to sell the asset after comprehensively considering trends in the real estate market and the characteristics of the asset to be transferred.
3. Use of Proceeds from Sale and allocation of profit
We plan to improve ready liquidity by allocating a portion of the transfer proceeds to repay existing loans and using the remaining amount as cash on hand at JHR.
In addition, we expect the gain on sale of properties in the amount of JPY3,165M by the Sale, and plan to allocate part of the amount or the entire amount to dividends.
4. Summary of the asset to be sold
Name of the asset to be sold
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
Asset category
Real estate beneficial interest in trust
Address (Lot Number)
7-1-3,Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
Intended use
Hotel, Stores
Area
Land
937.67 m2
Building
7,398.19 m2
Ownership
Land
Ownership
Building
Ownership
Building structure
Steel-framed reinforced concrete, reinforced concrete, steel construction
building/eleven stories above ground and 1 story below ground
Completion
September 1980
Acquisition price
JPY7,243M
JPY9,900M
Appraisal value
Date of appraisal: June 30, 2021
Appraiser: Japan Real Estate Institute
Trustee
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
Maturity date of trust
September 24, 2024
No. of tenants
4
Rentable area
6,801.84 m2
Rented area
6,801.84 m2
Fixed rent
JPY8,318 thousands/month (*1)
(store section)
Rent
Real estate operating
revenue from
Amount equivalent to hotel GOP (*2)
management contract
(hotel section)
Deposit and guarantee money
N/A
Occupancy rate
100%
(based on rented area)
Collateral
N/A
(*1) Stating based on the fixed-term building lease agreements, etc. which are in effect as of today, with the lessees of the stores, etc.
(*2) GOP refers to gross operating profit. JHR concluded a management contract with the entrusted management company, and recognizes the amount equivalent to GOP as "real estate management revenue from management contract". This is equivalent to rent, which is income from real estate under lease contract. If the amount equivalent to GOP becomes negative, such negative amount
will be paid by JHR to the entrusted management company.
5. Summary of Buyer
Information is undisclosed since JHR has not obtained consent from the buyer. There are no capital, human or business relationships to be specifically noted between JHR or the Asset Management Company, and the buyer. The buyer also does not fall under the category of related parties of JHR and the Asset Management Company. The buyer also does not fall under the category of interested parties, etc. as stipulated in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, nor sponsor-related parties stipulated by the Asset Management Company.
Summary of Broker
The broker does not fall under the category of interested parties, etc. as stipulated in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, nor sponsor-related parties stipulated by the Asset Management Company.
Payment Method
A lump-sum payment at the timing of transfer
Schedule of Sale
Date of resolution for the sale
September 15, 2021
Date of conclusion of purchase and sale agreement
September 15, 2021
Settlement and transfer
December 15, 2021 (schedule)
9. Future prospects
For the operating forecast after the Sale, please refer to "Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period)" dated today.
10. Appraisal Report Summary
Property name
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
Appraisal value
JPY9,900,000 thousands
Name of appraiser
Japan Real Estate Institute.
Date of appraisal
June 30, 2021
Item
Detail
Summary, etc.
Indicated value by income approach
JPY9,900,000 thousands
Value by direct capitalization method
JPY10,100,000 thousands
Operating income
JPY607,716 thousands
Potential gross income
JPY607,716 thousands
Potential rent income
JPY544,716 thousands
Utilities income
JPY63,000
thousands
Parking lots income
JPY0
Other income
JPY0
Vacancy loss, etc.
JPY0
Operating expenses
JPY150,468 thousands
Maintenance and
JPY39,900 thousands
management expenses
Utilities cost
JPY63,000 thousands
Repair cost
JPY9,835 thousands
Property management fee
JPY2,040 thousands
Tenant leasing cost, etc.
JPY0
Tax and public dues
JPY35,086 thousands
Casualty insurance
JPY607 thousands
premium
Other expenses
JPY0
Net operating income
JPY457,248 thousands
Gain on management of
JPY665 thousands
deposits
Capital expenditures
JPY22,949 thousands
FFE reserve
JPY19,550 thousands
Net cash flow
JPY415,414 thousands
Cap rate
4.1%
Value by DCF method
JPY9,700,000 thousands
Discount rate
3.8%
Terminal cap rate
4.2%
Indicated value by cost approach
JPY10,400,000 thousands
Land ratio
94.9%
Building ratio
5.1%
The appraiser judged that the indicated value by income approach, which faithfully
Other matters noted in appraisal
replicates the price formation process from the profit aspect, was more persuasive, and
by appraiser
adopted the indicated value by income approach. The indicated value by cost approach
was limited to reference only, and the indicated value by income approach was used.
