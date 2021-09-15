Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8985   JP3046400002

JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8985)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Sale of Asset(ibis Tokyo Shinjuku)

09/15/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

September 15, 2021

REIT Issuer:

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985)

Kaname Masuda, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd.

Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO

Contact:

Makoto Hanamura

Director of the Board, Managing Director,

Head of Planning Division

TEL: +81-3-6422-0530

Notice Concerning Sale of Asset

(ibis Tokyo Shinjuku)

This is to inform you that Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd., the asset management company of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR"), resolved today to sell the asset under management (hereinafter called the "Sale") as below on behalf of JHR.

1. Summary of Sale

Name of assets to be sold

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

Type of assets to be sold

Real estate beneficial interest in trust

Acquisition date

June 16, 2006

Asset type

Hotel

Hotel type (*1)

Limited-service hotel

Grade (*2)

Mid-price

Sale price (*3)

JPY11,300M

Book value (*4)

JPY7,805M

Gain on sale (forecast) (*5)

JPY3,165M

Appraisal value (*6)

JPY9,900M

Contract date

September 15, 2021

Closing date

December 15, 2021

Buyer

Undisclosed (*7)

(*1) JHR has categorized its hotels into limited-service hotels, full-service hotels, and resort hotels in accordance with their types of operations.

(*2) Based on ADR, etc., JHR has classified its hotels into four categories as luxury, upper middle, mid-price, and economy.

(*3) Excludes settlement amount of fixed asset tax and city planning tax, etc., as well as selling expenses, consumption tax and local consumption tax.

(*4) The book value (forecast) as of December 15, 2021 is rounded off to the nearest JPY1M.

(*5) The gain on sale (forecast) of the properties are calculated based on the sale price, book value (forecast) as of December 15, 2021, and expenses related to the sale (forecast). Also, amounts are rounded down to the nearest JPY1M.

(*6) Appraisal value as of June 30, 2021 is stated.

(*7) Undisclosed as the consent of the buyer has not been obtained.

1

2. Rationale for Sale

Due to the spread of the infection of COVID-19 and its lengthening, the business environment in the hotel market remains challenging.

Under such circumstances where the outlook for revenue is uncertain, JHR judged that it would be appropriate to recognize a part of the unrealized gains on its owned assets as gain on sale of properties and use a portion of the transfer proceeds to repay existing loans for proper control of LTV (the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets) and to improve ready liquidity. Therefore, JHR decided to sell the asset after comprehensively considering trends in the real estate market and the characteristics of the asset to be transferred.

3. Use of Proceeds from Sale and allocation of profit

We plan to improve ready liquidity by allocating a portion of the transfer proceeds to repay existing loans and using the remaining amount as cash on hand at JHR.

In addition, we expect the gain on sale of properties in the amount of JPY3,165M by the Sale, and plan to allocate part of the amount or the entire amount to dividends.

4. Summary of the asset to be sold

Name of the asset to be sold

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

Asset category

Real estate beneficial interest in trust

Address (Lot Number)

7-1-3,Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

Intended use

Hotel, Stores

Area

Land

937.67 m2

Building

7,398.19 m2

Ownership

Land

Ownership

Building

Ownership

Building structure

Steel-framed reinforced concrete, reinforced concrete, steel construction

building/eleven stories above ground and 1 story below ground

Completion

September 1980

Acquisition price

JPY7,243M

JPY9,900M

Appraisal value

Date of appraisal: June 30, 2021

Appraiser: Japan Real Estate Institute

Trustee

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Maturity date of trust

September 24, 2024

No. of tenants

4

Rentable area

6,801.84 m2

Rented area

6,801.84 m2

Fixed rent

JPY8,318 thousands/month (*1)

(store section)

Rent

Real estate operating

revenue from

Amount equivalent to hotel GOP (*2)

management contract

(hotel section)

Deposit and guarantee money

N/A

Occupancy rate

100%

(based on rented area)

Collateral

N/A

(*1) Stating based on the fixed-term building lease agreements, etc. which are in effect as of today, with the lessees of the stores, etc.

(*2) GOP refers to gross operating profit. JHR concluded a management contract with the entrusted management company, and recognizes the amount equivalent to GOP as "real estate management revenue from management contract". This is equivalent to rent, which is income from real estate under lease contract. If the amount equivalent to GOP becomes negative, such negative amount

2

will be paid by JHR to the entrusted management company.

5. Summary of Buyer

Information is undisclosed since JHR has not obtained consent from the buyer. There are no capital, human or business relationships to be specifically noted between JHR or the Asset Management Company, and the buyer. The buyer also does not fall under the category of related parties of JHR and the Asset Management Company. The buyer also does not fall under the category of interested parties, etc. as stipulated in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, nor sponsor-related parties stipulated by the Asset Management Company.

  1. Summary of Broker
    The broker does not fall under the category of interested parties, etc. as stipulated in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, nor sponsor-related parties stipulated by the Asset Management Company.
  2. Payment Method
    A lump-sum payment at the timing of transfer
  3. Schedule of Sale

Date of resolution for the sale

September 15, 2021

Date of conclusion of purchase and sale agreement

September 15, 2021

Settlement and transfer

December 15, 2021 (schedule)

9. Future prospects

For the operating forecast after the Sale, please refer to "Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period)" dated today.

3

10. Appraisal Report Summary

Property name

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

Appraisal value

JPY9,900,000 thousands

Name of appraiser

Japan Real Estate Institute.

Date of appraisal

June 30, 2021

Item

Detail

Summary, etc.

Indicated value by income approach

JPY9,900,000 thousands

Value by direct capitalization method

JPY10,100,000 thousands

Operating income

JPY607,716 thousands

Potential gross income

JPY607,716 thousands

Potential rent income

JPY544,716 thousands

Utilities income

JPY63,000

thousands

Parking lots income

JPY0

Other income

JPY0

Vacancy loss, etc.

JPY0

Operating expenses

JPY150,468 thousands

Maintenance and

JPY39,900 thousands

management expenses

Utilities cost

JPY63,000 thousands

Repair cost

JPY9,835 thousands

Property management fee

JPY2,040 thousands

Tenant leasing cost, etc.

JPY0

Tax and public dues

JPY35,086 thousands

Casualty insurance

JPY607 thousands

premium

Other expenses

JPY0

Net operating income

JPY457,248 thousands

Gain on management of

JPY665 thousands

deposits

Capital expenditures

JPY22,949 thousands

FFE reserve

JPY19,550 thousands

Net cash flow

JPY415,414 thousands

Cap rate

4.1%

Value by DCF method

JPY9,700,000 thousands

Discount rate

3.8%

Terminal cap rate

4.2%

Indicated value by cost approach

JPY10,400,000 thousands

Land ratio

94.9%

Building ratio

5.1%

The appraiser judged that the indicated value by income approach, which faithfully

Other matters noted in appraisal

replicates the price formation process from the profit aspect, was more persuasive, and

by appraiser

adopted the indicated value by income approach. The indicated value by cost approach

was limited to reference only, and the indicated value by income approach was used.

Reference) Portfolio list after the sale of the asset

Prop

No. of

Acquisition

Investment

guest

Area

Price

erty

Hotel

Type

Grade

Completion

Ratio

rooms

(*2)

(*3)

No.

(*4)

(*1)

(JPY1M)

Kobe Meriken Park

Full-

Upper-

Kansai

1

323

(excluding

July 1995

10,900

3.0%

Oriental Hotel

service

middle

Osaka)

Oriental Hotel tokyo

Full-

Kanto

2

Mid-price

511

(excluding

May 1995

19,900

5.5%

bay

service

Tokyo)

3

Namba Oriental

Limited-

Mid-price

258

Osaka

March 1996

15,000

4.1%

Hotel

service

4

Hotel Nikko Alivila

Resort

Luxury

397

Okinawa

April 1994

18,900

5.2%

Oriental Hotel

Full-

Upper-

September 1993

5

227

Chugoku

Extended in

4,100

1.1%

Hiroshima

service

middle

September 2006

March 2004

The Beach Tower

Extended in June

8

Resort

Mid-price

280

Okinawa

2005

7,610

2.1%

Okinawa

Extended in May

2006

Hakone

Kanto

9

Resort

Mid-price

158

(excluding

October 2006

4,070

1.1%

Setsugetsuka

Tokyo)

Dormy Inn

Limited-

Kyushu

10

Mid-price

291

(excluding

January 2008

2,334

0.6%

Kumamoto

service

Okinawa)

Limited-

August 1986

12

the b suidobashi

Mid-price

99

Tokyo

Extended in

1,120

0.3%

service

September 1989

13

dormy innglobal

Limited-

Economy

75

Tokyo

March 1997

999

0.3%

cabin Asakusa

service

Hakata Nakasu

Limited-

Kyushu

14

Washington Hotel

Mid-price

247

(excluding

March 1995

2,130

0.6%

service

Plaza

Okinawa)

Nara Washington

Limited-

Kansai

15

Mid-price

204

(excluding

March 2000

2,050

0.6%

Hotel Plaza

service

Osaka)

16

R&B Hotel

Limited-

Economy

187

Tokyo

April 2002

1,720

0.5%

Ueno-hirokoji

service

Comfort Hotel

Limited-

18

Tokyo Higashi

Economy

259

Tokyo

January 2008

3,746

1.0%

service

Nihombashi

Smile Hotel

Limited-

22

Nihombashi

Economy

164

Tokyo

March 1997

2,108

0.6%

service

Mitsukoshimae

Toyoko Inn

Kyushu

Main building

Limited-

and annex both

24

Hakata-guchi

Economy

257

(excluding

1,652

0.5%

service

in September

Ekimae

Okinawa)

2001

25

Chisun Hotel

Limited-

Economy

105

Tokyo

January 1992

1,512

0.4%

Kamata

service

26

Chisun Inn Kamata

Limited-

Economy

70

Tokyo

April 2003

823

0.2%

service

29

Oriental Hotel

Resort

Mid-price

330

Osaka

June 2001

6,754

1.9%

Universal City

Kanto

31

Hilton Tokyo Bay

Resort

Luxury

828

(excluding

June 1988

26,050

7.2%

Tokyo)

ibis Styles Kyoto

Limited-

Kansai

32

Mid-price

215

(excluding

March 2009

6,600

1.8%

Station

service

Osaka)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 06:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
02:32aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Sale of Asset(ibis Tokyo Shinjuk..
PU
02:32aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast a..
PU
02:32aJAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Supplementary Material for Press Releases dated Se..
PU
08/25Japan Hotel REIT Widens Loss in H1
MT
08/25JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Midterm Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal ..
PU
08/25JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Midterm Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Endin..
PU
08/25JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Midterm Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Endin..
PU
08/25JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Announcement of Monthly Disclosure for July 2021
PU
08/25JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Difference Between Operating For..
PU
08/25JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Midterm Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 12 397 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2021 1 811 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net Debt 2021 148 B 1 349 M 1 349 M
P/E ratio 2021 161x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 292 B 2 660 M 2 661 M
EV / Sales 2021 35,5x
EV / Sales 2022 18,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 65 300,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tetsuya Mishiku Supervisory Officer
Kaname Masuda Executive Officer
Hiroto Kashii Supervisory Officer
Mayumi Umezawa Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION23.21%2 660
VICI PROPERTIES INC.17.33%17 582
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.13.67%11 916
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.13.82%11 307
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC28.88%6 346
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.11.20%4 557