Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Notice Concerning Sale of Asset(ibis Tokyo Shinjuku)

This English translation is provided for information purposes only. If any discrepancy is identified between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail. September 15, 2021 REIT Issuer: Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE code: 8985) Kaname Masuda, Executive Director Asset Management Company: Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. Hisashi Furukawa, President & CEO Contact: Makoto Hanamura Director of the Board, Managing Director, Head of Planning Division TEL: +81-3-6422-0530 Notice Concerning Sale of Asset (ibis Tokyo Shinjuku) This is to inform you that Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd., the asset management company of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter called "JHR"), resolved today to sell the asset under management (hereinafter called the "Sale") as below on behalf of JHR. 1. Summary of Sale Name of assets to be sold ibis Tokyo Shinjuku Type of assets to be sold Real estate beneficial interest in trust Acquisition date June 16, 2006 Asset type Hotel Hotel type (*1) Limited-service hotel Grade (*2) Mid-price Sale price (*3) JPY11,300M Book value (*4) JPY7,805M Gain on sale (forecast) (*5) JPY3,165M Appraisal value (*6) JPY9,900M Contract date September 15, 2021 Closing date December 15, 2021 Buyer Undisclosed (*7) (*1) JHR has categorized its hotels into limited-service hotels, full-service hotels, and resort hotels in accordance with their types of operations. (*2) Based on ADR, etc., JHR has classified its hotels into four categories as luxury, upper middle, mid-price, and economy. (*3) Excludes settlement amount of fixed asset tax and city planning tax, etc., as well as selling expenses, consumption tax and local consumption tax. (*4) The book value (forecast) as of December 15, 2021 is rounded off to the nearest JPY1M. (*5) The gain on sale (forecast) of the properties are calculated based on the sale price, book value (forecast) as of December 15, 2021, and expenses related to the sale (forecast). Also, amounts are rounded down to the nearest JPY1M. (*6) Appraisal value as of June 30, 2021 is stated. (*7) Undisclosed as the consent of the buyer has not been obtained. 1

2. Rationale for Sale Due to the spread of the infection of COVID-19 and its lengthening, the business environment in the hotel market remains challenging. Under such circumstances where the outlook for revenue is uncertain, JHR judged that it would be appropriate to recognize a part of the unrealized gains on its owned assets as gain on sale of properties and use a portion of the transfer proceeds to repay existing loans for proper control of LTV (the ratio of interest-bearing debt to total assets) and to improve ready liquidity. Therefore, JHR decided to sell the asset after comprehensively considering trends in the real estate market and the characteristics of the asset to be transferred. 3. Use of Proceeds from Sale and allocation of profit We plan to improve ready liquidity by allocating a portion of the transfer proceeds to repay existing loans and using the remaining amount as cash on hand at JHR. In addition, we expect the gain on sale of properties in the amount of JPY3,165M by the Sale, and plan to allocate part of the amount or the entire amount to dividends. 4. Summary of the asset to be sold Name of the asset to be sold ibis Tokyo Shinjuku Asset category Real estate beneficial interest in trust Address (Lot Number) 7-1-3,Nishi-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Intended use Hotel, Stores Area Land 937.67 m2 Building 7,398.19 m2 Ownership Land Ownership Building Ownership Building structure Steel-framed reinforced concrete, reinforced concrete, steel construction building/eleven stories above ground and 1 story below ground Completion September 1980 Acquisition price JPY7,243M JPY9,900M Appraisal value Date of appraisal: June 30, 2021 Appraiser: Japan Real Estate Institute Trustee Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Maturity date of trust September 24, 2024 No. of tenants 4 Rentable area 6,801.84 m2 Rented area 6,801.84 m2 Fixed rent JPY8,318 thousands/month (*1) (store section) Rent Real estate operating revenue from Amount equivalent to hotel GOP (*2) management contract (hotel section) Deposit and guarantee money N/A Occupancy rate 100% (based on rented area) Collateral N/A (*1) Stating based on the fixed-term building lease agreements, etc. which are in effect as of today, with the lessees of the stores, etc. (*2) GOP refers to gross operating profit. JHR concluded a management contract with the entrusted management company, and recognizes the amount equivalent to GOP as "real estate management revenue from management contract". This is equivalent to rent, which is income from real estate under lease contract. If the amount equivalent to GOP becomes negative, such negative amount 2

will be paid by JHR to the entrusted management company. 5. Summary of Buyer Information is undisclosed since JHR has not obtained consent from the buyer. There are no capital, human or business relationships to be specifically noted between JHR or the Asset Management Company, and the buyer. The buyer also does not fall under the category of related parties of JHR and the Asset Management Company. The buyer also does not fall under the category of interested parties, etc. as stipulated in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, nor sponsor-related parties stipulated by the Asset Management Company. Summary of Broker

The broker does not fall under the category of interested parties, etc. as stipulated in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, nor sponsor-related parties stipulated by the Asset Management Company. Payment Method

A lump-sum payment at the timing of transfer Schedule of Sale Date of resolution for the sale September 15, 2021 Date of conclusion of purchase and sale agreement September 15, 2021 Settlement and transfer December 15, 2021 (schedule) 9. Future prospects For the operating forecast after the Sale, please refer to "Notice Concerning Revision of Operating Forecast and Forecast of Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ending December 2021 (22nd Period)" dated today. 3

10. Appraisal Report Summary Property name ibis Tokyo Shinjuku Appraisal value JPY9,900,000 thousands Name of appraiser Japan Real Estate Institute. Date of appraisal June 30, 2021 Item Detail Summary, etc. Indicated value by income approach JPY9,900,000 thousands Value by direct capitalization method JPY10,100,000 thousands Operating income JPY607,716 thousands Potential gross income JPY607,716 thousands Potential rent income JPY544,716 thousands Utilities income JPY63,000 thousands Parking lots income JPY0 Other income JPY0 Vacancy loss, etc. JPY0 Operating expenses JPY150,468 thousands Maintenance and JPY39,900 thousands management expenses Utilities cost JPY63,000 thousands Repair cost JPY9,835 thousands Property management fee JPY2,040 thousands Tenant leasing cost, etc. JPY0 Tax and public dues JPY35,086 thousands Casualty insurance JPY607 thousands premium Other expenses JPY0 Net operating income JPY457,248 thousands Gain on management of JPY665 thousands deposits Capital expenditures JPY22,949 thousands FFE reserve JPY19,550 thousands Net cash flow JPY415,414 thousands Cap rate 4.1% Value by DCF method JPY9,700,000 thousands Discount rate 3.8% Terminal cap rate 4.2% Indicated value by cost approach JPY10,400,000 thousands Land ratio 94.9% Building ratio 5.1% The appraiser judged that the indicated value by income approach, which faithfully Other matters noted in appraisal replicates the price formation process from the profit aspect, was more persuasive, and by appraiser adopted the indicated value by income approach. The indicated value by cost approach was limited to reference only, and the indicated value by income approach was used. Website of Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation: https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

4

（Reference) Portfolio list after the sale of the asset Prop No. of Acquisition Investment guest Area Price erty Hotel Type Grade Completion Ratio rooms (*2) (*3) No. (*4) (*1) (JPY1M) Kobe Meriken Park Full- Upper- Kansai 1 323 (excluding July 1995 10,900 3.0% Oriental Hotel service middle Osaka) Oriental Hotel tokyo Full- Kanto 2 Mid-price 511 (excluding May 1995 19,900 5.5% bay service Tokyo) 3 Namba Oriental Limited- Mid-price 258 Osaka March 1996 15,000 4.1% Hotel service 4 Hotel Nikko Alivila Resort Luxury 397 Okinawa April 1994 18,900 5.2% Oriental Hotel Full- Upper- September 1993 5 227 Chugoku Extended in 4,100 1.1% Hiroshima service middle September 2006 March 2004 The Beach Tower Extended in June 8 Resort Mid-price 280 Okinawa 2005 7,610 2.1% Okinawa Extended in May 2006 Hakone Kanto 9 Resort Mid-price 158 (excluding October 2006 4,070 1.1% Setsugetsuka Tokyo) Dormy Inn Limited- Kyushu 10 Mid-price 291 (excluding January 2008 2,334 0.6% Kumamoto service Okinawa) Limited- August 1986 12 the b suidobashi Mid-price 99 Tokyo Extended in 1,120 0.3% service September 1989 13 dormy inn・global Limited- Economy 75 Tokyo March 1997 999 0.3% cabin Asakusa service Hakata Nakasu Limited- Kyushu 14 Washington Hotel Mid-price 247 (excluding March 1995 2,130 0.6% service Plaza Okinawa) Nara Washington Limited- Kansai 15 Mid-price 204 (excluding March 2000 2,050 0.6% Hotel Plaza service Osaka) 16 R&B Hotel Limited- Economy 187 Tokyo April 2002 1,720 0.5% Ueno-hirokoji service Comfort Hotel Limited- 18 Tokyo Higashi Economy 259 Tokyo January 2008 3,746 1.0% service Nihombashi Smile Hotel Limited- 22 Nihombashi Economy 164 Tokyo March 1997 2,108 0.6% service Mitsukoshimae Toyoko Inn Kyushu Main building Limited- and annex both 24 Hakata-guchi Economy 257 (excluding 1,652 0.5% service in September Ekimae Okinawa) 2001 25 Chisun Hotel Limited- Economy 105 Tokyo January 1992 1,512 0.4% Kamata service 26 Chisun Inn Kamata Limited- Economy 70 Tokyo April 2003 823 0.2% service 29 Oriental Hotel Resort Mid-price 330 Osaka June 2001 6,754 1.9% Universal City Kanto 31 Hilton Tokyo Bay Resort Luxury 828 (excluding June 1988 26,050 7.2% Tokyo) ibis Styles Kyoto Limited- Kansai 32 Mid-price 215 (excluding March 2009 6,600 1.8% Station service Osaka) 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.