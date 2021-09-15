Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Supplementary Material for Press Releases dated September 15, 2021

Ⅰ. Highlight of Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year
I. Highlight of Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year
and Sale of Property
1. Summary of Forecast for the Full Year 2021 and Sale of Property
JHR decided to sell a property and expects DPU to be JPY120 for FY12/2021.
Due to the long-term impact of COVID-19, the pace of recovery in hotel operations is expected to be moderate. On the other hand, JHR expects to secure a profit by property sale on favorable conditions.
Summary of Forecast for the Full Year 2021
(Unit: JPY MM)
Status of Hotel Operations
Full year performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.(*2)
Initial Forecast
Full Year 2021
Variance
2019
2020
2021
(*1)
(forecast this time)
(forecast this time)
Operating Revenue
13,920
12,808
(8.0%)
Occupancy
86.0%
37.4%
35.7%
RevPAR
JPY14,178
JPY4,993
JPY4,261
Real Estate
13,920
9,643
(30.7%)
Operating Revenue
Variance of
vs 2019
(64.8%)
(69.9%)
Fixed Rent
6,345
6,411
1.0%
RevPAR
vs 2020
－
(14.7%)
Other Income
932
907
(2.7%)
GOP
JPY20,871MM
JPY1,654MM
JPY1,046MM
Variable Rent
6,642
2,324
(65.0%)
Sale of Property
Gain on Sale of
ー
3,165
ー
ibis Tokyo Shinjuku
Properties, etc.
Scheduled Date of Sale
December 15, 2021
Net Income
877
207
(76.4%)
Sale Price
JPY11,300MM
Use of Negative
330
329
(0.3%)
Gain on Sale
JPY3,165MM
Goodwill
Dividend per Unit
270
120
(55.6%)
Appraisal Value(*3)
JPY9,900MM
(JPY)
(*1) The initial forecast refers to the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2021 announced in the Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020- December 31, 2020) dated February 25, 2021. The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*2) The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. refers to 24 hotels: 14 hotels, which are 5 hotels of Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima ("The Five HMJ Hotels"), plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba ("The HMJ Group Hotels"), plus 4 hotels of the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata, and the b suidobashi ("The Ishin Group Hotels") and 6 hotels of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka ("The Accor Group Hotels"). The same shall apply hereinafter.
(*3) As of the end of June 2021.
Ⅱ. Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year
