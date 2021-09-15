Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Supplementary Material for Press Releases dated September 15, 2021

JHR decided to sell a property and expects DPU to be JPY120 for FY12/2021.

1. Summary of Forecast for the Full Year 2021 and Sale of Property

Initial Forecast Full Year 2021 Variance 2019 2020 2021 (*1) (forecast this time) (forecast this time) Operating Revenue 13,920 12,808 (8.0%) Occupancy 86.0% 37.4% 35.7% RevPAR JPY14,178 JPY4,993 JPY4,261 Real Estate 13,920 9,643 (30.7%) Operating Revenue Variance of vs 2019 (64.8%) (69.9%) Fixed Rent 6,345 6,411 1.0% RevPAR vs 2020 － (14.7%) Other Income 932 907 (2.7%) GOP JPY20,871MM JPY1,654MM JPY1,046MM Variable Rent 6,642 2,324 (65.0%) Sale of Property Gain on Sale of ー 3,165 ー ibis Tokyo Shinjuku Properties, etc. Scheduled Date of Sale December 15, 2021 Net Income 877 207 (76.4%) Sale Price JPY11,300MM Use of Negative 330 329 (0.3%) Gain on Sale JPY3,165MM Goodwill Dividend per Unit 270 120 (55.6%) Appraisal Value(*3) JPY9,900MM (JPY)

(*1) The initial forecast refers to the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2021 announced in the Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020- December 31, 2020) dated February 25, 2021. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*2) The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. refers to 24 hotels: 14 hotels, which are 5 hotels of Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima ("The Five HMJ Hotels"), plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba ("The HMJ Group Hotels"), plus 4 hotels of the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata, and the b suidobashi ("The Ishin Group Hotels") and 6 hotels of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka ("The Accor Group Hotels"). The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*3) As of the end of June 2021.

