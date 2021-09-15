Log in
    8985   JP3046400002

JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8985)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Hotel REIT Investment : Supplementary Material for Press Releases dated September 15, 2021

09/15/2021
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation (TSE: 8985)

Supplementary Material

for Press Releases dated September 15, 2021

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation Japan Hotel REIT Advisors Co., Ltd. https://www.jhrth.co.jp/en/

September 15, 2021

Table of Contents

Ⅰ. Highlight of Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year

Appendix Information on Properties

and Sale of Property

1.

Rent Structures

14

1.

Summary of Forecast for the Full Year 2021

2.

Portfolio Diversification

15

and Sale of Property

3

Ⅱ. Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year

3.

Capital Expenditure and Depreciation

16

4.

Five HMJ Hotels - Highlights

17

1.

Revenue Forecast for the Full Year Ending December 2021

5

5.

Portfolio Map

18

Ⅲ. Status of Hotel Operations

1.

Performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.

8

2.

Sale of Property

10

  • Takeaways

1. Takeaways

12

1

I. Highlight of Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year

and Sale of Property

1. Summary of Forecast for the Full Year 2021 and Sale of Property

  • JHR decided to sell a property and expects DPU to be JPY120 for FY12/2021.
  • Due to the long-term impact of COVID-19, the pace of recovery in hotel operations is expected to be moderate. On the other hand, JHR expects to secure a profit by property sale on favorable conditions.

Summary of Forecast for the Full Year 2021

(Unit: JPY MM)

Status of Hotel Operations

  • Full year performance of The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc.(*2)

Initial Forecast

Full Year 2021

Variance

2019

2020

2021

(*1)

(forecast this time)

(forecast this time)

Operating Revenue

13,920

12,808

(8.0%)

Occupancy

86.0%

37.4%

35.7%

RevPAR

JPY14,178

JPY4,993

JPY4,261

Real Estate

13,920

9,643

(30.7%)

Operating Revenue

Variance of

vs 2019

(64.8%)

(69.9%)

Fixed Rent

6,345

6,411

1.0%

RevPAR

vs 2020

(14.7%)

Other Income

932

907

(2.7%)

GOP

JPY20,871MM

JPY1,654MM

JPY1,046MM

Variable Rent

6,642

2,324

(65.0%)

Sale of Property

Gain on Sale of

3,165

ibis Tokyo Shinjuku

Properties, etc.

Scheduled Date of Sale

December 15, 2021

Net Income

877

207

(76.4%)

Sale Price

JPY11,300MM

Use of Negative

330

329

(0.3%)

Gain on Sale

JPY3,165MM

Goodwill

Dividend per Unit

270

120

(55.6%)

Appraisal Value(*3)

JPY9,900MM

(JPY)

(*1) The initial forecast refers to the operating forecast for the fiscal year ending December 2021 announced in the Financial Report for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020- December 31, 2020) dated February 25, 2021. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*2) The 24 Hotels with Variable Rent, etc. refers to 24 hotels: 14 hotels, which are 5 hotels of Kobe Meriken Park Oriental Hotel, Oriental Hotel tokyo bay, Namba Oriental Hotel, Hotel Nikko Alivila, Oriental Hotel Hiroshima ("The Five HMJ Hotels"), plus Okinawa Marriott Resort & Spa, Sheraton Grand Hiroshima Hotel (main facility of ACTIVE-INTER CITY HIROSHIMA), Oriental Hotel Fukuoka Hakata Station, Holiday Inn Osaka Namba, Hilton Tokyo Narita Airport, International Garden Hotel Narita, Hotel Nikko Nara, Hotel Oriental Express Osaka Shinsaibashi, and Hilton Tokyo Odaiba ("The HMJ Group Hotels"), plus 4 hotels of the b ikebukuro, the b hachioji, the b hakata, and the b suidobashi ("The Ishin Group Hotels") and 6 hotels of ibis Tokyo Shinjuku, ibis Styles Kyoto Station, ibis Styles Sapporo, Mercure Sapporo, Mercure Okinawa Naha, Mercure Yokosuka ("The Accor Group Hotels"). The same shall apply hereinafter.

(*3) As of the end of June 2021.

3

. Revenue Forecast for the Full Fiscal Year

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 06:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 12 397 M 113 M 113 M
Net income 2021 1 811 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
Net Debt 2021 148 B 1 349 M 1 349 M
P/E ratio 2021 161x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 292 B 2 660 M 2 661 M
EV / Sales 2021 35,5x
EV / Sales 2022 18,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 65 300,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tetsuya Mishiku Supervisory Officer
Kaname Masuda Executive Officer
Hiroto Kashii Supervisory Officer
Mayumi Umezawa Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION23.21%2 660
VICI PROPERTIES INC.17.33%17 582
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.13.67%11 916
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.13.82%11 307
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC28.88%6 346
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.11.20%4 557