Japan Investment Adviser : Notice of Organizational Change and Personnel Change

July 21, 2022 Company Japan Investment Adviser Co., Ltd. Representative President & CEO Naoto Shiraiwa (TSE Prime Market, Stock Code: 7172) Contact Board of Director Takeshi Sugimoto TEL. 81-3-6550-9307

Notice of Organizational Change and Personnel Change

At the meeting of the board of directors held today, our company has decided to change our organizations and reshuffle personnel on August 1, 2022, as described below.

Details of the Personnel Change(effective as of August 1, 2022)

1. Board of Director

Yoshitaka New ・Board of Director Murata Position ・Strategic Sales Department / Executive Director Current ・Board of Director Position ・Head of Sales Division ・Western Japan Regional Office Manager

2. Executive Officer

Yukihiro New ・Executive Officer Taniguchi Position ・Head of Sales Division Current ・Executive Officer Position ・Deputy Head of Sales Division

3. Executive Director

Yoshiko New ・Sales Division Ushioda Position Operation Administration Department / Executive Director Current ・Sales Division Position Operation Administration Department / Director

