Japan Lifeline : Announces Changes in Organizations and Personnel(117KB)

December 22, 2022

To whom it may concern,

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE Prime Market)

Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Japan Lifeline Announces Changes in Organizations and Personnel

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. ("the Company") announced that at the board of directors meeting held today, the Company has decided to make the following changes to its organizations and personnel.

Changes in the organization structure (Effective on January 1, 2023) Abolish CRM Education Division of Device Department of Arrhythmia Business Unit and transfer the functions to CRM Marketing Division. Changes in personnel (Effective on January 1, 2023)