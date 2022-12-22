Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7575   JP3754500001

JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.

(7575)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-22 am EST
918.00 JPY   +1.66%
12/19Japan Lifeline : Investors Guide(3761KB)
PU
12/16Japan Lifeline : Announces Issuance of a Sponsored Research Report(105KB)
PU
12/16Japan Lifeline : Sponsored Research Report (Dec. 2022)(394KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Lifeline : Announces Changes in Organizations and Personnel(117KB)

12/22/2022 | 03:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 22, 2022

To whom it may concern,

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE Prime Market)

Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Japan Lifeline Announces Changes in Organizations and Personnel

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. ("the Company") announced that at the board of directors meeting held today, the Company has decided to make the following changes to its organizations and personnel.

  1. Changes in the organization structure (Effective on January 1, 2023)
    1. Abolish CRM Education Division of Device Department of Arrhythmia Business Unit and transfer the functions to CRM Marketing Division.
  3. Changes in personnel (Effective on January 1, 2023)

New position and title

Name

Old position and title

Operating Officer,

Operating Officer,

Senior Manager of Device Department

Senior Manager of Device Department

Takashi Ito

of Arrhythmia Business Unit,

of Arrhythmia Business Unit

General Manager of CRM Education

Division

Disclaimer

JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 08:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
12/19Japan Lifeline : Investors Guide(3761KB)
PU
12/16Japan Lifeline : Announces Issuance of a Sponsored Research Report(105KB)
PU
12/16Japan Lifeline : Sponsored Research Report (Dec. 2022)(394KB)
PU
11/07Japan Lifeline : FYE March 2023 2Q Financial Results (with transcript)(3177KB)
PU
11/02Tranche Update on Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February ..
CI
11/02Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
11/02Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. Provides Year End Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March ..
CI
11/02Japan Lifeline : Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 202..
PU
11/02Japan Lifeline : FYE March 2023 2Q Fact Sheet(74KB)
PU
11/02Japan Lifeline : FYE March 2023 2Q Financial Results (2195KB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 51 409 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2023 7 788 M 59,0 M 59,0 M
Net cash 2023 9 658 M 73,1 M 73,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,14x
Yield 2023 4,02%
Capitalization 70 362 M 533 M 533 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 205
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 903,00 JPY
Average target price 1 050,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keisuke Suzuki President & Representative Director
Takeshi Egawa Manager-Accounting & Finance
Yumiko Hoshiba Manager-General Affairs
Kenji Yamada Managing Director & GM-Administration
Fumihiro Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.-17.61%533
STRYKER CORPORATION-9.68%90 293
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-3.59%15 725
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-15.42%11 295
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.12.91%7 400
AXONICS, INC.13.73%3 052