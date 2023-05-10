Japan Lifeline : Announces Changes in Personnel(115KB)

March 31, 2023
To whom it may concern,
Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.
Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE Prime Market)
Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)
Japan Lifeline Announces Changes in Personnel
Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. ("the Company") announced that at the board of directors meeting held today, the Company has decided to make the following changes to its personnel.
1. Operating Officer (Effective on April 1, 2023) (Reappointed)
|
New position and title
|
Name
|
Old position and title
|
|
|
|
Senior Operating Officer,
|
|
Operating Officer,
|
Senior Manager of Business
|
|
Senior Manager of Business
|
Administration Department of Corporate
|
Takeyoshi Egawa
|
Administration Department of Corporate
|
Administration Headquarters, General
|
Administration Headquarters, General
|
|
Manager of Finance & Accounting
|
|
Manager of Finance & Accounting
|
Division
|
|
Division
|
|
|
Disclaimer
JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 09:06:06 UTC.