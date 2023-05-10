Japan Lifeline : Announces Changes in Personnel(115KB)

March 31, 2023

To whom it may concern,

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE Prime Market)

Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Japan Lifeline Announces Changes in Personnel

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. ("the Company") announced that at the board of directors meeting held today, the Company has decided to make the following changes to its personnel.

1. Operating Officer (Effective on April 1, 2023) (Reappointed)