    7575   JP3754500001

JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.

(7575)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
946.00 JPY   -0.42%
Japan Lifeline : Announces Changes in Personnel(115KB)

05/10/2023 | 05:07am EDT
March 31, 2023

To whom it may concern,

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE Prime Market)

Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Japan Lifeline Announces Changes in Personnel

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. ("the Company") announced that at the board of directors meeting held today, the Company has decided to make the following changes to its personnel.

1. Operating Officer (Effective on April 1, 2023) (Reappointed)

New position and title

Name

Old position and title

Senior Operating Officer,

Operating Officer,

Senior Manager of Business

Senior Manager of Business

Administration Department of Corporate

Takeyoshi Egawa

Administration Department of Corporate

Administration Headquarters, General

Administration Headquarters, General

Manager of Finance & Accounting

Manager of Finance & Accounting

Division

Division

JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 51 307 M 380 M 380 M
Net income 2023 7 499 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
Net cash 2023 11 776 M 87,2 M 87,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,96x
Yield 2023 3,87%
Capitalization 74 024 M 548 M 548 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 205
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 950,00 JPY
Average target price 1 035,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keisuke Suzuki President & Representative Director
Takeshi Egawa Manager-Accounting & Finance
Yumiko Hoshiba Manager-General Affairs
Kenji Yamada Managing Director & GM-Administration
Fumihiro Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.3.71%548
STRYKER CORPORATION16.02%107 676
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-10.83%15 787
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC13.38%13 843
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.14.44%8 409
ENOVIS CORPORATION5.27%3 070
