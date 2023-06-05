Japan Lifeline : Announces Issuance of a Sponsored Research Report(126KB)

June 5, 2023

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE Prime Market)

Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Japan Lifeline Announces Issuance of a Sponsored Research Report

Japan Lifeline Co, Ltd. ("the Company") is pleased to announce that Nippon Investment Bespoke Research UK Ltd (www.nippon-ibr.com) ("Nippon IBR"), an independent research firm, has issued a sponsored report on the Company today.

The Company requested Nippon IBR to prepare a sponsored report as part of its investor relations activities to promote communications with investors, and it has been issued today. This report contains a concise summary of the Company's business model and business strategy for investors. The report is mainly written in English, and the Japanese version is a translation.

For more details, please refer to the following link.

- English report https://pdf.irpocket.com/C7575/CaoZ/gjoU/elGG.pdf

- Japanese report (translated version) https://pdf.irpocket.com/C7575/CaoZ/t0Gz/GamL.pdf