Japan Lifeline : Announces Issuance of a Sponsored Research Report(126KB)

June 5, 2023
To whom it may concern,
Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.
Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE Prime Market)
Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)
Japan Lifeline Announces Issuance of a Sponsored Research Report
Japan Lifeline Co, Ltd. ("the Company") is pleased to announce that Nippon Investment Bespoke Research UK Ltd (www.nippon-ibr.com) ("Nippon IBR"), an independent research firm, has issued a sponsored report on the Company today.
The Company requested Nippon IBR to prepare a sponsored report as part of its investor relations activities to promote communications with investors, and it has been issued today. This report contains a concise summary of the Company's business model and business strategy for investors. The report is mainly written in English, and the Japanese version is a translation.
For more details, please refer to the following link.
- English report https://pdf.irpocket.com/C7575/CaoZ/gjoU/elGG.pdf
- Japanese report (translated version) https://pdf.irpocket.com/C7575/CaoZ/t0Gz/GamL.pdf
Disclaimer
JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 07:08:08 UTC.