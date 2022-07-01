Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7575   JP3754500001

JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.

(7575)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-01 am EDT
908.00 JPY   -0.66%
06/28JAPAN LIFELINE : Corporate Governance Report 2022/6/29
PU
06/28Metcela Inc. announced that it has received ¥1.87 billion in funding from CYBERDYNE Inc., CEJ Capital Co., Ltd., Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd., Sony Ventures Corporation, Reazon Holdings, Inc.
CI
05/25JAPAN LIFELINE : Announces Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Lifeline : Announces Results of Acquisition of Own Shares and Completion of It and Number of Shares to be Cancelled

07/01/2022 | 06:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 1, 2022

To whom it may concern,

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE Prime Market)

Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Japan Lifeline Announces Results of Acquisition of Own Shares and Completion of It and Number of

Shares to be Cancelled

(Acquisition of Own Shares Under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the

Provisions of Article 165, Paragraph (2) of the Companies Act and Cancellation of Own Shares Under the

Provision of the Article 178 of the Same Act)

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. ("the Company") announced as below the results of the acquisition of its own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph (3) of the same Act. With this acquisition, the Company has completed the acquisition of all own shares based on the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on February 25 2022.

The Company also announced that the number of shares to be cancelled has been determined in accordance with the resolution of the same Board of Directors meeting pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act.

1. Results of the acquisition of own shares

(1)

Class of shares acquired

: Common shares of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares acquired

: 46,400 shares

(3)

Total amount of shares

: 42,225,600 yen

acquisition costs

(4)

Acquisition period

: July 1, 2022

(5)

Acquisition method

: Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Cancellation of own shares

(1)

Class of shares to be cancelled

: Common shares of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares to be

: 2,500,000 shares

cancelled

(3)

Total number of shares

: 77,920,435 shares

outstanding after cancellation

(excluding treasury shares)

(4)

Cancellation date

: July 15, 2022

(Note) The Company has introduced a BIP (Board Incentive Plan) trust, and the Company shares held by the trust are treated as own shares.

1

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution regarding the acquisition of own shares at the Board of Directors meeting held on February 25, 2022

(1)

Class of shares to be

: Common shares of the Company

acquired

(2)

Total number of shares to

: 2,500,000 shares (maximum)

be acquired

(3.1% of the total number of shares issued excluding own shares)

(3)

Total amount of shares

: 3,500,000,000 yen (maximum)

acquisition costs

(4)

Acquisition period

: February 28, 2022 to August 31, 2022

(5)

Acquisition method

: Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Cumulative total of own shares acquired up to July 1, 2022 based on the above resolution

(1)

Total number of shares

: 2,500,000 shares

acquired

(2)

Total amount of shares

: 2,487,115,477 yen

acquisition costs

3. Details of the resolution regarding the cancellation of own shares at the Board of Directors meeting held on February 25, 2022

(1)

Class of shares to be

: Common shares of the Company

cancelled

(2)

Total number of shares to

: All of own shares to be acquired in accordance with 1. above

be cancelled

(3)

Cancellation date

: September 16, 2022

2

Disclaimer

JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
06/28JAPAN LIFELINE : Corporate Governance Report 2022/6/29
PU
06/28Metcela Inc. announced that it has received ¥1.87 billion in funding from CYBERDYNE Inc..
CI
05/25JAPAN LIFELINE : Announces Partial Amendment to Articles of Incorporation
PU
05/25Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for Year Ended March 31, 2022, Effective Da..
CI
05/11Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter and Year End..
CI
05/11Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/11Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. Provides Year-End Cash Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year E..
CI
05/04Japan Lifeline Spends Over $4 Million on Share Repurchase in April
MT
05/02JAPAN LIFELINE : Announces Results of Acquisition of Own Shares
PU
04/03Japan Lifeline Spends $4 Million on Share Repurchase in March
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 52 564 M 387 M 387 M
Net income 2022 7 597 M 55,9 M 55,9 M
Net cash 2022 7 058 M 51,9 M 51,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,82x
Yield 2022 4,16%
Capitalization 72 289 M 532 M 532 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 1 167
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 914,00 JPY
Average target price 1 132,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keisuke Suzuki President & Representative Director
Takeshi Egawa Manager-Accounting & Finance
Yumiko Hoshiba Manager-General Affairs
Kenji Yamada Managing Director & GM-Administration
Fumihiro Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.-16.61%532
STRYKER CORPORATION-25.61%75 226
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-11.25%12 149
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-20.60%5 040
AXONICS, INC.1.20%2 667
DOUBLE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY INC.-22.68%2 414