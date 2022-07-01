July 1, 2022

To whom it may concern,

Company: Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

Representative: Keisuke Suzuki, President and CEO (Code: 7575 TSE Prime Market)

Contact person: Kenji Yamada, Senior Vice President, Corporate Administration Headquarters (TEL. +81-3-6711-5200)

Japan Lifeline Announces Results of Acquisition of Own Shares and Completion of It and Number of

Shares to be Cancelled

(Acquisition of Own Shares Under the Provisions of the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to the

Provisions of Article 165, Paragraph (2) of the Companies Act and Cancellation of Own Shares Under the

Provision of the Article 178 of the Same Act)

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. ("the Company") announced as below the results of the acquisition of its own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph (3) of the same Act. With this acquisition, the Company has completed the acquisition of all own shares based on the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on February 25 2022.

The Company also announced that the number of shares to be cancelled has been determined in accordance with the resolution of the same Board of Directors meeting pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act.

1. Results of the acquisition of own shares

(1) Class of shares acquired : Common shares of the Company (2) Total number of shares acquired : 46,400 shares (3) Total amount of shares : 42,225,600 yen acquisition costs (4) Acquisition period : July 1, 2022 (5) Acquisition method : Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

2. Cancellation of own shares

(1) Class of shares to be cancelled : Common shares of the Company (2) Total number of shares to be : 2,500,000 shares cancelled (3) Total number of shares : 77,920,435 shares outstanding after cancellation (excluding treasury shares) (4) Cancellation date : July 15, 2022

(Note) The Company has introduced a BIP (Board Incentive Plan) trust, and the Company shares held by the trust are treated as own shares.

1