Japan Lifeline : Announces Results of Acquisition of Own Shares and Completion of It and Number of Shares to be Cancelled

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. ("the Company") announced as below the results of the acquisition of its own shares pursuant to the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied by replacing the relevant terms pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, paragraph (3) of the same Act. With this acquisition, the Company has completed the acquisition of all own shares based on the resolution of the Board of Directors meeting held on February 25 2022.
The Company also announced that the number of shares to be cancelled has been determined in accordance with the resolution of the same Board of Directors meeting pursuant to the provisions of Article 178 of the Companies Act.
1. Results of the acquisition of own shares
(1)
Class of shares acquired
: Common shares of the Company
(2)
Total number of shares acquired
: 46,400 shares
(3)
Total amount of shares
: 42,225,600 yen
acquisition costs
(4)
Acquisition period
: July 1, 2022
(5)
Acquisition method
: Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. Cancellation of own shares
(1)
Class of shares to be cancelled
: Common shares of the Company
(2)
Total number of shares to be
: 2,500,000 shares
cancelled
(3)
Total number of shares
: 77,920,435 shares
outstanding after cancellation
(excluding treasury shares)
(4)
Cancellation date
: July 15, 2022
(Note) The Company has introduced a BIP (Board Incentive Plan) trust, and the Company shares held by the trust are treated as own shares.
(Reference)
1. Details of the resolution regarding the acquisition of own shares at the Board of Directors meeting held on February 25, 2022
(1)
Class of shares to be
: Common shares of the Company
acquired
(2)
Total number of shares to
: 2,500,000 shares (maximum)
be acquired
(3.1% of the total number of shares issued excluding own shares)
(3)
Total amount of shares
: 3,500,000,000 yen (maximum)
acquisition costs
(4)
Acquisition period
: February 28, 2022 to August 31, 2022
(5)
Acquisition method
: Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
2. Cumulative total of own shares acquired up to July 1, 2022 based on the above resolution
(1)
Total number of shares
: 2,500,000 shares
acquired
(2)
Total amount of shares
: 2,487,115,477 yen
acquisition costs
3. Details of the resolution regarding the cancellation of own shares at the Board of Directors meeting held on February 25, 2022
(1)
Class of shares to be
: Common shares of the Company
cancelled
(2)
Total number of shares to
: All of own shares to be acquired in accordance with 1. above
