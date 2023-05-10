Japan Lifeline : FYE March 2023 Full-Year Fact Sheet(67KB)

*3 Disclosed on May 10, 2023

Amounts less than the indicated unit are rounded down.

*1 A sum of interest-bearing debt and shareholder's equity *2 Accounts receivables + Inventory - Accounts payables

Investments and Others

*7 Cancellation of treasury shares: May 2019 5 million shares, July 2022 2.5 million shares

*4 Denominator profit is operating profit after tax. After-tax operating profit = operating profit *(1 - effective tax rate (30.62%))

*3 EPS after taking into account the stock split. A 1:2 stock split was carried out in Jan. 2018. In light of this, EPS for FY3/2018 is calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year

*2 Values for each Q are for the cumulative period

and Company shares held by the Trust for the Trust-type Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan (E-Ship) are included in treasury shares. (E-Ship terminated on July 29, 2021)

*1 Company shares held by the BIP Trust for directors

Average Number of Shares During

Number of Treasury Shares at

Number of Shares Outstanding at

(3) Financial Indicators etc.

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. 4/4 FYE March 2023 4Q Fact Sheet (4) Sales by Product Amounts less than the indicated unit are rounded down. FYE March 2018 FYE March 2019 FYE March 2020 FYE March 2021 FYE March 2022 FYE March 2023 FYE March 2024 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 FY2020 FY2021*7 FY2022*7 FY2023 Full YR Full YR Full YR Full YR Full YR 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Full-YR Full-YR 2Q-YTDFull-YR A A A A A A A A A YoY % A YoY % E E E Pacemaker*6 mln 6,463 5,169 5,682 5,996 5,899 1,278 1,270 1,229 1,200 -84 -6.6 4,979 -920 -15.6 ー ー 5,011 ICD*6 mln 584 496 5,960 7,001 6,747 1,732 1,844 1,757 1,715 73 4.5 7,049 302 4.5 ー ー 7,057 Others mln 200 196 223 250 330 83 84 99 106 29 37.6 374 43 13.2 ー ー 361 Cardiac Rhythm Management TTL mln 7,247 5,862 11,866 13,248 12,977 3,094 3,199 3,086 3,022 18 0.6 12,403 -574 -4.4 ー ー 12,431 EP Catheter mln 15,354 17,028 17,915 17,314 18,412 4,967 4,813 4,830 5,043 520 11.5 19,654 1,242 6.8 ー ー 20,493 ABL Catheter mln 1,161 1,369 1,421 1,047 1,232 321 174 272 242 -57 -19.1 1,011 -220 -17.9 ー ー 976 Others mln 3,848 4,662 5,358 5,501 5,455 1,374 1,360 1,359 1,532 284 22.8 5,626 171 3.1 ー ー 1,944 EP/Ablation TTL mln 20,364 23,060 24,696 23,863 25,099 6,662 6,349 6,462 6,818 748 12.3 26,292 1,193 4.8 ー ー 23,414 Artificial Heart Valve mln 1,742 1,448 259 ー ー ー ー ー ー ー ー ー ー ー ー ー ー Vascular Graft mln 8,482 9,133 8,879 9,039 9,368 2,499 2,338 2,771 2,743 268 10.9 10,353 984 10.5 ー ー 10,681 Neurovascular*5 mln 0 ー ー ー 12 23 34 72 99 ー ー 230 ー ー ー ー 622 Blood Purification*1 mln 1,131 1,070 994 ー ー ー ー ー ー ー ー ー ー ー ー ー ー Others*3*5 mln 106 77 32 929 748 89 125 106 102 -6 -6.3 423 -325 -43.5 ー ー 421 Cardiovascular*4 TTL mln 11,464 11,730 10,166 9,969 10,129 2,611 2,497 2,950 2,945 349 13.5 11,006 876 8.6 ー ー 11,724 Gastrointestinal mln 28 107 132 247 453 136 153 171 193 55 39.9 654 200 44.2 ー ー 1,125 Others*3 mln 3,193 4,765 4,900 3,957 2,808 463 320 338 271 -378 -58.2 1,394 -1,414 -50.4 ー ー 111 Gastrointestinal/PI*2*3 TTL mln 3,221 4,872 5,032 4,204 3,261 599 473 509 465 -323 -41.0 2,048 -1,213 -37.2 ー ー 1,236 Consolidated Net Sales mln 42,298 45,525 51,761 51,286 51,469 12,969 12,519 13,009 13,251 792 6.4 51,750 281 0.5 ー ー 48,807

*1 Included in "Others" since FYE March 2021

*2 Renamed from "Transvascular Intervention" to "Gastrointestinal/PI" since FYE March 2023

*3 Renamed from "Gastrointestinal/PI" to "Gastrointestinal" since FYE March 2024 as PI businesses are downsized. Its subcategory "PI-related" is renamed to "Others". Sales of structural heart disease-related is moved to "Cardiovascular, Others" (Reclassifications) *4 Renamed from "Cardiovascular Surgery" to "Cardiovascular" since FYE March 2024

*5 Sales of neurovascular-related is moved from "Cardiovascular, Others" to an new independent category of "Cardiovascular, Neurovascular" (Reclassifications)

*6 Sales of left ventricular pacing lead is moved from "ICD" to "Pacemaker" since FYE March 2024 (Reclassifications)

*7 Reclassifications regarding *3, *5, and*6 are retroactively applied to FY2021 and FY2022.