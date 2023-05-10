Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7575   JP3754500001

JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.

(7575)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-10 am EDT
946.00 JPY   -0.42%
05:07aJapan Lifeline : FYE March 2023 Full-Year Fact Sheet(67KB)
PU
05:07aJapan Lifeline : Announces Changes in Personnel(115KB)
PU
05:07aJapan Lifeline : FYE March 2023 Fact Sheet(67KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Lifeline : FYE March 2023 Full-Year Fact Sheet(67KB)

05/10/2023 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

1/4

FYE March 2023 4Q Fact Sheet

(1) Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement

Amounts less than the indicated unit are rounded down.

FYE March 2018

FYE March 2019

FYE March 2020

FYE March 2021

FYE March 2022

FYE March 2023

2024/3

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Full YR

Full YR

Full YR

Full YR

Full YR

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full YR

Full YR

2Q-YTD

Full YR

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

YoY

%

A

YoY

%

E*2

E*3

E*3

Net Sales

mln

42,298

45,525

51,761

51,286

51,469

12,969

12,519

13,009

13,251

792

6.4

51,750

281

0.5

51,090

23,880

48,807

Cost of Goods Sold

mln

15,722

17,703

22,570

22,622

22,634

5,510

5,432

5,415

5,497

116

2.2

21,855

-778

-3.4

21,687

9,459

19,115

Gross Profit

mln

26,576

27,822

29,191

28,664

28,835

7,458

7,087

7,594

7,754

676

9.6

29,895

1,060

3.7

29,403

14,420

29,691

Gross Margin

%

62.8

61.1

56.4

55.9

56.0

57.5

56.6

58.4

58.5

1.7

3.0

57.8

1.7

3.1

57.6

60.4

60.8

SG&A Expenses

mln

15,904

17,295

18,756

18,296

18,861

4,751

4,675

4,782

4,848

239

5.2

19,057

196

1.0

19,162

9,932

19,927

Operating Profit

mln

10,671

10,526

10,434

10,367

9,973

2,707

2,412

2,811

2,906

436

17.7

10,837

863

8.7

10,241

4,488

9,763

Operating Margin

%

25.2

23.1

20.2

20.2

19.4

20.9

19.3

21.6

21.9

2.1

10.6

20.9

1.6

8.1

20.0

18.8

20.0

Non-Operating Income

mln

259

571

891

1,031

316

72

122

-16

114

39

51.6

293

-23

-7.4

226

72

147

Non-Operating Expenses

mln

200

289

900

879

285

105

96

16

6

-43

-87.0

224

-60

-21.2

243

61

379

Ordinary Profit

mln

10,730

10,808

10,425

10,519

10,005

2,674

2,438

2,778

3,014

519

20.8

10,905

900

9.0

10,224

4,499

9,531

Ordinary Margin

%

25.4

23.7

20.1

20.5

19.4

20.6

19.5

21.4

22.7

2.7

13.6

21.1

1.6

8.4

20.0

18.8

19.5

Extraordinary Profit

mln

1

5

3

3

44

1

0

0

98

69

236.9

100

56

126.3

2

Extraordinary Loss

mln

116

12

4

5,982

8

5

0

1,194

16

15

2,148.3

1,217

1,208

13,730.2

1,201

4

Net Profit Before Tax

mln

10,615

10,801

10,425

4,540

10,041

2,670

2,438

1,583

3,096

572

22.7

9,789

-251

-2.5

9,025

4,499

9,527

Tax Expenses

mln

3,137

3,077

2,676

2,540

2,556

724

682

714

775

213

37.9

2,897

340

13.3

2,897

1,263

2,673

Net Profit

mln

7,478

7,723

7,748

2,000

7,484

1,946

1,756

869

2,320

358

18.3

6,891

-592

-7.9

6,128

3,235

6,854

Net Profit %

%

17.7

17.0

15.0

3.9

14.5

15.0

14.0

6.7

17.5

1.8

11.2

13.3

-1.2

-8.4

12.0

13.5

14.0

In-house Sales Ratio

%

55.4

54.9

50.7

49.9

52.4

54.6

53.2

55.3

56.5

54.9

R&D Expenses

mln

1,121

1,431

1,743

1,667

2,159

547

583

576

607

-44

-6.8

2,316

156

7.3

1,077

2,238

Capital Expenditure

mln

3,630

1,248

2,536

1,382

1,633

976

-656

-40.2

3,128

Depreciation Expenses

mln

953

1,176

1,264

1,525

1,611

373

351

443

397

-52

-11.7

1,566

-45

-2.8

765

1,603

*2 Disclosed on Feb 1, 2023

*3 Disclosed on May 10, 2023

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

2/4

FYE March 2023 4Q Fact Sheet

(2) Consolidated Balance Sheet

Amounts less than the indicated unit are rounded down.

FYE March 2018

FYE March 2019

FYE March 2020

FYE March 2021

FYE March 2022

FYE March 2023

FYE March 2024

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Full YR

Full YR

Full YR

Full YR

Full YR

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-YR

2Q-YTD

Full-YR

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

vs FY2021 end

%

E

E

E

Current Assets

mln

40,821

41,665

44,077

44,522

45,153

40,481

41,918

43,243

47,130

1,977

4.4

Tangible Fixed Assets

mln

9,914

9,920

11,341

13,111

12,911

12,935

12,978

12,849

12,452

-458

-3.6

Intangible Fixed Assets

mln

576

558

493

505

1,470

1,723

2,102

2,230

2,414

943

64.2

Investments and Others

mln

9,668

15,638

19,089

14,822

13,662

13,789

14,375

12,542

12,643

-1,019

-7.5

Fixed Assets

mln

20,159

26,117

30,923

28,439

28,044

28,449

29,455

27,622

27,510

-533

-1.9

Total Assets

mln

60,980

67,783

75,000

72,962

73,197

68,930

71,373

70,865

74,641

1,443

2.0

Current Liabilities

mln

15,452

14,580

16,093

16,467

14,211

12,970

13,570

12,498

14,381

170

1.2

Long-term Liabilities

mln

4,438

6,709

7,500

5,190

4,418

4,301

4,214

4,193

4,063

-355

-8.0

Total Liabilities

mln

19,890

21,289

23,594

21,657

18,629

17,272

17,785

16,692

18,445

-184

-1.0

Shareholder's Equity

mln

41,088

46,496

51,618

51,267

54,362

51,361

53,075

53,944

56,265

1,902

3.5

Accumulated other comprehensive income

mln

-11

-16

-211

37

205

297

512

228

-69

-274

-133.7

Share Warrant

mln

13

13

Net Assets

mln

41,090

46,493

51,406

51,304

54,567

51,658

53,588

54,173

56,195

1,628

3.0

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

mln

60,980

67,783

75,000

72,962

73,197

68,930

71,373

70,865

74,641

1,443

2.0

Cash and Deposits

mln

6,732

8,018

9,555

13,708

16,058

11,229

14,126

14,776

18,357

2,298

14.3

Accounts Receivables

mln

12,331

12,178

13,762

13,145

12,437

13,132

12,649

13,362

13,223

786

6.3

Inventory

mln

13,579

17,071

18,187

15,987

14,850

14,201

13,713

13,742

13,142

-1,707

-11.5

Accounts Payables

mln

2,278

3,087

4,081

2,872

3,287

3,203

3,093

3,128

3,429

142

4.3

Retained Earnings

mln

25,091

30,499

35,912

35,352

38,890

37,795

39,551

40,420

42,741

3,850

9.9

Interest-Bearing Debt

mln

9,396

9,987

11,538

10,396

8,352

7,679

7,331

7,140

6,883

-1,468

-17.6

Net Debt

mln

2,663

1,968

1,983

-3,311

-7,705

-3,550

-6,794

-7,636

-11,473

-3,767

48.9

Invested Capital*1

mln

50,484

56,484

63,156

61,663

62,714

59,041

60,407

61,085

63,148

433

0.7

Working Capital*2

mln

23,632

26,161

27,868

26,260

24,000

24,130

23,268

23,976

22,937

-1,062

-4.4

*1 A sum of interest-bearing debt and shareholder's equity *2 Accounts receivables + Inventory - Accounts payables

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

3/4

FYE March 2023 4Q Fact Sheet

(3) Financial Indicators etc.

Amounts less than the indicated unit are rounded down.

FYE March 2018

FYE March 2019

FYE March 2020

FYE March 2021

FYE March 2022

FYE March 2023

FYE March 2024

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Full YR

Full YR

Full YR

Full YR

Full YR

1Q

2Q*7

3Q

4Q

Full-YR

Full-YR

2Q-YTD

Full-YR

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

YoY

%

A

YoY

%

E

E

E

Number of Shares Outstanding at

K

90,419

90,419

85,419

85,419

85,419

85,419

82,919

82,919

82,919

-2,500

-2.9

82,919

-2,500

-2.9

Year-End (incl. treasury shares)

Number of Treasury Shares at

K

10,005

10,005

5,165

5,050

5,500

7,453

4,999

4,999

4,999

-501

-9.1

4,999

-501

-9.1

Year-End*1

Average Number of Shares During

K

75,914

80,414

80,251

80,322

80,367

78,704

77,920

77,920

77,920

-2,447

-3.0

78,116

-2,251

-2.8

the FY(excl. treasury shares)*2

EPS*3

98.51

96.05

96.55

24.91

93.13

24.73

22.54

11.16

29.78

5.34

21.8

88.22

-4.90

-5.3

78.45

41.17

89.13

BPS

510.81

578.01

640.54

638.36

682.79

662.57

687.73

695.24

721.20

38.41

5.6

721.20

38.41

5.6

DPS

28.75

29.00

29.00

49.00

38.00

38.00

0.00

0.0

38.00

38.00

Payout Ratio

%

29.2

30.2

30.0

196.7

40.8

43.1

2.3

5.6

48.4

42.6

ROE

%

24.2

17.6

15.8

3.9

14.1

12.4

-1.7

-12.0

ROA

%

21.2

16.8

14.6

14.2

13.7

14.8

1.1

7.8

ROIC*4

%

14.7

12.9

11.5

11.7

11.0

11.9

0.9

7.9

Capital-to-Asset Ratio

%

67.4

68.6

68.5

70.3

74.5

74.9

75.1

76.4

75.3

0.7

1.0

75.3

0.7

1.0

Receivabes Turnover Period

Day

100.7

98.3

91.5

95.8

90.7

90.5

-0.2

-0.2

Inventory Turnover Period

Day

276.9

316.0

285.1

275.7

248.6

233.8

-14.9

-6.0

Payables Turnover Period

Day

47.7

55.3

58.0

56.1

49.7

56.1

6.4

12.9

Cash Conversion Cycle

Day

329.8

358.9

318.6

315.4

289.7

268.2

-21.5

-7.4

Number of Employees

Person

906

932

1,074

1,167

1,205

1,166

-39.0

-3.2

(Consolidated)

*1 Company shares held by the BIP Trust for directors

and Company shares held by the Trust for the Trust-type Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan (E-Ship) are included in treasury shares. (E-Ship terminated on July 29, 2021)

*2 Values for each Q are for the cumulative period

*3 EPS after taking into account the stock split. A 1:2 stock split was carried out in Jan. 2018. In light of this, EPS for FY3/2018 is calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year

*4 Denominator profit is operating profit after tax. After-tax operating profit = operating profit *(1 - effective tax rate (30.62%))

*7 Cancellation of treasury shares: May 2019 5 million shares, July 2022 2.5 million shares

Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.

4/4

FYE March 2023 4Q Fact Sheet

(4) Sales by Product

Amounts less than the indicated unit are rounded down.

FYE March 2018

FYE March 2019

FYE March 2020

FYE March 2021

FYE March 2022

FYE March 2023

FYE March 2024

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021*7

FY2022*7

FY2023

Full YR

Full YR

Full YR

Full YR

Full YR

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-YR

Full-YR

2Q-YTDFull-YR

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

A

YoY

%

A

YoY

%

E

E

E

Pacemaker*6

mln

6,463

5,169

5,682

5,996

5,899

1,278

1,270

1,229

1,200

-84

-6.6

4,979

-920

-15.6

5,011

ICD*6

mln

584

496

5,960

7,001

6,747

1,732

1,844

1,757

1,715

73

4.5

7,049

302

4.5

7,057

Others

mln

200

196

223

250

330

83

84

99

106

29

37.6

374

43

13.2

361

Cardiac Rhythm Management TTL

mln

7,247

5,862

11,866

13,248

12,977

3,094

3,199

3,086

3,022

18

0.6

12,403

-574

-4.4

12,431

EP Catheter

mln

15,354

17,028

17,915

17,314

18,412

4,967

4,813

4,830

5,043

520

11.5

19,654

1,242

6.8

20,493

ABL Catheter

mln

1,161

1,369

1,421

1,047

1,232

321

174

272

242

-57

-19.1

1,011

-220

-17.9

976

Others

mln

3,848

4,662

5,358

5,501

5,455

1,374

1,360

1,359

1,532

284

22.8

5,626

171

3.1

1,944

EP/Ablation TTL

mln

20,364

23,060

24,696

23,863

25,099

6,662

6,349

6,462

6,818

748

12.3

26,292

1,193

4.8

23,414

Artificial Heart Valve

mln

1,742

1,448

259

Vascular Graft

mln

8,482

9,133

8,879

9,039

9,368

2,499

2,338

2,771

2,743

268

10.9

10,353

984

10.5

10,681

Neurovascular*5

mln

0

12

23

34

72

99

230

622

Blood Purification*1

mln

1,131

1,070

994

Others*3*5

mln

106

77

32

929

748

89

125

106

102

-6

-6.3

423

-325

-43.5

421

Cardiovascular*4 TTL

mln

11,464

11,730

10,166

9,969

10,129

2,611

2,497

2,950

2,945

349

13.5

11,006

876

8.6

11,724

Gastrointestinal

mln

28

107

132

247

453

136

153

171

193

55

39.9

654

200

44.2

1,125

Others*3

mln

3,193

4,765

4,900

3,957

2,808

463

320

338

271

-378

-58.2

1,394

-1,414

-50.4

111

Gastrointestinal/PI*2*3 TTL

mln

3,221

4,872

5,032

4,204

3,261

599

473

509

465

-323

-41.0

2,048

-1,213

-37.2

1,236

Consolidated Net Sales

mln

42,298

45,525

51,761

51,286

51,469

12,969

12,519

13,009

13,251

792

6.4

51,750

281

0.5

48,807

*1 Included in "Others" since FYE March 2021

*2 Renamed from "Transvascular Intervention" to "Gastrointestinal/PI" since FYE March 2023

*3 Renamed from "Gastrointestinal/PI" to "Gastrointestinal" since FYE March 2024 as PI businesses are downsized. Its subcategory "PI-related" is renamed to "Others". Sales of structural heart disease-related is moved to "Cardiovascular, Others" (Reclassifications) *4 Renamed from "Cardiovascular Surgery" to "Cardiovascular" since FYE March 2024

*5 Sales of neurovascular-related is moved from "Cardiovascular, Others" to an new independent category of "Cardiovascular, Neurovascular" (Reclassifications)

*6 Sales of left ventricular pacing lead is moved from "ICD" to "Pacemaker" since FYE March 2024 (Reclassifications)

*7 Reclassifications regarding *3, *5, and*6 are retroactively applied to FY2021 and FY2022.

Disclaimer

JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 09:06:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
05:07aJapan Lifeline : FYE March 2023 Full-Year Fact Sheet(67KB)
PU
05:07aJapan Lifeline : Announces Changes in Personnel(115KB)
PU
05:07aJapan Lifeline : FYE March 2023 Fact Sheet(67KB)
PU
03:57aJapan Lifeline : FYE March 2023 Full-Year Financial Results(1477KB)
PU
02:47aJapan Lifeline : Presentation Material for Mid-Term Business Plan(1152KB)
PU
02:37aJapan Lifeline : Launches Wallaby Medical's Esperance Aspiration Catheter(162KB)
PU
02:37aJapan Lifeline : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023 (633KB)
PU
02:37aJapan Lifeline : Medium-Term Plan (FYE March 2024 to FYE March 2028)(1152KB)
PU
02:37aJapan Lifeline : FYE March 2023 Full-Year Financial Results(1435KB)
PU
02:37aJapan Lifeline : FYE March 2023 Full-Year Fact Sheet(76KB)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 51 307 M 380 M 380 M
Net income 2023 7 499 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
Net cash 2023 11 776 M 87,2 M 87,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,96x
Yield 2023 3,87%
Capitalization 74 024 M 548 M 548 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 205
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 950,00 JPY
Average target price 1 035,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 8,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keisuke Suzuki President & Representative Director
Takeshi Egawa Manager-Accounting & Finance
Yumiko Hoshiba Manager-General Affairs
Kenji Yamada Managing Director & GM-Administration
Fumihiro Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN LIFELINE CO., LTD.3.71%548
STRYKER CORPORATION16.02%107 676
IMEIK TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-10.83%15 787
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC13.38%13 843
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.14.44%8 409
ENOVIS CORPORATION5.27%3 070
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer