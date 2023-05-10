Japan Lifeline : FYE March 2023 Full-Year Fact Sheet(67KB)
05/10/2023 | 05:07am EDT
Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.
1/4
FYE March 2023 4Q Fact Sheet
(1) Consolidated Profit and Loss Statement
Amounts less than the indicated unit are rounded down.
FYE March 2018
FYE March 2019
FYE March 2020
FYE March 2021
FYE March 2022
FYE March 2023
2024/3期
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Full YR
Full YR
Full YR
Full YR
Full YR
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full YR
Full YR
2Q-YTD
Full YR
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
YoY
%
A
YoY
%
E*2
E*3
E*3
Net Sales
mln
42,298
45,525
51,761
51,286
51,469
12,969
12,519
13,009
13,251
792
6.4
51,750
281
0.5
51,090
23,880
48,807
Cost of Goods Sold
mln
15,722
17,703
22,570
22,622
22,634
5,510
5,432
5,415
5,497
116
2.2
21,855
-778
-3.4
21,687
9,459
19,115
Gross Profit
mln
26,576
27,822
29,191
28,664
28,835
7,458
7,087
7,594
7,754
676
9.6
29,895
1,060
3.7
29,403
14,420
29,691
Gross Margin
%
62.8
61.1
56.4
55.9
56.0
57.5
56.6
58.4
58.5
1.7
3.0
57.8
1.7
3.1
57.6
60.4
60.8
SG&A Expenses
mln
15,904
17,295
18,756
18,296
18,861
4,751
4,675
4,782
4,848
239
5.2
19,057
196
1.0
19,162
9,932
19,927
Operating Profit
mln
10,671
10,526
10,434
10,367
9,973
2,707
2,412
2,811
2,906
436
17.7
10,837
863
8.7
10,241
4,488
9,763
Operating Margin
%
25.2
23.1
20.2
20.2
19.4
20.9
19.3
21.6
21.9
2.1
10.6
20.9
1.6
8.1
20.0
18.8
20.0
Non-Operating Income
mln
259
571
891
1,031
316
72
122
-16
114
39
51.6
293
-23
-7.4
226
72
147
Non-Operating Expenses
mln
200
289
900
879
285
105
96
16
6
-43
-87.0
224
-60
-21.2
243
61
379
Ordinary Profit
mln
10,730
10,808
10,425
10,519
10,005
2,674
2,438
2,778
3,014
519
20.8
10,905
900
9.0
10,224
4,499
9,531
Ordinary Margin
%
25.4
23.7
20.1
20.5
19.4
20.6
19.5
21.4
22.7
2.7
13.6
21.1
1.6
8.4
20.0
18.8
19.5
Extraordinary Profit
mln
1
5
3
3
44
1
0
0
98
69
236.9
100
56
126.3
2
ー
ー
Extraordinary Loss
mln
116
12
4
5,982
8
5
0
1,194
16
15
2,148.3
1,217
1,208
13,730.2
1,201
ー
4
Net Profit Before Tax
mln
10,615
10,801
10,425
4,540
10,041
2,670
2,438
1,583
3,096
572
22.7
9,789
-251
-2.5
9,025
4,499
9,527
Tax Expenses
mln
3,137
3,077
2,676
2,540
2,556
724
682
714
775
213
37.9
2,897
340
13.3
2,897
1,263
2,673
Net Profit
mln
7,478
7,723
7,748
2,000
7,484
1,946
1,756
869
2,320
358
18.3
6,891
-592
-7.9
6,128
3,235
6,854
Net Profit %
%
17.7
17.0
15.0
3.9
14.5
15.0
14.0
6.7
17.5
1.8
11.2
13.3
-1.2
-8.4
12.0
13.5
14.0
In-house Sales Ratio
%
55.4
54.9
50.7
49.9
52.4
54.6
53.2
55.3
56.5
ー
ー
54.9
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
R&D Expenses
mln
1,121
1,431
1,743
1,667
2,159
547
583
576
607
-44
-6.8
2,316
156
7.3
ー
1,077
2,238
Capital Expenditure
mln
3,630
1,248
2,536
1,382
1,633
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
976
-656
-40.2
ー
ー
3,128
Depreciation Expenses
mln
953
1,176
1,264
1,525
1,611
373
351
443
397
-52
-11.7
1,566
-45
-2.8
ー
765
1,603
*2 Disclosed on Feb 1, 2023
*3 Disclosed on May 10, 2023
Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.
2/4
FYE March 2023 4Q Fact Sheet
(2) Consolidated Balance Sheet
Amounts less than the indicated unit are rounded down.
FYE March 2018
FYE March 2019
FYE March 2020
FYE March 2021
FYE March 2022
FYE March 2023
FYE March 2024
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Full YR
Full YR
Full YR
Full YR
Full YR
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-YR
2Q-YTD
Full-YR
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
vs FY2021 end
%
E
E
E
Current Assets
mln
40,821
41,665
44,077
44,522
45,153
40,481
41,918
43,243
47,130
1,977
4.4
ー
ー
ー
Tangible Fixed Assets
mln
9,914
9,920
11,341
13,111
12,911
12,935
12,978
12,849
12,452
-458
-3.6
ー
ー
ー
Intangible Fixed Assets
mln
576
558
493
505
1,470
1,723
2,102
2,230
2,414
943
64.2
ー
ー
ー
Investments and Others
mln
9,668
15,638
19,089
14,822
13,662
13,789
14,375
12,542
12,643
-1,019
-7.5
ー
ー
ー
Fixed Assets
mln
20,159
26,117
30,923
28,439
28,044
28,449
29,455
27,622
27,510
-533
-1.9
ー
ー
ー
Total Assets
mln
60,980
67,783
75,000
72,962
73,197
68,930
71,373
70,865
74,641
1,443
2.0
ー
ー
ー
Current Liabilities
mln
15,452
14,580
16,093
16,467
14,211
12,970
13,570
12,498
14,381
170
1.2
ー
ー
ー
Long-term Liabilities
mln
4,438
6,709
7,500
5,190
4,418
4,301
4,214
4,193
4,063
-355
-8.0
ー
ー
ー
Total Liabilities
mln
19,890
21,289
23,594
21,657
18,629
17,272
17,785
16,692
18,445
-184
-1.0
ー
ー
ー
Shareholder's Equity
mln
41,088
46,496
51,618
51,267
54,362
51,361
53,075
53,944
56,265
1,902
3.5
ー
ー
ー
Accumulated other comprehensive income
mln
-11
-16
-211
37
205
297
512
228
-69
-274
-133.7
ー
ー
ー
Share Warrant
mln
13
13
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
Net Assets
mln
41,090
46,493
51,406
51,304
54,567
51,658
53,588
54,173
56,195
1,628
3.0
ー
ー
ー
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
mln
60,980
67,783
75,000
72,962
73,197
68,930
71,373
70,865
74,641
1,443
2.0
ー
ー
ー
Cash and Deposits
mln
6,732
8,018
9,555
13,708
16,058
11,229
14,126
14,776
18,357
2,298
14.3
ー
ー
ー
Accounts Receivables
mln
12,331
12,178
13,762
13,145
12,437
13,132
12,649
13,362
13,223
786
6.3
ー
ー
ー
Inventory
mln
13,579
17,071
18,187
15,987
14,850
14,201
13,713
13,742
13,142
-1,707
-11.5
ー
ー
ー
Accounts Payables
mln
2,278
3,087
4,081
2,872
3,287
3,203
3,093
3,128
3,429
142
4.3
ー
ー
ー
Retained Earnings
mln
25,091
30,499
35,912
35,352
38,890
37,795
39,551
40,420
42,741
3,850
9.9
ー
ー
ー
Interest-Bearing Debt
mln
9,396
9,987
11,538
10,396
8,352
7,679
7,331
7,140
6,883
-1,468
-17.6
ー
ー
ー
Net Debt
mln
2,663
1,968
1,983
-3,311
-7,705
-3,550
-6,794
-7,636
-11,473
-3,767
48.9
ー
ー
ー
Invested Capital*1
mln
50,484
56,484
63,156
61,663
62,714
59,041
60,407
61,085
63,148
433
0.7
ー
ー
ー
Working Capital*2
mln
23,632
26,161
27,868
26,260
24,000
24,130
23,268
23,976
22,937
-1,062
-4.4
ー
ー
ー
*1 A sum of interest-bearing debt and shareholder's equity *2 Accounts receivables + Inventory - Accounts payables
Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.
3/4
FYE March 2023 4Q Fact Sheet
(3) Financial Indicators etc.
Amounts less than the indicated unit are rounded down.
FYE March 2018
FYE March 2019
FYE March 2020
FYE March 2021
FYE March 2022
FYE March 2023
FYE March 2024
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Full YR
Full YR
Full YR
Full YR
Full YR
1Q
2Q*7
3Q
4Q
Full-YR
Full-YR
2Q-YTD
Full-YR
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
YoY
%
A
YoY
%
E
E
E
Number of Shares Outstanding at
K
90,419
90,419
85,419
85,419
85,419
85,419
82,919
82,919
82,919
-2,500
-2.9
82,919
-2,500
-2.9
ー
ー
ー
Year-End (incl. treasury shares)
Number of Treasury Shares at
K
10,005
10,005
5,165
5,050
5,500
7,453
4,999
4,999
4,999
-501
-9.1
4,999
-501
-9.1
ー
ー
ー
Year-End*1
Average Number of Shares During
K
75,914
80,414
80,251
80,322
80,367
78,704
77,920
77,920
77,920
-2,447
-3.0
78,116
-2,251
-2.8
ー
ー
ー
the FY(excl. treasury shares)*2
EPS*3
98.51
96.05
96.55
24.91
93.13
24.73
22.54
11.16
29.78
5.34
21.8
88.22
-4.90
-5.3
78.45
41.17
89.13
BPS
510.81
578.01
640.54
638.36
682.79
662.57
687.73
695.24
721.20
38.41
5.6
721.20
38.41
5.6
ー
ー
ー
DPS
28.75
29.00
29.00
49.00
38.00
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
38.00
0.00
0.0
38.00
ー
38.00
Payout Ratio
%
29.2
30.2
30.0
196.7
40.8
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
43.1
2.3
5.6
48.4
ー
42.6
ROE
%
24.2
17.6
15.8
3.9
14.1
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
12.4
-1.7
-12.0
ー
ー
ー
ROA
%
21.2
16.8
14.6
14.2
13.7
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
14.8
1.1
7.8
ー
ー
ー
ROIC*4
%
14.7
12.9
11.5
11.7
11.0
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
11.9
0.9
7.9
ー
ー
ー
Capital-to-Asset Ratio
%
67.4
68.6
68.5
70.3
74.5
74.9
75.1
76.4
75.3
0.7
1.0
75.3
0.7
1.0
ー
ー
ー
Receivabes Turnover Period
Day
100.7
98.3
91.5
95.8
90.7
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
90.5
-0.2
-0.2
ー
ー
ー
Inventory Turnover Period
Day
276.9
316.0
285.1
275.7
248.6
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
233.8
-14.9
-6.0
ー
ー
ー
Payables Turnover Period
Day
47.7
55.3
58.0
56.1
49.7
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
56.1
6.4
12.9
ー
ー
ー
Cash Conversion Cycle
Day
329.8
358.9
318.6
315.4
289.7
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
268.2
-21.5
-7.4
ー
ー
ー
Number of Employees
Person
906
932
1,074
1,167
1,205
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
1,166
-39.0
-3.2
ー
ー
ー
(Consolidated)
*1 Company shares held by the BIP Trust for directors
and Company shares held by the Trust for the Trust-type Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan (E-Ship) are included in treasury shares. (E-Ship terminated on July 29, 2021)
*2 Values for each Q are for the cumulative period
*3 EPS after taking into account the stock split. A 1:2 stock split was carried out in Jan. 2018. In light of this, EPS for FY3/2018 is calculated assuming that the stock split took place at the beginning of the previous fiscal year
*4 Denominator profit is operating profit after tax. After-tax operating profit = operating profit *(1 - effective tax rate (30.62%))
*7 Cancellation of treasury shares: May 2019 5 million shares, July 2022 2.5 million shares
Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.
4/4
FYE March 2023 4Q Fact Sheet
(4) Sales by Product
Amounts less than the indicated unit are rounded down.
FYE March 2018
FYE March 2019
FYE March 2020
FYE March 2021
FYE March 2022
FYE March 2023
FYE March 2024
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021*7
FY2022*7
FY2023
Full YR
Full YR
Full YR
Full YR
Full YR
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-YR
Full-YR
2Q-YTDFull-YR
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
A
YoY
%
A
YoY
%
E
E
E
Pacemaker*6
mln
6,463
5,169
5,682
5,996
5,899
1,278
1,270
1,229
1,200
-84
-6.6
4,979
-920
-15.6
ー
ー
5,011
ICD*6
mln
584
496
5,960
7,001
6,747
1,732
1,844
1,757
1,715
73
4.5
7,049
302
4.5
ー
ー
7,057
Others
mln
200
196
223
250
330
83
84
99
106
29
37.6
374
43
13.2
ー
ー
361
Cardiac Rhythm Management TTL
mln
7,247
5,862
11,866
13,248
12,977
3,094
3,199
3,086
3,022
18
0.6
12,403
-574
-4.4
ー
ー
12,431
EP Catheter
mln
15,354
17,028
17,915
17,314
18,412
4,967
4,813
4,830
5,043
520
11.5
19,654
1,242
6.8
ー
ー
20,493
ABL Catheter
mln
1,161
1,369
1,421
1,047
1,232
321
174
272
242
-57
-19.1
1,011
-220
-17.9
ー
ー
976
Others
mln
3,848
4,662
5,358
5,501
5,455
1,374
1,360
1,359
1,532
284
22.8
5,626
171
3.1
ー
ー
1,944
EP/Ablation TTL
mln
20,364
23,060
24,696
23,863
25,099
6,662
6,349
6,462
6,818
748
12.3
26,292
1,193
4.8
ー
ー
23,414
Artificial Heart Valve
mln
1,742
1,448
259
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
Vascular Graft
mln
8,482
9,133
8,879
9,039
9,368
2,499
2,338
2,771
2,743
268
10.9
10,353
984
10.5
ー
ー
10,681
Neurovascular*5
mln
0
ー
ー
ー
12
23
34
72
99
ー
ー
230
ー
ー
ー
ー
622
Blood Purification*1
mln
1,131
1,070
994
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
ー
Others*3*5
mln
106
77
32
929
748
89
125
106
102
-6
-6.3
423
-325
-43.5
ー
ー
421
Cardiovascular*4 TTL
mln
11,464
11,730
10,166
9,969
10,129
2,611
2,497
2,950
2,945
349
13.5
11,006
876
8.6
ー
ー
11,724
Gastrointestinal
mln
28
107
132
247
453
136
153
171
193
55
39.9
654
200
44.2
ー
ー
1,125
Others*3
mln
3,193
4,765
4,900
3,957
2,808
463
320
338
271
-378
-58.2
1,394
-1,414
-50.4
ー
ー
111
Gastrointestinal/PI*2*3 TTL
mln
3,221
4,872
5,032
4,204
3,261
599
473
509
465
-323
-41.0
2,048
-1,213
-37.2
ー
ー
1,236
Consolidated Net Sales
mln
42,298
45,525
51,761
51,286
51,469
12,969
12,519
13,009
13,251
792
6.4
51,750
281
0.5
ー
ー
48,807
*1 Included in "Others" since FYE March 2021
*2 Renamed from "Transvascular Intervention" to "Gastrointestinal/PI" since FYE March 2023
*3 Renamed from "Gastrointestinal/PI" to "Gastrointestinal" since FYE March 2024 as PI businesses are downsized. Its subcategory "PI-related" is renamed to "Others". Sales of structural heart disease-related is moved to "Cardiovascular, Others" (Reclassifications) *4 Renamed from "Cardiovascular Surgery" to "Cardiovascular" since FYE March 2024
*5 Sales of neurovascular-related is moved from "Cardiovascular, Others" to an new independent category of "Cardiovascular, Neurovascular" (Reclassifications)
*6 Sales of left ventricular pacing lead is moved from "ICD" to "Pacemaker" since FYE March 2024 (Reclassifications)
*7 Reclassifications regarding *3, *5, and*6 are retroactively applied to FY2021 and FY2022.
JLL - Japan Lifeline Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 09:06:06 UTC.